多交易品种多周期指标中的颜色缓冲区

目录





概述

我们继续在上一篇文章中开始的多交易品种、多周期指标的开发。



单色指标缓冲区是常规的双精度型数组，在计算指标时填充数据。我们可以使用 CopyBuffer() 函数从该数组中获取数据，并将其显示在图表上，前提是接收数组将是一个设置为指标绘制缓冲区的双精度型数组 (SetIndexBuffer())。当将数据从指标计算部分的缓冲区复制到其绘制部分的缓冲区时，数据会以一种颜色显示在图表上，该颜色是由为绘制部分准备的缓冲区数组设置的。对于多色缓冲区，情况略有不同。除了数据数组之外，颜色缓冲区还有一个颜色索引数组。

对于一条绘制的彩色指标线，我们可以设置最多 64 种不同的颜色来显示它。您可以使用编译器指令 indicator_colorN 设置线条的颜色，例如：

#property indicator_color1 clrGreen , clrRed

或者通过 PlotIndexSetInteger() 函数，例如：

PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES , 2 ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_COLOR , 0 , clrGreen ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_COLOR , 1 , clrRed );

在这两个例子中，指标的第一条绘制线都设置了两种颜色：绿色和红色。绿色索引为0，而红色索引为1。这些颜色索引存储在指标颜色缓冲区中的特殊颜色索引数组中。对于指标计算的时间序列中的每个柱形，您都可以设置其自己的颜色。在这种情况下，要为每个柱形设置单独的颜色索引。在本例中，它要么是 0，要么是 1。指标线用分配给该指数的颜色绘制。

看来，在上面的例子中，第一种方法看起来更加简洁。这是事实，但是为了能够动态地改变指示线的颜色，您就需要使用第二种方法：分配颜色数量，然后根据指标显示的情况动态地将它们更改为任何其他颜色。



对于每个颜色缓冲区，您应该分配一个颜色索引数组，并且颜色索引数组的索引必须比正在绘制的数组的索引大 1。对于需要多个数组的绘图样式，颜色数组的索引始终比分配用于绘制线的最后一个数组的索引大 1。







基本原则

基于上述情况，我们了解到：

指标绘图缓冲区可以使用一个或多个数组进行绘图，具体取决于绘图样式。 对于任何颜色数组，都会使用一个附加数组，它是绘图缓冲区的颜色索引数组，其索引比分配给绘图缓冲区的最后一个数组的索引大 1。

为了更好地理解，让我们创建一个新指标，其中我们将使用多个数组进行构造，指示几个绘图缓冲区，包括简单的和彩色的：

我们有以下指标模板： #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 17 #property indicator_plots 6 #property indicator_label1 "Label1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrRed #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "Label2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_FILLING #property indicator_color2 clrRed , clrDeepSkyBlue #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #property indicator_label3 "Label3" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_CANDLES #property indicator_color3 clrDarkSalmon #property indicator_style3 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width3 1 #property indicator_label4 "Label4" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_COLOR_LINE #property indicator_color4 clrRed , clrRoyalBlue #property indicator_style4 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width4 1 #property indicator_label5 "Label5" #property indicator_type5 DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 #property indicator_color5 clrRed , clrForestGreen , clrBurlyWood #property indicator_style5 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width5 1 #property indicator_label6 "Label6" #property indicator_type6 DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES #property indicator_color6 clrRed , clrBlue , clrGray #property indicator_style6 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width6 1 input uchar InpHidePlotIndex = 0 ; double Label1Buffer[]; double Label2Buffer1[]; double Label2Buffer2[]; double Label3Buffer1[]; double Label3Buffer2[]; double Label3Buffer3[]; double Label3Buffer4[]; double Label4Buffer[]; double Label4Colors[]; double Label5Buffer1[]; double Label5Buffer2[]; double Label5Colors[]; double Label6Buffer1[]; double Label6Buffer2[]; double Label6Buffer3[]; double Label6Buffer4[]; double Label6Colors[]; int OnInit () { SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,Label1Buffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,Label2Buffer1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,Label2Buffer2, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 ,Label3Buffer1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 4 ,Label3Buffer2, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 5 ,Label3Buffer3, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 6 ,Label3Buffer4, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 7 ,Label4Buffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 8 ,Label4Colors, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); SetIndexBuffer ( 9 ,Label5Buffer1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 10 ,Label5Buffer2, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 11 ,Label5Colors, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); SetIndexBuffer ( 12 ,Label6Buffer1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 13 ,Label6Buffer2, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 14 ,Label6Buffer3, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 15 ,Label6Buffer4, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 16 ,Label6Colors, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { return (rates_total); } 注释描述了哪些数组被分配给了特定的图形系列。如果您创建指标而不更改图形系列的默认名称，则向导会为指标缓冲区创建相当合乎逻辑且易于理解的名称，其中“LabelX”是使用数字 X 绘制的缓冲区的名称，“Buffer”是用于构建图形系列的数组的编号（一个或多个）。 例如， Label5Buffer1 是第五个绘图缓冲区的第一个数组（它的索引实际上是 4，因为它从零开始），用于构建两条线之间的彩色直方图。

Label5Buffer2 是第五个绘图缓冲区的第二个数组，用于构建在两条线之间绘制的彩色直方图。



Label5Colors 是第五个绘图缓冲区的颜色索引数组，用于构建两条线之间的彩色直方图。

对于上面讨论的例子，图形系列（绘图缓冲区）的索引是 4，尽管索引为 9、10 和 11 的数组已分配给它。因此，为了将任何属性分配给该图形系列，您需要设置的不是用于构建图形系列的数组的索引，而是绘图缓冲区的索引（在本例中共有六个 - 从 0 到 5）。 为了直观地观察如何将属性分配给图形系列， 您可以添加一个输入变量，在其中指出不应在数据窗口中显示的绘图缓冲区的索引，并将 给定的绘图缓冲区设置为 false 值： #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 17 #property indicator_plots 6 #property indicator_label1 "Label1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrRed #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "Label2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_FILLING #property indicator_color2 clrRed , clrDeepSkyBlue #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #property indicator_label3 "Label3" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_CANDLES #property indicator_color3 clrDarkSalmon #property indicator_style3 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width3 1 #property indicator_label4 "Label4" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_COLOR_LINE #property indicator_color4 clrRed , clrRoyalBlue #property indicator_style4 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width4 1 #property indicator_label5 "Label5" #property indicator_type5 DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 #property indicator_color5 clrRed , clrForestGreen , clrBurlyWood #property indicator_style5 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width5 1 #property indicator_label6 "Label6" #property indicator_type6 DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES #property indicator_color6 clrRed , clrBlue , clrGray #property indicator_style6 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width6 1 input uchar InpHidePlotIndex = 0 ; double Label1Buffer[]; double Label2Buffer1[]; double Label2Buffer2[]; double Label3Buffer1[]; double Label3Buffer2[]; double Label3Buffer3[]; double Label3Buffer4[]; double Label4Buffer[]; double Label4Colors[]; double Label5Buffer1[]; double Label5Buffer2[]; double Label5Colors[]; double Label6Buffer1[]; double Label6Buffer2[]; double Label6Buffer3[]; double Label6Buffer4[]; double Label6Colors[]; int hide_index=(InpHidePlotIndex> 5 ? 5 : InpHidePlotIndex); int OnInit () { SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,Label1Buffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,Label2Buffer1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,Label2Buffer2, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 ,Label3Buffer1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 4 ,Label3Buffer2, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 5 ,Label3Buffer3, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 6 ,Label3Buffer4, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 7 ,Label4Buffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 8 ,Label4Colors, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); SetIndexBuffer ( 9 ,Label5Buffer1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 10 ,Label5Buffer2, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 11 ,Label5Colors, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); SetIndexBuffer ( 12 ,Label6Buffer1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 13 ,Label6Buffer2, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 14 ,Label6Buffer3, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 15 ,Label6Buffer4, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 16 ,Label6Colors, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_SHOW_DATA , true ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_SHOW_DATA , true ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 2 , PLOT_SHOW_DATA , true ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 3 , PLOT_SHOW_DATA , true ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 4 , PLOT_SHOW_DATA , true ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 5 , PLOT_SHOW_DATA , true ); PlotIndexSetInteger (hide_index, PLOT_SHOW_DATA , false ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { return (rates_total); }

如果你在设置中设置了缓冲区 0，它对应着名为 Label1 的图形系列，那么这个缓冲区将不会显示在数据窗口中：

您可以看到数据列表以名为 Label2 的缓冲区开始。 如果在指标设置中输入 5，则名为 Label6 的缓冲区将从数据窗口中隐藏：

因此，无论在指标中分配多少个数组来构建图形系列，您都需要考虑以下因素： 要特别更改图形系列的属性，您需要访问所需绘图缓冲区的索引，而不是构建这些系列所分配的数组的索引。

要构建具有不同绘图样式的缓冲区，您需要将一到五个数组分配为指标缓冲区。

属于一个绘图缓冲区的所有数组必须严格按照顺序一个接一个地出现。它们不能与用于构建其他图形系列的其他数组混合。

分配给一个绘图缓冲区的数组列表中的颜色索引数组是最后一个。 基于上述内容，我们了解到多交易品种多周期指标的缓冲区结构需要改进。现在我们将在结构中声明五个数组：四个数组用于存储缓冲区数据，第五个数组用于存储颜色索引。不同的指标线绘制样式可能需要使用一到五个双精度型数组。所有这些数组都将在缓冲区结构中声明，并且只使用特定指标所需的数组。因此，当访问缓冲区数据时，您需要指定此缓冲区的索引以及所需数组的编号（索引）。不断地指示所需缓冲区的索引和所需数组的索引并不是很方便，因为标准指标中的大多数指标构造都是在单数组缓冲区上进行的，并且您始终必须把第二个索引指示为零。但稍后，在创建并测试多版本格式中的所有指标后，我们将向每个指标的类中添加从所需缓冲区和数组中获取必要数据的方法。这将在稍后完成。现在，我们来讨论指标缓冲区的结构。



扩展类

为了消除跟踪指标的绘图缓冲区构建所需的数组数量的需要，我们将实现从图形系列接收数据，使其仅在绘图缓冲区的索引和所需数组的索引处访问。也就是说，如果绘制缓冲区 0 需要两个数据数组和一个颜色索引数组，那么要从第一个数组请求数据，您只需指定绘图缓冲区的索引和所需数组的索引，例如 0 和 0。如果我们需要第二个数组中的数据，就请指出 0 和 1。为了从颜色缓冲区请求数据，我们将创建相应的方法，并且仅指示绘图缓冲区的索引 (0)。

这样，我们就不需要记住分配给指标缓冲区的数组的索引了。它们将在类中被记住，并根据图形系列的索引和所需的数组返回数据。因此，仅根据绘图缓冲区的索引进行查询来获取数据可能会更容易一些。稍后，对于每个标准指标的每个类，我们都将创建从所需数组返回数据的方法。这将进一步促进从多指标缓冲区获取数据并在图表上绘制其线条的任务。

所有更改都将在库文件 \MQL5\Include\IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh 中进行。

此外，指标缓冲区的结构将在库文件中重新设计。我们将把一些功能移到私有部分，因为不需要从外部访问它们。之前我们仅初始化并改变了一个数组的大小，现在则有五个。因此，初始化和调整大小函数现在处理所有五个数组。所需数组的数量将根据缓冲区的绘图样式设置来选择，因为样式决定了构建图形系列所需数组的数量。在创建指标时，绘制样式设置为缓冲区结构。我们还将在缓冲区结构中写入指标源数组的索引，以便通过该索引我们可以准确地知道数据是从源指标的哪个缓冲区复制的。



struct SBuffer { private : double init_value; uchar init_color_idx; int shift; uint source; bool colored; ENUM_DRAW_TYPE draw_type; bool ResizeArrays( const int new_size) { bool res= true ; switch (draw_type) { case DRAW_LINE : case DRAW_HISTOGRAM : case DRAW_ARROW : case DRAW_SECTION : return ArrayResize (array0,new_size)==new_size; case DRAW_HISTOGRAM2 : case DRAW_ZIGZAG : case DRAW_FILLING : res =( ArrayResize (array0,new_size)==new_size); res &=( ArrayResize (array1,new_size)==new_size); return res; case DRAW_BARS : case DRAW_CANDLES : res =( ArrayResize (array0,new_size)==new_size); res &=( ArrayResize (array1,new_size)==new_size); res &=( ArrayResize (array2,new_size)==new_size); res &=( ArrayResize (array3,new_size)==new_size); return res; case DRAW_COLOR_LINE : case DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM : case DRAW_COLOR_ARROW : case DRAW_COLOR_SECTION : res =( ArrayResize (array0,new_size)==new_size); res &=( ArrayResize (color_indexes,new_size)==new_size); return res; case DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 : case DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG : res =( ArrayResize (array0,new_size)==new_size); res &=( ArrayResize (array1,new_size)==new_size); res &=( ArrayResize (color_indexes,new_size)==new_size); return res; case DRAW_COLOR_BARS : case DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES : res =( ArrayResize (array0,new_size)==new_size); res &=( ArrayResize (array1,new_size)==new_size); res &=( ArrayResize (array2,new_size)==new_size); res &=( ArrayResize (array3,new_size)==new_size); res &=( ArrayResize (color_indexes,new_size)==new_size); return res; default : break ; } return false ; } int InitArrays( void ) { bool res= 0 ; switch (draw_type) { case DRAW_LINE : case DRAW_HISTOGRAM : case DRAW_ARROW : case DRAW_SECTION : return ArrayInitialize (array0,init_value); case DRAW_HISTOGRAM2 : case DRAW_ZIGZAG : case DRAW_FILLING : res+= ArrayInitialize (array0,init_value); res+= ArrayInitialize (array1,init_value); return res/ 2 ; case DRAW_BARS : case DRAW_CANDLES : res+= ArrayInitialize (array0,init_value); res+= ArrayInitialize (array1,init_value); res+= ArrayInitialize (array2,init_value); res+= ArrayInitialize (array3,init_value); return res/ 4 ; case DRAW_COLOR_LINE : case DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM : case DRAW_COLOR_ARROW : case DRAW_COLOR_SECTION : res+= ArrayInitialize (array0,init_value); res+= ArrayInitialize (color_indexes,init_color_idx); return res/ 2 ; case DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 : case DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG : res+= ArrayInitialize (array0,init_value); res+= ArrayInitialize (array1,init_value); res+= ArrayInitialize (color_indexes,init_color_idx); return res/ 3 ; case DRAW_COLOR_BARS : case DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES : res+= ArrayInitialize (array0,init_value); res+= ArrayInitialize (array1,init_value); res+= ArrayInitialize (array2,init_value); res+= ArrayInitialize (array3,init_value); res+= ArrayInitialize (color_indexes,init_color_idx); return res/ 5 ; default : break ; } return false ; } public : double array0[]; double array1[]; double array2[]; double array3[]; double color_indexes[]; color clrs[]; string descript; bool IsColoredBuffer( void ) { return colored; } void SetBufferDrawType( const ENUM_DRAW_TYPE type, const uint buff_source) { draw_type=type; source=buff_source; switch (draw_type) { case DRAW_COLOR_LINE : case DRAW_COLOR_SECTION : case DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM : case DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 : case DRAW_COLOR_ARROW : case DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG : case DRAW_COLOR_BARS : case DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES : colored= true ; break ; default : colored= false ; break ; } } ENUM_DRAW_TYPE DrawType( void ) { return draw_type; } uint BufferFrom( void ) { return source; } void SetInitValue( const double value) { init_value=value; } double InitValue( void ) { return init_value; } void SetInitColorIdx( const uchar idx) { init_color_idx=idx; } uchar InitColorIdx( void ) { return init_color_idx; } void SetShift( const int value) { shift=value; } int Shift( void ) { return shift; } uint BufferSize( void ) { return array0.Size(); } bool BuffResize( const int new_size) { return ResizeArrays(new_size); } int InitBuffer( void ) { return InitArrays(); } uint BufferColorIdxSize( void ) { return color_indexes.Size(); } void SetColorToIdx( const uchar idx, const color clr) { if (idx>( int )clrs.Size()- 1 ) { ResetLastError (); if ( ArrayResize (clrs,idx+ 1 )!=idx+ 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize 'clrs' failed. Error %lu" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return ; } } clrs[idx]=clr; } color ColorByIdx( const uchar idx){ return (idx<clrs.Size() ? clrs[idx] : clrNONE ); } };

