Live Forex Trading: 3 Trades with "Supply Demand EA ProBot"
Trading Ideas

Live Forex Trading: 3 Trades with "Supply Demand EA ProBot"

6 March 2025, 12:53
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
0
271

Hello traders,

In today's trading session,i traded forex markets using the  Supply Demand EA ProBot. My strategy was based on "Automated Direction" feature. When price touches a Supply Zone EA has an algorithm to automatically decide if it will place a short trade and when price touches a Demand Zone ea decides if it will to place a long trade. The decision for placing a trade or not is based on  "1st, 2nd , 3rd, 4th Tmeframes above" Input Parameters.


Here's the setup I used:

  • 1st Timeframe Above: Enabled

  • 2nd Timeframe Above : Enabled

  • 3rd Timeframe Above: Disabled

  • 4th Timeframe Above : Disabled

  • TP/SL Ratio: Zone Based
  • Nested Filter: Disabled
  • TP Ratio:1.3
  • SL Ratio: 1.3
  • Type Of Zones: Supernarrow/Narrow/Medium


In the video, i show you photos of all the trades that the Supply Demand EA ProBot placed so you can take an idea of the trading strategy.

I hope all of you had an amazing trading day and if you have any question i would be glad to assist you.


NOTE:  "Directional Panel" is totally FREE for anyone who purchases the "Supply Demand EA ProBot".




You can check the "Supply Demand EA ProBot" on the following links.


MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116645

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117023


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