Supply and Demand with Swap Zones MT4 1.90: Complete User Manual

The Supply and Demand with Swap zones indicator is a MetaTrader 4 chart indicator for displaying supply, demand, and swap zones from as many as three selected timeframes on one chart. A swap zone is a previously identified supply or demand area that price has broken. The indicator keeps that broken area visually separate from ordinary zones so that you can study how price behaves if it returns.

This manual is for public Market version 1.90. It is based on the matching 1.90 source and compiled artifact. Parameter names below reproduce the user-facing labels from the source comments. Internal source identifiers are deliberately omitted.

Product page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/10184

The indicator is an analysis and notification tool. It does not open, modify, or close orders. A zone is context, not an instruction to trade. Test every configuration on your broker's symbols and history before using it in a decision process.

1. What the Indicator Displays

The indicator can draw ordinary supply and demand zones for a main timeframe and two additional timeframes. It can also draw swap versions of those zones. Different colors and line styles let you distinguish the six visual layers:

ordinary zones from the main timeframe;

ordinary zones from additional timeframe #1;

ordinary zones from additional timeframe #2;

swap zones from the main timeframe;

swap zones from additional timeframe #1;

swap zones from additional timeframe #2.

Supply areas normally represent chart regions associated with a prior downward reaction. Demand areas normally represent chart regions associated with a prior upward reaction. When price breaks a previously identified area, the indicator can retain the area as a swap zone. This classification helps you separate an intact area from one whose earlier role has changed.

The program works with chart objects in the main chart window. It can display zone width, place zone layers behind candles, and issue terminal, push, or email notifications for several zone events. Six number-key shortcuts provide a quick way to hide or reveal individual layers without removing the indicator.

2. Requirements and Important Boundaries

Use MetaTrader 4 and install the product through the MQL5 Market workflow available in the terminal. Make sure the terminal has enough history for every selected timeframe. For example, a chart may have complete M15 history while H4 or D1 history is still loading. Missing higher-timeframe history can temporarily produce fewer zones or delay their appearance.

The three timeframe selectors are independent, but selecting the same value in all three does not create three different analyses. For a useful multi-timeframe view, choose distinct periods that match your workflow. A practical example is M15 for the main layer, H1 for additional layer #1, and H4 for additional layer #2. This is only a layout example, not a trading recommendation.

Zone calculation depends on chart data and the selected mode. A wider view or a different broker feed can change the bars available to the indicator. Do not assume that an area drawn on one broker must have identical boundaries on another broker.

Notifications also depend on terminal configuration. Push messages require a valid MetaQuotes ID in MetaTrader 4. Email messages require working email settings. The indicator can request these channels, but it cannot repair an invalid terminal-level configuration.

3. Installation

Open MetaTrader 4 with the MQL5 account that owns or can download the product. Install Supply and Demand with Swap zones indicator from its Market page. Open the symbol and timeframe that you want to analyze. In Navigator, find the indicator under Market indicators and attach it to the chart. Start with default settings and press OK. Allow the terminal to load history. If additional timeframes are selected later, wait for their history as well. Confirm that ordinary supply and demand areas appear and that the indicator remains attached after changing the chart timeframe.

No automated-trading permission is required for order execution because this indicator does not send trading orders. Push and email delivery are configured in the terminal's Options dialog, not by granting trading permission.

4. First Setup and Reading the Chart

Begin with one symbol and the defaults. The main zone layer uses the current chart timeframe by default. Both additional layers also default to the current timeframe, so the initial display may visually overlap. Set Timeframe of additional zones #1 and Timeframe of additional zones #2 to higher or otherwise distinct periods if you want a true multi-timeframe view.

Keep the default colors until you understand which layer each object belongs to. Main supply and demand colors identify ordinary zones from the main timeframe. Additional timeframe colors identify ordinary zones from the two extra periods. The separate swap colors identify broken zones. If chart background and zone colors have poor contrast, adjust the relevant color inputs before changing calculation settings.

Use Show the zone width during setup. The printed width helps confirm that you are looking at the intended object. If the text is too small or blends into the background, change Font size of zone width display and Colour of zone size display.

Once the visual layers are clear, test keys 1 through 6. Each key toggles one layer's visibility. This is useful when several timeframes overlap and you need to inspect one layer without recalculating the indicator.

5. Input Parameters

Zone confirmation and visibility

Print zones only after full outside bar close — when enabled, the indicator waits for a fully outside bar close before confirming relevant zones. The default is true . This can reduce premature display, but it also means a zone may appear later than an intrabar observer expects.

