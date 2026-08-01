Quant MultiSymbol Hunter

▌ Questions

No. The model, the calibrator and the confidence threshold are compiled into the EA file itself. Download, attach to a chart, and it runs — including in Strategy Tester.

One. Attach the EA to a single H1 chart of any of the traded symbols and it manages all four markets from there. Opening a second chart is optional — it only lets the target lock draw on that chart too.

Yes. Symbol names are plain inputs — rename them to match your broker's conventions. Any symbol the EA cannot resolve is skipped rather than traded blindly.

No — that is the design. Trend-following takes many small, capped losses to catch a few large winners. What matters is the payoff ratio: the average winner is 2.22 times the average loser, which is what turns a minority of winners into a positive expectancy. A system built to win most trades has to hide its losses somewhere.

None of them. One position per direction, a hard stop attached from the start, and lot size that never grows after a loss. The trailing stop moves in one direction only.

One input disables the whole panel. It is a display layer and has no effect on entries, exits or sizing.

Different from the backtest — that is true of every system, including this one. The figures on this page come from an out-of-sample backtest under a conservative cost model. Run the demo version, run your own backtest on your broker's data with your own spreads, and decide from that.

+ Do I need to install ONNX files, Python, or anything else?+ Can I run it on one chart, or do I need four?+ My broker uses different symbol names. Will it work?+ Fewer than half the trades win. Is something wrong?+ Does it use martingale, grid, or averaging down?+ Can I turn the radar off?+ What results should I expect live?