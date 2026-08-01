What $30 Actually Buys Today

If The Price Is What Got Your Attention, Here's What The System Underneath It.

Nova GOLD Breakout trades XAUUSD on a session-based range breakout. Every session, it defines a high and low from a set time window, and treats a break of either level as the trigger for the first trade, with a hard stop on the opposite side of the range.

If price breaks and then pulls back to retest that level, a second entry fires in the same direction. If the breakout fails and price reverses through the other side of the range, a fallback trade opens in the new direction. Up to four trades a session, each one independent, each one closed cleanly at target or stop. No martingale, no grid, no stacking.

It's Live, Not A Backtest Story

Nova GOLD Breakout is currently running this exact logic on Nova 003, publicly, every session posted with results included. What you'd be buying today is the same mechanism that's live on that signal right now, not a separate or watered-down version.

Today It's $30

Same product, same logic, lowest price it will ever have. Tomorrow it's $40.

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$30 gets you the exact system running live on Nova 003 right now, not a different version of it.