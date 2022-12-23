DoEasy. Controls (Part 25): Tooltip WinForms object

Contents

Concept

When hover the mouse over a control, a tooltip with a description appears after a while. Naturally, not every element has a tooltip, but every graphical object has the ability to set it. Let's create such a possibility for the graphical elements of the library.

Not every graphical element in the library "knows" about the existence of other graphical elements, but all of these objects can attach managed elements to themselves. Objects attached to a graphical element may include objects the parent element knows nothing about. Since the control of attached elements takes place in the collection class of graphical elements, there are no problems with the visibility of various types of controls - the collection class knows everything about them.

In addition, if we turn to MS Visual Studio for an example, then the created ToolTip object is visible in the form object and can be assigned to objects bound to this form. We will do it the following way: those objects that will see the class of the tooltip object will be able to create it, and all other objects will be able to attach the previously created object of that kind to themselves. To do this, they do not need to "know" it since the ArrayObj list accepts any object derived from the base class of the Standard Library.

In other words: in container objects (having the ability to create and attach other graphical objects to themselves), we can create tooltip controls and indicate, which element this tooltip should be assigned to. The element will feature the pointer to the ToolTip object, while the object the tooltip was meant for is set in the assigned tooltip object.

Typically, the tooltip appears after the cursor has hovered over the control for some time. If several hints are assigned to an object, and the first hint has already appeared, then when moving the cursor over such objects, the remaining tooltips will appear almost without delay. This behavior is a topic for future articles. Here I will only create the ToolTip control and make it possible to assign it to graphical elements.



In addition to the development of the new control, here I will add the ability to draw new graphical primitives, including standard icons, as well as right-left and up-down arrows... In other words, I will slowly start adding the ability to draw predefined images to the library with the ability to use them "as is". Such icons can be used in the ToolTip controls and in other elements I have already created earlier. Later, I will add the ability to use new graphical primitives in all graphical elements of the library.







Improving library classes

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh, add the new graphical element type to the list of graphical element types:

enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE { GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ELEMENTS_LIST_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TOOLTIP, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_BASE, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_LEFT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_RIGHT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_UP, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_DOWN, };





To be able to draw some standard images, such as Info, Warning, Error and some other icons, create the enumeration with the appropriate icon types:

enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION { CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_VERTICAL, CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_HORISONTAL, }; enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_TOOLTIP_ICON { CANV_ELEMENT_TOOLTIP_ICON_NONE, CANV_ELEMENT_TOOLTIP_ICON_INFO, CANV_ELEMENT_TOOLTIP_ICON_WARNING, CANV_ELEMENT_TOOLTIP_ICON_ERROR, CANV_ELEMENT_TOOLTIP_ICON_USER, };

Here I will enter the names of new icons I will create in the library. Then we can simply select the type of icon we want to draw on the control from the list. The methods for drawing each specific type of icon from the list will be implemented later.





The new control will require new properties.

Add the new properties to the list of integer graphical element properties and increase their total number from 122 to 129:



enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER { CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID = 0 , CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_COLLAPSED, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_MIN_SIZE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_INITIAL_DELAY, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_AUTO_POP_DELAY, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_RESHOW_DELAY, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_SHOW_ALWAYS, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_ICON, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_IS_BALLOON, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_USE_FADING, }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 129 ) #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )





Add two new properties to the list of string properties and increase their total number to 6:

enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING { CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ = (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DESCRIPTION, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_TITLE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_TEXT, }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 6 )





Add new properties to the list of possible criteria of sorting graphical elements on canvas:

#define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_DBL_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CANV_ELEMENT_MODE { SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TYPE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_COLLAPSED, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_MIN_SIZE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TOOLTIP_INITIAL_DELAY, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TOOLTIP_AUTO_POP_DELAY, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TOOLTIP_RESHOW_DELAY, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TOOLTIP_SHOW_ALWAYS, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TOOLTIP_ICON, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TOOLTIP_IS_BALLOON, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TOOLTIP_USE_FADING, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ = FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_RES, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TEXT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_DESCRIPTION, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TOOLTIP_HEADER, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TOOLTIP_TEXT, };

Now we will be able to sort and select graphical elements by new properties.





In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh, add the new message indices:

MSG_FORM_OBJECT_TEXT_NO_SHADOW_OBJ_FIRST_CREATE_IT, MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_SHADOW_OBJ, MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_PC_OBJ, MSG_FORM_OBJECT_PC_OBJ_ALREADY_IN_LIST, MSG_FORM_OBJECT_PC_OBJ_NOT_EXIST_LIST, MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_NOT_INTENDED, MSG_FORM_TOOLTIP_OBJ_ALREADY_EXISTS,

...

MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_UP, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_DOWN, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TOOLTIP, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,

...

MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_COLLAPSED, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_MIN_SIZE, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_INITIAL_DELAY, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_AUTO_POP_DELAY, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_RESHOW_DELAY, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_SHOW_ALWAYS, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_ICON, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_IS_BALLOON, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_USE_FADING, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DESCRIPTION, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_TITLE, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_TEXT, };

and the text messages corresponding to the newly added indices:

{ "Отсутствует объект тени. Необходимо сначала его создать при помощи метода CreateShadowObj()" , "There is no shadow object. You must first create it using the CreateShadowObj () method" }, { "Не удалось создать новый объект для тени" , "Failed to create new object for shadow" }, { "Не удалось создать новый объект-копировщик пикселей" , "Failed to create new pixel copier object" }, { "В списке уже есть объект-копировщик пикселей с идентификатором " , "There is already a pixel copier object in the list with ID " }, { "В списке нет объекта-копировщика пикселей с идентификатором " , "No pixel copier object with ID " }, { "Метод не предназначен для создания такого объекта: " , "The method is not intended to create such an object: " }, { "Объект ToolTip уже существует" , "ToolTip object already exists" },

...

{ "Элемент управления \"HintMoveUp\"" , "Control element \"HintMoveUp\"" }, { "Элемент управления \"HintMoveDown\"" , "Control element \"HintMoveDown\"" }, { "Элемент управления \"ToolTip\"" , "Control element \"ToolTip\"" }, { "Графический объект принадлежит программе" , "The graphic object belongs to the program" }, { "Графический объект не принадлежит программе" , "The graphic object does not belong to the program" },

...

{ "Флаг свёрнутости панели 2" , "Flag to indicate that panel 2 is collapsed" }, { "Минимальный размер панели 2" , "Min size of Panel 2" }, { "Задержка отображения подсказки" , "Tooltip initial delay" }, { "Длительность отображения подсказки" , "Tooltip autopoop delay" }, { "Задержка отображения новой подсказки одного элемента" , "Tooltip reshow delay" }, { "Отображать подсказку в неактивном окне" , "Tooltip show always" }, { "Значок, отображаемый в подсказке" , "Tooltip icon" }, { "Подсказка в форме \"облачка\"" , "Tooltip as \"Balloon\"" }, { "Угасание при отображении и скрытии подсказки" , "Tooltip uses fading" }, { "Имя объекта-графического элемента" , "The name of the graphic element object" }, { "Имя графического ресурса" , "Image resource name" }, { "Текст графического элемента" , "Text of the graphic element" }, { "Описание графического элемента" , "Description of the graphic element" }, { "Заголовок подсказки элемента" , "Element tooltip header" }, { "Текст подсказки элемента" , "Element tooltip title" }, };





To get a description of a graphical element, the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh file of the base graphical library object features the TypeElementDescription() method. Add returning a new control description to it:

string CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { return ( type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ELEMENTS_LIST_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ELEMENTS_LIST_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TOOLTIP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TOOLTIP) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_BASE) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_LEFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_LEFT) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_RIGHT) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_UP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_UP) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_DOWN) : "Unknown" ); }

The method receives the type of the object, the description of which is to be obtained. Depending on the passed type, a text description is displayed according to the index of the message we added above to the Data.mqh file.



