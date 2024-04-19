News Trading Made Easy (Part 1): Creating a Database

Introduction

In this article, we will learn to create a database in which we will store data from the MQL5 Economic Calendar. This data can be used later, in upcoming articles, to trade the news. We will also explore how to execute basic SQL queries to retrieve certain organized information from this database. The entire process will be done in the MQL5 IDE.

Traders keep a close watch on news sources for information that might impact the markets. This includes geopolitical events, corporate earnings announcements, political events, and economic reports such as GDP growth or employment figures. Traders act quickly to respond to significant news releases to profit from resulting market changes. Depending on how the news is interpreted, buying or selling assets may be necessary. In this article, we will focus on economic events, as they are readily available to us through the MQL5 Economic Calendar.





Why Create a Database





A database is a structured collection of data that is electronically stored and accessed. Databases can efficiently manage and store vast amounts of data, enabling various activities like data analysis, storage, and management. In MQL5, we work with SQLite databases which are created and managed by the SQLite database engine. SQLite databases can have any file extension, but usually, they are single disk files with .sqlite, .sqlite3, or .db extensions. These files contain all the data and structure present in databases, including tables, triggers, indexes, and other metadata.

Databases are perfect for handling large datasets and simplify the process of retrieving data from a particular date or event, without the need for complex loops. Moreover, the MQL5 economic calendar is inaccessible in the strategy tester. So, if you want to test your strategy based on news, how would you do that?

The answer is using a database, for more info about databases check out this lecture slides and more preferably this MQL5 article. Additionally, I will add an excellent SQLite tutorial.

Currencies on the MQL5 Economic Calendar

No Symbol Name 1. NZD New Zealand Dollar 2. EUR Euro 3. JPY Japanese Yen 4. CAD Canadian Dollar 5. AUD Australian Dollar 6. CNY Chinese Yuan 7. SGD Singapore Dollar 8. BRL Brazilian Real 9. MXN Mexican Peso 10. ZAR South African Rand 11. HKD Hong Kong Dollar 12. INR Indian Rupee 13. NOK Norwegian Krone 14. USD United States Dollar 15. GBP Pound sterling 16. CHF Swiss Franc 17. KRW South Korean won 18. SEK Swedish Krona The Table above is in no particular order.

There are several currencies available on the MQL5 calendar, but some of them are not commonly used by brokers or easily accessible to traders. For instance, the Brazilian Real and the South Korean Won are not widely available. Even if you manage to find a broker that deals in these exotic currencies, the spreads are usually unfavorable for trading. I speak from personal experience.

Creating the Database

Before we create the database, we first must first consider daylight savings, and why this would affect our back-testing. Daylight Saving Time (DST) is the practice of moving the clock forward by one hour during the warmer months of the year, typically from spring to autumn, to make better use of daylight and to conserve energy.

In areas where DST is observed, the local time may change by one hour during the spring and fall transition periods. This can have an impact on the times when financial markets open and close. For example, if DST starts and clocks are shifted forward by one hour, the market may open earlier in local time. In contrast, when DST ends and clocks are set back an hour(normal time), the market open time may appear later in local time. We also have to recognize that different regions in the world could have their separate DST to accommodate for their own seasons.

For example the US has it's own DST that usually starts on the second Sunday of March every year and ends on the first Sunday of November in the same year. The European countries are also known to have their own DST that usually starts on the last Sunday of March every year and ends on the last Sunday of October in the same year. Australia is another country known to practice DST as well, it's schedule usually starts on the first Sunday of October and ends on the first Sunday of April the following year.

To account for DST adjustments, a few exchanges and financial markets may modify their trading schedules or time zone. Exchanges may release revised trading hours to account for local time changes or adjust their time zone according to the DST schedule they practice, guaranteeing market participants uniformity and clarity.

From what I have observed if a broker for example practices US DST the time zone before DST for illustration would be GMT+2, then when US DST starts the time zone will change to GMT+3. You would not notice the time difference between US news releases on the broker's server time before or during US DST as they would be in sync with one another. So an example we will use is US NFP(Non Farm Payrolls) event to illustrate, lets say that NFP is released at 14pm on the brokers server time before US DST the time would remain the same at 14pm during US DST although the time zone has changed to GMT+3.









On the other hand if the UK employment news release was 8am before UK & US DST when the broker changes the time zone when US DST starts, and the UK employment news release occurs before the UK(EU) DST started the UK employment news release would be at 7am on the broker's time. When the UK DST starts and overlaps with the US DST the UK employment news release will go back to 8am.

I know it is all so confusing, luck for us we will implement this into our database so we have accurate dates of when the events do occur for back-testing later on. We will have to determine whether the broker uses US DST, UK(EU) DST, AU DST or does not use DST at all. We will also create economic calendar tables for each DST type so we can change which timetable to back-test for educational purposes.





Implementation



We will have three DaylightSavings Classes: DaylightSavings_AU

DaylightSavings_UK

DaylightSavings_US I will only be working with one in this article as the are very similar to each other, they will all be included in the project files.

class CDaylightSavings_AU:CObject { private : CTimeManagement Time; CDaylightSavings_AU( datetime startdate, datetime enddate); CObject *List() { return savings;} datetime StartDate; datetime EndDate; CArrayObj *savings; CArrayObj *getSavings; CDaylightSavings_AU *dayLight; public : CDaylightSavings_AU( void ); ~CDaylightSavings_AU( void ); bool isDaylightSavings( datetime Date); bool DaylightSavings( int Year, datetime &startDate, datetime &endDate); void adjustDaylightSavings( datetime EventDate, string &AdjustedDate); };

We will create a class Called : CDaylightSavings_AU that inherits from CObject This class will consist of creating a list that will store all the daylight saving dates from 2007 as this is the earliest date stored in the MQL5 economic calendar CDaylightSavings_AU::CDaylightSavings_AU( void ) { savings = new CArrayObj(); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings_AU( D'2006.10.29 03:00:00' , D'2007.03.25 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings_AU( D'2007.10.28 03:00:00' , D'2008.04.06 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings_AU( D'2008.10.05 03:00:00' , D'2009.04.05 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings_AU( D'2009.10.04 03:00:00' , D'2010.04.04 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings_AU( D'2010.10.03 03:00:00' , D'2011.04.03 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings_AU( D'2011.10.02 03:00:00' , D'2012.04.01 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings_AU( D'2012.10.07 03:00:00' , D'2013.04.07 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings_AU( D'2013.10.06 03:00:00' , D'2014.04.06 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings_AU( D'2014.10.05 03:00:00' , D'2015.04.05 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings_AU( D'2015.10.04 03:00:00' , D'2016.04.03 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings_AU( D'2016.10.02 03:00:00' , D'2017.04.02 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings_AU( D'2017.10.01 03:00:00' , D'2018.04.01 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings_AU( D'2018.10.07 03:00:00' , D'2019.04.07 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings_AU( D'2019.10.06 03:00:00' , D'2020.04.05 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings_AU( D'2020.10.04 03:00:00' , D'2021.04.04 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings_AU( D'2021.10.03 03:00:00' , D'2022.04.03 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings_AU( D'2022.10.02 03:00:00' , D'2023.04.02 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings_AU( D'2023.10.01 03:00:00' , D'2024.04.07 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings_AU( D'2024.10.06 03:00:00' , D'2025.04.06 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings_AU( D'2025.10.05 03:00:00' , D'2026.04.05 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings_AU( D'2026.10.04 03:00:00' , D'2027.04.04 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings_AU( D'2027.10.03 03:00:00' , D'2028.04.02 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings_AU( D'2028.10.01 03:00:00' , D'2029.04.01 02:00:00' )); }

