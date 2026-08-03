New Gold EA Launch: the Full 4-Year Real-Tick Record, Including What Most Sellers Hide

We just released a new gold EA: Gold Pivot Trend Follower. Before you look at it, here is its full 4-year real-tick record — including the part most sellers would hide.





We are a small team that publishes every backtest on real broker ticks and reports equity drawdown (not the flattering balance drawdown). This post is the launch announcement for our newest EA, written the same way we write our educational posts: numbers first, limitations included.





What it is

Gold Pivot Trend Follower trades XAUUSD on M1. It waits for a pivot-level breakout, confirmed by a moving-average trend filter and a stochastic quality gate. One position at a time, a hard stop-loss on every trade, no martingale, no grid, no averaging down. Lot size is a fixed fraction of balance (default risk 1%).





The record: 4 continuous years on real ticks

Backtest 2022–2025 as one continuous run (Dukascopy real ticks, every-tick model, $10,000 start, default settings):

- Profit factor: 1.30

- Compounded return: about +5.1% per year

- Maximum equity drawdown: 6.4%

- Win rate: 86.8% across 1,022 trades

We publish the continuous run, not the average of four separate yearly tests — a continuous run is what a customer would actually have experienced, and it is always the less flattering number.





Risk ladder

The edge scales almost linearly with the risk setting. Measured on the same 4 years, all years profitable at each level:

- Risk 1% (default): about +6.6% average per year, worst-year drawdown 4.3%

- Risk 2%: about +14.6% per year, worst-year drawdown 9.5%

- Risk 3%: about +22.9% per year, worst-year drawdown 13.4%





What we want you to know before renting it

1. The edge is regime-dependent. It profits in the post-2022 gold environment (inflation, strong trends). The same strategy family loses in 2018–2021. If gold returns to a pre-2022 regime, expect this EA to underperform. We tested for a configuration that wins in all regimes — it does not exist in this strategy family, so we say so.

2. There is no live forward record yet. The backtest is real-tick and continuous, but forward time has to pass in real time.

3. +5% to +23% per year is the honest range. If you are looking for the four-digit annual returns advertised elsewhere on the Market, this EA is not that — and we have written before about how those numbers are usually produced.









If you try the free demo in the strategy tester, run it on real ticks ("Every tick based on real ticks") and compare against our published numbers. That is exactly how we would evaluate anyone else's EA.

Our measured backtest data for every EA (profit factor, equity drawdown, trade count, year-by-year results) is published at fxea365.com/ea/ranking