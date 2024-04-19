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News Trading Made Easy (Part 1): Creating a Database

News Trading Made Easy (Part 1): Creating a Database

MetaTrader 5Examples |
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Kabelo Frans Mampa
Kabelo Frans Mampa

Introduction

In this article, we will learn to create a database in which we will store data from the MQL5 Economic Calendar. This data can be used later, in upcoming articles, to trade the news. We will also explore how to execute basic SQL queries to retrieve certain organized information from this database. The entire process will be done in the MQL5 IDE.

Traders keep a close watch on news sources for information that might impact the markets. This includes geopolitical events, corporate earnings announcements, political events, and economic reports such as GDP growth or employment figures. Traders act quickly to respond to significant news releases to profit from resulting market changes. Depending on how the news is interpreted, buying or selling assets may be necessary. In this article, we will focus on economic events, as they are readily available to us through the MQL5 Economic Calendar.


Why Create a Database

Example Database Table


A database is a structured collection of data that is electronically stored and accessed. Databases can efficiently manage and store vast amounts of data, enabling various activities like data analysis, storage, and management. In MQL5, we work with SQLite databases which are created and managed by the SQLite database engine. SQLite databases can have any file extension, but usually, they are single disk files with .sqlite, .sqlite3, or .db extensions. These files contain all the data and structure present in databases, including tables, triggers, indexes, and other metadata.

Databases are perfect for handling large datasets and simplify the process of retrieving data from a particular date or event, without the need for complex loops. Moreover, the MQL5 economic calendar is inaccessible in the strategy tester. So, if you want to test your strategy based on news, how would you do that?

The answer is using a database, for more info about databases check out this lecture slides and more preferably this MQL5 article. Additionally, I will add an excellent SQLite tutorial.


Currencies on the MQL5 Economic Calendar

No Symbol Name
 1. NZD New Zealand Dollar
 2. EUR Euro
 3. JPY Japanese Yen
 4. CAD Canadian Dollar
 5. AUD Australian Dollar
 6. CNY Chinese Yuan
 7. SGD Singapore Dollar
 8. BRL Brazilian Real
 9. MXN Mexican Peso
 10. ZAR South African Rand
 11. HKD Hong Kong Dollar
 12. INR Indian Rupee
 13. NOK Norwegian Krone
 14. USD United States Dollar
 15. GBP Pound sterling
 16. CHF Swiss Franc
 17. KRW South Korean won
 18. SEK Swedish Krona 

The Table above is in no particular order.

There are several currencies available on the MQL5 calendar, but some of them are not commonly used by brokers or easily accessible to traders. For instance, the Brazilian Real and the South Korean Won are not widely available. Even if you manage to find a broker that deals in these exotic currencies, the spreads are usually unfavorable for trading. I speak from personal experience.


Creating the Database

Daylight Savings Concept

Before we create the database, we first must first consider daylight savings, and why this would affect our back-testing. Daylight Saving Time (DST) is the practice of moving the clock forward by one hour during the warmer months of the year, typically from spring to autumn, to make better use of daylight and to conserve energy.

In areas where DST is observed, the local time may change by one hour during the spring and fall transition periods. This can have an impact on the times when financial markets open and close. For example, if DST starts and clocks are shifted forward by one hour, the market may open earlier in local time. In contrast, when DST ends and clocks are set back an hour(normal time), the market open time may appear later in local time. We also have to recognize that different regions in the world could have their separate DST to accommodate for their own seasons.

For example the US has it's own DST that usually starts on the second Sunday of March every year and ends on the first Sunday of November in the same year. The European countries are also known to have their own DST that usually starts on the last Sunday of March every year and ends on the last Sunday of October in the same year. Australia is another country known to practice DST as well, it's schedule usually starts on the first Sunday of October and ends on the first Sunday of April the following year. 

To account for DST adjustments, a few exchanges and financial markets may modify their trading schedules or time zone. Exchanges may release revised trading hours to account for local time changes or adjust their time zone according to the DST schedule they practice, guaranteeing market participants uniformity and clarity.

From what I have observed if a broker for example practices US DST the time zone before DST for illustration would be GMT+2, then when US DST starts the time zone will change to GMT+3. You would not notice the time difference between US news releases on the broker's server time before or during US DST as they would be in sync with one another. So an example we will use is US NFP(Non Farm Payrolls) event to illustrate, lets say that NFP is released at 14pm on the brokers server time before US DST the time would remain the same at 14pm during US DST although the time zone has changed to GMT+3.


UK DST Trading Sessions Time Change


On the other hand if the UK employment news release was 8am before UK & US DST when the broker changes the time zone when US DST starts, and the UK employment news release occurs before the UK(EU) DST started the UK employment news release would be at 7am on the broker's time. When the UK DST starts and overlaps with the US DST the UK employment news release will go back to 8am. 

I know it is all so confusing, luck for us we will implement this into our database so we have accurate dates of when the events do occur for back-testing later on. We will have to determine whether the broker uses US DST, UK(EU) DST, AU DST or does not use DST at all. We will also create economic calendar tables for each DST type so we can change which timetable to back-test for educational purposes. 


Implementation

We will have three DaylightSavings Classes:

  • DaylightSavings_AU
  • DaylightSavings_UK
  • DaylightSavings_US
I will only be working with one in this article as the are very similar to each other, they will all be included in the project files. 

class CDaylightSavings_AU:CObject
  {

private:

   CTimeManagement   Time;
                     CDaylightSavings_AU(datetime startdate,datetime enddate);
   CObject           *List() { return savings;}//Gets the list of Daylight savings time
   datetime          StartDate;
   datetime          EndDate;
   CArrayObj         *savings;
   CArrayObj         *getSavings;
   CDaylightSavings_AU      *dayLight;

public:

                     CDaylightSavings_AU(void);
                    ~CDaylightSavings_AU(void);
   bool              isDaylightSavings(datetime Date);//This function checks if a given date falls within Daylight Savings Time.
   bool              DaylightSavings(int Year,datetime &startDate,datetime &endDate);//Check if Daylight Savings Dates are available for a certain Year
   void              adjustDaylightSavings(datetime EventDate,string &AdjustedDate);//Will adjust the date's time zone depending on Daylight Savings
  };


We will create a class Called : 

CDaylightSavings_AU

that inherits from  

CObject

This class will consist of creating a list that will store all the daylight saving dates from 2007 as this is the earliest date stored in the MQL5 economic calendar

CDaylightSavings_AU::CDaylightSavings_AU(void)
  {
   savings = new CArrayObj();
//Daylight savings dates to readjust dates in the database for accurate testing in the strategy tester
   savings.Add(new CDaylightSavings_AU(D'2006.10.29 03:00:00',D'2007.03.25 02:00:00'));
   savings.Add(new CDaylightSavings_AU(D'2007.10.28 03:00:00',D'2008.04.06 02:00:00'));
   savings.Add(new CDaylightSavings_AU(D'2008.10.05 03:00:00',D'2009.04.05 02:00:00'));
   savings.Add(new CDaylightSavings_AU(D'2009.10.04 03:00:00',D'2010.04.04 02:00:00'));
   savings.Add(new CDaylightSavings_AU(D'2010.10.03 03:00:00',D'2011.04.03 02:00:00'));
   savings.Add(new CDaylightSavings_AU(D'2011.10.02 03:00:00',D'2012.04.01 02:00:00'));
   savings.Add(new CDaylightSavings_AU(D'2012.10.07 03:00:00',D'2013.04.07 02:00:00'));
   savings.Add(new CDaylightSavings_AU(D'2013.10.06 03:00:00',D'2014.04.06 02:00:00'));
   savings.Add(new CDaylightSavings_AU(D'2014.10.05 03:00:00',D'2015.04.05 02:00:00'));
   savings.Add(new CDaylightSavings_AU(D'2015.10.04 03:00:00',D'2016.04.03 02:00:00'));
   savings.Add(new CDaylightSavings_AU(D'2016.10.02 03:00:00',D'2017.04.02 02:00:00'));
   savings.Add(new CDaylightSavings_AU(D'2017.10.01 03:00:00',D'2018.04.01 02:00:00'));
   savings.Add(new CDaylightSavings_AU(D'2018.10.07 03:00:00',D'2019.04.07 02:00:00'));
   savings.Add(new CDaylightSavings_AU(D'2019.10.06 03:00:00',D'2020.04.05 02:00:00'));
   savings.Add(new CDaylightSavings_AU(D'2020.10.04 03:00:00',D'2021.04.04 02:00:00'));
   savings.Add(new CDaylightSavings_AU(D'2021.10.03 03:00:00',D'2022.04.03 02:00:00'));
   savings.Add(new CDaylightSavings_AU(D'2022.10.02 03:00:00',D'2023.04.02 02:00:00'));
   savings.Add(new CDaylightSavings_AU(D'2023.10.01 03:00:00',D'2024.04.07 02:00:00'));
   savings.Add(new CDaylightSavings_AU(D'2024.10.06 03:00:00',D'2025.04.06 02:00:00'));
   savings.Add(new CDaylightSavings_AU(D'2025.10.05 03:00:00',D'2026.04.05 02:00:00'));
   savings.Add(new CDaylightSavings_AU(D'2026.10.04 03:00:00',D'2027.04.04 02:00:00'));
   savings.Add(new CDaylightSavings_AU(D'2027.10.03 03:00:00',D'2028.04.02 02:00:00'));
   savings.Add(new CDaylightSavings_AU(D'2028.10.01 03:00:00',D'2029.04.01 02:00:00'));
  }

we will then use the boolean function

bool              isDaylightSavings(datetime Date);//This function checks if a given date falls within Daylight Savings Time.