we will then use the boolean function

bool isDaylightSavings( datetime Date);

To determine if a date parameter is within the daylight savings dates

bool CDaylightSavings_AU::isDaylightSavings( datetime Date) { getSavings = List(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<getSavings.Total(); i++) { dayLight = getSavings.At(i); if (Time.DateIsInRange(dayLight.StartDate,dayLight.EndDate,Date)) { return true ; } } return false ; }

we will also make use of another boolean function

bool DaylightSavings( int Year, datetime &startDate, datetime &endDate);

To determine if the Year is found within the List of DaylightSavings Dates we initialized previously above, we will then add the start date and end date to the variables startDate & endDate

bool CDaylightSavings_US::DaylightSavings( int Year, datetime &startDate, datetime &endDate) { getSavings = List(); bool startDateDetected= false ,endDateDetected= false ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<getSavings.Total(); i++) { dayLight = getSavings.At(i); if (Year==Time.ReturnYear(dayLight.StartDate)) { startDate = dayLight.StartDate; startDateDetected = true ; } if (Year==Time.ReturnYear(dayLight.EndDate)) { endDate = dayLight.EndDate; endDateDetected = true ; } if (startDateDetected&&endDateDetected) { return true ; } } startDate = D'1970.01.01 00:00:00' ; endDate = D'1970.01.01 00:00:00' ; return false ; }

Our final public function in this class

void adjustDaylightSavings( datetime EventDate, string &AdjustedDate);

Will modify a string variable AdjustedDate by reference with the EventDate

void CDaylightSavings_AU::adjustDaylightSavings( datetime EventDate, string &AdjustedDate) { if (isDaylightSavings( TimeTradeServer ())) { if (isDaylightSavings(EventDate)) { AdjustedDate = TimeToString (EventDate); } else { AdjustedDate = TimeToString (( datetime )(EventDate-Time.HoursS())); } } else { if (isDaylightSavings(EventDate)) { AdjustedDate = TimeToString (( datetime )(Time.HoursS()+EventDate)); } else { AdjustedDate = TimeToString (EventDate); } } }





We will now move onto our next header file in this project dedicated for time manipulations

CTimeManagement

which is a class in the same project

class CTimeManagement { private : MqlDateTime today; MqlDateTime timeFormat; public : bool DateIsInRange( datetime FirstTime, datetime SecondTime, datetime compareTime); bool DateIsInRange( datetime Start, datetime End, datetime CompareStart, datetime CompareEnd); bool DateisToday( datetime TimeRepresented); int SecondsS( int multiple= 1 ); int MinutesS( int multiple= 1 ); int HoursS( int multiple= 1 ); int DaysS( int multiple= 1 ); int WeeksS( int multiple= 1 ); int MonthsS( int multiple= 1 ); int YearsS( int multiple= 1 ); int ReturnYear( datetime time); datetime TimeMinusOffset( datetime standardtime, int timeoffset); datetime TimePlusOffset( datetime standardtime, int timeoffset); };



the function previously called Time.DateIsInRange(dayLight.StartDate,dayLight.EndDate,Date) is a simple function that checks whether a single date is in between two other dates bool CTimeManagement::DateIsInRange( datetime FirstTime, datetime SecondTime, datetime compareTime) { if (FirstTime<=compareTime&&SecondTime>compareTime) { return true ; } return false ; } The same function name with different parameters bool DateIsInRange( datetime Start, datetime End, datetime CompareStart, datetime CompareEnd); is also as simple this function will check if two dates are between to other dates bool CTimeManagement::DateIsInRange( datetime Start, datetime End, datetime CompareStart, datetime CompareEnd) { if (Start<=CompareStart&&CompareEnd<End) { return true ; } return false ; }

We will need a function to know if a certain date is today, that's why I have declared bool DateisToday( datetime TimeRepresented); which will compare the year, month and day of the current time and datetime 'TimeRepresented' bool CTimeManagement::DateisToday( datetime TimeRepresented) { MqlDateTime TiM; TimeToStruct (TimeRepresented,TiM); TimeCurrent (today); if (TiM.year==today.year&&TiM.mon==today.mon&&TiM.day==today.day) { return true ; } return false ; }

To get a datetime with an offset we have two functions datetime TimeMinusOffset( datetime standardtime, int timeoffset); and datetime TimePlusOffset( datetime standardtime, int timeoffset);

when we want to get a date with a negative offset of an hour(or any unit of time) we will use datetime CTimeManagement::TimeMinusOffset( datetime standardtime, int timeoffset) { standardtime-=timeoffset; return standardtime; } on the other hand if we want a date with a positive offset we will use datetime CTimeManagement::TimePlusOffset( datetime standardtime, int timeoffset) { standardtime+=timeoffset; return standardtime; }



I decided to create an include file that will store global variables and structures as well as enum types in the future to be used across different classes and the expert this include file is called CommonVariables and will store common variables string broker= AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_COMPANY ); int Str = StringReplace (broker, " " , "" ); int Str1 = StringReplace (broker, "." , "" ); int Str2 = StringReplace (broker, "," , "" ); #define BROKER_NAME broker #define NEWS_TRADING_FOLDER "NewsTrading" #define NEWS_CALENDAR_FOLDER StringFormat ( "%s\\NewsCalendar" ,NEWS_TRADING_FOLDER) #define NEWS_CALENDAR_BROKER_FOLDER StringFormat ( "%s\\%s" ,NEWS_CALENDAR_FOLDER,BROKER_NAME) #define NEWS_DATABASE_FILE StringFormat ( "%s\\Calendar.sqlite" ,NEWS_CALENDAR_BROKER_FOLDER) #define NEWS_TEXT_FILE StringFormat ( "%s\\CalendarOpen.txt" ,NEWS_CALENDAR_BROKER_FOLDER) struct Calendar { ulong EventId; string CountryName; string EventName; string EventType; string EventImportance; string EventDate; string EventCurrency; string EventCode; string EventSector; string EventForecast; string EventPreval; string EventImpact; string EventFrequency; }; enum DST_type { US_DST, UK_DST, AU_DST, DST_NONE };



