Forex Combo System 4 in 1

Forex Combo System product page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/30451





MQL5 channel. For news and discount here: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/fxautomater









FOREX COMBO SYSTEM - The only one 4 in 1 expert advisor on the Market!





Forex Combo System has 4 independent trading strategies integrated. It combines the best trading strategies to make the market’s only comprehensive trading system. Here’s what’s included:

1. Scalping Strategy

Scalping works because it matches high success probability trades with low risk. A consistent small-spread strategy slowly adds profitable trades boosting overall return. The Forex Combo System uses a scalping strategy that analyzed market trends to deliver trades with a high-probability of success.

2. Trend Detection Strategy

Currency markets offer clear, easily tracked data that can be analyzed in real-time. This data is visualized as trends that can be used for accurate market predictions. Most successful traders use sophisticated Trend Detection strategies to earn the bulk of their profits. The Forex Combo System helps you profit by accurately watching for tell-tale market signs that signal sustained and profitable trends.

3. Market Corrections Strategy

Explosive profits occur when the market trend reverses and creates large pip spread opportunities. Forex Combo System captures deep market corrections at the exact instant the current trends are exhausted. The key is to be able to predict when the market will reverse. This is subtle science requiring thousands of lightning fast calculations.

4. Range Detection Strategy

Almost any trader can make money when the Forex market is trending predictably up or down. However, 50% of all trading activity happens when the market is in a non-trending state. The Forex Combo System uses a powerful algorithm to detect a non-trending market and adjusts it's trade detection accordingly.

Forex COMBO System integrates each of these powerful strategies into one easy-to-use system.





Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD and EURAUD Time Frame: M5 (5 minutes) Brokers: All brokers and accounts Forex Combo System will work on any broker with 4 or 5 digits price quotes. It is not necessary to change any parameters for 5 digits price quotes. The robot will do it automatically!













ADVANCED NEWS FILTER



Forex Combo System is equipped with Advanced News Filter. Thanks to this filter you can avoid trading during most important news and events. The news filter can increase the profit factor of the system and reduce the drawdown. It is disabled by default and you can configure it precisely.

Configure MT4 terminal to allow WEB Requests to the following url: http://www.fxautomater.com You can find it in: MT4 terminal -> Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors -> Allow WebRequests for listed URL (check the image below):

This is very important! This is the only way the News Filter to work properly. The information for the coming News and Events is on my website and you have to give a permission to the MT4 terminal to allow connections to my website.









MONEY MANAGEMENT AND LOSS RECOVERY SYSTEM



Forex Combo System comes with Money Management System and Loss Recovery System. You can precisely set risk for each trading strategy. You can set a risk in percents and the robot will automatically calculate the lots according the risk and your account balance. You can enable the Recovery System and the robot will successfully recover previous losses.

EMAIL AND PUSH NOTIFICATIONS



Forex Combo System gives traders a bit of freedom. Traders don’t have to sit in front of their computer all day monitoring their traders. In spite of this freedom, traders like to know when a trading position has been opened or closed out. Forex Combo System will inform you about all actions performed in your account. It easy to set-up your terminal to receive these notifications. Forex Combo System can send email and push notifications to your mobile phone and inform you about its trades. By default these options are disabled. Please read below Forex Combo System Settings to learn how to enable Email and Push notifications.

MONDAY - FRIDAY RULES

We all know that sometimes it could be risky to trade on Monday morning and Friday evening because the trades may remain during the weekend and may be closed on big loss due to Monday gaps. Forex Combo System has "Monday-Friday Rules" and you can configure the EA precisely when to start trading on Monday morning and when to close all trades on Friday evening and to stop trading after this time.

WHY FOREX COMBO SYSTEM IS THE MARKET'S ONLY COMPLETE TRADING SYSTEM

The Forex Combo System combines the best trading strategies to make the market’s only comprehensive trading system. Here’s what’s included: Trend Detetection + CounterTrend: Forex Combo uses proven trading strategies to trade when strong market movement is detected. Scalping Strategy: This strategy has been specifically developed to accurately exit 80% of position to insure that they close with optimum profit. Market Scan: Forex Combo actively scans the market looking for the best market opportunities - completely on automatic. Stop-Loss Protection: Unique trading logic applied to exit positions prevents premature stop-loss activation. This logic allows positions to close, managing losses, as long as current prices are statistically favorable. Money-Management: Highly effective money management rules customized based on your risk profile. Volatile Market Protection: The Forex Combo system rarely opens positions in volatile markets with sharp price fluctuation (gaps) making Forex Combo positions much less likely to suffer from broker slippage. Rigorous Testing: the Forex Combo System has been tested over a ten-year historical period as well as live trials for over a year. Forex Combo has demonstrated that it can deliver stable returns over the long term.