To determine if a date parameter is within the daylight savings dates

bool CDaylightSavings_AU::isDaylightSavings(datetime Date)
  {
// Initialize a list to store daylight savings periods.
   getSavings = List();
// Iterate through all the periods in the list.
   for(int i=0; i<getSavings.Total(); i++)
     {
      // Access the current daylight savings period.
      dayLight = getSavings.At(i);
      // Check if the given date is within the current daylight savings period.
      if(Time.DateIsInRange(dayLight.StartDate,dayLight.EndDate,Date))
        {
         // If yes, return true indicating it is daylight savings time.
         return true;
        }
     }
// If no period matches, return false indicating it is not daylight savings time.
   return false;
  }

we will also make use of another boolean function

bool              DaylightSavings(int Year,datetime &startDate,datetime &endDate);//Adjusts time when it is daylight savings an hour behind if outside

To determine if the Year is found within the List of DaylightSavings Dates we initialized previously above, we will then add the start date and end date to the variables startDate & endDate

bool CDaylightSavings_US::DaylightSavings(int Year,datetime &startDate,datetime &endDate)
  {
  // Initialize a list to store daylight savings periods.
   getSavings = List();
   bool startDateDetected=false,endDateDetected=false;
// Iterate through all the periods in the list.
   for(int i=0; i<getSavings.Total(); i++)
     {
      dayLight = getSavings.At(i);
      if(Year==Time.ReturnYear(dayLight.StartDate))//Check if a certain year's date is available within the Daylight Savings start dates in the List
        {
         startDate = dayLight.StartDate;
         startDateDetected = true;
        }
      if(Year==Time.ReturnYear(dayLight.EndDate))//Check if a certain year's date is available within the Daylight Savings end dates in the List
        {
         endDate = dayLight.EndDate;
         endDateDetected = true;
        }
      if(startDateDetected&&endDateDetected)//Check if both Daylight Savings start and end dates are found for a certain Year
        {
         return true;
        }
     }

   startDate = D'1970.01.01 00:00:00';//Set a default start date if no Daylight Saving date is found
   endDate = D'1970.01.01 00:00:00';//Set a default end date if no Daylight Saving date is found
   return false;
  }

Our final public function in this class

void              adjustDaylightSavings(datetime EventDate,string &AdjustedDate);//Will adjust the date's time -zone depending on Daylight Savings

Will modify a string variable AdjustedDate by reference with the EventDate

void CDaylightSavings_AU::adjustDaylightSavings(datetime EventDate,string &AdjustedDate)
  {
   if(isDaylightSavings(TimeTradeServer()))//Check if the current trade server time is already within the Daylight Savings Period
     {
      if(isDaylightSavings(EventDate))//Checks if the event time is during daylight savings
        {
         AdjustedDate = TimeToString(EventDate);//storing normal event time
        }
      else
        {
         AdjustedDate = TimeToString((datetime)(EventDate-Time.HoursS()));//storing event time and removing an hour for DST
        }
     }
   else
     {
      if(isDaylightSavings(EventDate))//Checks if the event time is during daylight savings
        {
         AdjustedDate = TimeToString((datetime)(Time.HoursS()+EventDate));//storing event time and adding an hour for DST
        }
      else
        {
         AdjustedDate = TimeToString(EventDate);//storing normal event time
        }
     }
  }


We will now move onto our next header file in this project dedicated for time manipulations

CTimeManagement

which is a class in the same project

class CTimeManagement
  {

private:

   MqlDateTime       today;//private variable
   MqlDateTime       timeFormat;//private variable

public:

   bool              DateIsInRange(datetime FirstTime,datetime SecondTime,datetime compareTime);//Checks if a date is within two other dates
   bool              DateIsInRange(datetime Start,datetime End,datetime CompareStart,datetime CompareEnd);//Check if two dates(Start&End) are within CompareStart & CompareEnd
   bool              DateisToday(datetime TimeRepresented);//Checks if a date is within the current day
   int               SecondsS(int multiple=1);//Returns seconds
   int               MinutesS(int multiple=1);//Returns Minutes in seconds
   int               HoursS(int multiple=1);//Returns Hours in seconds
   int               DaysS(int multiple=1);//Returns Days in seconds
   int               WeeksS(int multiple=1);//Returns Weeks in seconds
   int               MonthsS(int multiple=1);//Returns Months in seconds
   int               YearsS(int multiple=1);//Returns Years in seconds
   int               ReturnYear(datetime time);//Returns the Year for a specific date
   datetime          TimeMinusOffset(datetime standardtime,int timeoffset);//Will return a datetime type of a date with an subtraction offset in seconds
   datetime          TimePlusOffset(datetime standardtime,int timeoffset);//Will return a datetime type of a date with an addition offset in seconds
  };


the function previously called 

Time.DateIsInRange(dayLight.StartDate,dayLight.EndDate,Date)

is a simple function that checks whether a single date is in between two other dates

bool CTimeManagement::DateIsInRange(datetime FirstTime,datetime SecondTime,datetime compareTime)
  {
   if(FirstTime<=compareTime&&SecondTime>compareTime)
     {
      return true;
     }
   return false;
  }

The same function name with different parameters

bool		DateIsInRange(datetime Start,datetime End,datetime CompareStart,datetime CompareEnd);

is also as simple this function will check if two dates are between to other dates

bool CTimeManagement::DateIsInRange(datetime Start,datetime End,datetime CompareStart,datetime CompareEnd)
  {
   if(Start<=CompareStart&&CompareEnd<End)
     {
      return true;
     }
   return false;
  }


We will need a function to know if a certain date is today, that's why I have declared

bool              DateisToday(datetime TimeRepresented);//Checks if a date is within the current day

which will compare the year, month and day of the current time and datetime 'TimeRepresented'

bool CTimeManagement::DateisToday(datetime TimeRepresented)
  {
   MqlDateTime TiM;
   TimeToStruct(TimeRepresented,TiM);
   TimeCurrent(today);
   if(TiM.year==today.year&&TiM.mon==today.mon&&TiM.day==today.day)
     {
      return true;
     }
   return false;
  }


To get a datetime with an offset we have two functions

datetime          TimeMinusOffset(datetime standardtime,int timeoffset);//Will return a datetime type of a date with an subtraction offset in seconds

and

datetime          TimePlusOffset(datetime standardtime,int timeoffset);//Will return a datetime type of a date with an addition offset in seconds


when we want to get a date with a negative offset of an hour(or any unit of time) we will use

datetime CTimeManagement::TimeMinusOffset(datetime standardtime,int timeoffset)
  {
   standardtime-=timeoffset;
   return standardtime;
  }

on the other hand if we want a date with a positive offset we will use

datetime CTimeManagement::TimePlusOffset(datetime standardtime,int timeoffset)
  {
   standardtime+=timeoffset;
   return standardtime;
  }



I decided to create an include file that will store global variables and structures as well as enum types in the future to be used across different classes and the expert

this include file is called CommonVariables and will store common variables

string broker=AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_COMPANY);//Getting brokers name via AccountInfoString
int Str = StringReplace(broker," ","");//Removing or replacing any spaces in the broker's name with an empty string
int Str1 = StringReplace(broker,".","");//Removing or replacing any dots in the broker's name with an empty string
int Str2 = StringReplace(broker,",","");//Removing or replacing any commas in the broker's name with an empty string
#define BROKER_NAME                    broker//Broker's Name
#define NEWS_TRADING_FOLDER            "NewsTrading"//Name of main folder in common/files
#define NEWS_CALENDAR_FOLDER           StringFormat("%s\\NewsCalendar",NEWS_TRADING_FOLDER)//name of subfolder in NewsTrading
#define NEWS_CALENDAR_BROKER_FOLDER    StringFormat("%s\\%s",NEWS_CALENDAR_FOLDER,BROKER_NAME)//Name of subfolder in NewsCalendar
#define NEWS_DATABASE_FILE             StringFormat("%s\\Calendar.sqlite",NEWS_CALENDAR_BROKER_FOLDER)//Name of sqlite file in subfolder in "Broker's Name"
#define NEWS_TEXT_FILE                 StringFormat("%s\\CalendarOpen.txt",NEWS_CALENDAR_BROKER_FOLDER)//Name of text file to indicate Calendar is open.

struct Calendar
  {
   ulong             EventId;//Event Id
   string            CountryName;//Event Country
   string            EventName;//Event Name
   string            EventType;//Event Type
   string            EventImportance;//Event Importance
   string            EventDate;//Event Date
   string            EventCurrency;//Event Currency
   string            EventCode;//Event Code
   string            EventSector;//Event Sector
   string            EventForecast;//Event Forecast Value
   string            EventPreval;//Event Previous Value
   string            EventImpact;//Event Impact
   string            EventFrequency;//Event Frequency
  };

enum DST_type
  {
   US_DST,//US Daylight Savings
   UK_DST,//UK(EU) Daylight Savings
   AU_DST,//AU Daylight Savings
   DST_NONE//No Daylight Savings Available
  };



When we create files in the Common files folder I would like to organize the files by folders, so it is easy to co-ordinate through the Common files folder.

So I have created a class

class CFolders

which will create the folders in the Common files Folder as a sequence NewsTrading/NewsCalendar/Broker. We will have the constructor of the class carry out this task.

class CFolders
  {
private:
   bool              CreateFolder(string FolderPath);//Will create a folder with the FolderPath string parameter

public:
                     CFolders(void);//Class's constructor
  };

within the constructor

CFolders::CFolders(void)
  {
   if(CreateFolder(NEWS_TRADING_FOLDER))//Will create the NewsTrading Folder
     {
      if(CreateFolder(NEWS_CALENDAR_FOLDER))//Will create the NewsCalendar Folder
        {
         if(!CreateFolder(NEWS_CALENDAR_BROKER_FOLDER))//Will create the Broker Folder
           {
            Print("Something went wrong with creating folder: ",NEWS_CALENDAR_BROKER_FOLDER);
           }
        }
     }
  }

Function being called in the constructor to create the individual folders

bool CFolders::CreateFolder(string FolderPath)
  {
//--- attempt to create a folder relative to the MQL5\Files path
   if(FolderCreate(FolderPath,FILE_COMMON))
     {
      //--- successful execution
      return true;
     }
   else
     {
      PrintFormat("Failed to create the folder %s. Error code %d",FolderPath,GetLastError());
     }
//--- execution failed
   return false;
  }



Candlesticks are very important, we will need to gather information about particular candle's High, Low, Open and Close prices. To do this we will create another class to gather this information for us when needed in any other programs in the project. The classes name will be

class CCandleProperties

We will now declare the functions in this class.

class CCandleProperties
  {
private:
   CTimeManagement   Time;

public:
   double            Open(int CandleIndex,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Period=PERIOD_CURRENT,string SYMBOL=NULL);//Retrieve Candle OpenPrice
   double            Close(int CandleIndex,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Period=PERIOD_CURRENT,string SYMBOL=NULL);//Retrieve Candle ClosePrice
   double            High(int CandleIndex,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Period=PERIOD_CURRENT,string SYMBOL=NULL);//Retrieve Candle HighPrice
   double            Low(int CandleIndex,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Period=PERIOD_CURRENT,string SYMBOL=NULL);//Retrieve Candle LowPrice
   bool              IsLargerThanPreviousAndNext(datetime CandleTime,int Offset,string SYMBOL);//Determine if one candle is larger than two others
  };

