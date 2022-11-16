DoEasy. Controls (Part 21): SplitContainer control. Panel separator
Contents
Concept
In the previous article, I started the development of the SplitContainer control. At the moment, the library can create such a control as a static object with two panels with default parameter values. The object has two panels with a separator. In the original object in MS Visual Studio, we can move the separator, thereby changing the size of the panels.
When hovering the mouse cursor over the separator area, a characteristic cursor appears, indicating the possibility of shifting the separator ( ), and when it is captured with the mouse, the separator is painted over with a hatched area that can be moved, thereby indicating the new location of the separator. When releasing the mouse button, the panels resize to fit the new separator position.
Since MQL5 does not provide the ability to change the appearance of the cursor, for now I will not make any "grab and drag signals". Instead, I will simply overlay the hatched area on the separator area, thereby indicating the possibility of moving it. In SplitContainer MS Visual Studio, the order of actions is as follows:
- When hovering the cursor over the separator area, the cursor appears indicating the ability to move it;
- When pressing and holding the mouse button (without moving the cursor), a dotted rectangle appears that outlines the separator area;
- When the mouse cursor moves, a hatched area the size of a separator appears and follows the cursor indicating the new position of the separator, which is set when the mouse button is released;
- When the mouse button is released, the panels are resized to fit the new separator position.
My algorithm is simpler:
- When hovering the mouse over the separator area, a hatched area appears;
- When capturing the hatched area with the mouse and moving it, the dimensions of the panels are immediately changed in accordance with the new position of the separator;
- When releasing the mouse button and moving the cursor away from the separator area, the hatched area is hidden, and the panels remain at their new sizes.
The separator object is constructed as an object derived from the base object of all WinForms library objects. From the CWinFormBase class, in which virtual methods for clearing and redrawing the object will be overridden, they will draw a dashed field that fills the entire area of the object. The object visibility will be managed from the event handler of the SplitContainer control. When hovering the mouse over the control area, the object will be displayed. When moving the cursor away from this area, it will be hidden. Such an area can contain both the separator itself in this object, and control buttons in other objects, such as minimizing/maximizing/closing the window in future library objects, etc.
Improving library classes
To specify the coordinates and size of the control area, add new integer properties of the graphical element object and new IDs of events and mouse states.
In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh, add the new IDs to the list of possible mouse states relative to the form:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| The list of possible mouse states relative to the form | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE { MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE = 0, // Undefined state //--- Outside the form MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED, // The cursor is outside the form, the mouse buttons are not clicked MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED, // The cursor is outside the form, the mouse button (any) is clicked MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL, // The cursor is outside the form, the mouse wheel is being scrolled //--- Within the form MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED, // The cursor is inside the form, no mouse buttons are clicked MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED, // The cursor is inside the form, the mouse button (any) is clicked MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL, // The cursor is inside the form, the mouse wheel is being scrolled //--- Within the window header area MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, // The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse buttons are not clicked MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED, // The cursor is inside the active area, any mouse button is clicked MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL, // The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED, // The cursor is inside the active area, left mouse button is released //--- Within the window scrolling area MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, // The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse buttons are not clicked MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED, // The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse button (any) is clicked MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL, // The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled //--- Within the window resizing area MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, // The cursor is within the window resizing area, the mouse buttons are not clicked MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_PRESSED, // The cursor is within the window resizing area, the mouse button (any) is clicked MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_WHEEL, // The cursor is within the window resizing area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled //--- Within the window separator area MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, // The cursor is within the window resizing area, the mouse buttons are not clicked MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_PRESSED, // The cursor is within the window resizing area, the mouse button (any) is clicked MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_WHEEL, // The cursor is within the window separator area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The window resizing area is the area at the top, bottom, left and right. When hovering over it, it becomes possible to resize a graphical element, for which such a possibility is structurally provided. The IDs have been set here with an eye to the future - we will still need to do window resizing with the mouse, so why not enter these IDs now.
Add new event IDs corresponding to the new mouse states regarding the form to the list of possible mouse events:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| List of possible mouse events | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT { MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT = CHART_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, // No event //--- MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED, // The cursor is outside the form, the mouse buttons are not clicked MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED, // The cursor is outside the form, the mouse button (any) is clicked MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL, // The cursor is outside the form, the mouse wheel is being scrolled //--- Within the form MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED, // The cursor is inside the form, no mouse buttons are clicked MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED, // The cursor is inside the form, the mouse button (any) is clicked MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL, // The cursor is inside the form, the mouse wheel is being scrolled //--- Within the window header area MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, // The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse buttons are not clicked MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED, // The cursor is inside the active area, any mouse button is clicked MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL, // The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED, // The cursor is inside the active area, left mouse button is released //--- Within the window scrolling area MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, // The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse buttons are not clicked MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED, // The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse button (any) is clicked MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL, // The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled //--- Within the window resizing area MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, // The cursor is within the window resizing area, the mouse buttons are not clicked MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_PRESSED, // The cursor is within the window resizing area, the mouse button (any) is clicked MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_WHEEL, // The cursor is within the window resizing area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled //--- Within the window separator area MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, // The cursor is within the window resizing area, the mouse buttons are not clicked MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_PRESSED, // The cursor is within the window resizing area, the mouse button (any) is clicked MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_WHEEL, // The cursor is within the window separator area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled }; #define MOUSE_EVENT_NEXT_CODE (MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_WHEEL+1) // The code of the next event after the last mouse event code //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Since the new enumeration constants appear here, we need to add the very last MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_WHEEL enumeration constant instead of the previous MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL to the MOUSE_EVENT_NEXT_CODE macro substitution.
Let's add a new type of an auxiliary object I am going to implement here:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| The list of graphical element types | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE { GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD, // Standard graphical object GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED, // Extended standard graphical object GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, // Shadow object GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, // Element GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, // Form GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, // Window //--- WinForms GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY, // Panel object underlay GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE, // Windows Forms Base //--- 'Container' object types are to be set below GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER, // Windows Forms container base object GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL, // Windows Forms Panel GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX, // Windows Forms GroupBox GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL, // Windows Forms TabControl GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER, // Windows Forms SplitContainer //--- 'Standard control' object types are to be set below GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE, // Windows Forms base standard control GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL, // Windows Forms Label GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON, // Windows Forms Button GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX, // Windows Forms CheckBox GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON, // Windows Forms RadioButton GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ELEMENTS_LIST_BOX, // Base list object of Windows Forms elements GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX, // Windows Forms ListBox GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX, // Windows Forms CheckedListBox GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX, // Windows Forms ButtonListBox //--- Auxiliary elements of WinForms objects GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM, // Windows Forms ListBoxItem GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER, // Windows Forms TabHeader GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD, // Windows Forms TabField GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL, // Windows Forms SplitContainerPanel GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON, // Windows Forms ArrowButton GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP, // Windows Forms UpArrowButton GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN, // Windows Forms DownArrowButton GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT, // Windows Forms LeftArrowButton GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT, // Windows Forms RightArrowButton GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX, // Windows Forms UpDownArrowButtonsBox GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX, // Windows Forms LeftRightArrowButtonsBox GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER, // Windows Forms Splitter }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Add a new event (separator relocation) to the list of possible WinForms control events:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| List of possible WinForms control events | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_WF_CONTROL_EVENT { WF_CONTROL_EVENT_NO_EVENT = GRAPH_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE,// No event WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK, // "Click on the control" event WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_CANCEL, // "Canceling the click on the control" event WF_CONTROL_EVENT_TAB_SELECT, // "TabControl tab selection" event WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_LEFT, // "Clicking the control left button" event WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_RIGHT, // "Clicking the control right button" event WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_UP, // "Clicking the control up button" event WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_DOWN, // "Clicking the control down button" event WF_CONTROL_EVENT_SPLITTER_MOVE, // "Control separator relocation" event }; #define WF_CONTROL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (WF_CONTROL_EVENT_SPLITTER_MOVE+1) // The code of the next event after the last graphical element event code //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Here we also need to add the very last WF_CONTROL_EVENT_SPLITTER_MOVE enumeration constant to the WF_CONTROL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE macro substitution since this is the very last constant of the enumeration.
Write the enumeration to be able to set how the separator should be placed in the object:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Separator location in Split Container | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION { CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_VERTICAL, // Vertical CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_HORISONTAL, // Horizontal }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Integer properties of the graphical element on the canvas | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Add new properties to the list of integer properties of the graphical element and increase their total number up to 122:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Integer properties of the graphical element on the canvas | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER { CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID = 0, // Element ID CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, // Graphical element type //---... //---... CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH, // Visibility scope width CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT, // Visibility scope height CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X, // Control area X coordinate CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y, // Control area Y coordinate CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH, // Control area width CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT, // Control area height CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_RIGHT, // Right scroll area X coordinate CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_RIGHT, // Right scroll area Y coordinate CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_RIGHT, // Right scroll area width CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_RIGHT, // Right scroll area height CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_BOTTOM, // Bottom scroll area X coordinate CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_BOTTOM, // Bottom scroll area Y coordinate CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_BOTTOM, // Bottom scroll area width CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_BOTTOM, // Bottom scroll area height CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_LEFT_AREA_WIDTH, // Left edge area width CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_BOTTOM_AREA_WIDTH, // Bottom edge area width CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_RIGHT_AREA_WIDTH, // Right edge area width CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_TOP_AREA_WIDTH, // Upper edge area width CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED, // Non-hidden control display flag CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_GROUP, // Group the graphical element belongs to //---... //---... CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_DISTANCE,// Distance from edge to separator CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_WIDTH, // Separator width CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION,// Separator location CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_COLLAPSED,// Flag for collapsed panel 1 CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_MIN_SIZE, // Panel 1 minimum size CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_COLLAPSED,// Flag for collapsed panel 2 CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_MIN_SIZE, // Panel 2 minimum size }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL (122) // Total number of integer properties #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP (0) // Number of integer properties not used in sorting //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Add new sorting criteria to the list of possible graphical element sorting criteria:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Possible sorting criteria of graphical elements on the canvas | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_DBL_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CANV_ELEMENT_MODE { //--- Sort by integer properties SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID = 0, // Sort by element ID SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TYPE, // Sort by graphical element type //---... //---... SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH, // Sort by visibility scope width SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT, // Sort by visibility scope height SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CONTROL_AREA_X, // Sort by control area X coordinate SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CONTROL_AREA_Y, // Sort by control area Y coordinate SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH, // Sort by control area width SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT, // Sort by control area height SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SCROLL_AREA_X_RIGHT, // Sort by right scroll area X coordinate SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SCROLL_AREA_Y_RIGHT, // Sort by right scroll area Y coordinate SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_RIGHT, // Sort by right scroll area width SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_RIGHT, // Sort by right scroll area height SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SCROLL_AREA_X_BOTTOM, // Sort by bottom scroll area X coordinate SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SCROLL_AREA_Y_BOTTOM, // Sort by bottom scroll area Y coordinate SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_BOTTOM, // Sort by bottom scroll area width SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_BOTTOM, // Sort by bottom scroll area height SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BORDER_LEFT_AREA_WIDTH, // Sort by left edge area width SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BORDER_BOTTOM_AREA_WIDTH, // Sort by bottom edge area width SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BORDER_RIGHT_AREA_WIDTH, // Sort by right edge area width SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BORDER_TOP_AREA_WIDTH, // Sort by upper edge area width SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_DISPLAYED, // Sort by non-hidden control display flag SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_GROUP, // Sort by a group the graphical element belongs to //---... //---... SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_DISTANCE,// Sort by distance from edge to separator SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_WIDTH, // Sort by separator width SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION,// Sort by separator location SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_COLLAPSED,// Sort by flag for collapsed panel 1 SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_MIN_SIZE, // Sort by panel 1 minimum size SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_COLLAPSED,// Sort by flag for collapsed panel 2 SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_MIN_SIZE, // Sort by panel 2 minimum size //--- Sort by real properties //--- Sort by string properties SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ = FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP,// Sort by an element object name SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_RES, // Sort by the graphical resource name SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TEXT, // Sort by graphical element text SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_DESCRIPTION, // Sort by graphical element description }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Now we are able to select and sort objects by these new properties.
In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh, add the new message indices:
MSG_LIB_TEXT_TOP, // Top MSG_LIB_TEXT_BOTTOM, // Bottom MSG_LIB_TEXT_LEFT, // Left MSG_LIB_TEXT_RIGHT, // Right MSG_LIB_TEXT_VERTICAL, // Vertically MSG_LIB_TEXT_HORISONTAL, // Horizontally
...
MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL, // SplitContainer control panel MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER, // SplitContainer control MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER, // Splitter control MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON, // ArrowButton control MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP, // UpArrowButton control
...
MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH, // Visibility scope width MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT, // Visibility scope height MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X, // Control area X coordinate MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y, // Control area Y coordinate MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH, // Control area width MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT, // Control area height MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_RIGHT, // Right scroll area X coordinate MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_RIGHT, // Right scroll area Y coordinate MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_RIGHT, // Right scroll area width MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_RIGHT, // Right scroll area height MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_BOTTOM, // Bottom scroll area X coordinate MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_BOTTOM, // Bottom scroll area Y coordinate MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_BOTTOM, // Bottom scroll area width MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_BOTTOM, // Bottom scroll area height MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_LEFT_AREA_WIDTH, // Left edge area width MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_BOTTOM_AREA_WIDTH, // Bottom edge area width MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_RIGHT_AREA_WIDTH, // Right edge area width MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_TOP_AREA_WIDTH, // Upper edge area width MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED, // Non-hidden control display flag MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED, // Element availability flag
...
MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_DISTANCE, // Distance from edge to separator MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_WIDTH, // Separator width MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION, // Separator location MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_COLLAPSED, // Flag for collapsed panel 1 MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_MIN_SIZE, // Panel 1 minimum size
and text messages corresponding to the newly added indices:
{"Сверху","Top"}, {"Снизу","Bottom"}, {"Слева","Left"}, {"Справа","Right"}, {"Вертикально","Vertical"}, {"Горизонтально","Horisontal"},
...
{"Панель элемента управления \"SplitContainer\"","Panel of the Control element \"SplitContainer\""}, {"Элемент управления \"SplitContainer\"","Control element \"SplitContainer\""}, {"Элемент управления \"Splitter\"","Control element \"Splitter\""}, {"Элемент управления \"ArrowButton\"","Control element \"ArrowButton\""}, {"Элемент управления \"UpArrowButton\"","Control element \"UpArrowButton\""},
...
{"Ширина области видимости","Width of object visibility area"}, {"Высота области видимости","Height of object visibility area"}, {"X-координата области управления","X-coordinate of the control area"}, {"Y-координата области управления","Y-coordinate of the control area"}, {"Ширина области управления","Control area width"}, {"Высота области управления","Control area height"}, {"X-координата области прокрутки справа","X-coordinate of the right scroll area"}, {"Y-координата области прокрутки справа","Y-coordinate of the right scroll area"}, {"Ширина области прокрутки справа","Width of the right scroll area"}, {"Высота области прокрутки справа","Height of the right scroll area"}, {"X-координата области прокрутки снизу","X-coordinate of the bottom scroll area"}, {"Y-координата области прокрутки снизу","Y-coordinate of the bottom scroll area"}, {"Ширина области прокрутки снизу","Width of the bottom scroll area"}, {"Высота области прокрутки снизу","Height of the bottom scroll area"}, {"Ширина области левой грани","Width of the left border area"}, {"Ширина области нижней грани","Width of the bottom border area"}, {"Ширина области правой грани","Width of the right border area"}, {"Ширина области верхней грани","Width of the top border area"}, {"Флаг отображения не скрытого элемента управления","Flag that sets the display of a non-hidden control"}, {"Флаг доступности элемента","Element Availability Flag"},
...
{"Расстояние от края до разделителя","Distance from edge to splitter"}, {"Толщина разделителя","Splitter Width"}, {"Расположение разделителя","Splitter orientation"}, {"Флаг свёрнутости панели 1","Flag to indicate that panel 1 is collapsed"}, {"Минимальный размер панели 1","Min size of Panel 1"},
In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh, add display of the new object type description to the method returning a graphical element type description:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the graphical element type | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { return ( type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW) : //--- WinForms type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE) : //--- Containers type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER) : //--- Standard controls type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ELEMENTS_LIST_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ELEMENTS_LIST_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX) : //--- Auxiliary control objects type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER) : "Unknown" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method returns the appropriate text message depending on the type of a graphical element passed to it.
Since we have new properties of the graphical element, we need to add them to the object structure for it to be correctly saved to the file and read from the file.
In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh, add the new properties to the structure:
private: int m_shift_coord_x; // Offset of the X coordinate relative to the base object int m_shift_coord_y; // Offset of the Y coordinate relative to the base object struct SData { //--- Object integer properties int id; // Element ID int type; // Graphical element type //---... //---... bool displayed; // Non-hidden control display flag int split_container_fixed_panel; // Panel that retains its size when the container is resized bool split_container_splitter_fixed; // Separator moveability flag int split_container_splitter_distance; // Distance from edge to separator int split_container_splitter_width; // Separator width int split_container_splitter_orientation; // Separator location bool split_container_panel1_collapsed; // Flag for collapsed panel 1 int split_container_panel1_min_size; // Panel 1 minimum size bool split_container_panel2_collapsed; // Flag for collapsed panel 2 int split_container_panel2_min_size; // Panel 2 minimum size int control_area_x; // Control area X coordinate int control_area_y; // Control area Y coordinate int control_area_width; // Control area width int control_area_height; // Control area height int scroll_area_x_right; // Right scroll area X coordinate int scroll_area_y_right; // Right scroll area Y coordinate int scroll_area_width_right; // Right scroll area width int scroll_area_height_right; // Right scroll area height int scroll_area_x_bottom; // Bottom scroll area X coordinate int scroll_area_y_bottom; // Bottom scroll area Y coordinate int scroll_area_width_bottom; // Bottom scroll area width int scroll_area_height_bottom; // Bottom scroll area height int border_left_area_width; // Left edge area width int border_bottom_area_width; // Bottom edge area width int border_right_area_width; // Right edge area width int border_top_area_width; // Upper edge area width //--- Object real properties //--- Object string properties uchar name_obj[64]; // Graphical element object name uchar name_res[64]; // Graphical resource name uchar text[256]; // Graphical element text uchar descript[256]; // Graphical element description }; SData m_struct_obj; // Object structure
In the public section of the class, declare the method returning the cursor location relative to the element control area:
//--- (1) Save the graphical resource to the array and (2) restore the resource from the array bool ResourceStamp(const string source); virtual bool Reset(void); //--- Return the cursor position relative to the (1) entire element, (2) the element active area and (3) control area bool CursorInsideElement(const int x,const int y); bool CursorInsideActiveArea(const int x,const int y); bool CursorInsideControlArea(const int x,const int y); //--- Create the element bool Create(const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const bool redraw=false);
The method returns the flag indicating that the cursor is inside its control area, which may feature various controls (in this case, it is a separator).
