XAUUSD (2-Feb-2026, Analysis) – 4H Chart | Deep Pullback into Demand – Bullish Continuation

Scenario

Market Overview:

Gold (XAUUSD) on the 4H timeframe shows a strong impulsive bullish move followed by a sharp corrective pullback. After reaching a major high near 5600, price aggressively retraced and is now testing a key demand & liquidity zone around 4620–4680.

This zone previously acted as a strong accumulation base before the last bullish expansion, making it a high-probability reaction area.

Technical Structure:

Higher timeframe trend → Bullish

Current phase → Corrective retracement

Key demand zone → 4620 – 4680

Invalidation → Below 4550

Upside targets → 4950 → 5200 → 5600

Trade Scenario:

If price holds above the demand zone and shows bullish confirmation (strong rejection, bullish engulfing, BOS), we can expect trend continuation toward previous highs.

Bias:

Bullish continuation after correction.





📈 Chart Reference

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⚠️ Risk Disclaimer: This analysis is for educational purposes only and not financial advice. Always apply proper risk management.