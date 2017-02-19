Reviewing W12 Quad Turbo v3 Live Performance: part 1

Since the creation of W12 QT v3, more than a month has already been passed.

Probably it's time to sum everything up and compare projections to reality.

February is not finished yet but we can take February results to date as they've been indeed generated solely by version 3 and then we can compare results to same period

backtests as well as to other similar software, frankly, I believe we're all more curious about the former, so let's start with it:

W12 Quad Turbo v3 made 7.19% in February (as of February 19th), and 11.59% in last 30 days on Pepperstone Razor ($7 commission per round lot).

For the same period: