Three Days In. Today Is $50.

The Nova Gold Rush Keeps Moving The Way It Started. Still Early, Still Climbing.

$30 on day one, $40 on day two, and now $50 today. Three days, three prices, the same pattern holding so far. It's still the first week, which means it's still one of the cheapest stretches of the entire month, even as the number keeps climbing.

The pace hasn't slowed down since it started. That matters less as a prediction and more as a reminder of where things stand right now, three days into thirty one, with the number still small compared to where it's headed.

Still First Week Pricing

$50 is a sixth of the $330 this settles at on August 31st. That ratio only gets worse from here. Every day inside the first week is still meaningfully cheaper than the second week, and dramatically cheaper than the final one.

Where It Stands Today

$50 right now. $60 tomorrow. The floor from day one is gone, but this is still about as close to it as the month gets.

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Three days in, still first week pricing, still a sixth of where this lands.