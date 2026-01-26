RiskKILLER Results Update
Trading Systems

RiskKILLER Results Update

26 January 2026, 10:08
Christophe Pa Trouillas
Christophe Pa Trouillas
0
182

////////////RiskKILLER_AI/////////////

📍 RiskKILLER AI reaches a new heights


✅ profit at 92% 🔥

✅ New ATH : $2550 / $1300 initial 🔥








The most difficult part in algo trading ( apart from finding a trustworthy seller ;-)?

👉 trust the process:

1️⃣  Let the bot run with ZERO emotion

2️⃣ Watch carefully its backtest metrics


✅ we are still aligned with the backtest metrics.



📍 For more details


👉 please check out our Blog page with all details about the strategy

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763282


👉 or directly our product page
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139184


#gold, eurusd, eurjpy, RiskKILLER