Previously, we manually specified the base object for a graphical element when creating an attached graphical element.

Also, in the previous article, I got rid of of the need to do this and removed the methods for writing the pointers to the main and base objects into the object. However, as practice has shown, we still need such methods. In order to write the element the tooltip was created for into a new tooltip object, we need a method for writing the pointer to the base object.



In the public section in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh, write such a method again:

public : void SetCoordXRelative( const int value ) { this .m_shift_coord_x= value ; } int CoordXRelative( void ) const { return this .m_shift_coord_x; } void SetCoordYRelative( const int value ) { this .m_shift_coord_y= value ; } int CoordYRelative( void ) const { return this .m_shift_coord_y; } void SetBase(CGCnvElement * base ) { this .m_element_base= base ; } virtual void OnChartEvent( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam);

The method receives the pointer to the base object assigned to the m_element_base variable. Thus, in order to indicate which object a tooltip was created for, we will write the pointer to the element triggering a tooltip when the mouse cursor is hovering over it.

The methods for setting the element opacity and specifying the element display flag are made virtual, since we will need to redefine them in inherited classes. Also, add the methods for setting and returning a tooltip text:

void SetActiveAreaLeftShift( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT,fabs( value )); } void SetActiveAreaRightShift( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT,fabs( value )); } void SetActiveAreaTopShift( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP,fabs( value )); } void SetActiveAreaBottomShift( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM,fabs( value )); } void SetActiveAreaShift( const int left_shift, const int bottom_shift, const int right_shift, const int top_shift); virtual void SetOpacity( const uchar value , const bool redraw= false ); virtual void SetTooltipText( const string text) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_TEXT,text); } virtual string TooltipText( void ) { return this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_TEXT); } virtual void SetDisplayed( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED,flag); } bool Displayed( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED); }





The constructor body contains the list of methods for drawing various graphical primitives. At the end of the list, declare new methods for drawing predefined "standard" images:

void GetShiftXYbySize( const int width, const int height, const ENUM_FRAME_ANCHOR anchor, int &shift_x, int &shift_y); void DrawIconInfo( const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const uchar opacity); void DrawIconWarning( const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const uchar opacity); void DrawIconError( const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const uchar opacity); void DrawArrowLeft( const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const color clr, const uchar opacity); void DrawArrowRight( const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const color clr, const uchar opacity); void DrawArrowUp( const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const color clr, const uchar opacity); void DrawArrowDown( const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const color clr, const uchar opacity); };





In both class constructors, write setting the default values for new properties of the graphical element:

CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable= true , const bool activity= true , const bool redraw= false ) : m_shadow( false ) { this .SetTypeElement(element_type); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT; this .m_element_main=main_obj; this .m_element_base=base_obj; this .m_chart_color_bg=( color ):: ChartGetInteger ((chart_id== NULL ? :: ChartID () : chart_id), CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ); this .m_name= this .CreateNameGraphElement(element_type); this .m_chart_id=(chart_id== NULL || chart_id== 0 ? :: ChartID () : chart_id); this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .SetFont(DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE); this .m_text_anchor= 0 ; this .m_text_x= 0 ; this .m_text_y= 0 ; this .SetBackgroundColor(colour, true ); this .SetOpacity(opacity); this .m_shift_coord_x= 0 ; this .m_shift_coord_y= 0 ; if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num,x,y,w,h,redraw)) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, this .m_canvas.ResourceName()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,CGBaseObj:: ChartID ()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_COLLAPSED, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_MIN_SIZE, 25 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_INITIAL_DELAY, 500 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_AUTO_POP_DELAY, 5000 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_RESHOW_DELAY, 100 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_SHOW_ALWAYS, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_ICON,CANV_ELEMENT_TOOLTIP_ICON_NONE); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_IS_BALLOON, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_USE_FADING, true ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_TITLE, "" ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_TEXT, "" ); this .SetVisibleFlag( false , false ); } else { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), "\"" , this .TypeElementDescription(element_type), "\" " , this .NameObj()); } } CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : m_shadow( false ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT; this .m_element_main=main_obj; this .m_element_base=base_obj; this .m_chart_color_bg=( color ):: ChartGetInteger ((chart_id== NULL ? :: ChartID () : chart_id), CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ); this .m_name= this .CreateNameGraphElement(element_type); this .m_chart_id=(chart_id== NULL || chart_id== 0 ? :: ChartID () : chart_id); this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .m_type_element=element_type; this .SetFont(DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE); this .m_text_anchor= 0 ; this .m_text_x= 0 ; this .m_text_y= 0 ; this .SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL, true ); this .SetOpacity( 0 ); this .m_shift_coord_x= 0 ; this .m_shift_coord_y= 0 ; if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num,x,y,w,h, false )) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, this .m_canvas.ResourceName()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,CGBaseObj:: ChartID ()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_MIN_SIZE, 25 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_COLLAPSED, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_MIN_SIZE, 25 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_INITIAL_DELAY, 500 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_AUTO_POP_DELAY, 5000 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_RESHOW_DELAY, 100 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_SHOW_ALWAYS, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_ICON,CANV_ELEMENT_TOOLTIP_ICON_NONE); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_IS_BALLOON, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_USE_FADING, true ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_TITLE, "" ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_TEXT, "" ); this .SetVisibleFlag( false , false ); } else { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), "\"" , this .TypeElementDescription(element_type), "\" " , this .NameObj()); } }





Outside the class body, write the methods for drawing predefined images.

The method that draws the Info icon:



void CGCnvElement::DrawIconInfo( const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const uchar opacity) { int x=coord_x+ 8 ; int y=coord_y+ 8 ; this .DrawCircleFill(x,y, 7 , C'0x00,0x77,0xD7' ,opacity); this .DrawCircleWu(x,y, 7.5 , C'0x00,0x3D,0x8C' ,opacity); this .DrawRectangle(x,y- 5 ,x+ 1 ,y- 4 , C'0xFF,0xFF,0xFF' ,opacity); this .DrawRectangle(x,y- 2 ,x+ 1 ,y+ 4 , C'0xFF,0xFF,0xFF' ,opacity); }

The coordinates of the upper left corner of the rectangle that outlines the image are passed to the method. Next, the coordinates of the central point of the circle are calculated, a filled circle is drawn, while a circle with smoothing by the Wu method is drawn above. After drawing the circles, the i icon is drawn. It consists of two rectangles, so that the first draws a 2x2 dot and the second draws a 2x6 vertical line. Unfortunately, we are unable to draw smoothed lines with a specified width (LineThick) due to the strange anti-aliasing algorithm applied when drawing such a line. Therefore, we simply draw a rectangle two pixels wide and featuring the desired height to draw two pixel lines. In the method, all colors are predefined so that the image looks standard as in MS Visual Studio.







The method that draws the Warning icon:



void CGCnvElement::DrawIconWarning( const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const uchar opacity) { int x=coord_x+ 8 ; int y=coord_y+ 1 ; this .DrawTriangleFill(x,y,x+ 8 ,y+ 14 ,x- 8 ,y+ 14 , C'0xFC,0xE1,0x00' ,opacity); this .DrawTriangleWu(x,y,x+ 8 ,y+ 14 ,x- 7 ,y+ 14 , C'0xFF,0xB9,0x00' ,opacity); this .DrawRectangle(x,y+ 5 ,x+ 1 ,y+ 9 , C'0x00,0x00,0x00' ,opacity); this .DrawRectangle(x,y+ 11 ,x+ 1 ,y+ 12 , C'0x00,0x00,0x00' ,opacity); }

The coordinates of the upper left corner of the rectangle that outlines the image are passed to the method. Next, the coordinates of the upper point of the triangle are calculated, a filled triangle is drawn, while a triangle with smoothing by the Wu method is drawn on top. The second triangle has the X coordinate of its vertex shifted one pixel to the right compared to the first filled triangle. This is done to make the vertex visually thicker, since the icon inside the triangles should be two pixels wide, and it cannot be positioned exactly in the center of the triangle. Therefore, we kind of “spread” the top of the triangle by two pixels, which makes the location of the icon inside visually centered. After drawing the triangles, the i icon is drawn. It consists of two rectangles, so that the first draws a 2x6 vertical line and the second draws a 2x2 dot.



