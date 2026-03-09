Shark FX Launch — 50% Discount (3 Hours Only)

Hello traders!



This week, I’m releasing my new Expert Advisor Shark FX on the MQL5 Market.

To celebrate the launch, I’m giving my subscribers a special opportunity.

For the first 3 hours after publication, Shark FX will be available with a 50% discount! Regular price: $500

Launch price (first 3 hours): $250 ⚡ LIVE SIGNAL SHARK FX Publication date: Wednesday, March 11 at 14:00 UTC (at the bottom of this post, you will find a table showing the release time according to your local time)

After the launch window closes, the price immediately returns to the regular level.

⚡ Based on my previous launches, the first copies are usually sold very quickly after publication.

Watch the short presentation below to see how Shark FX works.

Don’t miss the release window.







