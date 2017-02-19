Reviewing W12 Quad Turbo v3 Live Performance: part 1

Since the creation of W12 QT v3, more than a month has already been passed.
Probably it's time to sum everything up and compare projections to reality.
February is not finished yet but we can take February results to date as they've been indeed generated solely by version 3 and then we can compare results to same period
backtests as well as to other similar software, frankly, I believe we're all more curious about the former, so let's start with it:
W12 Quad Turbo v3 made 7.19% in February (as of February 19th), and 11.59% in last 30 days on Pepperstone Razor ($7 commission per round lot).
For the same period:
- EA Acrobat Booster lost -5.08% in February alone and -2.85% in last 30 days. Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/238991;
- FBS zero spread signals for Theorem EA have been stopped because commission was doubled by FBS, there's a new SET live signal on ICMarkets however, which made 3.38% in February and 5.54% in last 30 days.
- FrancoScalp Alpari Nano 1 signal made 3.95% in February and 3.55% in last 30 days, FrancoScalp Alpari Nano 2 signal made 2.71% and 3.33% respectively.
- Compact Scalper has some losing and some profitable signals, if we take 3 most profitable ones (all time), results are as follows:
- Compact Scalper ActivTrades: -0.59% | 5.25%;
- Compact Scalper ICMarkets (EURCHF, AUDCAD, EURAUD): -4.36% | -4.59%;
- Compact Scalper Pepperstone: -0.33% | 3.12%;
- Asia Balance signal lost -1.46% in February and made 6.63% in last 30 days;
For an easier comparison, here's a side-by-side comparison table (only signals that are profitable at least in last 30 days), please, have a look:
|Live Performance Rank
|Live Signal Title
|Profit in February (<=19th)
|Profit in Last 30 Days
|Max DD
|1
|W12 QT v3 Pepperstone Razor
|7.18%
|11.59%
|-11.18%
|2
|FrancoScalp Alpari Nano 1
|3.95%
|3.55%
|-16.27%
|3
|Theorem EA 1M NEW SET
|3.38%
|5.54%
|-9.10%
|4
|FrancoScalp Alpari Nano 2
|2.71%
|3.33%
|-16.68%
|5
|Compact Scalper EURAUD AUDCAD(Pepperstone)
|-0.33%
|3.12%
|-6.14%
|6
|Compact Scalper ActivTrades
|-0.59%
|5.25%
|-11.21%
|7
|Asia Balance
|-1.46%
|6.63%
|-27.43%
AS OF FEBRUARY 19TH WHEN EA AIR SCALPER WASN'T ADDED IN THIS CHART
W12 QT v3 beats second best February performance: 3.95% by a factor of 1.82 and second best last 30 days performance: 6.63% by a factor of 1.75.
Currently live-testing (signal not published yet) W12 QT v4 with TOP 11 pairs on a separate Pepperstone account.
And FYI, just renting W12 QT v3 for $30/Mo (once per month) or for as low as $20/Mo (once per 3 months) will probably be the best opportunity you can take advantage of right now on MQL5 market,
not to mention there's a 40% discount currently on full lifetime ownership, you can save $500 now and own W12 QT v3 and all future versions for life.
In part 2 I'll do a detailed analysis of live spread backtests compared to live account performance.
AS OF FEBRUARY 26TH (added EA Air Mechanic)
|Live Performance Rank
|Live Signal Title
|Profit in February (<=26th)
|Profit in Last 30 Days
|Max DD
|1
|W12 QT v3 Pepperstone Razor
|8.21%
|4.71%
|-11.18%
|2
|EA Air Mechanic
|4.63%
|4.17%
|-3.75%
|3
|FrancoScalp Alpari Nano 1
|1.26%
|1.26%
|-16.27%
|4
|Theorem EA 1M NEW SET
|3.38%
|5.54%
|-9.10%
|5
|FrancoScalp Alpari Nano 2
|0.72%
|0.72%
|-16.68%
|6
|Compact Scalper EURAUD AUDCAD(Pepperstone)
|0.08%
|0.60%
|-6.14%
|7
|Compact Scalper ActivTrades
|0.62%
|0.93%
|-11.21%
|8
|Asia Balance
|-1.88%
|-1.03%
|-27.43%
W12 QT v3 is still ahead of every single EA in this list and beats second best EA Air Mechanic by a factor of 1.77 in February, however Air Mechanic reduces the difference if we look at last 30 days' results. DD of 11.18% happened in the beginning of January when W12 QT v3 didn't exist yet and W12 QT v2 was trading instead, since then significant improvements have been implemented as I pointed out in this post (Max DD recorded since the launch of W12 QT v3 is 4.09% in January 30 2017).
Thanks for reading!
Besso
Other Posts For Further Reading:
Ultimate Divergence Trader (source Code): https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/689222
Evaluating Urban Towers Strategy (Source Code): https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/687314
Metaeditor Dark Theme: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/687043
Traders' Dynamic Index EA (Source Code): https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/686791