此前，数组是在 Calculate() 指标计算方法中复制的。现在，由于需要复制多个数组，因此已经创建了新的方法来返回复制用于计算的所有数组的结果。在多指标类中，我们声明新的方法 ，并将所需数组的索引添加到数据检索方法中。

class CIndMSTF : public CObject { private : ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE m_program; ENUM_INDICATOR m_type; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_timeframe; string m_symbol; int m_handle; int m_id; bool m_success; ENUM_ERR_TYPE m_type_err; string m_description; string m_name; string m_parameters; protected : ENUM_IND_CATEGORY m_category; MqlParam m_param[]; string m_title; SBuffer m_buffers[]; int m_digits; int m_limit; int m_rates_total; int m_prev_calculated; void SetName( const string name) { this .m_name=name; } void SetParameters( const string str) { this .m_parameters=str; } bool BufferResize( const uint buffer_num, const int new_buff_size); bool BuffersResize( const int new_buff_size); bool BufferInitialize( const uint buffer_num, const int new_buff_size); bool BuffersInitialize( const int new_buff_size); bool IsEqualParameters( const MqlParam &this_param, const MqlParam &compared_param) const { if (this_param.type==compared_param.type && this_param.integer_value==compared_param.integer_value && this_param.string_value==compared_param.string_value && :: NormalizeDouble (this_param.double_value-compared_param.double_value, 8 )== 0 ) return true ; return false ; } int CompareParams( const MqlParam &this_param, const MqlParam &compared_param) { if ( this .IsEqualParameters(this_param,compared_param)) return 0 ; else if (this_param.type>compared_param.type || this_param.integer_value>compared_param.integer_value || this_param.string_value>compared_param.string_value || this_param.double_value>compared_param.double_value ) return 1 ; else if (this_param.type<compared_param.type || this_param.integer_value<compared_param.integer_value || this_param.string_value<compared_param.string_value || this_param.double_value<compared_param.double_value ) return - 1 ; else return - 1 ; } bool CopyArray( const uint buff_num, const uint array_num, const int to_copy, double &array[]); bool CopyArrays( const uint buff_num, const int to_copy); public : int CreateIndicator( void ); bool Calculate( void ); bool DataToBuffer( const string symbol_to, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_to, const uint buffer_num, const uint array_num , const int limit, double &buffer[]); bool DataToColorBuffer( const string symbol_to, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_to, const uint buffer_num, const uint array_num, const int limit, double &plot_buffer[], double &color_buffer[]); void SetBufferInitValue( const uint buffer_num, const double value); double BufferInitValue( const uint buffer_num) const ; void SetBufferInitColorIndex( const uint buffer_num, const uchar index); uchar BufferInitColorIndex( const uint buffer_num) const ; void SetBufferColorToIndex( const uint buffer_num, const uchar color_idx, const color clr); color BufferColorByIndex( const uint buffer_num, const uchar color_idx); bool IsColoredBuffer( const uint buffer_num) const ; void SetBufferShift( const uint buffer_num, const int value); double BufferShift( const uint buffer_num) const ; void SetBufferDrawType( const uint buffer_num, const ENUM_DRAW_TYPE type, const uint buff_source); ENUM_DRAW_TYPE BufferDrawType( const uint buffer_num); uint BufferFrom( const uint buffer_num); double GetData( const uint buffer_num, const uint array_num , const int index) const ; double GetDataTo( const string symbol_to, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_to, const uint buffer_num, const uint array_num , const int index) const ; double GetColorData( const uint buffer_num, const int index) const ; double GetColorDataTo( const string symbol_to, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_to, const uint buffer_num, const int index) const ; uint DataTotal( const uint buffer_num, const uint array_num ) const ; uint ColorsTotal( const uint buffer_num) const ; ENUM_LINE_STATE BufferLineState( const uint buffer_num, const uint array_num , const int index) const ; ENUM_LINE_STATE BufferLineState( const string symbol_from, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframes_from, const uint buffer_num, const uint array_num , const int index) const ; ENUM_LINE_STATE BufferLineStateRelative( const int buffer_num, const uint array_num , const int index, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ); ENUM_LINE_STATE BufferLineStateRelative( const string symbol_from, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframes_from, const int buffer_num, const uint array_num , const int index, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ); bool IsSuccess( void ) const { return this .m_success; } ENUM_ERR_TYPE TypeError( void ) const { return this .m_type_err; } void SetID( const int id) { this .m_id=id; } void SetDigits( const uint digits) { this .m_digits=( int )digits; } void SetDescription( const string descr) { this .m_description=descr; } void SetBufferDescription( const uint buffer_num, const string descr); void SetAsSeriesOff( void ); bool IsSeries( const uint buffer_num, const uint array_num ) const ; bool IsSynchronized( void ) const { return ( bool ):: SeriesInfoInteger ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, SERIES_SYNCHRONIZED ); } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return this .m_timeframe; } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } string Name( void ) const { return this .m_name; } string Parameters( void ) const { return this .m_parameters; } int Handle( void ) const { return this .m_handle; } int Digits ( void ) const { return this .m_digits; } uint BuffersTotal( void ) const { return this .m_buffers.Size(); } uint RatesTotal( void ) const { return this .m_rates_total; } int ID( void ) const { return this .m_id; } string Description( void ) const { return this .m_description; } string Title( void ) const { return this .m_title; } ENUM_IND_CATEGORY Category( void ) const { return this .m_category; } uint ParamsTotal( void ) const { return this .m_param.Size(); } ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE Program( void ) const { return this .m_program; } string CategoryDescription( void ); string BufferDescription( const uint buffer_num); MqlParam GetMqlParam( const int index) const { return this .m_param[index]; } bool IsIndicator() const { return ( this .Program()== PROGRAM_INDICATOR ); } string TimeframeDescription( void ) const { return :: StringSubstr (:: EnumToString ( this .m_timeframe), 7 ); } int Calculated( void ) const { return :: BarsCalculated ( this .m_handle); } virtual int Type( void ) const { return this .m_type; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CIndMSTF *compared=node; switch (mode) { case COMPARE_MODE_ID : return ( this .ID()>compared.ID() ? 1 : this .ID()<compared.ID() ? - 1 : 0 ); case COMPARE_MODE_HANDLE : return ( this .Handle()>compared.Handle() ? 1 : this .Handle()<compared.Handle() ? - 1 : 0 ); case COMPARE_MODE_CATEGORY : return ( this .Category()>compared.Category() ? 1 : this .Category()<compared.Category() ? - 1 : 0 ); case COMPARE_MODE_SYMBOL : return ( this . Symbol ()>compared. Symbol () ? 1 : this . Symbol ()<compared. Symbol () ? - 1 : 0 ); case COMPARE_MODE_TIMEFRAME : return ( this .Timeframe()>compared.Timeframe() ? 1 : this .Timeframe()<compared.Timeframe() ? - 1 : 0 ); case COMPARE_MODE_DESCRIPTION : return ( this .Description()>compared.Description() ? 1 : this .Description()<compared.Description() ? - 1 : 0 ); default : return ( this .IsEqualIndicators(compared) ? 0 : - 1 ); } } bool IsEqualIndicators( const CIndMSTF *compared) const { if ( this .Type()!=compared.Type() || this .ParamsTotal()!=compared.ParamsTotal()) return false ; bool res= true ; int total=( int ) this .ParamsTotal(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) res &= this .IsEqualParameters( this .m_param[i],compared.GetMqlParam(i)); res &=( this .Timeframe()==compared.Timeframe()); res &=( this . Symbol ()==compared. Symbol ()); return res; } void OnTimer ( void ); CIndMSTF(){} CIndMSTF( const ENUM_INDICATOR type, const uint buffers, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); ~CIndMSTF(); };

在类析构函数中，我们释放所有指标缓冲区数组的内存 ：

CIndMSTF::~CIndMSTF() { :: EventKillTimer (); :: ResetLastError (); if ( this .m_handle!= INVALID_HANDLE && !:: IndicatorRelease ( this .m_handle)) :: PrintFormat ( "%s: %s, handle %ld IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , this .Title(),m_handle,:: GetLastError ()); for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int ) this .BuffersTotal();i++) { :: ArrayFree ( this .m_buffers[i].array0); :: ArrayFree ( this .m_buffers[i].array1); :: ArrayFree ( this .m_buffers[i].array2); :: ArrayFree ( this .m_buffers[i].array3); :: ArrayFree ( this .m_buffers[i].color_indexes); } }

新声明方法的实现：

void CIndMSTF::SetBufferInitColorIndex( const uint buffer_num, const uchar index) { if (buffer_num> this .BuffersTotal()- 1 ) { string buff_limit=( this .BuffersTotal()== 1 ? "0" : "0 - " + string ( this .BuffersTotal()- 1 )); :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,buffer_num,buff_limit); return ; } this .m_buffers[buffer_num].SetInitColorIdx(index); } uchar CIndMSTF::BufferInitColorIndex( const uint buffer_num) const { if (buffer_num> this .BuffersTotal()- 1 ) { string buff_limit=( this .BuffersTotal()== 1 ? "0" : "0 - " + string ( this .BuffersTotal()- 1 )); :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,buffer_num,buff_limit); return uchar ( this .BuffersTotal()> 0 ? this .m_buffers[ 0 ].InitColorIdx() : 0 ); } return this .m_buffers[buffer_num].InitColorIdx(); } void CIndMSTF::SetBufferColorToIndex( const uint buffer_num, const uchar color_idx, const color clr) { if (buffer_num> this .BuffersTotal()- 1 ) { string buff_limit=( this .BuffersTotal()== 1 ? "0" : "0 - " + string ( this .BuffersTotal()- 1 )); :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,buffer_num,buff_limit); return ; } this .m_buffers[buffer_num].SetColorToIdx(color_idx,clr); } color CIndMSTF::BufferColorByIndex( const uint buffer_num, const uchar color_idx) { if (buffer_num> this .BuffersTotal()- 1 ) { string buff_limit=( this .BuffersTotal()== 1 ? "0" : "0 - " + string ( this .BuffersTotal()- 1 )); :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,buffer_num,buff_limit); return clrNONE ; } return this .m_buffers[buffer_num].ColorByIdx(color_idx); } bool CIndMSTF::IsColoredBuffer( const uint buffer_num) const { if (buffer_num> this .BuffersTotal()- 1 ) { string buff_limit=( this .BuffersTotal()== 1 ? "0" : "0 - " + string ( this .BuffersTotal()- 1 )); :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,buffer_num,buff_limit); return false ; } return this .m_buffers[buffer_num].IsColoredBuffer(); } void CIndMSTF::SetBufferDrawType( const uint buffer_num, const ENUM_DRAW_TYPE type, const uint buff_source) { if (buffer_num> this .BuffersTotal()- 1 ) { string buff_limit=( this .BuffersTotal()== 1 ? "0" : "0 - " + string ( this .BuffersTotal()- 1 )); :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,buffer_num,buff_limit); return ; } this .m_buffers[buffer_num].SetBufferDrawType(type,buff_source); } ENUM_DRAW_TYPE CIndMSTF::BufferDrawType( const uint buffer_num) { if (buffer_num> this .BuffersTotal()- 1 ) { string buff_limit=( this .BuffersTotal()== 1 ? "0" : "0 - " + string ( this .BuffersTotal()- 1 )); :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,buffer_num,buff_limit); return ( this .BuffersTotal()> 0 ? this .m_buffers[ 0 ].DrawType() : DRAW_NONE ); } return this .m_buffers[buffer_num].DrawType(); } uint CIndMSTF::BufferFrom( const uint buffer_num) { if (buffer_num> this .BuffersTotal()- 1 ) { string buff_limit=( this .BuffersTotal()== 1 ? "0" : "0 - " + string ( this .BuffersTotal()- 1 )); :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,buffer_num,buff_limit); return ( this .BuffersTotal()> 0 ? this .m_buffers[ 0 ].Shift() : 0 ); } return this .m_buffers[buffer_num].BufferFrom(); } bool CIndMSTF::CopyArray( const uint buff_num, const uint array_num, const int to_copy, double &array[]) { :: ResetLastError (); int copied= 0 ; if (to_copy== 2 ) { switch (array_num) { case 0 : case 1 : case 2 : case 3 : copied=:: CopyBuffer ( this .m_handle, this .m_buffers[buff_num].BufferFrom(), - this .m_buffers[buff_num].Shift(),to_copy,array); break ; case 4 : copied=:: CopyBuffer ( this .m_handle, this .m_buffers[buff_num].BufferFrom()+ 1 ,- this .m_buffers[buff_num].Shift(),to_copy,array); break ; default : break ; } } else { switch (array_num) { case 0 : copied=:: CopyBuffer ( this .m_handle, this .m_buffers[buff_num].BufferFrom(), - this .m_buffers[buff_num].Shift(),to_copy, this .m_buffers[buff_num].array0); break ; case 1 : copied=:: CopyBuffer ( this .m_handle, this .m_buffers[buff_num].BufferFrom(), - this .m_buffers[buff_num].Shift(),to_copy, this .m_buffers[buff_num].array1); break ; case 2 : copied=:: CopyBuffer ( this .m_handle, this .m_buffers[buff_num].BufferFrom(), - this .m_buffers[buff_num].Shift(),to_copy, this .m_buffers[buff_num].array2); break ; case 3 : copied=:: CopyBuffer ( this .m_handle, this .m_buffers[buff_num].BufferFrom(), - this .m_buffers[buff_num].Shift(),to_copy, this .m_buffers[buff_num].array3); break ; case 4 : copied=:: CopyBuffer ( this .m_handle, this .m_buffers[buff_num].BufferFrom()+ 1 ,- this .m_buffers[buff_num].Shift(),to_copy, this .m_buffers[buff_num].color_indexes); break ; default : break ; } } if (copied> 0 ) return true ; if (copied== WRONG_VALUE ) :: PrintFormat ( "%s::%s: Start downloading data by %s/%s. Waiting for the next tick..." , __FUNCTION__ , this .Title(), this .m_symbol, this .TimeframeDescription()); else :: PrintFormat ( "%s::%s: Not all data was copied. Data available: %lu, total copied: %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , this .Title(), this .m_rates_total,copied); return false ; } bool CIndMSTF::CopyArrays( const uint buff_num, const int to_copy) { bool res= true ; double array[ 2 ]; if (to_copy== 2 ) { switch ( this .BufferDrawType(buff_num)) { case DRAW_LINE : case DRAW_HISTOGRAM : case DRAW_ARROW : case DRAW_SECTION : res= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 0 ,to_copy,array); if (res) { this .m_buffers[buff_num].array0[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 0 )- 1 ]=array[ 1 ]; this .m_buffers[buff_num].array0[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 0 )- 2 ]=array[ 0 ]; } return res; case DRAW_HISTOGRAM2 : case DRAW_ZIGZAG : case DRAW_FILLING : res= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 0 ,to_copy,array); if (res) { this .m_buffers[buff_num].array0[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 0 )- 1 ]=array[ 1 ]; this .m_buffers[buff_num].array0[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 0 )- 2 ]=array[ 0 ]; } res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 1 ,to_copy,array); if (res) { this .m_buffers[buff_num].array1[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 1 )- 1 ]=array[ 1 ]; this .m_buffers[buff_num].array1[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 1 )- 2 ]=array[ 0 ]; } return res; case DRAW_BARS : case DRAW_CANDLES : res= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 0 ,to_copy,array); if (res) { this .m_buffers[buff_num].array0[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 0 )- 1 ]=array[ 1 ]; this .m_buffers[buff_num].array0[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 0 )- 2 ]=array[ 0 ]; } res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 1 ,to_copy,array); if (res) { this .m_buffers[buff_num].array1[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 1 )- 1 ]=array[ 1 ]; this .m_buffers[buff_num].array1[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 1 )- 2 ]=array[ 0 ]; } res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 2 ,to_copy,array); if (res) { this .m_buffers[buff_num].array2[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 2 )- 1 ]=array[ 1 ]; this .m_buffers[buff_num].array2[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 2 )- 2 ]=array[ 0 ]; } res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 3 ,to_copy,array); if (res) { this .m_buffers[buff_num].array3[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 3 )- 1 ]=array[ 1 ]; this .m_buffers[buff_num].array3[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 3 )- 2 ]=array[ 0 ]; } return res; case DRAW_COLOR_LINE : case DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM : case DRAW_COLOR_ARROW : case DRAW_COLOR_SECTION : res= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 0 ,to_copy,array); if (res) { this .m_buffers[buff_num].array0[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 0 )- 1 ]=array[ 1 ]; this .m_buffers[buff_num].array0[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 0 )- 2 ]=array[ 0 ]; } res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 4 ,to_copy,array); if (res) { this .m_buffers[buff_num].color_indexes[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 4 )- 1 ]=array[ 1 ]; this .m_buffers[buff_num].color_indexes[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 4 )- 2 ]=array[ 0 ]; } return res; case DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 : case DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG : res= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 0 ,to_copy,array); if (res) { this .m_buffers[buff_num].array0[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 0 )- 1 ]=array[ 1 ]; this .m_buffers[buff_num].array0[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 0 )- 2 ]=array[ 0 ]; } res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 1 ,to_copy,array); if (res) { this .m_buffers[buff_num].array1[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 1 )- 1 ]=array[ 1 ]; this .m_buffers[buff_num].array1[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 1 )- 2 ]=array[ 0 ]; } res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 4 ,to_copy,array); if (res) { this .m_buffers[buff_num].color_indexes[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 4 )- 1 ]=array[ 1 ]; this .m_buffers[buff_num].color_indexes[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 4 )- 2 ]=array[ 0 ]; } return res; case DRAW_COLOR_BARS : case DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES : res= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 0 ,to_copy,array); if (res) { this .m_buffers[buff_num].array0[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 0 )- 1 ]=array[ 1 ]; this .m_buffers[buff_num].array0[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 0 )- 2 ]=array[ 0 ]; } res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 1 ,to_copy,array); if (res) { this .m_buffers[buff_num].array1[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 1 )- 1 ]=array[ 1 ]; this .m_buffers[buff_num].array1[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 1 )- 2 ]=array[ 0 ]; } res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 2 ,to_copy,array); if (res) { this .m_buffers[buff_num].array2[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 2 )- 1 ]=array[ 1 ]; this .m_buffers[buff_num].array2[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 2 )- 2 ]=array[ 0 ]; } res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 3 ,to_copy,array); if (res) { this .m_buffers[buff_num].array3[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 3 )- 1 ]=array[ 1 ]; this .m_buffers[buff_num].array3[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 3 )- 2 ]=array[ 0 ]; } res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 4 ,to_copy,array); if (res) { this .m_buffers[buff_num].color_indexes[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 4 )- 1 ]=array[ 1 ]; this .m_buffers[buff_num].color_indexes[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 4 )- 2 ]=array[ 0 ]; } return res; default : break ; } } else { switch ( this .BufferDrawType(buff_num)) { case DRAW_LINE : case DRAW_HISTOGRAM : case DRAW_ARROW : case DRAW_SECTION : return this .CopyArray(buff_num, 0 ,to_copy,array); case DRAW_HISTOGRAM2 : case DRAW_ZIGZAG : case DRAW_FILLING : res = this .CopyArray(buff_num, 0 ,to_copy,array); res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 1 ,to_copy,array); return res; case DRAW_BARS : case DRAW_CANDLES : res = this .CopyArray(buff_num, 0 ,to_copy,array); res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 1 ,to_copy,array); res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 2 ,to_copy,array); res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 3 ,to_copy,array); return res; case DRAW_COLOR_LINE : case DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM : case DRAW_COLOR_ARROW : case DRAW_COLOR_SECTION : res = this .CopyArray(buff_num, 0 ,to_copy,array); res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 4 ,to_copy,array); return res; case DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 : case DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG : res = this .CopyArray(buff_num, 0 ,to_copy,array); res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 1 ,to_copy,array); res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 4 ,to_copy,array); return res; case DRAW_COLOR_BARS : case DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES : res = this .CopyArray(buff_num, 0 ,to_copy,array); res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 1 ,to_copy,array); res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 2 ,to_copy,array); res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 3 ,to_copy,array); res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 4 ,to_copy,array); return res; default : break ; } } return false ; }