100% AUTOMATED AND INCREDIBLY EASY TO USE

The Forex Combo System is a fully-automated, hands-off trading expert advisor. Step-by-step instructions are included to help you get trading in just 10 minutes without any tricks or complex procedures. Just install the Forex Combo System, relax and let it do all the work. There’s no need to monitor it or calibrate its trades. Forex Combo System is designed to never need input from you. It’s totally self-sufficient. It manages every position and delivers result.

Forex Combo System will work on any broker with 4 or 5 digits price quotes. It is not necessary to change any parameters for 5 digits price quotes.



FOREX COMBO SYSTEM SETTINGS







Use_FXCOMBO_Scalping – true/false – use or not FXCOMBO Scalping Strategy

– true/false – use or not FXCOMBO Scalping Strategy Use_FXCOMBO_Breakout – true/false – use or not FXCOMBO Breakout Strategy

– true/false – use or not FXCOMBO Breakout Strategy Use_FXCOMBO_Reversal – true/false – use or not FXCOMBO Reversal Strategy

– true/false – use or not FXCOMBO Reversal Strategy Use_FXCOMBO_EuroRange – true/false – use or not FXCOMBO EuroRange Strategy





Use_ECN_Execution – true/false – use or not ECN type of orders execution





IMPORTANT NOTE: "Use_ECN_Execution=TRUE" is compatible with both type of brokers. If you are note sure about the type of your broker, use "Use_ECN_Execution=TRUE"!





Hidden_StopAndTarget – true/false – if it is TRUE the StopLoss and TakeProfit will be hidden from the broker

– true/false – if it is TRUE the StopLoss and TakeProfit will be hidden from the broker No_Hedge_Trades – true/false – if it is TRUE opposite trades will not be allowed

– true/false – if it is TRUE opposite trades will not be allowed NFA_Compatibility – true/false – if it is TRUE - full NFA no hedge/FIFO rules compatibility. Use "NFA_Compatibility=TRUE" if your broker is NFA regulated!

– true/false – if it is TRUE - full NFA no hedge/FIFO rules compatibility. Use "NFA_Compatibility=TRUE" if your broker is NFA regulated! CommentSys1 – text which will be added as a comment to each trade opened by FXCOMBO Scalping Strategy.

– text which will be added as a comment to each trade opened by FXCOMBO Scalping Strategy. CommentSys2 – text which will be added as a comment to each trade opened by FXCOMBO Breakout Strategy.

– text which will be added as a comment to each trade opened by FXCOMBO Breakout Strategy. CommentSys3 – text which will be added as a comment to each trade opened by FXCOMBO Reversal Strategy.

– text which will be added as a comment to each trade opened by FXCOMBO Reversal Strategy. CommentSys4 – text which will be added as a comment to each trade opened by FXCOMBO EuroRange Strategy.

– text which will be added as a comment to each trade opened by FXCOMBO EuroRange Strategy. Magic1 – unique identification number for FXCOMBO Scalping Strategy

– unique identification number for FXCOMBO Scalping Strategy Magic2 – unique identification number for FXCOMBO Breakout Strategy

– unique identification number for FXCOMBO Breakout Strategy Magic3 – unique identification number for FXCOMBO Reversal Strategy

– unique identification number for FXCOMBO Reversal Strategy Magic4 – unique identification number for FXCOMBO EuroRange Strategy





IMPORTANT NOTE: It is very important to make sure, that all magic numbers are different. Check this twice, because, if you have same magic numbers in different forex robots, this could be extremely dangerous for your account!





MaxSPREAD – maximal allowed spread for position opening

– maximal allowed spread for position opening Slippage – maximal allowed slippage for position opening

– maximal allowed slippage for position opening GMT_Offset - Winter GMT offset of your broker.

- Winter GMT offset of your broker. Calculate_DST - true/false - Set TRUE if the broker shifts the GMT offset with +1 in Summer. Set FALSE if broker use same GMT offset whole year.

