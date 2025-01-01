DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceConstants, Enumerations and StructuresTrade ConstantsHistory Database Properties 

History Database Properties

When accessing timeseries the SeriesInfoInteger() function is used for obtaining additional symbol information. Identifier of a required property is passed as the function parameter. The identifier can be one of values of ENUM_SERIES_INFO_INTEGER.

ENUM_SERIES_INFO_INTEGER

Identifier

Description

Type

SERIES_BARS_COUNT

Bars count for the symbol-period for the current moment

long

SERIES_FIRSTDATE

The very first date for the symbol-period for the current moment

datetime

SERIES_LASTBAR_DATE

Open time of the last bar of the symbol-period

datetime

SERIES_SERVER_FIRSTDATE

The very first date in the history of the symbol on the server regardless of the timeframe

datetime

SERIES_TERMINAL_FIRSTDATE

The very first date in the history of the symbol in the client terminal, regardless of the timeframe

datetime

SERIES_SYNCHRONIZED

Symbol/period data synchronization flag for the current moment

bool