Add the previously omitted constancy modifier to the method returning the hidden element flag:
//--- (1) Set and (2) return the flag for displaying a non-hidden control void SetDisplayed(const bool flag) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED,flag); } bool Displayed(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED); } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the graphical element type
In the public section, add the methods returning the new object properties:
//--- Return the coordinate (1) of the left, (2) right, (3) top and (4) bottom edge of the element active area int ActiveAreaLeft(void) const { return int(this.CoordX()+this.ActiveAreaLeftShift()); } int ActiveAreaRight(void) const { return int(this.RightEdge()-this.ActiveAreaRightShift()); } int ActiveAreaTop(void) const { return int(this.CoordY()+this.ActiveAreaTopShift()); } int ActiveAreaBottom(void) const { return int(this.BottomEdge()-this.ActiveAreaBottomShift()); } //--- Return the (1) X, (2) Y coordinates, (3) width and (4) height of the element control area height int ControlAreaX(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X); } int ControlAreaY(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y); } int ControlAreaWidth(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH); } int ControlAreaHeight(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT); } //--- Return the (1) X, (2) Y coordinates, (3) width and (4) height of the element right scroll area height int ScrollAreaXRight(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_RIGHT); } int ScrollAreaYRight(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_RIGHT); } int ScrollAreaWidthRight(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_RIGHT); } int ScrollAreaHeightRight(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_RIGHT); } //--- Return the (1) X, (2) Y coordinates, (3) width and (4) height of the element bottom scroll area height int ScrollAreaXBottom(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_BOTTOM); } int ScrollAreaYBottom(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_BOTTOM); } int ScrollAreaWidthBottom(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_BOTTOM); } int ScrollAreaHeightBottom(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_BOTTOM); } //--- Return the width of the (1) left, (2) right, (3) upper and (4) lower element edge area int BorderResizeAreaLeft(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_LEFT_AREA_WIDTH); } int BorderResizeAreaRight(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_RIGHT_AREA_WIDTH); } int BorderResizeAreaTop(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_TOP_AREA_WIDTH); } int BorderResizeAreaBottom(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_BOTTOM_AREA_WIDTH); } //--- Return the number of colors set for the gradient filling of the (1) main background, when clicking (2), (3) when hovering the mouse over the control
Add the default values to all new object properties in the class constructors:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Parametric constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable=true, const bool activity=true, const bool redraw=false) : m_shadow(false) { this.SetTypeElement(element_type); this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT; this.m_element_main=NULL; this.m_element_base=NULL; this.m_chart_color_bg=(color)::ChartGetInteger((chart_id==NULL ? ::ChartID() : chart_id),CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND); this.m_name=this.CreateNameGraphElement(element_type); this.m_chart_id=(chart_id==NULL || chart_id==0 ? ::ChartID() : chart_id); this.m_subwindow=wnd_num; this.SetFont(DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE); this.m_text_anchor=0; this.m_text_x=0; this.m_text_y=0; this.SetBackgroundColor(colour,true); this.SetOpacity(opacity); this.m_shift_coord_x=0; this.m_shift_coord_y=0; if(::ArrayResize(this.m_array_colors_bg,1)==1) this.m_array_colors_bg[0]=this.BackgroundColor(); if(::ArrayResize(this.m_array_colors_bg_dwn,1)==1) this.m_array_colors_bg_dwn[0]=this.BackgroundColor(); if(::ArrayResize(this.m_array_colors_bg_ovr,1)==1) this.m_array_colors_bg_ovr[0]=this.BackgroundColor(); if(this.Create(chart_id,wnd_num,x,y,w,h,redraw)) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES,this.m_canvas.ResourceName()); // Graphical resource name this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,CGBaseObj::ChartID()); // Chart ID this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM,CGBaseObj::SubWindow()); // Chart subwindow index //---... //---... this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,CGBaseObj::Name()); // Element object name this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,element_type); // Graphical element type this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT,h); // Visibility scope height this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED,true); // Non-hidden control display flag this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X,0); // Control area X coordinate this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y,0); // Control area Y coordinate this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH,0); // Control area width this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT,0); // Control area height this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_RIGHT,0); // Right scroll area X coordinate this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_RIGHT,0); // Right scroll area Y coordinate this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_RIGHT,0); // Right scroll area width this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_RIGHT,0); // Right scroll area height this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_BOTTOM,0); // Bottom scroll area X coordinate this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_BOTTOM,0); // Bottom scroll area Y coordinate this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_BOTTOM,0); // Bottom scroll area width this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_BOTTOM,0); // Bottom scroll area height this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_LEFT_AREA_WIDTH,0); // Left edge area width this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_BOTTOM_AREA_WIDTH,0); // Bottom edge area width this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_RIGHT_AREA_WIDTH,0); // Right edge area width this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_TOP_AREA_WIDTH,0); // Top edge area width //--- this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG::GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); // Graphical element affiliation this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER,0); // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE,FW_NORMAL); // Font width type //---... //---... this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_DISTANCE,50); // Distance from edge to separator this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_WIDTH,4); // Separator width this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION,0); // Separator location this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_COLLAPSED,false); // Flag for collapsed panel 1 this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_MIN_SIZE,25); // Panel 1 minimum size this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_COLLAPSED,false); // Flag for collapsed panel 1 this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_MIN_SIZE,25); // Panel 2 minimum size this.SetVisibleFlag(false,false); } else { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ),"\"",this.TypeElementDescription(element_type),"\" ",this.NameObj()); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Protected constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : m_shadow(false) { this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT; this.m_element_main=NULL; this.m_element_base=NULL; this.m_chart_color_bg=(color)::ChartGetInteger((chart_id==NULL ? ::ChartID() : chart_id),CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND); this.m_name=this.CreateNameGraphElement(element_type); this.m_chart_id=(chart_id==NULL || chart_id==0 ? ::ChartID() : chart_id); this.m_subwindow=wnd_num; this.m_type_element=element_type; this.SetFont(DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE); this.m_text_anchor=0; this.m_text_x=0; this.m_text_y=0; this.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL,true); this.SetOpacity(0); this.m_shift_coord_x=0; this.m_shift_coord_y=0; if(::ArrayResize(this.m_array_colors_bg,1)==1) this.m_array_colors_bg[0]=this.BackgroundColor(); if(::ArrayResize(this.m_array_colors_bg_dwn,1)==1) this.m_array_colors_bg_dwn[0]=this.BackgroundColor(); if(::ArrayResize(this.m_array_colors_bg_ovr,1)==1) this.m_array_colors_bg_ovr[0]=this.BackgroundColor(); if(this.Create(chart_id,wnd_num,x,y,w,h,false)) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES,this.m_canvas.ResourceName()); // Graphical resource name this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,CGBaseObj::ChartID()); // Chart ID this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM,CGBaseObj::SubWindow()); // Chart subwindow index //---... //---... this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,CGBaseObj::Name()); // Element object name this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,element_type); // Graphical element type this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT,h); // Visibility scope height this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED,true); // Non-hidden control display flag this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X,0); // Control area X coordinate this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y,0); // Control area Y coordinate this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH,0); // Control area width this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT,0); // Control area height this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_RIGHT,0); // Right scroll area X coordinate this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_RIGHT,0); // Right scroll area Y coordinate this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_RIGHT,0); // Right scroll area width this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_RIGHT,0); // Right scroll area height this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_BOTTOM,0); // Bottom scroll area X coordinate this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_BOTTOM,0); // Bottom scroll area Y coordinate this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_BOTTOM,0); // Bottom scroll area width this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_BOTTOM,0); // Bottom scroll area height this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_LEFT_AREA_WIDTH,0); // Left edge area width this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_BOTTOM_AREA_WIDTH,0); // Bottom edge area width this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_RIGHT_AREA_WIDTH,0); // Right edge area width this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_TOP_AREA_WIDTH,0); // Top edge area width //--- this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG::GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); // Graphical element affiliation this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER,0); // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE,FW_NORMAL); // Font width type //---... //---... this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_STYLE,FRAME_STYLE_NONE); // Control frame style this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_TOP,0); // Control frame top size this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_DISTANCE,50); // Distance from edge to separator this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_WIDTH,4); // Separator width this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION,0); // Separator location this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_COLLAPSED,false); // Flag for collapsed panel 1 this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_MIN_SIZE,25); // Panel 1 minimum size this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_COLLAPSED,false); // Flag for collapsed panel 1 this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_MIN_SIZE,25); // Panel 2 minimum size this.SetVisibleFlag(false,false); } else { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ),"\"",this.TypeElementDescription(element_type),"\" ",this.NameObj()); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
All properties are set to zero by default. For the Separator Orientation property, zero means the vertical position of the separator.
