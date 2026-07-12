Funded Gold: Trading Results for July 6–10 on XAUUSD H1

This article presents the performance results of the Funded Gold advisor for the trading week from July 6 to July 10, 2026.

These reviews will be published weekly. They will show the actual number of open positions, the overall financial result, and the advisor's performance history for the selected period. This format will allow me to monitor Funded Gold not just for individual successful trades, but for a consistent assessment of its performance across different market segments.

You can test all the results yourself before purchasing the advisor. To do this, download the Funded Gold demo version from the product page and run a test in MetaTrader 5 for the specified period.

Advisor page in MQL5 Market:

Results of the week

From July 6 to July 10, Funded Gold worked on the main trading instrument XAUUSD and the H1 timeframe.

During the period under review, the advisor opened five trades. All positions closed with positive results.

Key figures for the week:

Trading instrument: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1

Total transactions: 5

Profitable trades: 5

Losing trades: 0

Win Rate for the period: 100%

Overall result: +$30,395.27





The image shows the full trading history of Funded Gold for the week in question. The advisor independently identified trading situations, calculated position sizes, opened trades, and managed them without manual intervention.

Over the course of the week, Funded Gold opened both single positions and multiple trades within a single trading scenario. All open positions closed profitably.

To celebrate the official launch of Funded Gold on MQL5 Market, there's a 50% introductory discount for the first week.

Until the end of the promotion, the advisor can be purchased for $247 instead of $497 . After the first week, the price of Funded Gold will increase to $497.





What do the weekly statistics show?

The one-week result allows you to evaluate how the advisor performed in a specific market segment, but it cannot be considered a complete assessment of the long-term sustainability of the strategy.

The 100% Win Rate indicator applies only to the period from July 6 to 10. In future operations, the EA may experience losing trades, streaks without new entries, and periods of drawdown.

That's why the results will be published regularly. Monitoring several consecutive weeks provides significantly more information than a single transaction or a final figure without any historical data.

The following reviews will also feature:

number of transactions per week;

ratio of profitable and unprofitable positions;

overall financial result;

changes in the nature of trade;

complete history of closed transactions for the period under review.

How to check the results yourself

You can test Funded Gold's performance in the MetaTrader 5 strategy tester.

To do this you need to:

Open the Funded Gold page in MQL5 Market. Download the demo version of the advisor. Launch the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester. Select the XAUUSD instrument. Set timeframe H1. Specify the period from July 6 to July 10, 2026. Run testing and study the transaction history.

Results may vary slightly between brokers due to quotes, spreads, server trading time, and the specifics of the XAUUSD symbol. Therefore, it is recommended to consider the trading conditions of a specific broker when testing.

Result

The trading week from July 6th to 10th ended with the following result for Funded Gold:

5 profitable trades out of 5 and a total profit of +$30,395.27.

The advisor worked fully automatically on XAUUSD H1. All trades for the period in question are shown in the account history screenshot.

The next review will be published after the end of the new trading week.

Funded Gold page and demo:



The results presented relate to the advisor's past performance and do not guarantee similar returns in the future.