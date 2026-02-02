MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper v1.44 – A Non-Repainting Heiken Ashi Duble Smoothed Indicator for Precision Scalping on MT5

In fast-moving markets, clarity and reliability matter more than speed alone.
The MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper was designed to give MetaTrader 5 users a non-repainting, closed-bar Heiken Ashi indicator that delivers stable trend visualization without misleading color flips or historical repainting.
With the latest Version 1.44, the indicator has been further refined to improve behavior during pullbacks and volatile price action—while keeping full backward compatibility and Marketplace compliance.
What’s New in Version 1.44 (January 26, 2026)
The v1.44 upgrade focuses on refinement and stability, not feature inflation.
Key Improvements
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Refined internal smoothing logic to eliminate false color flips during pullbacks
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True reversals remain instant and responsive
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All calculations remain closed-bar only
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Non-repainting behavior preserved
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No delays, no extra filters, no lag
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No changes to:
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Inputs
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Buffers
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EA compatibility
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Safe replacement upgrade for existing users
This update is especially beneficial on volatile symbols such as XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and index CFDs.
Core Technology: True Double-Smoothed Heiken Ashi (v1.20+)
Since version 1.20, MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper uses a true double-smoothed Heiken Ashi model:
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Heiken Ashi Close
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EMA smoothing → EMA smoothing
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Closed-bar enforcement only
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Deterministic historical output
Why this matters
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No access to future candles
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No repainting after candle close
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Stable historical backtesting
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Reliable visual reference for manual traders and EA logic
Color decisions are based on smoothed slope comparison, not raw candle noise—reducing flicker and false trend changes.
Designed for Professional Scalping & Trend Reading
Clear Direction Colors
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Green candles → BUY / bullish trend
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Red candles → SELL / bearish trend
Once a candle closes, its color is fixed.
Two Smoothing Modes (User-Selectable)
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Aggressive Mode – faster response for active scalping
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Conservative Mode – stronger trend stability
This flexibility allows traders to adapt the indicator to different market conditions without changing strategy logic.
Optimized for MT5 Scalping (M1–H1)
The indicator is lightweight, fast, and suitable for:
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Forex majors & minors
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Gold (XAUUSD)
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Cryptocurrencies (BTCUSD, ETHUSD)
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Index CFDs
Recommended working range:
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Timeframes: M5 to H1
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Works on M1 for high-frequency scalping
No DLLs, no external libraries, no global variables.
Combined Use with Master SmoothedHMA Color
When used together with Master SmoothedHMA Color, traders can achieve:
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Cleaner trend confirmation
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More precise entry and exit alignment
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Improved visual structure for scalping systems
This combination is commonly used for price action–based discretionary trading and EA visual confirmation.
Built for Automation & EA Compatibility
MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper is one of the core internal components used inside MSX Brand Expert Advisors.
Key benefits for EA developers:
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Non-repainting logic
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Closed-bar calculations only
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Stable buffers
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No dynamic objects or timers
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Fully compliant with MetaQuotes Marketplace validation
Important Notes (MQL5 Compliance)
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This indicator is not a signal generator
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No trading logic is added
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No BUY/SELL recommendations are provided
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Visual interpretation remains the trader’s responsibility
Risk Disclaimer
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This indicator does not guarantee profits
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Trading results depend on market conditions, broker execution, latency, and user decisions
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High leverage and aggressive risk settings may result in rapid losses
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Always test on a free demo account first
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Past performance or screenshots do not guarantee future results
Final Thoughts
MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper v1.44 is built for traders who value:
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Non-repainting confidence
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Closed-bar accuracy
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Clean visual trend structure
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Lightweight, professional-grade execution
If you are looking for a reliable Heiken Ashi indicator for MT5 scalping and trend analysis, this tool is designed to be a stable foundation—not a shortcut or promise.
Support policy
Technical and PRO-level guidance is available after purchase or rental
Support in working hours: Monday to Friday, 09:00 AM to 06:00 PM, India (UTC +5:30)
Reply from me mostly same working day otherwise next working day
No support replies on weekends
Thank you for your understanding.
Best regards,
Developer & Support
MSX AI Team