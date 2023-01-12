DoEasy. Controls (Part 26): Finalizing the ToolTip WinForms object and moving on to ProgressBar development

Contents

Concept

In the previous article, I started the development of the ToolTip control. The tooltip should appear after a short pause when we hover over an object. The previously displayed tooltip should be hidden. If we leave the cursor in the same position after the tooltip appears, then it should disappear after a certain time. In the previous article, I made the tooltip appear immediately after hovering over the object it was assigned to. In the current article, I will continue to work on the behavior of the tooltip and make it more consistent with the behavior of programs compiled in MS Visual Studio. When hovering over an object, there should be a pause, after which the tooltip appears smoothly on the screen. If we remove the cursor from the object, the tooltip is hidden. When leaving the cursor on the object, the tooltip disappears smoothly after some time. To implement this behavior, we will need to use the timer created for the graphical elements of the collection. Each object will have a virtual timer event handler defined. The implementation of the timer should be carried out specifically in the classes of those objects that are to be processed in it.

In order for the library to understand which objects should be processed in the timer and which should not, I will create a list of active objects. It will contain the pointers to those objects that need to be processed in the timer. This will make it easier to keep track of the objects we need to process and save us from constantly scanning all the graphical elements in a loop. The loop is to be only on the objects added to the list. This approach will make it possible to animate the graphical interface. The objects will not only respond to interaction with the mouse, but also use the animation sequence specified for them for visual effects. We can easily create and use even ordinary animated icons in this way. It will be sufficient just to create an object with animation frames and place it in the list of active library objects, while in the timer event handler of such an object, we will simply alternate the animation frames created during the object construction. Today I will create a timer event handler for the ToolTip control. This handler will implement the above behavior of the tooltip. Since this behavior implies interaction with the mouse, we will work with them both in the event handler of the collection of graphical elements and in the collection timer.

After finalizing the ToolTip WinForms object, I will start the development of the ProgressBar control. I will create only a static version of the object - its properties and appearance. Its operation will be implemented in the next article.







Improving library classes

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh, add timer parameters for graphical elements on canvas:

#define COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_PAUSE ( 250 ) #define COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_COUNTER_ID ( 10 ) #define COLLECTION_GRAPH_ELM_PAUSE ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_GRAPH_ELM_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_GRAPH_ELM_COUNTER_ID ( 11 )

Each collection of library objects has its own timer handler with its own set of parameters - pause, timer counter increment and its ID. I have added exactly the same parameters here for the new timer.



Add default values for the new ProgressBar control:

#define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_HINT_BACK_COLOR ( C'0xFF,0xFF,0xE1' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_HINT_BORDER_COLOR ( C'0x76,0x76,0x76' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_HINT_FORE_COLOR ( C'0x5A,0x5A,0x5A' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_PROGRESS_BAR_BACK_COLOR ( C'0xF0,0xF0,0xF0' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_PROGRESS_BAR_BORDER_COLOR ( C'0xBC,0xBC,0xBC' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_PROGRESS_BAR_FORE_COLOR ( C'0x00,0x78,0xD7' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_PROGRESS_BAR_BAR_COLOR ( C'0x06,0xB0,0x25' )





Some graphical control will require the elements of their visual effects. For example, the progress line is to have a glare that runs along the bar, as it is implemented in Windows. The object that implements the glare will be superimposed on top of the bar and move along it. We need to set the object type in the list of the library object types:

enum ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE { OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE = COLLECTION_ID_LIST_END+ 1 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM_CONTROL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSHADOW, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GGLARE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_BASE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_CONTAINER, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_COMMON, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_HELPER,





Add new types of graphical elements on the canvas to the list of graphic element types:

enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE { GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_GLARE_OBJ, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ELEMENTS_LIST_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TOOLTIP, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PROGRESS_BAR, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_BASE, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_LEFT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_RIGHT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_UP, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_DOWN, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BAR_PROGRESS_BAR, };





A control (here it is ToolTip) can have multiple states when interacting with the mouse. Since the object is animated, its behavior and state should be described. It may wait for the fading in to start, be in the fading in state, wait for the fading out to begin, be in the fading out state, or it may be in its normal state.

Let's describe its states in the new control display state list:

enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_TOOLTIP_ICON { CANV_ELEMENT_TOOLTIP_ICON_NONE, CANV_ELEMENT_TOOLTIP_ICON_INFO, CANV_ELEMENT_TOOLTIP_ICON_WARNING, CANV_ELEMENT_TOOLTIP_ICON_ERROR, CANV_ELEMENT_TOOLTIP_ICON_USER, }; enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_DISPLAY_STATE { CANV_ELEMENT_DISPLAY_STATE_NORMAL, CANV_ELEMENT_DISPLAY_STATE_WAITING_FADE_IN, CANV_ELEMENT_DISPLAY_STATE_PROCESS_FADE_IN, CANV_ELEMENT_DISPLAY_STATE_COMPLETED_FADE_IN, CANV_ELEMENT_DISPLAY_STATE_WAITING_FADE_OUT, CANV_ELEMENT_DISPLAY_STATE_PROCESS_FADE_OUT, CANV_ELEMENT_DISPLAY_STATE_COMPLETED_FADE_OUT, CANV_ELEMENT_DISPLAY_STATE_COMPLETED, };

Such states can be applied to other controls. Animation sequences can be created for them later. Besides, it is not necessary for an object to fade in or out. The description of an object fading in can be equated to expanding the drop-down list, while the state of gradual fading out (attenuation) - to the state of collapse. However, we can always expand this list later.



ProgressBar can have three progress bar drawing styles. Let's list them in the enumeration:

enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROGRESS_BAR_STYLE { CANV_ELEMENT_PROGRESS_BAR_STYLE_BLOCKS, CANV_ELEMENT_PROGRESS_BAR_STYLE_CONTINUOUS, CANV_ELEMENT_PROGRESS_BAR_STYLE_MARQUEE, };

I will implement only the continuous bar here.







If animated display is implemented for an object, its state should be saved and obtained from its properties.

Let's add the new graphical element properties to the enumeration of integer properties of the graphical element on canvas and increase the total number of integer properties from 129 to 138:

enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER { CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID = 0 , CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_TOP_AREA_WIDTH, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAY_STATE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAY_DURATION, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_GROUP, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_IS_BALLOON, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_USE_FADING, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PROGRESS_BAR_MAXIMUM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PROGRESS_BAR_MINIMUM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PROGRESS_BAR_STEP, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PROGRESS_BAR_STYLE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PROGRESS_BAR_VALUE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PROGRESS_BAR_MARQUEE_ANIM_SPEED, }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 138 ) #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )





Add new properties to the enumeration of possible criteria of sorting graphical elements on canvas:

#define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_DBL_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CANV_ELEMENT_MODE { SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TYPE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BORDER_TOP_AREA_WIDTH, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_DISPLAYED, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_DISPLAY_STATE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_DISPLAY_DURATION, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_GROUP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ZORDER, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TOOLTIP_IS_BALLOON, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TOOLTIP_USE_FADING, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_PROGRESS_BAR_MAXIMUM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_PROGRESS_BAR_MINIMUM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_PROGRESS_BAR_STEP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_PROGRESS_BAR_STYLE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_PROGRESS_BAR_VALUE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_PROGRESS_BAR_MARQUEE_ANIM_SPEED, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ = FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_RES, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TEXT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_DESCRIPTION, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TOOLTIP_HEADER, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TOOLTIP_TEXT, };

Now we are able to sort and select all graphical elements by new properties.





In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh, add the new message indices:

MSG_LIB_TEXT_CHEK_STATE_UNCHECKED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CHEK_STATE_CHECKED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CHEK_STATE_INDETERMINATE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ICON_NONE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ICON_INFO, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ICON_WARNING, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ICON_ERROR, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ICON_USER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_STYLE_BLOCKS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_STYLE_CONTINUOUS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_STYLE_MARQUEE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_SUNDAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_MONDAY,

...

MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_GLARE_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW,

...

MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_DOWN, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TOOLTIP, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BAR_PROGRESS_BAR, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PROGRESS_BAR, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_WRONG_TYPE_PASSED, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CANT_ADD_2_TOOLTIP, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,

...

MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_ADDED_OBJ_LIST, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_ACTIVE_OBJ_LIST, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_OBJECT_NAMES, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DETACH_OBJ_FROM_LIST,

...

MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_TOP_AREA_WIDTH, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAY_STATE, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAY_DURATION, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR,

...

MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_IS_BALLOON, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_USE_FADING, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PROGRESS_BAR_MAXIMUM, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PROGRESS_BAR_MINIMUM, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PROGRESS_BAR_STEP, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PROGRESS_BAR_STYLE, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PROGRESS_BAR_VALUE, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PROGRESS_BAR_MARQUEE_ANIM_SPEED, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DESCRIPTION, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_TITLE, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_TEXT, };

and text messages corresponding to the newly added indices:

{ "Не установлен" , "Unchecked" }, { "Установлен" , "Checked" }, { "Неопределённый" , "Indeterminate" }, { "None" , "None" }, { "Info" , "Info" }, { "Warning" , "Warning" }, { "Error" , "Error" }, { "Пользовательский" , "User" }, { "Сегментированные блоки" , "Blocks" }, { "Непрерывная полоса" , "Continuous" }, { "Непрерывная прокрутка" , "Marquee" }, { "Воскресение" , "Sunday" }, { "Понедельник" , "Monday" },

...

{ "Элемент" , "Element" }, { "Объект тени" , "Shadow object" }, { "Объект блика" , "Glare object" }, { "Форма" , "Form" }, { "Окно" , "Window" },

...

