[$9,496] in 5 Days Using 'Supply Demand EA ProBot' (Live Results)

Hello Traders,





Today, I used the Supply Demand EA ProBot to trade the Forex markets, and in this video, I’m showing you the last trade the EA placed on US30 and how I managed it.



At the end of the video, I’ll reveal my daily results and also a recap of the last 5 trading days, where the EA generated $9,496 in profit.







Tip: On 2-3 high quality setups after a trade had been placed automatically, I re-entered by clicking the zone label next to the zone. You need to be flexible in your trading and always try to think out of the box.





NOTE: The 'Directional Panel' indicator is FREE for anyone who purchases the 'Supply Demand EA ProBot'.





You can check the 'Supply Demand EA ProBot' on the following links.





MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116645

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117023











