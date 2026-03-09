#EURUSD: Gap Will Be Filled 🇪🇺🇺🇸
I think that a gap down opening on 📈EURUSD will likely be filled soon.
A formation of a bullish imbalance candle on an hourly time frame
suggests a strong buying pressure.
Goal - 1.1607
—————————
1H time frame
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