In the method that creates the structure of the object, set the values of the new element properties to the structure fields:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create the object structure | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGCnvElement::ObjectToStruct(void) { //--- Save integer properties this.m_struct_obj.id=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); // Element ID this.m_struct_obj.type=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE); // Graphical element type this.m_struct_obj.belong=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG); // Graphical element affiliation this.m_struct_obj.number=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM); // Element ID in the list //---... //---... this.m_struct_obj.split_container_splitter_distance=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_DISTANCE); // Distance from edge to separator this.m_struct_obj.split_container_splitter_width=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_WIDTH); // Separator width this.m_struct_obj.split_container_splitter_orientation=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION); // Separator location this.m_struct_obj.split_container_panel1_collapsed=(bool)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_COLLAPSED); // Flag for collapsed panel 1 this.m_struct_obj.split_container_panel1_min_size=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_MIN_SIZE); // Panel 1 minimum size this.m_struct_obj.split_container_panel2_collapsed=(bool)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_COLLAPSED); // Flag for collapsed panel 1 this.m_struct_obj.split_container_panel2_min_size=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_MIN_SIZE); // Panel 2 minimum size this.m_struct_obj.control_area_x=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X); // Control area X coordinate this.m_struct_obj.control_area_y=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y); // Control area Y coordinate this.m_struct_obj.control_area_width=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH); // Control area width this.m_struct_obj.control_area_height=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT); // Control area height this.m_struct_obj.scroll_area_x_right=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_RIGHT); // Right scroll area X coordinate this.m_struct_obj.scroll_area_y_right=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_RIGHT); // Right scroll area Y coordinate this.m_struct_obj.scroll_area_width_right=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_RIGHT); // Right scroll area width this.m_struct_obj.scroll_area_height_right=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_RIGHT); // Right scroll area height this.m_struct_obj.scroll_area_x_bottom=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_BOTTOM); // Bottom scroll area X coordinate this.m_struct_obj.scroll_area_y_bottom=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_BOTTOM); // Bottom scroll area Y coordinate this.m_struct_obj.scroll_area_width_bottom=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_BOTTOM); // Bottom scroll area width this.m_struct_obj.scroll_area_height_bottom=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_BOTTOM);// Bottom scroll area height this.m_struct_obj.border_left_area_width=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_LEFT_AREA_WIDTH); // Left edge area width this.m_struct_obj.border_bottom_area_width=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_BOTTOM_AREA_WIDTH); // Bottom edge area width this.m_struct_obj.border_right_area_width=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_RIGHT_AREA_WIDTH); // Right edge area width this.m_struct_obj.border_top_area_width=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_TOP_AREA_WIDTH); // Top edge area width //--- Save real properties //--- Save string properties ::StringToCharArray(this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ),this.m_struct_obj.name_obj); // Graphical element object name ::StringToCharArray(this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES),this.m_struct_obj.name_res); // Graphical resource name ::StringToCharArray(this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT),this.m_struct_obj.text); // Graphical element text ::StringToCharArray(this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DESCRIPTION),this.m_struct_obj.descript);// Graphical element description //--- Save the structure to the uchar array ::ResetLastError(); if(!::StructToCharArray(this.m_struct_obj,this.m_uchar_array)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_SAVE_OBJ_STRUCT_TO_UARRAY,true); return false; } return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In the method that creates an object from a structure, set the values of the appropriate structure fields to the object properties:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create the object from the structure | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGCnvElement::StructToObject(void) { //--- Save integer properties this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,this.m_struct_obj.id); // Element ID this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,this.m_struct_obj.type); // Graphical element type this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG,this.m_struct_obj.belong); // Graphical element affiliation this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM,this.m_struct_obj.number); // Element index in the list //---... //---... this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_DISTANCE,this.m_struct_obj.split_container_splitter_distance); // Distance from edge to separator this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_WIDTH,this.m_struct_obj.split_container_splitter_width); // Separator width this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION,this.m_struct_obj.split_container_splitter_orientation); // Separator location this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_COLLAPSED,this.m_struct_obj.split_container_panel1_collapsed); // Flag for collapsed panel 1 this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_MIN_SIZE,this.m_struct_obj.split_container_panel1_min_size); // Panel 1 minimum size this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_COLLAPSED,this.m_struct_obj.split_container_panel2_collapsed); // Flag for collapsed panel 1 this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_MIN_SIZE,this.m_struct_obj.split_container_panel2_min_size); // Panel 2 minimum size this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X,this.m_struct_obj.control_area_x); // Control area X coordinate this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y,this.m_struct_obj.control_area_y); // Control area Y coordinate this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH,this.m_struct_obj.control_area_width); // Control area width this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT,this.m_struct_obj.control_area_height); // Control area height this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_RIGHT,this.m_struct_obj.scroll_area_x_right); // Right scroll area X coordinate this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_RIGHT,this.m_struct_obj.scroll_area_y_right); // Right scroll area Y coordinate this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_RIGHT,this.m_struct_obj.scroll_area_width_right); // Right scroll area width this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_RIGHT,this.m_struct_obj.scroll_area_height_right); // Right scroll area height this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_BOTTOM,this.m_struct_obj.scroll_area_x_bottom); // Bottom scroll area X coordinate this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_BOTTOM,this.m_struct_obj.scroll_area_y_bottom); // Bottom scroll area Y coordinate this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_BOTTOM,this.m_struct_obj.scroll_area_width_bottom); // Bottom scroll area width this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_BOTTOM,this.m_struct_obj.scroll_area_height_bottom); // Bottom scroll area height this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_LEFT_AREA_WIDTH,this.m_struct_obj.border_left_area_width); // Left edge area width this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_BOTTOM_AREA_WIDTH,this.m_struct_obj.border_bottom_area_width); // Bottom edge area width this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_RIGHT_AREA_WIDTH,this.m_struct_obj.border_right_area_width); // Right edge area width this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_TOP_AREA_WIDTH,this.m_struct_obj.border_top_area_width); // Top edge area width //--- Save real properties //--- Save string properties this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,::CharArrayToString(this.m_struct_obj.name_obj)); // Graphical element object name this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES,::CharArrayToString(this.m_struct_obj.name_res)); // Graphical resource name this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT,::CharArrayToString(this.m_struct_obj.text)); // Graphical element text this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DESCRIPTION,::CharArrayToString(this.m_struct_obj.descript));// Graphical element description } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Beyond the class body, write an implementation of the method returning the cursor position relative to the element control area:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|Return the cursor position relative to the element control area | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGCnvElement::CursorInsideControlArea(const int x,const int y) { return(x>=this.ControlAreaX() && x<=this.ControlAreaX()+this.ControlAreaWidth() && y>=this.ControlAreaY() && y<=this.ControlAreaY()+this.ControlAreaHeight()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The cursor coordinates are passed to the method and the flag of finding the values of the X and Y coordinates of the cursor is within the limits of the control area set for the object.
In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh form object class file, namely in the method displaying the form, add the check for attached objects to make sure the display flag is set for the object:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Show the form | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CForm::Show(void) { //--- If the element should not be displayed (hidden inside another control), leave if(!this.Displayed()) return; //--- If the object has a shadow, display it if(this.m_shadow_obj!=NULL) this.m_shadow_obj.Show(); //--- Display the main form CGCnvElement::Show(); //--- In the loop by all bound graphical objects, for(int i=0;i<this.m_list_elements.Total();i++) { //--- get the next graphical element CGCnvElement *element=this.m_list_elements.At(i); if(element==NULL || !element.Displayed()) continue; //--- and display it element.Show(); } //--- Update the form CGCnvElement::Update(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In the method setting and returning the mouse status relative to the form, add the code block filling the bit of the m_mouse_state_flags variable responsible for the location of the cursor inside the control area:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set and get the mouse status relative to the form | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE CForm::MouseFormState(const int id,const long lparam,const double dparam,const string sparam) { //--- Get the mouse status relative to the form, as well as the states of mouse buttons and Shift/Ctrl keys this.m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED; ENUM_MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE state=this.m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- Get the mouse status flags from the CMouseState class object and save them in the variable this.m_mouse_state_flags=this.m_mouse.GetMouseFlags(); //--- If the cursor is inside the form if(CGCnvElement::CursorInsideElement(this.m_mouse.CoordX(),this.m_mouse.CoordY())) { //--- Set bit 8 responsible for the "cursor inside the form" flag this.m_mouse_state_flags |= (0x0001<<8); //--- If the cursor is inside the active area, set bit 9 "cursor inside the active area" if(CGCnvElement::CursorInsideActiveArea(this.m_mouse.CoordX(),this.m_mouse.CoordY())) this.m_mouse_state_flags |= (0x0001<<9); //--- otherwise, release the bit "cursor inside the active area" else this.m_mouse_state_flags &=0xFDFF; //--- If the cursor is inside the control area, set bit 10 "cursor inside the control area", if(CGCnvElement::CursorInsideControlArea(this.m_mouse.CoordX(),this.m_mouse.CoordY())) this.m_mouse_state_flags |= (0x0001<<10); //--- otherwise, remove the "cursor inside the control area" bit else this.m_mouse_state_flags &=0xFBFF; //--- If one of the mouse buttons is clicked, check the cursor location in the active area and //--- return the appropriate value of the pressed key (in the active area or the form area) if((this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0001)!=0 || (this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0002)!=0 || (this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0010)!=0) this.m_mouse_form_state=((this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0200)!=0 ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED); //--- otherwise, if not a single mouse button is pressed else { //--- if the mouse wheel is scrolled, return the appropriate wheel scrolling value (in the active area or the form area) if((this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0080)!=0) this.m_mouse_form_state=((this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0200)!=0 ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL); //--- otherwise, return the appropriate value of the unpressed key (in the active area or the form area) else this.m_mouse_form_state=((this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0200)!=0 ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED); } } //--- If the cursor is outside the form else { //--- return the appropriate button value in an inactive area this.m_mouse_form_state= ( ((this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0001)!=0 || (this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0002)!=0 || (this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0010)!=0) ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED ); } return this.m_mouse_form_state; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
If the CursorInsideControlArea() method returns true, this means the cursor is inside the form control area. In this case, we need to set bit 10 (set to 1) indicating that. If the cursor is outside the control area, bit 10 is removed (set to zero).
Shorten the mouse event handler by writing all 'switch' operator cases in one string:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Mouse event handler | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CForm::OnMouseEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam) { switch(id) { //--- The cursor is outside the form, the mouse buttons are not clicked //--- The cursor is outside the form, any mouse button is clicked //--- The cursor is outside the form, the mouse wheel is being scrolled case MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : break; //--- The cursor is inside the form, the mouse buttons are not clicked case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : this.MouseInsideNotPressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break; //--- The cursor is inside the form, any mouse button is clicked case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : this.MouseInsidePressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break; //--- The cursor is inside the form, the mouse wheel is being scrolled case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : this.MouseInsideWhellHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break; //--- The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse buttons are not clicked case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : this.MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);break; //--- The cursor is inside the active area, any mouse button is clicked case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED : this.MouseActiveAreaPressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break; //--- The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL : this.MouseActiveAreaWhellHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break; //--- The cursor is inside the active area, left mouse button is released case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED : this.MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break; //--- The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse buttons are not clicked case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : this.MouseScrollAreaNotPressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);break; //--- The cursor is within the window scrolling area, any mouse button is clicked case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED : this.MouseScrollAreaPressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break; //--- The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL : this.MouseScrollAreaWhellHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break; //--- MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT default: break; } this.m_mouse_event_last=(ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT)id; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Thus, the method becomes more readable.
