I Tested 'Supply Demand EA ProBot' on 15M – Here’s What Happened

Hello traders,

In today’s video , I ran the 'Supply Demand EA ProBot' on the 15-minute timeframe to see how it performs. For this test, I selected the 2nd timeframe above in the input parameters, but you can also use the 1st or 3rd timeframe for extra confirmation. After a trade is placed, you can manually review it for further validation. However, in this session, I let the EA run entirely on its own. The possibilities of this EA are limitless, i always like to experiment by testing different settings and see what results i can get.







Before committing to any strategy, practice and test it for a few weeks to see if it aligns with your trading style. Always adapt and refine your approach based on your own experience.





NOTE: The 'Directional Panel' indicator is FREE for anyone who purchases the 'Supply Demand EA ProBot'.





You can check the 'Supply Demand EA ProBot' on the following links.





MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116645

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117023











