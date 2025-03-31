Hot To Use Limit Lines and Channels With 'Supply Demand EA ProBot'





Hello traders,

In this video, I show you how to trade trending markets using Upper and Lower Limit Lines and Trend Channels. When a market has a clear trend, like Gold, you can set a price range, and 'Supply Demand EA ProBot' will place trades within that area. You can also choose to trade only in the direction with higher probabilities.

For example, if the market is bullish, enable only AUTO-BUY, if it's bearish, enable only AUTO-SELL. I also demonstrate a feature that stops trading when the price reaches either the upper or lower limit line.









NOTE: The 'Directional Panel' indicator is FREE for anyone who purchases the 'Supply Demand EA ProBot'.





You can check the 'Supply Demand EA ProBot' on the following links:





MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116645

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117023