Add the blanks for handling new "previous" states to the last mouse event handler:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Last mouse event handler | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CForm::OnMouseEventPostProcessing(void) { if(!this.IsVisible() || !this.Enabled()) return; ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE state=this.GetMouseState(); switch(state) { //--- The cursor is outside the form, the mouse buttons are not clicked //--- The cursor is outside the form, any mouse button is clicked //--- The cursor is outside the form, the mouse wheel is being scrolled case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE : if(this.MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED || this.MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED || this.MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED || this.MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT) { this.SetBackgroundColor(this.BackgroundColorInit(),false); this.SetBorderColor(this.BorderColorInit(),false); this.m_mouse_event_last=ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT(state+MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT); } break; //--- The cursor is inside the form, the mouse buttons are not clicked //--- The cursor is inside the form, any mouse button is clicked //--- The cursor is inside the form, the mouse wheel is being scrolled //--- The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse buttons are not clicked //--- The cursor is inside the active area, any mouse button is clicked //--- The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled //--- The cursor is inside the active area, left mouse button is released //--- The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse buttons are not clicked //--- The cursor is within the window scrolling area, any mouse button is clicked //--- The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled //--- The cursor is within the window resizing area, the mouse buttons are not clicked //--- The cursor is within the window resizing area, the mouse button (any) is clicked //--- The cursor is within the window resizing area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled //--- The cursor is within the window resizing area, the mouse buttons are not clicked //--- The cursor is within the window resizing area, the mouse button (any) is clicked //--- The cursor is within the window separator area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_NOT_PRESSED: case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_WHEEL : break; //--- MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT default: break; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In the future, I may need to handle these events, which were the last ones relative to the object, so I have immediately added the blanks for these event handlers here. At the moment, they are not handled in any way.
In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\WinFormBase.mqh base WinForms object class file, namely in the method redrawing the object, add the check for the object display flag. If the object should not be displayed, then there is no need to redraw it as well:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Redraw the object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CWinFormBase::Redraw(bool redraw) { //--- If the object type is less than the "Base WinForms object", exit if(this.TypeGraphElement()<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE || !this.Displayed()) return; //--- Get the "Shadow" object CShadowObj *shadow=this.GetShadowObj(); //--- If the object has a shadow and the "Shadow" object exists, redraw it if(this.IsShadow() && shadow!=NULL) { //--- remove the previously drawn shadow, shadow.Erase(); //--- save the relative shadow coordinates, int x=shadow.CoordXRelative(); int y=shadow.CoordYRelative(); //--- redraw the shadow, if(redraw) shadow.Draw(0,0,shadow.Blur(),redraw); //--- restore relative shadow coordinates shadow.SetCoordXRelative(x); shadow.SetCoordYRelative(y); } //--- If the redraw flag is set, if(redraw) { //--- completely redraw the object and save its new initial look this.Erase(this.m_array_colors_bg,this.Opacity(),this.m_gradient_v,this.m_gradient_c,redraw); this.Done(); } //--- otherwise, remove the object else this.Erase(); //--- Redraw all bound objects with the redraw flag for(int i=0;i<this.ElementsTotal();i++) { CWinFormBase *element=this.GetElement(i); if(element==NULL) continue; if(redraw) element.Redraw(redraw); } //--- If the redraw flag is set and if this is the main object the rest are bound to, //--- redraw the chart to display changes immediately if(redraw && this.GetMain()==NULL) ::ChartRedraw(this.ChartID()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In the method returning the description of the element integer property, add the code block to return the descriptions of new graphical element properties:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the control integer property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CWinFormBase::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property,bool only_prop=false) { return ( property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.TypeElementDescription() ) : //---... //---... property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_WIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_WIDTH)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_RIGHT)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_RIGHT)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_RIGHT)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_RIGHT)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_BOTTOM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_BOTTOM)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_BOTTOM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_BOTTOM)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_BOTTOM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_BOTTOM)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_BOTTOM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_BOTTOM)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_LEFT_AREA_WIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_LEFT_AREA_WIDTH)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_BOTTOM_AREA_WIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_BOTTOM_AREA_WIDTH)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_RIGHT_AREA_WIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_RIGHT_AREA_WIDTH)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_TOP_AREA_WIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_TOP_AREA_WIDTH)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_COLLAPSED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_COLLAPSED)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_MIN_SIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_MIN_SIZE)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_COLLAPSED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_COLLAPSED)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_MIN_SIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_MIN_SIZE)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Depending on the property passed to the method, a description string is created and returned. If the property is not supported by the object, then instead of the value of the property, an entry indicating that the property is not supported is displayed. Depending on the only_prop flag, we either display a property name alone, or show it together with a value assigned to it.
Now we can start creating a new library object.
Auxiliary separator object class
Auxiliary library objects are not full-fledged controls but are used to build such objects. We need the separator object to indicate that we can move the area that separates two panels in the SplitContainer control. By moving this object with the mouse, we will call the event handler of the SplitContainer control, where this event will be handled and the sizes of the panels will be changed. At the same time, we may need such an object to interact with other controls, so it will be located in the auxiliary objects folder and used in the necessary controls.
In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Helpers\, create the new Splitter.mqh file of the CSplitter class.
The class should be inherited from the library WinForms object base class and its file should be included into the file of the created class:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Splitter.mqh | //| Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict // Necessary for mql4 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "..\WinFormBase.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Splitter object class of the WForms controls | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CSplitter : public CWinFormBase { }
In the protected section of the class, we will declare a virtual method that draws a grid (object hatching) and a protected constructor. In the public section of the class, declare a parametric constructor and methods for redrawing and clearing the background of a graphical element:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Splitter object class of the WForms controls | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CSplitter : public CWinFormBase { private: protected: //--- Draw the grid virtual void DrawGrid(void); //--- Protected constructor with object type, chart ID and subwindow CSplitter(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); public: //--- Constructor CSplitter(const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); //--- Redraw the object virtual void Redraw(bool redraw); //--- Clear the element filling it with color and opacity virtual void Erase(const color colour,const uchar opacity,const bool redraw=false); //--- Clear the element with a gradient fill virtual void Erase(color &colors[],const uchar opacity,const bool vgradient,const bool cycle,const bool redraw=false); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method that draws the grid of an object is declared virtual in case you need to make derived classes with a different rendering.
Let's take a closer look at the declared methods.
Protected class constructor:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Protected constructor with an object type, | //| chart ID and subwindow | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CSplitter::CSplitter(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CWinFormBase(type,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { //--- Set the specified graphical element type for the object and assign the library object type to the current object this.SetTypeElement(type); this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_HELPER; this.SetPaddingAll(0); this.SetMarginAll(0); this.SetBorderSizeAll(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In the formal constructor parameters, we pass the type of the created object, which is passed to the parent class constructor in the initialization string. The type passed to the constructor is set in the class body and the library graphical object type is set as an auxiliary object. The Padding and Margin values, as well as frame size are set to zero.
Parametric constructor:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CSplitter::CSplitter(const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CWinFormBase(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this.SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER); this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_HELPER; this.SetPaddingAll(0); this.SetMarginAll(0); this.SetBorderSizeAll(0); this.SetDisplayed(false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Here everything is similar to the protected constructor, but the graphical element type is set directly and not passed in the formal parameters.
The method redrawing an object:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Redraw the object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSplitter::Redraw(bool redraw) { //--- If the element should not be displayed (hidden inside another control), leave if(!this.Displayed()) return; //--- Fill the object with background color having transparency this.Erase(this.BackgroundColor(),this.Opacity(),true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
If the flag of displaying an object on a visible and accessible control is disabled, then there is no need to redraw the object. We simply exit the method. If the display flag is set, call the method for filling the object with color.
The methods that clear an element by filling it with color and opacity:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Clear the element filling it with color and opacity | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSplitter::Erase(const color colour,const uchar opacity,const bool redraw=false) { //--- If the element should not be displayed (hidden inside another control), leave if(!this.Displayed()) return; //--- Fill the element having the specified color and the redrawing flag CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop(colour,opacity,false); //--- Draw the grid this.DrawGrid(); //--- Crop and update the element with the specified redraw flag this.Crop(); this.Update(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Clear the element with a gradient fill | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSplitter::Erase(color &colors[],const uchar opacity,const bool vgradient,const bool cycle,const bool redraw=false) { //--- If the element should not be displayed (hidden inside another control), leave if(!this.Displayed()) return; //--- Fill the element having the specified color array and the redrawing flag CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop(colors,opacity,vgradient,cycle,false); //--- Draw the grid this.DrawGrid(); //--- Crop and update the element with the specified redraw flag this.Crop(); this.Update(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The logic of the methods is fully commented in the code. The first method fills the background with a single color, the second — with a gradient.
The method drawing the grid:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw the grid | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSplitter::DrawGrid(void) { for(int y=0;y<this.Height()-1;y++) for(int x=0;x<this.Width();x++) this.SetPixel(x,y,this.ForeColor(),uchar(y%2==0 ? (x%2==0 ? 255 : 0) : (x%2==0 ? 0 : 255))); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
We need to fill the background of the object with dots in a checkerboard pattern. To do this, arrange two loops: a loop through rows and a loop through columns.
- If the string is even, then:
- If the column is even, set a dot with full opacity,
- If the column is odd, set a dot with full transparency.
- If the string is odd, then:
- If the column is even, set a dot with full transparency,
- If the column is odd, set a dot with full opacity.
Thus, we fill the entire background with dots arranged in a checkerboard pattern.
This is all that is needed at this stage for the separator object class to work.
Now we need to include it into the SplitContainer control class, as well as create and manage it.