The method that draws the Error icon:



void CGCnvElement::DrawIconError( const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const uchar opacity) { int x=coord_x+ 8 ; int y=coord_y+ 8 ; this .DrawCircleFill(x,y, 7 , C'0xF0,0x39,0x16' ,opacity); this .DrawCircleWu(x,y, 7.5 , C'0xA5,0x25,0x12' ,opacity); this .DrawLineWu(x- 3 ,y- 3 ,x+ 3 ,y+ 3 , C'0xFF,0xFF,0xFF' ,opacity); this .DrawLineWu(x+ 3 ,y- 3 ,x- 3 ,y+ 3 , C'0xFF,0xFF,0xFF' ,opacity); }

The method draws two circles — the one filled with color and the smoothed one outlining it. At the center, there are two smoothed lines forming the X icon. Like in other icons, the colors are predefined to match MS Visual Studio.







The methods that draw left, right, up and down arrows:



void CGCnvElement::DrawArrowLeft( const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const color clr, const uchar opacity) { int x=coord_x; int y=coord_y+ 5 ; this .DrawTriangleFill(x,y,x+ 3 ,y- 3 ,x+ 3 ,y+ 3 ,clr,opacity); this .DrawTriangleWu(x,y,x+ 3 ,y- 3 ,x+ 3 ,y+ 3 ,clr,opacity); } void CGCnvElement::DrawArrowRight( const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const color clr, const uchar opacity) { int x=coord_x; int y=coord_y+ 5 ; this .DrawTriangleFill(x+ 3 ,y,x,y+ 3 ,x,y- 3 ,clr,opacity); this .DrawTriangleWu(x+ 3 ,y,x,y+ 3 ,x,y- 3 ,clr,opacity); } void CGCnvElement::DrawArrowUp( const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const color clr, const uchar opacity) { int x=coord_x+ 5 ; int y=coord_y; this .DrawTriangleFill(x,y,x+ 3 ,y+ 3 ,x- 3 ,y+ 3 ,clr,opacity); this .DrawTriangleWu(x,y,x+ 3 ,y+ 3 ,x- 3 ,y+ 3 ,clr,opacity); } void CGCnvElement::DrawArrowDown( const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const color clr, const uchar opacity) { int x=coord_x+ 5 ; int y=coord_y+ 3 ; this .DrawTriangleFill(x,y,x+ 3 ,y- 3 ,x- 3 ,y- 3 ,clr,opacity); this .DrawTriangleWu(x,y,x+ 3 ,y- 3 ,x- 3 ,y- 3 ,clr,opacity); }

The coordinates of the upper left corner of the outlining rectangle, as well as the color and opacity of the drawn arrows are passed to all methods. Next, the coordinates of the initial vertex of the triangle are calculated and a filled triangle is drawn, while the triangle smoothed by the Wu method is drawn on top of it. For each subsequent vertex of the drawn triangle, the coordinates are calculated with an offset from its first vertex. The color and opacity are specified so that the appearance of the drawn triangles can be changed in accordance with the state of the graphical element the arrow is drawn on. For example, in case of an inactive element, the arrow should be gray. In general, there are a little more options here compared to icons.

A shadow object always exists in conjunction with another object. The opacity of the background the shadow is drawn on should always be zero - the object should always be transparent. At the same time, the shadow drawn on this substrate should also have some degree of transparency, since the shadow would look strange if it completely covers the objects it is cast on. Therefore, let's introduce the concept of the opacity of the drawn shadow for the shadow object. This value should change when the SetOpacity() method is called leaving the background transparent at all times. The same method also works for the underlay, and it sets exactly its opacity value. So, let's add the new method SetOpacityDraw (drawn shadow opacity) and combine these two methods. When they are called, the opacity of the background will always be set to zero, and for the drawn shadow color, the value specified in the method will be specified.



In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\ShadowObj.mqh, rename the SetOpacity() and Opacity() methods and declare the SetOpacity() virtual method:

void Draw( const int shift_x, const int shift_y, const uchar blur_value, const bool redraw); virtual void SetOpacity( const uchar value, const bool redraw= false ); void SetColor( const color colour) { this .m_color=colour; } color Color( void ) const { return this .m_color; } void SetOpacityDraw( const uchar opacity) { this .m_opacity=opacity; } uchar OpacityDraw( void ) const { return this .m_opacity; } void SetBlur( const uchar blur) { this .m_blur=blur; } uchar Blur( void ) const { return this .m_blur; } };





In the class constructor, set the default values for the opacity of the drawn shadow and its blur:

CShadowObj::CShadowObj(CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ,main_obj,base_obj,chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSHADOW; CGCnvElement::SetBackgroundColor( clrNONE , true ); CGCnvElement::SetOpacity( 0 ); CGCnvElement::SetActive( false ); this .SetOpacityDraw(CLR_DEF_SHADOW_OPACITY); this .SetBlur(DEF_SHADOW_BLUR); color gray=CGCnvElement::ChangeColorSaturation( this .ChartBackgroundColor(),- 100 ); this .m_color=CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness(gray,- 50 ); this .m_shadow= false ; this .SetVisibleFlag( false , false ); CGCnvElement::Erase(); }





In order to set the opacity in the method that draws the shape of the object shadow, use the value set for the opacity of the drawn shadow:

void CShadowObj::DrawShadowFigureRect( const int w, const int h) { CGCnvElement::DrawRectangleFill(OUTER_AREA_SIZE,OUTER_AREA_SIZE,OUTER_AREA_SIZE+w- 1 ,OUTER_AREA_SIZE+h- 1 , this .m_color, this .OpacityDraw() ); CGCnvElement::Update(); }





Let's write a new virtual method that sets the opacity of an element:

void CShadowObj::SetOpacity( const uchar value , const bool redraw= false ) { CGCnvElement::SetOpacity( 0 , false ); this .SetOpacityDraw( value >(uchar)CLR_DEF_SHADOW_OPACITY ? (uchar)CLR_DEF_SHADOW_OPACITY : value ); this .m_canvas.Update(redraw); }

When calling the method, the complete shadow underlay transparency is set first. Next, the opacity value passed to the method is set for the drawn shadow. In this case, the value will be used if it exceeds the default shadow opacity value set for the library. This is done to prevent the appearance of opaque shadows completely covering the underlying objects.



In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\WinFormBase.mqh, change the logic of the method redrawing an object. Previously, the shadow of an object was always drawn when it was present. If the redraw flag was reset, then the shadow was simply erased. This led to the fact that the shadows of objects could disappear. Let's do everything inside the redraw flag check:

void CWinFormBase::Redraw( bool redraw) { if ( this .TypeGraphElement()<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE || ! this .Displayed()) return ; CShadowObj *shadow= this .GetShadowObj(); if (redraw) { this .Erase( this .m_array_colors_bg, this .Opacity(), this .m_gradient_v, this .m_gradient_c,redraw); this .Done(); if ( this .IsShadow() && shadow!= NULL ) { shadow.Erase(); int x=shadow.CoordXRelative(); int y=shadow.CoordYRelative(); shadow.Draw( 0 , 0 ,shadow.Blur(),redraw); shadow.SetCoordXRelative(x); shadow.SetCoordYRelative(y); } } else this .Erase(); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .ElementsTotal();i++) { CWinFormBase *element= this .GetElement(i); if (element== NULL ) continue ; if (redraw) element.Redraw(redraw); } if ( this .IsMain() && redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this . ChartID ()); }





