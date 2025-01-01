- History Database Properties
- Order Properties
- Position Properties
- Deal Properties
- Trade Operation Types
- Trade Transaction Types
- Trade Orders in DOM
- Signal Properties
History Database Properties
When accessing timeseries the SeriesInfoInteger() function is used for obtaining additional symbol information. Identifier of a required property is passed as the function parameter. The identifier can be one of values of ENUM_SERIES_INFO_INTEGER.
ENUM_SERIES_INFO_INTEGER
|
Identifier
|
Description
|
Type
|
SERIES_BARS_COUNT
|
Bars count for the symbol-period for the current moment
|
long
|
SERIES_FIRSTDATE
|
The very first date for the symbol-period for the current moment
|
datetime
|
SERIES_LASTBAR_DATE
|
Open time of the last bar of the symbol-period
|
datetime
|
SERIES_SERVER_FIRSTDATE
|
The very first date in the history of the symbol on the server regardless of the timeframe
|
datetime
|
SERIES_TERMINAL_FIRSTDATE
|
The very first date in the history of the symbol in the client terminal, regardless of the timeframe
|
datetime
|
SERIES_SYNCHRONIZED
|
Symbol/period data synchronization flag for the current moment
|
bool