In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\SplitContainer.mqh, namely in the class private section, declare the variables for storing panel and separator coordinates and size, as well as declare the method for setting the panel parameters:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| SplitContainer.mqh | //| Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict // Necessary for mql4 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "Container.mqh" #include "..\Helpers\SplitContainerPanel.mqh" #include "..\Helpers\Splitter.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| SplitContainer WForms control object class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CSplitContainer : public CContainer { private: int m_panel1_x; // panel1 X coordinate int m_panel1_y; // panel1 Y coordinate int m_panel1_w; // panel1 width int m_panel1_h; // panel1 height int m_panel2_x; // panel2 X coordinate int m_panel2_y; // panel2 Y coordinate int m_panel2_w; // panel2 width int m_panel2_h; // panel2 height int m_splitter_x; // Separator X coordinate int m_splitter_y; // Separator Y coordinate int m_splitter_w; // separator width int m_splitter_h; // separator height //--- Create a new graphical object virtual CGCnvElement *CreateNewGObject(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int element_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity); //--- Set the panel parameters bool SetsPanelParams(void); public:
In the public section of the class, declare/write new methods, change the returned type of the methods for receiving the pointers on the panel (to fix the error arising during a separate compilation of the CSplitContainerPanel class file), while the implementation of some methods is made outside the class, only the declaration of methods is left here:
public: //--- Create the panels void CreatePanels(void); //--- Returns pointer to the specified panel CWinFormBase *GetPanel(const int index) { return CForm::GetElement(index); } //--- Return the pointer to the (1) panel1 and (2) panel2 CWinFormBase *GetPanel1(void) { return this.GetPanel(0); } CWinFormBase *GetPanel2(void) { return this.GetPanel(1); } //--- Return the element from the specified panel (1) by index, (2) by type and index and (3) by name CGCnvElement *GetPanelElement(const int panel,const int index); CGCnvElement *GetPanelElementByType(const int panel,const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type,const int index); CGCnvElement *GetPanelElementByName(const int panel,const string name); //--- Return the pointer to the separator CSplitter *GetSplitter(void) { return this.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER,0); } //--- (1) set and (2) return the minimum possible size of the panel 1 and 2 void SetPanel1MinSize(const int value) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_MIN_SIZE,value); } int Panel1MinSize(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_MIN_SIZE); } void SetPanel2MinSize(const int value) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_MIN_SIZE,value); } int Panel2MinSize(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_MIN_SIZE); } //--- (1) set and (2) return the flag of collapsed panel 1 void SetPanel1Collapsed(const int flag); bool Panel1Collapsed(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_COLLAPSED); } //--- (1) set and (2) return the flag of collapsed panel 2 void SetPanel2Collapsed(const int flag); bool Panel2Collapsed(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_COLLAPSED); } //--- (1) set and (2) return the separator distance from the edge void SetSplitterDistance(const int value); int SplitterDistance(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_DISTANCE); } //--- (1) set and (2) return the separator non-removability flag void SetSplitterFixed(const bool flag) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_FIXED,flag); } bool SplitterFixed(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_FIXED); } //--- (1) set and (2) return the separator width void SetSplitterWidth(const int value); int SplitterWidth(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_WIDTH); } //--- (1) set and (2) return the separator location void SetSplitterOrientation(const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION value) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION,value); } ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION SplitterOrientation(void) const { return(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION); } //--- (1) set and (2) return the panel that does not change its size when the container is resized void SetFixedPanel(const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLIT_CONTAINER_FIXED_PANEL value) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_FIXED_PANEL,value); } ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLIT_CONTAINER_FIXED_PANEL FixedPanel(void) const { return(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLIT_CONTAINER_FIXED_PANEL)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_FIXED_PANEL); } //--- Create a new attached element on the specified panel bool CreateNewElement(const int panel_index, const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity, const bool redraw); //--- Event handler virtual void OnChartEvent(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam); //--- 'The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse buttons are not clicked' event handler virtual void MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam); //--- Constructor CSplitContainer(const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In the method that creates a new graphical object, add yet another object type that can be created:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a new graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CGCnvElement *CSplitContainer::CreateNewGObject(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { CGCnvElement *element=NULL; switch(type) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL : element=new CSplitContainerPanel(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER : element=new CSplitter(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; default : break; } if(element==NULL) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ),this.TypeElementDescription(type)); return element; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Since now we need to create a separator inside the object in addition to the panels, the method should be able to do this. The added string creates a new separator object.
In the method creating the panels, add the code block for creating a separator object:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create the panels | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSplitContainer::CreatePanels(void) { this.m_list_elements.Clear(); if(this.SetsPanelParams()) { if(!this.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL,this.m_panel1_x,this.m_panel1_y,this.m_panel1_w,this.m_panel1_h,clrNONE,255,true,false)) return; if(!this.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL,this.m_panel2_x,this.m_panel2_y,this.m_panel2_w,this.m_panel2_h,clrNONE,255,true,false)) return; //--- if(!this.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER,this.m_splitter_x,this.m_splitter_y,this.m_splitter_w,this.m_splitter_h,clrNONE,255,true,false)) return; CSplitter *splitter=this.GetSplitter(); if(splitter!=NULL) { splitter.SetMovable(true); splitter.SetDisplayed(false); splitter.Hide(); } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Here: if failed to create a separator object, leave the method. Next, get the pointer to the created separator object, set the relocation flag for it (it will also need to be moved with the mouse), set the flag indicating that it does not need to be displayed and hide the created object.
Creation of the panels has also been changed. Now we first set the parameters to the panels in the new method SetsPanelParams(), which will be discussed below. Depending on the location of the separator and collapsed panels flags, their initial coordinates and size are set in the new variables designed for this purpose. Theur values are passed to the panel creation methods.
The method that sets the panel parameters:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the panel parameters | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CSplitContainer::SetsPanelParams(void) { switch(this.SplitterOrientation()) { //--- The separator is positioned vertically case CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_VERTICAL : //--- If both panels are not collapsed, if(!this.Panel1Collapsed() && !this.Panel2Collapsed()) { //--- set the panel1 coordinates and size this.m_panel1_x=0; this.m_panel1_y=0; this.m_panel1_w=this.SplitterDistance(); this.m_panel1_h=this.Height(); //--- set the panel2 coordinates and size this.m_panel2_x=this.SplitterDistance()+this.SplitterWidth(); this.m_panel2_y=0; this.m_panel2_w=this.Width()-this.m_panel2_x; this.m_panel2_h=this.Height(); //--- write separator coordinates and size this.m_splitter_x=this.SplitterDistance(); this.m_splitter_y=0; this.m_splitter_w=this.SplitterWidth(); this.m_splitter_h=this.Height(); } //--- If panel2 is collapsed else if(this.Panel2Collapsed()) { //--- set the panel1 coordinates and size this.m_panel1_x=0; this.m_panel1_y=0; this.m_panel1_w=this.Width(); this.m_panel1_h=this.Height(); //--- set the panel2 coordinates and size this.m_panel2_x=this.SplitterDistance()+this.SplitterWidth(); this.m_panel2_y=0; this.m_panel2_w=this.Width()-this.m_panel2_x; this.m_panel2_h=this.Height(); //--- write separator coordinates and size this.m_splitter_x=-this.SplitterWidth(); this.m_splitter_y=0; this.m_splitter_w=this.SplitterWidth(); this.m_splitter_h=this.Height(); } //--- If panel1 is collapsed else if(this.Panel1Collapsed()) { //--- set the panel1 coordinates and size this.m_panel1_x=0; this.m_panel1_y=0; this.m_panel1_w=this.SplitterDistance(); this.m_panel1_h=this.Height(); //--- set the panel2 coordinates and size this.m_panel2_x=0; this.m_panel2_y=0; this.m_panel2_w=this.Width(); this.m_panel2_h=this.Height(); //--- write separator coordinates and size this.m_splitter_x=-this.SplitterWidth(); this.m_splitter_y=0; this.m_splitter_w=this.SplitterWidth(); this.m_splitter_h=this.Height(); } break; //--- The separator is located horizontally case CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_HORISONTAL : if(!this.Panel1Collapsed() && !this.Panel2Collapsed()) { //--- set the panel1 coordinates and size this.m_panel1_x=0; this.m_panel1_y=0; this.m_panel1_w=this.Width(); this.m_panel1_h=this.SplitterDistance(); //--- set the panel2 coordinates and size this.m_panel2_x=0; this.m_panel2_y=this.SplitterDistance()+this.SplitterWidth(); this.m_panel2_w=this.Width(); this.m_panel2_h=this.Height()-this.m_panel2_y; //--- write separator coordinates and size this.m_splitter_x=0; this.m_splitter_y=this.SplitterDistance(); this.m_splitter_w=this.Width(); this.m_splitter_h=this.SplitterWidth(); } //--- If panel2 is collapsed else if(this.Panel2Collapsed()) { //--- set the panel1 coordinates and size this.m_panel1_x=0; this.m_panel1_y=0; this.m_panel1_w=this.Width(); this.m_panel1_h=this.Height(); //--- set the panel2 coordinates and size this.m_panel2_x=0; this.m_panel2_y=this.SplitterDistance()+this.SplitterWidth(); this.m_panel2_w=this.Width(); this.m_panel2_h=this.Height()-this.m_panel2_y; //--- write separator coordinates and size this.m_splitter_x=0; this.m_splitter_y=-this.SplitterDistance(); this.m_splitter_w=this.Width(); this.m_splitter_h=this.SplitterWidth(); } //--- If panel1 is collapsed else if(this.Panel1Collapsed()) { //--- set the panel1 coordinates and size this.m_panel1_x=0; this.m_panel1_y=0; this.m_panel1_w=this.Width(); this.m_panel1_h=this.SplitterDistance(); //--- set the panel2 coordinates and size this.m_panel2_x=0; this.m_panel2_y=0; this.m_panel2_w=this.Width(); this.m_panel2_h=this.Height(); //--- write separator coordinates and size this.m_splitter_x=0; this.m_splitter_y=-this.SplitterDistance(); this.m_splitter_w=this.Width(); this.m_splitter_h=this.SplitterWidth(); } break; default: return false; break; } //--- Set the coordinates and sizes of the control area equal to the properties set by the separator this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X,this.m_splitter_x); this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y,this.m_splitter_y); this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH,this.m_splitter_w); this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT,this.m_splitter_h); return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Depending on the separator location (vertically or horizontally) and panel states (both panels are collapsed) or only one of them), set the panels and separator coordinates and sizes to the service variables. At the end of the method, the separator parameters set in the method are written to the properties of the coordinates and dimensions of the control area.
