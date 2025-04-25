SuperNarrow Zones Trading || 3 Trades For +$3,545 (Supply Demand EA ProBot)

Hello Traders,





Today i focused on trading only Super Narrow Zones. Those type of zones are very narrow in comparison with the whole size of the chart. They are giving us the opportunity to go for more than 1:1 risk reward ratio and this is the power of those zones. The TP Ratio and SL Ratio i used was 1.3. After a trade had been placed i was getting a push notification on my phone and then i was adjusting it manually, if needed. Finally "Supply Demand EA ProBot"placed three amazing trades and all of them were in green. On the video you are able to see all the trades the EA placed and the Daily Results.





NOTE: Cost of the "Directional Panel" is $199 but is totally FREE for anyone who purchases the "Supply Demand EA ProBot".





You can check the 'Supply Demand EA ProBot' on the following links:





MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116645

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117023