{ "Элемент управления \"HintMoveDown\"" , "Control element \"HintMoveDown\"" }, { "Элемент управления \"ToolTip\"" , "Control element \"ToolTip\"" }, { "Элемент управления BarProgressBar" , "Control element \"BarProgressBar\"" }, { "Элемент управления ProgressBar" , "Control element \"ProgressBar\"" }, { "Передан не правильный тип элемента управления" , "Wrong control type passed" }, { " Нельзя к одному элементу управления добавить два и более ToolTip" , "Can't add two or more ToolTips to one control" }, { "Графический объект принадлежит программе" , "The graphic object belongs to the program" }, { "Графический объект не принадлежит программе" , "The graphic object does not belong to the program" },

...

{ "Не удалось получить список вновь добавленных объектов" , "Failed to get the list of newly added objects" }, { "Не удалось получить список активных элементов" , "Failed to get list of active elements" }, { "Не удалось получить имена объектов" , "Failed to get object names" }, { "Не удалось изъять графический объект из списка" , "Failed to detach graphic object from the list" },

...

{ "Ширина области верхней грани" , "Width of the top border area" }, { "Флаг отображения не скрытого элемента управления" , "Flag that sets the display of a non-hidden control" }, { "Состояние отображения элемента управления" , "Display state of the control" }, { "Продолжительность процесса отображения элемента управления" , "Duration of the process of displaying the control" }, { "Флаг доступности элемента" , "Element Availability Flag" }, { "Цвет текста по умолчанию для всех объектов элемента управления" , "Default text color for all objects in the control" },

...

{ "Подсказка в форме \"облачка\"" , "Tooltip as \"Balloon\"" }, { "Угасание при отображении и скрытии подсказки" , "Tooltip uses fading" }, { "Верхняя граница диапазона, в котором действует ProgressBar" , "Upper bound of the range in which the ProgressBar operates" }, { "Нижняя граница диапазона, в котором действует ProgressBar" , "Lower bound of the range in which the ProgressBar operates" }, { "Величина приращения значения ProgressBar для его перерисовки" , "Increment value of the ProgressBar to redraw it" }, { "Стиль элемента ProgressBar" , "Progress Bar element style" }, { "Текущее начение элемента ProgressBar в диапазоне от Min до Max" , "Current value of the ProgressBar in the range from Min to Max" }, { "Скорость анимации полосы прогресса при стиле Marquee" , "Marquee style progress bar animation speed" }, { "Имя объекта-графического элемента" , "The name of the graphic element object" }, { "Имя графического ресурса" , "Image resource name" }, { "Текст графического элемента" , "Text of the graphic element" }, { "Описание графического элемента" , "Description of the graphic element" }, { "Заголовок подсказки элемента" , "Element tooltip header" }, { "Текст подсказки элемента" , "Element tooltip title" }, };





When creating object collections, we use the class of the list derived from the class of the dynamic array of pointers to CObject class instances and its descendants. The CArrayObj class features the Detach() method that retrieves the pointer from the list and returns the obtained pointer. We do not always need to use the pointer after extracting it from the list.

Therefore, in the derived class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\ListObj.mqh, create the method removing the pointer from the list without returning it:

#property copyright "Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> class CListObj : public CArrayObj { private : int m_type; public : bool DetachElement( const int index) { CObject *obj=CArrayObj::Detach(index); if (obj== NULL ) return false ; obj= NULL ; return true ; } void Type( const int type) { this .m_type=type; } virtual int Type( void ) const { return ( this .m_type); } CListObj() { this .m_type= 0x7778 ; } };

Here we simply retrieve the pointer from the list. If failed to do that, return false.

Upon successful extraction, reset the resulting pointer and return true.







Let's slightly modify the pause object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Pause.mqh.

Add the public method returning the start of the pause countdown in the number of milliseconds that have passed since the system started:

ulong Passed( void ) const { return this .TickCount()- this .m_start; } bool IsCompleted( void ) const { return this .Passed()> this .m_wait_msc; } ulong TimeBegin( void ) const { return this .m_time_begin; } ulong TimeWait( void ) const { return this .m_wait_msc; } ulong CountdownStart( void ) const { return this .m_start; }

We will need the method when handling controls in the timer.





Since I have added new integer properties of the graphical element, we need to initialize them in the base object of the graphical element and add new fields of the object structure.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh, add new fileds to the structure:

private : int m_shift_coord_x; int m_shift_coord_y; struct SData { int id; int type; int visible_area_h; bool displayed; int display_state; long display_duration; int split_container_fixed_panel; bool split_container_splitter_fixed; int border_right_area_width; int border_top_area_width; uchar name_obj[ 64 ]; uchar name_res[ 64 ]; uchar text[ 256 ]; uchar descript[ 256 ]; }; SData m_struct_obj; uchar m_uchar_array[];

We need the structure of the object to correctly save the object to a file and subsequently restore it.





In the block of methods for simplified access to object properties, set the methods for handling these new properties:

virtual void SetDisplayed( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED,flag); } bool Displayed( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED); } void SetDisplayState( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_DISPLAY_STATE state) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAY_STATE,state); } ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_DISPLAY_STATE DisplayState( void ) const { return (ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_DISPLAY_STATE) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAY_STATE); } void SetDisplayDuration( const long value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAY_DURATION, value ); } long DisplayDuration( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAY_DURATION); } void SetTypeElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,type); } ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE TypeGraphElement( void ) const { return (ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE); }

The property setter methods set the values passed to them into the object properties, while the return methods return previously set values from the object properties.



Set the default values for the new properties in both constructors:

CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable= true , const bool activity= true , const bool redraw= false ) : m_shadow( false ) { this .SetTypeElement(element_type); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT; this .m_element_main=main_obj; this .m_element_base=base_obj; this .m_chart_color_bg=( color ):: ChartGetInteger ((chart_id== NULL ? :: ChartID () : chart_id), CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ); this .m_name= this .CreateNameGraphElement(element_type); this .m_chart_id=(chart_id== NULL || chart_id== 0 ? :: ChartID () : chart_id); this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .SetFont(DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE); this .m_text_anchor= 0 ; this .m_text_x= 0 ; this .m_text_y= 0 ; this .SetBackgroundColor(colour, true ); this .SetOpacity(opacity); this .m_shift_coord_x= 0 ; this .m_shift_coord_y= 0 ; if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num,x,y,w,h,redraw)) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, this .m_canvas.ResourceName()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,CGBaseObj:: ChartID ()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT,h); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED, true ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAY_STATE,CANV_ELEMENT_DISPLAY_STATE_NORMAL); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAY_DURATION,DEF_CONTROL_PROCESS_DURATION); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_RIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_TEXT, "" ); this .SetVisibleFlag( false , false ); } else { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), "\"" , this .TypeElementDescription(element_type), "\" " , this .NameObj()); } } CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : m_shadow( false ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT; this .m_element_main=main_obj; this .m_element_base=base_obj; this .m_chart_color_bg=( color ):: ChartGetInteger ((chart_id== NULL ? :: ChartID () : chart_id), CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ); this .m_name= this .CreateNameGraphElement(element_type); this .m_chart_id=(chart_id== NULL || chart_id== 0 ? :: ChartID () : chart_id); this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .m_type_element=element_type; this .SetFont(DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE); this .m_text_anchor= 0 ; this .m_text_x= 0 ; this .m_text_y= 0 ; this .SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL, true ); this .SetOpacity( 0 ); this .m_shift_coord_x= 0 ; this .m_shift_coord_y= 0 ; if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num,x,y,w,h, false )) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, this .m_canvas.ResourceName()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,CGBaseObj:: ChartID ()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT,h); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED, true ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAY_STATE,CANV_ELEMENT_DISPLAY_STATE_NORMAL); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAY_DURATION,DEF_CONTROL_PROCESS_DURATION); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_RIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_TITLE, "" ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_TEXT, "" ); this .SetVisibleFlag( false , false ); } else { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), "\"" , this .TypeElementDescription(element_type), "\" " , this .NameObj()); } }





In the method creating the object structure, add writing object property values to the structure fields:

bool CGCnvElement::ObjectToStruct( void ) { this .m_struct_obj.id=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); this .m_struct_obj.type=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE); this .m_struct_obj.visible_area_h=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.displayed=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED); this .m_struct_obj.display_state=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAY_STATE); this .m_struct_obj.display_duration= this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAY_DURATION); this .m_struct_obj.zorder= this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER); this .m_struct_obj.enabled=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED); this .m_struct_obj.fore_color=( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR); this .m_struct_obj.fore_color_opacity=( uchar ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY); this .m_struct_obj.border_right_area_width=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_RIGHT_AREA_WIDTH); this .m_struct_obj.border_top_area_width=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_TOP_AREA_WIDTH); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ), this .m_struct_obj.name_obj); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES), this .m_struct_obj.name_res); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT), this .m_struct_obj.text); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DESCRIPTION), this .m_struct_obj.descript); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: StructToCharArray ( this .m_struct_obj, this .m_uchar_array)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_SAVE_OBJ_STRUCT_TO_UARRAY, true ); return false ; } return true ; }





In the method that creates an object from a structure, implement setting values in the object properties from the structure fields:

void CGCnvElement::StructToObject( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID, this .m_struct_obj.id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, this .m_struct_obj.type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.visible_area_h); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED, this .m_struct_obj.displayed); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAY_STATE, this .m_struct_obj.display_state); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAY_DURATION, this .m_struct_obj.display_duration); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER, this .m_struct_obj.zorder); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED, this .m_struct_obj.enabled); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY, this .m_struct_obj.background_color_opacity); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, this .m_struct_obj.background_color_mouse_down); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_BOTTOM_AREA_WIDTH, this .m_struct_obj.border_bottom_area_width); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_RIGHT_AREA_WIDTH, this .m_struct_obj.border_right_area_width); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_TOP_AREA_WIDTH, this .m_struct_obj.border_top_area_width); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_obj)); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_res)); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.text)); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DESCRIPTION,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.descript)); }





In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh of the base object class of all library graphical objects, add returning the description of new object types to the method returning the description of the graphical element type:

string CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { return ( type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_GLARE_OBJ ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_GLARE_OBJ) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ELEMENTS_LIST_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ELEMENTS_LIST_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TOOLTIP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TOOLTIP) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PROGRESS_BAR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PROGRESS_BAR) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_BASE) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_LEFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_LEFT) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_RIGHT) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_UP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_UP) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_DOWN) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BAR_PROGRESS_BAR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BAR_PROGRESS_BAR) : "Unknown" ); }

I have already declared all these objects, but I will create them a little later - after finalizing the ToolTip object class.







