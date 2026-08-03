Supertrend Indicator MTF 1.1 for MT4: Complete User Manual

This manual describes the current public version 1.1 of Supertrend indicator MTF for MetaTrader 4. It is based on the matching source version 1.01 and the current MQL5 Market product page.

The indicator draws a color-coded trend line in the main chart window. It can use either Average True Range or Standard Deviation as the distance component, compares the selected price with a simple moving average, marks changes between the displayed line segments, and can send terminal or mobile push notifications after a confirmed trend change.

It is an analytical indicator. It does not open, modify, or close orders. A displayed direction, line, dot, or alert is not a promise of a profitable trade and is not a substitute for position sizing, protective orders, or independent analysis.

1. What the Indicator Shows

The indicator has three visible elements:

an up-trend line, green by default;

a down-trend line, red by default;

a dot at a change between the two displayed line segments, Dodger Blue by default.

The line is calculated from two components. First, the indicator compares the selected applied price with a simple moving average. That comparison defines the current directional state. Second, it calculates a distance using either ATR or Standard Deviation. The distance is applied below the low during an up state or above the high during a down state, and the result is trailed so that the active line does not immediately move against the current direction.

The indicator therefore combines a moving-average direction test with a volatility or dispersion measure. It is not the same as a signal generated only by an ATR multiple, and it does not contain an order-entry engine.

Current-timeframe boundary

Although the product name contains MTF, the verified source does not expose a separate higher-timeframe input. The calculations use the symbol and timeframe of the chart to which the indicator is attached. To compare several timeframes, open the required charts or change the chart timeframe and attach/configure the indicator for each view. Do not interpret the product name as proof that one instance overlays a separately selected higher timeframe.

2. Requirements and Installation

You need:

MetaTrader 4;

the current product installed from MQL5 Market;

enough chart history for the selected moving-average and indicator periods;

a configured MetaTrader notification ID if mobile push notifications will be used.

Installation procedure:

Open MetaTrader 4 and sign in to the MQL5 account that owns or can download the product. Install Supertrend indicator MTF from MQL5 Market. Open View -> Navigator or press Ctrl+N. Expand Indicators, then locate the product in the Market section. Drag the indicator onto the required chart. Review every input before clicking OK. Confirm that the line and change dots are visible after sufficient history has loaded.

The indicator belongs in the chart window, not in a separate oscillator subwindow. If it is not listed after installation, refresh the Navigator or restart MetaTrader 4. Do not manually rename Market files, because the terminal manages installed Market products.

3. Quick Start

For a first controlled check, keep the default settings:

priceType = Typical Price;

defaultIndicator = ATR;

maPeriod = 50;

indicatorPeriod = 5;

alerts and push notifications disabled;

default colors and line widths unchanged.

Attach the indicator to a liquid symbol with enough history. Observe how the green and red segments change when the selected price moves from one side of the moving average to the other. Then change only one parameter at a time. For example, compare ATR with StdDev while leaving both periods unchanged. This makes the effect of each setting easier to understand.

Do not start by enabling notifications on many charts. First verify the line, wait for a normal closed-bar change, and confirm that one chart produces the expected alert message. After that, expand the setup deliberately.

4. Input Parameters

The current source contains 12 external inputs. These declarations do not have separate // input comments, so MetaTrader 4 displays their identifiers as the parameter names. The names below are therefore the exact UI-facing names for this version.

priceType

Default: PRICE_TYPICAL

Selects the price series used by both the simple moving average and the one-period price value. This is a standard MetaTrader applied-price list. Typical Price is the default. Other platform choices can include Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Weighted, and related standard applied-price values available in the terminal dropdown.

Changing priceType changes the data supplied to the direction comparison. Use the same value when comparing the indicator across charts; otherwise two instances can differ even when their periods are identical.

defaultIndicator

Default: ATR

Selects the distance calculation. The current source exposes two user-facing enum choices:

ATR — uses MetaTrader's Average True Range for indicatorPeriod ;

StdDev — uses Standard Deviation with a simple moving-average method for indicatorPeriod and the selected priceType .

ATR measures trading range and gaps through true range. StdDev measures dispersion of the selected applied-price series. They are different calculations, so their line distances should not be expected to match.

maPeriod

Default: 50

Sets the period of the simple moving average used for the direction comparison. The selected applied price above the moving average produces the up state; below the moving average produces the down state. A larger period normally changes more slowly, while a smaller period normally reacts more quickly.