We will take a quick look at

double            Open(int CandleIndex,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Period=PERIOD_CURRENT,string SYMBOL=NULL);//Retrieve Candle Open Price

In this function we will return a candle's open price based on the integer CandleIndex parameter and timeframe of the candle as well as the symbol of the candle.

double CCandleProperties::Open(int CandleIndex,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Period=PERIOD_CURRENT,string SYMBOL=NULL)
  {
   return iOpen(((SYMBOL==NULL)?Symbol():SYMBOL),Period,CandleIndex);//return candle open price
  }

In order to verify whether an economic event happened on a specific date, since brokers may shift their time zones. We will get an economic event date and with this date we will look at the M15 candle for that time, then calculate the candle's height(iHigh-iLow) and compare this height with the M15 candle an hour before the event and an hour after. Since economic events are normally very volatile in the market's prices, we should notice a very long candle when the event does occur. We will use M15 candle, to likely give the market enough time to form this long candle. If the broker did shift it's time zone the event date stored in the MQL5 Economic Calendar may not match the candle's volatility on the specific time on the broker's candle, but this volatility may be present and hour later or an hour before the specified date. The function we will use to do this validation check will be

bool              IsLargerThanPreviousAndNext(datetime CandleTime,int Offset,string SYMBOL);//Determine if one candle is larger than two others

This function will check if the Candle's Height on a specific date is larger than the candle with a time offset before and after this specified date.

bool CCandleProperties::IsLargerThanPreviousAndNext(datetime CandleTime,int Offset,string SYMBOL)
  {
   int CandleIndex = iBarShift(SYMBOL,PERIOD_M15,CandleTime);//Assign candle index of candletime
   int CandleIndexMinusOffset = iBarShift(SYMBOL,PERIOD_M15,Time.TimeMinusOffset(CandleTime,Offset));//Assign candle index of candletime minus time offset 
   int CandleIndexPlusOffset = iBarShift(SYMBOL,PERIOD_M15,Time.TimePlusOffset(CandleTime,Offset));//Assign candle index of candletime plus time offset
   double CandleHeight = High(CandleIndex,PERIOD_M15,SYMBOL)-Low(CandleIndex,PERIOD_M15,SYMBOL);//Assign height of M15 candletime in pips
   double CandleHeightMinusOffset = High(CandleIndexMinusOffset,PERIOD_M15,SYMBOL)-Low(CandleIndexMinusOffset,PERIOD_M15,SYMBOL);//Assign height of M15 candletime  minus offset in Pips
   double CandleHeightPlusOffset = High(CandleIndexPlusOffset,PERIOD_M15,SYMBOL)-Low(CandleIndexPlusOffset,PERIOD_M15,SYMBOL);//Assign height of M15 candletime plus offset in Pips
   //--Determine if candletime height is greater than candletime height minus offset and candletime height plus offset
   if(CandleHeight>CandleHeightMinusOffset&&CandleHeight>CandleHeightPlusOffset)
     {
      return true;//Candletime is likely when the news event occurred
     }
   return false;//Candletime is unlikely when the real news data was released
  }



We will move onto the News class this class will work directly with obtaining values from the MQL5 economic calendar and storing

the values into a database for testing and eventually trading. 

class CNews
  {
   //Private Declarations Only accessible by this class/header file
private:
   CTimeManagement   Time;//TimeManagement Object declaration
   CDaylightSavings_UK  Savings_UK;//DaylightSavings Object for the UK and EU
   CDaylightSavings_US  Savings_US;//DaylightSavings Object for the US
   CDaylightSavings_AU  Savings_AU;//DaylightSavings Object for the AU
   CCandleProperties Candle;//CandleProperties Object
   string            CurrencyBase,CurrencyProfit,EURUSD;//String variables declarations for working with EURUSD
   bool              EurusdIsSelected,EurusdIsFound,is_Custom;//Boolean variables declarations for working with EURUSD
   bool              timeIsShifted;//Boolean variable declaration will be used to determine if the broker changes it's time zone
   datetime          DaylightStart,DaylightEnd;//Datetime variables declarations for start and end dates for Daylight Savings
   //Structure Declaration for DST
   struct DST
     {
      bool           result;
      datetime       date;
     };
   bool              AutoDetectDST(DST_type &dstType);//Function will determine Broker DST
   DST_type          DSTType;//variable of DST_type enumeration declared in the CommonVariables class/header file
   bool              InsertIntoTable(int db,DST_type Type,Calendar &Evalues[]);//Function for inserting Economic Data in to a database's table
   void              CreateAutoDST(int db);//Function for creating and inserting Recommend DST for the Broker into a table
   bool              CreateTable(int db,string tableName,bool &tableExists);//Function for creating a table in a database
   void              CreateRecords(int db);//Creates a table to store records of when last the Calendar database was updated/created
   bool              UpdateRecords();//Checks if the main Calendar database needs an update or not
   void              EconomicDetails(Calendar &NewsTime[]);//Gets values from the MQL5 economic Calendar

   //Public declarations accessable via a class's Object
public:
                    ~CNews(void);//Deletes a text file created when the Calendar database is being worked on
   void              CreateEconomicDatabase();//Creates the Calendar database for a specific Broker
   datetime          GetLastestNewsDate();//Gets the latest/newest date in the Calendar database
  };


There is a lot to unpack here, we will first take a look at 

bool              AutoDetectDST(DST_type &dstType);//Function will determine Broker DST

By the name of this function, its main purpose is to get the DST schedule that the broker uses, we will retrieve this information through the enumeration

enum DST_type
  {
   US_DST,//US Daylight Savings
   UK_DST,//UK(EU) Daylight Savings
   AU_DST,//AU Daylight Savings
   DST_NONE//No Daylight Savings Available
  };

passed by reference in the Function AutoDectectDST, this function will return false if the broker's DST schedule is known or failed to be recognized.

bool CNews::AutoDetectDST(DST_type &dstType)
  {
   MqlCalendarValue values[];//Single array of MqlCalendarValue type
   string eventtime[];//Single string array variable to store NFP(Nonfarm Payrolls) dates for the 'United States' from the previous year
   int lastyear = Time.ReturnYear(Time.TimeMinusOffset(iTime(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,0),Time.YearsS()));//Will store the previous year into an integer
   datetime lastyearstart = StringToTime(StringFormat("%s.01.01 00:00:00",(string)lastyear));//Will store the start date for the previous year
   datetime lastyearend = StringToTime(StringFormat("%s.12.31 23:59:59",(string)lastyear));//Will store the end date for the previous year

   if(CalendarValueHistory(values,lastyearstart,lastyearend,"US"))//Getting last year's calendar values for CountryCode = 'US'
     {
      for(int x=0; x<(int)ArraySize(values); x++)
        {
         if(values[x].event_id==840030016)//Get only NFP Event Dates
           {
            ArrayResize(eventtime,eventtime.Size()+1,eventtime.Size()+2);//Increasing the size of eventtime array by 1
            eventtime[eventtime.Size()-1] = TimeToString(values[x].time);//Storing the dates in an array of type string
           }
        }
     }

   datetime ShiftStart=D'1970.01.01 00:00:00',ShiftEnd=D'1970.01.01 00:00:00';//datetime variables to store the broker's time zone shift(change)
   DST previousresult,currentresult;//Variables of structure type DST declared at the beginning of the class

   EURUSD="";//String variable assigned empty string
   EurusdIsSelected = false;//Boolean variable assigned value false
   EurusdIsFound = false;//Boolean variable assigned value false

   for(int i=0;i<SymbolsTotal(true);i++)//Will loop through all the Symbols inside the Market Watch
     {
      string SymName = SymbolName(i,true);//Assign the Symbol Name of index 'i' from the list of Symbols inside the Market Watch
      CurrencyBase = SymbolInfoString(SymName,SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE);//Assign the Symbol's Currency Base
      CurrencyProfit = SymbolInfoString(SymName,SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT);//Assign the Symbol's Currency Profit
      SymbolExist(SymName,is_Custom);//Get the boolean value into 'is_Custom' for whether the Symbol Name is a Custom Symbol(Is not from the broker)

      //-- Check if the Symbol outside the Market Watch has a SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE of EUR
      //-- and a SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT of USD, and this Symbol is not a Custom Symbol(Is not from the broker)
      if(CurrencyBase=="EUR"&&CurrencyProfit=="USD"&&!is_Custom)
        {
         EURUSD = SymName;//Assigning the name of the EURUSD Symbol found inside the Market Watch
         EurusdIsFound = true;//EURUSD Symbol was found in the Trading Terminal for your Broker
         break;//Will end the for loop
        }
     }

   if(!EurusdIsFound)//Check if EURUSD Symbol was already Found in the Market Watch
     {
      for(int i=0; i<SymbolsTotal(false); i++)//Will loop through all the available Symbols outside the Market Watch
        {
         string SymName = SymbolName(i,false);//Assign the Symbol Name of index 'i' from the list of Symbols outside the Market Watch
         CurrencyBase = SymbolInfoString(SymName,SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE);
         CurrencyProfit = SymbolInfoString(SymName,SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT);
         SymbolExist(SymName,is_Custom);//Get the boolean value into 'is_Custom' for whether the Symbol Name is a Custom Symbol(Is not from the broker)

         //-- Check if the Symbol outside the Market Watch has a SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE of EUR
         //-- and a SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT of USD, and this Symbol is not a Custom Symbol(Is not from the broker)
         if(CurrencyBase=="EUR"&&CurrencyProfit=="USD"&&!is_Custom)
           {
            EurusdIsSelected = SymbolSelect(SymName,true);//Adding the EURUSD Symbol to the Market Watch
            if(EurusdIsSelected)//Check if this program added EURUSD Symbol to Market Watch
              {
               EURUSD = SymName;//Assigning the name of the EURUSD Symbol found outside the Market Watch
               EurusdIsFound = true;//EURUSD Symbol was found in the Trading Terminal for your Broker
               break;//Will end the for loop
              }
           }
        }
     }

   if(!EurusdIsFound)//Check if EURUSD Symbol was Found in the Trading Terminal for your Broker
     {
      Print("Cannot Find EURUSD!");
      Print("Cannot Create Database!");
      Print("Server DST Cannot be Detected!");
      dstType = DST_NONE;//Assigning enumeration value DST_NONE, Broker has no DST(Daylight Savings Time)
      return false;//Returning False, Broker's DST schedule was not found
     }

   for(uint i=0;i<eventtime.Size();i++)
     {
      currentresult.result = Candle.IsLargerThanPreviousAndNext((datetime)eventtime[i],Time.HoursS(),EURUSD);//Store the result of if the event date is the larger candlestick
      currentresult.date = (datetime)eventtime[i];//Store the eventdate from eventtime[i]
      timeIsShifted = ((currentresult.result!=previousresult.result&&i>0)?true:false);//Check if there is a difference between the previous result and the current result

