Analytics & Forecasts

#EURUSD: Gap Will Be Filled

9 March 2026, 13:55
Kestutis Balciunas
Kestutis Balciunas
0
176

#EURUSD: Gap Will Be Filled 🇪🇺🇺🇸


I think that a gap down opening on 📈EURUSD will likely be filled soon.


A formation of a bullish imbalance candle on an hourly time frame

suggests a strong buying pressure.


Goal - 1.1607

—————————

1H time frame


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#eurusd