When we create files in the Common files folder I would like to organize the files by folders, so it is easy to co-ordinate through the Common files folder. So I have created a class class CFolders which will create the folders in the Common files Folder as a sequence NewsTrading/NewsCalendar/Broker. We will have the constructor of the class carry out this task. class CFolders { private : bool CreateFolder( string FolderPath); public : CFolders( void ); }; within the constructor CFolders::CFolders( void ) { if (CreateFolder(NEWS_TRADING_FOLDER)) { if (CreateFolder(NEWS_CALENDAR_FOLDER)) { if (!CreateFolder(NEWS_CALENDAR_BROKER_FOLDER)) { Print ( "Something went wrong with creating folder: " ,NEWS_CALENDAR_BROKER_FOLDER); } } } } Function being called in the constructor to create the individual folders bool CFolders::CreateFolder( string FolderPath) { if ( FolderCreate (FolderPath, FILE_COMMON )) { return true ; } else { PrintFormat ( "Failed to create the folder %s. Error code %d" ,FolderPath, GetLastError ()); } return false ; }



Candlesticks are very important, we will need to gather information about particular candle's High, Low, Open and Close prices. To do this we will create another class to gather this information for us when needed in any other programs in the project. The classes name will be class CCandleProperties We will now declare the functions in this class. class CCandleProperties { private : CTimeManagement Time; public : double Open( int CandleIndex, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Period = PERIOD_CURRENT , string SYMBOL= NULL ); double Close( int CandleIndex, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Period = PERIOD_CURRENT , string SYMBOL= NULL ); double High( int CandleIndex, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Period = PERIOD_CURRENT , string SYMBOL= NULL ); double Low( int CandleIndex, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Period = PERIOD_CURRENT , string SYMBOL= NULL ); bool IsLargerThanPreviousAndNext( datetime CandleTime, int Offset, string SYMBOL); }; We will take a quick look at double Open( int CandleIndex, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Period = PERIOD_CURRENT , string SYMBOL= NULL ); In this function we will return a candle's open price based on the integer CandleIndex parameter and timeframe of the candle as well as the symbol of the candle. double CCandleProperties::Open( int CandleIndex, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Period = PERIOD_CURRENT , string SYMBOL= NULL ) { return iOpen (((SYMBOL== NULL )? Symbol ():SYMBOL), Period ,CandleIndex); } In order to verify whether an economic event happened on a specific date, since brokers may shift their time zones. We will get an economic event date and with this date we will look at the M15 candle for that time, then calculate the candle's height(iHigh-iLow) and compare this height with the M15 candle an hour before the event and an hour after. Since economic events are normally very volatile in the market's prices, we should notice a very long candle when the event does occur. We will use M15 candle, to likely give the market enough time to form this long candle. If the broker did shift it's time zone the event date stored in the MQL5 Economic Calendar may not match the candle's volatility on the specific time on the broker's candle, but this volatility may be present and hour later or an hour before the specified date. The function we will use to do this validation check will be bool IsLargerThanPreviousAndNext( datetime CandleTime, int Offset, string SYMBOL); This function will check if the Candle's Height on a specific date is larger than the candle with a time offset before and after this specified date. bool CCandleProperties::IsLargerThanPreviousAndNext( datetime CandleTime, int Offset, string SYMBOL) { int CandleIndex = iBarShift (SYMBOL, PERIOD_M15 ,CandleTime); int CandleIndexMinusOffset = iBarShift (SYMBOL, PERIOD_M15 ,Time.TimeMinusOffset(CandleTime,Offset)); int CandleIndexPlusOffset = iBarShift (SYMBOL, PERIOD_M15 ,Time.TimePlusOffset(CandleTime,Offset)); double CandleHeight = High(CandleIndex, PERIOD_M15 ,SYMBOL)-Low(CandleIndex, PERIOD_M15 ,SYMBOL); double CandleHeightMinusOffset = High(CandleIndexMinusOffset, PERIOD_M15 ,SYMBOL)-Low(CandleIndexMinusOffset, PERIOD_M15 ,SYMBOL); double CandleHeightPlusOffset = High(CandleIndexPlusOffset, PERIOD_M15 ,SYMBOL)-Low(CandleIndexPlusOffset, PERIOD_M15 ,SYMBOL); if (CandleHeight>CandleHeightMinusOffset&&CandleHeight>CandleHeightPlusOffset) { return true ; } return false ; }



We will move onto the News class this class will work directly with obtaining values from the MQL5 economic calendar and storing the values into a database for testing and eventually trading. class CNews { private : CTimeManagement Time; CDaylightSavings_UK Savings_UK; CDaylightSavings_US Savings_US; CDaylightSavings_AU Savings_AU; CCandleProperties Candle; string CurrencyBase,CurrencyProfit,EURUSD; bool EurusdIsSelected,EurusdIsFound,is_Custom; bool timeIsShifted; datetime DaylightStart,DaylightEnd; struct DST { bool result; datetime date; }; bool AutoDetectDST(DST_type &dstType); DST_type DSTType; bool InsertIntoTable( int db,DST_type Type,Calendar &Evalues[]); void CreateAutoDST( int db); bool CreateTable( int db, string tableName, bool &tableExists); void CreateRecords( int db); bool UpdateRecords(); void EconomicDetails(Calendar &NewsTime[]); public : ~CNews( void ); void CreateEconomicDatabase(); datetime GetLastestNewsDate(); };