The method that sets the collapsed flag for panel 1:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of collapsed panel 1 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSplitContainer::SetPanel1Collapsed(const int flag) { //--- Set the flag, passed to the method, to the object property this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_COLLAPSED,flag); //--- If panel1 should be collapsed if(this.Panel1Collapsed()) { //--- set the expanded flag for panel2 this.SetPanel2Collapsed(false); //--- If the pointer to panel1 is received if(this.GetPanel1()!=NULL) { //--- set the flag for not displaying the panel and hide it this.GetPanel1().SetDisplayed(false); this.GetPanel1().Hide(); } //--- If the pointer to panel2 is received, if(this.GetPanel2()!=NULL) { //--- set the panel display flag, display it and bring it to the foreground this.GetPanel2().SetDisplayed(true); this.GetPanel2().Show(); this.GetPanel2().BringToTop(); } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method is fully commented in the code. In addition to the fact that we set the flag for collapsing the panel (if false is passed to the method), we also hide it and set the non-display flag for it. The panel 2 is displayed on the foreground with the display flag.
The method that sets the collapsed flag for panel 2:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of collapsed panel 2 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSplitContainer::SetPanel2Collapsed(const int flag) { //--- Set the flag, passed to the method, to the object property this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_COLLAPSED,flag); //--- If panel2 should be collapsed, if(Panel2Collapsed()) { //--- set the expanded flag for panel1 this.SetPanel1Collapsed(false); //--- If the pointer to panel2 is received, if(this.GetPanel2()!=NULL) { //--- set the flag for not displaying the panel and hide it this.GetPanel2().SetDisplayed(false); this.GetPanel2().Hide(); } //--- If the pointer to panel1 is received if(this.GetPanel1()!=NULL) { //--- set the panel display flag, display it and bring it to the foreground this.GetPanel1().SetDisplayed(true); this.GetPanel1().Show(); this.GetPanel1().BringToTop(); } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The logic of the method is similar to the one discussed above, but applies to panel 2.
The method setting the separator distance from the edge:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the separator distance from the edge | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSplitContainer::SetSplitterDistance(const int value) { //--- Set the value, passed to the method, to the object property this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_DISTANCE,value); //--- Depending on the direction of the separator (vertical or horizontal), //--- set the values to the coordinates of the object control area switch(this.SplitterOrientation()) { case CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_VERTICAL : this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X,this.SplitterDistance()); this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y,0); break; //---CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_HORISONTAL default: this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X,0); this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y,this.SplitterDistance()); break; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Since the origin of the coordinates of the object control area depends on the location of the separator, then depending on the direction of the separator, we set the coordinates of the separator into the control region — it is a physical representation of this virtual region.
The method setting the separator width:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the separator width | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSplitContainer::SetSplitterWidth(const int value) { //--- Set the value, passed to the method, to the object property this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_WIDTH,value); //--- Depending on the direction of the separator (vertical or horizontal), //--- set the values to the object control area width and height switch(this.SplitterOrientation()) { case CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_VERTICAL : this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH,this.SplitterWidth()); this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT,this.Height()); break; //---CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_HORISONTAL default: this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH,this.Width()); this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT,this.SplitterWidth()); break; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method is the same as above. Depending on the direction of the separator, we set the dimensions of the separator into the control area, so it physically displays this virtual area.
The event handler:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Event handler | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSplitContainer::OnChartEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam) { //--- Adjust subwindow Y shift CGCnvElement::OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the event ID is moving the separator if(id==WF_CONTROL_EVENT_SPLITTER_MOVE) { //--- Get the pointer to the separator object CSplitter *splitter=this.GetSplitter(); if(splitter==NULL) return; //--- Declare the variables for separator coordinates int x=(int)lparam; int y=(int)dparam; //--- Depending on the separator direction, switch(this.SplitterOrientation()) { //--- vertical position case CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_VERTICAL : //--- Set the Y coordinate equal to the Y coordinate of the control element y=this.CoordY(); //--- Adjust the X coordinate so that the separator does not go beyond the control element //--- taking into account the resulting minimum width of the panels if(x<this.CoordX()+this.Panel1MinSize()) x=this.CoordX()+this.Panel1MinSize(); if(x>this.CoordX()+this.Width()-this.Panel2MinSize()-this.SplitterWidth()) x=this.CoordX()+this.Width()-this.Panel2MinSize()-this.SplitterWidth(); break; //---CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_HORISONTAL //--- horizontal position of the separator default: //--- Set the X coordinate equal to the X coordinate of the control element x=this.CoordX(); //--- Adjust the Y coordinate so that the separator does not go beyond the control element //--- taking into account the resulting minimum height of the panels if(y<this.CoordY()+this.Panel1MinSize()) y=this.CoordY()+this.Panel1MinSize(); if(y>this.CoordY()+this.Height()-this.Panel2MinSize()-this.SplitterWidth()) y=this.CoordY()+this.Height()-this.Panel2MinSize()-this.SplitterWidth(); break; } //--- If the separator is shifted by the calculated coordinates, if(splitter.Move(x,y,true)) { //--- set the separator relative coordinates splitter.SetCoordXRelative(splitter.CoordX()-this.CoordX()); splitter.SetCoordYRelative(splitter.CoordY()-this.CoordY()); //--- Get the pointers to both panels CSplitContainerPanel *p1=this.GetPanel1(); CSplitContainerPanel *p2=this.GetPanel2(); if(p1==NULL || p2==NULL) return; //--- Depending on the direction of the separator, set its new coordinates this.SetSplitterDistance(!this.SplitterOrientation() ? splitter.CoordX()-this.CoordX() : splitter.CoordY()-this.CoordY()); //--- Set the panel new coordinates and sizes depending on the separator coordinates if(this.SetsPanelParams()) { //--- If panel 1 is resized successfully if(p1.Resize(this.m_panel1_w,this.m_panel1_h,true)) { //--- If panel 2 coordinates are changed to new ones if(p2.Move(this.CoordX()+this.m_panel2_x,this.CoordY()+this.m_panel2_y,true)) { //--- if panel 2 has been successfully resized, if(p2.Resize(this.m_panel2_w,this.m_panel2_h,true)) { //--- set new relative coordinates of panel 2 p2.SetCoordXRelative(p2.CoordX()-this.CoordX()); p2.SetCoordYRelative(p2.CoordY()-this.CoordY()); } } } } } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method logic is fully described in the code comments. In short, the handler receives the "Separator movement" event ID and calculates the panel new coordinates and sizes. Panel1 always stays at its coordinates and only resizes as the separator is moved. The panel 2, in addition to resizing, should also move after the separator since its initial coordinates are tied to it. Accordingly, the panel is resized so that it always remains inside its container when following the separator.
'The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse buttons are not clicked' event handler:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 'The cursor is inside the active area, | //| no mouse buttons are clicked' event handler | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSplitContainer::MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam) { //--- Get the pointer to the separator CSplitter *splitter=this.GetSplitter(); if(splitter==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ELM_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_GRAPH_ELEMENT_OBJ),": ",this.TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER)); return; } //--- If the separator is not displayed if(!splitter.Displayed()) { //--- Enable the display of the separator, show and redraw it splitter.SetDisplayed(true); splitter.Show(); splitter.Redraw(true); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method logic is described in the code comments. When we move the mouse cursor over the control area, an event is generated that is sent to the mouse event handler of the CForm class form object. Inside the handler, there is a redirect to handle each event in its own virtual method. In the form object, all these methods do nothing — they should be overridden in derived classes. In this class of the SplitContainer control, such a handler receives the pointer to the separator object, and if it is not displayed (its display flag is reset), then the display flag is set for it. The object itself is displayed and redrawn.
Slightly improve the SplitContainer control panel object class.
In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Helpers\SplitContainerPanel.mqh class file, namely in the public section, set the methods for setting the collapsed panel flags and declare the method for displaying the panel and the "The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse buttons are not clicked" event handler:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| SplitContainerPanel object class | //| of the SplitContainer WForms control | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CSplitContainerPanel : public CContainer { private: //--- Create a new graphical object virtual CGCnvElement *CreateNewGObject(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int element_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity); protected: //--- Protected constructor with object type, chart ID and subwindow CSplitContainerPanel(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); public: //--- (1) Set and (2) return the flag of collapsed panel void SetCollapsed(const bool flag) { this.SetDisplayed(!flag); } bool Collapsed(void) const { return !this.Displayed(); } //--- Display the panel virtual void Show(void); //--- Draw the panel frame virtual void DrawFrame(void); //--- Clear the element filling it with color and opacity virtual void Erase(const color colour,const uchar opacity,const bool redraw=false); //--- Clear the element with a gradient fill virtual void Erase(color &colors[],const uchar opacity,const bool vgradient,const bool cycle,const bool redraw=false); //--- 'The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse buttons are not clicked' event handler virtual void MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam); //--- Constructor CSplitContainerPanel(const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The SetCollapsed() and Collapsed() methods are the opposite of the SetDisplayed() and Displayed() methods. Therefore, they are called inside the declared methods, but the flag passed to the method or returned from the method is inverted.
In the method creating a new graphical object, add creation of a separator object:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a new graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CGCnvElement *CSplitContainerPanel::CreateNewGObject(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { CGCnvElement *element=NULL; switch(type) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT : element=new CGCnvElement(type,this.ID(),obj_num,this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM : element=new CForm(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER : element=new CContainer(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX : element=new CGroupBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL : element=new CPanel(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : element=new CLabel(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX : element=new CCheckBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON : element=new CRadioButton(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON : element=new CButton(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX : element=new CListBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM : element=new CListBoxItem(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX : element=new CCheckedListBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX : element=new CButtonListBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER : element=new CTabHeader(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD : element=new CTabField(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL : element=new CTabControl(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON : element=new CArrowButton(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP : element=new CArrowUpButton(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN : element=new CArrowDownButton(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT : element=new CArrowLeftButton(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT : element=new CArrowRightButton(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX : element=new CArrowUpDownBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX : element=new CArrowLeftRightBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER : element=new CSplitContainer(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER : element=new CSplitter(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; default : break; } if(element==NULL) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ),this.TypeElementDescription(type)); return element; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
It is clear that all auxiliary objects do not represent any value taken separately, but all container objects should still be able to create all possible objects within themselves. Therefore, I implement the creation of all existing and new objects in container objects, regardless of which category of library objects they belong to.
