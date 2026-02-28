EA MORE 22 PAIRS - INSTRUCTION

INSTRUCTIONS FOR THE PRODUCT:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768995

Version: 64.2 (Patched & Corrected – Perfected Interactive UI)

Developer: BATIK

Description: EA More 22 Pairs is an advanced multi-pair averaging and smart hedging Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It supports trading up to 22 pairs, including XAUUSD and major Forex crosses, with trend-following or reversal strategies. This guide provides detailed instructions on setup, usage, and optimization.





Introduction

EA More 22 Pairs is designed for automated trading across multiple symbols with built-in averaging, hedging, and trend detection. It features a visual WYSIWYG control panel for easy monitoring and manual intervention. Key benefits include:

Multi-symbol trading (up to 22 pairs).

Dynamic lot sizing based on risk percentage.

Trend-following or reversal modes.

Four aggression levels: Hyper Aggressive, Aggressive, Moderate, and Conservative.

Automatic restart after reaching ROI targets.

Special handling for XAUUSD (Gold).

Installation and Setup

Download the EA file (.ex4) from your MQL5 purchase. Open MT4 and navigate to File > Open Data Folder > MQL4 > Experts. Copy the .ex4 file into the Experts folder. Restart MT4 or refresh the Navigator panel. Attach the EA to any chart. Ensure "Allow DLL imports" and "Allow live trading" are enabled in the EA properties. Configure inputs as described below.

Note: The EA has been designed to be compatible with common symbols. Suffixes ={"m","pro","#",".","r","ecn","micro","cent","!","".pro"."".ecn".".micro","live","demo"}

Activation with Personal ID-Code

Every client must activate a personal ID-Code to enable full functionality. This ID-Code connects the EA to the system's Google Development server for verification, updates, and secure operation.

After attaching the EA, it will prompt for your ID-Code (or check automatically if integrated). Contact the developer (BATIK) via MQL5 profile or provided channels to obtain your unique ID-Code. Enter the ID-Code in the EA inputs or follow on-screen instructions. Once activated, the EA will link to the Google server for ongoing validation. Internet connection is required for initial activation and periodic checks.

Important: Without activation, the EA may run in demo mode only. ID-Code is non-transferable and tied to your account.

Input Parameters

Configure these in the EA properties window. Defaults are provided for moderate risk.

Section Parameter Description Default Mode & Style TrendDetectionMode Trend detection: TREND_SLOPE, TREND_CROSS, TREND_STRENGTH TREND_SLOPE Mode & Style TrendDetectionStyle Aggression level: HyperAggressive, Aggressive, Moderate, Conservative Moderate Symbols SymbolsList Comma-separated pairs (e.g., XAUUSD,AUDUSD,...) 22 pairs listed Trade StepDistancePips Distance between averaging orders (pips) 25.0 Trade TakeProfitPips Take profit distance (pips) 25.0 Trade StopLossPips Stop loss distance (pips) 500.0 Trade (XAU) XAU_StepDistance / XAU_TakeProfit / XAU_StopLoss Special settings for XAUUSD 50.0 / 50.0 / 1000.0 General UseHedging Enable hedging true General UseTrendFilter true = Trend-following; false = Reversal true General MaxLotDifference Max buy/sell lot imbalance 10.0 General MaxOpenPerPair Max orders per symbol 5 General thresholds ROI threshold % for restart 1.0 Restart ResetAfterCloseAll Reset signals after Close ALL true Restart DelayAfterCloseAll Delay (seconds) after Close ALL 10 Filter MaxSpreadMultiplier Max spread (x average) 3.0 Filter MinWaitSeconds Min wait before opposite closure 60 Filter RequireProfitPositive Require positive profit for closure true Risk RiskPerTradePercent Risk % per trade (A:<3 | M:3~9 | C:>9) 25.0 Risk FixedLotSize Fixed lot (if dynamic=false) 0.10 Risk UseDynamicLotScaling Enable dynamic scaling true Risk TargetSymbol "ALL" or specific symbol ALL





How the EA Works

The AutoRobot aims to achieve the target ROI threshold. Once reached, the system performs a Close ALL operation, refreshes signals, and waits for new positions with an updated deposit base. It uses averaging to add positions at defined step distances and hedging (if enabled) to balance exposures.

Signal Generation: Based on MA crossovers, slope, or strength, filtered by trend mode.

Based on MA crossovers, slope, or strength, filtered by trend mode. Entry: Opens BUY/SELL when signals align, respecting max orders and distances.

Opens BUY/SELL when signals align, respecting max orders and distances. Closure: Automatic on TP/SL or manual via panel. Opposite closure requires conditions (spread, time, profit).

Automatic on TP/SL or manual via panel. Opposite closure requires conditions (spread, time, profit). Restart: After Close ALL, delays and resets for fresh trading.

User Interface (Control Panel)

The EA displays a visual panel on the chart:

Header: Close BUY/SELL/ALL globally; AutoRobot ON/OFF toggle.

Close BUY/SELL/ALL globally; AutoRobot ON/OFF toggle. Rows per Pair: C-BUY/C-SELL (close type), Pair name (toggle active), BUY/SELL signals (color-coded), Info (open counts).

C-BUY/C-SELL (close type), Pair name (toggle active), BUY/SELL signals (color-coded), Info (open counts). Footer: Total lots, positions, deposit/equity/ROI/Max ROI.

Click buttons for manual actions. Signals turn green when active.

Risk Management and Lot Sizing

Lot sizes are dynamic, calculated automatically based on deposit, stop loss distance, and "Risk Per Trade %" input. This ensures balanced exposure:

Equity-based scaling reduces lots if drawdown exceeds thresholds.

Special 50% lot reduction for XAUUSD/XAGUSD.

Total risk capped at ~25% per new trade.

Monitor footer for ROI; adjust risk % based on style (lower for conservative).

Trading Strategies and Styles

Choose from four styles to match your trading character:

Hyper Aggressive: High-frequency entries, minimal filters – for risk-tolerant traders.

High-frequency entries, minimal filters – for risk-tolerant traders. Aggressive: Fast signals with basic filters – suits active markets.

Fast signals with basic filters – suits active markets. Moderate: Balanced with trend strength filter – default for most users.

Balanced with trend strength filter – default for most users. Conservative: Strict filters (trend + pullback) – for steady, low-risk growth.

Combine with UseTrendFilter for trend-following (safer) or reversal (higher reward/risk).

Troubleshooting

EA Not Trading: Check activation, internet, hedging allowance, and signals.

Check activation, internet, hedging allowance, and signals. Panel Not Showing: Ensure chart is active; restart MT4.

Ensure chart is active; restart MT4. Errors: Review MT4 journal for logs (e.g., spread too high, invalid symbols).

Review MT4 journal for logs (e.g., spread too high, invalid symbols). Symbol Issues: Verify pairs in Market Watch; adjust SymbolsList if suffixes differ (e.g., EURUSDm).

If issues persist, contact developer via MQL5.

[Free Product Tester] https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768995

Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Use on demo accounts first.