There is a lot to unpack here, we will first take a look at bool AutoDetectDST(DST_type &dstType); By the name of this function, its main purpose is to get the DST schedule that the broker uses, we will retrieve this information through the enumeration enum DST_type { US_DST, UK_DST, AU_DST, DST_NONE }; passed by reference in the Function AutoDectectDST, this function will return false if the broker's DST schedule is known or failed to be recognized. bool CNews::AutoDetectDST(DST_type &dstType) { MqlCalendarValue values[]; string eventtime[]; int lastyear = Time.ReturnYear(Time.TimeMinusOffset( iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 ),Time.YearsS())); datetime lastyearstart = StringToTime ( StringFormat ( "%s.01.01 00:00:00" ,( string )lastyear)); datetime lastyearend = StringToTime ( StringFormat ( "%s.12.31 23:59:59" ,( string )lastyear)); if ( CalendarValueHistory (values,lastyearstart,lastyearend, "US" )) { for ( int x= 0 ; x<( int ) ArraySize (values); x++) { if (values[x].event_id== 840030016 ) { ArrayResize (eventtime,eventtime.Size()+ 1 ,eventtime.Size()+ 2 ); eventtime[eventtime.Size()- 1 ] = TimeToString (values[x].time); } } } datetime ShiftStart= D'1970.01.01 00:00:00' ,ShiftEnd= D'1970.01.01 00:00:00' ; DST previousresult,currentresult; EURUSD= "" ; EurusdIsSelected = false ; EurusdIsFound = false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< SymbolsTotal ( true );i++) { string SymName = SymbolName (i, true ); CurrencyBase = SymbolInfoString (SymName, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE ); CurrencyProfit = SymbolInfoString (SymName, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT ); SymbolExist (SymName,is_Custom); if (CurrencyBase== "EUR" &&CurrencyProfit== "USD" &&!is_Custom) { EURUSD = SymName; EurusdIsFound = true ; break ; } } if (!EurusdIsFound) { for ( int i= 0 ; i< SymbolsTotal ( false ); i++) { string SymName = SymbolName (i, false ); CurrencyBase = SymbolInfoString (SymName, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE ); CurrencyProfit = SymbolInfoString (SymName, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT ); SymbolExist (SymName,is_Custom); if (CurrencyBase== "EUR" &&CurrencyProfit== "USD" &&!is_Custom) { EurusdIsSelected = SymbolSelect (SymName, true ); if (EurusdIsSelected) { EURUSD = SymName; EurusdIsFound = true ; break ; } } } } if (!EurusdIsFound) { Print ( "Cannot Find EURUSD!" ); Print ( "Cannot Create Database!" ); Print ( "Server DST Cannot be Detected!" ); dstType = DST_NONE; return false ; } for ( uint i= 0 ;i<eventtime.Size();i++) { currentresult.result = Candle.IsLargerThanPreviousAndNext(( datetime )eventtime[i],Time.HoursS(),EURUSD); currentresult.date = ( datetime )eventtime[i]; timeIsShifted = ((currentresult.result!=previousresult.result&&i> 0 )? true : false ); Print ( "Date: " ,eventtime[i], " is Larger: " ,Candle.IsLargerThanPreviousAndNext(( datetime )eventtime[i],Time.HoursS(),EURUSD), " Shifted: " ,timeIsShifted); if (timeIsShifted) { if (ShiftStart== D'1970.01.01 00:00:00' ) { ShiftStart=currentresult.date; } ShiftEnd=previousresult.date; } previousresult.result = currentresult.result; previousresult.date = currentresult.date; } if (ShiftStart== D'1970.01.01 00:00:00' &&eventtime.Size()> 0 ) { Print ( "Broker ServerTime unchanged!" ); dstType = DST_NONE; return true ; } if (Savings_AU.DaylightSavings(lastyear,DaylightStart,DaylightEnd)) { if (Time.DateIsInRange(DaylightStart,DaylightEnd,ShiftStart,ShiftEnd)) { Print ( "Broker ServerTime Adjusted For AU DST" ); if (EurusdIsSelected) { SymbolSelect (EURUSD, false ); } dstType = AU_DST; return true ; } } else { Print ( "Something went wrong!" ); Print ( "Cannot Find Daylight-Savings Date For AU" ); Print ( "Year: %d Cannot Be Found!" ,lastyear); if (EurusdIsSelected) { SymbolSelect (EURUSD, false ); } dstType = DST_NONE; return false ; } if (Savings_UK.DaylightSavings(lastyear,DaylightStart,DaylightEnd)) { if (Time.DateIsInRange(DaylightStart,DaylightEnd,ShiftStart,ShiftEnd)) { Print ( "Broker ServerTime Adjusted For UK DST" ); if (EurusdIsSelected) { SymbolSelect (EURUSD, false ); } dstType = UK_DST; return true ; } } else { Print ( "Something went wrong!" ); Print ( "Cannot Find Daylight-Savings Date For UK" ); Print ( "Year: %d Cannot Be Found!" ,lastyear); if (EurusdIsSelected) { SymbolSelect (EURUSD, false ); } dstType = DST_NONE; return false ; } if (Savings_US.DaylightSavings(lastyear,DaylightStart,DaylightEnd)) { if (Time.DateIsInRange(DaylightStart,DaylightEnd,ShiftStart,ShiftEnd)) { Print ( "Broker ServerTime Adjusted For US DST" ); if (EurusdIsSelected) { SymbolSelect (EURUSD, false ); } dstType = US_DST; return true ; } } else { Print ( "Something went wrong!" ); Print ( "Cannot Find Daylight-Savings Date For US" ); Print ( "Year: %d Cannot Be Found!" ,lastyear); if (EurusdIsSelected) { SymbolSelect (EURUSD, false ); } dstType = DST_NONE; return false ; } if (EurusdIsSelected) { SymbolSelect (EURUSD, false ); } Print ( "Cannot Detect Broker ServerTime Configuration!" ); dstType = DST_NONE; return false ; }

Ok the function above is lengthy, let's break it down. In the first portion we will gather the economic event dates for NFP from the previous year, so if the current year is 2024, we will gather all the dates for 2023 as we need to analyze the whole year to successfully get the broker's likely DST schedule. These dates will be stored in our single string array eventtime. MqlCalendarValue values[]; string eventtime[]; int lastyear = Time.ReturnYear(Time.TimeMinusOffset( iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 ),Time.YearsS())); datetime lastyearstart = StringToTime ( StringFormat ( "%s.01.01 00:00:00" ,( string )lastyear)); datetime lastyearend = StringToTime ( StringFormat ( "%s.12.31 23:59:59" ,( string )lastyear)); if ( CalendarValueHistory (values,lastyearstart,lastyearend, "US" )) { for ( int x= 0 ; x<( int ) ArraySize (values); x++) { if (values[x].event_id== 840030016 ) { ArrayResize (eventtime,eventtime.Size()+ 1 ,eventtime.Size()+ 2 ); eventtime[eventtime.Size()- 1 ] = TimeToString (values[x].time); } } }

