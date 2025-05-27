'Supply Demand EA ProBot' $5,000 Profit Using Buy Limit Order

Hello Traders,



In this video, I used 'Supply Demand EA ProBot' to take a single high-quality trade on US30 (5-minute chart).

With just one click, I placed a limit buy order on a high quality demand zone. Price touched the zone, limit order was triggered and price rallied heavily producing very nice profits

I enjoy combining automated trading with manual setups. Sometimes I spot great opportunities and use limit orders to take advantage of them. This hybrid approach gives me more flexibility and better control. With 'Supply Demand EA ProBot' you have the possibility to combine different trading styles and this is the magic of it.

While manual trading does require some market experience, it’s a skill worth building alongside automation.





NOTE: The 'Directional Panel' indicator is FREE for anyone who purchases the 'Supply Demand EA ProBot'.





You can check the 'Supply Demand EA ProBot' on the following links:





MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116645

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117023







