What Waiting From Today Actually Costs
The Math Doesn't Change, It Just Keeps Applying To A Bigger Starting Number.
Same rule as every day in the Gold Rush. Every day you wait adds $10 to the price. It doesn't matter which day you're starting from, the meter runs the same way from wherever you check it.
Today is $50. Wait a week from here and it's $120. Wait two weeks and it's $190. None of that is a projection or a worst case, it's the fixed schedule the whole month is already running on.
The Number Only Gets Less Forgiving
A $10 gap felt small on day one when the total was $30. On a $50 base it's the same $10, but the later in the month you check, the bigger the base gets that $10 is being added to. The absolute cost of a week of hesitation keeps growing the further into August you go.
Today's Number
$50. Tomorrow it's $60. Whatever day you're reading this, that's the one number that matters.
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The rule never changes, only the number it's applied to. Today that number is $50.