To work with graphical elements, we need to create a timer event handler. Since all graphical elements are inherited from the form object class, it is in this class that I will declare the virtual timer handler.

In the public section in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh, write a virtual timer event handler:

virtual void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual void OnMouseEvent( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual void OnMouseEventPostProcessing( void ); virtual void OnTimer ( void ) { return ; }

The handler does nothing. It needs to be redefined in the classes the timer events are to be handled in.





Declare the method returning the number of ToolTip objects attached to the element:

bool AddNewElement(CGCnvElement *obj, const int x, const int y); bool AddTooltip(CForm *tooltip); int ToolTipTotal( void ); CForm *GetTooltip( void ); CForm *GetTooltipByDescription( const string descript); virtual void SetTooltipText( const string text);

Only one tooltip object can be assigned to one graphical object. But we can attach several ToolTips to an object, and assign the created tooltips to other objects attached to it. This is done because not all library objects can attach ToolTip objects to themselves. But we can always create tooltips in the container to which objects are attached, and then assign tooltips to these objects. The method allows us to find out the number of ToolTip objects created and attached to the container.



Let's refine the method that binds the specified ToolTip object to an object.

Add additional invalid type and the number of attached tooltips being greater than zero checks:

bool CForm::AddTooltip(CForm *tooltip) { if (tooltip== NULL ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_EMPTY_OBJECT); return false ; } if (tooltip.TypeGraphElement()!=GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TOOLTIP) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_WRONG_TYPE_PASSED); return false ; } if ( this .GetTooltipByDescription(tooltip.Description())!= NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN, this .TypeElementDescription()+ ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_TOOLTIP_OBJ_ALREADY_EXISTS), ": " ,tooltip.Name(), ", Description: \"" ,tooltip.Description(), "\"" ); return false ; } if ( this .ToolTipTotal()> 0 ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CANT_ADD_2_TOOLTIP)); return false ; } if (! this .m_list_elements.Add(tooltip)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST), ": " ,tooltip.NameObj()); return false ; } if (tooltip.Move( this .CoordX(), this .CoordY())) { tooltip.SetCoordXRelative(tooltip.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); tooltip.SetCoordYRelative(tooltip.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); } tooltip.SetBase( this .GetObject()); return true ; }

If we mistakenly try to attach an object of a different type instead of a tooltip object, the method will report an error. If ToolTip is already attached to the object, then an error message will also be displayed and the method will return false.





The method returning the number of ToolTip objects:



int CForm::ToolTipTotal( void ) { int res= 0 ; for ( int i= this .ElementsTotal()- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { CGCnvElement *obj= this .GetElement(i); if (obj!= NULL && obj.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TOOLTIP) res++; } return res; }

If this object is a container, then any number of tooltip objects can be attached to it. The method returns their number. Get the next object in the loop by the total number of attached objects. If the object type is a tooltip, increase the object counter (res variable). At the end of the loop, return the result of the calculation set in res.







The graphical element collection timer is updated every 16 milliseconds. To make the tooltip fade in or out within, say, one second, we need to divide 1000 milliseconds by the timer update period. As a result, we need to change the opacity of the object approximately every 1000/16=62.5 milliseconds.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\ToolTip.mqh, declare the variable to store the transparency change step:

class CToolTip : public CHintBase { private : int m_step; void CorrectSizeByTexts( void ); protected :





In the public section of the class, declare the virtual timer event handler:

virtual void Show( void ); virtual void Redraw( bool redraw); virtual void Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ); virtual void Erase( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ); virtual void DrawFrame( void ); virtual void Initialize( void ); virtual void OnTimer ( void ); };





In each of the constructors, calculate the value of the variable that stores the transparency change step based on the default values for fade in/out duration and the step of the graphical element collection timer counter:

CToolTip::CToolTip( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CHintBase(type,main_obj,base_obj,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(type); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_COMMON; this .Initialize(); this .m_step=( int ):: floor ( DEF_CONTROL_PROCESS_DURATION / COLLECTION_GRAPH_ELM_COUNTER_STEP ); } CToolTip::CToolTip(CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CHintBase(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TOOLTIP,main_obj,base_obj,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TOOLTIP); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_COMMON; this .Initialize(); this .m_step=( int ):: floor ( DEF_CONTROL_PROCESS_DURATION / COLLECTION_GRAPH_ELM_COUNTER_STEP ); }





In the variable initialization method, enter the default values for the delays in changing the states of tooltip objects:



void CToolTip::Initialize( void ) { this .SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_HINT_BACK_COLOR, true ); this .SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_HINT_BORDER_COLOR, true ); this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_HINT_FORE_COLOR, true ); this .SetDisplayed( false ); this .SetBorderSizeAll( 1 ); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); this .SetShadow( true ); this .DrawShadow( 2 , 2 ,CLR_DEF_SHADOW_COLOR,CLR_DEF_SHADOW_OPACITY,DEF_SHADOW_BLUR); this .SetOpacity( 255 , false ); this .SetTitle( "" ); this .SetTooltipText( "" ); this .SetInitialDelay(DEF_CONTROL_TOOLTIP_INITIAL_DELAY); this .SetAutoPopDelay(DEF_CONTROL_TOOLTIP_AUTO_POP_DELAY); this .SetReshowDelay(DEF_CONTROL_TOOLTIP_RESHOW_DELAY); this .SetShowAlways( false ); this .SetIcon(CANV_ELEMENT_TOOLTIP_ICON_NONE); this .SetBalloon( false ); this .SetUseFading( true ); this .SetTextAlign( ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); this .SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP); this .SetFont(DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE, FW_NORMAL ); this .SetDisplayed( false ); this .Hide(); }





In the method that displays the tooltip, move the object display command to the very end and remove the complete redrawing of the entire object:

void CToolTip::Show( void ) { if (! this .Displayed() || this .TooltipText()== "" ) return ; CGCnvElement::Show(); CShadowObj *shadow= this .GetShadowObj(); if ( this .IsShadow() && shadow!= NULL ) { shadow.Show(); this .BringToTop(); } this .Redraw( true ); }

Now the method looks as follows:

void CToolTip::Show( void ) { if (! this .Displayed() || this .TooltipText()== "" ) return ; CShadowObj *shadow= this .GetShadowObj(); if ( this .IsShadow() && shadow!= NULL ) { shadow.Show(); this .BringToTop(); } CGCnvElement::Show(); }

This refinement slightly reduces the unpleasant "blinking" of the element when gradually changing its opacity.





In the tooltip method, add an update of the modified canvas at the very end:

void CToolTip::DrawHint( const int shift) { int y= 3 ; int x= 6 +( this .Icon()>CANV_ELEMENT_TOOLTIP_ICON_NONE ? 16 : 0 ); this .DrawIcon(); if ( this .Title()!= "" && this .Title()!= NULL ) { this .SetFont(DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE, FW_BLACK ); this .Text(x,y, this .Title(), this .ForeColor(), this .Opacity(), this .TextAnchor()); this .SetFont(DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE, FW_NORMAL ); y+= this .TextHeight( this .Title())+ 4 ; } this .Text(x,y, this .Text(), this .ForeColor(), this .Opacity(), this .TextAnchor()); this .Update(); }

When changing the opacity to zero (the object is completely transparent), I noticed a strange behavior of methods that draw primitives with anti-aliasing - they react poorly to the transparency value. With a very low opacity value, the lines drawn with such methods stand out too much against the background of an object that is set to exactly the same opacity value. Adding a canvas update line is one of the attempts to reduce this annoying effect. However, it is not yet working...







