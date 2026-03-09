#EURUSD: Gap Will Be Filled 🇪🇺🇺🇸





I think that a gap down opening on 📈EURUSD will likely be filled soon.





A formation of a bullish imbalance candle on an hourly time frame

suggests a strong buying pressure.





Goal - 1.1607

—————————

1H time frame





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