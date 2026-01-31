SwiftEdge Scalper v5.0: Complete Feature Guide

SwiftEdge Scalper
SwiftEdge Scalper v5.01: Complete Feature Guide
A comprehensive walkthrough of every feature and setting in SwiftEdge Scalper — the professional tick scalping EA with full manual control for MetaTrader 5.
Introduction
Scalping requires lightning-fast execution, precise risk management, and the ability to adapt to rapidly changing market conditions. Many traders struggle with manual order management — calculating breakeven points, adjusting trailing stops, and managing multiple positions while watching price action.
SwiftEdge Scalper is a professional-grade manual trading assistant designed specifically for scalpers and active day traders. It provides one-click trade execution, intelligent breakeven management, aggressive trailing stops, and a fully customizable on-chart panel — all controlled by keyboard shortcuts or mouse clicks. This is NOT an automated trading robot; it executes trades only when YOU decide.
This guide covers every feature in detail, helping you configure the EA for your specific scalping style and risk tolerance.
Part 1: Getting Started
Installation:
- Copy SwiftEdge_Scalper.ex5 to your MQL5/Experts folder
- Restart MT5 or click "Refresh" in Navigator panel
- Drag the EA onto your preferred chart
- Enable "Allow Algo Trading" in MT5 settings
- Configure your lot size, TP/SL, and panel preferences
Important Note: This EA only executes trades when you click a button or press a shortcut key. It provides trade management automation (breakeven, trailing) but never opens positions automatically.
Panel Overview:
When loaded, you will see a professional trading panel on your chart with the following sections:
|Section
|Description
|Account Info
|Balance, Equity, Free Margin display
|Position Summary
|Current positions, average price, total lots, P/L
|Trade Buttons
|BUY, SELL, ADD, CLOSE, EXTEND buttons
|Indicator Display
|RSI, CCI, ADX, Z-Score values
|Market Info
|Current spread, ATR, stop level info
Part 2: Lot and Risk Settings
Position Sizing Options
Choose between fixed lot sizing or percentage-based risk management.
Lot Size: 0.01
Risk %: 0.0 (0 = use fixed lot)
Max Positions: 10
Max Slippage: 30 points
Magic Number: 123456 (0 = manage ALL positions)
Lot Size — Fixed lot size for each trade when Risk % is set to 0.
Risk % — When set above 0, the EA calculates lot size based on your account balance and stop loss distance. For example, 1% risk means each trade risks 1% of your balance.
Max Positions — Maximum number of positions allowed in the same direction. Prevents over-exposure.
Magic Number — Unique identifier for EA's trades. Set to 0 to manage ALL positions on the symbol regardless of which EA or manual trading opened them.
Part 3: Take Profit and Stop Loss Settings
Points-Based TP/SL
Use Points-Based TP: true
Take Profit: 1000 points
Stop Loss: 250 points
Breakeven Trigger: 50 points
ATR-Based TP/SL
For volatility-adaptive targets, enable ATR mode:
Use ATR-Based TP/SL: false
ATR TP Multiplier: 1.5
ATR SL Multiplier: 1.0
ATR BE Trigger Multiplier: 0.5
ATR Timeframe: M5
ATR Period: 14
When ATR mode is enabled, TP = ATR × 1.5, SL = ATR × 1.0, and breakeven triggers at ATR × 0.5 profit.
Part 4: Smart Breakeven System
Cost-Aware Breakeven
The breakeven system accounts for real trading costs including spread and commission.
BE Buffer: 0 (0 = Spread + Commission only)
Include Spread: true
Include Commission: true
Commission per lot: $6.0 (round trip)
How It Works:
When price moves in your favor by the breakeven trigger amount, the EA calculates the true breakeven price including all costs:
- Current spread (if enabled)
- Commission cost converted to price distance (if enabled)
- Additional buffer points (if set above 0)
The stop loss is then moved to this calculated breakeven price, ensuring you don't lose money to trading costs even if price reverses.
BE Line on Chart:
Show BE Line: true
BE Color (Target): Aqua
BE Color (Active): Lime
BE Line Style: Dashed
BE Line Width: 2
A visual line shows your breakeven target. Color changes from Aqua to Lime when breakeven is activated.
Part 5: Aggressive Trailing Stop
Lock In Profits Automatically
Enable Trailing: true
Trail Start After BE: 25 points
Trail Step: 20 points
Trail ATR Multiplier: 0.3 (if ATR mode)
Aggressive Mode: true
Trail Start After BE — Trailing begins only after breakeven is triggered AND price moves this many additional points in profit.
Trail Step — The stop loss follows price by this distance. Smaller values = tighter trailing (more aggressive).
Aggressive Mode — When enabled, the trailing stop moves on every tick that improves profit. When disabled, it only moves at larger intervals.
Part 6: Extend Button
Multiply Your TP/SL on the Fly
Extend Multiplier: 2.0
Extend affects SL: true
Extend affects TP: true
Press the EXTEND button (or E key) to multiply your current TP and SL distances. Useful when you want to let a winning trade run further or give a position more room.
Part 7: Add Position
Scale Into Positions
Add Lot Multiplier: 1.0 (1.0 = same size, 2.0 = martingale)
Auto Set SL/TP for Manual Trades: true
The ADD button opens another position in the same direction as your existing trade. The lot size is multiplied by the Add Lot Multiplier.