Timer event handler:

void CToolTip:: OnTimer ( void ) { if ( this .DisplayState()==CANV_ELEMENT_DISPLAY_STATE_NORMAL) { this .SetDisplayState(CANV_ELEMENT_DISPLAY_STATE_WAITING_FADE_IN); this .m_pause.SetWaitingMSC( this .InitialDelay()); this .m_pause.SetTimeBegin(); return ; } if ( this .DisplayState()==CANV_ELEMENT_DISPLAY_STATE_WAITING_FADE_IN) { if ( this .m_pause.Passed()< this .InitialDelay()) return ; this .SetDisplayState(CANV_ELEMENT_DISPLAY_STATE_PROCESS_FADE_IN); this .m_pause.SetTimeBegin(); return ; } if ( this .DisplayState()==CANV_ELEMENT_DISPLAY_STATE_PROCESS_FADE_IN) { if ( this .Opacity()< 255 ) { this .SetDisplayed( true ); if ( this .Opacity()== 0 ) this .Show(); uchar value=( this .Opacity()+( uchar ) this .m_step< 255 ? this .Opacity()+( uchar ) this .m_step : 255 ); this .SetOpacity(value); this .Redraw( true ); return ; } this .SetDisplayState(CANV_ELEMENT_DISPLAY_STATE_COMPLETED_FADE_IN); } if ( this .DisplayState()==CANV_ELEMENT_DISPLAY_STATE_COMPLETED_FADE_IN) { this .SetDisplayState(CANV_ELEMENT_DISPLAY_STATE_WAITING_FADE_OUT); this .m_pause.SetWaitingMSC( this .AutoPopDelay()); this .m_pause.SetTimeBegin(); return ; } if ( this .DisplayState()==CANV_ELEMENT_DISPLAY_STATE_WAITING_FADE_OUT) { if ( this .m_pause.Passed()< this .AutoPopDelay()) return ; this .SetDisplayState(CANV_ELEMENT_DISPLAY_STATE_PROCESS_FADE_OUT); this .m_pause.SetTimeBegin(); return ; } if ( this .DisplayState()==CANV_ELEMENT_DISPLAY_STATE_PROCESS_FADE_OUT) { if ( this .Opacity()> 0 ) { uchar value=( this .Opacity()-( uchar ) this .m_step> 0 ? this .Opacity()-( uchar ) this .m_step : 0 ); this .SetOpacity(value); this .Redraw( true ); return ; } this .SetDisplayState(CANV_ELEMENT_DISPLAY_STATE_COMPLETED_FADE_OUT); this .SetOpacity( 0 ); this .Redraw( true ); } if ( this .DisplayState()==CANV_ELEMENT_DISPLAY_STATE_COMPLETED_FADE_OUT) { this .SetDisplayed( false ); this .SetOpacity( 0 ); this .Hide(); this .SetDisplayState(CANV_ELEMENT_DISPLAY_STATE_COMPLETED); } }

The method logic is fully described in the code comments. The handler is called each time the object timer expires. At each iteration of the timer, we need to check the state of the object and its wait/state change counters.

First, the object has its usual state saved. In this state, the tooltip is completely hidden. If the object is in this state, then first of all it should wait some time before starting fading in. Therefore, seeing the normal state of the object, we prescribe to it the state of waiting for fading in, start the countdown of the waiting time and leave the method.

At the next iteration, we see a new state (waiting for fading in) and, accordingly, check the counter. If the waiting time is up, set the object to the fading in state and leave until the next method call. On the next run, we already get into the process of the object fading in. Here we need to check the opacity of the object and increase it by the change step. This happens on each iteration of the timer operation. As soon as the object becomes completely opaque, we set a new state for it - waiting for the smooth fading process. After all, the object that appears after about five seconds should also disappear smoothly.

The process of its fading out is identical to fading in. At the end of the full cycle, the state of the change cycle end is set to the object. If we immediately set a normal state to it, then the whole cycle will be started anew since the normal state of the object serves as the starting condition for launching this cycle. It should be written to the object only when the pointer to it is removed from the list of objects to be handled in the timer. This is done in the collection class of graphical elements. Seeing the object full cycle completion status, the method removes the pointer to the object from the handling list and sets the object itself to its normal state. The next time we hover the cursor over an object, it will again be placed in the list for processing in the timer. In the same way, the object pointer is removed from the list if the cursor is moved from the area of the object that is ready for the handling cycle, or even during the cycle.







Gradually, we are approaching the creation of a new ProgressBar WinForms object. For this control, we will need to create the Glare auxiliary object. The objects of this type will serve to visually decorate some GUI elements, while in the ProgressBar object, the glare should run along the progress bar. The concept will be as follows: draw a white spot of the required shape and size and blur it from the center to the edges. The glare object will be as semi-transparent as the shadow object. Here we come to the fact that we need to inherit such an object from the shadow object in order to use its blur methods, while keeping custom rendering. In order to normally inherit from the shadow object, we need to add a protected constructor to it, in which we will indicate the type of the created object.



Let's make changes to the class of the shadow object in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\ShadowObj.mqh.



We will move the Gaussian blur methods and the array of weight coefficients from the private to the protected section of the class. The protected constructor is declared there as well. In the public section of the class, write the virtual method returning the flag for maintaining a real property by an object:

class CShadowObj : public CGCnvElement { private : color m_color; uchar m_opacity; uchar m_blur; void DrawShadowFigureRect( const int w, const int h); protected : bool GaussianBlur( const uint radius); bool GetQuadratureWeights( const double mu0, const int n, double &weights[]); CShadowObj( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); public : CShadowObj(CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; }

I will gradually add methods that return the flags for maintaining properties by an object to all graphical elements, since these are standard methods for the library, which I will need in the future. Here I have added such a method simply to avoid returning to this matter in this class.





Protected constructor:

CShadowObj::CShadowObj( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type , CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CGCnvElement( type ,main_obj,base_obj,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(type); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSHADOW; CGCnvElement::SetBackgroundColor( clrNONE , true ); CGCnvElement::SetOpacity( 0 ); CGCnvElement::SetActive( false ); this .SetOpacityDraw(CLR_DEF_SHADOW_OPACITY); this .SetBlur(DEF_SHADOW_BLUR); color gray=CGCnvElement::ChangeColorSaturation( this .ChartBackgroundColor(),- 100 ); this .m_color=CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness(gray,- 50 ); this .m_shadow= false ; this .SetVisibleFlag( false , false ); }

In the formal constructor parameters, the type of the created object is passed to the parent class in the initialization string. This is done in all objects of the library. Everything else here is done exactly the same as in the parametric constructor.

In the parametric constructor, remove the string at the end that causes the shadow to be drawn immediately after it is created:

CShadowObj::CShadowObj(CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ,main_obj,base_obj,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSHADOW; CGCnvElement::SetBackgroundColor( clrNONE , true ); CGCnvElement::SetOpacity( 0 ); CGCnvElement::SetActive( false ); this .SetOpacityDraw(CLR_DEF_SHADOW_OPACITY); this .SetBlur(DEF_SHADOW_BLUR); color gray=CGCnvElement::ChangeColorSaturation( this .ChartBackgroundColor(),- 100 ); this .m_color=CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness(gray,- 50 ); this .m_shadow= false ; this .SetVisibleFlag( false , false ); CGCnvElement::Erase(); }

The string caused incorrect behavior of the shadow object when creating GUI elements. First, a shadow appeared on an empty chart, and then the appearance of the GUI was built. Now the shadow will not appear first.







ProgressBar control

First, let's create an auxiliary glare object in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\ of the GlareObj.mqh file. Since I currently do not need this object, I will not consider it. It is completely similar to the shadow object class except that the color of a drawn glare is set to white:

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\ShadowObj.mqh" class CGlareObj : public CShadowObj { private : color m_color; uchar m_opacity; uchar m_blur; void DrawGlareFigure( const int w, const int h); void DrawGlareFigureRect( const int w, const int h); protected : CGlareObj( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); public : CGlareObj(CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } void Draw( const int shift_x, const int shift_y, const uchar blur_value, const bool redraw); }; CGlareObj::CGlareObj( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CShadowObj(type,main_obj,base_obj,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(type); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GGLARE; CGCnvElement::SetBackgroundColor( clrNONE , true ); CGCnvElement::SetOpacity( 0 ); CGCnvElement::SetActive( false ); this .SetOpacityDraw(CLR_DEF_SHADOW_OPACITY); this .SetBlur(DEF_SHADOW_BLUR); this .m_color= clrWhite ; this .m_shadow= false ; this .SetVisibleFlag( false , false ); } CGlareObj::CGlareObj(CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CShadowObj(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_GLARE_OBJ,main_obj,base_obj,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GGLARE; CGCnvElement::SetBackgroundColor( clrNONE , true ); CGCnvElement::SetOpacity( 0 ); CGCnvElement::SetActive( false ); this .SetOpacityDraw(CLR_DEF_SHADOW_OPACITY); this .SetBlur(DEF_SHADOW_BLUR); this .m_color= clrWhite ; this .m_shadow= false ; this .SetVisibleFlag( false , false ); } void CGlareObj::Draw( const int shift_x, const int shift_y, const uchar blur_value, const bool redraw) { if (! this .IsVisible()) return ; this .SetCoordXRelative(shift_x); this .SetCoordYRelative(shift_y); int w= this .Width()-OUTER_AREA_SIZE* 2 ; int h= this .Height()-OUTER_AREA_SIZE* 2 ; this .DrawGlareFigure(w,h); this .m_blur=(blur_value>OUTER_AREA_SIZE/ 4 ? OUTER_AREA_SIZE/ 4 : blur_value); if (! this .GaussianBlur( this .m_blur)) return ; CGCnvElement::Move( this .CoordX()+ this .CoordXRelative(), this .CoordY()+ this .CoordYRelative(), false ); CGCnvElement::Update(redraw); } void CGlareObj::DrawGlareFigure( const int w, const int h) { this .DrawGlareFigureRect(w,h); } void CGlareObj::DrawGlareFigureRect( const int w, const int h) { CGCnvElement::DrawRectangleFill(OUTER_AREA_SIZE,OUTER_AREA_SIZE,OUTER_AREA_SIZE+w- 1 ,OUTER_AREA_SIZE+h- 1 , this .m_color, this .OpacityDraw()); CGCnvElement::Update(); }

I will make all the necessary changes in this class in the next article. For now, let's leave it as it is.





The ProgressBar control will consist of two objects - a watermark and a progress bar. The underlay will represent the control element itself. It will be possible to place additional elements on it in the future, and the progress bar will be represented by a separate auxiliary object with its properties changed from the parent object.

