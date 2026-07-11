Why a Forex EA Should Not Trade Every Day

Many traders assume that a good Forex Expert Advisor should open trades every day.

When the market is quiet and no position is opened, they may start wondering:

“Is the EA working correctly?”

“Why has it not traded today?”

“Am I missing potential profits?”

However, frequent trading does not automatically mean better trading. In many cases, an EA that waits patiently for suitable conditions may be more disciplined than one that constantly enters the market.





More trades do not guarantee more profit 📊

Every trade carries a cost and a level of uncertainty.

Depending on the broker and account type, these costs may include:

Spread

Commission

Slippage

Swap fees

Poor execution during volatile periods

An EA that opens too many low-quality trades can gradually lose money through trading costs, even when some of those positions appear profitable.

The objective of an automated strategy should not be to trade as often as possible. The objective should be to take trades only when its predefined conditions are met.





Market conditions are always changing 🌍

The Forex market does not behave the same way every day.

Some days offer strong directional movement and clear breakout opportunities. Other days may be slow, uncertain or trapped within a narrow range.

A strategy designed for breakouts may perform well when momentum enters the market. However, the same strategy may struggle when price repeatedly moves sideways without establishing a clear direction.

A disciplined EA should therefore be able to remain inactive when the current environment does not match its strategy.

Not trading can be a valid trading decision.





Selectivity is part of risk management 🛡️

Risk management is not only about choosing a lot size or setting a stop loss.

It also involves deciding when exposure is justified.

Each additional trade increases the account’s exposure to:

Unexpected market reversals

False breakouts

News-driven volatility

Correlated positions

Execution problems

By filtering out weaker setups, an EA may reduce unnecessary exposure and preserve capital for stronger opportunities.

This does not mean that every selected trade will be profitable. No trading system can avoid losses completely. It means that the system follows its rules instead of entering positions simply because the trader expects daily activity.





Overtrading is not only a human problem ⚠️

Manual traders often overtrade because of emotions such as boredom, fear of missing out or the desire to recover a recent loss.

An automated system does not experience these emotions, but it can still overtrade when its entry conditions are too loose.

For example, an EA may generate excessive trades when:

The entry filter is too sensitive

The strategy reacts to minor price movements

Market structure is not considered

Multiple positions are opened from the same signal

The system is optimized only to increase historical trade frequency

A large number of backtest trades can look impressive, but trade quantity alone does not prove that the strategy is reliable.

The quality of the entry logic remains more important than the number of trades taken.





Patience is especially important for breakout systems 🎯

Breakout strategies generally wait for price to move beyond an important market level.

These opportunities may not appear every day.

Before a valid breakout occurs, price may spend hours or even days consolidating. Entering too early can expose the account to false signals and repeated reversals.

A breakout EA may therefore need to wait for:

A meaningful price zone to form Market structure to become clear Price to approach the identified level The strategy’s confirmation rules to be satisfied Risk conditions to remain acceptable

When these requirements are not present, remaining on the sidelines may be the most logical outcome.





How Fortune EA approaches trade selection ⚙️

Fortune EA is designed to identify breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure.

Rather than opening trades at random intervals, it waits for its predefined conditions before placing and managing an order.

This means there may be periods when Fortune does not trade.

That inactivity does not necessarily indicate a problem. It may simply mean that the market has not yet produced a setup that meets the strategy’s requirements.

Once a valid opportunity is detected, the EA manages the trade according to its programmed risk and trade-management rules.

The intention is not to guarantee daily profits. It is to maintain consistent execution without forcing unnecessary market exposure.





How should an EA be evaluated? 🔍

An automated strategy should not be judged based on whether it traded today.

It should be evaluated over a meaningful period using factors such as:

Overall return

Maximum drawdown

Number of trades

Average profit and loss

Risk per position

Recovery factor

Performance under different market conditions

Live results compared with backtest expectations

A few inactive days provide very little information about the long-term quality of a system.

Similarly, a single profitable day does not prove that an EA is reliable.

Automated trading should be evaluated through a sufficiently large sample of trades rather than short-term activity.





Final thoughts 💡

A Forex EA does not need to trade every day to be functioning correctly.

In some situations, the ability to wait may be one of the most valuable features of the strategy.

More trades can create more opportunities, but they also create more risk, more trading costs and more chances for poor-quality entries.

A disciplined EA should follow its strategy, manage exposure and remain inactive when market conditions are unsuitable.

In automated trading, patience is not inactivity.

Patience is part of the system.

📌 Follow my MQL5 profile for more articles about automated trading, EA development, risk management and Fortune EA performance updates.

🔗 Fortune EA:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/183219





⚠️ Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.