We will then need to use these dates on the EURUSD symbol, because XAUUSD(GOLD) and other indices like US30(Dow Jones) are very volatile even without news events, EURUSD is mostly stable and becomes really volatile during economic events this makes it easier to detect when an economic event did occur as the market would likely spike due to the event. This is also the reason we will focus on NFP events as they regularly create these market spikes in prices. So with this information we will need the EURUSD symbol, first we will check through all available symbols in the broker to see and find EURUSD and select it. If we do not find EURUSD we will return false. EURUSD= "" ; EurusdIsSelected = false ; EurusdIsFound = false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< SymbolsTotal ( true );i++) { string SymName = SymbolName (i, true ); CurrencyBase = SymbolInfoString (SymName, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE ); CurrencyProfit = SymbolInfoString (SymName, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT ); SymbolExist (SymName,is_Custom); if (CurrencyBase== "EUR" &&CurrencyProfit== "USD" &&!is_Custom) { EURUSD = SymName; EurusdIsFound = true ; break ; } } if (!EurusdIsFound) { for ( int i= 0 ; i< SymbolsTotal ( false ); i++) { string SymName = SymbolName (i, false ); CurrencyBase = SymbolInfoString (SymName, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE ); CurrencyProfit = SymbolInfoString (SymName, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT ); SymbolExist (SymName,is_Custom); if (CurrencyBase== "EUR" &&CurrencyProfit== "USD" &&!is_Custom) { EurusdIsSelected = SymbolSelect (SymName, true ); if (EurusdIsSelected) { EURUSD = SymName; EurusdIsFound = true ; break ; } } } } if (!EurusdIsFound) { Print ( "Cannot Find EURUSD!" ); Print ( "Cannot Create Database!" ); Print ( "Server DST Cannot be Detected!" ); dstType = DST_NONE; return false ; }

After finding EURUSD we will then iterate through all the NFP dates and find the M15 candlesticks for each individual dates and compare the candle's height with the offset dates from an hour before and after the event to detect we the event likely occurred. If the event dates do not match the volatility in the candlesticks we will store the first event date when this mismatch occurs and when it ends into the variables ShiftStart and ShiftEnd. for ( uint i= 0 ;i<eventtime.Size();i++) { currentresult.result = Candle.IsLargerThanPreviousAndNext(( datetime )eventtime[i],Time.HoursS(),EURUSD); currentresult.date = ( datetime )eventtime[i]; timeIsShifted = ((currentresult.result!=previousresult.result&&i> 0 )? true : false ); Print ( "Date: " ,eventtime[i], " is Larger: " ,Candle.IsLargerThanPreviousAndNext(( datetime )eventtime[i],Time.HoursS(),EURUSD), " Shifted: " ,timeIsShifted); if (timeIsShifted) { if (ShiftStart== D'1970.01.01 00:00:00' ) { ShiftStart=currentresult.date; } ShiftEnd=previousresult.date; } previousresult.result = currentresult.result; previousresult.date = currentresult.date; }

Once we have the ShiftStart and ShiftEnd dates we will then check if the dates correspond with the any of the DST start and end dates, if there is a match we will assign the DST schedule in the variable dstType and return true. If we do not have a ShiftStart date(ShiftStart=D'1970.01.01 00:00:00') and the size of the array eventtime is more than zero, we know the the broker does not follow any DST schedule. if (ShiftStart== D'1970.01.01 00:00:00' &&eventtime.Size()> 0 ) { Print ( "Broker ServerTime unchanged!" ); dstType = DST_NONE; return true ; } if (Savings_AU.DaylightSavings(lastyear,DaylightStart,DaylightEnd)) { if (Time.DateIsInRange(DaylightStart,DaylightEnd,ShiftStart,ShiftEnd)) { Print ( "Broker ServerTime Adjusted For AU DST" ); if (EurusdIsSelected) { SymbolSelect (EURUSD, false ); } dstType = AU_DST; return true ; } } else { Print ( "Something went wrong!" ); Print ( "Cannot Find Daylight-Savings Date For AU" ); Print ( "Year: %d Cannot Be Found!" ,lastyear); if (EurusdIsSelected) { SymbolSelect (EURUSD, false ); } dstType = DST_NONE; return false ; } if (Savings_UK.DaylightSavings(lastyear,DaylightStart,DaylightEnd)) { if (Time.DateIsInRange(DaylightStart,DaylightEnd,ShiftStart,ShiftEnd)) { Print ( "Broker ServerTime Adjusted For UK DST" ); if (EurusdIsSelected) { SymbolSelect (EURUSD, false ); } dstType = UK_DST; return true ; } } else { Print ( "Something went wrong!" ); Print ( "Cannot Find Daylight-Savings Date For UK" ); Print ( "Year: %d Cannot Be Found!" ,lastyear); if (EurusdIsSelected) { SymbolSelect (EURUSD, false ); } dstType = DST_NONE; return false ; } if (Savings_US.DaylightSavings(lastyear,DaylightStart,DaylightEnd)) { if (Time.DateIsInRange(DaylightStart,DaylightEnd,ShiftStart,ShiftEnd)) { Print ( "Broker ServerTime Adjusted For US DST" ); if (EurusdIsSelected) { SymbolSelect (EURUSD, false ); } dstType = US_DST; return true ; } } else { Print ( "Something went wrong!" ); Print ( "Cannot Find Daylight-Savings Date For US" ); Print ( "Year: %d Cannot Be Found!" ,lastyear); if (EurusdIsSelected) { SymbolSelect (EURUSD, false ); } dstType = DST_NONE; return false ; } if (EurusdIsSelected) { SymbolSelect (EURUSD, false ); } Print ( "Cannot Detect Broker ServerTime Configuration!" ); dstType = DST_NONE; return false ; }

Once we have Detected the DST schedule we have to store this information for later implementation when testing on the economic events we will know which calendar to use. void CreateAutoDST( int db); A single record will be store into the table AutoDST. void CNews::CreateAutoDST( int db) { bool failed= false ; if (! DatabaseTableExists (db, "AutoDST" )) { if (! DatabaseExecute (db, "CREATE TABLE AutoDST(DST STRING NOT NULL);" )) { Print ( "DB: create the AutoDST table failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (db); return ; } } else { return ; } string request_text= StringFormat ( "INSERT INTO 'AutoDST'(DST) VALUES ('%s')" ,((DSTType==US_DST)? "Data_US" : (DSTType==UK_DST)? "Data_UK" :(DSTType==AU_DST)? "Data_AU" : "Data_None" )); if (! DatabaseExecute (db, request_text)) { Print ( GetLastError ()); PrintFormat ( "INSERT INTO 'AutoDST'(DST) VALUES ('%s')" ,((DSTType==US_DST)? "Data_US" : (DSTType==UK_DST)? "Data_UK" :(DSTType==AU_DST)? "Data_AU" : "Data_None" )); failed= true ; } if (failed) { DatabaseTransactionRollback (db); PrintFormat ( "%s: DatabaseExecute() failed with code %d" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); } }

