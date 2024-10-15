80% Winning Rate with "Supply Demand EA ProBot" and "Directional Panel"

Hello Traders,

In this video, I’m showcasing how the "Supply Demand EA ProBot" can achieve an 80% winning rate by using the "Directional Panel" to find the right market direction for Forex pairs.

I traded with the "Supply Demand EA ProBot" to spot the ideal trading direction, using the "Directional Panel" to assist me. The "Directional Panel" is a powerful tool that helps users of the "Supply Demand EA ProBot" determine market trends across different timeframes. You can enable up to 8 timeframes and track their direction in real-time, which I used to guide my trades.

In this session, the EA placed 5 trades—4 were profitable, and only 1 resulted in a loss. All trades followed the market direction as indicated by the "Directional Panel", contributing to a high success rate. I applied a Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) ratio of 2.0 to maximize my risk-to-reward ratio, giving the trades more flexibility.

In this video, I’ll walk you through the pairs I traded and the direction chosen for each. If you enjoy this trading strategy or want to learn more about the "Supply Demand EA ProBot", feel free to email me—I’d be happy to assist you.

NOTE: The "Directional Panel" is free for anyone who purchases the "Supply Demand EA ProBot".





You can check the "Supply Demand EA ProBot" on the following links.





MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116645

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117023