      //--- Print Event Dates and if the event date's candle is larger than the previous candle an hour ago and the next candle an hour ahead
      Print("Date: ",eventtime[i]," is Larger: ",Candle.IsLargerThanPreviousAndNext((datetime)eventtime[i],Time.HoursS(),EURUSD)," Shifted: ",timeIsShifted);

      if(timeIsShifted)//Check if the Larger candle has shifted from the previous event date to the current event date in eventtime[i] array
        {
         if(ShiftStart==D'1970.01.01 00:00:00')//Check if the ShiftStart variable has not been assigned a relevant value yet
           {
            ShiftStart=currentresult.date;//Store the event date for when the time shift began
           }
         ShiftEnd=previousresult.date;//Store the event date timeshift
        }
      previousresult.result = currentresult.result;//Store the previous result of if the event date is the larger candlestick
      previousresult.date = currentresult.date;//Store the event date from eventtime[i]
     }

   if(ShiftStart==D'1970.01.01 00:00:00'&&eventtime.Size()>0)//Check if the ShiftStart variable has not been assigned a relevant value and the event dates are more than zero
     {
      Print("Broker ServerTime unchanged!");
      dstType = DST_NONE;//Assigning enumeration value DST_NONE, Broker has no DST(Daylight Savings Time)
      return true;//Returning True, Broker's DST schedule was found successfully
     }

   if(Savings_AU.DaylightSavings(lastyear,DaylightStart,DaylightEnd))
     {
      if(Time.DateIsInRange(DaylightStart,DaylightEnd,ShiftStart,ShiftEnd))
        {
         Print("Broker ServerTime Adjusted For AU DST");
         if(EurusdIsSelected)//Check if this program added EURUSD Symbol to Market Watch
           {
            SymbolSelect(EURUSD,false);//Remove EURUSD Symbol from Market Watch
           }
         dstType = AU_DST;//Assigning enumeration value AU_DST, Broker has AU DST(Daylight Savings Time)
         return true;//Returning True, Broker's DST schedule was found successfully
        }
     }
   else
     {
      Print("Something went wrong!");
      Print("Cannot Find Daylight-Savings Date For AU");
      Print("Year: %d Cannot Be Found!",lastyear);
      if(EurusdIsSelected)//Check if this program added EURUSD Symbol to Market Watch
        {
         SymbolSelect(EURUSD,false);//Remove EURUSD Symbol from Market Watch
        }
      dstType = DST_NONE;//Assigning enumeration value DST_NONE, Broker has no DST(Daylight Savings Time)
      return false;//Returning False, Broker's DST schedule was not found
     }

   if(Savings_UK.DaylightSavings(lastyear,DaylightStart,DaylightEnd))
     {
      if(Time.DateIsInRange(DaylightStart,DaylightEnd,ShiftStart,ShiftEnd))
        {
         Print("Broker ServerTime Adjusted For UK DST");
         if(EurusdIsSelected)//Check if this program added EURUSD Symbol to Market Watch
           {
            SymbolSelect(EURUSD,false);//Remove EURUSD Symbol from Market Watch
           }
         dstType = UK_DST;//Assigning enumeration value UK_DST, Broker has UK/EU DST(Daylight Savings Time)
         return true;//Returning True, Broker's DST schedule was found successfully
        }
     }
   else
     {
      Print("Something went wrong!");
      Print("Cannot Find Daylight-Savings Date For UK");
      Print("Year: %d Cannot Be Found!",lastyear);
      if(EurusdIsSelected)//Check if this program added EURUSD Symbol to Market Watch
        {
         SymbolSelect(EURUSD,false);//Remove EURUSD Symbol from Market Watch
        }
      dstType = DST_NONE;//Assigning enumeration value DST_NONE, Broker has no DST(Daylight Savings Time)
      return false;//Returning False, Broker's DST schedule was not found
     }

   if(Savings_US.DaylightSavings(lastyear,DaylightStart,DaylightEnd))
     {
      if(Time.DateIsInRange(DaylightStart,DaylightEnd,ShiftStart,ShiftEnd))
        {
         Print("Broker ServerTime Adjusted For US DST");
         if(EurusdIsSelected)//Check if this program added EURUSD Symbol to Market Watch
           {
            SymbolSelect(EURUSD,false);//Remove EURUSD Symbol from Market Watch
           }
         dstType = US_DST;//Assigning enumeration value US_DST, Broker has US DST(Daylight Savings Time)
         return true;//Returning True, Broker's DST schedule was found successfully
        }
     }
   else
     {
      Print("Something went wrong!");
      Print("Cannot Find Daylight-Savings Date For US");
      Print("Year: %d Cannot Be Found!",lastyear);
      if(EurusdIsSelected)//Check if this program added EURUSD Symbol to Market Watch
        {
         SymbolSelect(EURUSD,false);//Remove EURUSD Symbol from Market Watch
        }
      dstType = DST_NONE;//Assigning enumeration value DST_NONE, Broker has no DST(Daylight Savings Time)
      return false;//Returning False, Broker's DST schedule was not found
     }

   if(EurusdIsSelected)//Check if this program added EURUSD Symbol to Market Watch
     {
      SymbolSelect(EURUSD,false);//Remove EURUSD Symbol from Market Watch
     }
   Print("Cannot Detect Broker ServerTime Configuration!");
   dstType = DST_NONE;//Assigning enumeration value DST_NONE, Broker has no DST(Daylight Savings Time)
   return false;//Returning False, Broker's DST schedule was not found
  }


Ok the function above is lengthy, let's break it down. In the first portion we will gather the economic event dates for NFP from the previous year, so if the current year is 2024, we will gather all the dates for 2023 as we need to analyze the whole year to successfully get the broker's likely DST schedule. These dates will be stored in our single string array eventtime. 

MqlCalendarValue values[];//Single array of MqlCalendarValue type
   string eventtime[];//Single string array variable to store NFP(Nonfarm Payrolls) dates for the 'United States' from the previous year
   int lastyear = Time.ReturnYear(Time.TimeMinusOffset(iTime(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,0),Time.YearsS()));//Will store the previous year into an integer
   datetime lastyearstart = StringToTime(StringFormat("%s.01.01 00:00:00",(string)lastyear));//Will store the start date for the previous year
   datetime lastyearend = StringToTime(StringFormat("%s.12.31 23:59:59",(string)lastyear));//Will store the end date for the previous year

   if(CalendarValueHistory(values,lastyearstart,lastyearend,"US"))//Getting last year's calendar values for CountryCode = 'US'
     {
      for(int x=0; x<(int)ArraySize(values); x++)
        {
         if(values[x].event_id==840030016)//Get only NFP Event Dates
           {
            ArrayResize(eventtime,eventtime.Size()+1,eventtime.Size()+2);//Increasing the size of event time array by 1
            eventtime[eventtime.Size()-1] = TimeToString(values[x].time);//Storing the dates in an array of type string
           }
        }
     }


We will then need to use these dates on the EURUSD symbol, because XAUUSD(GOLD) and other indices like US30(Dow Jones) are very volatile even without news events, EURUSD is mostly stable and becomes really volatile during economic events this makes it easier to detect when an economic event did occur as the market would likely spike due to the event. This is also the reason we will focus on NFP events as they regularly create these market spikes in prices. So with this information we will need the EURUSD symbol, first we will check through all available symbols in the broker to see and find EURUSD and select it. If we do not find EURUSD we will return false. 

   EURUSD="";//String variable assigned empty string
   EurusdIsSelected = false;//Boolean variable assigned value false
   EurusdIsFound = false;//Boolean variable assigned value false

   for(int i=0;i<SymbolsTotal(true);i++)//Will loop through all the Symbols inside the Market Watch
     {
      string SymName = SymbolName(i,true);//Assign the Symbol Name of index 'i' from the list of Symbols inside the Market Watch
      CurrencyBase = SymbolInfoString(SymName,SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE);//Assign the Symbol's Currency Base
      CurrencyProfit = SymbolInfoString(SymName,SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT);//Assign the Symbol's Currency Profit
      SymbolExist(SymName,is_Custom);//Get the boolean value into 'is_Custom' for whether the Symbol Name is a Custom Symbol(Is not from the broker)

      //-- Check if the Symbol outside the Market Watch has a SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE of EUR
      //-- and a SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT of USD, and this Symbol is not a Custom Symbol(Is not from the broker)
      if(CurrencyBase=="EUR"&&CurrencyProfit=="USD"&&!is_Custom)
        {
         EURUSD = SymName;//Assigning the name of the EURUSD Symbol found inside the Market Watch
         EurusdIsFound = true;//EURUSD Symbol was found in the Trading Terminal for your Broker
         break;//Will end the for loop
        }
     }

   if(!EurusdIsFound)//Check if EURUSD Symbol was already Found in the Market Watch
     {
      for(int i=0; i<SymbolsTotal(false); i++)//Will loop through all the available Symbols outside the Market Watch
        {
         string SymName = SymbolName(i,false);//Assign the Symbol Name of index 'i' from the list of Symbols outside the Market Watch
         CurrencyBase = SymbolInfoString(SymName,SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE);
         CurrencyProfit = SymbolInfoString(SymName,SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT);
         SymbolExist(SymName,is_Custom);//Get the boolean value into 'is_Custom' for whether the Symbol Name is a Custom Symbol(Is not from the broker)

