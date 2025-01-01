Trade Orders in Depth Of Market

For equity securities, the Depth of Market window is available, where you can see the current Buy and Sell orders. Desired direction of a trade operation, required amount and requested price are specified for each order.

To obtain information about the current state of the DOM by MQL5 means, the MarketBookGet() function is used, which places the DOM "screen shot" into the MqlBookInfo array of structures. Each element of the array in the type field contains information about the direction of the order - the value of the ENUM_BOOK_TYPE enumeration.

ENUM_BOOK_TYPE

Identifier Description BOOK_TYPE_SELL Sell order (Offer) BOOK_TYPE_BUY Buy order (Bid) BOOK_TYPE_SELL_MARKET Sell order by Market BOOK_TYPE_BUY_MARKET Buy order by Market

