EA Games Changer - EA Operation Modes

MODE_TREND_FOLLOW_ONLY Pure trend following – follow strong trend direction only Only when ADX > 25 and direction matches No No (unless trend reverses strongly) Strict: ADX > 25 required Strong trending markets, avoid ranging, single direction

MODE_SIDEWAYS_ONLY Reversal-focused in ranging market (previously called REVERSAL_ONLY) Very permissive when ADX ≤ 25

Limited when ADX > 25 No Yes (easy in sideways) Very permissive when ADX ≤ 25

Very restricted when ADX > 25 Ranging/choppy markets, seek reversal opportunities

MODE_HYBRID_AUTO_SIDEWAYS Hybrid: trend follow in strong trend + auto hedging only in sideways Trend follow when ADX > 25

Free in ADX ≤ 25 Yes – only in sideways (ADX ≤ 25) Yes Trend filter when ADX > 25

Free when ADX ≤ 25 Balanced strategy, hedging mainly in ranging phase

MODE_HYBRID_AUTO_TREND Hybrid: trend follow in strong trend + auto hedging only in strong trend Trend follow when ADX > 25

Free in ADX ≤ 25 Yes – only in strong trend (ADX > 25) Yes Trend filter when ADX > 25

Free when ADX ≤ 25 Balanced strategy, hedging mainly in trending phase