- History Database Properties
- Order Properties
- Position Properties
- Deal Properties
- Trade Operation Types
- Trade Transaction Types
- Trade Orders in DOM
- Signal Properties
Trade Orders in Depth Of Market
For equity securities, the Depth of Market window is available, where you can see the current Buy and Sell orders. Desired direction of a trade operation, required amount and requested price are specified for each order.
To obtain information about the current state of the DOM by MQL5 means, the MarketBookGet() function is used, which places the DOM "screen shot" into the MqlBookInfo array of structures. Each element of the array in the type field contains information about the direction of the order - the value of the ENUM_BOOK_TYPE enumeration.
ENUM_BOOK_TYPE
|
Identifier
|
Description
|
BOOK_TYPE_SELL
|
Sell order (Offer)
|
BOOK_TYPE_BUY
|
Buy order (Bid)
|
BOOK_TYPE_SELL_MARKET
|
Sell order by Market
|
BOOK_TYPE_BUY_MARKET
|
Buy order by Market
