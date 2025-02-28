$3,833 in 4 Trades With "Supply Demand EA ProBot" ...(LIVE RESULTS)

Hello Traders,

Today, I used 'Supply Demand EA ProBot' to trade Forex markets. I used the trend-based strategy, by enabling the Auto-Direction feature. After the EA was placing a trade i was getting a push notification and i was checking it on the chart. On the video you are able to see all the trades the EA placed and how i managed them.





Finally, 3 of them closed in Profit and 1 closed at Break Even, the Total Profit the EA generated was $3,883 .





NOTE: The 'Directional Panel' indicator is FREE for anyone who purchases the 'Supply Demand EA ProBot'.





You can check the 'Supply Demand EA ProBot' on the following links:





MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116645

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117023