Auto Set SL/TP — When enabled, the EA automatically sets SL/TP for any manual trades you open, keeping your risk management consistent.
Part 8: Scalping Mode
Advanced Scalping Features
Enable Scalping Mode: false
Close Method: 0 (0=Smallest Lot, 1=FIFO, 2=LIFO)
Unified SL/TP: false
Use Fixed Max Loss: false
Fixed Max Loss: $50
Use Fixed Max Profit: false
Fixed Max Profit: $100
Scalping Mode Behavior:
- Pressing the opposite direction key (BUY while in SELL) closes positions instead of opening new ones
- Ideal for quick in-and-out scalping without needing the CLOSE button
Close Method Options:
- 0 = Smallest Lot First — Closes the position with smallest lot size
- 1 = FIFO — First In, First Out (oldest position first)
- 2 = LIFO — Last In, First Out (newest position first)
Unified SL/TP — All positions share the same SL/TP levels, updated based on average entry price.
Fixed Max Loss/Profit — Automatically closes all positions when total P/L reaches these USD thresholds.
Part 9: Spread Protection
Max Spread: 30 points
The EA will not open new positions if the current spread exceeds this value. A warning appears on the panel when spread is high.
Part 10: Drawdown Levels Display
Visual DD Warning Lines
Show DD Lines: false
DD Level 1: 1.0%
DD Level 2: 2.0%
DD Level 3: 5.0%
DD Level 4: 10.0%
When enabled, horizontal lines appear on the chart showing price levels where your position would hit each drawdown percentage. Colors change from green to red as DD increases.
Part 11: Daily Pivot Levels
Show Pivots: false
Pivot Color: White
Resistance Color: Coral
Support Color: DodgerBlue
Pivot Line Style: Dotted
Displays classic daily pivot points (PP, R1, R2, R3, S1, S2, S3) calculated from previous day's high, low, and close.
Part 12: Custom Keyboard Shortcuts
Fully Customizable Keys
Buy Shortkey: B
Sell Shortkey: S
Add Shortkey: A
Close Shortkey: C
Extend Shortkey: E
Minimize Panel: M
Change any key to match your preferred trading workflow. Keys are case-insensitive.
Part 13: Panel Customization
Appearance and Position
Panel Corner: Left Upper
Panel X Offset: 20
Panel Y Offset: 50
Enable Panel Dragging: true
Show Debug Info: true
Panel Background: Dark Gray
Buy Button Color: Green
Sell Button Color: Red
Add Button Color: Blue
Close Button Color: Gray
Extend Button Color: Purple
Play Sounds: true
Show Spread Warning: true
Draggable Panel — Click and drag the panel header to reposition it anywhere on your chart.
Minimize — Press M or click the minimize button to collapse the panel to a small bar, giving you more chart space.
Part 14: Built-in Indicators
Real-Time Market Analysis
RSI Period: 14
CCI Period: 20
ADX Period: 14
Z-Score Period: 20
Indicator Timeframe: M1
The panel displays real-time values for RSI, CCI, ADX (with +DI/-DI), and Z-Score to help you time your entries without cluttering your chart with separate indicators.
Part 15: Configuration Examples
Conservative Forex Scalping
Lot Size: 0.01
Take Profit: 100 points
Stop Loss: 50 points
Breakeven Trigger: 30 points
Trail Start: 20 points
Trail Step: 15 points
Max Spread: 15 points
Aggressive Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping
Lot Size: 0.05
Use ATR-Based TP/SL: true
ATR TP Multiplier: 2.0
ATR SL Multiplier: 1.0
ATR BE Multiplier: 0.3
ATR Timeframe: M5
Trail Start: 50 points
Trail Step: 30 points
Aggressive Mode: true
Index Scalping (US30, NAS100)
Risk %: 0.5
Take Profit: 500 points
Stop Loss: 200 points
Breakeven Trigger: 100 points
Scalping Mode: true
Close Method: 2 (LIFO)
Max Positions: 3
Part 16: Trading Workflow Example
Step-by-Step Scalping Session:
- 1. Attach EA to your preferred chart and timeframe
- 2. Wait for your setup (check RSI, ADX on panel)
- 3. Press B for BUY or S for SELL when ready
- 4. EA automatically sets SL/TP and monitors for breakeven
- 5. Once BE triggers, trailing begins automatically
- 6. Press A to add to winning positions
- 7. Press E to extend TP if trend is strong
- 8. Press C to close all positions manually, or let TP/SL hit
Conclusion
SwiftEdge Scalper provides professional-grade manual trading tools for active scalpers:
- One-Click Trading — Execute BUY/SELL instantly with keyboard shortcuts
- Smart Breakeven — Cost-aware BE calculation including spread and commission
- Aggressive Trailing — Lock in profits automatically as price moves
- Scalping Mode — Quick position reversal with opposite key
- Full Customization — Colors, keys, position, and behavior all adjustable
- Visual Feedback — BE lines, DD levels, pivot points on chart
Start with conservative settings on a demo account. Master the keyboard shortcuts, understand how breakeven and trailing work together, then gradually customize for your trading style.
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Disclaimer: Trading involves substantial risk of loss. This tool assists with trade execution and management — it does not provide trading signals or guarantee results. Always trade responsibly and test thoroughly on demo before live trading.