In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Helpers\ library file, create the new BarProgressBar.mqh file of the CBarProgressBar class. The class should be derived from the base object of all library WinForms objects. The base object file should be included into the created class file:

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\WinFormBase.mqh" class CBarProgressBar : public CWinFormBase { }





In the protected section of the class, declare the method that displays the glare object on the progress bar, as well as the protected constructor. In the public section, write the methods that set and return values from object properties, virtual methods for maintaining properties, the parametric constructor and the class timer event handler:

#include "..\WinFormBase.mqh" class CBarProgressBar : public CWinFormBase { private : protected : virtual void DrawGlare( void ); CBarProgressBar( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); public : void SetMarqueeAnimationSpeed( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PROGRESS_BAR_MARQUEE_ANIM_SPEED, value ); } void SetStyle( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROGRESS_BAR_STYLE style) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PROGRESS_BAR_STYLE,style); } void SetStep( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PROGRESS_BAR_STEP, value ); } void SetValue( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PROGRESS_BAR_VALUE, value ); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } CBarProgressBar(CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); virtual void OnTimer( void ); };

Let's take a closer look at the declared methods.





Protected constructor:



CBarProgressBar::CBarProgressBar( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type , CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CWinFormBase( type ,main_obj,base_obj,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement( type ); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_HELPER; this .SetPaddingAll( 0 ); this .SetMarginAll( 0 ); this .SetBorderSizeAll( 0 ); this .SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_PROGRESS_BAR_BAR_COLOR, true ); this .SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_PROGRESS_BAR_BAR_COLOR, true ); this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_PROGRESS_BAR_FORE_COLOR, true ); }

The constructor receives the type of the created graphical element passed to the parent class in the initialization string. The library graphical object type is set to "auxiliary", the object has no border and default colors are set.







Parametric constructor:

CBarProgressBar::CBarProgressBar(CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CWinFormBase( GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BAR_PROGRESS_BAR ,main_obj,base_obj,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BAR_PROGRESS_BAR); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_HELPER; this .SetPaddingAll( 0 ); this .SetMarginAll( 0 ); this .SetBorderSizeAll( 0 ); this .SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_PROGRESS_BAR_BAR_COLOR, true ); this .SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_PROGRESS_BAR_BAR_COLOR, true ); this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_PROGRESS_BAR_FORE_COLOR, true ); }

Everything here is exactly the same as in the protected constructor, but the object type is not passed in formal parameters. It is hard-coded in the initialization string instead.



The method drawing a glare will be empty for now since the glare object since the glare object is not yet ready. Its creation and debugging are scheduled for the next article:

void CBarProgressBar::DrawGlare( void ) { }





In the timer event handler temporarily set the value returned from the GetTickCount() function to make sure that the object falls into the list of active objects assigned for processing in the library timer:

void CBarProgressBar:: OnTimer ( void ) { Comment (DFUN, GetTickCount ()); }





Before I start creating the ProgressBar control, I need to make sure that the graphical element objects can be processed independently in the library timer.

The concept will be as follows: each of the graphical elements to be independently processed in the timer will be considered an active element. To handle active elements, let's create a list that will contain pointers to such objects. This list will always be created in the main object and, accordingly, is visible in the collection class of graphical elements. In the collection class timer, we will loop through all the main form objects, get pointers to active elements and call their timer event handlers. Thus, we will not be forced to look for each graphical element in the main object, but immediately create a list of the elements in the main object and process such elements only.



In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\WinFormBase.mqh file of the base object class of all WinForms library objects, add including the file of the glare object class and declare the pointer to the list of active elements in the protected section:

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "GlareObj.mqh" #include "..\Form.mqh" #include "..\..\..\Services\Select.mqh" class CWinFormBase : public CForm { protected : CArrayObj *m_list_active_elements; color m_fore_color_init; color m_fore_state_on_color_init; private : uint GetFontFlags( void ); public :

Including a glare object file here will allow us to create and use it in many graphical elements of the library.



In the public section of the class, declare the methods for working with the list of active elements:

public : virtual void DrawFrame( void ){} CArrayObj *GetListElementsByType( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type); int ElementsTotalByType( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type); CGCnvElement *GetElementByType( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int index); CGCnvElement *GetElementByName( const string name); CArrayObj *GetListActiveElements( void ) { return this .m_list_active_elements; } CArrayObj *GetListMainActiveElements( void ); int ListMainActiveElementsTotal( void ); CWinFormBase *GetActiveElement( const int index); int IndexActiveElements(CWinFormBase *obj); bool IsPresentObjInListActiveElements( string name_obj); bool AddObjToListActiveElements(CWinFormBase *obj); bool AddObjToListActiveElements( void ); bool DetachObjFromListActiveElements(CWinFormBase *obj); bool DetachObjFromListActiveElements( void ); virtual void Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false );





Add the class destructor:

public : CWinFormBase(CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); ~CWinFormBase( void ) { if ( this .m_list_active_elements!= NULL ) { this .m_list_active_elements.Clear(); delete this .m_list_active_elements; } }

If the list of active elements is created, clear it and delete the created list object.







In the class constructors, write the creation of the list object of active elements:

CWinFormBase::CWinFormBase( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CForm(type,main_obj,base_obj,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(type); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_BASE; this .SetText( "" ); this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); this .SetForeStateOnColor( this .ForeColor(), true ); this .SetForeStateOnColorMouseDown( this .ForeColor()); this .SetForeStateOnColorMouseOver( this .ForeColor()); this .SetForeColorOpacity(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY); this .SetFontBoldType(FW_TYPE_NORMAL); this .SetMarginAll( 0 ); this .SetPaddingAll( 0 ); this .SetBorderSizeAll( 0 ); this .SetDockMode(CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE, false ); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); this .SetAutoSize( false , false ); CForm::SetCoordXInit(x); CForm::SetCoordYInit(y); CForm::SetWidthInit(w); CForm::SetHeightInit(h); this .m_shadow= false ; this .m_gradient_v= true ; this .m_gradient_c= false ; this .m_list_active_elements= new CArrayObj(); } CWinFormBase::CWinFormBase(CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CForm(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE,main_obj,base_obj,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_BASE; this .SetText( "" ); this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); this .SetForeStateOnColor( this .ForeColor(), true ); this .SetForeStateOnColorMouseDown( this .ForeColor()); this .SetForeStateOnColorMouseOver( this .ForeColor()); this .SetForeColorOpacity(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY); this .SetFontBoldType(FW_TYPE_NORMAL); this .SetMarginAll( 0 ); this .SetPaddingAll( 0 ); this .SetBorderSizeAll( 0 ); this .SetDockMode(CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE, false ); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); this .SetAutoSize( false , false ); CForm::SetCoordXInit(x); CForm::SetCoordYInit(y); CForm::SetWidthInit(w); CForm::SetHeightInit(h); this .m_shadow= false ; this .m_gradient_v= true ; this .m_gradient_c= false ; this .m_list_active_elements= new CArrayObj(); }





In the method that returns the description of the element integer property, write code blocks to return the description of new object properties:

string CWinFormBase::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property, bool only_prop= false ) { return ( property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : //---... //---... property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAY_STATE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAY_STATE)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAY_DURATION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAY_DURATION)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_GROUP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : //---... //---... property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_USE_FADING ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_USE_FADING)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PROGRESS_BAR_MAXIMUM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PROGRESS_BAR_MAXIMUM)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PROGRESS_BAR_MINIMUM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PROGRESS_BAR_MINIMUM)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PROGRESS_BAR_STEP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PROGRESS_BAR_STEP)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PROGRESS_BAR_STYLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PROGRESS_BAR_STYLE)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PROGRESS_BAR_VALUE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PROGRESS_BAR_VALUE)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PROGRESS_BAR_MARQUEE_ANIM_SPEED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PROGRESS_BAR_MARQUEE_ANIM_SPEED)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); }





The method that returns the list of active elements of the main object:



CArrayObj *CWinFormBase::GetListMainActiveElements( void ) { CWinFormBase *main= this .GetMain(); if (main== NULL ) main= this .GetObject(); CArrayObj *list=main.GetListActiveElements(); if (list== NULL ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_ACTIVE_OBJ_LIST); . return NULL ; } return list; }

Here we get the pointer to the main object. If NULL is returned, this object is the main one. Get the list of active elements from the main object. If failed to get the list, inform of that and return NULL. Otherwise, return the pointer to the list.







The method that returns the number of active elements of the main object:



int CWinFormBase::ListMainActiveElementsTotal( void ) { return ( this .GetListMainActiveElements()!= NULL ? this .GetListMainActiveElements().Total() : 0 ); }

If the pointer to the list of the main object has been obtained, return the number of elements in the list. Otherwise, return zero.





The method that returns the index of the specified object in the list of active elements of the main object:



int CWinFormBase::IndexActiveElements(CWinFormBase *obj) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListMainActiveElements(); if (list== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .ListMainActiveElementsTotal();i++) { CWinFormBase *elm=list.At(i); if (elm!= NULL && elm.Name()==obj.Name()) return i; } return WRONG_VALUE ; }

The method receives the pointer to the object whose index is to be found. Get the list of active elements from the main object. In the loop, according to the received list, get the next object. If its name is equal to the name of the object passed to the method, return the loop index. At the end of the loop, return -1, which means that the object was not found.





The method that returns an element from the list of active elements of the main object by index:



CWinFormBase *CWinFormBase::GetActiveElement( const int index) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListMainActiveElements(); return (list!= NULL ? list.At(index) : NULL ); }

The method receives the index of an object to be returned from the list. We get the list of active elements from the main object and return the pointer to the object by index. If the list could not be obtained, the method returns NULL.