— when enabled, the indicator waits for a fully outside bar close before confirming relevant zones. The default is true . This can reduce premature display, but it also means a zone may appear later than an intrabar observer expects. Show only untested zones — restricts ordinary-zone display to areas that have not already been revisited according to the indicator's logic. The default is false .

— restricts ordinary-zone display to areas that have not already been revisited according to the indicator's logic. The default is false . Show only Swap zones — hides ordinary supply and demand layers so that swap layers can be studied alone. The default is false .

— hides ordinary supply and demand layers so that swap layers can be studied alone. The default is false . Do not show Swap zones — suppresses swap layers while leaving ordinary zones available. The default is false .

Do not enable Show only Swap zones and Do not show Swap zones together. Those instructions conflict and can leave you with an unhelpful or empty display. Choose one visibility goal at a time.

Zone construction

Type of zone — selects the calculation mode. Available values are StandartZones , ZonesWithFullCandles , ZonesWithWicksOnly , CertainZoneWidth , and EngulfZones . StandartZones is the source spelling of the default value and should be selected exactly as shown in the terminal.

— selects the calculation mode. Available values are StandartZones , ZonesWithFullCandles , ZonesWithWicksOnly , CertainZoneWidth , and EngulfZones . StandartZones is the source spelling of the default value and should be selected exactly as shown in the terminal. Width of zone — supplies the fixed width used by the width-based mode. The default is 15 . Treat it as a configuration value whose practical chart size depends on the symbol's quote format; verify the result visually instead of assuming identical geometry across all instruments.

The mode names indicate the zone boundary style exposed by version 1.90. Compare them on the same symbol and history. Change only Type of zone, refresh the chart, and note how boundaries change. This controlled comparison is safer than changing the mode, timeframes, colors, and alert rules at once.

Main timeframe appearance

Colour of main TF Supply levels — color for main-timeframe ordinary supply zones. Default: Maroon .

— color for main-timeframe ordinary supply zones. Default: Maroon . Colour of main TF Demand levels — color for main-timeframe ordinary demand zones. Default: DarkGreen .

— color for main-timeframe ordinary demand zones. Default: DarkGreen . Type of line for main TF zones — border line style for ordinary main-timeframe zones. Default: STYLE_SOLID .

— border line style for ordinary main-timeframe zones. Default: STYLE_SOLID . Width of line for main TF zones — border width for ordinary main-timeframe zones. Default: 1 .

— border width for ordinary main-timeframe zones. Default: 1 . Draw main zones with background — draws ordinary main-timeframe zones behind chart content when enabled. Default: true .

— draws ordinary main-timeframe zones behind chart content when enabled. Default: true . Show the zone width — shows a width label for zones. Default: true .

— shows a width label for zones. Default: true . Font size of zone width display — font size used by the width label. Default: 8 .

— font size used by the width label. Default: 8 . Colour of zone size display — text color used by the width label. Default: White .

Timeframe selection

Timeframe of main zones — period used for the primary layer. Default: Current .

— period used for the primary layer. Default: Current . Timeframe of additional zones #1 — period used for the first additional layer. Default: Current .

— period used for the first additional layer. Default: Current . Timeframe of additional zones #2 — period used for the second additional layer. Default: Current .

Each selector offers Current , M1 , M5 , M15 , M30 , H1 , H4 , D1 , W1 , and MN1 . Current follows the chart period. A fixed value stays tied to that chosen calculation period when the visible chart timeframe changes.

Additional ordinary-zone appearance

Colour of additional TF #1 Supply levels — supply color for additional timeframe #1. Default: Brown .

— supply color for additional timeframe #1. Default: Brown . Colour of additional TF #1 Demand levels — demand color for additional timeframe #1. Default: Blue .

— demand color for additional timeframe #1. Default: Blue . Type of line for additional TF #1 zones — border style for additional timeframe #1. Default: STYLE_DASH .

— border style for additional timeframe #1. Default: STYLE_DASH . Width of line for additional TF #1 zones — border width for additional timeframe #1. Default: 1 .

— border width for additional timeframe #1. Default: 1 . Colour of additional TF #2 Supply levels — supply color for additional timeframe #2. Default: Crimson .

— supply color for additional timeframe #2. Default: Crimson . Colour of additional TF #2 Demand levels — demand color for additional timeframe #2. Default: Yellow .

— demand color for additional timeframe #2. Default: Yellow . Type of line for additional TF #2 zones — border style for additional timeframe #2. Default: STYLE_DASHDOT .

— border style for additional timeframe #2. Default: STYLE_DASHDOT . Width of line for additional TF #2 zones — border width for additional timeframe #2. Default: 1 .

— border width for additional timeframe #2. Default: 1 . Draw additional zones with background — draws additional ordinary zones behind chart content when enabled. Default: false .

