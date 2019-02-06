MQL5 channel. For news and discount here -> https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/fxautomater

BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of my very popular free EA - BF Scalper EA. I have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO version in order to improve its overall performance. The improved exit logic reduces the drawdown and increases the efficiency of the system. In addition, the new ATR based Stop Loss calculating algorithm /as an option/ works excellent adapting the Stop Loss levels to the current market volatility, decreasing the drawdown and increasing the Profit Factor of the system. I have added Grid System to make BF Scalper PRO more profitable and less broker dependent. The Grid System is optional and it is disabled by default. Read below to learn how to use the Grid System. In order to prove that the system is profitable under real market condition, I’ve performed 99.9% quality, real tick data, REAL SPREAD backtest, which are promising.

Recommended backtest method: M15 by every tick

Supported currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURCHF, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD, USDCAD, USDCHF and USDJPY.

The default settings are for GBPUSD. I have prepared set files for other supported pairs too. Please scroll down to the bottom of the post. You will find all available .set files.

Please, make sure that you have loaded the .set files for each individual currency pair!

IMPORTANT: Please, pay attention to the parameters MondayTradingHours , TuesdayTradingHours , WednesdayTradingHours , ThursdayTradingHours and FridayTradingHours ! In order to get proper results, you have to set them correctly according to your broker GMT Offset . Read carefully the parameters explanation below!

Money Management



BF Scalper PRO comes with Money Management System. You can set a risk in percents and the robot will automatically calculate the lots according the risk and your account free margin.





Advanced News Filter



BF Scalper PRO is equipped with Advanced News Filter. Thanks to this filter you can avoid trading during most important news and events. The news filter can increase the profit factor of the system and reduce the drawdown. It is disabled by default and you can configure it precisely.

Configure MT4 terminal to allow WEB Requests to the following url: http://www.fxautomater.com You can find it in: MT4 terminal -> Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors -> Allow WebRequests for listed URL (check the image below):





This is very important! This is the only way the News Filter to work properly. The information for the coming News and Events is on my website and you have to give a permission to the MT4 terminal to allow connections to my website.



Advanced Time Management System

With the Time Management System you can precisely configure the robot to trade only during specific hours. You can also configure the robot to trade or not on individual week days. This is a very powerful option which will let you avoid the most dangerous periods and to trade the best periods when the robot show best results.



Friday Exit System



We all know that sometimes it could be risky to trade on Friday because the trades may remain during the weekend and may be closed on big loss due to Monday gaps. BF Scalper PRO has a Friday Exit system and you can configure the robot to close all trades on Friday evening at a desired time and to stop trading after this time.





E-mail and Push Notification System



BF Scalper PRO will inform you about all actions performed in your account. It easy to set-up your terminal to receive these notifications. BF Scalper PRO can send email and push notifications to your mobile phone and inform you about its trades. By default these options are disabled. Please read below BF Scalper PRO Settings to learn how to enable Email and Push notifications.





Dynamic Stop Loss

BF Scalper PRO comes with a new ATR based Stop Loss calculating algorithm /as an option/ works excellent adapting the Stop Loss levels to the current market volatility, decreasing the drawdown and increasing the Profit Factor of the system.

Grid System (optional)

The new version 1.2 (and above) of BF Scalper PRO comes with Grid System. The Grid System is developed to make BF Scalper PRO more profitable and less broker dependent. My goal was to make the EA perfect trading strategy for all traders. Because with the Grid System it can cover the needs and expectations of most of the forex traders. The Grid System is disabled by default. When you enable the Grid System you need also to configure it or to use one of the .set files which i have published below. You can find several .set files for different currency pairs and for different scenarios. The Grid System of BF Scalper PRO can be used in many ways. You can use it as normal grid, grid with martingale risk policy and in more aggressive way. No matter how you will use the Grid System it will improve BF Scalper PRO performance if you configure it correctly.

1. How to use the Grid System as normal grid? The only thing you have to do is to enable the Grid. Just set Grid_System=true and then configure the Grid parameters. The most important parameter of the Grid Systems are: Grid_Max_Trades

Grid_Distance

Grid_Take_Profit

Grid_Stop_Loss These four parameters are enough for making BF Scalper PRO a normal grid. You can read below the section "BF Scalper PRO Settings" to learn more about these four parameters. What is typical for a normal grid? The typical is that the strategy open a few trades with specific distance between each trade and same lot size. You can control the number of trades by Grid_Max_Trades. You can define the distance by Grid_Distance. You can set take profit in pips by Grid_Take_Profit and you can set stop loss by Grid_Stop_Loss parameter. With these four parameters you can run optimization to find the best configuration. Then you can use this configuration for real trading.

2. How to use the Grid System as grid with martingale risk policy? Grid with martingale risk policy means that every next trade will be with higher risk than the previous one. The advantage of this is the speed of closing the trades. Most of the times when martingale risk policy is used with grid strategies all open trades are quickly closed on profit. You can use the same four parameters from above plus the following parameters: Grid_Risk_Multiplier

Grid_Take_Profit_Money

Grid_Stop_Loss_Money The first parameter Grid_Risk_Multiplier is used for risk policy. Read the section "BF Scalper PRO Settings" to learn more about this parameter and how to use it. Since martingale strategies have complicated risk calculation you cannot simply use take profit in pips. Therefore i have added additional parameter Grid_Take_Profit_Money. It is more easy now to calculate your desired profit. Low values of this parameters mean that the EA will close the grid trades quickly. Grid_Stop_Loss_Money is the stop loss in money (your account base currency).

3. How to use the Grid System in more aggressive way? Based on my tests and optimizations the Grid System can be used as more clever system too. What this means? Not always you need a few additional trades (grid) to compensate the initial losing trade. Sometimes you need only one trade with higher risk and opened at right moment. This is possible with the Grid System of BF Scalper PRO. You need to configure the following parameters: Grid_Max_Trades: usually you need to set 1.

Grid_Distance: you need to set bigger distance. For example 70, 80 ... 100..

Grid_Trade_By_Signal_Only: this should be always true.

Grid_Signal_Period: based on my tests the best results can be achieved with value 60. This is H1 time frame.

Grid_Risk_Multiplier: you need to set 5. For different currency pairs this may vary.

Grid_Take_Profit_Money: you need to set minimal profit in money for closing both trades (the initial and the additional).

Grid_Stop_Loss_Money: you need to set the stop loss in money if there is a big movement in wrong direction. I have prepared .set files for some of the supported pairs with activated GRID System. You can find these .set files below. Have in mind that there are .set files for different cases with different combination of settings. You must test all .set files in strategy tester before to load them on your real money account. Test well and make sure that the .set files are OK with your account balance and risk you trade.

BF Scalper PRO Settings





==== Risk Management ====

FixedLots - fixed trading volume (works if AutoMM=0).

- fixed trading volume (works if AutoMM=0). AutoMM - values greater than 0 (zero) activate automatic ММ (traded volume as a percentage of free margin).

- values greater than 0 (zero) activate automatic ММ (traded volume as a percentage of free margin). AutoMM_Max - maximum allowed value of the proportional money management when RecoveryMode is used.



==== Recovery Mode ==== RecoveryMode - this parameter activates the drawdown recovery. Works when AutoMM > 0.

- this parameter activates the drawdown recovery. Works when AutoMM > 0. MMTrades - number of history trades on base of which the drawdown of the RecoveryMode function is calculated.

- number of history trades on base of which the drawdown of the RecoveryMode function is calculated. RecoveryFactor - drawdown positive compensation in percent of the drawdown

- drawdown positive compensation in percent of the drawdown RecoveryMultiplier - trading volume multiplier in RecoveryMode IMPORTANT: RecoveryMode doesn't work when Grid System is enabled!

==== General Settings ====

LongTrades - true/false - enable/disable Long trades.

- true/false - enable/disable Long trades. ShortTrades - true/false - enable/disable Short trades.

- true/false - enable/disable Short trades. Magic - magic number - it is extremely important to keep this different for all robots.

- magic number - it is extremely important to keep this different for all robots. EA_Coment - text which will be added as a comment to each trade opened by BF Scalper PRO.

- text which will be added as a comment to each trade opened by BF Scalper PRO. MaxSpread - maximal allowed spread for position opening.

- maximal allowed spread for position opening. MaxSpreadExit - The parameter is used to control closing the trades and avoid closing the trades when the current market conditions are not good. Especially when the current spread is greater than MaxSpreadExit. For example if you set MaxSpreadExit=5 the EA will close the trades only when spread is equal or lower than 5 pips. This could be useful in the period from 00:00 to 00:59 o'clock when the spreads could be higher than usual. This parameter has value 0 (zero) by default which means it is disabled. If you want to use it then you can set a value greater than 0 (zero).

- The parameter is used to control closing the trades and avoid closing the trades when the current market conditions are not good. Especially when the current spread is greater than MaxSpreadExit. For example if you set MaxSpreadExit=5 the EA will close the trades only when spread is equal or lower than 5 pips. This could be useful in the period from 00:00 to 00:59 o'clock when the spreads could be higher than usual. This parameter has value 0 (zero) by default which means it is disabled. If you want to use it then you can set a value greater than 0 (zero). Slippage - maximal allowed slippage for position opening.

- maximal allowed slippage for position opening. TicksTrade - if false, the logic will be executed at the beginning of M1 bar, otherwise it will calculate and trade on a new price tick.