- true/false - Set TRUE if the broker shifts the GMT offset with +1 in Summer. Set FALSE if broker use same GMT offset whole year. EMAIL_Notification – true/false - enable/disable email notifications.

– true/false - enable/disable email notifications. PUSH_Notification – true/false – enable/disable push notifications to mobile phones





==== Monday-Friday Rules ====

MondayStartHour - the EA will strat trading at this hour on Monday morning. Possible values between 0-23. In case that you wish to stop trading on Monday at all, then set value greater than 23, for example 24.

- the EA will strat trading at this hour on Monday morning. Possible values between 0-23. In case that you wish to stop trading on Monday at all, then set value greater than 23, for example 24. FridayExit - true/false - if you wish to close all trades on Friday or to stop trading earlier on Friday evening, you should use FridayExit=true.

- true/false - if you wish to close all trades on Friday or to stop trading earlier on Friday evening, you should use FridayExit=true. LastTradeHour - the EA can trade until the end of this hour on Friday (including this hour). Possible values between 0-23. Value greater than 23 will disable this parameter!

- the EA can trade until the end of this hour on Friday (including this hour). Possible values between 0-23. Value greater than 23 will disable this parameter! ExitHour - the EA will close all open positions at this hour on Friday. Possible values between 0-23. Value greater than 23 will disable this parameter!

If you decide to use the "FridayExit" option you should set LastTradeHour and ExitHour several hours before the market closing of your broker on Friday.

If you want to stop trading earlier on Friday evening but you don't want to close the opened trades then set ExitHour=24 - this will disable the parameter





==== FXCOMBO Scalping MM Parameters ====

RecoveryMode1 – true/false – enable/disable the loss recovery system for FXCOMBO Scalping Strategy.

– true/false – enable/disable the loss recovery system for FXCOMBO Scalping Strategy. RecoveryMultiplier1 – trading volume multiplier after a loss (works only with RecoveryMode1=true)

– trading volume multiplier after a loss (works only with RecoveryMode1=true) FixedLots1 – fixed trading volume of FXCOMBO Scalping Strategy (works if AutoMM1=0)

– fixed trading volume of FXCOMBO Scalping Strategy (works if AutoMM1=0) AutoMM1 – values greater than 0 (zero) activate automatic ММ for FXCOMBO Scalping Strategy (traded volume as a percentage of free margin)

– values greater than 0 (zero) activate automatic ММ for FXCOMBO Scalping Strategy (traded volume as a percentage of free margin) AutoMM_Max1 – maximal risk which can be used during loss recovery (when RecoveryMode1=true)

– maximal risk which can be used during loss recovery (when RecoveryMode1=true) MaximalLots1 – maximal allowed volume (lots).





==== FXCOMBO Breakout MM Parameters ====

RecoveryMode2 – true/false – enable/disable the loss recovery system for FXCOMBO Breakout Strategy.

– true/false – enable/disable the loss recovery system for FXCOMBO Breakout Strategy. RecoveryMultiplier2 – trading volume multiplier after a loss (works only with RecoveryMode2=true)

– trading volume multiplier after a loss (works only with RecoveryMode2=true) FixedLots2 – fixed trading volume of FXCOMBO Breakout Strategy (works if AutoMM2=0)

– fixed trading volume of FXCOMBO Breakout Strategy (works if AutoMM2=0) AutoMM2 – values greater than 0 (zero) activate automatic ММ for FXCOMBO Breakout Strategy (traded volume as a percentage of free margin)

– values greater than 0 (zero) activate automatic ММ for FXCOMBO Breakout Strategy (traded volume as a percentage of free margin) AutoMM_Max2 – maximal risk which can be used during loss recovery (when RecoveryMode2=true)

– maximal risk which can be used during loss recovery (when RecoveryMode2=true) MaximalLots2 – maximal allowed volume (lots).





==== FXCOMBO Reversal MM Parameters ====

RecoveryMode3 – true/false – enable/disable the loss recovery system for FXCOMBO Reversal Strategy.

