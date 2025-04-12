$2,675 in 4 Trades With "Supply Demand EA ProBot" ...(LIVE RESULTS)

Hello Traders,





Today i focused on trading Gold, NAS100 & US30 pairs. The TP Ratio and SL Ratio i used was 1.3. From the input parameters i had enabled the 1st and 2nd Timeframes Above. After a trade had been placed occasionally, I adjusted the take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels manually. Since I like some control over trades, I usually make some manual adjustments myself. However, letting trades run without manual changes is completely fine. 'Supply Demand EA ProBot' offers limitless possibilities and can be customized to fit any trading style.





Finally, 3 of them closed in Profit and 1 closed at Break Even, the Total Profit the EA generated was $2,765 .







NOTE: Cost of the "Directional Panel" is $199 but is totally FREE for anyone who purchases the "Supply Demand EA ProBot".





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