The method displaying the panel:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSplitContainerPanel::Show(void) { //--- If the panel is collapsed, leave if(this.Collapsed()) return; //--- Display the panel and all objects attached to it CForm::Show(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Here, we first check the flag of the collapsed panel, and if the panel is in a collapsed state, then there is nothing to display, so we leave. Otherwise, we display the panel using the method of the form object parent class.
"The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse buttons are not clicked" event handler:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 'The cursor is inside the active area, | //| no mouse buttons are clicked' event handler | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSplitContainerPanel::MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam) { //--- Get the pointer to the base object CSplitContainer *base=this.GetBase(); if(base==NULL) return; //--- Get the pointer to the separator object from the base object CSplitter *splitter=base.GetSplitter(); if(splitter==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ELM_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_GRAPH_ELEMENT_OBJ),": ",this.TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER)); return; } //--- If the separator is displayed if(splitter.Displayed()) { //--- Disable the display of the separator and hide it splitter.SetDisplayed(false); splitter.Hide(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The logic of the method is commented in the code. In short, when we move the cursor away from the control area of the SplitContainer control, the cursor immediately lands on the area of the first or second panel of that control. Thus, we cannot determine in the object of the CSplitContainer class that the cursor has left the control area — the cursor immediately falls on the panel object attached to the container. This is the panel object where the event of the cursor located over the form or its active area is reiggered. Therefore, we need to get the pointer to the separator from the base object in the mouse event handler and hide the received separator, which is done here.
In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\Container.mqh file of the container object class, namely in its method setting the parameters for the bound object, add the code block for setting the parameters of a newly created separator object:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set parameters for the attached object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CContainer::SetObjParams(CWinFormBase *obj,const color colour) { obj.SetMain(this.GetMain()==NULL ? this.GetObject() : this.GetMain()); obj.SetBase(this.GetObject()); //--- Set the text color of the object to be the same as that of the base container obj.SetForeColor(this.ForeColor(),true); //--- If the created object is not a container, set the same group for it as the one for its base object if(obj.TypeGraphElement()<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER || obj.TypeGraphElement()>GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER) obj.SetGroup(this.Group()); //--- Depending on the object type switch(obj.TypeGraphElement()) { //--- For the Container, Panel and GroupBox WinForms objects case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX : obj.SetBorderColor(obj.BackgroundColor(),true); break; //--- For "Label", "CheckBox" and "RadioButton" WinForms objects case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON : obj.SetForeColor(colour==clrNONE ? this.ForeColor() : colour,true); obj.SetBorderColor(obj.ForeColor(),true); obj.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL,true); obj.SetOpacity(0,false); break; //--- For "Button", "TabHeader", TabField and "ListBoxItem" WinForms objects case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM : obj.SetForeColor(this.ForeColor(),true); obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour==clrNONE ? CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_COLOR : colour,true); obj.SetBorderColor(obj.ForeColor(),true); obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); break; //--- For "ListBox", "CheckedListBox" and "ButtonListBox" WinForms object case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX : obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour==clrNONE ? CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_COLOR : colour,true); obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR,true); obj.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR,true); break; //--- For "TabControl" WinForms object case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL : obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour==clrNONE ? CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_BACK_COLOR : colour,true); obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_BORDER_COLOR,true); obj.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR,true); obj.SetOpacity(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_OPACITY); break; //--- For "SplitContainer" WinForms object case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER : obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour==clrNONE ? CLR_CANV_NULL : colour,true); obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_CANV_NULL,true); obj.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR,true); obj.SetOpacity(0); break; //--- For "SplitContainerPanel" WinForms object case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL: obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour==clrNONE ? CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SPLIT_CONTAINER_BACK_COLOR : colour,true); obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SPLIT_CONTAINER_BORDER_COLOR,true); obj.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR,true); break; //--- For "Splitter" WinForms object case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER : obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour==clrNONE ? CLR_CANV_NULL : colour,true); obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_CANV_NULL,true); obj.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR,true); obj.SetOpacity(0); obj.SetDisplayed(false); obj.Hide(); break; //--- For the "ArrowButton" WinForms object case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT : obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_COLOR,true); obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); break; default: break; } obj.Crop(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
For the newly created separator object, set a transparent background color (if a color is passed to the clrNONE method) and transparent frame color, set the object to full transparency, as well as the non-display flag and hide the created object — initially, the separator object should not be visible.
In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh file of the collection class of graphical elements, namely in its event handler, add the code block to handle moving the separator object:
//--- In case of the mouse movement event if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE) { //--- If the cursor is above the form if(form!=NULL) { //--- If the move flag is set if(move) { //--- calculate the cursor movement relative to the form coordinate origin int x=this.m_mouse.CoordX()-form.OffsetX(); int y=this.m_mouse.CoordY()-form.OffsetY(); //--- get the width and height of the chart the form is located at int chart_width=(int)::ChartGetInteger(form.ChartID(),CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,form.SubWindow()); int chart_height=(int)::ChartGetInteger(form.ChartID(),CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,form.SubWindow()); //--- If the form is not within an extended standard graphical object if(form_index==WRONG_VALUE) { //--- If the form is a separator object, if(form.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER) { //--- get its base object CWinFormBase *base=form.GetBase(); if(base==NULL) return; //--- and send the "Separator movement" event to the event handler of the base object const long lp=x; const double dp=y; base.OnChartEvent(WF_CONTROL_EVENT_SPLITTER_MOVE,lp,dp,sparam); } //--- Adjust the calculated form coordinates if the form is out of the chart range if(x<0) x=0; if(x>chart_width-form.Width()) x=chart_width-form.Width(); if(y<0) y=0; if(y>chart_height-form.Height()) y=chart_height-form.Height(); //--- If the one-click trading panel is not present on the chart, if(!::ChartGetInteger(form.ChartID(),CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK)) { //--- calculate the form coordinates so that the form does not overlap with the one-click trading panel button
In the method, inside the block for handling the movement of a graphical object, we check the type of the object being moved, and if it is a separator object, then we call its event handler sending the WF_CONTROL_EVENT_SPLITTER_MOVE event to it. Inside the event handler of this graphical element, this event is handled as discussed above.
These are all the library changes and improvements I have planned for the current article.
Let's test the results.
Test
To perform the test, I will use the EA from the previous article and save it in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part121\ as TestDoEasy121.mq5.
All we need to change in the EA is coordinates and size of text labels on SplitContainer control panels:
//--- On each of the control panels... for(int j=0;j<2;j++) { CSplitContainerPanel *panel=split_container.GetPanel(j); if(panel==NULL) continue; //--- ...create a text label with the panel name if(split_container.CreateNewElement(j,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL,3,3,panel.Width()-6,panel.Height()-6,clrDodgerBlue,255,true,false)) { CLabel *label=split_container.GetPanelElementByType(j,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL,0); if(label==NULL) continue; label.SetTextAlign(ANCHOR_CENTER); label.SetText(TextByLanguage("Панель","Panel")+string(j+1)); } }
Why? If the size of text labels match the dimensions of the panels, on which they are created, then when the cursor leaves the control area, it will not find itself on the panel area but on the text label area instead. Thus, the separator object cannot be hidden. This is a flaw that needs to be fixed. I will do that while developing the SplitContainer control further.
Compile the EA and launch it on the chart:
All works fine except for redrawing delays. Unfortunately, I was not able to find the reason for these freezes on my low-power old laptop. Possibly, the laptop was so overloaded with processes that it was not able to smoothly display changes in the coordinates and sizes of the panels, or perhaps the code needs further optimization. I noticed that such freezes are occasional. But in any case, the library code will be subject to optimization after its development is completed. Besides, displaying/hiding the separator object does not always work reliably. I will also solve this when developing the control.
What's next?
In the next article, I will continue developing the SplitContainer control and start creating the functionality for changing the parameters of an already created control.
*Previous articles within the series:
DoEasy. Controls (Part 13): Optimizing interaction of WinForms objects with the mouse, starting the development of the TabControl WinForms object
DoEasy. Controls (Part 14): New algorithm for naming graphical elements. Continuing work on the TabControl WinForms object
DoEasy. Controls (Part 15): TabControl WinForms object — several rows of tab headers, tab handling methods
DoEasy. Controls (Part 16): TabControl WinForms object — several rows of tab headers, stretching headers to fit the container
DoEasy. Controls (Part 17): Cropping invisible object parts, auxiliary arrow buttons WinForms objects
DoEasy. Controls (Part 18): Functionality for scrolling tabs in TabControl
DoEasy. Controls (Part 19): Scrolling tabs in TabControl, WinForms object events
DoEasy. Controls (Part 20): SplitContainer WinForms object
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original article: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/11564
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Look at the source of resizing the kanvas, there is extra there, a couple of clock cycles can be freed up.
Thanks. Everything will be done together with optimisation of the rest of the library code at the stage of its development completion.
Indicators\\DoEasy\EventControl.ex5, I had it open on 10 charts 4-5 times per chart after using the code from the article.
Only today I noticed extra indicators, and yesterday my computer froze, I had to reboot, most likely a bug in the code.
Indicators\DoEasy\EventControl.ex5, I had it open on 10 charts 4-5 times per chart after using the code from the article.
Only today I noticed extra indicators, and yesterday my computer froze, I had to reboot, most likely a bug in the code.
Thanks. I will look for the reason.