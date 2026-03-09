Shark FX Launch — 50% Discount (3 Hours Only)
Trading Systems

Shark FX Launch — 50% Discount (3 Hours Only)

9 March 2026, 09:52
Ihor Otkydach
Ihor Otkydach
0
170

Hello traders!

This week, I’m releasing my new Expert Advisor Shark FX on the MQL5 Market.

To celebrate the launch, I’m giving my subscribers a special opportunity.

For the first 3 hours after publication, Shark FX will be available with a 50% discount!

Regular price: $500
Launch price (first 3 hours): $250 

LIVE SIGNAL SHARK FX

Publication date: Wednesday, March 11 at 14:00 UTC (at the bottom of this post, you will find a table showing the release time according to your local time)

After the launch window closes, the price immediately returns to the regular level.

⚡ Based on my previous launches, the first copies are usually sold very quickly after publication.

Watch the short presentation below to see how Shark FX works.

Don’t miss the release window.




🌍 Shark FX Global Release Time

Shark FX will be published on Wednesday at 14:00 UTC.
For the first 3 hours after publication, traders will be able to purchase the EA with a 50% launch discount.

Region / Country Major City Local Time of Release
United States – East Coast New York 09:00
United States – West Coast Los Angeles 06:00
Canada Toronto 09:00
Brazil São Paulo 10:00
United Kingdom London 14:00
European Union (Central Europe) Berlin / Prague / Warsaw / Bratislava 15:00
Finland Helsinki 16:00
Greece Athens 16:00
Romania Bucharest 16:00
Turkey Istanbul 17:00
UAE Dubai 18:00
India New Delhi 19:30
China Beijing 22:00
South-East Asia Singapore / Kuala Lumpur 22:00
South Korea Seoul 23:00
Japan Tokyo 23:00
Australia – East Coast Sydney 01:00 (next day)
New Zealand Auckland 03:00 (next day)
🔥 Launch Discount Window: 14:00–17:00 UTC
During this 3-hour launch window, Shark FX will be available with a 50% discount.
Regular price: $500
Launch price: $250
#Shark FX