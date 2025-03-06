Live Forex Trading: 3 Trades with "Supply Demand EA ProBot"

Hello traders,
In today's trading session,i traded forex markets using the Supply Demand EA ProBot. My strategy was based on "Automated Direction" feature. When price touches a Supply Zone EA has an algorithm to automatically decide if it will place a short trade and when price touches a Demand Zone ea decides if it will to place a long trade. The decision for placing a trade or not is based on "1st, 2nd , 3rd, 4th Tmeframes above" Input Parameters.
Here's the setup I used:
- 1st Timeframe Above: Enabled
-
2nd Timeframe Above : Enabled
- 3rd Timeframe Above: Disabled
-
4th Timeframe Above : Disabled
- TP/SL Ratio: Zone Based
- Nested Filter: Disabled
- TP Ratio:1.3
- SL Ratio: 1.3
- Type Of Zones: Supernarrow/Narrow/Medium
In the video, i show you photos of all the trades that the Supply Demand EA ProBot placed so you can take an idea of the trading strategy.
NOTE: "Directional Panel" is totally FREE for anyone who purchases the "Supply Demand EA ProBot".
You can check the "Supply Demand EA ProBot" on the following links.
MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116645
MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117023