         //-- Check if the Symbol outside the Market Watch has a SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE of EUR
         //-- and a SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT of USD, and this Symbol is not a Custom Symbol(Is not from the broker)
         if(CurrencyBase=="EUR"&&CurrencyProfit=="USD"&&!is_Custom)
           {
            EurusdIsSelected = SymbolSelect(SymName,true);//Adding the EURUSD Symbol to the Market Watch
            if(EurusdIsSelected)//Check if this program added EURUSD Symbol to Market Watch
              {
               EURUSD = SymName;//Assigning the name of the EURUSD Symbol found outside the Market Watch
               EurusdIsFound = true;//EURUSD Symbol was found in the Trading Terminal for your Broker
               break;//Will end the for loop
              }
           }
        }
     }

   if(!EurusdIsFound)//Check if EURUSD Symbol was Found in the Trading Terminal for your Broker
     {
      Print("Cannot Find EURUSD!");
      Print("Cannot Create Database!");
      Print("Server DST Cannot be Detected!");
      dstType = DST_NONE;//Assigning enumeration value DST_NONE, Broker has no DST(Daylight Savings Time)
      return false;//Returning False, Broker's DST schedule was not found
     }


After finding EURUSD we will then iterate through all the NFP dates and find the M15 candlesticks for each individual dates and compare the candle's height with the offset dates from an hour before and after the event to detect we the event likely occurred. If the event dates do not match the volatility in the candlesticks we will store the first event date when this mismatch occurs and when it ends into the variables ShiftStart and ShiftEnd.

for(uint i=0;i<eventtime.Size();i++)
     {
      currentresult.result = Candle.IsLargerThanPreviousAndNext((datetime)eventtime[i],Time.HoursS(),EURUSD);//Store the result of if the event date is the larger candlestick
      currentresult.date = (datetime)eventtime[i];//Store the event date from eventtime[i]
      timeIsShifted = ((currentresult.result!=previousresult.result&&i>0)?true:false);//Check if there is a difference between the previous result and the current result

      //--- Print Event Dates and if the event date's candle is larger than the previous candle an hour ago and the next candle an hour ahead
      Print("Date: ",eventtime[i]," is Larger: ",Candle.IsLargerThanPreviousAndNext((datetime)eventtime[i],Time.HoursS(),EURUSD)," Shifted: ",timeIsShifted);

      if(timeIsShifted)//Check if the Larger candle has shifted from the previous event date to the current event date in eventtime[i] array
        {
         if(ShiftStart==D'1970.01.01 00:00:00')//Check if the ShiftStart variable has not been assigned a relevant value yet
           {
            ShiftStart=currentresult.date;//Store the event date for when the time shift began
           }
         ShiftEnd=previousresult.date;//Store the event date timeshift
        }
      previousresult.result = currentresult.result;//Store the previous result of if the event date is the larger candlestick
      previousresult.date = currentresult.date;//Store the event date from eventtime[i]
     }


Once we have the ShiftStart and ShiftEnd dates we will then check if the dates correspond with the any of the DST start and end dates, if there is a match we will assign the DST schedule in the variable dstType and return true. If we do not have a ShiftStart date(ShiftStart=D'1970.01.01 00:00:00') and the size of the array eventtime is more than zero, we know the the broker does not follow any DST schedule.

if(ShiftStart==D'1970.01.01 00:00:00'&&eventtime.Size()>0)//Check if the ShiftStart variable has not been assigned a relevant value and the event dates are more than zero
     {
      Print("Broker ServerTime unchanged!");
      dstType = DST_NONE;//Assigning enumeration value DST_NONE, Broker has no DST(Daylight Savings Time)
      return true;//Returning True, Broker's DST schedule was found successfully
     }

   if(Savings_AU.DaylightSavings(lastyear,DaylightStart,DaylightEnd))
     {
      if(Time.DateIsInRange(DaylightStart,DaylightEnd,ShiftStart,ShiftEnd))
        {
         Print("Broker ServerTime Adjusted For AU DST");
         if(EurusdIsSelected)//Check if this program added EURUSD Symbol to Market Watch
           {
            SymbolSelect(EURUSD,false);//Remove EURUSD Symbol from Market Watch
           }
         dstType = AU_DST;//Assigning enumeration value AU_DST, Broker has AU DST(Daylight Savings Time)
         return true;//Returning True, Broker's DST schedule was found successfully
        }
     }
   else
     {
      Print("Something went wrong!");
      Print("Cannot Find Daylight-Savings Date For AU");
      Print("Year: %d Cannot Be Found!",lastyear);
      if(EurusdIsSelected)//Check if this program added EURUSD Symbol to Market Watch
        {
         SymbolSelect(EURUSD,false);//Remove EURUSD Symbol from Market Watch
        }
      dstType = DST_NONE;//Assigning enumeration value DST_NONE, Broker has no DST(Daylight Savings Time)
      return false;//Returning False, Broker's DST schedule was not found
     }

   if(Savings_UK.DaylightSavings(lastyear,DaylightStart,DaylightEnd))
     {
      if(Time.DateIsInRange(DaylightStart,DaylightEnd,ShiftStart,ShiftEnd))
        {
         Print("Broker ServerTime Adjusted For UK DST");
         if(EurusdIsSelected)//Check if this program added EURUSD Symbol to Market Watch
           {
            SymbolSelect(EURUSD,false);//Remove EURUSD Symbol from Market Watch
           }
         dstType = UK_DST;//Assigning enumeration value UK_DST, Broker has UK/EU DST(Daylight Savings Time)
         return true;//Returning True, Broker's DST schedule was found successfully
        }
     }
   else
     {
      Print("Something went wrong!");
      Print("Cannot Find Daylight-Savings Date For UK");
      Print("Year: %d Cannot Be Found!",lastyear);
      if(EurusdIsSelected)//Check if this program added EURUSD Symbol to Market Watch
        {
         SymbolSelect(EURUSD,false);//Remove EURUSD Symbol from Market Watch
        }
      dstType = DST_NONE;//Assigning enumeration value DST_NONE, Broker has no DST(Daylight Savings Time)
      return false;//Returning False, Broker's DST schedule was not found
     }

   if(Savings_US.DaylightSavings(lastyear,DaylightStart,DaylightEnd))
     {
      if(Time.DateIsInRange(DaylightStart,DaylightEnd,ShiftStart,ShiftEnd))
        {
         Print("Broker ServerTime Adjusted For US DST");
         if(EurusdIsSelected)//Check if this program added EURUSD Symbol to Market Watch
           {
            SymbolSelect(EURUSD,false);//Remove EURUSD Symbol from Market Watch
           }
         dstType = US_DST;//Assigning enumeration value US_DST, Broker has US DST(Daylight Savings Time)
         return true;//Returning True, Broker's DST schedule was found successfully
        }
     }
   else
     {
      Print("Something went wrong!");
      Print("Cannot Find Daylight-Savings Date For US");
      Print("Year: %d Cannot Be Found!",lastyear);
      if(EurusdIsSelected)//Check if this program added EURUSD Symbol to Market Watch
        {
         SymbolSelect(EURUSD,false);//Remove EURUSD Symbol from Market Watch
        }
      dstType = DST_NONE;//Assigning enumeration value DST_NONE, Broker has no DST(Daylight Savings Time)
      return false;//Returning False, Broker's DST schedule was not found
     }

   if(EurusdIsSelected)//Check if this program added EURUSD Symbol to Market Watch
     {
      SymbolSelect(EURUSD,false);//Remove EURUSD Symbol from Market Watch
     }
   Print("Cannot Detect Broker ServerTime Configuration!");
   dstType = DST_NONE;//Assigning enumeration value DST_NONE, Broker has no DST(Daylight Savings Time)
   return false;//Returning False, Broker's DST schedule was not found
  }


Once we have Detected the DST schedule we have to store this information for later implementation when testing on the economic events we will know which calendar to use.

void              CreateAutoDST(int db);//Function for creating and inserting Recommend DST for the Broker into a table

A single record will be store into the table AutoDST.

void CNews::CreateAutoDST(int db)
  {
   bool failed=false;//boolean variable

   if(!DatabaseTableExists(db,"AutoDST"))//Checks if the table 'AutoDST' exists in the databse 'Calendar'
     {
      //--- create the table AutoDST
      if(!DatabaseExecute(db,"CREATE TABLE AutoDST(DST STRING NOT NULL);"))//Will attempt to create the table 'AutoDST'
        {
         Print("DB: create the AutoDST table failed with code ", GetLastError());
         DatabaseClose(db);//Close the database
         return;//Exits the function if creating the table failed
        }
     }
   else
     {
      return;//Exits the function if the table AutoDST table already exists
     }

//Sql query/request to insert the recommend DST for the Broker using the DSTType variable to determine which string data to insert
   string request_text=StringFormat("INSERT INTO 'AutoDST'(DST) VALUES ('%s')",((DSTType==US_DST)?"Data_US":
                                    (DSTType==UK_DST)?"Data_UK":(DSTType==AU_DST)?"Data_AU":"Data_None"));

   if(!DatabaseExecute(db, request_text))//Will attempt to run this sql request/query
     {
      Print(GetLastError());
      PrintFormat("INSERT INTO 'AutoDST'(DST) VALUES ('%s')",((DSTType==US_DST)?"Data_US":
                  (DSTType==UK_DST)?"Data_UK":(DSTType==AU_DST)?"Data_AU":"Data_None"));//Will print the sql query if failed
      failed=true;//assign true if the request failed
     }

   if(failed)
     {
      //--- roll back all transactions and unlock the database
      DatabaseTransactionRollback(db);
      PrintFormat("%s: DatabaseExecute() failed with code %d", __FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
     }
  }


We need a function that will create our calendar tables, so we can reuse this function to make our individual calendars adjusted for different DST schedules.

bool              CreateTable(int db,string tableName,bool &tableExists);//Function for creating a table in a database

In this function CreateTable we will just create the tables 'Data_UK' for UK DST ,'Data_US' for US DST,'Data_AU' for AU DST  and 'Data_None' for None DST. The string tableName will be the parameter for the table's suffix name example 'US'.