Swap-zone appearance

Colour of main TF Swap Supply levels — color for main-timeframe swap supply zones. Default: Maroon .

— color for main-timeframe swap supply zones. Default: Maroon . Colour of main TF Swap Demand levels — color for main-timeframe swap demand zones. Default: DarkGreen .

— color for main-timeframe swap demand zones. Default: DarkGreen . Colour of additional TF #1 Swap Supply levels — color for swap supply zones from additional timeframe #1. Default: Brown .

— color for swap supply zones from additional timeframe #1. Default: Brown . Colour of additional TF #1 Swap Demand levels — color for swap demand zones from additional timeframe #1. Default: Blue .

— color for swap demand zones from additional timeframe #1. Default: Blue . Colour of additional TF #2 Swap Supply levels — color for swap supply zones from additional timeframe #2. Default: Crimson .

— color for swap supply zones from additional timeframe #2. Default: Crimson . Colour of additional TF #2 Swap Demand levels — color for swap demand zones from additional timeframe #2. Default: Yellow .

If ordinary and swap zones use the same colors, rely on layer toggles and object context or assign deliberately different colors. A clear palette is especially important when several timeframes occupy the same price area.

Event selection and delivery channels

Alert when price is in zone — enables events when price enters an ordinary zone. Default: true .

— enables events when price enters an ordinary zone. Default: true . Alert only when price is in all TF zones — restricts the ordinary-zone price alert to simultaneous inclusion across the configured timeframe layers. Default: false .

— restricts the ordinary-zone price alert to simultaneous inclusion across the configured timeframe layers. Default: false . Alert when price is in Swap zone — enables events when price enters a swap zone. Default: true .

— enables events when price enters a swap zone. Default: true . Alert only when price is in all TF Swap zones — restricts the swap-zone price alert to simultaneous inclusion across configured swap layers. Default: false .

— restricts the swap-zone price alert to simultaneous inclusion across configured swap layers. Default: false . Alert when new zone formed — enables an event when a new ordinary zone forms. Default: false .

— enables an event when a new ordinary zone forms. Default: false . Alert when new Swap zone formed — enables an event when a new swap zone forms. Default: false .

— enables an event when a new swap zone forms. Default: false . Alert when zone is broken by price — enables an event when price breaks an ordinary zone. Default: false .

— enables an event when price breaks an ordinary zone. Default: false . Alert when Swap zone is broken by price — enables an event when price breaks a swap zone. Default: false .

— enables an event when price breaks a swap zone. Default: false . Use Alert notifications in MetaTrader — allows popup alerts inside MetaTrader 4. Default: true .

— allows popup alerts inside MetaTrader 4. Default: true . Use Push notifications — allows delivery through MetaTrader push notifications. Default: false .

— allows delivery through MetaTrader push notifications. Default: false . Use Email notifications — allows delivery through the terminal email channel. Default: false .

Event inputs determine *what* can trigger a message. Delivery inputs determine *where* an enabled event is sent. At least one event and one working delivery channel must be enabled for a useful notification.

6. Choosing a Zone Mode

Use a controlled chart comparison to choose among the five values of Type of zone:

Keep the same symbol, timeframe selections, and history. Save a screenshot or note the current boundaries. Select one of StandartZones , ZonesWithFullCandles , ZonesWithWicksOnly , CertainZoneWidth , or EngulfZones . Refresh and compare the number and shape of zones. If using CertainZoneWidth , verify Width of zone on that symbol. Repeat on a second market condition before adopting the setting.

The names are exposed choices, not promises that one mode is universally superior. A mode that creates useful context on a quiet major pair may be too dense or too sparse on another instrument. Evaluation should include clarity, stability after bars close, and compatibility with your own entry and risk rules.

7. Layer Hotkeys

With the indicator attached and the chart focused, use the top-row number keys:

1 toggles ordinary zones from Timeframe of main zones .

. 2 toggles ordinary zones from Timeframe of additional zones #1 .

. 3 toggles ordinary zones from Timeframe of additional zones #2 .

. 4 toggles main-timeframe swap zones.

5 toggles swap zones from additional timeframe #1.

6 toggles swap zones from additional timeframe #2.

These shortcuts change object visibility. They do not change the configured timeframe or calculation mode. If a key appears to do nothing, click the chart first, confirm that the corresponding layer has objects, and check that another visibility option has not suppressed the entire zone class.

8. Alerts and Notification Setup

Start with popup alerts only. Enable one event, such as Alert when price is in zone, keep Use Alert notifications in MetaTrader enabled, and disable push and email during the first test. This makes the event easier to verify without duplicate messages.