The method that returns the flag of the presence of an object by name in the list of active elements of the main object:



bool CWinFormBase::IsPresentObjInListActiveElements( string name_obj) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListMainActiveElements(); if (list== NULL ) return false ; for ( int i=list.Total()- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { CWinFormBase *obj=list.At(i); if (obj!= NULL && obj.Name()==name_obj) return true ; } return false ; }

The method receives the name of the object whose presence in the list we need to find out. Get the list of active elements from the main object. In the loop by the obtained list, get the next object. If its name matches the one passed to the method, returntrue. Upon the loop completion, return false. The object is not in the list.





The method that adds the specified object to the list of active elements of the main object:



bool CWinFormBase::AddObjToListActiveElements(CWinFormBase *obj) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListMainActiveElements(); if (list== NULL ) return false ; if (obj== NULL || this .IsPresentObjInListActiveElements(obj.Name()) ) return false ; return list.Add(obj); }

Get the list of active elements of the main object. If an object with the same name is already in the list, return false. Otherwise, return the result of adding the object to the list.







The method that adds the current object to the list of active elements of the main object:



bool CWinFormBase::AddObjToListActiveElements( void ) { return this .AddObjToListActiveElements( this .GetObject() ); }

Return the result of calling the above method. Specify the current object as an object to be added to the list.







The method that removes the specified object from the list of active elements of the main object:



bool CWinFormBase::DetachObjFromListActiveElements(CWinFormBase *obj) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListMainActiveElements(); if (list== NULL ) return false ; int index= this .IndexActiveElements(obj); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; CWinFormBase *elm=list.Detach(index); if (elm== NULL ) return false ; elm= NULL ; return true ; }

Get the pointer to the list of active elements of the main object. Get the index of the object in the list, the pointer to which is passed to the method. Get the pointer to the object removed from the list. If failed to remove the object, return false. Otherwise, reset the pointer and return true.







The method that removes the current object from the list of active elements of the main object:



bool CWinFormBase::DetachObjFromListActiveElements( void ) { return this .DetachObjFromListActiveElements( this .GetObject() ); }

Return the result of calling the above method. Specify the current object as the object to be removed.







Let's create the ProgressBar control.



In MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\, create a new file ProgressBar.mqh of the CProgressBar class. Since, in order to extend the functionality of the object, we plan to make it possible to attach other controls to it, the class should be derived from the container object class. The container class file should be included in the file of the created object together with the progress bar class file:

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\Containers\Container.mqh" #include "..\Helpers\BarProgressBar.mqh" class CProgressBar : public CContainer { }





In the private section of the class, declare the methods for creating a new graphical object and the progress bar, as well as the class initialization method:

class CProgressBar : public CContainer { private : virtual CGCnvElement *CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int element_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity); void CreateProgressBar( void ); void Initialize( void ); protected :





In the protected section of the class, declare a protected constructor:

protected : CProgressBar( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); public :





In the public section of the class, declare the methods for setting and getting object properties, the method for getting the pointer to the progress bar object, the methods that return the flags for maintaining object properties, the parametric constructor and the timer event handler:



public : void SetMarqueeAnimationSpeed( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PROGRESS_BAR_MARQUEE_ANIM_SPEED, value ); CBarProgressBar *bar= this .GetProgressBar(); if (bar!=NULL) bar.SetMarqueeAnimationSpeed( value ); } int MarqueeAnimationSpeed( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PROGRESS_BAR_MARQUEE_ANIM_SPEED); } void SetStyle( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROGRESS_BAR_STYLE style) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PROGRESS_BAR_STYLE,style); CBarProgressBar *bar= this .GetProgressBar(); if (bar!=NULL) bar.SetStyle(style); } ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROGRESS_BAR_STYLE Style( void ) const { return (ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROGRESS_BAR_STYLE) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PROGRESS_BAR_STYLE); } void SetStep( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PROGRESS_BAR_STEP, value ); CBarProgressBar *bar= this .GetProgressBar(); if (bar!=NULL) bar.SetStep( value ); } int Step( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PROGRESS_BAR_STEP); } void SetValue( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PROGRESS_BAR_VALUE, value ); CBarProgressBar *bar= this .GetProgressBar(); if (bar!=NULL) bar.SetValue( value ); } int Value( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PROGRESS_BAR_VALUE); } void SetMaximum( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PROGRESS_BAR_MAXIMUM, value ); } int Maximum( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PROGRESS_BAR_MAXIMUM); } void SetMinimum( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PROGRESS_BAR_MINIMUM, value ); } int Minimum( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PROGRESS_BAR_MINIMUM); } CBarProgressBar *GetProgressBar( void ) { return this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BAR_PROGRESS_BAR, 0 ); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } CProgressBar(CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); virtual void OnTimer( void ); };

After setting the property, some methods for setting the object properties set it to the corresponding property of the progress bar object.



Let's take a closer look at the declared methods.





Protected constructor:



CProgressBar::CProgressBar( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type , CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CContainer( type ,main_obj,base_obj,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement( type ); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_COMMON; this .Initialize(); this .CreateProgressBar(); }

The method receives the type of the created object, which is set to the parent class in the initialization string. The library graphic object type is set to "standard control". Then the object properties initialization method and the method that creates the progress bar object are called.





Parametric constructor:

CProgressBar::CProgressBar(CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CContainer( GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PROGRESS_BAR ,main_obj,base_obj,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PROGRESS_BAR); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_COMMON; this .Initialize(); this .CreateProgressBar(); }

Here the type of the control is hard-coded in the initialization string.





The element properties initialization method:



void CProgressBar::Initialize( void ) { this .SetBorderSizeAll( 1 ); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); this .SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_PROGRESS_BAR_BACK_COLOR, true ); this .SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_PROGRESS_BAR_BORDER_COLOR, true ); this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_PROGRESS_BAR_FORE_COLOR, true ); this .SetMarqueeAnimationSpeed( 10 ); this .SetMaximum( 100 ); this .SetMinimum( 0 ); this .SetStep( 10 ); this .SetStyle(CANV_ELEMENT_PROGRESS_BAR_STYLE_CONTINUOUS); this .SetValue( this .Width()/ 2 ); }

The object frame is set to one pixel on each side, the frame type is simple, the object colors and other default properties are set as well. The length of the progress bar is set to half the width of the object.







The method that creates the progress bar object:

void CProgressBar::CreateProgressBar( void ) { int w= this .Value(); int h= this .Height()- this .BorderSizeTop()- this .BorderSizeBottom(); this .CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BAR_PROGRESS_BAR, 0 , 0 ,w,h, clrNONE , 255 , false , false ); if ( this .AddObjToListActiveElements()) { CProgressBar *progress_bar= this .GetActiveElement( this .IndexActiveElements( this .GetObject())); if (progress_bar!= NULL ) Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "CProgressBar: " ,progress_bar.TypeElementDescription(), ", ListMainActiveElementsTotal=" , this .ListMainActiveElementsTotal()); } }

The method logic features comments in the listing. The height of the progress bar is set so that the object fits completely into the container, and at the same time the container frame is not overlapped by it. After creating the progress bar, add the entire object to the list of active elements. In this case, it will get into the event handler of the timer of the library graphical elements and will be processed in it. Accordingly, in the object timer, we can make the functionality that works independently of the user. In this object, this will be the visual effect I am going to deal with in the next article.





The virtual method creating a new graphical object:



CGCnvElement *CProgressBar::CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { CGCnvElement *element= NULL ; switch (type) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BAR_PROGRESS_BAR : element= new CBarProgressBar( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_GLARE_OBJ : element= new CGlareObj( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; default : break ; } if (element== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .TypeElementDescription(type)); return element; }

In order for the container object to create attached objects inside itself, there is a virtual method in which these objects are created. For each control, the list of objects created in it can be different. This object provides the ability to create the progress bar object and the glare object. For now, no more objects need to be created here.





Timer event handler:

void CProgressBar:: OnTimer ( void ) { CBarProgressBar *bar= this .GetProgressBar(); if (bar!= NULL ) bar. OnTimer (); }

Here we get the pointer to the progress bar object and call its timer event handler. Since the glare should run exactly along the progress bar, I will implement that behavior in the timer of the CBarProgressBar class object. For this reason, its timer is called here featuring the output of the GetTickCount() value on the chart is written in the form of a comment.







In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\Container.mqh file of the base container object, namely, in the method setting the parameters for the bound object, add the code block for setting the parameters to the BarProgressBar and ProgressBar created objects:

void CContainer::SetObjParams(CWinFormBase *obj, const color colour) { obj.SetForeColor( this .ForeColor(), true ); if (obj.TypeGraphElement()<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER || obj.TypeGraphElement()>GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER) obj.SetGroup( this .Group()); switch (obj.TypeGraphElement()) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX : obj.SetBorderColor(obj.BackgroundColor(), true ); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TOOLTIP : obj.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_HINT_BACK_COLOR, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_HINT_BORDER_COLOR, true ); obj.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_HINT_FORE_COLOR, true ); obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); obj.SetOpacity( 0 , false ); obj.SetDisplayed( false ); obj.Hide(); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BAR_PROGRESS_BAR : obj.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_PROGRESS_BAR_BAR_COLOR, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_PROGRESS_BAR_BAR_COLOR, true ); obj.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_PROGRESS_BAR_FORE_COLOR, true ); obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PROGRESS_BAR : obj.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_PROGRESS_BAR_BACK_COLOR, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_PROGRESS_BAR_BORDER_COLOR, true ); obj.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_PROGRESS_BAR_FORE_COLOR, true ); obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); break ; default : break ; } obj.Crop(); }

Simply set the default values that are set in the constructors of these classes.





Now we need to make in each container object the ability to quickly attach tooltip objects to the current and to the specified elements. This will make it easier to attach tooltips to the desired objects attached to containers.



