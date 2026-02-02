Automatic trading and real 1000% in 3 months

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How it all began
- I searched for a long time and found the reason why stock indicators don't work in real trading (I was worried about overtraining and discrepancies between backtest results and real trading).
- Developed rules for what cannot be used in indicator calculations.
- Using a new concept, the “ AceTrend ” indicator was created.
- Based on the indicator, a fully automatic expert “ GoldBaron ” was created.
- On October 25, 2020, the expert advisor was deposited into a very small real account . Only $95.
Goals
- The main goal: to achieve profitable work on a real account and to bring real trading results as close as possible to the results obtained during backtesting.
- A furious deposit boost. Earn 1000% in 4 months in fully automated mode.
Result
- At the moment, the new concept is fully justified – backtest results are comparable to real ones.
- The plan was to reach 1000% profit within 4 months (by March 2026). The plan was achieved one month early. 1000% was achieved on February 1st.
What's next?
Now that the main goals have been achieved, it's time to conduct a detailed analysis. Perhaps we can identify obvious opportunities for improvement or expand the Expert Advisor's repertoire of trading strategies.