- if false, the logic will be executed at the beginning of M1 bar, otherwise it will calculate and trade on a new price tick. StealthMode - true/false - conceal stop loss and take profit levels in program logic making them invisible to brokers. If you use this mode, the stop loss and take profit orders are not located in the trading server.

- true/false - conceal stop loss and take profit levels in program logic making them invisible to brokers. If you use this mode, the stop loss and take profit orders are not located in the trading server. EmergencyStopDist - second level of protection, when StealthMode is used. At values greater than zero, it activates a second level of true (Emergency) StopLoss on a greater distance than the virtual hidden StopLoss is located. In such case, the value of the new emergency StopLoss will be the sum of the EmergencyStopDist value plus the value of the hidden StopLoss.

- second level of protection, when StealthMode is used. At values greater than zero, it activates a second level of true (Emergency) StopLoss on a greater distance than the virtual hidden StopLoss is located. In such case, the value of the new emergency StopLoss will be the sum of the EmergencyStopDist value plus the value of the hidden StopLoss. StopLoss - stop loss value in standard 4 digit pips - reasonable value range 30-100, opt. step 5.

- stop loss value in standard 4 digit pips - reasonable value range 30-100, opt. step 5. TakeProfit - take profit value in standard 4 digit pips, opt. step 1.

- take profit value in standard 4 digit pips, opt. step 1. TradeLifeTime - it defines the life time of each trade. For example if you set TradeLifeTime=100 then the EA will close each trades after 100 minutes - no matter whether the profit is positive or negative. Value in minutes. By default its value is 0 (zero) which means that it is disabled. Value greater than 0 (zero) activate this parameter.

- it defines the life time of each trade. For example if you set TradeLifeTime=100 then the EA will close each trades after 100 minutes - no matter whether the profit is positive or negative. Value in minutes. By default its value is 0 (zero) which means that it is disabled. Value greater than 0 (zero) activate this parameter. BandPeriod - Bollinger Bands period - reasonable value range 5-20, opt. step 1.

- Bollinger Bands period - reasonable value range 5-20, opt. step 1. MaxBreakEntry - the maximum allowed breakout.

- the maximum allowed breakout. BandBreakEntry - breakout in 4-digit pips of the BB line to initiate an opposite trade (the value could be negative) - reasonable value range 0-5, opt. step 1.

- breakout in 4-digit pips of the BB line to initiate an opposite trade (the value could be negative) - reasonable value range 0-5, opt. step 1. UseBandBreakExit - true/false - enable/disable the exit logic based on BB indicator.

- true/false - enable/disable the exit logic based on BB indicator. BandBreakExit - breakout in 4-digit pips of the opposite BB line to initiate closing of the existing trade (the value could be negative) - reasonable value range (-5) to 5, opt. step 1.

- breakout in 4-digit pips of the opposite BB line to initiate closing of the existing trade (the value could be negative) - reasonable value range (-5) to 5, opt. step 1. ATR_TF_FL - timeframe in minutes of the ATR indicator, used to prevent trading in too high volatility

- timeframe in minutes of the ATR indicator, used to prevent trading in too high volatility ATR_Per_FL - period of the ATR indicator

- period of the ATR indicator MaxATR_FL - maximum value of the ATR indicator

- maximum value of the ATR indicator ExitProfitOnReverse - profit in pips on which the position will be close if reversal bar is formed - reasonable value range 5 to 15, opt. step 1.

- profit in pips on which the position will be close if reversal bar is formed - reasonable value range 5 to 15, opt. step 1. Reverse_Bar_TF - the timeframe of the reversal bar – M1 or M5.

- the timeframe of the reversal bar – M1 or M5. UseTrendFilter - change this to "true" if you want to trade only in the direction of the trend defined by the two MAs below. If you use the trend filter for Asian session scalping you will get higher profit factor, but less trades. Generally, you do not need trend filter for Asian session scalping, but if you want extra safety it will help.

- change this to "true" if you want to trade only in the direction of the trend defined by the two MAs below. If you use the trend filter for Asian session scalping you will get higher profit factor, but less trades. Generally, you do not need trend filter for Asian session scalping, but if you want extra safety it will help. MA_Fast_Period - fast moving average period - reasonable value range 1-20, opt. step 1.

- fast moving average period - reasonable value range 1-20, opt. step 1. MA_Slow_Period - slow moving average period - reasonable value range 20-120, opt. step 5.

- slow moving average period - reasonable value range 20-120, opt. step 5. MA_Trend_TF - timeframe of both MAs.

- timeframe of both MAs. Trend_Impulse - relative strength of the market impulse - reasonable value range 0-60 opt. step 5.