In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\Panel.mqh, add inclusion of the ProgressBar control file:

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "Container.mqh" #include "..\Helpers\TabField.mqh" #include "..\Helpers\ArrowUpButton.mqh" #include "..\Helpers\ArrowDownButton.mqh" #include "..\Helpers\ArrowLeftButton.mqh" #include "..\Helpers\ArrowRightButton.mqh" #include "..\Helpers\ArrowUpDownBox.mqh" #include "..\Helpers\ArrowLeftRightBox.mqh" #include "..\Helpers\HintMoveLeft.mqh" #include "..\Helpers\HintMoveRight.mqh" #include "..\Helpers\HintMoveUp.mqh" #include "..\Helpers\HintMoveDown.mqh" #include "GroupBox.mqh" #include "TabControl.mqh" #include "SplitContainer.mqh" #include "..\..\WForms\Common Controls\ListBox.mqh" #include "..\..\WForms\Common Controls\CheckedListBox.mqh" #include "..\..\WForms\Common Controls\ButtonListBox.mqh" #include "..\..\WForms\Common Controls\ToolTip.mqh" #include "..\..\WForms\Common Controls\ProgressBar.mqh"





In the public section, declare two methods for creating and attaching tooltip objects:

virtual void SetPaddingAll( const uint value ) { this .SetPaddingLeft( value ); this .SetPaddingTop( value ); this .SetPaddingRight( value ); this .SetPaddingBottom( value ); } CToolTip *SetToolTip( const string tooltip_description, const string tooltip_title, const string tooltip_text,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_TOOLTIP_ICON tooltip_ico); CToolTip *SetToolTipTo(CForm *element, const string tooltip_description, const string tooltip_title, const string tooltip_text,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_TOOLTIP_ICON tooltip_ico);





In the method that creates a new graphical object, add a string for creating the ProgressBar control:

CGCnvElement *CPanel::CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { CGCnvElement *element= NULL ; switch (type) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT : element= new CGCnvElement(type, this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this .ID(),obj_num, this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM : element= new CForm( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER : element= new CContainer( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX : element= new CGroupBox( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL : element= new CPanel( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : element= new CLabel( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX : element= new CCheckBox( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON : element= new CRadioButton( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON : element= new CButton( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX : element= new CListBox( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM : element= new CListBoxItem( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX : element= new CCheckedListBox( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX : element= new CButtonListBox( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER : element= new CTabHeader( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD : element= new CTabField( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL : element= new CTabControl( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON : element= new CArrowButton( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP : element= new CArrowUpButton( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN : element= new CArrowDownButton( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT : element= new CArrowLeftButton( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT : element= new CArrowRightButton( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX : element= new CArrowUpDownBox( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX : element= new CArrowLeftRightBox( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER : element= new CSplitContainer( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER : element= new CSplitter( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_BASE : element= new CHintBase( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_LEFT : element= new CHintMoveLeft( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_RIGHT : element= new CHintMoveRight( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_UP : element= new CHintMoveUp( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_DOWN : element= new CHintMoveDown( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TOOLTIP : element= new CToolTip( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PROGRESS_BAR : element= new CProgressBar( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; default : break ; } if (element== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .TypeElementDescription(type)); return element; }





The method that creates and attaches the ToolTip object to the current element:

CToolTip *CPanel::SetToolTip( const string tooltip_description, const string tooltip_title, const string tooltip_text,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_TOOLTIP_ICON tooltip_ico) { this .CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TOOLTIP, 0 , 0 , 10 , 10 , clrNONE , 0 , false , false ); CArrayObj *list= this .GetListElementsByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TOOLTIP); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) . return NULL ; CToolTip *tooltip=list.At(list.Total()- 1 ); if (tooltip!= NULL ) { tooltip.SetDescription(tooltip_description); tooltip.SetIcon(tooltip_ico); tooltip.SetTitle(tooltip_title); tooltip.SetTooltipText(tooltip_text); } return tooltip; }

The method logic is fully described in the code comments. All necessary data is passed to the method to create the tooltip object. When the object is created, it automatically becomes attached to the current object. Next, we get the most recent ToolTip object from the list of tooltip objects and set the parameters, passed to the method, to it.







The method that creates and attaches the ToolTip object to the specified element:

CToolTip *CPanel::SetToolTipTo( CForm *element , const string tooltip_description, const string tooltip_title, const string tooltip_text,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_TOOLTIP_ICON tooltip_ico) { CToolTip *tooltip= this .SetToolTip(tooltip_description,tooltip_title,tooltip_text,tooltip_ico); if (tooltip== NULL ) . return NULL ; if ( element.AddTooltip( tooltip ) ) return tooltip; . return NULL ; }

In addition to the parameters required to create a tooltip object, the method receives the control the created ToolTip is to be attached to. Using the above method, a new tooltip object is created and attached to the control specified in the method parameters. If the ToolTip is successfully attached, return the pointer to the created object. Otherwise, return NULL.







Identical improvements on attaching tooltip objects and creating ProgressBar controls have been made in all container class files:



TabControl.mqh, TabField.mqh, SplitContainer.mqh, SplitContainerPanel.mqh and GroupBox.mqh. I will not consider these changes here.







Let's improve the collection class of graphical elements in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh.

Let's look at how tooltip objects should be handled. These objects interact with the mouse, and depending on the result of the interaction, are processed in the timer of the collection of graphical elements. The ToolTip object under the cursor is added to the list of interaction objects. This list should be processed in the timer. In this case, the previous object, which was previously under the cursor, should also be processed. But, since the past object does not need a fade out animation, the method called from the collection event handler will deal with its processing - the object should simply be hidden and the non-display flag should be set for it. Such logic differs from the logic of active objects, which are initially placed in the list of active elements and are constantly processed by a timer in it.

In the private section of the collection class, declare the list of objects to be processed:

SDataPivotPoint m_data_pivot_point[]; CArrayObj m_list_charts_control; CListObj m_list_all_canv_elm_obj; CListObj m_list_elm_to_process; CListObj m_list_all_graph_obj; CArrayObj m_list_deleted_obj; CMouseState m_mouse;





Also, declare the methods for processing the current and past objects under the cursor and the methods for processing the list of objects for handling:



void ResetAllInteractionExeptOne(CGCnvElement *form); void FormPostProcessing(CForm *form, const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam); void TooltipCurrProcessing(CForm *tooltip,CForm * base ); void TooltipPrevProcessing(CForm *tooltip); bool AddCanvElmToCollection(CGCnvElement *element); bool AddCanvElmToProcessList(CForm *element); CForm *GetCanvElementFromProcessList(CForm *element); int CanvElementIndexInProcessList(CForm *element) const ; ENUM_ADD_OBJ_RET_CODE AddOrGetCanvElmToCollection(CGCnvElement *element, int &id); int GetIndexGraphElement( const long chart_id, const string name);





In the public section, write the method that returns a list of objects to handle:



public : CGraphElementsCollection *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetListGraphObj( void ) { return & this .m_list_all_graph_obj; } CArrayObj *GetListCanvElm( void ) { return & this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj;} CArrayObj *GetListCanvElmToProcess( void ) { return & this .m_list_elm_to_process; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetListCanvElm(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetListCanvElm(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetListCanvElm(),property, value ,mode); }

and declare the collection timer event handler:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam); void OnTimer (); void OnDeinit ( void );





In the class constructor, clear the list and set the sorted list flag to it:



CGraphElementsCollection::CGraphElementsCollection() { this .m_type=COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_ID; this .m_name_prefix= this .m_name_program+ "_" ; :: ChartSetInteger (:: ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); :: ChartSetInteger (:: ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL , true ); this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Type(COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_ID); this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Sort(SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID); this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Clear(); this .m_list_charts_control.Sort(); this .m_list_charts_control.Clear(); this .m_total_objects= 0 ; this .m_is_graph_obj_event= false ; this .m_list_deleted_obj.Clear(); this .m_list_deleted_obj.Sort(); this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Clear(); this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Sort(); this .m_list_elm_to_process.Clear(); this .m_list_elm_to_process.Sort(); }





The method adding the graphical element on canvas to the list for handling:



bool CGraphElementsCollection::AddCanvElmToProcessList(CForm *element) { if ( this .GetCanvElementFromProcessList(element)!= NULL ) return false ; if (! this .m_list_elm_to_process.Add(element)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN+element.TypeElementDescription()+element.Name()+ ": " ,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); return false ; } return true ; }

Get the pointer to the list of objects for handling. If failed to pass the object, passed to the method, to it, inform of that in the log and return false. Upon successful addition, return true.







The method that receives an element by name from the list for handling:



CForm *CGraphElementsCollection::GetCanvElementFromProcessList(CForm *element) { for ( int i= this .m_list_elm_to_process.Total()- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { CForm *obj= this .m_list_elm_to_process.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; if (obj.Name()==element.Name()) return obj; } . return NULL ; }

In the loop by the list of objects for handling, get the next object. If its name matches the name of the object passed to the method, return the pointer to the found object. Upon the loop completion, return NULL. No object found.







The method that returns the index of an element by name in the list for handling:



int CGraphElementsCollection::CanvElementIndexInProcessList(CForm *element) const { for ( int i= this .m_list_elm_to_process.Total()- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { CForm *obj= this .m_list_elm_to_process.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; if (obj.Name()==element.Name()) return i; } return WRONG_VALUE ; }

In the loop by the list of objects for handling, get the next object. If its name matches the name of the object passed to the method, return the loop index. At the end of the loop, return -1, which means that the object was not found.





