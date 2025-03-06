Live Forex Trading: 3 Trades with "Supply Demand EA ProBot"

Hello traders,

In today's trading session,i traded forex markets using the Supply Demand EA ProBot. My strategy was based on "Automated Direction" feature. When price touches a Supply Zone EA has an algorithm to automatically decide if it will place a short trade and when price touches a Demand Zone ea decides if it will to place a long trade. The decision for placing a trade or not is based on "1st, 2nd , 3rd, 4th Tmeframes above" Input Parameters.





Here's the setup I used:

1st Timeframe Above : Enabled

: Enabled 2nd Timeframe Above : Enabled

3rd Timeframe Above : Disabled

: Disabled 4th Timeframe Above : Disabled

TP/SL Ratio : Zone Based



: Zone Based Nested Filter : Disabled

: Disabled TP Ratio :1.3

:1.3 SL Ratio : 1.3

: 1.3 Type Of Zones: Supernarrow/Narrow/Medium







In the video, i show you photos of all the trades that the Supply Demand EA ProBot placed so you can take an idea of the trading strategy.



I hope all of you had an amazing trading day and if you have any question i would be glad to assist you.





NOTE: "Directional Panel" is totally FREE for anyone who purchases the "Supply Demand EA ProBot".













You can check the "Supply Demand EA ProBot" on the following links.





MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116645

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117023