现在，在指标计算方法中，我们不再复制数组，而是调用一个方法来复制指标缓冲区的所有数组，并且在尝试复制所有数组后会返回错误：

bool CIndMSTF::Calculate( void ) { this .m_success= true ; this .m_type_err=ERR_TYPE_NO_ERROR; if (! this .IsSynchronized()) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s::%s: Waiting for data to sync..." , __FUNCTION__ , this .Title()); this .m_type_err=ERR_TYPE_NO_SYNC; this .m_success= false ; return false ; } if ( this .Calculated()== WRONG_VALUE ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s::%s: Start downloading data by %s/%s. Waiting for the next tick..." , __FUNCTION__ , this .Title(), this .m_symbol, this .TimeframeDescription()); this .m_type_err=ERR_TYPE_NO_DATA; this .m_success= false ; return false ; } if ( this .Calculated()== 0 ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s::%s: Waiting for a new tick and when the indicator will be calculated..." , __FUNCTION__ , this .Title()); this .m_type_err=ERR_TYPE_NO_CALC; this .m_success= false ; return false ; } int bars=:: Bars ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe); if (bars== 0 ) { datetime firstdate=( datetime ):: SeriesInfoInteger ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, SERIES_FIRSTDATE ); datetime lastdate=( datetime ):: SeriesInfoInteger ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, SERIES_LASTBAR_DATE ); int sec=:: PeriodSeconds ( this .m_timeframe); ulong date_bars=((( ulong )lastdate-( ulong )firstdate)/(sec> 0 ? sec : 1 ))+ 1 ; bars=( int ) fmin (date_bars,:: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_MAXBARS )); } if ( this .m_rates_total!=bars) this .m_rates_total=bars; if ( this .m_rates_total>= 0 && this .m_rates_total< 3 ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s::%s: Not enough data for calculation: %ld bars. Waiting for the next tick..." , __FUNCTION__ , this .Title(), this .m_rates_total); this .m_type_err=ERR_TYPE_NO_DATA; this .m_success= false ; return false ; } this .m_limit= this .m_rates_total- this .m_prev_calculated; this .m_prev_calculated= this .Calculated(); double array[ 2 ]; int total=( int ) this .BuffersTotal(); if ( this .m_limit> 1 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { this .BufferInitialize(i, this .m_rates_total); int to_copy=( this .m_prev_calculated> this .m_rates_total ? this .m_rates_total : this .m_prev_calculated); if (! this .CopyArrays(i,to_copy)) this .m_success &= false ; } if (! this .m_success) { this .m_type_err=ERR_TYPE_NO_DATA; return false ; } this .m_type_err=ERR_TYPE_NO_ERROR; this .m_success= true ; return true ; } if ( this .m_limit<= 1 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { if ( this .m_limit== 1 && ! this .BufferResize(i, this .m_rates_total)) { this .m_success= false ; return false ; } :: ResetLastError (); if (! this .CopyArrays(i, 2 )) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s::%s: CopyBuffer(%lu) failed. Error %lu" , __FUNCTION__ , this .Title(),i,:: GetLastError ()); this .m_success &= false ; } } if (! this .m_success) { this .m_type_err=ERR_TYPE_NO_DATA; return false ; } this .m_type_err=ERR_TYPE_NO_ERROR; this .m_success= true ; return true ; } return false ; }

要将颜色缓冲区数据从指标的计算部分复制到绘图部分缓冲区，请使用与复制单色缓冲区类似的方法：

bool CIndMSTF::DataToColorBuffer( const string symbol_to, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_to, const uint buffer_num, const uint array_num , const int limit, double &plot_buffer[], double &color_buffer[]) { this .m_success= true ; bool as_series_plot=:: ArrayGetAsSeries (plot_buffer); if (!as_series_plot) :: ArraySetAsSeries (plot_buffer, true ); bool as_series_color=:: ArrayGetAsSeries (color_buffer); if (!as_series_color) :: ArraySetAsSeries (color_buffer, true ); string symbol=(symbol_to== "" || symbol_to== NULL ? :: Symbol () : symbol_to); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=(timeframe_to== PERIOD_CURRENT ? :: Period () : timeframe_to); datetime array[ 2 ]; if (limit> 1 && this .m_limit> 1 ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s::%s First start, or historical data has been changed. Initialize Buffer(%lu)" , __FUNCTION__ , this .Title(),buffer_num); :: ArrayInitialize (plot_buffer, this .BufferInitValue(buffer_num)); :: ArrayInitialize (color_buffer, this .BufferInitColorIndex(buffer_num)); } int count=(limit<= 1 ? 2 : :: fmin (:: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_MAXBARS ),limit)); for ( int i= 0 ;i<count;i++) { if (timeframe==:: Period () && this .m_timeframe==:: Period ()) { plot_buffer[i]= this .GetData(buffer_num,array_num,i); color_buffer[i]= this .GetColorData(buffer_num,i); } else { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: CopyTime (symbol,timeframe,i, 2 ,array)!= 2 ) { if (:: GetLastError ()== 4401 ) continue ; this .m_success &= false ; return false ; } :: ResetLastError (); int bar=:: iBarShift ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,array[ 0 ]); if (bar== WRONG_VALUE ) { this .m_success &= false ; continue ; } if (i> 1 ) { plot_buffer[i]= this .GetData(buffer_num,array_num,bar); color_buffer[i]= this .GetColorData(buffer_num,bar); } else { if (:: CopyTime ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, 0 , 2 ,array)!= 2 ) { this .m_success &= false ; return false ; } int bar0=:: iBarShift (symbol,timeframe,array[ 1 ]); int bar1=:: iBarShift (symbol,timeframe,array[ 0 ]); if (bar0== WRONG_VALUE || bar1== WRONG_VALUE ) { this .m_success &= false ; return false ; } if (timeframe< this .m_timeframe) { for ( int j=bar1;j>= 0 ;j--) { plot_buffer[j]= this .GetData(buffer_num,array_num,(j>bar0 ? 1 : 0 )); color_buffer[j]= this .GetColorData(buffer_num,(j>bar0 ? 1 : 0 )); } } else { if (:: CopyTime (symbol,timeframe, 0 , 2 ,array)!= 2 ) { this .m_success &= false ; return false ; } int bar0=:: iBarShift ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,array[ 1 ]); int bar1=:: iBarShift ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,array[ 0 ]); plot_buffer[ 1 ]= this .GetData(buffer_num,array_num,bar1); plot_buffer[ 0 ]= this .GetData(buffer_num,array_num,bar0); color_buffer[ 1 ]= this .GetColorData(buffer_num,bar1); color_buffer[ 0 ]= this .GetColorData(buffer_num,bar0); } } } } :: ArraySetAsSeries (plot_buffer,as_series_plot); :: ArraySetAsSeries (color_buffer,as_series_color); return true ; }

这里的一切与从单色缓冲区复制数据的方法完全相同，只有绘图部分的颜色索引数组被另外传递给方法，我们应该将指标计算部分的相应数组的数据复制到其中。另外，还实现了两个数组的复制：数据数组和颜色数组。

在所有返回指定缓冲区的任何属性或数据的方法中，现在还指定了所需数组的索引 。

bool CIndMSTF::DataToBuffer( const string symbol_to, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_to, const uint buffer_num, const uint array_num , const int limit, double &buffer[]) { this .m_success= true ; bool as_series=:: ArrayGetAsSeries (buffer); if (!as_series) :: ArraySetAsSeries (buffer, true ); string symbol=(symbol_to== "" || symbol_to== NULL ? :: Symbol () : symbol_to); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=(timeframe_to== PERIOD_CURRENT ? :: Period () : timeframe_to); datetime array[ 2 ]; if (limit> 1 && this .m_limit> 1 ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s::%s First start, or historical data has been changed. Initialize Buffer(%lu)" , __FUNCTION__ , this .Title(),buffer_num); :: ArrayInitialize (buffer, this .BufferInitValue(buffer_num)); } int count=(limit<= 1 ? 2 : :: fmin (:: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_MAXBARS ),limit)); for ( int i= 0 ;i<count;i++) { if (timeframe==:: Period () && this .m_timeframe==:: Period ()) buffer[i]= this .GetData(buffer_num, array_num ,i); else { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: CopyTime (symbol,timeframe,i, 2 ,array)!= 2 ) { if (:: GetLastError ()== 4401 ) continue ; this .m_success &= false ; return false ; } :: ResetLastError (); int bar=:: iBarShift ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,array[ 0 ]); if (bar== WRONG_VALUE ) { this .m_success &= false ; continue ; } if (i> 1 ) buffer[i]= this .GetData(buffer_num, array_num ,bar); else { if (:: CopyTime ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, 0 , 2 ,array)!= 2 ) { this .m_success &= false ; return false ; } int bar0=:: iBarShift (symbol,timeframe,array[ 1 ]); int bar1=:: iBarShift (symbol,timeframe,array[ 0 ]); if (bar0== WRONG_VALUE || bar1== WRONG_VALUE ) { this .m_success &= false ; return false ; } if (timeframe< this .m_timeframe) { for ( int j=bar1;j>= 0 ;j--) buffer[j]= this .GetData(buffer_num, array_num ,(j>bar0 ? 1 : 0 )); } else { if (:: CopyTime (symbol,timeframe, 0 , 2 ,array)!= 2 ) { this .m_success &= false ; return false ; } int bar0=:: iBarShift ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,array[ 1 ]); int bar1=:: iBarShift ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,array[ 0 ]); buffer[ 1 ]= this .GetData(buffer_num, array_num ,bar1); buffer[ 0 ]= this .GetData(buffer_num, array_num ,bar0); } } } } :: ArraySetAsSeries (buffer,as_series); return true ; } double CIndMSTF::GetData( const uint buffer_num, const uint array_num , const int index) const { if (buffer_num> this .BuffersTotal()- 1 ) { string buff_limit=( this .BuffersTotal()== 1 ? "0" : "0 - " + string ( this .BuffersTotal()- 1 )); :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,buffer_num,buff_limit); return ( this .BuffersTotal()> 0 ? this .BufferInitValue( 0 ) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } if (index< 0 || index>( int ) this .DataTotal(buffer_num, array_num )- 1 ) return this .BufferInitValue(buffer_num); int n= int ( this .DataTotal(buffer_num, array_num )- 1 -index); switch ( array_num ) { case 0 : return this .m_buffers[buffer_num].array0[n]; case 1 : return this .m_buffers[buffer_num].array1[n]; case 2 : return this .m_buffers[buffer_num].array2[n]; case 3 : return this .m_buffers[buffer_num].array3[n]; case 4 : return this .m_buffers[buffer_num].color_indexes[n]; default : break ; } return EMPTY_VALUE ; } double CIndMSTF::GetDataTo( const string symbol_to, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_to, const uint buffer_num, const uint array_num , const int index) const { if (timeframe_to==:: Period () && this .m_timeframe==:: Period () && symbol_to==:: Symbol () && this .m_symbol==:: Symbol ()) return this .GetData(buffer_num, array_num ,index); if (buffer_num> this .BuffersTotal()- 1 ) { string buff_limit=( this .BuffersTotal()== 1 ? "0" : "0 - " + string ( this .BuffersTotal()- 1 )); :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,buffer_num,buff_limit); return ( this .BuffersTotal()> 0 ? this .BufferInitValue( 0 ) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } datetime array[]; if (:: CopyTime (symbol_to,timeframe_to,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) return this .BufferInitValue(buffer_num); int bar= iBarShift ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,array[ 0 ]); if (bar== WRONG_VALUE ) return this .BufferInitValue(buffer_num); return this .GetData(buffer_num, array_num ,bar); } ENUM_LINE_STATE CIndMSTF::BufferLineState( const uint buffer_num, const uint array_num , const int index) const { const double value0= this .GetData(buffer_num, array_num ,index); const double value1= this .GetData(buffer_num, array_num ,index+ 1 ); const double value2= this .GetData(buffer_num, array_num ,index+ 2 ); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value2-value1, this .m_digits)> 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-value1, this .m_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if (:: NormalizeDouble (value2-value1, this .m_digits)<= 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-value1, this .m_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if (:: NormalizeDouble (value2-value1, this .m_digits)<= 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-value1, this .m_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value2-value1, this .m_digits)< 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-value1, this .m_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if (:: NormalizeDouble (value2-value1, this .m_digits)>= 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-value1, this .m_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if (:: NormalizeDouble (value2-value1, this .m_digits)>= 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-value1, this .m_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE CIndMSTF::BufferLineState( const string symbol_from, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframes_from, const uint buffer_num, const uint array_num , const int index) const { string symbol=(symbol_from== "" || symbol_from== NULL ? :: Symbol () : symbol_from); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=(timeframes_from== PERIOD_CURRENT ? :: Period () : timeframes_from); if (symbol==:: Symbol () && symbol== this .m_symbol && timeframe==:: Period () && timeframe== this .m_timeframe) return this .BufferLineState(buffer_num, array_num ,index); datetime array[ 1 ]; int bar0= WRONG_VALUE ; int bar1= WRONG_VALUE ; int bar2= WRONG_VALUE ; :: ResetLastError (); if (:: CopyTime (symbol,timeframe,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyTime for %s/%s, bar %ld failed. Error %lu" , __FUNCTION__ ,symbol,:: StringSubstr (:: EnumToString (timeframe), 7 ),index,:: GetLastError ()); return LINE_STATE_NONE; } bar0=:: iBarShift ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,array[ 0 ]); if (bar0== WRONG_VALUE ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: iBarShift for %s/%s, time %s failed. Error %lu" , __FUNCTION__ , this .m_symbol, this .TimeframeDescription(), string (array[ 0 ]),:: GetLastError ()); return LINE_STATE_NONE; } :: ResetLastError (); if (:: CopyTime (symbol,timeframe,index+ 1 , 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyTime for %s/%s, bar %ld failed. Error %lu" , __FUNCTION__ ,symbol,:: StringSubstr (:: EnumToString (timeframe), 7 ),index+ 1 ,:: GetLastError ()); return LINE_STATE_NONE; } bar1=:: iBarShift ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,array[ 0 ]); if (bar1== WRONG_VALUE ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: iBarShift for %s/%s, time %s failed. Error %lu" , __FUNCTION__ , this .m_symbol, this .TimeframeDescription(), string (array[ 0 ]),:: GetLastError ()); return LINE_STATE_NONE; } :: ResetLastError (); if (:: CopyTime (symbol,timeframe,index+ 2 , 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyTime for %s/%s, bar %ld failed. Error %lu" , __FUNCTION__ ,symbol,:: StringSubstr (:: EnumToString (timeframe), 7 ),index+ 2 ,:: GetLastError ()); return LINE_STATE_NONE; } bar2=:: iBarShift ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,array[ 0 ]); if (bar2== WRONG_VALUE ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: iBarShift for %s/%s, time %s failed. Error %lu" , __FUNCTION__ , this .m_symbol, this .TimeframeDescription(), string (array[ 0 ]),:: GetLastError ()); return LINE_STATE_NONE; } const double value0= this .GetData(buffer_num, array_num ,bar0); const double value1= this .GetData(buffer_num, array_num ,bar1); const double value2= this .GetData(buffer_num, array_num ,bar2); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value2-value1, this .m_digits)> 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-value1, this .m_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if (:: NormalizeDouble (value2-value1, this .m_digits)<= 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-value1, this .m_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if (:: NormalizeDouble (value2-value1, this .m_digits)<= 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-value1, this .m_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value2-value1, this .m_digits)< 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-value1, this .m_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if (:: NormalizeDouble (value2-value1, this .m_digits)>= 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-value1, this .m_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if (:: NormalizeDouble (value2-value1, this .m_digits)>= 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-value1, this .m_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE CIndMSTF::BufferLineStateRelative( const int buffer_num, const uint array_num , const int index, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0= this .GetData(buffer_num, array_num ,index); const double value1= this .GetData(buffer_num, array_num ,index+ 1 ); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if (:: NormalizeDouble (value1-level, this .m_digits)< 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-level0, this .m_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_BELOW; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value1-level, this .m_digits)> 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-level0, this .m_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value1-level, this .m_digits)<= 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-level0, this .m_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value1-level, this .m_digits)>= 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-level0, this .m_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value1-level, this .m_digits)< 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-level0, this .m_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value1-level, this .m_digits)> 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-level0, this .m_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value1-level, this .m_digits)== 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-level0, this .m_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE CIndMSTF::BufferLineStateRelative( const string symbol_from, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframes_from, const int buffer_num, const uint array_num , const int index, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { string symbol=(symbol_from== "" || symbol_from== NULL ? :: Symbol () : symbol_from); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=(timeframes_from== PERIOD_CURRENT ? :: Period () : timeframes_from); const double value0= this .GetDataTo(symbol,timeframe,buffer_num, array_num ,index); const double value1= this .GetDataTo(symbol,timeframe,buffer_num, array_num ,index+ 1 ); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if (:: NormalizeDouble (value1-level, this .m_digits)< 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-level0, this .m_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_BELOW; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value1-level, this .m_digits)> 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-level0, this .m_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value1-level, this .m_digits)<= 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-level0, this .m_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value1-level, this .m_digits)>= 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-level0, this .m_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value1-level, this .m_digits)< 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-level0, this .m_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value1-level, this .m_digits)> 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-level0, this .m_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value1-level, this .m_digits)== 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-level0, this .m_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; }

