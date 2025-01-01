SERIES_BARS_COUNT Bars count for the symbol-period for the current moment long

SERIES_FIRSTDATE The very first date for the symbol-period for the current moment datetime

SERIES_LASTBAR_DATE Open time of the last bar of the symbol-period datetime

SERIES_SERVER_FIRSTDATE The very first date in the history of the symbol on the server regardless of the timeframe datetime

SERIES_TERMINAL_FIRSTDATE The very first date in the history of the symbol in the client terminal, regardless of the timeframe datetime