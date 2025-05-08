$2,842 Trading With "Supply Demand EA ProBot" ...(LIVE RESULTS)

Hello Traders,

Today, I used 'Supply Demand EA ProBot' to trade Forex markets.After the EA was placing a trade i was getting a push notification and i was checking it on the chart and i was adjusting TP and SL manually if needed. On the video you are able to see all the trades the EA placed and how i managed them.





Finally, EA placed 3 automated trades and also i placed 1 trade by clicking the zone label next to the supply zone. Total Profit the EA generated was $2,842 .





NOTE: The 'Directional Panel' indicator is FREE for anyone who purchases the 'Supply Demand EA ProBot'.





You can check the 'Supply Demand EA ProBot' on the following links:

MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116645

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117023