Use a positive value and ensure that the chart has enough historical bars. Extremely small values can make the direction state highly sensitive, while very large values need more history and may respond slowly.

indicatorPeriod

Default: 5

Sets the period of the selected distance calculation. With ATR , it is the ATR period. With StdDev , it is the Standard Deviation period. This setting does not replace maPeriod ; the two periods control different parts of the calculation.

A longer distance period generally smooths short-lived changes in range or dispersion. A shorter period reacts more quickly to recent conditions. Test the choice on the same symbol, timeframe, and history before comparing results.

sendAlerts

Default: false

Enables standard MetaTrader terminal alerts when the confirmed direction changes. The source message contains the chart symbol and reports that the trend direction changed to Upwards or Downwards.

The source checks the alert condition once when a new chart bar is detected and uses closed-bar values for the change test. This avoids repeatedly sending the same popup on every tick of one bar. Keep this option disabled until the visual behavior has been checked.

sendPUSHNotifications

Default: false

Enables MetaTrader mobile push notifications for the same direction-change messages. Before enabling it:

Open Tools -> Options -> Notifications in MetaTrader 4. Enable push notifications. Enter and test the MetaQuotes ID for the intended mobile device. Confirm the terminal test message arrives. Then enable sendPUSHNotifications in the indicator.

This input does not configure the terminal's notification service by itself. If the MetaQuotes ID or terminal notification settings are invalid, the indicator cannot repair them.

upTrendColor

Default: clrGreen

Sets the color of the up-trend line segment. Choose a color that remains visible against the chart background and does not conflict with other indicators.

downTrendColor

Default: clrRed

Sets the color of the down-trend line segment. The default red/green convention is only a visual convention; it does not execute a sell or buy order.

trendChangeColor

Default: clrDodgerBlue

Sets the color of the dot drawn at a change between the displayed line segments. If dots seem absent, first check contrast and size before assuming no changes were detected.

upTrendLineWidth

Default: 2

Sets the width of the up-trend line. The accepted range is also constrained by MetaTrader's line-style rendering rules. Very wide lines can cover candles or other chart objects.

downTrendLineWidth

Default: 2

Sets the width of the down-trend line. Using the same width for both directions usually makes visual comparison easier.

trendChangeCircleSize

Default: 2

Sets the rendered size of the trend-change dot. Increase it only if the default marker is difficult to see. A large value can obscure the price bar or line underneath it.

5. How the Calculation Behaves

For each calculated chart bar, the source performs the following sequence:

It calculates either ATR or Standard Deviation using indicatorPeriod . It calculates a simple moving average using maPeriod and priceType . It calculates the selected price value for the same bar. If price is above the moving average, the directional state is up. If price is below, the state is down. If equal, the previous state is retained when available. In an up state, the candidate line is based on the bar low minus the distance and is prevented from decreasing below the previous trailed value. In a down state, the candidate line is based on the bar high plus the distance and is prevented from increasing above the previous trailed value. The active value is assigned to the green or red visible segment, and the other visible segment is hidden for that bar. A dot marks the handoff between line segments.

This explains why the displayed line can behave like a trailing boundary. It also explains why changing either the moving-average period or the distance method can materially change the output.

Current bar and confirmed alerts

The indicator calculates the current chart bar as price arrives, so the most recent visual value can move while that bar is still open. The notification check, however, evaluates closed-bar positions when a new bar begins. Treat the unfinished bar as provisional and evaluate a confirmed direction change only after the relevant bar has closed.

6. Interpreting the Display

A green segment means the selected applied price is in the up state relative to the moving-average direction logic and the lower trailing value is active. A red segment means the down state and upper trailing value are active. The blue dot highlights the transition between segments.

These states are descriptive, not predictive. They do not assess spread, slippage, account risk, news, liquidity, support or resistance, or the suitability of a position. A trader can use the state as one component of a broader process, but the indicator itself does not create a complete strategy.

Because the distance is subtracted from lows in the up state and added to highs in the down state, the line is normally placed on the opposite side of price from the current direction. The trailed value then restricts movement against the active direction until the state changes.

7. Using the Indicator on Several Timeframes

The verified source calls the platform indicators and moving average with timeframe 0 , meaning the current chart timeframe. There is no timeframe , higherTimeframe , or similar input in version 1.1.

To perform a multi-timeframe comparison:

Open separate charts for the same symbol. Set each chart to the timeframe you want to inspect. Attach the indicator to each chart. Use identical parameters if the purpose is to compare timeframe effects. Label or arrange the charts so the timeframe is unambiguous.