– true/false – enable/disable the loss recovery system for FXCOMBO Reversal Strategy. RecoveryMultiplier3 – trading volume multiplier after a loss (works only with RecoveryMode3=true)

– trading volume multiplier after a loss (works only with RecoveryMode3=true) FixedLots3 – fixed trading volume of FXCOMBO Reversal Strategy (works if AutoMM3=0)

– fixed trading volume of FXCOMBO Reversal Strategy (works if AutoMM3=0) AutoMM3 – values greater than 0 (zero) activate automatic ММ for FXCOMBO Reversal Strategy (traded volume as a percentage of free margin)

– values greater than 0 (zero) activate automatic ММ for FXCOMBO Reversal Strategy (traded volume as a percentage of free margin) AutoMM_Max3 – maximal risk which can be used during loss recovery (when RecoveryMode3=true)

– maximal risk which can be used during loss recovery (when RecoveryMode3=true) MaximalLots3 – maximal allowed volume (lots).





==== FXCOMBO EuroRange MM Parameters ====

RecoveryMode4 – true/false – enable/disable the loss recovery system for FXCOMBO EuroRange Strategy.

– true/false – enable/disable the loss recovery system for FXCOMBO EuroRange Strategy. RecoveryMultiplier4 – trading volume multiplier after a loss (works only with RecoveryMode4=true)

– trading volume multiplier after a loss (works only with RecoveryMode4=true) FixedLots4 – fixed trading volume of FXCOMBO EuroRange Strategy (works if AutoMM4=0)

– fixed trading volume of FXCOMBO EuroRange Strategy (works if AutoMM4=0) AutoMM4 – values greater than 0 (zero) activate automatic ММ for FXCOMBO EuroRange Strategy (traded volume as a percentage of free margin)

– values greater than 0 (zero) activate automatic ММ for FXCOMBO EuroRange Strategy (traded volume as a percentage of free margin) AutoMM_Max4 – maximal risk which can be used during loss recovery (when RecoveryMode4=true)

– maximal risk which can be used during loss recovery (when RecoveryMode4=true) MaximalLots4 – maximal allowed volume (lots).





==== FXCOMBO Scalping System Parameters ====

StopLoss - StopLossfor system 1

- StopLossfor system 1 TakeProfit - TakeProfitfor system 1

- TakeProfitfor system 1 TREND_STR - conditional trend strength gauge

- conditional trend strength gauge OSC_open - oscillator value for position opening

- oscillator value for position opening OSC_close - oscillator value for position closing





==== FXCOMBO Breakout System Parameters ====

TakeProfit_II - TakeProfitfor system 2

- TakeProfitfor system 2 StopLoss_II - StopLossfor system 2

- StopLossfor system 2 MaxPipsTrailing2 - maximum allowable trailing stop value

- maximum allowable trailing stop value MinPipsTrailing2 - minimum allowable trailing stop value

- minimum allowable trailing stop value Break - breakthrough intensity

- breakthrough intensity ATRTrailingFactor2 - trailing stops sensibility to the volatility

- trailing stops sensibility to the volatility F_TrailingProfit_II - profit in pips for force trailing stop (F_Trailing_II) activation

- profit in pips for force trailing stop (F_Trailing_II) activation F_Trailing_II - force trailing stop in pips if the position’s profit is greater than F_TrailingProfit_II

- force trailing stop in pips if the position’s profit is greater than F_TrailingProfit_II Use_Exp_Trailing_II - true/false -activates decreasing of the trailing stop, when the profit of the position is increasing

- true/false -activates decreasing of the trailing stop, when the profit of the position is increasing Exp_Trail_Factor_II - factor of the trailing stop decreasing when Use_Exp_Trailing_II = true





==== FXCOMBO Reversal System Parameters ====

BegHourSys_III - trading opening time for system 3

- trading opening time for system 3 EndHourSys_III - trading closing hour for system 3

- trading closing hour for system 3 TakeProfit_III - TakeProfitfor system 3

- TakeProfitfor system 3 StopLoss_III - StopLossfor system 3

- StopLossfor system 3 MaxPipsTrailing3 - maximum allowable trailing stop value

- maximum allowable trailing stop value MinPipsTrailing3 - minimum allowable trailing stop value

- minimum allowable trailing stop value F_TrailingProfit_III - profit in pips for force trailing stop (F_Trailing_III) activation

- profit in pips for force trailing stop (F_Trailing_III) activation F_Trailing_III - force trailing stop in pips if the position’s profit is greater than F_TrailingProfit_III

- force trailing stop in pips if the position’s profit is greater than F_TrailingProfit_III Use_Exp_Trailing_III - true/false - activates decreasing of the trailing stop, when the profit of the position is increasing

