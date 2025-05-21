$5,000 Profit from a Single US30 Trade || 'Supply Demand EA ProBot'

Hello Traders,

In today’s video, I used the 'Supply Demand EA ProBot' to trade the markets. From the input parameters i selected EA to place only a single trade. Finally EA placed a high quality trade on US30 index and then stoped for the day. Total profit of the trade was $5,000.

I wanted to share a trading idea and strategy for those who don’t have much time to trade. Even if you take just one trade per day, or even just a few trades per week, you can still end the month in amazing profits.

Many traders believe that placing more trades means making more money, but that’s not true. In fact, the opposite often happens. The more trades you place, the more your capital experiences ups and downs, with no steady growth. Overtrading usually leads to emotional decisions, losses, and burnout.





✅ Why One Trade Per Day Works:

Great for traders with limited time

Focus on only the best setups

Avoid overtrading and emotional mistakes

Less screen time, more peace of mind

Build consistency and long-term profits









NOTE: The 'Directional Panel' indicator is FREE for anyone who purchases the 'Supply Demand EA ProBot'.





You can check the 'Supply Demand EA ProBot' on the following links:





MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116645

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117023















