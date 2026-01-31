SwiftEdge Scalper v5.0: Complete Feature Guide

SwiftEdge Scalper

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SwiftEdge Scalper v5.01: Complete Feature Guide

A comprehensive walkthrough of every feature and setting in SwiftEdge Scalper — the professional tick scalping EA with full manual control for MetaTrader 5.

Introduction

Scalping requires lightning-fast execution, precise risk management, and the ability to adapt to rapidly changing market conditions. Many traders struggle with manual order management — calculating breakeven points, adjusting trailing stops, and managing multiple positions while watching price action.

SwiftEdge Scalper is a professional-grade manual trading assistant designed specifically for scalpers and active day traders. It provides one-click trade execution, intelligent breakeven management, aggressive trailing stops, and a fully customizable on-chart panel — all controlled by keyboard shortcuts or mouse clicks. This is NOT an automated trading robot; it executes trades only when YOU decide.

This guide covers every feature in detail, helping you configure the EA for your specific scalping style and risk tolerance.

Part 1: Getting Started

Installation:

Copy SwiftEdge_Scalper.ex5 to your MQL5/Experts folder

Restart MT5 or click "Refresh" in Navigator panel

Drag the EA onto your preferred chart

Enable "Allow Algo Trading" in MT5 settings

Configure your lot size, TP/SL, and panel preferences

Important Note: This EA only executes trades when you click a button or press a shortcut key. It provides trade management automation (breakeven, trailing) but never opens positions automatically.

Panel Overview:

When loaded, you will see a professional trading panel on your chart with the following sections:

Section Description Account Info Balance, Equity, Free Margin display Position Summary Current positions, average price, total lots, P/L Trade Buttons BUY, SELL, ADD, CLOSE, EXTEND buttons Indicator Display RSI, CCI, ADX, Z-Score values Market Info Current spread, ATR, stop level info

Part 2: Lot and Risk Settings

Position Sizing Options

Choose between fixed lot sizing or percentage-based risk management.

Lot Size: 0.01 Risk %: 0.0 (0 = use fixed lot) Max Positions: 10 Max Slippage: 30 points Magic Number: 123456 (0 = manage ALL positions)

Lot Size — Fixed lot size for each trade when Risk % is set to 0.

Risk % — When set above 0, the EA calculates lot size based on your account balance and stop loss distance. For example, 1% risk means each trade risks 1% of your balance.

Max Positions — Maximum number of positions allowed in the same direction. Prevents over-exposure.

Magic Number — Unique identifier for EA's trades. Set to 0 to manage ALL positions on the symbol regardless of which EA or manual trading opened them.

Part 3: Take Profit and Stop Loss Settings

Points-Based TP/SL

Use Points-Based TP: true Take Profit: 1000 points Stop Loss: 250 points Breakeven Trigger: 50 points

ATR-Based TP/SL

For volatility-adaptive targets, enable ATR mode:

Use ATR-Based TP/SL: false ATR TP Multiplier: 1.5 ATR SL Multiplier: 1.0 ATR BE Trigger Multiplier: 0.5 ATR Timeframe: M5 ATR Period: 14

When ATR mode is enabled, TP = ATR × 1.5, SL = ATR × 1.0, and breakeven triggers at ATR × 0.5 profit.

Part 4: Smart Breakeven System

Cost-Aware Breakeven

The breakeven system accounts for real trading costs including spread and commission.

BE Buffer: 0 (0 = Spread + Commission only) Include Spread: true Include Commission: true Commission per lot: $6.0 (round trip)

How It Works:

When price moves in your favor by the breakeven trigger amount, the EA calculates the true breakeven price including all costs:

Current spread (if enabled)

Commission cost converted to price distance (if enabled)

Additional buffer points (if set above 0)

The stop loss is then moved to this calculated breakeven price, ensuring you don't lose money to trading costs even if price reverses.

BE Line on Chart:

Show BE Line: true BE Color (Target): Aqua BE Color (Active): Lime BE Line Style: Dashed BE Line Width: 2

A visual line shows your breakeven target. Color changes from Aqua to Lime when breakeven is activated.

Part 5: Aggressive Trailing Stop

Lock In Profits Automatically

Enable Trailing: true Trail Start After BE: 25 points Trail Step: 20 points Trail ATR Multiplier: 0.3 (if ATR mode) Aggressive Mode: true

Trail Start After BE — Trailing begins only after breakeven is triggered AND price moves this many additional points in profit.

Trail Step — The stop loss follows price by this distance. Smaller values = tighter trailing (more aggressive).

Aggressive Mode — When enabled, the trailing stop moves on every tick that improves profit. When disabled, it only moves at larger intervals.

Part 6: Extend Button

Multiply Your TP/SL on the Fly

Extend Multiplier: 2.0 Extend affects SL: true Extend affects TP: true

Press the EXTEND button (or E key) to multiply your current TP and SL distances. Useful when you want to let a winning trade run further or give a position more room.

Part 7: Add Position

Scale Into Positions

Add Lot Multiplier: 1.0 (1.0 = same size, 2.0 = martingale) Auto Set SL/TP for Manual Trades: true

The ADD button opens another position in the same direction as your existing trade. The lot size is multiplied by the Add Lot Multiplier.