从颜色索引数组返回颜色缓冲区数据的方法：

double CIndMSTF::GetColorData( const uint buffer_num, const int index) const { if (buffer_num> this .BuffersTotal()- 1 ) { string buff_limit=( this .BuffersTotal()== 1 ? "0" : "0 - " + string ( this .BuffersTotal()- 1 )); :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,buffer_num,buff_limit); return 0 ; } if (! this .IsColoredBuffer(buffer_num)) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Buffer %lu is not a color buffer" , __FUNCTION__ ,buffer_num); return 0 ; } if (index< 0 || index>( int ) this .DataTotal(buffer_num, 4 )- 1 ) return this .BufferInitColorIndex(buffer_num); int n= int ( this .DataTotal(buffer_num, 4 )- 1 -index); return this .m_buffers[buffer_num].color_indexes[n]; } double CIndMSTF::GetColorDataTo( const string symbol_to, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_to, const uint buffer_num, const int index) const { if (timeframe_to==:: Period () && this .m_timeframe==:: Period () && symbol_to==:: Symbol () && this .m_symbol==:: Symbol ()) return this .GetColorData(buffer_num,index); if (buffer_num> this .BuffersTotal()- 1 ) { string buff_limit=( this .BuffersTotal()== 1 ? "0" : "0 - " + string ( this .BuffersTotal()- 1 )); :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,buffer_num,buff_limit); return 0 ; } if (! this .IsColoredBuffer(buffer_num)) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Buffer %lu is not a color buffer" , __FUNCTION__ ,buffer_num); return 0 ; } datetime array[]; if (:: CopyTime (symbol_to,timeframe_to,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) return this .BufferInitColorIndex(buffer_num); int bar= iBarShift ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,array[ 0 ]); if (bar== WRONG_VALUE ) return this .BufferInitColorIndex(buffer_num); return this .GetColorData(buffer_num,bar); int n= int ( this .DataTotal(buffer_num, 4 )- 1 -bar); return this .m_buffers[buffer_num].color_indexes[n]; }

访问任何缓冲区数据的方法现在通过指定所需缓冲区的数组来实现：

void CIndMSTF::SetAsSeriesOff( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int ) this .BuffersTotal();i++) { :: ArraySetAsSeries ( this .m_buffers[i].array0, false ); :: ArraySetAsSeries ( this .m_buffers[i].array1, false ); :: ArraySetAsSeries ( this .m_buffers[i].array2, false ); :: ArraySetAsSeries ( this .m_buffers[i].array3, false ); :: ArraySetAsSeries ( this .m_buffers[i].color_indexes, false ); } } bool CIndMSTF::IsSeries( const uint buffer_num, const uint array_num) const { if (buffer_num> this .BuffersTotal()- 1 ) { string buff_limit=( this .BuffersTotal()== 1 ? "0" : "0 - " + string ( this .BuffersTotal()- 1 )); :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,buffer_num,buff_limit); return false ; } switch (array_num) { case 0 : return ( bool ):: ArrayGetAsSeries ( this .m_buffers[buffer_num].array0); case 1 : return ( bool ):: ArrayGetAsSeries ( this .m_buffers[buffer_num].array1); case 2 : return ( bool ):: ArrayGetAsSeries ( this .m_buffers[buffer_num].array2); case 3 : return ( bool ):: ArrayGetAsSeries ( this .m_buffers[buffer_num].array3); case 4 : return ( bool ):: ArrayGetAsSeries ( this .m_buffers[buffer_num].color_indexes); default : break ; } return false ; } uint CIndMSTF::DataTotal( const uint buffer_num, const uint array_num) const { if (buffer_num> this .BuffersTotal()- 1 ) { string buff_limit=( this .BuffersTotal()== 1 ? "0" : "0 - " + string ( this .BuffersTotal()- 1 )); :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,buffer_num,buff_limit); return 0 ; } switch (array_num) { case 0 : return this .m_buffers[buffer_num].array0.Size(); case 1 : return this .m_buffers[buffer_num].array1.Size(); case 2 : return this .m_buffers[buffer_num].array2.Size(); case 3 : return this .m_buffers[buffer_num].array3.Size(); case 4 : return this .m_buffers[buffer_num].color_indexes.Size(); default : break ; } return 0 ; }

返回设置到缓冲区的颜色数量的方法：

uint CIndMSTF::ColorsTotal( const uint buffer_num) const { if (buffer_num> this .BuffersTotal()- 1 ) { string buff_limit=( this .BuffersTotal()== 1 ? "0" : "0 - " + string ( this .BuffersTotal()- 1 )); :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,buffer_num,buff_limit); return 0 ; } return this .m_buffers[buffer_num].clrs.Size(); }





标准技术指标的类也得到了扩展。现在，类构造函数指定每个指标缓冲区的绘制样式和构建指标类缓冲区的源数组的索引：

class CIndAC : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndAC( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) : CIndMSTF( IND_AC , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param=(current ? "" : StringFormat ( "(%s)" ,symbol_period)); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "AC" ); this .SetDescription( "Accelerator Oscillator" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_WILLIAMS; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 2 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM , 0 ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 0 , clrGreen ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 1 , clrRed ); this .SetBufferInitColorIndex( 0 , 0 ); } };

对于颜色缓冲区，我们还设置了默认线条颜色 ，如相应的标准指标和初始化缓冲区的颜色索引。



其他标准指标类列表（一些指标类尚未最终确定）：

class CIndAD : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndAD( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume ) : CIndMSTF( IND_AD , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 1 )== 1 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=applied_volume; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param=(current ? "" : StringFormat ( "(%s)" ,symbol_period)); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "A/D" ); this .SetDescription( "Accumulation/Distribution" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_VOLUME; this .m_digits= 0 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_LINE , 0 ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 0 , clrLightSeaGreen ); } }; class CIndADX : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndADX( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int adx_period ) : CIndMSTF( IND_ADX , 3 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 1 )== 1 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(adx_period< 1 ? 14 : adx_period); } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),adx_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "ADX" ); this .SetDescription( "Average Directional Movement Index" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this .m_digits= 2 ; this .SetBufferDescription( MAIN_LINE , this .m_title); this .SetBufferDescription( PLUSDI_LINE , "+DI" ); this .SetBufferDescription( MINUSDI_LINE , "-DI" ); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_LINE , MAIN_LINE ); this .SetBufferDrawType( 1 , DRAW_LINE , PLUSDI_LINE ); this .SetBufferDrawType( 2 , DRAW_LINE , MINUSDI_LINE ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( MAIN_LINE , 0 , clrLightSeaGreen ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( PLUSDI_LINE , 0 , clrYellowGreen ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( MINUSDI_LINE , 0 , clrWheat ); } }; class CIndADXW : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndADXW( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int adx_period ) : CIndMSTF( IND_ADXW , 3 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 1 )== 1 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(adx_period< 1 ? 14 : adx_period); } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),adx_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "ADX Wilder" ); this .SetDescription( "Average Directional Movement Index Wilder" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this .m_digits= 2 ; this .SetBufferDescription( MAIN_LINE , this .m_title); this .SetBufferDescription( PLUSDI_LINE , "+DI" ); this .SetBufferDescription( MINUSDI_LINE , "-DI" ); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_LINE , MAIN_LINE ); this .SetBufferDrawType( 1 , DRAW_LINE , PLUSDI_LINE ); this .SetBufferDrawType( 2 , DRAW_LINE , MINUSDI_LINE ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( MAIN_LINE , 0 , clrLightSeaGreen ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( PLUSDI_LINE , 0 , clrYellowGreen ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( MINUSDI_LINE , 0 , clrWheat ); } }; class CIndAlligator : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndAlligator( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int jaw_period, const int jaw_shift, const int teeth_period, const int teeth_shift, const int lips_period, const int lips_shift, const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_ALLIGATOR , 3 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 8 )== 8 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(jaw_period< 1 ? 13 : jaw_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=jaw_shift; this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=(teeth_period< 1 ? 8 : teeth_period); this .m_param[ 3 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_param[ 3 ].integer_value=teeth_shift; this .m_param[ 4 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 4 ].integer_value=(lips_period< 1 ? 5 : lips_period); this .m_param[ 5 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_param[ 5 ].integer_value=lips_shift; this .m_param[ 6 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 6 ].integer_value=ma_method; this .m_param[ 7 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 7 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu,%lu,%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),jaw_period,teeth_period,lips_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "Alligator" ); this .SetDescription( "Alligator" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_WILLIAMS; this .SetBufferDescription( GATORJAW_LINE ,:: StringFormat ( "Jaws(%s%lu)" , (current ? "" : symbol_period+ ":" ),jaw_period)); this .SetBufferDescription( GATORTEETH_LINE ,:: StringFormat ( "Teeth(%s%lu)" ,(current ? "" : symbol_period+ ":" ),teeth_period)); this .SetBufferDescription( GATORLIPS_LINE ,:: StringFormat ( "Lips(%s%lu)" , (current ? "" : symbol_period+ ":" ),lips_period)); this .SetBufferShift( GATORJAW_LINE ,jaw_shift); this .SetBufferShift( GATORTEETH_LINE ,teeth_shift); this .SetBufferShift( GATORLIPS_LINE ,lips_shift); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_LINE , GATORJAW_LINE ); this .SetBufferDrawType( 1 , DRAW_LINE , GATORTEETH_LINE ); this .SetBufferDrawType( 2 , DRAW_LINE , GATORLIPS_LINE ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( GATORJAW_LINE , 0 , clrBlue ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( GATORTEETH_LINE , 0 , clrRed ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( GATORLIPS_LINE , 0 , clrLime ); } }; class CIndAMA : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndAMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ama_period, const int fast_ma_period, const int slow_ma_period, const int ama_shift, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_AMA , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 5 )== 5 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ama_period< 1 ? 9 : ama_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=(fast_ma_period< 1 ? 2 : fast_ma_period); this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=(slow_ma_period< 1 ? 30 : slow_ma_period); this .m_param[ 3 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_param[ 3 ].integer_value=ama_shift; this .m_param[ 4 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 4 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu,%lu,%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ama_period,fast_ma_period,slow_ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "AMA" ); this .SetDescription( "Adaptive Moving Average" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferShift( 0 ,ama_shift); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_LINE , 0 ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 0 , clrRed ); } }; class CIndAO : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndAO( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) : CIndMSTF( IND_AO , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param=(current ? "" : StringFormat ( "(%s)" ,symbol_period)); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "AO" ); this .SetDescription( "Awesome Oscillator" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_WILLIAMS; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM , 0 ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 0 , clrGreen ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 1 , clrRed ); this .SetBufferInitColorIndex( 0 , 0 ); } }; class CIndATR : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndATR( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period ) : CIndMSTF( IND_ATR , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 1 )== 1 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 14 : ma_period); } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "ATR" ); this .SetDescription( "Average True Range" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_LINE , 0 ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 0 , clrLightSeaGreen ); } }; class CIndBears : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndBears( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period ) : CIndMSTF( IND_BEARS , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 1 )== 1 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 13 : ma_period); } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "Bears" ); this .SetDescription( "Bears Power" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_HISTOGRAM , 0 ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 0 , clrSilver ); } }; class CIndBulls : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndBulls( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period ) : CIndMSTF( IND_BULLS , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 1 )== 1 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 13 : ma_period); } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "Bulls" ); this .SetDescription( "Bulls Power" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_HISTOGRAM , 0 ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 0 , clrSilver ); } }; class CIndBands : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndBands( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int bands_period, const int bands_shift, const double deviation, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_BANDS , 3 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 4 )== 4 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(bands_period< 1 ? 20 : bands_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=bands_shift; this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_DOUBLE ; this .m_param[ 2 ].double_value=deviation; this .m_param[ 3 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 3 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),bands_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "Bands" ); this .SetDescription( "Bollinger Bands" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( BASE_LINE , this .m_title+ " Middle" ); this .SetBufferDescription( UPPER_BAND , this .m_title+ " Upper" ); this .SetBufferDescription( LOWER_BAND , this .m_title+ " Lower" ); this .SetBufferShift( BASE_LINE ,bands_shift); this .SetBufferShift( UPPER_BAND ,bands_shift); this .SetBufferShift( LOWER_BAND ,bands_shift); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_LINE , BASE_LINE ); this .SetBufferDrawType( 1 , DRAW_LINE , UPPER_BAND ); this .SetBufferDrawType( 2 , DRAW_LINE , LOWER_BAND ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( BASE_LINE , 0 , clrMediumSeaGreen ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( UPPER_BAND , 0 , clrMediumSeaGreen ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( LOWER_BAND , 0 , clrMediumSeaGreen ); } }; class CIndCCI : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndCCI( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_CCI , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 2 )== 2 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 14 : ma_period< 2 ? 2 : ma_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "CCI" ); this .SetDescription( "Commodity Channel Index" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this .m_digits= 2 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_LINE , 0 ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 0 , clrLightSeaGreen ); } }; class CIndCHO : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndCHO( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int fast_ma_period, const int slow_ma_period, const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume ) : CIndMSTF( IND_CHAIKIN , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 4 )== 4 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(fast_ma_period< 1 ? 3 : fast_ma_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=(slow_ma_period< 1 ? 10 : slow_ma_period); this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=ma_method; this .m_param[ 3 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 3 ].integer_value=applied_volume; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu,%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),slow_ma_period,fast_ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "CHO" ); this .SetDescription( "Chaikin Oscillator" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this .m_digits= 0 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_LINE , 0 ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 0 , clrLightSeaGreen ); } }; class CIndDEMA : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndDEMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const int ma_shift, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_DEMA , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 3 )== 3 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 14 : ma_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=ma_shift; this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "DEMA" ); this .SetDescription( "Double Exponential Moving Average" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferShift( 0 ,ma_shift); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_LINE , 0 ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 0 , clrRed ); } }; class CIndDeM : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndDeM( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period ) : CIndMSTF( IND_DEMARKER , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 1 )== 1 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 14 : ma_period); } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "DeM" ); this .SetDescription( "DeMarker" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this .m_digits= 3 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_LINE , 0 ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 0 , clrLightSeaGreen ); } }; class CIndEnvelopes : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndEnvelopes( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const int ma_shift, const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price, const double deviation ) : CIndMSTF( IND_ENVELOPES , 2 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 5 )== 5 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 14 : ma_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=ma_shift; this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=ma_method; this .m_param[ 3 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 3 ].integer_value=applied_price; this .m_param[ 4 ].type= TYPE_DOUBLE ; this .m_param[ 4 ].double_value=deviation; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "Envelopes" ); this .SetDescription( "Envelopes" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( UPPER_LINE , this .m_title+ " Upper" ); this .SetBufferDescription( LOWER_LINE , this .m_title+ " Lower" ); this .SetBufferShift( 0 ,ma_shift); this .SetBufferShift( 1 ,ma_shift); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_LINE , UPPER_LINE ); this .SetBufferDrawType( 1 , DRAW_LINE , LOWER_LINE ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( UPPER_LINE , 0 , clrBlue ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( LOWER_LINE , 0 , clrRed ); } }; class CIndForce : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndForce( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume ) : CIndMSTF( IND_FORCE , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 3 )== 3 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 13 : ma_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=ma_method; this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=applied_volume; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "Force" ); this .SetDescription( "Force Index" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_LINE , 0 ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 0 , clrLightSeaGreen ); } }; class CIndFractals : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndFractals( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) : CIndMSTF( IND_FRACTALS , 2 ,symbol,timeframe) { bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param=(current ? "" : StringFormat ( "(%s)" ,symbol_period)); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "Fractals" ); this .SetDescription( "Fractals" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_WILLIAMS; this .SetBufferDescription( UPPER_LINE , this .m_title+ " Up" ); this .SetBufferDescription( LOWER_LINE , this .m_title+ " Down" ); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_ARROW , UPPER_LINE ); this .SetBufferDrawType( 1 , DRAW_ARROW , LOWER_LINE ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( UPPER_LINE , 0 , clrGray ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( LOWER_LINE , 0 , clrGray ); } }; class CIndFrAMA : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndFrAMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const int ma_shift, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_FRAMA , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 3 )== 3 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 14 : ma_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=ma_shift; this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "FRAMA" ); this .SetDescription( "Fractal Adaptive Moving Average" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferShift( 0 ,ma_shift); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_LINE , 0 ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 0 , clrBlue ); } }; class CIndGator : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndGator( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int jaw_period, const int jaw_shift, const int teeth_period, const int teeth_shift, const int lips_period, const int lips_shift, const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_GATOR , 2 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 8 )== 8 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(jaw_period< 1 ? 13 : jaw_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=jaw_shift; this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=(teeth_period< 1 ? 8 : teeth_period); this .m_param[ 3 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_param[ 3 ].integer_value=teeth_shift; this .m_param[ 4 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 4 ].integer_value=(lips_period< 1 ? 5 : lips_period); this .m_param[ 5 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_param[ 5 ].integer_value=lips_shift; this .m_param[ 6 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 6 ].integer_value=ma_method; this .m_param[ 7 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 7 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu,%lu,%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),jaw_period,teeth_period,lips_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "Gator" ); this .SetDescription( "Gator Oscillator" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_WILLIAMS; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title+ " Up" ); this .SetBufferDescription( 1 , this .m_title+ " Down" ); this .SetBufferShift( 0 ,teeth_shift); this .SetBufferShift( 1 ,lips_shift); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM , UPPER_HISTOGRAM ); this .SetBufferDrawType( 1 , DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM , LOWER_HISTOGRAM ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 0 , clrGreen ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 1 , clrRed ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 1 , 0 , clrGreen ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 1 , 1 , clrRed ); this .SetBufferInitColorIndex( 0 , 0 ); this .SetBufferInitColorIndex( 1 , 0 ); } }; class CIndIchimoku : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndIchimoku( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int tenkan_sen, const int kijun_sen, const int senkou_span_b ) : CIndMSTF( IND_ICHIMOKU , 5 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 3 )== 3 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(tenkan_sen< 1 ? 9 : tenkan_sen); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=(kijun_sen< 1 ? 26 : kijun_sen); this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=(senkou_span_b< 1 ? 52 : senkou_span_b); } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu,%lu,%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),tenkan_sen,kijun_sen,senkou_span_b); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "Ichimoku" ); this .SetDescription( "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( TENKANSEN_LINE ,:: StringFormat ( "Tenkan-sen(%lu)" ,tenkan_sen)); this .SetBufferDescription( KIJUNSEN_LINE ,:: StringFormat ( "Kijun-sen(%lu)" ,kijun_sen)); this .SetBufferDescription( SENKOUSPANA_LINE , "Senkou Span A" ); this .SetBufferDescription( SENKOUSPANB_LINE ,:: StringFormat ( "Senkou Span B(%lu)" ,senkou_span_b)); this .SetBufferDescription( CHIKOUSPAN_LINE , "Chikou Span" ); } }; class CIndBWMFI : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndBWMFI( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume ) : CIndMSTF( IND_BWMFI , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 1 )== 1 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=applied_volume; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param=(current ? "" : StringFormat ( "(%s)" ,symbol_period)); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "BW MFI" ); this .SetDescription( "Market Facilitation Index" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_WILLIAMS; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM , 0 ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 0 , clrLime ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 1 , clrSaddleBrown ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 2 , clrBlue ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 3 , clrPink ); this .SetBufferInitColorIndex( 0 , 0 ); } }; class CIndMomentum : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndMomentum( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int mom_period, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_MOMENTUM , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 2 )== 2 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(mom_period< 1 ? 14 : mom_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),mom_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "Momentum" ); this .SetDescription( "Momentum" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this .m_digits= 2 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_LINE , 0 ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 0 , clrDodgerBlue ); } }; class CIndMFI : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndMFI( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume ) : CIndMSTF( IND_MFI , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 2 )== 2 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 14 : ma_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=applied_volume; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "MFI" ); this .SetDescription( "Money Flow Index" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_VOLUME; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_LINE , 0 ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 0 , clrDodgerBlue ); } }; class CIndMA : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const int ma_shift, const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_MA , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 4 )== 4 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 10 : ma_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=ma_shift; this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=ma_method; this .m_param[ 3 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 3 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "MA" ); this .SetDescription( "Moving Average" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferShift( 0 ,ma_shift); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_LINE , 0 ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 0 , clrRed ); } }; class CIndOsMA : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndOsMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int fast_ema_period, const int slow_ema_period, const int signal_period, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_OSMA , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 4 )== 4 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(fast_ema_period< 1 ? 12 : fast_ema_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=(slow_ema_period< 1 ? 26 : slow_ema_period); this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=(signal_period< 1 ? 9 : signal_period< 2 ? 2 : signal_period); this .m_param[ 3 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 3 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu,%lu,%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),fast_ema_period,slow_ema_period,signal_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "OsMA" ); this .SetDescription( "Moving Average of Oscillator" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 2 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_HISTOGRAM , 0 ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 0 , clrSilver ); } }; class CIndMACD : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndMACD( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int fast_ema_period, const int slow_ema_period, const int signal_period, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_MACD , 2 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 4 )== 4 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(fast_ema_period< 1 ? 12 : fast_ema_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=(slow_ema_period< 1 ? 26 : slow_ema_period); this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=(signal_period< 1 ? 9 : signal_period); this .m_param[ 3 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 3 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu,%lu,%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),fast_ema_period,slow_ema_period,signal_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "MACD" ); this .SetDescription( "Moving Averages Convergence/Divergence" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( MAIN_LINE , this .m_title); this .SetBufferDescription( SIGNAL_LINE , "Signal" ); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_HISTOGRAM , MAIN_LINE ); this .SetBufferDrawType( 1 , DRAW_LINE , SIGNAL_LINE ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( MAIN_LINE , 0 , clrSilver ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( SIGNAL_LINE , 0 , clrRed ); } }; class CIndOBV : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndOBV( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume ) : CIndMSTF( IND_OBV , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 1 )== 1 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=applied_volume; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param=(current ? "" : StringFormat ( "(%s)" ,symbol_period)); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "OBV" ); this .SetDescription( "On Balance Volume" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_VOLUME; this .m_digits= 0 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_LINE , 0 ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 0 , clrLightSeaGreen ); } }; class CIndSAR : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndSAR( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const double step, const double maximum ) : CIndMSTF( IND_SAR , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 2 )== 2 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_DOUBLE ; this .m_param[ 0 ].double_value=step; this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_DOUBLE ; this .m_param[ 1 ].double_value=maximum; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%.2f,%.2f)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),step,maximum); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "SAR" ); this .SetDescription( "Parabolic SAR" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_ARROW , 0 ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 0 , clrLime ); } }; class CIndRSI : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndRSI( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_RSI , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 2 )== 2 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 14 : ma_period< 2 ? 2 : ma_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "RSI" ); this .SetDescription( "Relative Strength Index" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this .m_digits= 2 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_LINE , 0 ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 0 , clrDodgerBlue ); } }; class CIndRVI : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndRVI( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period ) : CIndMSTF( IND_RVI , 2 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 1 )== 1 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 10 : ma_period); } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "RVI" ); this .SetDescription( "Relative Vigor Index" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this .m_digits= 3 ; this .SetBufferDescription( MAIN_LINE , this .m_title); this .SetBufferDescription( SIGNAL_LINE , "Signal" ); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_LINE , MAIN_LINE ); this .SetBufferDrawType( 1 , DRAW_LINE , SIGNAL_LINE ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( MAIN_LINE , 0 , clrGreen ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( SIGNAL_LINE , 0 , clrRed ); } }; class CIndStdDev : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndStdDev( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const int ma_shift, const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_STDDEV , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 4 )== 4 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 20 : ma_period< 2 ? 2 : ma_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=ma_shift; this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=ma_method; this .m_param[ 3 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 3 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "StdDev" ); this .SetDescription( "Standard Deviation" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferShift( 0 ,ma_shift); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_LINE , 0 ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 0 , clrMediumSeaGreen ); } }; class CIndStoch : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndStoch( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int Kperiod, const int Dperiod, const int slowing, const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, const ENUM_STO_PRICE price_field ) : CIndMSTF( IND_STOCHASTIC , 2 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 5 )== 5 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(Kperiod< 1 ? 5 : Kperiod); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=(Dperiod< 1 ? 3 : Dperiod); this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=(slowing< 1 ? 3 : slowing); this .m_param[ 3 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 3 ].integer_value=ma_method; this .m_param[ 4 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 4 ].integer_value=price_field; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu,%lu,%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),Kperiod,Dperiod,slowing); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "Stoch" ); this .SetDescription( "Stochastic Oscillator" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this .m_digits= 2 ; this .SetBufferDescription( MAIN_LINE , this .m_title); this .SetBufferDescription( SIGNAL_LINE , "Signal" ); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_LINE , MAIN_LINE ); this .SetBufferDrawType( 1 , DRAW_LINE , SIGNAL_LINE ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( MAIN_LINE , 0 , clrLightSeaGreen ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( SIGNAL_LINE , 0 , clrRed ); } }; class CIndTEMA : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndTEMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const int ma_shift, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_TEMA , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 3 )== 3 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 14 : ma_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=ma_shift; this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "TEMA" ); this .SetDescription( "Triple Exponential Moving Average" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferShift( 0 ,ma_shift); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_LINE , 0 ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 0 , clrRed ); } }; class CIndTriX : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndTriX( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_TRIX , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 2 )== 2 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 14 : ma_period< 2 ? 2 : ma_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "TRIX" ); this .SetDescription( "Triple Exponential Average" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_LINE , 0 ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 0 , clrRed ); } }; class CIndWPR : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndWPR( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int calc_period ) : CIndMSTF( IND_WPR , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 1 )== 1 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(calc_period< 1 ? 14 : calc_period); } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),calc_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "%R" ); this .SetDescription( "Williams' Percent Range" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this .m_digits= 2 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_LINE , 0 ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 0 , clrAqua ); } }; class CIndVIDyA : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndVIDyA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int cmo_period, const int ema_period, const int ma_shift, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_VIDYA , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 4 )== 4 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(cmo_period< 1 ? 9 : cmo_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=(ema_period< 1 ? 12 : ema_period); this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=ma_shift; this .m_param[ 3 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 3 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu,%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),cmo_period,ema_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "VIDYA" ); this .SetDescription( "Variable Index Dynamic Average" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferShift( 0 ,ma_shift); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_LINE , 0 ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 0 , clrRed ); } }; class CIndVolumes : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndVolumes( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume ) : CIndMSTF( IND_VOLUMES , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 1 )== 1 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=applied_volume; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param=(current ? "" : StringFormat ( "(%s)" ,symbol_period)); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "Volumes" ); this .SetDescription( "Volumes" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_VOLUME; this .m_digits= 0 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM , 0 ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 0 , clrGreen ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 1 , clrRed ); this .SetBufferInitColorIndex( 0 , 0 ); } }; class CIndCustom : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndCustom( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const string path, const string name, const uint buffers, const MqlParam ¶m[] ) : CIndMSTF( IND_CUSTOM ,buffers,symbol,timeframe) { int total=( int )param.Size(); if (total== 0 ) :: PrintFormat ( "%s Error. Passed an empty array" , __FUNCTION__ ); ResetLastError (); if (total> 0 && :: ArrayResize ( this .m_param,total+ 1 )==total+ 1 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_STRING ; this .m_param[ 0 ].string_value=path; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { this .m_param[i+ 1 ].type=param[i].type; this .m_param[i+ 1 ].double_value=param[i].double_value; this .m_param[i+ 1 ].integer_value=param[i].integer_value; this .m_param[i+ 1 ].string_value=param[i].string_value; } bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param=(current ? "" : StringFormat ( "(%s)" ,symbol_period)); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName(name); this .SetDescription(name); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_CUSTOM; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); } } };