In the method returning the description of the element integer property, add the code block for returning the descriptions of new properties:

string CWinFormBase::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property, bool only_prop= false ) { return ( property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : //---... //---... property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_MIN_SIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_MIN_SIZE)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_INITIAL_DELAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_INITIAL_DELAY)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_AUTO_POP_DELAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_AUTO_POP_DELAY)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_RESHOW_DELAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_RESHOW_DELAY)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_SHOW_ALWAYS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_SHOW_ALWAYS)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_ICON ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_ICON)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_IS_BALLOON ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_IS_BALLOON)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_USE_FADING ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_USE_FADING)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); }





In the method that returns the description of the string property of the element, add returning the descriptions of new string properties as well:

string CWinFormBase::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property, bool only_prop= false ) { return ( property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ)+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES)+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT)+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DESCRIPTION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DESCRIPTION)+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_TITLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_TITLE)+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_TEXT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_TEXT)+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : "" ); }





Since we now have methods for drawing standard arrows, let's add their call to the DrawArrow() methods for drawing arrows in the arrow button object classes.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Helpers\ArrowLeftButton.mqh:

void CArrowLeftButton::DrawArrow( void ) { CGCnvElement::DrawArrowLeft( 5 , 2 , this .ArrowColor(), this .Opacity()); }





In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Helpers\ArrowRightButton.mqh:

void CArrowRightButton::DrawArrow( void ) { CGCnvElement::DrawArrowRight( 6 , 2 , this .ArrowColor(), this .Opacity()); }





In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Helpers\ArrowUpButton.mqh:



void CArrowUpButton::DrawArrow( void ) { CGCnvElement::DrawArrowUp( 2 , 5 , this .ArrowColor(), this .Opacity()); }





In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Helpers\ArrowDownButton.mqh:



void CArrowDownButton::DrawArrow( void ) { CGCnvElement::DrawArrowDown( 2 , 6 , this .ArrowColor(), this .Opacity()); }

As you can see, in each class, we simply call the method for drawing the desired arrow from the class of the base graphical element, corresponding to the purpose of the class object. If the class creates a left arrow button, then the left arrow drawing method is called, for the right arrow button, the right arrow drawing method is called, and so on.



Let's start the development of the tooltip object.







ToolTip WinForms object class

In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\ library folder, create a new file ToolTip.mqh of the CToolTip class. The class should be derived from the hint object base class, while its file should be included into the created class file:

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\Helpers\HintBase.mqh" class CToolTip : public CHintBase { }





In the private section of the class, declare the method adjusting the size of the tooltip according to the texts set for it. In the protected section of the class, implement the methods that draw icons of different types and declare the protected class constructor:

class CToolTip : public CHintBase { private : void CorrectSizeByTexts( void ); protected : virtual void DrawHint( const int shift); void DrawIcon( void ); void DrawIconInfo( void ) { CGCnvElement::DrawIconInfo( 3 , 1 , this .Opacity()); } void DrawIconWarning( void ) { CGCnvElement::DrawIconWarning( 3 , 1 , this .Opacity()); } void DrawIconError( void ) { CGCnvElement::DrawIconError( 3 , 1 , this .Opacity()); } virtual void DrawIconUser( void ) { return ; } CToolTip( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); public :

The methods that draw the Info, Warning and Error icons simply call the corresponding methods of the base graphical element class implement above. The virtual method that draws the custom icon does nothing. It should be redefined in inherited classes in case we need to independently change the functionality of this object.

In the public section of the class, implement the methods to set and return the properties I have added today for this object. Let's declare the parametric class constructor and the methods for displaying, redrawing, clearing, drawing a frame and initializing an object:

public : void SetInitialDelay( const long delay) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_INITIAL_DELAY,delay); } long InitialDelay( void ) { return this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_INITIAL_DELAY); } void SetAutoPopDelay( const long delay) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_AUTO_POP_DELAY,delay); } long AutoPopDelay( void ) { return this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_AUTO_POP_DELAY); } void SetReshowDelay( const long delay) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_RESHOW_DELAY,delay); } long ReshowDelay( void ) { return this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_RESHOW_DELAY); } void SetShowAlways( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_SHOW_ALWAYS,flag); } bool ShowAlways( void ) { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_SHOW_ALWAYS); } void SetIcon( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_TOOLTIP_ICON ico) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_ICON,ico); } ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_TOOLTIP_ICON Icon( void ) { return (ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_TOOLTIP_ICON) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_ICON); } void SetBalloon( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_IS_BALLOON,flag); } bool Balloon( void ) { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_IS_BALLOON); } void SetUseFading( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_USE_FADING,flag); } bool UseFading( void ) { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_USE_FADING); } void SetTitle( const string header); string Title( void ) { return this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_TITLE); } virtual void SetTooltipText( const string text); virtual void SetText( const string text) { this .SetTooltipText(text); } CToolTip(CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); virtual void Show( void ); virtual void Redraw( bool redraw); virtual void Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ); virtual void Erase( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ); virtual void DrawFrame( void ); virtual void Initialize( void ); };

Let's take a closer look at the declared class methods.

The protected constructor specifying the object type, chart ID and subwindow:



CToolTip::CToolTip( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type , CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CHintBase( type ,main_obj,base_obj,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement( type ); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_COMMON; this .Initialize(); }

The constructor receives the type of the created graphical element and other object parameters set to the parent class in the initialization string. In the class body, set the graphical element type passed to the method and the type of the library graphical object. Call the method for setting all default object parameters.



Parametric constructor:

CToolTip::CToolTip(CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CHintBase( GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TOOLTIP ,main_obj,base_obj,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement( GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TOOLTIP ); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_COMMON; this .Initialize(); }

Here all is similar to the protected constructor but the graphical element type is hardcoded as ToolTip.







The variable initialization method:

void CToolTip::Initialize( void ) { this .SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_HINT_BACK_COLOR, true ); this .SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_HINT_BORDER_COLOR, true ); this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_HINT_FORE_COLOR, true ); this .SetDisplayed( false ); this .SetBorderSizeAll( 1 ); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); this .SetShadow( true ); this .DrawShadow( 2 , 2 ,CLR_DEF_SHADOW_COLOR,CLR_DEF_SHADOW_OPACITY,DEF_SHADOW_BLUR); this .SetOpacity( 255 , false ); this .SetTitle( "" ); this .SetTooltipText( "" ); this .SetInitialDelay( 500 ); this .SetAutoPopDelay( 5000 ); this .SetReshowDelay( 100 ); this .SetShowAlways( false ); this .SetIcon(CANV_ELEMENT_TOOLTIP_ICON_NONE); this .SetBalloon( false ); this .SetUseFading( true ); this .SetTextAlign( ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); this .SetTextAnchor(FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP); this .SetFont(DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE, FW_NORMAL ); this .SetDisplayed( false ); this .Hide(); }

All the properties of the tooltip object it should have immediately after its creation are specified here.







The method redrawing an object:



void CToolTip::Redraw( bool redraw) { if (! this .Displayed() || this .Text()== "" ) return ; CShadowObj *shadow= this .GetShadowObj(); if (redraw) { this .Erase( this .m_array_colors_bg, this .Opacity(), this .m_gradient_v, this .m_gradient_c, true ); this .Done(); if ( this .IsShadow() && shadow!= NULL ) { shadow.Erase(); int x=shadow.CoordXRelative(); int y=shadow.CoordYRelative(); shadow.Draw( 0 , 0 ,shadow.Blur(), true ); shadow.SetCoordXRelative(x); shadow.SetCoordYRelative(y); } } else { CGCnvElement::Erase(); if ( this .IsShadow() && shadow!= NULL ) shadow.Erase(); } }

The method logic is described in the code comments. Here almost everything is exactly the same as in the method of the same name in the class of the base WinForms object CWinFormBase, except for redrawing the bound objects and the chart.





The methods for clearing an element by painting it with a background color:

void CToolTip::Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ) { CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop(colour,opacity, false ); if ( this .BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE) this .DrawFrame(); this .DrawHint( 0 ); this .Update(redraw); } void CToolTip::Erase( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ) { CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop(colors,opacity,vgradient,cycle, false ); if ( this .BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE) this .DrawFrame(); this .DrawHint( 0 ); this .Update(redraw); }

The methods are identical to the same-name methods of other library graphical elements, and in particular, the methods of the parent object. If no further changes need to be made here, they will be removed from the class.

