XAUUSD Quantitative Masterclass: Achieving a 10.10 Sharpe Ratio with SMC Flow





The following research focuses on the optimization of order flow algorithms for Gold (XAUUSD). Trading Gold requires a deep understanding of institutional liquidity sweeps and structural shifts (CHOCH/BOS).

Through extensive quantitative testing, we have successfully developed a set of parameters that prioritize a high Sharpe Ratio (10.10) over raw volume, ensuring a smooth equity curve even during high-impact news cycles.

Key Findings:

- Precision entries at FVG/OB zones with adaptive Stop Loss buffers.

- Implementation of a Notional Leverage Algorithm to stabilize risk across different contract sizes.

- Use of an Inertia Shield™ to filter low-probability choppy market conditions.

The results shown below were achieved using 99.0% real tick data and verified with a 1/3 Forward Test period to avoid overfitting.





Optimization Metrics:

- Net Profit: +105%

- Max Drawdown: 7.5%

- Sharpe Ratio: 13.35

- Profit Factor: 2.03

I am sharing the official .set files (Robust and Momentum) for the community to test these quantitative principles using the Institutional Algorit V12 framework.

⚠️ Critical: Please ensure your terminal is fully synchronized with at least 1 year of historical data before running or testing these configurations.

Check the full implementation here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/165739