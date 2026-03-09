[ +518% Profits ] Scalping Strategy Using Golden Ideal Pro EA

Hello traders, On this blog post i present you the GOLD TX700 Scalping Strategy using Golden Ideal Pro . In 14 months of trading activity managed to achieve 518% returns. This strategy is using precise entries with small profits and high wining percentage ratio. It was developed to sustain profitable over the long run and adapt on different market conditions.



👉 Golden Ideal Pro: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167548





🔹 Backtesting Strategy Details

Pair: XAUUSD (Choose any timeframe)





Backtesting Period: 1 January 2025– 1 March 2026(Total duration: 14 months)





Starting Capital: $1000

Money Management : Scaling Lot

Scaling Step Balance: 500

Scaling Lot Size : 0.03 Lots





Starting Balance: $1000

Total Net Profit : $5,180

Overall Growth: + 518%

Relative Equity Drawdown: 9.27%





Account Leverage: 500:1

Modelling: Every TIck

Tested Broker: Vantage Markets, Raw Spread Account

(For similar backtesting results use a tight spread ecn broker account)





On the following photos you are able to see the Graph and the Statistical results from the Strategy Tester.













⚠️ DISCLAIMER: Trading Forex/CFDs carries risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Test on demo accounts first and only trade capital you can afford to lose.

Results may vary by different broker, leverage, market conditions, and settings.