The method that draws the border of an element:

void CToolTip::DrawFrame( void ) { if (! this .Displayed() || this .Text()== "" ) return ; this .DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 , this .Width()- 1 , this .Height()- 1 , this .BorderColor(), this .Opacity()); }

The logic of the method is commented in the code. The difference from the method of the parent class here is only in checking the need to display the element.





The method displaying the element:

void CToolTip::Show( void ) { if (! this .Displayed() || this .TooltipText()== "" ) return ; CGCnvElement::Show(); CShadowObj *shadow= this .GetShadowObj(); if ( this .IsShadow() && shadow!= NULL ) { shadow.Show(); this .BringToTop(); } this .Redraw( true ); }

The method checks if the object has a shadow and, if there is one, then it needs to be displayed as well. At the same time, after the shadow is displayed, the object itself should be moved to the foreground, since after the shadow is displayed, the object will be under it.







The method that sets the ToolTip text:

void CToolTip::SetTooltipText( const string text) { CGCnvElement::SetTooltipText(text); CWinFormBase::SetText(text); this .CorrectSizeByTexts(); }

Here, the tooltip text is first set to a new property of the object, and then the same text is also set to the "object text" property, since these properties can be considered identical for the tooltip object. Next, the method for adjusting the size of the object is called in accordance with the title and tooltip texts set for it.





The method that sets the title text for ToolTip:



void CToolTip::SetTitle( const string header) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_TITLE,header); this .CorrectSizeByTexts(); }

Here we first set the text passed to the method to a new string property of the object, and then we call the object size adjustment method.





The method that adjusts the size of the tooltip according to the size of the texts:

void CToolTip::CorrectSizeByTexts( void ) { if ( this .TooltipText()== "" || this .TooltipText()== NULL ) return ; int w= this .Width(); int h= this .Height(); int w1= 0 ; int h1= 0 ; int w2=w; int h2=h; if ( this .Title()!= "" && this .Title()!= NULL ) { this .TextSize( this .Title(),w1,h1); if (w1< 6 ) w1= 6 ; if (h1< 19 ) h1= 19 ; } this .TextSize( this .Text(),w2,h2); if (w2< 6 ) w2= 6 ; if (h2< 19 ) h2= 19 ; w= fmax (w1,w2); h=h1+h2; this .Resize(w+ 12 +( this .Icon()>CANV_ELEMENT_TOOLTIP_ICON_NONE && this .Icon()<=CANV_ELEMENT_TOOLTIP_ICON_USER ? 16 : 0 ),h, false ); }

The method logic is described in the code comments. In short, if no tooltip text is set for an object, no tooltip is displayed. regardless of whether the object has a title text set or not. If the tooltip is not displayed, then its size does not need to be changed. Therefore, in such a situation, we simply leave the method. If the tooltip text is set, then we need to get the sizes of the title and tooltip text. If the width of the resulting text is less than 6, then the width of the object will be equal to 6, if the height is less than 19, then the height of the object should be 19. Next, we define the largest width of the two texts and use it as the width of the object. The height of the object is equal to the sum of the heights of the two texts. When resizing, we take into account the text indent from the left edge of six pixels. Accordingly, the indent on the right should also be equal to six pixels. Therefore, we add 12 pixels to the calculated width and check the condition for the presence of the icon. If the icon should be drawn, then add the width of the icon to the width of the object by 16 pixels. As a result, we get the correct size of the object, where both texts - the title, the description and the icon (if available) will look harmonious.







The method drawing a hint:

void CToolTip::DrawHint( const int shift) { int y= 3 ; int x= 6 +( this .Icon()>CANV_ELEMENT_TOOLTIP_ICON_NONE ? 16 : 0 ); this .DrawIcon(); if ( this .Title()!= "" && this .Title()!= NULL ) { this .SetFont(DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE, FW_BLACK ); this .Text(x,y, this .Title(), this .ForeColor(), this .Opacity(), this .TextAnchor()); this .SetFont(DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE, FW_NORMAL ); y+= this .TextHeight( this .Title())+ 4 ; } this .Text(x,y, this .Text(), this .ForeColor(), this .Opacity(), this .TextAnchor()); }

Set the vertical indent of the text to three pixels and the horizontal indent to six pixels. If an icon should be drawn, then add its width of 16 pixels to the horizontal indent. If the tooltip should have a title, set the font to bold, display the header text, restore the font width to normal and add the height of the title text plus 4 pixels to the vertical coordinate. When finished, display the tooltip text. If there is no title, then the tooltip text will be displayed at the initial Y coordinate, and if there is a title, then it is displayed at the calculated Y coordinate.







The method drawing an icon:



void CToolTip::DrawIcon( void ) { switch ( this .Icon()) { case CANV_ELEMENT_TOOLTIP_ICON_INFO : this .DrawIconInfo(); break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_TOOLTIP_ICON_WARNING : this .DrawIconWarning(); break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_TOOLTIP_ICON_ERROR : this .DrawIconError(); break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_TOOLTIP_ICON_USER : this .DrawIconUser(); break ; default : break ; } }

Depending on the icon type set for the object, we call the method for drawing the corresponding image.



For now, this is all that is needed for this class to work. Further, we will modify the class to obtain the required results of its work.

Let's refine the rest of the library classes to be able to work with the new object.





In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh form object class, namely in the public section, declare the virtual methods for setting the flag for displaying a non-hidden control and for setting the opacity of the element:

virtual bool Move( const int x, const int y, const bool redraw= false ); virtual bool SetZorder( const long value , const bool only_prop); virtual void BringToTop( void ); virtual void SetDisplayed( const bool flag); virtual void SetOpacity( const uchar value , const bool redraw= false ); virtual void OnChartEvent( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam);





There, in the public section, declare the methods for working with the attached tooltip object and for setting its text:

bool AddNewElement(CGCnvElement *obj, const int x, const int y); bool AddTooltip(CForm *tooltip); CForm *GetTooltip( void ); CForm *GetTooltipByDescription( const string descript); virtual void SetTooltipText( const string text); void DrawShadow( const int shift_x, const int shift_y, const color colour, const uchar opacity= 127 , const uchar blur=DEF_SHADOW_BLUR);





Let's fix the method that creates a new graphical object:

CGCnvElement *CForm::CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { CGCnvElement *element= NULL ; switch (type) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT : element= new CGCnvElement(type, this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this .ID(),obj_num, this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM : element= new CForm(type, this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; default : break ; } if (element== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .TypeElementDescription(type)); else { element.SetMovable(movable); element.SetCoordXRelative(element.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); element.SetCoordYRelative(element.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); } return element; }

If the object is not created, then a log entry is displayed. Next, there was a call to the pointer of an uncreated object, which could lead to a critical error. This is why the block for setting the parameters of the created object will be enclosed in else {}.



Each WinForms object should be able to attach to itself the pointer to a previously created tooltip object. In order for an object to "understand" that such a tooltip has already been attached to it, it should distinguish between them by a description set in the tooltip object. Thus, we will be able to create several tooltip objects in the container object setting a unique description for each of them. Then we can get the pointer to any other object attached to the one, in which the tooltips were created, and assign the desired tooltip to this object by its description. To do this, each WinForms object should have methods that allow us to attach an object with the CForm type and its descendants from the outside. I have already declared such methods in the form object class. Let's consider their implementation.





