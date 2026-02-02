MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper v1.44 – A Non-Repainting Heiken Ashi Duble Smoothed Indicator for Precision Scalping on MT5

MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper v1.44 – A Non-Repainting Heiken Ashi Indicator for Precision Scalping on MT5

In fast-moving markets, clarity and reliability matter more than speed alone.

The MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper was designed to give MetaTrader 5 users a non-repainting, closed-bar Heiken Ashi indicator that delivers stable trend visualization without misleading color flips or historical repainting.

With the latest Version 1.44, the indicator has been further refined to improve behavior during pullbacks and volatile price action—while keeping full backward compatibility and Marketplace compliance.

What’s New in Version 1.44 (January 26, 2026)

The v1.44 upgrade focuses on refinement and stability, not feature inflation.

Key Improvements

Refined internal smoothing logic to eliminate false color flips during pullbacks

True reversals remain instant and responsive

All calculations remain closed-bar only

Non-repainting behavior preserved

No delays, no extra filters, no lag

No changes to: Inputs Buffers EA compatibility

Safe replacement upgrade for existing users

This update is especially beneficial on volatile symbols such as XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and index CFDs.

Core Technology: True Double-Smoothed Heiken Ashi (v1.20+)

Since version 1.20, MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper uses a true double-smoothed Heiken Ashi model:

Heiken Ashi Close

EMA smoothing → EMA smoothing

Closed-bar enforcement only

Deterministic historical output

Why this matters

No access to future candles

No repainting after candle close

Stable historical backtesting

Reliable visual reference for manual traders and EA logic

Color decisions are based on smoothed slope comparison, not raw candle noise—reducing flicker and false trend changes.

Designed for Professional Scalping & Trend Reading

Clear Direction Colors

Green candles → BUY / bullish trend

Red candles → SELL / bearish trend

Once a candle closes, its color is fixed.

Two Smoothing Modes (User-Selectable)

Aggressive Mode – faster response for active scalping

Conservative Mode – stronger trend stability

This flexibility allows traders to adapt the indicator to different market conditions without changing strategy logic.

Optimized for MT5 Scalping (M1–H1)

The indicator is lightweight, fast, and suitable for:

Forex majors & minors

Gold (XAUUSD)

Cryptocurrencies (BTCUSD, ETHUSD)

Index CFDs

Recommended working range:

Timeframes: M5 to H1

Works on M1 for high-frequency scalping

No DLLs, no external libraries, no global variables.

Combined Use with Master SmoothedHMA Color

When used together with Master SmoothedHMA Color, traders can achieve:

Cleaner trend confirmation

More precise entry and exit alignment

Improved visual structure for scalping systems

This combination is commonly used for price action–based discretionary trading and EA visual confirmation.

Built for Automation & EA Compatibility

MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper is one of the core internal components used inside MSX Brand Expert Advisors.

Key benefits for EA developers:

Non-repainting logic

Closed-bar calculations only

Stable buffers

No dynamic objects or timers

Fully compliant with MetaQuotes Marketplace validation

Important Notes (MQL5 Compliance)

This indicator is not a signal generator

No trading logic is added

No BUY/SELL recommendations are provided

Visual interpretation remains the trader’s responsibility

Risk Disclaimer

This indicator does not guarantee profits

Trading results depend on market conditions, broker execution, latency, and user decisions

High leverage and aggressive risk settings may result in rapid losses

Always test on a free demo account first

Past performance or screenshots do not guarantee future results

Final Thoughts

MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper v1.44 is built for traders who value:

Non-repainting confidence

Closed-bar accuracy

Clean visual trend structure

Lightweight, professional-grade execution

If you are looking for a reliable Heiken Ashi indicator for MT5 scalping and trend analysis, this tool is designed to be a stable foundation—not a shortcut or promise.

Support policy

Technical and PRO-level guidance is available after purchase or rental

Support in working hours: Monday to Friday, 09:00 AM to 06:00 PM, India (UTC +5:30)

Reply from me mostly same working day otherwise next working day

No support replies on weekends

Thank you for your understanding.

Best regards,

Developer & Support

MSX AI Team