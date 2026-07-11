How I Target 50–100% Monthly Returns with the London Killzone Strategy

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📊 My Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378627
Current Stats:
· 45.43% growth in 4 weeks
· 66% win rate | Profit Factor 2.76
· Max drawdown: 10.20%
· 4 trades/week | Hard stops on every trade
Scroll down for the full strategy breakdown...
The Strategy Behind the Numbers
My name is Fawzi Yahaya and I run the Invest48 signal on MQL5. In just 4 weeks, the signal has grown by 45.43% with a maximum drawdown of only 10.20% and a profit factor of 2.76.
I don't use indicators, grids, or martingale. Just pure price action during the London session mainly .
Why Low-Frequency Works for Me
My trading activity sits at just 3.50% — averaging only 4 trades per week. This isn't a scalping signal. I wait for one specific high-probability setup and execute with discipline.
Metric My Performance
Monthly Growth 45.43%
Win Rate 66.66% (10 wins / 15 trades)
Profit Factor 2.76
Max Drawdown 10.20%
Avg Hold Time 1 hour
Best Trade +$237.00
Worst Trade -$53.33
My Trading Setup: Asian Range Manipulation (London Killzone)
I trade a simple, repeatable strategy during the London Killzone (07:00–10:00 GMT+0).
The Core Idea:
1. Price manipulates below the Asian Low or above the Asian High
2. It then immediately reclaims the range
3. I enter on the reclaim, targeting the opposite side of the Asian range
Session Rules:
· Asian range calculated: 01:00 – 06:00 GMT+0
· Entry window: 07:00 – 10:00 GMT+0
· No trades outside this window
Risk Management Rules
Rule Detail
Risk per trade 5% of account
Stop-loss Hard stop on every trade (no exceptions)
Breakeven Activated after price breaks multiple structures toward TP
Max daily trades 2 (usually just 1)
Max deposit load 26.12%
Assets Traded:
· GBPUSD — 2 trades (gross profit +$260)
· EURUSD — 5 trades (gross profit +$125)
· NAS100 — 8 trades
Rare Swing Trades (Bonus Entries)
Occasionally, when Asian manipulation aligns with a 4H or Daily high/low, I take swing trades:
· 50% closed at the Asian opposite side
· 50% runners trail to higher timeframe levels
These are bonus trades, not part of the daily strategy.
Why This Matters for Subscribers
If you're looking for a signal that:
· Trades only during London (no screen-watching all day)
· Uses hard stops on every trade (defined risk)
· Has a proven 66% win rate with 1:3 to 1:8 risk-reward
· Targets 50–100% monthly growth with drawdown under 25%
Then my approach might be a good fit. I prioritize repeatable rules and full transparency all trades are live and verifiable.
See My Live Trades
I share every trade in real-time on my MQL5 signal. You can view the full stats, equity curve, and trade history here:
👉 My Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378627
Feel free to ask questions in the comments — I'm happy to explain the logic behind each setup.
Trade safe, and always manage your risk.