The method that creates an attached ToolTip object:

bool CForm::AddTooltip(CForm *tooltip) { if (tooltip== NULL || tooltip.TypeGraphElement()!=GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TOOLTIP) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_EMPTY_OBJECT); return false ; } if ( this .GetTooltipByDescription(tooltip.Description())!= NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN, this .TypeElementDescription()+ ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_TOOLTIP_OBJ_ALREADY_EXISTS), ": " ,tooltip.Name(), ", Description: \"" ,tooltip.Description(), "\"" ); return false ; } if (! this .m_list_elements.Add(tooltip)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST), ": " ,tooltip.NameObj()); return false ; } if (tooltip.Move( this .CoordX()+ 1 , this .CoordY()+ 1 )) { tooltip.SetCoordXRelative(tooltip.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); tooltip.SetCoordYRelative(tooltip.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); } tooltip.SetBase( this .GetObject()); return true ; }

The method logic is fully described in the code comments. The pointer to the tooltip object is passed to the method. If an object of this type with exactly the same description is already attached to the object, then we consider that this is the same tooltip. Report an error and return false. Next, we attach the pointer to the tooltip object, passed to the method, to the list of attached objects. In this case, the object itself may not know anything about the CToolTip type, but since this type is an inheritor of the CForm class, it should be passed to the method with the CForm type. Next, in the collection class where the pop-up objects are processed, we can get this object from the list and work with it as with the CToolTip object. At the end of the method, the pointer to the current object is written to the tooltip object so that it becomes the base for the tooltip object. Since tooltip objects can be created in other objects and then attached to third ones, the entry about the base object will help us determine, to which object it is assigned as a tooltip. The base object is the one the tooltip is assigned to.





The method returning the attached ToolTip object:

CForm *CForm::GetTooltip( void ) { CForm *obj= NULL ; for ( int i= this .ElementsTotal()- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { obj= this .GetElement(i); if (obj!= NULL && obj.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TOOLTIP) break ; } return obj; }

Here in the loop over the attached objects, we get the next object by the loop index. If this object is not empty and has the CToolTip type, we break the loop. At the end of the loop, return the pointer stored in the obj variable.

One object can be assigned several tooltips with different descriptions. The method returning the attached ToolTip object by description to get the pointer to the required tooltip object:

CForm *CForm::GetTooltipByDescription( const string descript) { CForm *obj= NULL ; for ( int i= this .ElementsTotal()- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { obj= this .GetElement(i); if (obj!= NULL && obj.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TOOLTIP && obj.Description()==descript) break ; } return obj; }

The method receives the description text, by which it is necessary to find the tooltip object. In the loop through the list of attached objects, we get the next object. If it is not empty, its type is CToolTip and the description is equal to the desired one, break the loop. At the end of the loop, return the pointer to the found (or empty) object.

The method that sets the ToolTip text:



void CForm::SetTooltipText( const string text) { CGCnvElement::SetTooltipText(text); CForm *tooltip= this .GetTooltip(); if (tooltip!= NULL ) tooltip.SetTooltipText(text); }

First, we set the tooltip text to this object. Then we get the pointer to the attached tooltip object and set the tooltip text passed to the method. If the object has only one tooltip, then the method will set the same text for both this object and the tooltip assigned to it.

The virtual method that sets the flag for displaying a non-hidden control:

void CForm::SetDisplayed( const bool flag) { CGCnvElement::SetDisplayed(flag); if ( this .m_shadow && this .m_shadow_obj!= NULL ) this .m_shadow_obj.SetDisplayed(flag); }

In case of an object that can have a shadow that it casts on other objects, it is necessary to set the display flag not only for the object itself, but also for the shadow object. Otherwise, the shadow will "live its own life" regardless of the object. Therefore, here we first set the display flag for the object itself. After that, the flag is set for its shadow if it has one.







The virtual method that sets the element opacity:



void CForm::SetOpacity( const uchar value , const bool redraw= false ) { CGCnvElement::SetOpacity( value ,redraw); if ( this .m_shadow && this .m_shadow_obj!=NULL) this .m_shadow_obj.SetOpacity( value ,redraw); }

Here all is the same. First, we set the opacity value to the object itself. If the shadow object is present, the opacity value is set for it as well.





To work with the new control, we need to connect its file to the class file of the form object.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\Panel.mqh, set the inclusion of the CToolTip class file:

#include "Container.mqh" #include "..\Helpers\TabField.mqh" #include "..\Helpers\ArrowUpButton.mqh" #include "..\Helpers\ArrowDownButton.mqh" #include "..\Helpers\ArrowLeftButton.mqh" #include "..\Helpers\ArrowRightButton.mqh" #include "..\Helpers\ArrowUpDownBox.mqh" #include "..\Helpers\ArrowLeftRightBox.mqh" #include "..\Helpers\HintMoveLeft.mqh" #include "..\Helpers\HintMoveRight.mqh" #include "..\Helpers\HintMoveUp.mqh" #include "..\Helpers\HintMoveDown.mqh" #include "GroupBox.mqh" #include "TabControl.mqh" #include "SplitContainer.mqh" #include "..\..\WForms\Common Controls\ListBox.mqh" #include "..\..\WForms\Common Controls\CheckedListBox.mqh" #include "..\..\WForms\Common Controls\ButtonListBox.mqh" #include "..\..\WForms\Common Controls\ToolTip.mqh"





In the method creating a new graphical object, add the string for creating a new tooltip object:

CGCnvElement *CPanel::CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { CGCnvElement *element= NULL ; switch (type) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT : element= new CGCnvElement(type, this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this .ID(),obj_num, this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM : element= new CForm( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER : element= new CContainer( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX : element= new CGroupBox( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL : element= new CPanel( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : element= new CLabel( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX : element= new CCheckBox( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON : element= new CRadioButton( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON : element= new CButton( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX : element= new CListBox( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM : element= new CListBoxItem( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX : element= new CCheckedListBox( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX : element= new CButtonListBox( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER : element= new CTabHeader( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD : element= new CTabField( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL : element= new CTabControl( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON : element= new CArrowButton( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP : element= new CArrowUpButton( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN : element= new CArrowDownButton( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT : element= new CArrowLeftButton( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT : element= new CArrowRightButton( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX : element= new CArrowUpDownBox( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX : element= new CArrowLeftRightBox( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER : element= new CSplitContainer( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER : element= new CSplitter( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_BASE : element= new CHintBase( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_LEFT : element= new CHintMoveLeft( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_RIGHT : element= new CHintMoveRight( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_UP : element= new CHintMoveUp( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_DOWN : element= new CHintMoveDown( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TOOLTIP : element= new CToolTip( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; default : break ; } if (element== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .TypeElementDescription(type)); return element; }





In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\Container.mqh, namely in the method creating the parameters for the attached object, add the code block for setting the parameters of a newly created tooltip object:

void CContainer::SetObjParams(CWinFormBase *obj, const color colour) { obj.SetForeColor( this .ForeColor(), true ); if (obj.TypeGraphElement()<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER || obj.TypeGraphElement()>GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER) obj.SetGroup( this .Group()); switch (obj.TypeGraphElement()) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TOOLTIP : obj.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_HINT_BACK_COLOR, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_HINT_BORDER_COLOR, true ); obj.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_HINT_FORE_COLOR, true ); obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); obj.SetOpacity( 0 , false ); obj.SetDisplayed( false ); obj.Hide(); break ; default : break ; } obj.Crop(); }





In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\GroupBox.mqh file of the GroupBox object, namely in its method of creating a new graphical object, also add the string for creating a tooltip object:

CGCnvElement *CGroupBox::CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { CGCnvElement *element= NULL ; switch (type) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT : element= new CGCnvElement(type, this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this .ID(),obj_num, this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM : element= new CForm( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; //---... //---... case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_UP : element= new CHintMoveUp( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_DOWN : element= new CHintMoveDown( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TOOLTIP : element= new CToolTip( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; default : break ; } if (element== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .TypeElementDescription(type)); return element; }





In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\TabControl.mqh file of the TabControl object class, we need to add the methods for receiving button objects with arrows used to scroll the title bar. Without getting pointers to these auxiliary objects, we will not be able to assign tooltips to them.