We need a function that will create our calendar tables, so we can reuse this function to make our individual calendars adjusted for different DST schedules. bool CreateTable( int db, string tableName, bool &tableExists); In this function CreateTable we will just create the tables 'Data_UK' for UK DST ,'Data_US' for US DST,'Data_AU' for AU DST and 'Data_None' for None DST. The string tableName will be the parameter for the table's suffix name example 'US'. bool CNews::CreateTable( int db, string tableName, bool &tableExists) { if ( DatabaseTableExists (db, StringFormat ( "Data_%s" ,tableName))) { tableExists= true ; if (! DatabaseExecute (db, StringFormat ( "DROP TABLE Data_%s" ,tableName))) { PrintFormat ( "Failed to drop table Data_%s with code %d" ,tableName, GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (db); return false ; } } if (! DatabaseTableExists (db, StringFormat ( "Data_%s" ,tableName))) { if (! DatabaseExecute (db, StringFormat ( "CREATE TABLE Data_%s(" "ID INT NOT NULL," "EVENTID INT NOT NULL," "COUNTRY STRING NOT NULL," "EVENTNAME STRING NOT NULL," "EVENTTYPE STRING NOT NULL," "EVENTIMPORTANCE STRING NOT NULL," "EVENTDATE STRING NOT NULL," "EVENTCURRENCY STRING NOT NULL," "EVENTCODE STRING NOT NULL," "EVENTSECTOR STRING NOT NULL," "EVENTFORECAST STRING NOT NULL," "EVENTPREVALUE STRING NOT NULL," "EVENTIMPACT STRING NOT NULL," "EVENTFREQUENCY STRING NOT NULL," "PRIMARY KEY(ID));" ,tableName))) { Print ( "DB: create the Calendar table failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (db); return false ; } } return true ; }

We now need to insert data into these tables we created, but first we need to get this data. Our next Function void EconomicDetails(Calendar &NewsTime[]); Will retrieve all the available economic events by reference in the NewsTime Calendar array void CNews::EconomicDetails(Calendar &NewsTime[]) { int Size= 0 ; MqlCalendarCountry countries[]; int count= CalendarCountries (countries); string Country_code= "" ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<count; i++) { MqlCalendarValue values[]; datetime date_from= 0 ; datetime date_to=( datetime )(Time.MonthsS()+ iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_D1 , 0 )); if ( CalendarValueHistory (values,date_from,date_to,countries[i].code)) { for ( int x= 0 ; x<( int ) ArraySize (values); x++) { MqlCalendarEvent event; ulong event_id=values[x].event_id; if ( CalendarEventById (event_id,event)) { ArrayResize (NewsTime,Size+ 1 ,Size+ 2 ); StringReplace (event.name, "'" , "" ); NewsTime[Size].CountryName = countries[i].name; NewsTime[Size].EventName = event.name; NewsTime[Size].EventType = EnumToString (event.type); NewsTime[Size].EventImportance = EnumToString (event.importance); NewsTime[Size].EventId = event.id; NewsTime[Size].EventDate = TimeToString (values[x].time); NewsTime[Size].EventCurrency = countries[i].currency; NewsTime[Size].EventCode = countries[i].code; NewsTime[Size].EventSector = EnumToString (event.sector); if (values[x].HasForecastValue()) { NewsTime[Size].EventForecast = ( string )values[x].forecast_value; } else { NewsTime[Size].EventForecast = "None" ; } if (values[x].HasPreviousValue()) { NewsTime[Size].EventPreval = ( string )values[x].prev_value; } else { NewsTime[Size].EventPreval = "None" ; } NewsTime[Size].EventImpact = EnumToString (values[x].impact_type); NewsTime[Size].EventFrequency = EnumToString (event.frequency); Size++; } } } } }

Once we have our data, we now need to insert it into the calendar tables. bool InsertIntoTable( int db,DST_type Type,Calendar &Evalues[]); The Function InsertIntoTable will help perform this task. It has three parameters. 1. This input parameter is the database integer value. int db 2. This input parameter is the DST schedule. DST_type Type 3. This array reference is an input of the calendar events we would have retrieved from our previous function EconomicDetails. Calendar &Evalues[] In this function we will change the individual event dates if they are within the DST schedule we will add an hour to the event date, if the server current time is in the DST schedule we will remove an hour from the event date. Then store all the economic event data into the calendar table Data_%s. bool CNews::InsertIntoTable( int db,DST_type Type,Calendar &Evalues[]) { string tableName; for ( uint i= 0 ; i<Evalues.Size(); i++) { string Date; switch (Type) { case DST_NONE: Date = Evalues[i].EventDate; tableName = "None" ; break ; case US_DST: Savings_US.adjustDaylightSavings( StringToTime (Evalues[i].EventDate),Date); tableName = "US" ; break ; case UK_DST: Savings_UK.adjustDaylightSavings( StringToTime (Evalues[i].EventDate),Date); tableName = "UK" ; break ; case AU_DST: Savings_AU.adjustDaylightSavings( StringToTime (Evalues[i].EventDate),Date); tableName = "AU" ; break ; default : Date = Evalues[i].EventDate; tableName = "None" ; break ; } string request_text = StringFormat ( "INSERT INTO 'Data_%s'(ID,EVENTID,COUNTRY,EVENTNAME,EVENTTYPE,EVENTIMPORTANCE,EVENTDATE,EVENTCURRENCY,EVENTCODE," "EVENTSECTOR,EVENTFORECAST,EVENTPREVALUE,EVENTIMPACT,EVENTFREQUENCY)" "VALUES (%d,%d,'%s','%s', '%s', '%s', '%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s')" , tableName, i, Evalues[i].EventId, Evalues[i].CountryName, Evalues[i].EventName, Evalues[i].EventType, Evalues[i].EventImportance, Date, Evalues[i].EventCurrency, Evalues[i].EventCode, Evalues[i].EventSector, Evalues[i].EventForecast, Evalues[i].EventPreval, Evalues[i].EventImpact, Evalues[i].EventFrequency); if (! DatabaseExecute (db, request_text)) { Print ( GetLastError ()); PrintFormat ( "INSERT INTO 'Data_%s'(ID,EVENTID,COUNTRY,EVENTNAME,EVENTTYPE,EVENTIMPORTANCE,EVENTDATE,EVENTCURRENCY,EVENTCODE," "EVENTSECTOR,EVENTFORECAST,EVENTPREVALUE,EVENTIMPACT,EVENTFREQUENCY)" "VALUES (%d,%d,'%s','%s', '%s', '%s', '%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s')" , tableName, i, Evalues[i].EventId, Evalues[i].CountryName, Evalues[i].EventName, Evalues[i].EventType, Evalues[i].EventImportance, Date, Evalues[i].EventCurrency, Evalues[i].EventCode, Evalues[i].EventSector, Evalues[i].EventForecast, Evalues[i].EventPreval, Evalues[i].EventImpact, Evalues[i].EventFrequency); return false ; } } return true ; }