Auto Set SL/TP — When enabled, the EA automatically sets SL/TP for any manual trades you open, keeping your risk management consistent.

Part 8: Scalping Mode

Advanced Scalping Features

Enable Scalping Mode: false Close Method: 0 (0=Smallest Lot, 1=FIFO, 2=LIFO) Unified SL/TP: false Use Fixed Max Loss: false Fixed Max Loss: $50 Use Fixed Max Profit: false Fixed Max Profit: $100

Scalping Mode Behavior:

Pressing the opposite direction key (BUY while in SELL) closes positions instead of opening new ones

Ideal for quick in-and-out scalping without needing the CLOSE button

Close Method Options:

0 = Smallest Lot First — Closes the position with smallest lot size

1 = FIFO — First In, First Out (oldest position first)

2 = LIFO — Last In, First Out (newest position first)

Unified SL/TP — All positions share the same SL/TP levels, updated based on average entry price.

Fixed Max Loss/Profit — Automatically closes all positions when total P/L reaches these USD thresholds.

Part 9: Spread Protection

Max Spread: 30 points

The EA will not open new positions if the current spread exceeds this value. A warning appears on the panel when spread is high.

Part 10: Drawdown Levels Display

Visual DD Warning Lines

Show DD Lines: false DD Level 1: 1.0% DD Level 2: 2.0% DD Level 3: 5.0% DD Level 4: 10.0%

When enabled, horizontal lines appear on the chart showing price levels where your position would hit each drawdown percentage. Colors change from green to red as DD increases.

Part 11: Daily Pivot Levels

Show Pivots: false Pivot Color: White Resistance Color: Coral Support Color: DodgerBlue Pivot Line Style: Dotted

Displays classic daily pivot points (PP, R1, R2, R3, S1, S2, S3) calculated from previous day's high, low, and close.

Part 12: Custom Keyboard Shortcuts

Fully Customizable Keys

Buy Shortkey: B Sell Shortkey: S Add Shortkey: A Close Shortkey: C Extend Shortkey: E Minimize Panel: M

Change any key to match your preferred trading workflow. Keys are case-insensitive.

Part 13: Panel Customization

Appearance and Position

Panel Corner: Left Upper Panel X Offset: 20 Panel Y Offset: 50 Enable Panel Dragging: true Show Debug Info: true Panel Background: Dark Gray Buy Button Color: Green Sell Button Color: Red Add Button Color: Blue Close Button Color: Gray Extend Button Color: Purple Play Sounds: true Show Spread Warning: true

Draggable Panel — Click and drag the panel header to reposition it anywhere on your chart.

Minimize — Press M or click the minimize button to collapse the panel to a small bar, giving you more chart space.

Part 14: Built-in Indicators

Real-Time Market Analysis

RSI Period: 14 CCI Period: 20 ADX Period: 14 Z-Score Period: 20 Indicator Timeframe: M1

The panel displays real-time values for RSI, CCI, ADX (with +DI/-DI), and Z-Score to help you time your entries without cluttering your chart with separate indicators.

Part 15: Configuration Examples

Conservative Forex Scalping

Lot Size: 0.01 Take Profit: 100 points Stop Loss: 50 points Breakeven Trigger: 30 points Trail Start: 20 points Trail Step: 15 points Max Spread: 15 points

Aggressive Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping

Lot Size: 0.05 Use ATR-Based TP/SL: true ATR TP Multiplier: 2.0 ATR SL Multiplier: 1.0 ATR BE Multiplier: 0.3 ATR Timeframe: M5 Trail Start: 50 points Trail Step: 30 points Aggressive Mode: true

Index Scalping (US30, NAS100)

Risk %: 0.5 Take Profit: 500 points Stop Loss: 200 points Breakeven Trigger: 100 points Scalping Mode: true Close Method: 2 (LIFO) Max Positions: 3

Part 16: Trading Workflow Example

Step-by-Step Scalping Session:

1. Attach EA to your preferred chart and timeframe

2. Wait for your setup (check RSI, ADX on panel)

3. Press B for BUY or S for SELL when ready

4. EA automatically sets SL/TP and monitors for breakeven

5. Once BE triggers, trailing begins automatically

6. Press A to add to winning positions

7. Press E to extend TP if trend is strong

8. Press C to close all positions manually, or let TP/SL hit

Conclusion

SwiftEdge Scalper provides professional-grade manual trading tools for active scalpers:

One-Click Trading — Execute BUY/SELL instantly with keyboard shortcuts

— Execute BUY/SELL instantly with keyboard shortcuts Smart Breakeven — Cost-aware BE calculation including spread and commission

— Cost-aware BE calculation including spread and commission Aggressive Trailing — Lock in profits automatically as price moves

— Lock in profits automatically as price moves Scalping Mode — Quick position reversal with opposite key

— Quick position reversal with opposite key Full Customization — Colors, keys, position, and behavior all adjustable

— Colors, keys, position, and behavior all adjustable Visual Feedback — BE lines, DD levels, pivot points on chart

Start with conservative settings on a demo account. Master the keyboard shortcuts, understand how breakeven and trailing work together, then gradually customize for your trading style.

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