Do not assume the H1 state is present in an M15 instance unless the instance is actually running on H1. If a template is applied to several charts, verify each chart's timeframe after loading it.

8. Alerts and Mobile Notifications

Popup and push channels are independent. You can enable one, both, or neither.

The source sends one of two message formats:

[symbol] trend direction changed to Upwards ;

[symbol] trend direction changed to Downwards .

The message contains the symbol but not the timeframe. When several timeframe instances use notifications, identify the source chart through your chart arrangement and terminal log, or enable alerts only on the timeframes you actively monitor.

The current source does not expose email or custom sound inputs. Do not expect sendAlerts to send email, and do not describe sendPUSHNotifications as an SMS service. It uses MetaTrader's configured MetaQuotes push-notification channel.

9. Controlled Testing Procedure

Use this sequence after installation or a settings change:

Open one test chart with sufficient history. Attach the indicator with both notification inputs set to false . Confirm green/red line segments and change dots render. Record the symbol, timeframe, and all 12 settings. Compare ATR and StdDev by changing only defaultIndicator . Restore the intended method and test maPeriod separately from indicatorPeriod . Wait for closed bars; do not judge a change only from the unfinished bar. Configure and test MetaTrader push service at terminal level if required. Enable one notification channel on one chart. Confirm exactly one expected message after a closed-bar direction change. Only then copy the setup to additional charts.

When comparing two settings, use the same broker data, symbol, timeframe, and historical window. Different price feeds or incomplete history can produce different calculated values.

10. Troubleshooting

The indicator is not visible

Confirm that the Market product is installed, refresh the Navigator, and attach it to a normal price chart. Check that enough history exists for maPeriod . Verify the line colors contrast with the chart background and that the widths are visible.

Only one color is visible for a long time

The selected price may have remained on the same side of the moving average. Check maPeriod , priceType , the selected symbol, and timeframe. A long single-color segment is not itself a software error.

ATR and StdDev look very different

They measure different properties. ATR uses true range, while StdDev measures dispersion of the selected applied price. Identical periods do not make their numerical values equivalent.

Dots are difficult to see

Check trendChangeColor and trendChangeCircleSize . Increase the marker size moderately or choose a higher-contrast color.

Popup alerts do not appear

Verify sendAlerts=true , wait for a new bar after a confirmed change, and inspect the Experts and Journal tabs for runtime messages. Attaching the indicator in the middle of a bar is not proof that an alert should fire immediately.

Push notifications do not arrive

First use MetaTrader's own test button under Tools -> Options -> Notifications. Confirm the correct MetaQuotes ID and network access. Then verify sendPUSHNotifications=true . The indicator cannot deliver push messages when the terminal notification service is not configured successfully.

The current line moves before the bar closes

The current bar is recalculated as new prices arrive. Use closed bars for confirmed interpretation. The notification test is performed with closed-bar values after a new bar begins.

The result differs between timeframes

This is expected because version 1.1 calculates on the current chart timeframe. Different timeframes contain different bars and therefore different moving averages, ATR values, and Standard Deviation values.

11. Frequently Asked Questions

Does the indicator trade automatically?

No. It draws line segments and dots and can send popup or push notifications. It contains no order-placement function.

Which method is better, ATR or StdDev?

The source does not declare one universally better. They are different distance models. Compare them under the same controlled conditions and select the one that fits the analytical purpose.

Is there a separate higher-timeframe setting?

No. The verified version 1.1 source uses the current chart timeframe and exposes no separate timeframe input.

Are alerts generated on every tick?

The source checks the notification condition when a new bar is detected and evaluates closed-bar values. It is designed to avoid repeating the same alert on every tick of one bar.

Can it send email?

Not through the inputs implemented in this version. The available channels are MetaTrader terminal alerts and MetaQuotes mobile push notifications.

Does a color change guarantee a successful trade?

No. A color change reports the indicator's calculated state. It does not guarantee direction, profit, execution quality, or acceptable risk.

12. Final Checklist

Before relying on the display or notifications, confirm:

the installed Market page reports version 1.1;

the indicator is attached to the intended symbol and chart timeframe;

priceType , defaultIndicator , maPeriod , and indicatorPeriod are documented;

the colors and widths are visible on the current chart theme;

the unfinished bar is treated as provisional;

terminal push notifications have passed MetaTrader's own test before being enabled in the indicator;

only the required charts have alerts enabled;

no order execution is expected from this indicator;

trading decisions and risk controls remain separate from the displayed trend state.

Official product: Supertrend indicator MTF on MQL5 Market.