- true/false - activates decreasing of the trailing stop, when the profit of the position is increasing Exp_Trail_Factor_III - factor of the trailing stop decreasing when Use_Exp_Trailing_III = true





==== FXCOMBO EuroRange System Parameters ====

MaxRangePips - maximum allowed range width

- maximum allowed range width BreakPips - breakthrough intensity - can be a negative value

- breakthrough intensity - can be a negative value TargetPercent - take profit factor as a part of the detected range width

- take profit factor as a part of the detected range width StopLoss_IV - StopLoss for system 4

- StopLoss for system 4 Use_Exp_Trailing_IV - true/false - activates decreasing of the trailing stop, when the profit of the position is increasing

- true/false - activates decreasing of the trailing stop, when the profit of the position is increasing Exp_Trail_Factor_IV - factor of the trailing stop decreasing when Use_Exp_Trailing_III = true

- factor of the trailing stop decreasing when Use_Exp_Trailing_III = true ReverseTF - the time frame on which we detect a reversing bar for position exit

- the time frame on which we detect a reversing bar for position exit ExitProfit - profit in pips for position exit, if reversing bar is detected





==== News Filter Settings ====

The News Filter function is disabled by default. It is your personal choice whether, or not to activate this function. The News Filter function can increase the profit factor of the system and reduce the drawdown, but also can reduce the number of the trades and the total profit.

Include_Medium_News – true/false – include, or not the medium impact news. The high impact news are included by default.

– true/false – include, or not the medium impact news. The high impact news are included by default. Wait_Before_News – the amount of minutes, before the news release, when the trading will be disabled.

– the amount of minutes, before the news release, when the trading will be disabled. Wait_After_News – the amount of minutes, after the news release, when the trading will be enabled.

– the amount of minutes, after the news release, when the trading will be enabled. NewsFilterSys1 – true/false – use or not the News Filter function for system 1.

– true/false – use or not the News Filter function for system 1. NewsFilterSys2 – true/false – use or not the News Filter function for system 2.

– true/false – use or not the News Filter function for system 2. NewsFilterSys3 – true/false – use or not the News Filter function for system 3.

– true/false – use or not the News Filter function for system 3. NewsFilterSys4 – true/false – use or not the News Filter function for system 4.

Configure MT4 terminal to allow WEB Requests to the following url: http://www.fxautomater.com Only this way the news filter will be able to work properly! You can find it in: MT4 terminal -> Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors -> Allow WebRequests for listed URL (check the image below): [put image for webrequest]



WHAT YOU MUST HAVE IN MIND WHEN TRADING WITH FOREX COMBO SYSTEM



- No need to make manual interventions on trades opened and managed by Forex COMBO System. Each transaction is protected with Stop Loss and Take Profit which have supplementary protective functions in case of any communications breakdowns or power outages.

- Problem-free FOREX COMBO SYSTEM performance requires that the computer and the platform (MetaTrader4) on which the expert runs to work around the clock five days a week from market opening on Mondays to market close on Fridays. The most stable internet connection possible is required, and it is also recommended that the computer used is protected against power spikes and outages.



FOREX COMBO SYSTEM BACKTEST RESULTS













HOW TO BACKTEST FOREX COMBO SYSTEM



If you wish to back-test Forex COMBO System, first you should download history from the MetaTrader history center: click Tools -> History Center, or press the "F2" key of the keyboard. In the list, find the currency pair that you wish to back-test and double click to expand it. Click "1 Minute (M1)" and then click "Download". When the download process is finished, double click on "5 Minutes (M5)” and "15 Minutes (M15)" to convert the M1 data (repeat this for the est of the time frames). Close the "History Center" window. Restart the MT4 terminal in any case. Check the below image! To open the "Strategy Tester" window click the "Strategy Tester" button of the MetaTrader menu, or press "Ctrl+R" on the keyboard. In the "Strategy Tester" window chose Forex COMBO System, chose one of the supported currency pairs, chose M5 timeframe, chose the method "Every tick ...", as shown below. Click "Start" to start the back-test.

The back-test by "Every tick" is the most precise, but it is very slow. If you wish to save time you can run the back-test on M5 timeframe by "Open price only ..." method and this will be correct too.



If you like my product, please write a review! I will be very grateful!

If you want to be notified of my new products, please add me as a friend! I regularly publish new forex robots!