In the private section of the class, declare the methods for receiving pointers to button objects:

CArrayObj *GetListHeaders( void ) { return this .GetListElementsByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER); } CArrayObj *GetListFields( void ) { return this .GetListElementsByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD); } CArrowUpDownBox *GetArrUpDownBox( void ) { return this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX, 0 ); } CArrowLeftRightBox *GetArrLeftRightBox( void ) { return this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX, 0 ); } CArrowUpButton *GetArrowUpButton( void ); CArrowDownButton *GetArrowDownButton( void ); CArrowLeftButton *GetArrowLeftButton( void ); CArrowRightButton*GetArrowRightButton( void ); CTabHeader *GetLastHeader( void ) { return this .GetTabHeader( this .TabPages()- 1 ); } CTabHeader *GetFirstVisibleHeader( void );





In the public section, declare the methods for setting tooltips to button objects with arrows:

void Select( const int index, const bool flag); int SelectedTabPageNum( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_PAGE_NUMBER);} CWinFormBase *SelectedTabPage( void ) { return this .GetTabField( this .SelectedTabPageNum()); } bool AddTooltipToArrowUpButton(CForm *tooltip); bool AddTooltipToArrowDownButton(CForm *tooltip); bool AddTooltipToArrowLeftButton(CForm *tooltip); bool AddTooltipToArrowRightButton(CForm *tooltip); virtual void BringToTop( void ); virtual void Show( void );





In the method that creates a new graphical object, add a string for creating a tooltip object:

CGCnvElement *CTabControl::CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { CGCnvElement *element= NULL ; switch (type) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER : element= new CTabHeader( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD : element= new CTabField( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX : element= new CArrowUpDownBox( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX : element= new CArrowLeftRightBox( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TOOLTIP : element= new CToolTip( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; default : break ; } if (element== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .TypeElementDescription(type)); return element; }





The methods that return the pointers to arrow buttons:

CArrowUpButton *CTabControl::GetArrowUpButton( void ) { CArrowUpDownBox *box= this .GetArrUpDownBox(); return (box!= NULL ? box.GetArrowUpButton() : NULL ); } CArrowDownButton *CTabControl::GetArrowDownButton( void ) { CArrowUpDownBox *box= this .GetArrUpDownBox(); return (box!= NULL ? box.GetArrowDownButton() : NULL ); } CArrowLeftButton *CTabControl::GetArrowLeftButton( void ) { CArrowLeftRightBox *box= this .GetArrLeftRightBox(); return (box!= NULL ? box.GetArrowLeftButton() : NULL ); } CArrowRightButton *CTabControl::GetArrowRightButton( void ) { CArrowLeftRightBox *box= this .GetArrLeftRightBox(); return (box!= NULL ? box.GetArrowRightButton() : NULL ); }

All methods are identical to each other. First, we get the pointer to the corresponding object containing a pair of left-right or up-down buttons. From these objects, we receive and return the pointer to the desired button - up, down, left or right.







The methods that add the ToolTip object to the up, down, left and right arrow buttons:

bool CTabControl::AddTooltipToArrowUpButton(CForm *tooltip) { CArrowUpButton *butt= this .GetArrowUpButton(); return (butt!= NULL ? butt.AddTooltip(tooltip) : false ); } bool CTabControl::AddTooltipToArrowDownButton(CForm *tooltip) { CArrowDownButton *butt= this .GetArrowDownButton(); return (butt!= NULL ? butt.AddTooltip(tooltip) : false ); } bool CTabControl::AddTooltipToArrowLeftButton(CForm *tooltip) { CArrowLeftButton *butt= this .GetArrowLeftButton(); return (butt!= NULL ? butt.AddTooltip(tooltip) : false ); } bool CTabControl::AddTooltipToArrowRightButton(CForm *tooltip) { CArrowRightButton *butt= this .GetArrowRightButton(); return (butt!= NULL ? butt.AddTooltip(tooltip) : false ); }

The methods are identical to each other. First, get the pointer to the corresponding button using the above methods, then set the pointer to the tooltip object, passed to the method, to the received object. Upon successful receipt of the pointer to the button object and adding the pointer to the tooltip object, the method returns true, otherwise — false.







In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Helpers\TabField.mqh file of the TabField object class, add the string for creating a new tooltip object to the method creating a new graphical object:

CGCnvElement *CTabField::CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { CGCnvElement *element= NULL ; switch (type) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT : element= new CGCnvElement(type, this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this .ID(),obj_num, this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM : element= new CForm( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; //---... //---... case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_UP : element= new CHintMoveUp( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_DOWN : element= new CHintMoveDown( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TOOLTIP : element= new CToolTip( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; default : break ; } if (element== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .TypeElementDescription(type)); return element; }





In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\SplitContainer.mqh file of the SplitContainer object class, declare the method for setting a tooltip for the separator object:

CSplitter *GetSplitter( void ) { return this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER, 0 ); } CHintMoveLeft *GetHintMoveLeft( void ) { return this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_LEFT, 0 ); } CHintMoveRight *GetHintMoveRight( void ) { return this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_RIGHT, 0 ); } CHintMoveUp *GetHintMoveUp( void ) { return this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_UP, 0 ); } CHintMoveDown *GetHintMoveDown( void ) { return this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_DOWN, 0 ); } bool AddTooltipToSplitter(CForm *tooltip);





In the method creating a new graphical object, add the string for creating a new tooltip object:

CGCnvElement *CSplitContainer::CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { CGCnvElement *element= NULL ; switch (type) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL: element= new CSplitContainerPanel( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER : element= new CSplitter( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_BASE : element= new CHintBase( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_LEFT : element= new CHintMoveLeft( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_RIGHT : element= new CHintMoveRight( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_UP : element= new CHintMoveUp( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_DOWN : element= new CHintMoveDown( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TOOLTIP : element= new CToolTip( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; default : break ; } if (element== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .TypeElementDescription(type)); return element; }





The method adding ToolTip to the separator:

bool CSplitContainer::AddTooltipToSplitter(CForm *tooltip) { CSplitter *obj= this .GetSplitter(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.AddTooltip(tooltip) : false ); }

Here we get the pointer to the separator object and return the result of adding the pointer to the tooltip object to the separator object.







In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Helpers\SplitContainerPanel.mqh file of the SplitContainerPanel class object, namely in the method creating a new graphical object, add the string for creating a new tooltip object:

CGCnvElement *CSplitContainerPanel::CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { CGCnvElement *element= NULL ; switch (type) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT : element= new CGCnvElement(type, this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this .ID(),obj_num, this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM : element= new CForm( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; //---... //---... case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_UP : element= new CHintMoveUp( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_DOWN : element= new CHintMoveDown( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TOOLTIP : element= new CToolTip( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; default : break ; } if (element== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .TypeElementDescription(type)); return element; }

Now in each container object, we can create a new tooltip object and assign it to any of the existing graphical elements.

To handle tooltip objects, we need to make changes to \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh of the graphical element collection class.



In the private section of the class, declare the method for handling tooltip objects:

void FormPostProcessing(CForm *form, const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam); void TooltipProcessing(CForm *form,CForm *tooltip,CForm *tooltip_prev); bool AddCanvElmToCollection(CGCnvElement *element);





In the method searching for interaction objects, add skipping the tooltip object:

CForm *CGraphElementsCollection::SearchInteractObj(CForm *form, const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (form!= NULL ) { int total=form.CreateListInteractObj(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { CForm *obj=form.GetInteractForm(i); if (obj== NULL || !obj.IsVisible() || !obj.Enabled() || !obj.Displayed()) continue ; if (obj.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TOOLTIP) { continue ; } if (obj.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL) { //---... //---...

When we are looking for a graphical element under the cursor and come across a tooltip object, then we need to skip it here to avoid handling it. When active tooltip objects are made allowing for interaction with the mouse, then instead of skipping, there will be a check for the availability of such an object for interaction with the mouse. In the meantime, we skip such objects here.