bool CNews::CreateTable(int db,string tableName,bool &tableExists)
  {
   if(DatabaseTableExists(db,StringFormat("Data_%s",tableName)))//Checks if a table 'Data_%s' exists in the database 'Calendar'
     {
      tableExists=true;//Assigns true to tableExists variable

      if(!DatabaseExecute(db,StringFormat("DROP TABLE Data_%s",tableName)))//We will drop the table if the table already exists
        {
         //If the table failed to be dropped/deleted
         PrintFormat("Failed to drop table Data_%s with code %d",tableName,GetLastError());
         DatabaseClose(db);//Close the database
         return false;//will terminate execution of the rest of the code below and return false, when the table cannot be dropped
        }
     }

   if(!DatabaseTableExists(db,StringFormat("Data_%s",tableName)))//If the database table 'Data_%s' doesn't exist
     {
      //--- create the table 'Data' with the following columns
      if(!DatabaseExecute(db,StringFormat("CREATE TABLE Data_%s("
                                          "ID INT NOT NULL,"
                                          "EVENTID  INT   NOT NULL,"
                                          "COUNTRY  STRING   NOT NULL,"
                                          "EVENTNAME   STRING   NOT NULL,"
                                          "EVENTTYPE   STRING   NOT NULL,"
                                          "EVENTIMPORTANCE   STRING   NOT NULL,"
                                          "EVENTDATE   STRING   NOT NULL,"
                                          "EVENTCURRENCY  STRING   NOT NULL,"
                                          "EVENTCODE   STRING   NOT NULL,"
                                          "EVENTSECTOR STRING   NOT NULL,"
                                          "EVENTFORECAST  STRING   NOT NULL,"
                                          "EVENTPREVALUE  STRING   NOT NULL,"
                                          "EVENTIMPACT STRING   NOT NULL,"
                                          "EVENTFREQUENCY STRING   NOT NULL,"
                                          "PRIMARY KEY(ID));",tableName)))//Checks if the table was successfully created
        {
         Print("DB: create the Calendar table failed with code ", GetLastError());
         DatabaseClose(db);//Close the database
         return false;//Function returns false if creating the table failed
        }
     }
   return true;//Function returns true if creating the table was successful
  }


We now need to insert data into these tables we created, but first we need to get this data. Our next Function

void              EconomicDetails(Calendar &NewsTime[]);//Gets values from the MQL5 economic Calendar

Will retrieve all the available economic events by reference in the NewsTime Calendar array

void CNews::EconomicDetails(Calendar &NewsTime[])
  {
   int Size=0;//to keep track of the size of the events in the NewsTime array
   MqlCalendarCountry countries[];
   int count=CalendarCountries(countries);//Get the array of country names available in the Calendar
   string Country_code="";

   for(int i=0; i<count; i++)
     {
      MqlCalendarValue values[];
      datetime date_from=0;//Get date from the beginning
      datetime date_to=(datetime)(Time.MonthsS()+iTime(Symbol(),PERIOD_D1,0));//Date of the next month from the current day

      if(CalendarValueHistory(values,date_from,date_to,countries[i].code))
        {
         for(int x=0; x<(int)ArraySize(values); x++)
           {
            MqlCalendarEvent event;
            ulong event_id=values[x].event_id;//Get the event id

            if(CalendarEventById(event_id,event))
              {
               ArrayResize(NewsTime,Size+1,Size+2);//Readjust the size of the array to +1 of the array size
               StringReplace(event.name,"'","");//Removing or replacing single quotes(') from event name with an empty string

               NewsTime[Size].CountryName = countries[i].name;//storing the country's name from the specific event
               NewsTime[Size].EventName = event.name;//storing the event's name
               NewsTime[Size].EventType = EnumToString(event.type);//storing the event type from (ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_TYPE) to a string
               NewsTime[Size].EventImportance = EnumToString(event.importance);//storing the event importance from (ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPORTANCE) to a string
               NewsTime[Size].EventId = event.id;//storing the event id
               NewsTime[Size].EventDate = TimeToString(values[x].time);//storing normal event time
               NewsTime[Size].EventCurrency = countries[i].currency;//storing event currency
               NewsTime[Size].EventCode = countries[i].code;//storing event code
               NewsTime[Size].EventSector = EnumToString(event.sector);//storing event sector from (ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_SECTOR) to a string

               if(values[x].HasForecastValue())//Checks if the event has a forecast value
                 {
                  NewsTime[Size].EventForecast = (string)values[x].forecast_value;//storing the forecast value into a string
                 }
               else
                 {
                  NewsTime[Size].EventForecast = "None";//storing 'None' as the forecast value
                 }

               if(values[x].HasPreviousValue())//Checks if the event has a previous value
                 {
                  NewsTime[Size].EventPreval = (string)values[x].prev_value;//storing the previous value into a string
                 }
               else
                 {
                  NewsTime[Size].EventPreval = "None";//storing 'None' as the previous value
                 }

               NewsTime[Size].EventImpact =  EnumToString(values[x].impact_type);//storing the event impact from (ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPACT) to a string
               NewsTime[Size].EventFrequency =  EnumToString(event.frequency);//storing the event frequency from (ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_FREQUENCY) to a string
               Size++;//incrementing the Calendar array NewsTime
              }
           }
        }
     }
  }


Once we have our data, we now need to insert it into the calendar tables.

bool              InsertIntoTable(int db,DST_type Type,Calendar &Evalues[]);//Function for inserting Economic Data in to a database's table

The Function InsertIntoTable will help perform this task. It has three parameters.

1. This input parameter is the database integer value.

int db

2. This input parameter is the DST schedule.

DST_type Type

3. This array reference is an input of the calendar events we would have retrieved from our previous function EconomicDetails.

Calendar &Evalues[]

 In this function we will change the individual event dates if they are within the DST schedule we will add an hour to the event date, if the server current time is in the DST schedule we will remove an hour from the event date. Then store all the economic event data into the calendar table Data_%s.

bool CNews::InsertIntoTable(int db,DST_type Type,Calendar &Evalues[])
  {
   string tableName;//will store the table name suffix
   for(uint i=0; i<Evalues.Size(); i++)//Looping through all the Economic Events
     {
      string Date;//Will store the date for the economic event
      switch(Type)//Switch statement to check all possible 'case' scenarios for the variable Type
        {
         case DST_NONE://if(Type==DST_NONE) then run code below
            Date = Evalues[i].EventDate;//Assign the normal Economic EventDate
            tableName = "None";//Full table name will be 'Data_None'
            break;//End switch statement
         case US_DST://if(Type==US_DST) then run code below
            Savings_US.adjustDaylightSavings(StringToTime(Evalues[i].EventDate),Date);//Assign by Reference the Economic EventDate adjusted for US DST(Daylight Savings Time)
            tableName = "US";//Full table name will be 'Data_US'
            break;//End switch statement
         case UK_DST://if(Type==UK_DST) then run code below
            Savings_UK.adjustDaylightSavings(StringToTime(Evalues[i].EventDate),Date);//Assign by Reference the Economic EventDate adjusted for UK DST(Daylight Savings Time)
            tableName = "UK";//Full table name will be 'Data_UK'
            break;//End switch statement
         case AU_DST://if(Type==AU_DST) then run code below
            Savings_AU.adjustDaylightSavings(StringToTime(Evalues[i].EventDate),Date);//Assign by Reference the Economic EventDate adjusted for AU DST(Daylight Savings Time)
            tableName = "AU";//Full table name will be 'Data_AU'
            break;//End switch statement
         default://if(Type==(Unknown value)) then run code below
            Date = Evalues[i].EventDate;//Assign the normal Economic EventDate
            tableName = "None";//Full table name will be 'Data_None'
            break;//End switch statement
        }

      string request_text =
         StringFormat("INSERT INTO 'Data_%s'(ID,EVENTID,COUNTRY,EVENTNAME,EVENTTYPE,EVENTIMPORTANCE,EVENTDATE,EVENTCURRENCY,EVENTCODE,"
                      "EVENTSECTOR,EVENTFORECAST,EVENTPREVALUE,EVENTIMPACT,EVENTFREQUENCY)"
                      "VALUES (%d,%d,'%s','%s', '%s', '%s', '%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s')",
                      tableName,
                      i,
                      Evalues[i].EventId,
                      Evalues[i].CountryName,
                      Evalues[i].EventName,
                      Evalues[i].EventType,
                      Evalues[i].EventImportance,
                      Date,
                      Evalues[i].EventCurrency,
                      Evalues[i].EventCode,
                      Evalues[i].EventSector,
                      Evalues[i].EventForecast,
                      Evalues[i].EventPreval,
                      Evalues[i].EventImpact,
                      Evalues[i].EventFrequency);//Inserting all the columns for each event record

      if(!DatabaseExecute(db, request_text))//Checks whether the event was inserted into the table 'Data_%s'
        {
         Print(GetLastError());
         PrintFormat("INSERT INTO 'Data_%s'(ID,EVENTID,COUNTRY,EVENTNAME,EVENTTYPE,EVENTIMPORTANCE,EVENTDATE,EVENTCURRENCY,EVENTCODE,"
                      "EVENTSECTOR,EVENTFORECAST,EVENTPREVALUE,EVENTIMPACT,EVENTFREQUENCY)"
                      "VALUES (%d,%d,'%s','%s', '%s', '%s', '%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s')",
                      tableName,
                      i,
                      Evalues[i].EventId,
                      Evalues[i].CountryName,
                      Evalues[i].EventName,
                      Evalues[i].EventType,
                      Evalues[i].EventImportance,
                      Date,
                      Evalues[i].EventCurrency,
                      Evalues[i].EventCode,
                      Evalues[i].EventSector,
                      Evalues[i].EventForecast,
                      Evalues[i].EventPreval,
                      Evalues[i].EventImpact,
                      Evalues[i].EventFrequency);//Will print the sql query to check for any errors or possible defaults in the query/request

         return false;//Will end the loop and return false, as values failed to be inserted into the table
        }
     }
   return true;//Will return true, all values were inserted into the table successfully
  }


Once we have created our tables and inserted economic data into them, when need a timestamp of when this action was performed. This is to know when to update the table.

void              CreateRecords(int db);//Creates a table to store records of when last the Calendar database was updated/created

We will create a table called Records and store the current server time into this table every time we create or update the calendar tables.

void CNews::CreateRecords(int db)
  {
   bool failed=false;

   if(!DatabaseTableExists(db,"Records"))//Checks if the table 'Records' exists in the databse 'Calendar'
     {
      //--- create the table
      if(!DatabaseExecute(db,"CREATE TABLE Records(RECORDEDTIME INT NOT NULL);"))//Will attempt to create the table 'Records'
        {
         Print("DB: create the Records table failed with code ", GetLastError());
         DatabaseClose(db);//Close the database
         return;//Exits the function if creating the table failed
        }
     }