The handling method for the current ToolTip element:



void CGraphElementsCollection::TooltipCurrProcessing(CForm *tooltip,CForm *base) { if (tooltip== NULL || base== NULL ) return ; int w=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (tooltip. ChartID (), CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ,tooltip.SubWindow()); int h=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (tooltip. ChartID (), CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,tooltip.SubWindow()); int x= this .m_mouse.CoordX(); int y= this .m_mouse.CoordY(); if (x+tooltip.Width()>w) x=w-tooltip.Width(); if (y+tooltip.Height()>h) y=h-tooltip.Height(); if (tooltip.Move(x,y)) { tooltip.SetCoordXRelative(tooltip.CoordX()-base.CoordX()); tooltip.SetCoordYRelative(tooltip.CoordY()-base.CoordY()); } }

The method logic is fully described in the code comments. The method shifts the tooltip object to the cursor coordinates and adjusts the received coordinates if the object goes beyond the edge of the screen.





The method for handling the previous ToolTip element:

void CGraphElementsCollection::TooltipPrevProcessing(CForm *tooltip) { if (tooltip== NULL ) return ; tooltip.SetDisplayed( false ); tooltip.SetOpacity( 0 , false ); tooltip.SetDisplayState(CANV_ELEMENT_DISPLAY_STATE_NORMAL); tooltip.Hide(); int index= this .CanvElementIndexInProcessList(tooltip); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) this .m_list_elm_to_process.DetachElement(index); }

Here, too, everything is quite transparent. The previous object, of course, is no longer under the cursor. This means it should be immediately hidden and the pointer to it should be removed from the list of objects to be handled.



If the Expert Advisor tested in the last article is launched on a chart and the chart period is changed to another one, the program will end with a critical error. This happens because the pointer to the form object is declared as static:

static CForm *form= NULL ;

This means that when changing the period of the chart, the data will remain in it and the NULL check will yield a negative result, saying the object is valid:

if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { if (form!= NULL ) {

The data set in the pointer will no longer refer to the memory area of ​this object. Hence the termination of the program when accessing the wrong place in memory. Fixing the error is easy: check the validity of the pointer, not its value:

if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { if (:: CheckPointer (form)!= POINTER_INVALID ) { if (move) {





The handling of the previous and current tooltips is now implemented as follows:

else { CForm *tooltip=form.GetTooltip(); static CForm *tooltip_prev= NULL ; if (tooltip!= NULL && tooltip.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TOOLTIP) { if (:: CheckPointer (tooltip_prev)!= POINTER_INVALID && tooltip_prev.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TOOLTIP) { if (tooltip_prev.Name()!=tooltip.Name()) this .TooltipPrevProcessing(tooltip_prev); } CForm *base=tooltip.GetBase(); if (base!= NULL && base.Name()==form.Name()) { if ( this .AddCanvElmToProcessList(tooltip)) { this .TooltipCurrProcessing(tooltip,base); tooltip_prev=tooltip; } } } else if (:: CheckPointer (tooltip_prev)!= POINTER_INVALID && tooltip_prev.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TOOLTIP) this .TooltipPrevProcessing(tooltip_prev); if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE) mouse_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED; this .FormPostProcessing(form,id,lparam,dparam,sparam); }

All logic is described in sufficient detail in the comments to the code. In short, if the object is under the cursor, then it is added to the list for handling and its coordinates are shifted to the cursor coordinates. If the object is not under the cursor, then it is removed from the list and hidden.







The collection timer event handler:

void CGraphElementsCollection:: OnTimer ( void ) { for ( int i= this .m_list_elm_to_process.Total()- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { CForm *obj= this .m_list_elm_to_process.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; if (obj.DisplayState()==CANV_ELEMENT_DISPLAY_STATE_COMPLETED) { this .m_list_elm_to_process.DetachElement(i); continue ; } obj. OnTimer (); } for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total();i++) { CWinFormBase *obj= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; CArrayObj *list=obj.GetListMainActiveElements(); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) continue ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<list.Total();j++) { CWinFormBase *elm=list.At(j); if (elm== NULL ) continue ; elm. OnTimer (); } } }

The handler logic is fully described in the comments to the code. Work in the two loops — by the list of objects for handling (ToolTip) and by the list of active elements (objects with visual animation effects)





In the main object of the CEngine library in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh, create the timer of the graphical elements of the library and the timer event handler.

In the private section, declare the handler:

void TradeEventsControl( void ); void AccountEventsControl( void ); void GraphObjEventsControl( void ); void GraphElmEventsControl( void );





In the class constructor, create yet another timer — the graphical elements collection timer:

CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ), m_last_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_account_event( WRONG_VALUE ), m_last_symbol_event( WRONG_VALUE ), m_global_error( ERR_SUCCESS ) { this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; this .m_is_tester=:: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ); this .m_program_type=( ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE ):: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE ); this .m_name_program=:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ); this .m_name_prefix= this .m_name_program+ "_" ; this .m_list_counters.Sort(); this .m_list_counters.Clear(); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ORD_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ACC_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP1,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE1); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP2,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE2); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_REQ_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_TS_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_IND_TS_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_TICKS_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_CHARTS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_CHARTS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_CHARTS_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_GRAPH_ELM_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_GRAPH_ELM_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_GRAPH_ELM_PAUSE); :: ResetLastError (); #ifdef __MQL5__ if (!:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #else if (! this .IsTester() && !:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #endif }





In the timer event handler, add code blocks for handling the timer of graphical elements:

void CEngine:: OnTimer (SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { if (! this .IsTester()) { int index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt1= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt1!= NULL ) { if (cnt1.IsTimeDone()) this .TradeEventsControl(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt2= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt2!= NULL ) { if (cnt2.IsTimeDone()) this .AccountEventsControl(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1); CTimerCounter* cnt3= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt3!= NULL ) { if (cnt3.IsTimeDone()) this .m_symbols.RefreshRates(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2); CTimerCounter* cnt4= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt4!= NULL ) { if (cnt4.IsTimeDone()) { this .SymbolEventsControl(); if ( this .m_symbols.ModeSymbolsList()==SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH) this .MarketWatchEventsControl(); } } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt5= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt5!= NULL ) { if (cnt5.IsTimeDone()) this .m_trading. OnTimer (); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt6= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt6!= NULL ) { if (cnt6.IsTimeDone()) this .SeriesRefreshAllExceptCurrent(data_calculate); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt7= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt7!= NULL ) { if (cnt7.IsTimeDone()) this .IndicatorSeriesRefreshAll(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt8= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt8!= NULL ) { if (cnt8.IsTimeDone()) this .TickSeriesRefreshAllExceptCurrent(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_CHARTS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt9= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt9!= NULL ) { if (cnt9.IsTimeDone()) this .ChartsRefreshAll(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt10= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt10!= NULL ) { if (cnt10.IsTimeDone()) this .GraphObjEventsControl(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_GRAPH_ELM_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt11= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt11!= NULL ) { if (cnt11.IsTimeDone()) this .GraphElmEventsControl(); } } else { this .TradeEventsControl(); this .AccountEventsControl(); this .m_symbols.RefreshRates(); this .SymbolEventsControl(); this .m_trading. OnTimer (); this .SeriesRefresh(data_calculate); this .IndicatorSeriesRefreshAll(); this .TickSeriesRefreshAll(); this .GraphObjEventsControl(); this .GraphElmEventsControl(); } }





The event handling method for graphical elements on canvas:

void CEngine::GraphElmEventsControl( void ) { this .m_graph_objects. OnTimer (); }

As soon as the pause timer of the collection of graphical elements ends, this method is called, which in turn calls the timer handler of the collection class of graphical elements. The default call will occur every 16 milliseconds (timer pause).



Everything is ready for a test.



Test

To perform the test, I will use the EA from the previous article and save it in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part126\ as TestDoEasy126.mq5.

In the OnInit() EA handler, on the second panel of the first tab of the TabControl in the SplitContainer control, create the ProgressBar control:

for ( int j= 0 ;j< 2 ;j++) { CSplitContainerPanel *panel=split_container.GetPanel(j); if (panel== NULL ) continue ; panel.SetDescription(TextByLanguage( "Панель" , "Panel" )+ string (j+ 1 )); if (n== 0 && j== 1 ) { if (split_container.CreateNewElement(j,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PROGRESS_BAR, 4 , 4 , 100 , 12 , clrNONE , 255 , false , false )) { CProgressBar *progress_bar=split_container.GetPanelElementByType(j,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PROGRESS_BAR, 0 ); if (progress_bar!= NULL ) { Print (DFUN,progress_bar.TypeElementDescription(), " " ,progress_bar.Name()); } } } if (split_container.CreateNewElement(j,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL, 4 , 4 ,panel.Width()- 8 ,panel.Height()- 8 , clrDodgerBlue , 255 , true , false )) { CLabel *label=split_container.GetPanelElementByType(j,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL, 0 ); if (label== NULL ) continue ; label.SetTextAlign( ANCHOR_CENTER ); label.SetText(panel.Description()); } }

To make sure the object is created, get the pointer to it and send its description to the log.



Compile the EA and launch it on the chart:





The functionality declared for the current article works well. We can see a constantly changing number in the chart comments. This is the data from the progress bar timer of the ProgressBar control.



What's next?

In the next article, I will continue working on the ProgressBar object.



All files of the current library version, test EA and chart event control indicator for MQL5 are attached below.



Back to contents

*Previous articles within the series:





DoEasy. Controls (Part 20): SplitContainer WinForms object

DoEasy. Controls (Part 21): SplitContainer control. Panel separator

DoEasy. Controls (Part 22): SplitContainer. Changing the properties of the created object

DoEasy. Controls (Part 23): Improving TabControl and SplitContainer WinForms objects

DoEasy. Controls (Part 24): Hint auxiliary WinForms object

DoEasy. Controls (Part 25): Tooltip WinForms object