The method that handles ToolTip elements:

void CGraphElementsCollection::TooltipProcessing(CForm *form,CForm *tooltip,CForm *tooltip_prev) { int w=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (tooltip. ChartID (), CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ,tooltip.SubWindow()); int h=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (tooltip. ChartID (), CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,tooltip.SubWindow()); int x= this .m_mouse.CoordX(); int y= this .m_mouse.CoordY(); if (x+tooltip.Width()>w) x=w-tooltip.Width(); if (y+tooltip.Height()>h) y=h-tooltip.Height(); if (!tooltip.IsVisible()) { if (tooltip.Move(x,y)) { CForm *base=tooltip.GetBase(); if (base!= NULL ) { tooltip.SetCoordXRelative(tooltip.CoordX()-base.CoordX()); tooltip.SetCoordYRelative(tooltip.CoordY()-base.CoordY()); } } } tooltip.SetDisplayed( true ); tooltip.SetOpacity( 255 ); tooltip.Show(); if (tooltip_prev!= NULL && tooltip_prev.Name()!=tooltip.Name()) { tooltip_prev.SetDisplayed( false ); tooltip.SetOpacity( 0 ); tooltip_prev.Hide(); } }

The method logic is fully described in the code comments. When we get the object under the cursor, we check if there is a tooltip object set for it. If there is, then we call this method for handling the tooltip object. We pass the object itself to the method when a tooltip has been found, the pointer to the object tooltip, as well as the pointer to the previously handled tooltip object.





Insert the following code block to the OnChartEvent() event handler of the class, namely to the segment handling the situation of the object movement flag removal (the cursor is over the object, but none of the buttons has been pressed yet):

else { CForm *tooltip=form.GetTooltip(); static CForm *tooltip_prev= NULL ; if (tooltip!= NULL ) { if (tooltip.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TOOLTIP) { CForm *base=tooltip.GetBase(); if (base!= NULL ) { if (base.Name()==form.Name()) { this .TooltipProcessing(form,tooltip,tooltip_prev); tooltip_prev=tooltip; } } } } else { if (tooltip_prev!= NULL ) { if (tooltip_prev.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TOOLTIP) { tooltip_prev.SetDisplayed( false ); tooltip_prev.SetOpacity( 0 , false ); tooltip_prev.Hide(); } } } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE) mouse_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED; this .FormPostProcessing(form,id,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } if (form== NULL ) {

The logic of this block of code is described in the comments. Quite interestingly, after updating the terminal, the logical conditions, checking for non-NULL and some object property simultaneously, are not always correctly handled. Therefore, here the conditions that can be written in one string are divided into blocks in brackets { }. I may be wrong, but in any case, this block of code will be reworked when further developing the tooltip object class. In this case, the code only allows us to find the object the tooltip is set for and display this tooltip, while hiding the previous one. In other words, there are neither delays in displaying the tooltip, nor there is smooth appearance of it. I will implement all this in subsequent articles.

That is all I needed to do for now. Let's test the results.







Test

To perform the test, I will use the EA from the previous article and save it in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part125\ as TestDoEasy125.mq5.

Add two new variables to the EA settings to specify the icon type used in a tooltip and to set the tooltip title text:



sinput bool InpMovable = true ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpAutoSize = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_AUTO_SIZE_MODE InpAutoSizeMode = AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW; sinput ENUM_BORDER_STYLE InpFrameStyle = BORDER_STYLE_SIMPLE; sinput ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpTextAlign = ANCHOR_CENTER ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpTextAutoSize = INPUT_NO; sinput ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpCheckAlign = ANCHOR_LEFT ; sinput ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpCheckTextAlign = ANCHOR_LEFT ; sinput ENUM_CHEK_STATE InpCheckState = CHEK_STATE_UNCHECKED; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpCheckAutoSize = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_BORDER_STYLE InpCheckFrameStyle = BORDER_STYLE_NONE; sinput ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpButtonTextAlign = ANCHOR_CENTER ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpButtonAutoSize = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_AUTO_SIZE_MODE InpButtonAutoSizeMode= AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW; sinput ENUM_BORDER_STYLE InpButtonFrameStyle = BORDER_STYLE_NONE; sinput bool InpButtonToggle = true ; sinput bool InpButtListMSelect = false ; sinput bool InpListBoxMColumn = true ; sinput bool InpTabCtrlMultiline = false ; sinput ENUM_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT InpHeaderAlignment = ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP; sinput ENUM_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE InpTabPageSizeMode = ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_FILL; sinput int InpTabControlX = 10 ; sinput int InpTabControlY = 20 ; sinput ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_TOOLTIP_ICON InpTooltipIcon = CANV_ELEMENT_TOOLTIP_ICON_NONE; sinput string InpTooltipTitle = "" ;





After TabControl is created, implement two tooltip objects and assign them to the two buttons for scrolling the title bar to the left and to the right:

pnl.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL,InpTabControlX,InpTabControlY,pnl.Width()- 30 ,pnl.Height()- 40 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); CTabControl *tc=pnl.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL, 0 ); if (tc!= NULL ) { tc.SetTabSizeMode((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE)InpTabPageSizeMode); tc.SetAlignment((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT)InpHeaderAlignment); tc.SetMultiline(InpTabCtrlMultiline); tc.SetHeaderPadding( 6 , 0 ); tc.CreateTabPages( 15 , 0 , 56 , 20 ,TextByLanguage( "Вкладка" , "TabPage" )); tc.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TOOLTIP, 0 , 0 , 10 , 10 , clrNONE , 0 , false , false ); CToolTip *tooltip=tc.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TOOLTIP, 0 ); if (tooltip!= NULL ) { tooltip.SetDescription( "Left Button Tooltip" ); tooltip.SetIcon(InpTooltipIcon); tooltip.SetTitle(InpTooltipTitle); tooltip.SetTooltipText(TextByLanguage( "Нажмите для прокрутки заголовков вправо" , "Click to scroll headings to the right" )); tc.AddTooltipToArrowLeftButton(tooltip); } tc.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TOOLTIP, 0 , 0 , 10 , 10 , clrNONE , 0 , false , false ); tooltip=tc.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TOOLTIP, 1 ); if (tooltip!= NULL ) { tooltip.SetDescription( "Right Button Tooltip" ); tooltip.SetIcon(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_TOOLTIP_ICON(InpTooltipIcon+ 1 )); tooltip.SetTitle(InpTooltipTitle); tooltip.SetTooltipText(TextByLanguage( "Нажмите для прокрутки заголовков влево" , "Click to scroll headings to the left" )); tc.AddTooltipToArrowRightButton(tooltip); } for ( int j= 0 ;j<tc.TabPages();j++) {

As you can see, after creating the ToolTip object, we immediately assign a description, a displayed icon, title texts and tooltips to it and add it to the corresponding button. For the second tooltip object, specify a value as an icon being one more than specified in the settings, which makes it possible to view two icons at the same time.

Compile the EA and launch it on the chart:





When hovering the mouse pointer over the arrow buttons, tooltips appear immediately. Each of them has its own icon. Tooltips do not go off the screen - their coordinates are correctly adjusted. Now we see new arrows drawn as standard graphical primitives on the arrow buttons. Naturally, the behavior of tooltip objects is incorrect. Their correct behavior is to be implemented later. The test was only meant to assess the appearance of the objects.



What's next?

In the next article, I will continue working on the ToolTip object.



All files of the current library version, test EA and chart event control indicator for MQL5 are attached below.



Back to contents

*Previous articles within the series:





DoEasy. Controls (Part 20): SplitContainer WinForms object

DoEasy. Controls (Part 21): SplitContainer control. Panel separator

DoEasy. Controls (Part 22): SplitContainer. Changing the properties of the created object

DoEasy. Controls (Part 23): Improving TabControl and SplitContainer WinForms objects

DoEasy. Controls (Part 24): Hint auxiliary WinForms object