//Sql query/request to insert the current time into the 'RECORDEDTIME' column in the table 'Records'
   string request_text=StringFormat("INSERT INTO 'Records'(RECORDEDTIME) VALUES (%d)",(int)TimeCurrent());

   if(!DatabaseExecute(db, request_text))//Will attempt to run this sql request/query
     {
      Print(GetLastError());
      PrintFormat("INSERT INTO 'Records'(RECORDEDTIME) VALUES (%d)",(int)TimeCurrent());
      failed=true;//assign true if the request failed
     }

   if(failed)
     {
      //--- roll back all transactions and unlock the database
      DatabaseTransactionRollback(db);
      PrintFormat("%s: DatabaseExecute() failed with code %d", __FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
     }
  }

 

Now we basically have all our functions ready, there are three more left I want to focus on. The first one

bool              UpdateRecords();//Checks if the main Calendar database needs an update or not

This function will return false, when the maximum record in the table called Records is within the current date(meaning the calendar tables were already created or updated in the current day and no further updates have to be performed today). The function will then return true if the calendar tables do not exist or the calendar database does not exist or the maximum record in the table called Records is not within the current date(day).

bool CNews::UpdateRecords()
  {
//--- open/create
   int db=DatabaseOpen(NEWS_DATABASE_FILE, DATABASE_OPEN_READONLY|DATABASE_OPEN_COMMON);//try to open database Calendar

   if(db==INVALID_HANDLE)//Checks if the database was able to be opened
     {
      //if opening the database failed
      if(!FileIsExist(NEWS_DATABASE_FILE,FILE_COMMON))//Checks if the database Calendar exists in the common folder
        {
         return true;//Returns true when the database was failed to be opened and the file doesn't exist in the common folder
        }
     }

   if(!DatabaseTableExists(db,"Records"))//If the database table 'Records' doesn't exist
     {
      DatabaseClose(db);
      return true;
     }

   int recordtime=0;//will store the maximum date recorded in the database table 'Records'
   string request_text="SELECT MAX(RECORDEDTIME) FROM Records";//Sql query to determine the lastest or maximum date recorded
   int request=DatabasePrepare(db,request_text);//Creates a handle of a request, which can then be executed using DatabaseRead()
   if(request==INVALID_HANDLE)//Checks if the request failed to be completed
     {
      Print("DB: ",NEWS_DATABASE_FILE, " request failed with code ", GetLastError());
      DatabaseClose(db);
      return true;
     }

   for(int i=0; DatabaseRead(request); i++)//Will read all the results from the sql query/request
     {
      if(!DatabaseColumnInteger(request, 0, recordtime))//Will assign the first column value to the variable 'recordtime'
        {
         Print(i, ": DatabaseRead() failed with code ", GetLastError());
         DatabaseFinalize(request);//Removes a request created in DatabasePrepare()
         DatabaseClose(db);//Closes the database
         return true;
        }
     }

   DatabaseFinalize(request);//Removes a request created in DatabasePrepare()
   DatabaseClose(db);//Closes the database

   if(!Time.DateisToday((datetime)recordtime))//Checks if the recorded time/date is today(current day)
     {
      return true;
     }

   return false;
  }


The Second Function I want to focus on is

datetime          GetLastestNewsDate();//Gets the lastest/newest date in the Calendar database

This Function is similar to the last one called UpdateRecords, but the difference is the GetLastestNewsDate will just return the maximum recorded time in the table Records, this will be used later to notify the user if they were to try a test a date in the strategy tester that would be greater than this date. We would tell the user/trader that their are no economic events to test past this date.

datetime CNews::GetLastestNewsDate()
  {
//--- open the database 'Calendar' in the common folder
   int db=DatabaseOpen(NEWS_DATABASE_FILE, DATABASE_OPEN_READONLY|DATABASE_OPEN_COMMON);

   if(db==INVALID_HANDLE)//Checks if 'Calendar' failed to be opened
     {

      if(!FileIsExist(NEWS_DATABASE_FILE,FILE_COMMON))//Checks if 'Calendar' database exists
        {
         return 0;//Will return the earliest date which is 1970.01.01 00:00:00
        }
     }

   string eventtime="1970.01.01 00:00:00";//string variable with the first/earliest possible date in MQL5
//Sql query to determine the lastest or maximum recorded time from which the database was updated.
   string request_text="SELECT MAX(RECORDEDTIME) FROM Records";
   int request=DatabasePrepare(db,request_text);

   if(request==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {

      Print("DB: ",NEWS_DATABASE_FILE, " request failed with code ", GetLastError());
      DatabaseClose(db);
      return true;

     }

   for(int i=0; DatabaseRead(request); i++)//Will read all the results from the sql query/request
     {
      if(!DatabaseColumnText(request, 0,eventtime))//Will assign the first column(column 0) value to the variable 'eventtime'
        {

         Print(i, ": DatabaseRead() failed with code ", GetLastError());
         DatabaseFinalize(request);//Finalize request
         DatabaseClose(db);//Closes the database 'Calendar'
         return 0;//Will end the for loop and will return the earliest date which is 1970.01.01 00:00:00
        }
     }

   DatabaseFinalize(request);
   DatabaseClose(db);//Closes the database 'Calendar'

   return StringToTime(eventtime);//Returns the string eventtime converted to datetime
  }


And we will now move onto the Function the will create the Calendar database as well as call all the other functions we have created before to create the tables in this database and insert values into these tables.

void              CreateEconomicDatabase();//Creates the Calendar database for a specific Broker

This is the Function we will call when the expert advisor is attached to the chart, to create our database.

void CNews::CreateEconomicDatabase()
  {
   Print("Please wait...");

   if(FileIsExist(NEWS_DATABASE_FILE,FILE_COMMON))//Check if the database exists
     {
      if(!UpdateRecords())//Check if the database is up to date
        {
         return;//will terminate execution of the rest of the code below
        }
     }
   else
     {
      if(!AutoDetectDST(DSTType))//Check if AutoDetectDST went through all the right procedures
        {
         return;//will terminate execution of the rest of the code below
        }
     }

   if(FileIsExist(NEWS_TEXT_FILE,FILE_COMMON))//Check if the database is open
     {
      return;//will terminate execution of the rest of the code below
     }

   Calendar Evalues[];//Creating a Calendar array variable
   bool failed=false,tableExists=false;
   int file=INVALID_HANDLE;
   datetime lastestdate=D'1970.01.01 00:00:00';
//--- open/create the database 'Calendar'
   int db=DatabaseOpen(NEWS_DATABASE_FILE, DATABASE_OPEN_READWRITE | DATABASE_OPEN_CREATE| DATABASE_OPEN_COMMON);//will try to open/create in the common folder

   if(db==INVALID_HANDLE)//Checks if the database 'Calendar' failed to open/create
     {
      Print("DB: ",NEWS_DATABASE_FILE, " open failed with code ", GetLastError());
      return;//will terminate execution of the rest of the code below
     }
   else
     {
      file=FileOpen(NEWS_TEXT_FILE,FILE_WRITE|FILE_ANSI|FILE_TXT|FILE_COMMON);//try to create a text file 'NewsDatabaseOpen' in common folder
      if(file==INVALID_HANDLE)
        {
         DatabaseClose(db);//Closes the database 'Calendar' if the News text file failed to be created
         return;//will terminate execution of the rest of the code below
        }
     }

   DatabaseTransactionBegin(db);//Starts transaction execution
   Print("Please wait...");

//-- attempt to create the calendar tables
   if(!CreateTable(db,"None",tableExists)||!CreateTable(db,"US",tableExists)
      ||!CreateTable(db,"UK",tableExists)||!CreateTable(db,"AU",tableExists))
     {
      FileClose(file);//Closing the file 'NewsDatabaseOpen.txt'
      FileDelete(NEWS_TEXT_FILE,FILE_COMMON);//Deleting the file 'NewsDatabaseOpen.txt'
      return;//
     }

   EconomicDetails(Evalues);//Retrieving the data from the Economic Calendar

   if(tableExists)//Checks if there is an existing table within the Calendar Database
     {
      //if there is an existing table we will notify the user that we are updating the table.
      PrintFormat("Updating %s",NEWS_DATABASE_FILE);
     }
   else
     {
      //if there isn't an existing table we will notify the user that we about to create one
      PrintFormat("Creating %s",NEWS_DATABASE_FILE);
     }

//-- attempt to insert economic event data into the calendar tables
   if(!InsertIntoTable(db,DST_NONE,Evalues)||!InsertIntoTable(db,US_DST,Evalues)
      ||!InsertIntoTable(db,UK_DST,Evalues)||!InsertIntoTable(db,AU_DST,Evalues))
     {
      failed=true;//Will assign true if inserting economic vaules failed in any of the Data tables
     }

   if(failed)//Checks if the event/s failed to be recorded/inserted into the database table 'Data_%s'
     {
      //--- roll back all transactions and unlock the database
      DatabaseTransactionRollback(db);
      PrintFormat("%s: DatabaseExecute() failed with code %d", __FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
      FileClose(file);//Close the text file 'NEWS_TEXT_FILE'
      FileDelete(NEWS_TEXT_FILE,FILE_COMMON);//Delete the text file, as we are reverted/rolled-back the database
      ArrayRemove(Evalues,0,WHOLE_ARRAY);//Removes the values in the array

     }
   else//if all the events were recorded or inserted into the tables 'Data_%s'
     {
      if(tableExists)
        {
         //Let the user/trader know that the database was updated
         PrintFormat("%s Updated",NEWS_DATABASE_FILE);
        }
      else
        {
         //Let the user/trader know that the database was created
         PrintFormat("%s Created",NEWS_DATABASE_FILE);
        }

      CreateRecords(db);//Will create the 'Records' table and insert the  current time
      CreateAutoDST(db);//Will create the 'AutoDST' table and insert the broker's DST schedule
      FileClose(file);//Close the text file 'NEWS_TEXT_FILE'
      FileDelete(NEWS_TEXT_FILE,FILE_COMMON);//Delete the text file, as we are about to close the database
      ArrayRemove(Evalues,0,WHOLE_ARRAY);//Removes the values in the array
     }
//--- all transactions have been performed successfully - record changes and unlock the database
   DatabaseTransactionCommit(db);
   DatabaseClose(db);//Close the database
  }



We now move onto the expert advisor which will run all the code we created in all the different classes and files we created in this NewsTrading Project