根据缓冲区设置的绘制风格，我们可以判断缓冲区是否是彩色的，并据此使用对应的方法来绘制缓冲区。由于我们指定了计算部分的缓冲区索引并将其写入指标类缓冲区，因此可以轻松确定应该从计算部分的哪个缓冲区复制数据。此外，如果这是一个颜色缓冲区，那么请记住，颜色缓冲区始终位于计算部分的数据缓冲区之后，我们可以准确地知道应该从哪个缓冲区接收线条颜色数据 - 只需将计算部分缓冲区的索引加 1，我们就可以获得所需的索引颜色。所有这些数据都已写入指标类缓冲区，非常方便。



在指标集合类中，我们还需要扩展现有的方法，并添加新的方法。

#include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> class CMSTFIndicators { private : CArrayObj m_list; bool CreateIndicator(CIndMSTF *ind_obj); int AddNewIndicator(CIndMSTF *ind_obj, const string source); public : CIndMSTF *GetIndicatorObj( const int ind_handle, const string source) const ; uint IndicatorsTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list.Total(); } bool Calculate( const int ind_handle); bool Calculate( void ); void SetPlotLabel( const uint plot_index, const string descript); void SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( const uint plot_index, const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num); void SetPlotColorsFromBuffer( const uint plot_index, const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num); void SetPlotShift( const uint plot_index, const int shift); void SetBufferInitValue( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num, const double value); double BufferInitValue( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num) const ; void SetBufferInitColorIndex( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num, const uchar index); uchar BufferInitColorIndex( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num) const ; void SetBufferColorToIndex( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num, const uchar color_idx, const color clr); color BufferColorByIndex( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num, const uchar color_idx) const ; bool IsColoredBuffer( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num) const ; double GetData( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num , const uint array_num , const uint index); double GetDataTo( const string symbol_to, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_to, const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num , const uint array_num , const uint index); double GetColorData( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num, const uint index); double GetColorDataTo( const string symbol_to, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_to, const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num, const uint index); bool DataToBuffer( const string symbol_to, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_to, const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num , const uint array_num , const int limit, double &buffer[]); bool DataToColorBuffer( const string symbol_to, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_to, const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num, const uint array_num, const int limit, double &plot_buffer[], double &color_buffer[]); uint DataTotal( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num) const ; string BufferDescription( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num); ENUM_LINE_STATE BufferLineState( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num , const uint array_num , const int index); ENUM_LINE_STATE BufferLineState( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num , const uint array_num , const int index); ENUM_LINE_STATE BufferLineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int buffer_num , const uint array_num , const int index, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ); ENUM_LINE_STATE BufferLineStateRelative( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ind_handle, const int buffer_num , const uint array_num , const int index, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ); string CategoryDescription( const int ind_handle); void SetID( const int ind_handle, const int id); void SetDigits( const int ind_handle, const int digits); void SetDescription( const int ind_handle, const string descr); void SetBufferDescription( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num, const string descr); bool IsSeries( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num , const uint array_num ) const ; bool IsSynchronized( const int ind_handle) const ; void OnTimer ( void ) { int total= this .m_list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CIndMSTF *obj= this .m_list.At(i); if (obj!= NULL ) obj. OnTimer (); } } CMSTFIndicators( void ){ this .m_list.Clear(); } ~CMSTFIndicators( void ){;} };

所有需要指定数组索引的方法都已进行了必要的修改：

double CMSTFIndicators::GetData( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num , const uint array_num , const uint index) { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return obj.GetData(buffer_num ,array_num,index ); }

新声明方法的实现：

double CMSTFIndicators::GetColorData( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num, const uint index) { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return obj.GetColorData(buffer_num,index); } double CMSTFIndicators::GetColorDataTo( const string symbol_to, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_to, const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num, const uint index) { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return obj.GetColorDataTo(symbol_to,timeframe_to,buffer_num,index); } bool CMSTFIndicators::DataToColorBuffer( const string symbol_to, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_to, const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num, const uint array_num, const int limit, double &plot_buffer[], double &color_buffer[]) { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return false ; } return obj.DataToColorBuffer(symbol_to,timeframe_to,buffer_num,array_num,limit,plot_buffer,color_buffer); } void CMSTFIndicators::SetPlotColorsFromBuffer( const uint plot_index, const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num) { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return ; } uint colors=obj.ColorsTotal(buffer_num); if (colors== 0 ) return ; :: PlotIndexSetInteger (plot_index, PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES ,colors); for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int )colors;i++) :: PlotIndexSetInteger (plot_index, PLOT_LINE_COLOR ,i,obj.BufferColorByIndex(buffer_num,( uchar )i)); } void CMSTFIndicators::SetBufferInitColorIndex( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num, const uchar index) { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return ; } obj.SetBufferInitColorIndex(buffer_num,index); } uchar CMSTFIndicators::BufferInitColorIndex( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num) const { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return WRONG_VALUE ; } return obj.BufferInitColorIndex(buffer_num); } void CMSTFIndicators::SetBufferColorToIndex( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num, const uchar color_idx, const color clr) { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return ; } obj.SetBufferColorToIndex(buffer_num,color_idx,clr); } color CMSTFIndicators::BufferColorByIndex( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num, const uchar color_idx) const { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return WRONG_VALUE ; } return obj.BufferColorByIndex(buffer_num,color_idx); } bool CMSTFIndicators::IsColoredBuffer( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num) const { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return false ; } return obj.IsColoredBuffer(buffer_num); }

将指标对象添加到集合的方法已被修改，以允许立即设置所创建指标的数字和数据缓冲区和颜色缓冲区的初始“空值”：

int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewAC( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CIndAC *ind_obj= new CIndAC(symbol,timeframe); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create AC indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } int handle= this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); if (handle!= INVALID_HANDLE && :: CheckPointer (ind_obj)!= POINTER_INVALID ) { :: IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_DIGITS ,ind_obj. Digits ()); ind_obj.SetBufferInitValue( 0 , EMPTY_VALUE ); ind_obj.SetBufferInitColorIndex( 0 , 0 ); } return handle; }

必要时，还可以设置指标中的水平数量及其数值：

int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewCCI( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 14 , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_TYPICAL ) { CIndCCI *ind_obj= new CIndCCI(symbol,timeframe,ma_period,applied_price); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create CCI indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } int handle= this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); if (handle!= INVALID_HANDLE && :: CheckPointer (ind_obj)!= POINTER_INVALID ) { :: IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_LEVELS , 2 ); :: IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 0 ,- 100.0 ); :: IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 1 , 100.0 ); :: IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_DIGITS ,ind_obj. Digits ()); ind_obj.SetBufferInitValue( 0 , EMPTY_VALUE ); } return handle; }

所有类似的方法都进行了这样的修改。您可以在文章所附的文件中找到它们。以前，方法只是返回创建并将指标对象添加到集合列表的结果。这要么是所创建指标的句柄，要么是失败时的 INVALID_HANDLE。现在，如果指标对象已成功创建，且指向列表中对象的指针有效，我们将在图表上设置指标的小数位数和水平，并将其缓冲区的“空值”设置为创建的指标对象。



对多交易品种、多周期指标库进行了全部修改。所有修改均可在文章所附的 IndMSTF.mqh 文件中完整查看。





测试

在测试指标中，我们将使用专为测试多指标而创建的仪表板类 Dashboard.mqh。

仪表板类文件已经附加到文章中。它应位于路径 \MQL5\Include\Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh。

在前一篇文章中，我们已经创建了一个测试指标，用于绘制列表中选择的多交易品种多周期移动平均线。现在，基于此文件，我们将制作一些其他多交易品种、多周期的标准指标，包括带有多颜色缓冲区的指标。测试指标将在同一张图表上根据当前交易品种和周期绘制一条指标数据线，并根据另一个交易品种和周期绘制第二条线。在指标设置中应该选择交易品种和周期。较高时间框架的线将会更粗。

