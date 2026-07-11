How I Target 50–100% Monthly Returns with the London Killzone Strategy

📊 My Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378627

Current Stats:

· 45.43% growth in 4 weeks · 66% win rate | Profit Factor 2.76 · Max drawdown: 10.20% · 4 trades/week | Hard stops on every trade

Scroll down for the full strategy breakdown...



The Strategy Behind the Numbers





My name is Fawzi Yahaya and I run the Invest48 signal on MQL5. In just 4 weeks, the signal has grown by 45.43% with a maximum drawdown of only 10.20% and a profit factor of 2.76.





I don't use indicators, grids, or martingale. Just pure price action during the London session mainly .









Why Low-Frequency Works for Me





My trading activity sits at just 3.50% — averaging only 4 trades per week. This isn't a scalping signal. I wait for one specific high-probability setup and execute with discipline.





Metric My Performance

Monthly Growth 45.43%

Win Rate 66.66% (10 wins / 15 trades)

Profit Factor 2.76

Max Drawdown 10.20%

Avg Hold Time 1 hour

Best Trade +$237.00

Worst Trade -$53.33









My Trading Setup: Asian Range Manipulation (London Killzone)





I trade a simple, repeatable strategy during the London Killzone (07:00–10:00 GMT+0).





The Core Idea:





1. Price manipulates below the Asian Low or above the Asian High

2. It then immediately reclaims the range

3. I enter on the reclaim, targeting the opposite side of the Asian range





Session Rules:





· Asian range calculated: 01:00 – 06:00 GMT+0

· Entry window: 07:00 – 10:00 GMT+0

· No trades outside this window









Risk Management Rules





Rule Detail

Risk per trade 5% of account

Stop-loss Hard stop on every trade (no exceptions)

Breakeven Activated after price breaks multiple structures toward TP

Max daily trades 2 (usually just 1)

Max deposit load 26.12%





Assets Traded:





· GBPUSD — 2 trades (gross profit +$260)

· EURUSD — 5 trades (gross profit +$125)

· NAS100 — 8 trades









Rare Swing Trades (Bonus Entries)





Occasionally, when Asian manipulation aligns with a 4H or Daily high/low, I take swing trades:





· 50% closed at the Asian opposite side

· 50% runners trail to higher timeframe levels





These are bonus trades, not part of the daily strategy.









Why This Matters for Subscribers





If you're looking for a signal that:





· Trades only during London (no screen-watching all day)

· Uses hard stops on every trade (defined risk)

· Has a proven 66% win rate with 1:3 to 1:8 risk-reward

· Targets 50–100% monthly growth with drawdown under 25%





Then my approach might be a good fit. I prioritize repeatable rules and full transparency all trades are live and verifiable.









See My Live Trades





I share every trade in real-time on my MQL5 signal. You can view the full stats, equity curve, and trade history here:









Feel free to ask questions in the comments — I'm happy to explain the logic behind each setup.





Trade safe, and always manage your risk.