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                  NewsTrading.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "News.mqh"
CNews NewsObject;
#include "TimeManagement.mqh"
CTimeManagement CTM;
#include "WorkingWithFolders.mqh"
CFolders Folder();//Calling the class's constructor
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//---
   if(!MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER))//Checks whether the program is in the strategy tester
     {
      //Checks whether the database file exists and whether it has been modified in the current date
      if((!CTM.DateisToday((datetime)FileGetInteger(NEWS_DATABASE_FILE,FILE_MODIFY_DATE,true)))||(!FileIsExist(NEWS_DATABASE_FILE,FILE_COMMON)))
        {
         /*
         In the Do while loop below, the code will check if the terminal is connected to the internet.
         If the the program is stopped the loop will break, if the program is not stopped and the terminal
         is connected to the internet the function CreateEconomicDatabase will be called from the News.mqh header file's
         object called NewsObject and the loop will break once called.
         */
         bool done=false;
         do
           {
            if(IsStopped())
              {
               done=true;
              }

            if(!TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_CONNECTED))
              {
               Print("Waiting for connection...");
               Sleep(500);
               continue;
              }
            else
              {
               Print("Connection Successful!");
               NewsObject.CreateEconomicDatabase();//calling the database create function
               done=true;
              }
           }
         while(!done);
        }
     }
   else
     {
      //Checks whether the database file exists
      if(!FileIsExist(NEWS_DATABASE_FILE,FILE_COMMON))
        {
         Print("Necessary Files Do not Exist!");
         Print("Run Program outside of the Strategy Tester");
         Print("Necessary Files Should be Created First");
         return(INIT_FAILED);
        }
      //Checks whether the lastest database date includes the time and date being tested
      datetime lastestdate = CTM.TimePlusOffset(NewsObject.GetLastestNewsDate(),CTM.DaysS());//Day after the lastest recorded time in the database
      if(lastestdate<TimeCurrent())
        {
         Print("Necessary Files OutDated!");
         Print("Database Dates End at: ",lastestdate);
         Print("Dates after %s will not be available for backtest",lastestdate);
         Print("To Update Files:");
         Print("Run Program outside of the Strategy Tester");
        }
     }
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//---

  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//---

  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

 All that is left now is to compile the files as well as the expert advisor and add the expert advisor on to a chart and begin analysis on what we have coded.

And most importantly see what the Economic calendar has to offer.

These are our project files

Project Program Files




MQL5 Economic Calendar Breakdown

Navigating Window


Once everything is compiled we will now open the trading terminal and locate the Navigator window and open our NewsTrading Folder.


Attach Expert to chart

We will now attach the Expert Advisor onto a chart of your choice, we will not enable "Allow Algo Trading" in this article because no trading will be done. Well just press OK and attach the Expert.



Expert Print Messages

Once the Expert is attached to the chart, you should see printed text in the Experts tab at the bottom of the terminal informing the user that the database was successfully created.


CommonFolderIDE


Now you will have to locate the IDE button on the upper section of the trading terminal, once you have located the button press the button and you will see another window open separate to

the trading terminal. Locate the File button on the upper left section of the IDE and select the Open MetaQuotes Common Data Folder.


File Directory 

Your file directory should look similar to this image above, which will show you the files in this folder called Files.


NewsTrading Folder

NewsCalendar Folder

Broker Folder

You will see that the NewsTrading Folder was created and many others


Directory

Calendar Database File

Once all the folders have been open you will find your broker's separated Calendar SQLite database.

We will now go back to the MQL5 IDE.


FolderIcon

Select the Folder icon on the upper left of the IDE and you should be located to the Common Folder.


Database File

We will then locate the broker's Calendar SQLite Database and open it.



Open Database

You should see the database's contents in the Navigator window, we will right click on the first table and select "Open Table"



AutoDST Table

The table will open and all the records(*) from 'AutoDST' will be displayed, there will only ever be one record in this table as this will be our broker's recommend DST calendar table.


Data_AU Table

Once we open the table 'Data_AU' the table will display all the records in this table as well as all the columns.



Calendar Tables Join

SQL query: 

SELECT  None.EVENTNAME, DATE(REPLACE(None.EVENTDATE,'.','-')) as Date, TIME(REPLACE(None.EVENTDATE,'.','-')) as Time_None,

TIME(REPLACE(US.EVENTDATE,'.','-')) as Time_US, TIME(REPLACE(UK.EVENTDATE,'.','-')) as Time_UK, TIME(REPLACE(AU.EVENTDATE,'.','-')) as Time_AU

FROM 'Data_None' None

INNER JOIN 'Data_US' US on US.ID=None.ID

INNER JOIN 'Data_UK' UK on UK.ID=None.ID

INNER JOIN 'Data_AU' AU on AU.ID=None.ID

WHERE Date BETWEEN '2023-01-01' AND '2024-01-01' AND None.EVENTID='840100001';

Purpose: This query is to display the event name of the event id = '840100001' and the event date as 'Date' and time as 'Time_None' by the dates between '2023-01-01' and '2024-01-01' from the table 'Data_None', as well as selecting the same event id from the tables 'Data_UK', 'Data_US', 'Data_AU' but only displaying the time of the events from these tables as 'Time_UK', 'Time_US', 'Time_AU'. In this query we want to show the difference in time between the different calendar tables for the same event for the whole year of 2023.

In SQL query above we give the table 'Data_None' an alias called None, we give table 'Data_US' an alias called US, we also give table 'Data_UK' an alias called UK, and table 'Data_AU' is given an alias AU.

We SELECT

None.EVENTNAME

from the table 'Data_None'.


On the SQL Function

REPLACE(None.EVENTDATE,'.','-')

The dot characters('.') in the value from None.EVENTDATE are replaced with dash characters('-'). This is because the SQL

DATE()

Function only accepts dates in datetime with a dash as a character separator and not dates in datetime with a dots as a character separator. This function converts datetime into date.


TIME()

This SQL Function above converts datetime to time.



Distinct Country

SQL query: 

SELECT Distinct(COUNTRY) FROM 'Data_None';

Purpose: This Query provides us with all the unique countries that have records in the calendar table 'Data_None'.



ExportResults

If you want to keep the results from your SQL queries for later analysis you can simply right click of one of the results and Export the CSV file, which can be converted to an excel file

for more effect analysis. 


New Zealand

SQL query: 

SELECT * FROM 'Data_None' where COUNTRY='New Zealand';

Purpose: This Query provides us with all the records for a specific country. In this case that is New Zealand.



Unique Event IDs

SQL query: 

SELECT Distinct(EVENTID), COUNTRY, EVENTNAME,EVENTTYPE, EVENTSECTOR, EVENTIMPORTANCE, EVENTFREQUENCY,
EVENTCURRENCY, EVENTCODE FROM 'Data_None' 
where COUNTRY='New Zealand';

Purpose: This query retrieves all the unique Event IDs for a specific country and selects specific columns such as the " EVENTNAME " and " EVENTSECTOR " and so on.

But Specifically not "EVENTDATE" as each "EVENTID" has a different "EVENTDATE". Trying to include the "EVENTDATE" in this query will returns errors.



Specific EventSector

SQL query: 

SELECT Distinct(EVENTID), COUNTRY, EVENTNAME, EVENTTYPE, EVENTIMPORTANCE FROM 'Data_None' 
where COUNTRY='New Zealand' and EVENTSECTOR='CALENDAR_SECTOR_PRICES';

Purpose: This query retrieves all the unique Event IDs for a specific "COUNTRY" and "EVENTSECTOR"



Events With High Importance

SQL query:

SELECT COUNTRY,EVENTNAME, EVENTIMPORTANCE FROM 'Data_None' 
where EVENTIMPORTANCE='CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH'
UNION
SELECT COUNTRY,EVENTNAME, EVENTIMPORTANCE FROM 'Data_None' 
where EVENTIMPORTANCE='CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH';

Purpose: This query retrieves all the unique records for Event Importance that is "CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH"



Conclusion

There is a lot to take away from this article, I hope your learnt something new and got some new ideas after reading this article. In this article we went through why using a database was the right choice and some benefits of using a database. We also went through all the currencies provided by the MQL5 economic calendar, and the concept of DST(Daylight savings). Additionally we coded various essential files to create the Calendar database and check whether to update or create the database.

Finally we went through finding the database files once they were created and extracting specific data using basic SQL queries to manipulate the table. In the next article we will go through risk management. Bye for now.



Warning: All rights to these materials are reserved by MetaQuotes Ltd. Copying or reprinting of these materials in whole or in part is prohibited.

This article was written by a user of the site and reflects their personal views. MetaQuotes Ltd is not responsible for the accuracy of the information presented, nor for any consequences resulting from the use of the solutions, strategies or recommendations described.

Kabelo Frans Mampa
Kabelo Frans Mampa
    • A little bit about me, I started my trading journey in 2017. Back then, I was into binary options and deriv.com, which had a different name. I became familiar with MetaTrader in 2018 and moved to forex trading. I started to find my love for programming in 2016 when I was 14, but I only began to build my knowledge in MQL4 from YouTube in 2020. During the lockdown, I was learning and practicing consistently, but I wasn't very good in the beginning. In my first year of college in 2021, I was improving while I was studying Software Development. I built a simple Bollinger bands mean reversion martingale expert advisor, and many other concepts back then, but I just didn't understand how to optimize any of them. Fast forward to 2023, I jumped to MQL5, and it was intimidating, but I learned a lot quicker due to my previous knowledge of MQL4, and I was very intrigued with the economic calendar that MQL5 provided. So I decided to build an Expert Advisor based on News trading, and it was a major learning curve for me. I

    Other articles by this author

    Last comments | Go to discussion (1)
    amrali
    amrali | 22 Apr 2024 at 09:27

    Nice article and well-crafted code.

    I liked the approach you followed to get the broker's DST type through the price reactions to NFP of united states on EURUSD charts, it works flawlessly.

    I tested also the dst adjustments of non-farm payrolls (NFP) events of united states on multiple brokers (DST_NONE, DST_UK and DST_US) and it showed that they are calculated properly inside the method CDaylightSavings_AU::adjustDaylightSavings() and its siblings in the other two classes. However, the performance of the process to identify daylight times can be boosted greatly by directly calculating the dst switch times using mathematical equations instead of the linear search through CArrayObj() of the hard-coded values. See here.

    Also note that that SymbolInfoString(SymName,SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE) can fail on some brokers that do not configure that property correctly on their servers (they "wrongly" set the base currency of EURUSD to USD instead of EUR), so it is more safe to use StringSubstr(SymName,0,3).

    Thanks.

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