在一个窗口中显示不同时间框架的数据时，某些指标看起来不正确。例如，一些成交量指标显示选定图表周期内的成交量。在较高的时间范围内，报价成交量肯定高于较低的时间范围内的报价成交量，并且较低时间范围内的线将几乎与较高时间范围内的线成直线。因此，在这样的指标中只会显示一条线 — 即指标设置中选择的交易品种和周期的线。



集散指标（Accumulation/Distribution）：

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_plots 1 #property indicator_label1 "MSTF A/D" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK ; input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2 ; input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferAD[]; int handle_ad; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferAD, INDICATOR_DATA ); int w1= 0 ,w2= 0 ; if (InpTimeframe> Period ()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferAD,InpAsSeries); handle_ad=indicators.AddNewAD(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpVolume); if (handle_ad== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_ad, 0 ); int width= 220 ; panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 , 0 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ad, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferAD)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_ad), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_ad, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (handle_ad)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ad, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_ad), panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ad, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str2=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,indicators. Digits (handle_ad)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ad, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

在 M1 图表上编译并启动指标并选择 M5 进行计算后，我们看到：









加速振荡指标（Accelerator Oscillator）：

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 4 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_label1 "AC1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_color1 clrGreen , clrRed #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "AC2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_color2 clrGreen , clrRed #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2 ; input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferAC1[]; double BufferClrAC1[]; double BufferAC2[]; double BufferClrAC2[]; int handle_ac1; int handle_ac2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferAC1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,BufferClrAC1, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,BufferAC2, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 ,BufferClrAC2, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); int w1= 0 ,w2= 0 ; if (InpTimeframe> Period ()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferAC1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferClrAC1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferAC2,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferClrAC2,InpAsSeries); handle_ac1=indicators.AddNewAC( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ); handle_ac2=indicators.AddNewAC(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe); if (handle_ac1== INVALID_HANDLE || handle_ac2== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_ac1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_ac2, 0 ); int width= 247 ; panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 , 0 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToColorBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ac1, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferAC1,BufferClrAC1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToColorBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ac2, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferAC2,BufferClrAC2)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_ac1), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_ac1, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (handle_ac1)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ac1, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_ac2), panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ac2, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str2=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,indicators. Digits (handle_ac2)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ac2, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); double value21=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ac2, 0 , 0 ,index+ 1 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ac1, 0 , 0 ,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_ac1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_ac2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat ( "%s1 > %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat ( "%s1 < %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText( StringFormat ( "%s1 vs %s2" ,ma1,ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

在 M1 图表上编译并启动指标并选择 M5 进行计算后，我们看到：









鳄鱼指标（Alligator）：

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 6 #property indicator_plots 6 #property indicator_label1 "Jaws1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "Teeth1" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrOrangeRed #property indicator_width2 1 #property indicator_label3 "Lips1" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color3 clrLime #property indicator_width3 1 #property indicator_label4 "Jaws2" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color4 clrBlue #property indicator_width4 1 #property indicator_label5 "Teeth" #property indicator_type5 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color5 clrRed #property indicator_width5 1 #property indicator_label6 "Lips" #property indicator_type6 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color6 clrLimeGreen #property indicator_width6 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input int InpJawsPeriod = 13 ; input int InpJawsShift = 8 ; input int InpTeethPeriod = 8 ; input int InpTeethShift = 5 ; input int InpLipsPeriod = 5 ; input int InpLipsShift = 3 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_SMMA ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_MEDIAN ; input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2 ; input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferJaws1[]; double BufferTeeth1[]; double BufferLips1[]; double BufferJaws2[]; double BufferTeeth2[]; double BufferLips2[]; int handle_alligator1; int handle_alligator2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferJaws1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,BufferTeeth1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,BufferLips1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 ,BufferJaws2, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 4 ,BufferTeeth2, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 5 ,BufferLips2, INDICATOR_DATA ); int w1= 0 ,w2= 0 ; if (InpTimeframe> Period ()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 2 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 3 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 4 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 5 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferJaws1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferTeeth1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferLips1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferJaws2,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferTeeth2,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferLips2,InpAsSeries); handle_alligator1=indicators.AddNewAlligator( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpJawsPeriod,InpJawsShift,InpTeethPeriod,InpTeethShift,InpLipsPeriod,InpLipsShift,InpMethod,InpPrice); handle_alligator2=indicators.AddNewAlligator(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpJawsPeriod,InpJawsShift,InpTeethPeriod,InpTeethShift,InpLipsPeriod,InpLipsShift,InpMethod,InpPrice); if (handle_alligator1== INVALID_HANDLE || handle_alligator2== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_alligator1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_alligator1, 1 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 2 ,handle_alligator1, 2 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 3 ,handle_alligator2, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 4 ,handle_alligator2, 1 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 5 ,handle_alligator2, 2 ); indicators.SetPlotShift( 0 ,InpJawsShift); indicators.SetPlotShift( 1 ,InpTeethShift); indicators.SetPlotShift( 2 ,InpLipsShift); indicators.SetPlotShift( 3 ,InpJawsShift); indicators.SetPlotShift( 4 ,InpTeethShift); indicators.SetPlotShift( 5 ,InpLipsShift); int width= 321 ; panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_alligator1, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferJaws1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_alligator1, 1 , 0 ,limit,BufferTeeth1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_alligator1, 2 , 0 ,limit,BufferLips1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_alligator2, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferJaws2)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_alligator2, 1 , 0 ,limit,BufferTeeth2)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_alligator2, 2 , 0 ,limit,BufferLips2)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_alligator1), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_alligator1, 0 , 0 ,index+InpJawsShift); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (handle_alligator1)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 150 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_alligator1, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 150 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_alligator2), panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_alligator2, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str2=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,indicators. Digits (handle_alligator2)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 150 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_alligator2, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 150 ); double value21=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_alligator2, 0 , 0 ,index+ 1 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_alligator1, 0 , 0 ,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_alligator1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_alligator2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat ( "%s1 > %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat ( "%s1 < %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText( StringFormat ( "%s1 vs %s2" ,ma1,ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 150 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

在 M1 图表上编译并启动指标并选择 M5 进行计算后，我们看到：









平均方向运动指数指标（Average Directional Movement Index）：

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 6 #property indicator_plots 6 #property indicator_label1 "ADX1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "+DI1" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrGreen #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #property indicator_label3 "-DI1" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color3 clrRed #property indicator_style3 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width3 1 #property indicator_label4 "ADX2" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color4 clrBlue #property indicator_style4 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width4 1 #property indicator_label5 "+DI2" #property indicator_type5 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color5 clrGreen #property indicator_style5 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width5 1 #property indicator_label6 "-DI2" #property indicator_type6 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color6 clrRed #property indicator_style6 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width6 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input int InpPeriod = 14 ; input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2 ; input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferADX1[]; double BufferDIPlus1[]; double BufferDIMinus1[]; double BufferADX2[]; double BufferDIPlus2[]; double BufferDIMinus2[]; int handle_adx1; int handle_adx2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferADX1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,BufferDIPlus1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,BufferDIMinus1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 ,BufferADX2, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 4 ,BufferDIPlus2, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 5 ,BufferDIMinus2, INDICATOR_DATA ); int w1= 0 ,w2= 0 ; if (InpTimeframe> Period ()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 2 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 3 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 4 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 5 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferADX1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferDIPlus1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferDIMinus1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferADX2,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferDIPlus2,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferDIMinus2,InpAsSeries); handle_adx1=indicators.AddNewADX( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpPeriod); handle_adx2=indicators.AddNewADX(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpPeriod); if (handle_adx1== INVALID_HANDLE || handle_adx2== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_adx1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_adx1, 1 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 2 ,handle_adx1, 2 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 3 ,handle_adx2, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 4 ,handle_adx2, 1 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 5 ,handle_adx2, 2 ); int width= 301 ; panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 , 0 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_adx1, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferADX1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_adx1, 1 , 0 ,limit,BufferDIPlus1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_adx1, 2 , 0 ,limit,BufferDIMinus1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_adx2, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferADX2)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_adx2, 1 , 0 ,limit,BufferDIPlus2)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_adx2, 2 , 0 ,limit,BufferDIMinus2)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_adx1), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_adx1, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (handle_adx1)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_adx1, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_adx2), panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_adx2, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str2=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,indicators. Digits (handle_adx2)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_adx2, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); double value21=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_adx2, 0 , 0 ,index+ 1 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_adx1, 0 , 0 ,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_adx1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_adx2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat ( "%s1 > %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat ( "%s1 < %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText( StringFormat ( "%s1 vs %s2" ,ma1,ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

在 M1 图表上编译并启动指标并选择 M5 进行计算后，我们看到：









平均方向运动指数 Wilder 指标（Average Directional Movement Index Wilder）：

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 6 #property indicator_plots 6 #property indicator_label1 "ADXW1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "+DI1" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrGreen #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #property indicator_label3 "-DI1" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color3 clrRed #property indicator_style3 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width3 1 #property indicator_label4 "ADXW2" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color4 clrBlue #property indicator_style4 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width4 1 #property indicator_label5 "+DI2" #property indicator_type5 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color5 clrGreen #property indicator_style5 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width5 1 #property indicator_label6 "-DI2" #property indicator_type6 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color6 clrRed #property indicator_style6 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width6 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input int InpPeriod = 14 ; input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2 ; input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferADXW1[]; double BufferDIPlus1[]; double BufferDIMinus1[]; double BufferADXW2[]; double BufferDIPlus2[]; double BufferDIMinus2[]; int handle_adxw1; int handle_adxw2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferADXW1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,BufferDIPlus1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,BufferDIMinus1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 ,BufferADXW2, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 4 ,BufferDIPlus2, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 5 ,BufferDIMinus2, INDICATOR_DATA ); int w1= 0 ,w2= 0 ; if (InpTimeframe> Period ()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 2 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 3 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 4 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 5 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferADXW1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferDIPlus1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferDIMinus1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferADXW2,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferDIPlus2,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferDIMinus2,InpAsSeries); handle_adxw1=indicators.AddNewADX( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpPeriod); handle_adxw2=indicators.AddNewADX(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpPeriod); if (handle_adxw1== INVALID_HANDLE || handle_adxw2== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_adxw1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_adxw1, 1 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 2 ,handle_adxw1, 2 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 3 ,handle_adxw2, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 4 ,handle_adxw2, 1 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 5 ,handle_adxw2, 2 ); int width= 301 ; panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 , 0 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_adxw1, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferADXW1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_adxw1, 1 , 0 ,limit,BufferDIPlus1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_adxw1, 2 , 0 ,limit,BufferDIMinus1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_adxw2, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferADXW2)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_adxw2, 1 , 0 ,limit,BufferDIPlus2)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_adxw2, 2 , 0 ,limit,BufferDIMinus2)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_adxw1), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_adxw1, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (handle_adxw1)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_adxw1, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_adxw2), panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_adxw2, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str2=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,indicators. Digits (handle_adxw2)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_adxw2, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); double value21=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_adxw2, 0 , 0 ,index+ 1 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_adxw1, 0 , 0 ,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_adxw1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_adxw2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat ( "%s1 > %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat ( "%s1 < %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText( StringFormat ( "%s1 vs %s2" ,ma1,ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

在 M1 图表上编译并启动指标并选择 M5 进行计算后，我们看到：









平均真实范围指标（Average True Range）：

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_label1 "ATR1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "ATR2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrRed #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input int InpPeriod = 14 ; input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2 ; input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferATR1[]; double BufferATR2[]; int handle_atr1; int handle_atr2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferATR1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,BufferATR2, INDICATOR_DATA ); int w1= 0 ,w2= 0 ; if (InpTimeframe> Period ()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferATR1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferATR2,InpAsSeries); handle_atr1=indicators.AddNewATR( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpPeriod); handle_atr2=indicators.AddNewATR(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpPeriod); if (handle_atr1== INVALID_HANDLE || handle_atr2== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_atr1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_atr2, 0 ); int width= 237 ; panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 , 0 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_atr1, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferATR1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_atr2, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferATR2)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_atr1), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_atr1, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (handle_atr1)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_atr1, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_atr2), panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_atr2, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str2=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,indicators. Digits (handle_atr2)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_atr2, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); double value21=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_atr2, 0 , 0 ,index+ 1 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_atr1, 0 , 0 ,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_atr1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_atr2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat ( "%s1 > %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat ( "%s1 < %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText( StringFormat ( "%s1 vs %s2" ,ma1,ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

在 M1 图表上编译并启动指标并选择 M5 进行计算后，我们看到：





有时，为了更快地绘制指标，您可以切换图表时间范围。





动量振荡指标（Awesome Oscillator）：

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 4 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_label1 "AO1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_color1 clrGreen , clrRed #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "AO2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_color2 clrGreen , clrRed #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2 ; input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferAO1[]; double BufferClrAO1[]; double BufferAO2[]; double BufferClrAO2[]; int handle_ao1; int handle_ao2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferAO1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,BufferClrAO1, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,BufferAO2, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 ,BufferClrAO2, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); int w1= 0 ,w2= 0 ; if (InpTimeframe> Period ()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferAO1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferClrAO1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferAO2,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferClrAO2,InpAsSeries); handle_ao1=indicators.AddNewAO( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ); handle_ao2=indicators.AddNewAO(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe); if (handle_ao1== INVALID_HANDLE || handle_ao2== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_ao1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_ao2, 0 ); int width= 247 ; panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 , 0 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToColorBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ao1, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferAO1,BufferClrAO1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToColorBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ao2, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferAO2,BufferClrAO2)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_ao1), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_ao1, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (handle_ao1)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ao1, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_ao2), panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ao2, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str2=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,indicators. Digits (handle_ao2)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ao2, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); double value21=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ao2, 0 , 0 ,index+ 1 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ao1, 0 , 0 ,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_ao1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_ao2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat ( "%s1 > %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat ( "%s1 < %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText( StringFormat ( "%s1 vs %s2" ,ma1,ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

在 M1 图表上编译并启动指标并选择 M5 进行计算后，我们看到：









空头力度指标（Bears Power）：

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_label1 "Bears1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_color1 clrGray #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "Bears2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_color2 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input int InpPeriod = 13 ; input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2 ; input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferBears1[]; double BufferBears2[]; int handle_bears1; int handle_bears2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferBears1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,BufferBears2, INDICATOR_DATA ); int w1= 0 ,w2= 0 ; if (InpTimeframe> Period ()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferBears1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferBears2,InpAsSeries); handle_bears1=indicators.AddNewBearsPower( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpPeriod); handle_bears2=indicators.AddNewBearsPower(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpPeriod); if (handle_bears1== INVALID_HANDLE || handle_bears2== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_bears1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_bears2, 0 ); int width= 247 ; panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 , 0 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bears1, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferBears1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bears2, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferBears2)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_bears1), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_bears1, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (handle_bears1)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bears1, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_bears2), panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bears2, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str2=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,indicators. Digits (handle_bears2)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bears2, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); double value21=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bears2, 0 , 0 ,index+ 1 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bears1, 0 , 0 ,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_bears1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_bears2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat ( "%s1 > %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat ( "%s1 < %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText( StringFormat ( "%s1 vs %s2" ,ma1,ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

在 M1 图表上编译并启动指标并选择 M5 进行计算后，我们看到：









布林带指标（Bollinger Bands）：

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 6 #property indicator_plots 6 #property indicator_label1 "BandsUpper1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrGreen #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "BandsLower1" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrGreen #property indicator_width2 1 #property indicator_label3 "BandsMiddle1" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color3 clrGreen #property indicator_width3 1 #property indicator_label4 "BandsUpper2" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color4 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_width4 1 #property indicator_label5 "BandsLower2" #property indicator_type5 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color5 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_width5 1 #property indicator_label6 "BandsMiddle2" #property indicator_type6 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color6 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_width6 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input int InpPeriod = 20 ; input int InpShift = 0 ; input double InpDeviation = 2.0 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE ; input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2 ; input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferBandsUp1[]; double BufferBandsDn1[]; double BufferBandsMd1[]; double BufferBandsUp2[]; double BufferBandsDn2[]; double BufferBandsMd2[]; int handle_bands1; int handle_bands2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferBandsUp1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,BufferBandsDn1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,BufferBandsMd1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 ,BufferBandsUp2, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 4 ,BufferBandsDn2, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 5 ,BufferBandsMd2, INDICATOR_DATA ); int w1= 0 ,w2= 0 ; if (InpTimeframe> Period ()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 2 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 3 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 4 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 5 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferBandsUp1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferBandsDn1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferBandsMd1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferBandsUp2,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferBandsDn2,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferBandsMd2,InpAsSeries); handle_bands1=indicators.AddNewBands( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpPeriod,InpShift,InpDeviation,InpPrice); handle_bands2=indicators.AddNewBands(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpPeriod,InpShift,InpDeviation,InpPrice); if (handle_bands1== INVALID_HANDLE || handle_bands2== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_bands1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_bands1, 1 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 2 ,handle_bands1, 2 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 3 ,handle_bands2, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 4 ,handle_bands2, 1 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 5 ,handle_bands2, 2 ); indicators.SetPlotShift( 0 ,InpShift); indicators.SetPlotShift( 1 ,InpShift); indicators.SetPlotShift( 2 ,InpShift); indicators.SetPlotShift( 3 ,InpShift); indicators.SetPlotShift( 4 ,InpShift); indicators.SetPlotShift( 5 ,InpShift); int width= 301 ; panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bands1, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferBandsUp1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bands1, 1 , 0 ,limit,BufferBandsDn1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bands1, 2 , 0 ,limit,BufferBandsMd1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bands2, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferBandsUp2)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bands2, 1 , 0 ,limit,BufferBandsDn2)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bands2, 2 , 0 ,limit,BufferBandsMd2)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_bands1), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_bands1, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (handle_bands1)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 150 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bands1, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 150 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_bands2), panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bands2, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str2=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,indicators. Digits (handle_bands2)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 150 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bands2, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 150 ); double value21=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bands2, 0 , 0 ,index+ 1 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bands1, 0 , 0 ,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_bands1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_bands2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat ( "%s1 > %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat ( "%s1 < %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText( StringFormat ( "%s1 vs %s2" ,ma1,ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 150 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

