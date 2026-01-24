Coding a "Trend Catcher": Integrating ADX and Moving Averages Correctly





The "Golden Cross." It is the first strategy every trader learns: "Buy when the fast Moving Average crosses above the slow Moving Average."

It is simple. It looks beautiful on historical charts. And it is absolutely devastating to your bankroll in real-time trading.

Why? Because markets only trend about 30% of the time. The other 70%, they range. In a ranging market, a Moving Average crossover system will generate false signal after false signal, buying the top of the range and selling the bottom. We call these "Whipsaws."

To fix this, we don't need a better Moving Average. We need a Filter.

In this technical tutorial, I will show you how to code a robust "Trend Catcher" in MQL5 by integrating the Average Directional Index (ADX) not as a signal, but as a mandatory regime filter.





The Theory: Defining the "Regime"

Before we write a single line of code, we must understand the logic.

Moving Averages are Lagging Indicators. They tell us what happened.

are Lagging Indicators. They tell us what happened. ADX is a Volatility/Strength Indicator. It tells us how strong the current movement is.

The Golden Rule of Filtering: If ADX is below 25, the market has no direction. DO NOT TRADE. If ADX is above 25, a trend is present. ALLOW TRADES.

By simply adding this logic condition, you eliminate the vast majority of whipsaws that occur during the Asian session or pre-news accumulation phases.

The MQL5 Implementation

Let's build a snippet of an Expert Advisor that implements this logic. We need to initialize handles for the MA and the ADX, and then structure our OnTick logic to check the ADX before calculating the crossover.

Step 1: Initialization (OnInit)

First, we load the indicators into memory.

// GLOBAL VARIABLES int Handle_FastMA, Handle_SlowMA, Handle_ADX; ``` int OnInit()

{

// 1. Create Moving Average Handles

Handle_FastMA = iMA(_Symbol, _Period, 9, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE);

Handle_SlowMA = iMA(_Symbol, _Period, 21, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE);



// 2. Create ADX Handle (14 Periods)

Handle_ADX = iADX(_Symbol, _Period, 14);



if(Handle_FastMA == INVALID_HANDLE || Handle_ADX == INVALID_HANDLE)

{

Print("Error creating indicators");

return(INIT_FAILED);

}

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

} ```

Step 2: The Logic Check (OnTick)

Here is where the magic happens. Most novice developers calculate the MA crossover first. Professional developers check the Filter first to save CPU cycles and avoid false logic.

void OnTick() { // 1. Get ADX Value first double adx_buffer[]; ArraySetAsSeries(adx_buffer, true); CopyBuffer(Handle_ADX, 0, 0, 2, adx_buffer); double current_adx = adx_buffer[0]; ``` // --- THE FILTER ---

// If the Trend Strength is weak (< 25), we STOP here.

if(current_adx < 25.0)

{

Comment("Market is Ranging (ADX < 25). Filtering Trade.");

return;

}



// 2. If we passed the filter, NOW check the Crossover

// ... (Get MA buffers and check logic) ...

if(FastMA > SlowMA && PrevFastMA <= PrevSlowMA)

{

Trade.Buy(LotSize, _Symbol, ...);

}

} ```





Advanced Nuance: The "Slope" Check

For an even more robust "Trend Catcher," simply checking if ADX > 25 isn't enough. A dying trend might still have an ADX of 30, but it's falling.

The best signals occur when ADX is Rising.

You can add this simple line to your code:

if (adx_buffer[0] > adx_buffer[1]) // ADX is gaining strength

This ensures you are entering when momentum is building, not when it is fading.





Coding vs. Configuring: The Professional Route

Implementing an ADX filter is Step 1. But professional systems go much deeper. They integrate ADX with RSI for momentum, ATR for stop losses, and Neural Networks for probability scoring.

In the Ratio X Trader's Toolbox, we have already done this hard work. Our Trend Follower EA and the new MLAI 2.0 Engine utilize multi-layer filtering logic that goes far beyond a simple ADX check.





The Result of Proper Filtering

When you filter out the "Choppy" markets using robust logic, you avoid the small losses that bleed accounts dry. This allows you to catch the big moves cleanly.

Here is what happens when you filter the noise:









And here is the long-term result of only trading "High Quality" setups:









Upgrade Your Trading & Help The Future

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Test the logic yourself. If the Ratio X Toolbox doesn't provide the robust filtering and consistency you need, simply request a refund within 7 days. You get 100% of your money back.

Trade smart, live with purpose. Mauricio





About the Author

Mauricio Vellasquez is the Lead Developer of Ratio X. He specializes in creating institutional-grade algorithmic trading tools and believes in using technology to drive positive social change.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial markets involves a substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The results shown in this article are from real users, but past performance is not indicative of future results. All trading involves risk.