Once we have created our tables and inserted economic data into them, when need a timestamp of when this action was performed. This is to know when to update the table. void CreateRecords( int db); We will create a table called Records and store the current server time into this table every time we create or update the calendar tables. void CNews::CreateRecords( int db) { bool failed= false ; if (! DatabaseTableExists (db, "Records" )) { if (! DatabaseExecute (db, "CREATE TABLE Records(RECORDEDTIME INT NOT NULL);" )) { Print ( "DB: create the Records table failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (db); return ; } } string request_text= StringFormat ( "INSERT INTO 'Records'(RECORDEDTIME) VALUES (%d)" ,( int ) TimeCurrent ()); if (! DatabaseExecute (db, request_text)) { Print ( GetLastError ()); PrintFormat ( "INSERT INTO 'Records'(RECORDEDTIME) VALUES (%d)" ,( int ) TimeCurrent ()); failed= true ; } if (failed) { DatabaseTransactionRollback (db); PrintFormat ( "%s: DatabaseExecute() failed with code %d" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); } } Now we basically have all our functions ready, there are three more left I want to focus on. The first one bool UpdateRecords(); This function will return false, when the maximum record in the table called Records is within the current date(meaning the calendar tables were already created or updated in the current day and no further updates have to be performed today). The function will then return true if the calendar tables do not exist or the calendar database does not exist or the maximum record in the table called Records is not within the current date(day). bool CNews::UpdateRecords() { int db= DatabaseOpen (NEWS_DATABASE_FILE, DATABASE_OPEN_READONLY | DATABASE_OPEN_COMMON ); if (db== INVALID_HANDLE ) { if (! FileIsExist (NEWS_DATABASE_FILE, FILE_COMMON )) { return true ; } } if (! DatabaseTableExists (db, "Records" )) { DatabaseClose (db); return true ; } int recordtime= 0 ; string request_text= "SELECT MAX(RECORDEDTIME) FROM Records" ; int request= DatabasePrepare (db,request_text); if (request== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "DB: " ,NEWS_DATABASE_FILE, " request failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (db); return true ; } for ( int i= 0 ; DatabaseRead (request); i++) { if (! DatabaseColumnInteger (request, 0 , recordtime)) { Print (i, ": DatabaseRead() failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseFinalize (request); DatabaseClose (db); return true ; } } DatabaseFinalize (request); DatabaseClose (db); if (!Time.DateisToday(( datetime )recordtime)) { return true ; } return false ; }

The Second Function I want to focus on is datetime GetLastestNewsDate(); This Function is similar to the last one called UpdateRecords, but the difference is the GetLastestNewsDate will just return the maximum recorded time in the table Records, this will be used later to notify the user if they were to try a test a date in the strategy tester that would be greater than this date. We would tell the user/trader that their are no economic events to test past this date. datetime CNews::GetLastestNewsDate() { int db= DatabaseOpen (NEWS_DATABASE_FILE, DATABASE_OPEN_READONLY | DATABASE_OPEN_COMMON ); if (db== INVALID_HANDLE ) { if (! FileIsExist (NEWS_DATABASE_FILE, FILE_COMMON )) { return 0 ; } } string eventtime= "1970.01.01 00:00:00" ; string request_text= "SELECT MAX(RECORDEDTIME) FROM Records" ; int request= DatabasePrepare (db,request_text); if (request== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "DB: " ,NEWS_DATABASE_FILE, " request failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (db); return true ; } for ( int i= 0 ; DatabaseRead (request); i++) { if (! DatabaseColumnText (request, 0 ,eventtime)) { Print (i, ": DatabaseRead() failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseFinalize (request); DatabaseClose (db); return 0 ; } } DatabaseFinalize (request); DatabaseClose (db); return StringToTime (eventtime); }

And we will now move onto the Function the will create the Calendar database as well as call all the other functions we have created before to create the tables in this database and insert values into these tables. void CreateEconomicDatabase(); This is the Function we will call when the expert advisor is attached to the chart, to create our database. void CNews::CreateEconomicDatabase() { Print ( "Please wait..." ); if ( FileIsExist (NEWS_DATABASE_FILE, FILE_COMMON )) { if (!UpdateRecords()) { return ; } } else { if (!AutoDetectDST(DSTType)) { return ; } } if ( FileIsExist (NEWS_TEXT_FILE, FILE_COMMON )) { return ; } Calendar Evalues[]; bool failed= false ,tableExists= false ; int file= INVALID_HANDLE ; datetime lastestdate= D'1970.01.01 00:00:00' ; int db= DatabaseOpen (NEWS_DATABASE_FILE, DATABASE_OPEN_READWRITE | DATABASE_OPEN_CREATE | DATABASE_OPEN_COMMON ); if (db== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "DB: " ,NEWS_DATABASE_FILE, " open failed with code " , GetLastError ()); return ; } else { file= FileOpen (NEWS_TEXT_FILE, FILE_WRITE | FILE_ANSI | FILE_TXT | FILE_COMMON ); if (file== INVALID_HANDLE ) { DatabaseClose (db); return ; } } DatabaseTransactionBegin (db); Print ( "Please wait..." ); if (!CreateTable(db, "None" ,tableExists)||!CreateTable(db, "US" ,tableExists) ||!CreateTable(db, "UK" ,tableExists)||!CreateTable(db, "AU" ,tableExists)) { FileClose (file); FileDelete (NEWS_TEXT_FILE, FILE_COMMON ); return ; } EconomicDetails(Evalues); if (tableExists) { PrintFormat ( "Updating %s" ,NEWS_DATABASE_FILE); } else { PrintFormat ( "Creating %s" ,NEWS_DATABASE_FILE); } if (!InsertIntoTable(db,DST_NONE,Evalues)||!InsertIntoTable(db,US_DST,Evalues) ||!InsertIntoTable(db,UK_DST,Evalues)||!InsertIntoTable(db,AU_DST,Evalues)) { failed= true ; } if (failed) { DatabaseTransactionRollback (db); PrintFormat ( "%s: DatabaseExecute() failed with code %d" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); FileClose (file); FileDelete (NEWS_TEXT_FILE, FILE_COMMON ); ArrayRemove (Evalues, 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); } else { if (tableExists) { PrintFormat ( "%s Updated" ,NEWS_DATABASE_FILE); } else { PrintFormat ( "%s Created" ,NEWS_DATABASE_FILE); } CreateRecords(db); CreateAutoDST(db); FileClose (file); FileDelete (NEWS_TEXT_FILE, FILE_COMMON ); ArrayRemove (Evalues, 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); } DatabaseTransactionCommit (db); DatabaseClose (db); }





We now move onto the expert advisor which will run all the code we created in all the different classes and files we created in this NewsTrading Project