在 M1 图表上编译并启动指标并选择 M5 进行计算后，我们看到：









多头力度指标（Bulls Power）：

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_label1 "Bulls1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_color1 clrGray #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "Bulls2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_color2 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input int InpPeriod = 13 ; input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2 ; input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferBulls1[]; double BufferBulls2[]; int handle_bulls1; int handle_bulls2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferBulls1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,BufferBulls2, INDICATOR_DATA ); int w1= 0 ,w2= 0 ; if (InpTimeframe> Period ()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferBulls1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferBulls2,InpAsSeries); handle_bulls1=indicators.AddNewBullsPower( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpPeriod); handle_bulls2=indicators.AddNewBullsPower(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpPeriod); if (handle_bulls1== INVALID_HANDLE || handle_bulls2== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_bulls1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_bulls2, 0 ); int width= 247 ; panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 , 0 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bulls1, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferBulls1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bulls2, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferBulls2)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_bulls1), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_bulls1, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (handle_bulls1)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bulls1, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_bulls2), panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bulls2, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str2=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,indicators. Digits (handle_bulls2)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bulls2, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); double value21=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bulls2, 0 , 0 ,index+ 1 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bulls1, 0 , 0 ,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_bulls1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_bulls2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat ( "%s1 > %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat ( "%s1 < %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText( StringFormat ( "%s1 vs %s2" ,ma1,ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

在 M1 图表上编译并启动指标并选择 M5 进行计算后，我们看到：





在这里，我也必须切换图表周期以确保指标绘制。







佳庆指标（Chaikin Oscillator）：

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_label1 "CHO1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrSeaGreen #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "CHO2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input int InpFastMAPeriod= 3 ; input int InpSlowMAPeriod= 10 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_EMA ; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK ; input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2 ; input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferCHO1[]; double BufferCHO2[]; int handle_cho1; int handle_cho2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferCHO1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,BufferCHO2, INDICATOR_DATA ); int w1= 0 ,w2= 0 ; if (InpTimeframe> Period ()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferCHO1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferCHO2,InpAsSeries); handle_cho1=indicators.AddNewChaikin( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpFastMAPeriod,InpSlowMAPeriod,InpMethod,InpVolume); handle_cho2=indicators.AddNewChaikin(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpFastMAPeriod,InpSlowMAPeriod,InpMethod,InpVolume); if (handle_cho1== INVALID_HANDLE || handle_cho2== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_cho1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_cho2, 0 ); int width= 247 ; panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 , 0 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_cho1, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferCHO1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_cho2, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferCHO2)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_cho1), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_cho1, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (handle_cho1)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_cho1, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_cho2), panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_cho2, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str2=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,indicators. Digits (handle_cho2)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_cho2, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); double value21=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_cho2, 0 , 0 ,index+ 1 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_cho1, 0 , 0 ,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_cho1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_cho2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat ( "%s1 > %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat ( "%s1 < %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText( StringFormat ( "%s1 vs %s2" ,ma1,ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

在 M1 图表上编译并启动指标并选择 M5 进行计算后，我们看到：









商品通道指数（Commodity Channel Index）：

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_label1 "CCI1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrSeaGreen #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "CCI2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input int InpPeriod = 14 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_TYPICAL ; input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2 ; input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferCCI1[]; double BufferCCI2[]; int handle_cci1; int handle_cci2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferCCI1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,BufferCCI2, INDICATOR_DATA ); int w1= 0 ,w2= 0 ; if (InpTimeframe> Period ()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferCCI1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferCCI2,InpAsSeries); handle_cci1=indicators.AddNewCCI( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpPeriod,InpPrice); handle_cci2=indicators.AddNewCCI(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpPeriod,InpPrice); if (handle_cci1== INVALID_HANDLE || handle_cci2== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_cci1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_cci2, 0 ); int width= 247 ; panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 , 0 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_cci1, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferCCI1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_cci2, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferCCI2)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_cci1), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_cci1, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (handle_cci1)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_cci1, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_cci2), panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_cci2, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str2=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,indicators. Digits (handle_cci2)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_cci2, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); double value21=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_cci2, 0 , 0 ,index+ 1 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_cci1, 0 , 0 ,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_cci1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_cci2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat ( "%s1 > %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat ( "%s1 < %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText( StringFormat ( "%s1 vs %s2" ,ma1,ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

在 M1 图表上编译并启动指标并选择 M5 进行计算后，我们看到：









DeMarker 指标：

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_label1 "DeM1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrSeaGreen #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "DeM2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input int InpPeriod = 14 ; input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2 ; input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferDeM1[]; double BufferDeM2[]; int handle_dem1; int handle_dem2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferDeM1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,BufferDeM2, INDICATOR_DATA ); int w1= 0 ,w2= 0 ; if (InpTimeframe> Period ()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferDeM1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferDeM2,InpAsSeries); handle_dem1=indicators.AddNewDeMarker( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpPeriod); handle_dem2=indicators.AddNewDeMarker(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpPeriod); if (handle_dem1== INVALID_HANDLE || handle_dem2== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_dem1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_dem2, 0 ); int width= 247 ; panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 , 0 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_dem1, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferDeM1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_dem2, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferDeM2)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_dem1), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_dem1, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (handle_dem1)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_dem1, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_dem2), panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_dem2, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str2=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,indicators. Digits (handle_dem2)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_dem2, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); double value21=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_dem2, 0 , 0 ,index+ 1 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_dem1, 0 , 0 ,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_dem1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_dem2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat ( "%s1 > %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat ( "%s1 < %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText( StringFormat ( "%s1 vs %s2" ,ma1,ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

在 M1 图表上编译并启动指标并选择 M5 进行计算后，我们看到：









包络线指标（Envelopes）：

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 4 #property indicator_plots 4 #property indicator_label1 "EnvelopesUp1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "EnvelopesDown1" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrRed #property indicator_width2 1 #property indicator_label3 "EnvelopesUp2" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color3 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_width3 1 #property indicator_label4 "EnvelopesDown2" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color4 clrRed #property indicator_width4 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input int InpPeriod = 14 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_SMA ; input int InpShift = 0 ; input double InpDeviation = 0.1 ; input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2 ; input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferEnvelopesUp1[]; double BufferEnvelopesDn1[]; double BufferEnvelopesUp2[]; double BufferEnvelopesDn2[]; int handle_envelopes1; int handle_envelopes2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferEnvelopesUp1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,BufferEnvelopesDn1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,BufferEnvelopesUp2, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 ,BufferEnvelopesDn2, INDICATOR_DATA ); int w1= 0 ,w2= 0 ; if (InpTimeframe> Period ()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 2 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 3 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferEnvelopesUp1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferEnvelopesDn1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferEnvelopesUp2,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferEnvelopesDn2,InpAsSeries); handle_envelopes1=indicators.AddNewEnvelopes( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpPeriod,InpShift,InpMethod,InpPrice,InpDeviation); handle_envelopes2=indicators.AddNewEnvelopes(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpPeriod,InpShift,InpMethod,InpPrice,InpDeviation); if (handle_envelopes1== INVALID_HANDLE || handle_envelopes2== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_envelopes1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_envelopes1, 1 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 2 ,handle_envelopes2, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 3 ,handle_envelopes2, 1 ); indicators.SetPlotShift( 0 ,InpShift); indicators.SetPlotShift( 1 ,InpShift); indicators.SetPlotShift( 2 ,InpShift); indicators.SetPlotShift( 3 ,InpShift); int width= 301 ; panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_envelopes1, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferEnvelopesUp1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_envelopes1, 1 , 0 ,limit,BufferEnvelopesDn1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_envelopes2, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferEnvelopesUp2)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_envelopes2, 1 , 0 ,limit,BufferEnvelopesDn2)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_envelopes1), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_envelopes1, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (handle_envelopes1)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 150 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_envelopes1, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 150 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_envelopes2), panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_envelopes2, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str2=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,indicators. Digits (handle_envelopes2)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 150 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_envelopes2, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 150 ); double value21=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_envelopes2, 0 , 0 ,index+ 1 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_envelopes1, 0 , 0 ,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_envelopes1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_envelopes2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat ( "%s1 > %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat ( "%s1 < %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText( StringFormat ( "%s1 vs %s2" ,ma1,ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 150 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

在 M1 图表上编译并启动指标并选择 M5 进行计算后，我们看到：









强力指数指标（Force Index）：

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_label1 "Force1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrSeaGreen #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "Force2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input int InpPeriod = 13 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_SMA ; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK ; input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2 ; input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferForce1[]; double BufferForce2[]; int handle_force1; int handle_force2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferForce1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,BufferForce2, INDICATOR_DATA ); int w1= 0 ,w2= 0 ; if (InpTimeframe> Period ()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferForce1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferForce2,InpAsSeries); handle_force1=indicators.AddNewForce( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpPeriod,InpMethod,InpVolume); handle_force2=indicators.AddNewForce(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpPeriod,InpMethod,InpVolume); if (handle_force1== INVALID_HANDLE || handle_force2== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_force1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_force2, 0 ); int width= 247 ; panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 , 0 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_force1, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferForce1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_force2, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferForce2)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_force1), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_force1, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (handle_force1)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_force1, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_force2), panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_force2, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str2=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,indicators. Digits (handle_force2)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_force2, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); double value21=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_force2, 0 , 0 ,index+ 1 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_force1, 0 , 0 ,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_force1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_force2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat ( "%s1 > %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat ( "%s1 < %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText( StringFormat ( "%s1 vs %s2" ,ma1,ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

在 M1 图表上编译并启动指标并选择 M5 进行计算后，我们看到：









MACD 指标：

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 4 #property indicator_plots 4 #property indicator_label1 "MACD1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_color1 clrGreen #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "Signal1" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrRed #property indicator_style2 STYLE_DOT #property indicator_width2 1 #property indicator_label3 "MACD2" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_color3 clrPaleGreen #property indicator_style3 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width3 1 #property indicator_label4 "Signal2" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color4 clrOrange #property indicator_style4 STYLE_DOT #property indicator_width4 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input int InpFastPeriod = 12 ; input int InpSlowPeriod = 26 ; input int InpSignal = 9 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE ; input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2 ; input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferMACD1[]; double BufferSig1[]; double BufferMACD2[]; double BufferSig2[]; int macd1; int macd2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferMACD1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,BufferSig1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,BufferMACD2, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 ,BufferSig2, INDICATOR_DATA ); int w1= 0 ,w2= 0 ; if (InpTimeframe> Period ()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 2 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 3 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferMACD1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferSig1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferMACD2,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferSig2,InpAsSeries); macd1=indicators.AddNewMACD( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpFastPeriod,InpSlowPeriod,InpSignal,InpPrice); macd2=indicators.AddNewMACD(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpFastPeriod,InpSlowPeriod,InpSignal,InpPrice); if (macd1== INVALID_HANDLE || macd2== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,macd1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 1 ,macd1, 1 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 2 ,macd2, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 3 ,macd2, 1 ); int width= 301 ; panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 , 0 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,macd1, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferMACD1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,macd1, 1 , 0 ,limit,BufferSig1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,macd2, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferMACD2)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,macd2, 1 , 0 ,limit,BufferSig2)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(macd1), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(macd1, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (macd1)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,macd1, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(macd2), panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,macd2, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str2=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,indicators. Digits (macd2)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,macd2, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); double value21=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,macd2, 0 , 0 ,index+ 1 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,macd1, 0 , 0 ,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(macd1); string ma2=indicators.Name(macd2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat ( "%s1 > %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat ( "%s1 < %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText( StringFormat ( "%s1 vs %s2" ,ma1,ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

在 M1 图表上编译并启动指标并选择 M5 进行计算后，我们看到：









移动平均振荡指标（MA of Oscillator）：

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_label1 "OsMA1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_color1 clrSeaGreen #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "OsMA2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_color2 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input int InpFastPeriod = 12 ; input int InpSlowPeriod = 26 ; input int InpSignalPeriod= 9 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE ; input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2 ; input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferOsMA1[]; double BufferOsMA2[]; int handle_osma1; int handle_osma2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferOsMA1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,BufferOsMA2, INDICATOR_DATA ); int w1= 0 ,w2= 0 ; if (InpTimeframe> Period ()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferOsMA1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferOsMA2,InpAsSeries); handle_osma1=indicators.AddNewOsMA( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpFastPeriod,InpSlowPeriod,InpSignalPeriod,InpPrice); handle_osma2=indicators.AddNewOsMA(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpFastPeriod,InpSlowPeriod,InpSignalPeriod,InpPrice); if (handle_osma1== INVALID_HANDLE || handle_osma2== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_osma1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_osma2, 0 ); int width= 301 ; panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 , 0 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_osma1, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferOsMA1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_osma2, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferOsMA2)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_osma1), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_osma1, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (handle_osma1)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_osma1, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_osma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_osma2, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str2=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,indicators. Digits (handle_osma2)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_osma2, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); double value21=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_osma2, 0 , 0 ,index+ 1 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_osma1, 0 , 0 ,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_osma1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_osma2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat ( "%s1 > %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat ( "%s1 < %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText( StringFormat ( "%s1 vs %s2" ,ma1,ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

在 M1 图表上编译并启动指标并选择 M5 进行计算后，我们看到：









市场促进指数（Market Facilitation Index）：

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 4 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_label1 "BWMFI1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "BWMFI2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK ; input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2 ; input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferBWMFI1[]; double BufferClrBWMFI1[]; double BufferBWMFI2[]; double BufferClrBWMFI2[]; int handle_bwmfi1; int handle_bwmfi2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferBWMFI1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,BufferClrBWMFI1, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,BufferBWMFI2, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 ,BufferClrBWMFI2, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); int w1= 0 ,w2= 0 ; if (InpTimeframe> Period ()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferBWMFI1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferClrBWMFI1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferBWMFI2,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferClrBWMFI2,InpAsSeries); handle_bwmfi1=indicators.AddNewBWMFI( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpVolume); handle_bwmfi2=indicators.AddNewBWMFI(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpVolume); if (handle_bwmfi1== INVALID_HANDLE || handle_bwmfi2== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_bwmfi1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_bwmfi2, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotColorsFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_bwmfi1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotColorsFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_bwmfi2, 0 ); int width= 247 ; panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 , 0 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToColorBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bwmfi1, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferBWMFI1,BufferClrBWMFI1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToColorBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bwmfi2, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferBWMFI2,BufferClrBWMFI2)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_bwmfi1), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_bwmfi1, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (handle_bwmfi1)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bwmfi1, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_bwmfi2), panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bwmfi2, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str2=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,indicators. Digits (handle_bwmfi2)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bwmfi2, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); double value21=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bwmfi2, 0 , 0 ,index+ 1 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bwmfi1, 0 , 0 ,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_bwmfi1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_bwmfi2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat ( "%s1 > %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat ( "%s1 < %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText( StringFormat ( "%s1 vs %s2" ,ma1,ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

在 M1 图表上编译并启动指标并选择 M5 进行计算后，我们看到：









动量指标（Momentum）：

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_label1 "Momentum1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrSeaGreen #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "Momentum2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input int InpPeriod = 14 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE ; input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2 ; input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferMomentum1[]; double BufferMomentum2[]; int handle_mom1; int handle_mom2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferMomentum1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,BufferMomentum2, INDICATOR_DATA ); int w1= 0 ,w2= 0 ; if (InpTimeframe> Period ()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferMomentum1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferMomentum2,InpAsSeries); handle_mom1=indicators.AddNewMomentum( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpPeriod,InpPrice); handle_mom2=indicators.AddNewMomentum(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpPeriod,InpPrice); if (handle_mom1== INVALID_HANDLE || handle_mom2== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_mom1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_mom2, 0 ); int width= 317 ; panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 , 0 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_mom1, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferMomentum1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_mom2, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferMomentum2)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_mom1), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_mom1, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (handle_mom1)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_mom1, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_mom2), panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_mom2, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str2=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,indicators. Digits (handle_mom2)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_mom2, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); double value21=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_mom2, 0 , 0 ,index+ 1 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_mom1, 0 , 0 ,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_mom1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_mom2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat ( "%s1 > %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat ( "%s1 < %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText( StringFormat ( "%s1 vs %s2" ,ma1,ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

在 M1 图表上编译并启动指标并选择 M5 进行计算后，我们看到：









资金流量指数指标（Money Flow Index）：

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_label1 "MFI1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "MFI2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrRed #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input int InpPeriod = 14 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK ; input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2 ; input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferMFI1[]; double BufferMFI2[]; int handle_mfi1; int handle_mfi2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferMFI1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,BufferMFI2, INDICATOR_DATA ); int w1= 0 ,w2= 0 ; if (InpTimeframe> Period ()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferMFI1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferMFI2,InpAsSeries); handle_mfi1=indicators.AddNewMFI( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpPeriod,InpVolume); handle_mfi2=indicators.AddNewMFI(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpPeriod,InpVolume); if (handle_mfi1== INVALID_HANDLE || handle_mfi2== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_mfi1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_mfi2, 0 ); int width= 237 ; panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 , 0 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_mfi1, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferMFI1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_mfi2, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferMFI2)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_mfi1), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_mfi1, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (handle_mfi1)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_mfi1, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_mfi2), panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_mfi2, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str2=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,indicators. Digits (handle_mfi2)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_mfi2, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); double value21=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_mfi2, 0 , 0 ,index+ 1 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_mfi1, 0 , 0 ,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_mfi1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_mfi2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat ( "%s1 > %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat ( "%s1 < %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText( StringFormat ( "%s1 vs %s2" ,ma1,ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

