PROP Firms - what they will never tell you about

Greetings !

Over many years of practice and trading in the real market, many users end up with different firms one way or another.

Such companies provide a huge deposit for further trading and testing.

There are different types of tests and they all have certain conditions.

Drawdown limits, deposit load limits, number of trading lots.

Such firms charge a certain fee for the deposit they provide.





It would seem that there are no problems there, you just observe the drawdown and should earn 10-15% per month.

It's difficult, but realistic, your drawdown should not be more than 5% and your profit every day should be about 1%, taking into account losing trades.

And so, let’s say you manage to do the almost impossible and get the necessary profit.

According to the terms of the contract, you must be paid part of the amount earned.

Approximately 1% of 100 participants will complete this challenge and be eligible for a payout. This is quite challenging, as the drawdown must not exceed 5%.

But as it usually happens, the Company launches a check of all your transactions and it turns out that you have violated the rules.

These rules are always written in small print and they actually follow these rules.

Such firms may be found to be using third-party software or the transactions may be arbitrage-like in nature.

But as a rule, such companies simply don’t like that you use the software and they don’t want to pay this money.

It's easier to block the user and say that the transactions were incorrect.

Therefore, when people ask me about settings for PropFirms for ZENO EA , I always recommend not using the software directly on the broker's account.





This may not be safe because they will simply prohibit you from withdrawing funds even if you manage to complete this challenge.

The best and easiest solution is to launch the system on a real account with a good and proven broker.

For example, launch ENZA, ZENO, or Razor EA on ICMarkets RAW or ICTradings, which are fast and reliable brokers, and then copy positions to a PropFirm account using specific software.

In this case, your transactions will have the character of manual positions, Magic=0 and no comments.

These profitable transactions will be copied and the company will not be able to show you that the transactions were made using third-party software.

Thank you for reading this to the end! I hope this will help you.