#include "News.mqh" CNews NewsObject; #include "TimeManagement.mqh" CTimeManagement CTM; #include "WorkingWithFolders.mqh" CFolders Folder(); int OnInit () { if (! MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { if ((!CTM.DateisToday(( datetime ) FileGetInteger (NEWS_DATABASE_FILE, FILE_MODIFY_DATE , true )))||(! FileIsExist (NEWS_DATABASE_FILE, FILE_COMMON ))) { bool done= false ; do { if ( IsStopped ()) { done= true ; } if (! TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_CONNECTED )) { Print ( "Waiting for connection..." ); Sleep ( 500 ); continue ; } else { Print ( "Connection Successful!" ); NewsObject.CreateEconomicDatabase(); done= true ; } } while (!done); } } else { if (! FileIsExist (NEWS_DATABASE_FILE, FILE_COMMON )) { Print ( "Necessary Files Do not Exist!" ); Print ( "Run Program outside of the Strategy Tester" ); Print ( "Necessary Files Should be Created First" ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } datetime lastestdate = CTM.TimePlusOffset(NewsObject.GetLastestNewsDate(),CTM.DaysS()); if (lastestdate< TimeCurrent ()) { Print ( "Necessary Files OutDated!" ); Print ( "Database Dates End at: " ,lastestdate); Print ( "Dates after %s will not be available for backtest" ,lastestdate); Print ( "To Update Files:" ); Print ( "Run Program outside of the Strategy Tester" ); } } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { } void OnTick () { }

All that is left now is to compile the files as well as the expert advisor and add the expert advisor on to a chart and begin analysis on what we have coded.

And most importantly see what the Economic calendar has to offer.

These are our project files













MQL5 Economic Calendar Breakdown





Once everything is compiled we will now open the trading terminal and locate the Navigator window and open our NewsTrading Folder.



We will now attach the Expert Advisor onto a chart of your choice, we will not enable "Allow Algo Trading" in this article because no trading will be done. Well just press OK and attach the Expert.











Once the Expert is attached to the chart, you should see printed text in the Experts tab at the bottom of the terminal informing the user that the database was successfully created.









Now you will have to locate the IDE button on the upper section of the trading terminal, once you have located the button press the button and you will see another window open separate to

the trading terminal. Locate the File button on the upper left section of the IDE and select the Open MetaQuotes Common Data Folder.





Your file directory should look similar to this image above, which will show you the files in this folder called Files.

















You will see that the NewsTrading Folder was created and many others













Once all the folders have been open you will find your broker's separated Calendar SQLite database.

We will now go back to the MQL5 IDE.





Select the Folder icon on the upper left of the IDE and you should be located to the Common Folder.









We will then locate the broker's Calendar SQLite Database and open it.















You should see the database's contents in the Navigator window, we will right click on the first table and select "Open Table"













The table will open and all the records(*) from 'AutoDST' will be displayed, there will only ever be one record in this table as this will be our broker's recommend DST calendar table.









Once we open the table 'Data_AU' the table will display all the records in this table as well as all the columns.













SQL query:

SELECT None.EVENTNAME, DATE(REPLACE(None.EVENTDATE, '.' , '-' )) as Date, TIME(REPLACE(None.EVENTDATE, '.' , '-' )) as Time_None, TIME(REPLACE(US.EVENTDATE, '.' , '-' )) as Time_US, TIME(REPLACE(UK.EVENTDATE, '.' , '-' )) as Time_UK, TIME(REPLACE(AU.EVENTDATE, '.' , '-' )) as Time_AU FROM 'Data_None' None INNER JOIN 'Data_US' US on US.ID=None.ID INNER JOIN 'Data_UK' UK on UK.ID=None.ID INNER JOIN 'Data_AU' AU on AU.ID=None.ID WHERE Date BETWEEN '2023-01-01' AND '2024-01-01' AND None.EVENTID= '840100001' ;

Purpose: This query is to display the event name of the event id = '840100001' and the event date as 'Date' and time as 'Time_None' by the dates between '2023-01-01' and '2024-01-01' from the table 'Data_None', as well as selecting the same event id from the tables 'Data_UK', 'Data_US', 'Data_AU' but only displaying the time of the events from these tables as 'Time_UK', 'Time_US', 'Time_AU'. In this query we want to show the difference in time between the different calendar tables for the same event for the whole year of 2023.

In SQL query above we give the table 'Data_None' an alias called None, we give table 'Data_US' an alias called US, we also give table 'Data_UK' an alias called UK, and table 'Data_AU' is given an alias AU.

We SELECT

None.EVENTNAME

from the table 'Data_None'.





On the SQL Function

The dot characters('.') in the value from None.EVENTDATE are replaced with dash characters('-'). This is because the SQL

Function only accepts dates in datetime with a dash as a character separator and not dates in datetime with a dots as a character separator. This function converts datetime into date.





This SQL Function above converts datetime to time.













SQL query:

SELECT Distinct(COUNTRY) FROM 'Data_None';

Purpose: This Query provides us with all the unique countries that have records in the calendar table 'Data_None'.









If you want to keep the results from your SQL queries for later analysis you can simply right click of one of the results and Export the CSV file, which can be converted to an excel file

for more effect analysis.









SQL query:

SELECT * FROM 'Data_None' where COUNTRY='New Zealand';

Purpose: This Query provides us with all the records for a specific country. In this case that is New Zealand.













SQL query:

SELECT Distinct(EVENTID), COUNTRY, EVENTNAME,EVENTTYPE, EVENTSECTOR, EVENTIMPORTANCE, EVENTFREQUENCY, EVENTCURRENCY, EVENTCODE FROM 'Data_None' where COUNTRY='New Zealand';

Purpose: This query retrieves all the unique Event IDs for a specific country and selects specific columns such as the " EVENTNAME " and " EVENTSECTOR " and so on.

But Specifically not "EVENTDATE" as each "EVENTID" has a different "EVENTDATE". Trying to include the "EVENTDATE" in this query will returns errors.













SQL query:

SELECT Distinct(EVENTID), COUNTRY, EVENTNAME, EVENTTYPE, EVENTIMPORTANCE FROM 'Data_None' where COUNTRY='New Zealand' and EVENTSECTOR='CALENDAR_SECTOR_PRICES';

Purpose: This query retrieves all the unique Event IDs for a specific "COUNTRY" and "EVENTSECTOR"













SQL query:

SELECT COUNTRY,EVENTNAME, EVENTIMPORTANCE FROM 'Data_None' where EVENTIMPORTANCE='CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH' UNION SELECT COUNTRY,EVENTNAME, EVENTIMPORTANCE FROM 'Data_None' where EVENTIMPORTANCE='CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH';

Purpose: This query retrieves all the unique records for Event Importance that is "CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH"









Conclusion

There is a lot to take away from this article, I hope your learnt something new and got some new ideas after reading this article. In this article we went through why using a database was the right choice and some benefits of using a database. We also went through all the currencies provided by the MQL5 economic calendar, and the concept of DST(Daylight savings). Additionally we coded various essential files to create the Calendar database and check whether to update or create the database. Finally we went through finding the database files once they were created and extracting specific data using basic SQL queries to manipulate the table. In the next article we will go through risk management. Bye for now.



