Automatic trading and real 1000% in 3 months

How it all began



I searched for a long time and found the reason why stock indicators don't work in real trading (I was worried about overtraining and discrepancies between backtest results and real trading).

Developed rules for what cannot be used in indicator calculations.

Using a new concept, the “ AceTrend ” indicator was created.

Based on the indicator, a fully automatic expert “ GoldBaron ” was created.

On October 25, 2020, the expert advisor was deposited into a very small real account . Only $95.





Goals

The main goal: to achieve profitable work on a real account and to bring real trading results as close as possible to the results obtained during backtesting.

A furious deposit boost. Earn 1000% in 4 months in fully automated mode.





Result



At the moment, the new concept is fully justified – backtest results are comparable to real ones.

The plan was to reach 1000% profit within 4 months (by March 2026). The plan was achieved one month early. 1000% was achieved on February 1st.





What's next?



Now that the main goals have been achieved, it's time to conduct a detailed analysis. Perhaps we can identify obvious opportunities for improvement or expand the Expert Advisor's repertoire of trading strategies.