在 M1 图表上编译并启动指标并选择 M5 进行计算后，我们看到：









移动平均线（Moving Averages）：

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 enum ENUM_USED_MA { USED_MA_AMA = IND_AMA , USED_MA_DEMA = IND_DEMA , USED_MA_FRAMA = IND_FRAMA , USED_MA_MA = IND_MA , USED_MA_TEMA = IND_TEMA , USED_MA_VIDYA = IND_VIDYA , }; #property indicator_label1 "MA1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "MA2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrRed #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input ENUM_USED_MA InpIndicator = USED_MA_MA; input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_SMA ; input int InpShift = 0 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferMA1[]; double BufferMA2[]; int handle_ma1; int handle_ma2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferMA1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,BufferMA2, INDICATOR_DATA ); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferMA1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferMA2,InpAsSeries); int width= 0 ; switch (InpIndicator) { case USED_MA_AMA : handle_ma1=indicators.AddNewAMA( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 9 , 2 , 30 ,InpShift); handle_ma2=indicators.AddNewAMA(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe, 9 , 2 , 30 ,InpShift); width= 269 ; break ; case USED_MA_DEMA : handle_ma1=indicators.AddNewDEMA( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 14 ,InpShift,InpPrice); handle_ma2=indicators.AddNewDEMA(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe, 14 ,InpShift,InpPrice); width= 255 ; break ; case USED_MA_FRAMA : handle_ma1=indicators.AddNewFrAMA( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 14 ,InpShift,InpPrice); handle_ma2=indicators.AddNewFrAMA(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe, 14 ,InpShift,InpPrice); width= 259 ; break ; case USED_MA_TEMA : handle_ma1=indicators.AddNewTEMA( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 14 ,InpShift,InpPrice); handle_ma2=indicators.AddNewTEMA(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe, 14 ,InpShift,InpPrice); width= 253 ; break ; case USED_MA_VIDYA : handle_ma1=indicators.AddNewVIDyA( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 9 , 12 ,InpShift,InpPrice); handle_ma2=indicators.AddNewVIDyA(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe, 9 , 12 ,InpShift,InpPrice); width= 267 ; break ; default : handle_ma1=indicators.AddNewMA( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 10 ,InpShift,InpMethod,InpPrice); handle_ma2=indicators.AddNewMA(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe, 10 ,InpShift,InpMethod,InpPrice); width= 231 ; break ; } if (handle_ma1== INVALID_HANDLE || handle_ma2== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_ma1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_ma2, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotShift( 0 ,InpShift); indicators.SetPlotShift( 1 ,InpShift); panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; if (mouse_bar_index> WRONG_VALUE && mouse_bar_index<rates_total) DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ma1, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferMA1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ma2, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferMA2)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_ma1), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_ma1, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (handle_ma1)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ma1, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ma2, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str2=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,indicators. Digits (handle_ma2)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ma2, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); double value21=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ma2, 0 , 0 ,index+ 1 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ma1, 0 , 0 ,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_ma1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_ma2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat ( "%s1 > %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat ( "%s1 < %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText( StringFormat ( "%s1 vs %s2" ,ma1,ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

在 M1 图表上编译并启动指标并选择 M5 进行计算后，我们看到：









平衡交易量指标（On Balance Volume）：

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_plots 1 #property indicator_label1 "OBV1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK ; input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2 ; input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferOBV[]; int handle_obv; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferOBV, INDICATOR_DATA ); int w1= 0 ,w2= 0 ; if (InpTimeframe> Period ()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferOBV,InpAsSeries); handle_obv=indicators.AddNewOBV(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpVolume); if (handle_obv== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_obv, 0 ); int width= 237 ; panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 , 0 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_obv, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferOBV)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_obv), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_obv, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (handle_obv)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_obv, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

在 M1 图表上编译并启动指标并选择 M5 进行计算后，我们看到：





抛物线 SAR 指标（Parabolic SAR）：

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_label1 "PSAR1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "PSAR2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_color2 clrRed #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input uchar InpArrowCode1 = 158 ; input uchar InpArrowCode2 = 159 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferPSAR1[]; double BufferPSAR2[]; int handle_psar1; int handle_psar2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferPSAR1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,BufferPSAR2, INDICATOR_DATA ); uchar code1=InpArrowCode1; uchar code2=InpArrowCode2; if (InpTimeframe> Period ()) { code1=InpArrowCode1; code2=InpArrowCode2; } else { code1=InpArrowCode2; code2=InpArrowCode1; } PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_ARROW ,code1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_ARROW ,code2); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferPSAR1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferPSAR2,InpAsSeries); handle_psar1=indicators.AddNewSAR( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ); handle_psar2=indicators.AddNewSAR(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe); if (handle_psar1== INVALID_HANDLE || handle_psar2== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_psar1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_psar2, 0 ); int width= 290 ; panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_psar1, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferPSAR1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_psar2, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferPSAR2)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_psar1), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_psar1, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (handle_psar1)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_psar1, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_psar2), panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_psar2, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str2=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,indicators. Digits (handle_psar2)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_psar2, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); double value21=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_psar2, 0 , 0 ,index+ 1 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_psar1, 0 , 0 ,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_psar1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_psar2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat ( "%s1 > %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat ( "%s1 < %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText( StringFormat ( "%s1 vs %s2" ,ma1,ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

在 M1 图表上编译并启动指标并选择 M5 进行计算后，我们看到：









相对强弱指数（Relative Strength Index）：

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_label1 "RSI1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrSeaGreen #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "RSI2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input int InpPeriod = 14 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE ; input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2 ; input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferRSI1[]; double BufferRSI2[]; int handle_rsi1; int handle_rsi2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferRSI1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,BufferRSI2, INDICATOR_DATA ); int w1= 0 ,w2= 0 ; if (InpTimeframe> Period ()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferRSI1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferRSI2,InpAsSeries); handle_rsi1=indicators.AddNewRSI( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpPeriod,InpPrice); handle_rsi2=indicators.AddNewRSI(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpPeriod,InpPrice); if (handle_rsi1== INVALID_HANDLE || handle_rsi2== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_rsi1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_rsi2, 0 ); int width= 231 ; panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 , 0 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_rsi1, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferRSI1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_rsi2, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferRSI2)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_rsi1), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_rsi1, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (handle_rsi1)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_rsi1, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_rsi2), panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_rsi2, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str2=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,indicators. Digits (handle_rsi2)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_rsi2, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); double value21=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_rsi2, 0 , 0 ,index+ 1 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_rsi1, 0 , 0 ,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_rsi1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_rsi2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat ( "%s1 > %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat ( "%s1 < %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText( StringFormat ( "%s1 vs %s2" ,ma1,ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

在 M1 图表上编译并启动指标并选择 M5 进行计算后，我们看到：









相对活力指数（Relative Vigor Index）：

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 4 #property indicator_plots 4 #property indicator_label1 "RVI1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrSeaGreen #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "Signal1" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrOrangeRed #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #property indicator_label3 "RVI2" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color3 clrGreen #property indicator_style3 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width3 1 #property indicator_label4 "Signal2" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color4 clrRed #property indicator_style4 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width4 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input int InpPeriod = 10 ; input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2 ; input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferRVI1[]; double BufferSig1[]; double BufferRVI2[]; double BufferSig2[]; int handle_rvi1; int handle_rvi2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferRVI1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,BufferSig1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,BufferRVI2, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 ,BufferSig2, INDICATOR_DATA ); int w1= 0 ,w2= 0 ; if (InpTimeframe> Period ()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 2 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 3 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferRVI1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferSig1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferRVI2,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferSig2,InpAsSeries); handle_rvi1=indicators.AddNewRVI( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpPeriod); handle_rvi2=indicators.AddNewRVI(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpPeriod); if (handle_rvi1== INVALID_HANDLE || handle_rvi2== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_rvi1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_rvi1, 1 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 2 ,handle_rvi2, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 3 ,handle_rvi2, 1 ); int width= 231 ; panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 , 0 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_rvi1, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferRVI1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_rvi1, 1 , 0 ,limit,BufferSig1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_rvi2, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferRVI2)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_rvi2, 1 , 0 ,limit,BufferSig2)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_rvi1), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_rvi1, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (handle_rvi1)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_rvi1, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_rvi2), panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_rvi2, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str2=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,indicators. Digits (handle_rvi2)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_rvi2, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); double value21=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_rvi2, 0 , 0 ,index+ 1 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_rvi1, 0 , 0 ,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_rvi1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_rvi2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat ( "%s1 > %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat ( "%s1 < %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText( StringFormat ( "%s1 vs %s2" ,ma1,ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

在 M1 图表上编译并启动指标并选择 M5 进行计算后，我们看到：









标准偏差指标（Standard Deviation）：

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_label1 "StdDev1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "StdDev2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrRed #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input int InpPeriod = 20 ; input int InpShift = 0 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_SMA ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE ; input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2 ; input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferStdDev1[]; double BufferStdDev2[]; int handle_stddev1; int handle_stddev2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferStdDev1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,BufferStdDev2, INDICATOR_DATA ); int w1= 0 ,w2= 0 ; if (InpTimeframe> Period ()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferStdDev1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferStdDev2,InpAsSeries); handle_stddev1=indicators.AddNewStdDev( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpPeriod,InpShift,InpMethod,InpPrice); handle_stddev2=indicators.AddNewStdDev(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpPeriod,InpShift,InpMethod,InpPrice); if (handle_stddev1== INVALID_HANDLE || handle_stddev2== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_stddev1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_stddev2, 0 ); int width= 290 ; panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 , 0 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_stddev1, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferStdDev1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_stddev2, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferStdDev2)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_stddev1), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_stddev1, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (handle_stddev1)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_stddev1, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_stddev2), panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_stddev2, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str2=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,indicators. Digits (handle_stddev2)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_stddev2, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); double value21=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_stddev2, 0 , 0 ,index+ 1 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_stddev1, 0 , 0 ,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_stddev1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_stddev2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat ( "%s1 > %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat ( "%s1 < %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText( StringFormat ( "%s1 vs %s2" ,ma1,ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

在 M1 图表上编译并启动指标并选择 M5 进行计算后，我们看到：









随机震荡指标（Stochastic Oscillator）：

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 4 #property indicator_plots 4 #property indicator_label1 "RVI1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrSeaGreen #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "Signal1" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrOrangeRed #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #property indicator_label3 "RVI2" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color3 clrGreen #property indicator_style3 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width3 1 #property indicator_label4 "Signal2" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color4 clrRed #property indicator_style4 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width4 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input int InpKPeriod = 5 ; input int InpDPeriod = 3 ; input int InpSlowing = 3 ; input ENUM_STO_PRICE InpPrice = STO_LOWHIGH ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_SMA ; input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2 ; input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferStoch1[]; double BufferSig1[]; double BufferStoch2[]; double BufferSig2[]; int handle_stoch1; int handle_stoch2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferStoch1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,BufferSig1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,BufferStoch2, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 ,BufferSig2, INDICATOR_DATA ); int w1= 0 ,w2= 0 ; if (InpTimeframe> Period ()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 2 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 3 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferStoch1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferSig1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferStoch2,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferSig2,InpAsSeries); handle_stoch1=indicators.AddNewStochastic( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpKPeriod,InpDPeriod,InpSlowing,InpMethod,InpPrice); handle_stoch2=indicators.AddNewStochastic(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpKPeriod,InpDPeriod,InpSlowing,InpMethod,InpPrice); if (handle_stoch1== INVALID_HANDLE || handle_stoch2== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_stoch1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_stoch1, 1 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 2 ,handle_stoch2, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 3 ,handle_stoch2, 1 ); int width= 271 ; panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 , 0 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_stoch1, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferStoch1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_stoch1, 1 , 0 ,limit,BufferSig1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_stoch2, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferStoch2)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_stoch2, 1 , 0 ,limit,BufferSig2)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_stoch1), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_stoch1, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (handle_stoch1)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_stoch1, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_stoch2), panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_stoch2, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str2=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,indicators. Digits (handle_stoch2)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_stoch2, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); double value21=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_stoch2, 0 , 0 ,index+ 1 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_stoch1, 0 , 0 ,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_stoch1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_stoch2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat ( "%s1 > %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat ( "%s1 < %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText( StringFormat ( "%s1 vs %s2" ,ma1,ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

在 M1 图表上编译并启动指标并选择 M5 进行计算后，我们看到：









三重指数平均线指标（Triple Exponential Average）：

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_label1 "TRIX1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrRed #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "TRIX2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input int InpPeriod = 13 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE ; input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2 ; input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferTRIX1[]; double BufferTRIX2[]; int handle_trix1; int handle_trix2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferTRIX1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,BufferTRIX2, INDICATOR_DATA ); int w1= 0 ,w2= 0 ; if (InpTimeframe> Period ()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferTRIX1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferTRIX2,InpAsSeries); handle_trix1=indicators.AddNewTriX( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpPeriod,InpPrice); handle_trix2=indicators.AddNewTriX(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpPeriod,InpPrice); if (handle_trix1== INVALID_HANDLE || handle_trix2== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_trix1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_trix2, 0 ); int width= 247 ; panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 , 0 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_trix1, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferTRIX1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_trix2, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferTRIX2)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_trix1), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_trix1, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (handle_trix1)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_trix1, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_trix2), panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_trix2, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str2=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,indicators. Digits (handle_trix2)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_trix2, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); double value21=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_trix2, 0 , 0 ,index+ 1 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_trix1, 0 , 0 ,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_trix1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_trix2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat ( "%s1 > %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat ( "%s1 < %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText( StringFormat ( "%s1 vs %s2" ,ma1,ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

在 M1 图表上编译并启动指标并选择 M5 进行计算后，我们看到：









交易量指标（Volumes）：

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 4 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_label1 "Volumes1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "Volumes2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK ; input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2 ; input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferVolumes1[]; double BufferClrVolumes1[]; double BufferVolumes2[]; double BufferClrVolumes2[]; int handle_volumes1; int handle_volumes2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferVolumes1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,BufferClrVolumes1, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,BufferVolumes2, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 ,BufferClrVolumes2, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); int w1= 0 ,w2= 0 ; if (InpTimeframe> Period ()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferVolumes1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferClrVolumes1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferVolumes2,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferClrVolumes2,InpAsSeries); handle_volumes1=indicators.AddNewVolumes( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpVolume); handle_volumes2=indicators.AddNewVolumes(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpVolume); if (handle_volumes1== INVALID_HANDLE || handle_volumes2== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_volumes1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_volumes2, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotColorsFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_volumes1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotColorsFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_volumes2, 0 ); int width= 267 ; panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 , 0 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToColorBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_volumes1, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferVolumes1,BufferClrVolumes1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToColorBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_volumes2, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferVolumes2,BufferClrVolumes2)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_volumes1), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_volumes1, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (handle_volumes1)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 120 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_volumes1, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 120 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_volumes2), panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_volumes2, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str2=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,indicators. Digits (handle_volumes2)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 120 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_volumes2, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 120 ); double value21=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_volumes2, 0 , 0 ,index+ 1 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_volumes1, 0 , 0 ,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_volumes1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_volumes2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat ( "%s1 > %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat ( "%s1 < %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText( StringFormat ( "%s1 vs %s2" ,ma1,ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 120 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

在 M1 图表上编译并启动指标并选择 M5 进行计算后，我们看到：









威廉姆斯百分比范围指标（Williams Percent Range）：

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_label1 "WPR1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrRed #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "WPR2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input int InpPeriod = 14 ; input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2 ; input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferWPR1[]; double BufferWPR2[]; int handle_wpr1; int handle_wpr2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferWPR1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,BufferWPR2, INDICATOR_DATA ); int w1= 0 ,w2= 0 ; if (InpTimeframe> Period ()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferWPR1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferWPR2,InpAsSeries); handle_wpr1=indicators.AddNewWPR( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpPeriod); handle_wpr2=indicators.AddNewWPR(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpPeriod); if (handle_wpr1== INVALID_HANDLE || handle_wpr2== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_wpr1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_wpr2, 0 ); int width= 231 ; panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 , 0 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_wpr1, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferWPR1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_wpr2, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferWPR2)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_wpr1), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_wpr1, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (handle_wpr1)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_wpr1, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_wpr2), panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_wpr2, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str2=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,indicators. Digits (handle_wpr2)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_wpr2, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); double value21=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_wpr2, 0 , 0 ,index+ 1 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_wpr1, 0 , 0 ,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_wpr1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_wpr2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat ( "%s1 > %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat ( "%s1 < %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText( StringFormat ( "%s1 vs %s2" ,ma1,ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

在 M1 图表上编译并启动指标并选择 M5 进行计算后，我们看到：





结论

并非所有标准指标都已创建完成，并且此概念并不适用于所有绘图风格。接下来我们将实现其他绘制样式和其他指标。不幸的是，并不总是能够立即计算并绘制使用非当前交易品种和时间框架数据计算的指标。有时您必须切换图表时间框架。在这种情况下，指标本身及其计算部分已经为整个可用历史记录进行了计算，但 CopyBuffer() 会因缺失数据错误而返回 -1。之前没有发现过这种错误，到目前为止，这个问题还没有解决：唯一有帮助的就是切换图表周期，以便 CopyBuffer() 可以复制现有的和已经计算好的指标数据。

