EA Games Changer - EA Operation Modes

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🔥 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/160768 🔥
|Mode
|Description / Main Function
|Position Opening (Normal Signal)
|Auto Hedging (≥3 pips + delay)
|System Hedging (Signal Change)
|ADX Influence on Normal Opening
|Summary / When to Use
|MODE_TREND_FOLLOW_ONLY
|Pure trend following – follow strong trend direction only
|Only when ADX > 25 and direction matches
|No
|No (unless trend reverses strongly)
|Strict: ADX > 25 required
|Strong trending markets, avoid ranging, single direction
|MODE_SIDEWAYS_ONLY
|Reversal-focused in ranging market (previously called REVERSAL_ONLY)
|Very permissive when ADX ≤ 25
Limited when ADX > 25
|No
|Yes (easy in sideways)
|Very permissive when ADX ≤ 25
Very restricted when ADX > 25
|Ranging/choppy markets, seek reversal opportunities
|MODE_HYBRID_AUTO_SIDEWAYS
|Hybrid: trend follow in strong trend + auto hedging only in sideways
|Trend follow when ADX > 25
Free in ADX ≤ 25
|Yes – only in sideways (ADX ≤ 25)
|Yes
|Trend filter when ADX > 25
Free when ADX ≤ 25
|Balanced strategy, hedging mainly in ranging phase
|MODE_HYBRID_AUTO_TREND
|Hybrid: trend follow in strong trend + auto hedging only in strong trend
|Trend follow when ADX > 25
Free in ADX ≤ 25
|Yes – only in strong trend (ADX > 25)
|Yes
|Trend filter when ADX > 25
Free when ADX ≤ 25
|Balanced strategy, hedging mainly in trending phase
|MODE_DEFAULT_FREE
|Default free mode: no ADX filter on normal positions + only system hedging
|Completely free – open BUY/SELL anytime
|No
|Yes
|No ADX filter at all
|Most flexible mode, trade freely, hedging only from signal reversal
Legend: Yes = Active | No = Disabled
Auto Hedging = Triggered by ≥3 pips profit + 60-second delay
System Hedging = Occurs naturally from signal direction change
Additional Notes
- Auto Hedging (≥3 pips + delay) This is the special automatic hedging mechanism that opens an opposite position after a position reaches ≥3 pips profit and waits for a 60-second delay. It is only active in the two hybrid modes and is completely disabled in the other three modes.
- System Hedging (Signal Change) This occurs naturally when the main signal reverses direction (e.g., from BUY signal to SELL signal). The system sets the opposite signal array to true, which can result in hedging behavior unless blocked by other logic (e.g., UseHedging = false + CanCloseOppositeNow() closing the existing position).
- UseHedging = false behavior When this input is false, the EA actively prevents true hedging by closing opposite positions before opening a new one (via CanCloseOppositeNow()), provided the opposite position meets the profit/spread/time conditions. This applies to all modes where system hedging could occur.
This table should give a clear, comprehensive overview of how each mode behaves regarding position opening and both types of hedging.
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