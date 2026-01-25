Gold Analysis (XAUUSD) — Bullish Continuation Toward 5,000+

Monday Market Outlook | 25 January 2026

Gold closed last week strong at 4,988, maintaining momentum near all-time highs and reaffirming the structural uptrend.

📌 Market Pulse: Technical + Macro Alignment

On the chart, price has broken key levels and now shows classic bullish continuation behavior — holding above breakout support and building clean structural higher lows.

At the same time, macro forces remain strongly supportive:

Safe-haven demand continues to lift gold as geopolitical tensions linger. Global investors are turning to bullion amid economic and political uncertainty, driving prices toward new highs.

Leading financial institutions have upgraded their gold forecasts , with some projecting year-end targets well above $5,000, reflecting ongoing strategic buying by central banks and investors.

Recent market data shows gold repeatedly setting fresh records — a sign that buyers remain in control even at elevated levels.

Comparative performance analysis shows gold outperforming other traditional safe havens like bonds and risk assets as volatility rises.

This combination of technical bullish structure + macro support forms a compelling backdrop for continuation.





📊 Key Levels & Structure

Support: 4,890 — structural pivot level that has held buyers through corrective phases

Current Close: 4,988 — near the upper end of consolidation

Bullish Thesis Valid Above 4,890

Price action reflects accumulation above breakout zones, which typically precedes continuation rather than reversal in strong trends.





🌐 What This Means for the Week

Bullish Bias Remains

As long as key support holds, continuation toward and potentially beyond the 5,000 psychological mark remains the base case.

Pullbacks Into Support May Offer Lower-Risk Entries

Look for corrective moves into the 4,920–4,890 demand zone to offer superior risk-reward setups in line with the broader trend.





📈 Chart Reference

📌 Detailed Chart Analysis: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/structured_fx_trades

This chart highlights:

Break of Structure (BOS)

Support & Demand zones

Current consolidation pattern favoring continuation





🔔 Where I Share Premium Setups

I regularly publish structural analysis, probability-based scenarios, and risk-managed setups on my MQL5 channel — including live price reactions to key levels.

👉 Link to your MQL5 channel here: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/learning-forex-gold





⚠️ Risk Note

Record zones can produce increased volatility and fakeouts. Only trade with clear confirmations and strict risk controls.

⚠️ Disclaimer

This analysis reflects my view and is for educational purposes only. It is not financial advice.