For push notifications, open MetaTrader 4 Options, configure the Notifications tab, and send the terminal's test message. Only after that succeeds should you enable Use Push notifications in the indicator. For email, configure the Email tab and pass its test before enabling Use Email notifications.

The two “all TF” inputs are stricter filters. Alert only when price is in all TF zones applies to ordinary zones, while Alert only when price is in all TF Swap zones applies to swap zones. If the selected timeframes do not overlap at the current price, no corresponding all-timeframe alert should be expected.

To avoid noise, enable one event class at a time: entry, new formation, or break. Confirm its behavior, then add another. Keep a note of whether the event came from an ordinary or swap zone and which timeframe the message reports.

9. Controlled Testing Procedure

Use this procedure after installation or a major settings change:

Open a liquid symbol with complete history and attach version 1.90. Use Current for Timeframe of main zones, H1 for Timeframe of additional zones #1, and H4 for Timeframe of additional zones #2 as a temporary test layout. Keep StandartZones , default colors, and width labels. Confirm that keys 1, 2, and 3 independently hide and reveal ordinary layers. Confirm that keys 4, 5, and 6 independently hide and reveal available swap layers. Toggle Show only Swap zones, record the result, then return it to false . Toggle Do not show Swap zones, record the result, then return it to false . Test one popup event with push and email disabled. If needed, configure and test the terminal's push or email channel before enabling it in the indicator. Change only Type of zone, compare boundaries, and restore the chosen setting. Change the visible chart timeframe and verify how fixed timeframe selections differ from Current . Save a named template or preset only after the full configuration behaves as expected.

This procedure tests display, timeframe separation, hotkeys, and message routing. It does not validate a profitable trading strategy. Strategy validation requires independent entry, exit, cost, and risk rules.

10. Troubleshooting

No zones are visible. Wait for history to load, press Home to request older bars, and check the three timeframe selections. Make sure Show only Swap zones is not hiding ordinary zones when no swap zones exist. Also make sure Do not show Swap zones is not being used while you are specifically looking for swap areas.

All timeframe layers look identical. The three selectors default to Current . Assign distinct values to Timeframe of main zones, Timeframe of additional zones #1, and Timeframe of additional zones #2. Use different colors or line styles for each ordinary layer.

A zone appears later than expected. Check Print zones only after full outside bar close. With the default true , the display waits for the source-backed confirmation condition rather than treating every intrabar state as confirmed.

There are too many historical zones. Test Show only untested zones, hide unneeded layers with keys 1 through 6, or use fewer distinct timeframes. Change one control at a time so that you know which choice reduced the clutter.

Width labels cannot be read. Adjust Font size of zone width display and Colour of zone size display, or disable Show the zone width after setup.

Popup alerts work but push does not. Verify the terminal Notifications test and then check Use Push notifications. The event itself must also be enabled.

Popup alerts work but email does not. Verify the terminal Email test and then check Use Email notifications. A terminal-level failure cannot be corrected by changing an indicator input.

Number keys do not toggle a layer. Click the chart to give it keyboard focus. Confirm you are using the top-row number key and that the requested layer contains zones. A globally suppressed class cannot be revealed by toggling only one of its layers.

The chart is hard to read. Set distinct ordinary and swap colors, reduce background fills, and temporarily hide layers. Avoid changing zone calculation merely to solve a color or layering problem.

11. Frequently Asked Questions

Does the indicator trade automatically? No. The matching source contains chart analysis, chart objects, hotkeys, and notification delivery, but no order-opening, order-modifying, or order-closing calls.

What does Current mean? It means the current visible chart timeframe. Fixed values such as M15, H1, or D1 continue to request that selected timeframe when the chart period changes.

Can I use only swap zones? Yes. Enable Show only Swap zones and keep Do not show Swap zones disabled.

Can I remove swap zones and keep ordinary zones? Yes. Enable Do not show Swap zones and keep Show only Swap zones disabled.

Why is the default spelled StandartZones ? That is the exact value exposed by version 1.90. The spelling is retained here so users can match the manual to the terminal input.

Are three timeframes required? No. All three selectors can use Current , but this may create overlapping layers. Distinct periods are useful when you specifically want multi-timeframe context.

Do the “all TF” alerts guarantee a stronger signal? No. They only apply a stricter overlap condition across configured layers. They do not measure expectancy, costs, or risk.

Will zones be identical across brokers? Not necessarily. Available history and bar construction can differ, so boundaries and timing should be checked on the broker feed you actually use.

Can push and email be enabled together? Yes. First test each terminal channel separately, then enable both delivery inputs if duplicate delivery is desired.

Should I use a zone as an automatic entry? No. Treat it as chart context. Define separate confirmation, invalidation, position-sizing, and exit rules, and test those rules independently.

12. Final Checklist