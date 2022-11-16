DoEasy. Controls (Part 21): SplitContainer control. Panel separator

Contents

Concept

In the previous article, I started the development of the SplitContainer control. At the moment, the library can create such a control as a static object with two panels with default parameter values. The object has two panels with a separator. In the original object in MS Visual Studio, we can move the separator, thereby changing the size of the panels.

When hovering the mouse cursor over the separator area, a characteristic cursor appears, indicating the possibility of shifting the separator ( ), and when it is captured with the mouse, the separator is painted over with a hatched area that can be moved, thereby indicating the new location of the separator. When releasing the mouse button, the panels resize to fit the new separator position.

Since MQL5 does not provide the ability to change the appearance of the cursor, for now I will not make any "grab and drag signals". Instead, I will simply overlay the hatched area on the separator area, thereby indicating the possibility of moving it. In SplitContainer MS Visual Studio, the order of actions is as follows:

When hovering the cursor over the separator area, the cursor appears indicating the ability to move it; When pressing and holding the mouse button (without moving the cursor), a dotted rectangle appears that outlines the separator area; When the mouse cursor moves, a hatched area the size of a separator appears and follows the cursor indicating the new position of the separator, which is set when the mouse button is released; When the mouse button is released, the panels are resized to fit the new separator position.

My algorithm is simpler: When hovering the mouse over the separator area, a hatched area appears; When capturing the hatched area with the mouse and moving it, the dimensions of the panels are immediately changed in accordance with the new position of the separator; When releasing the mouse button and moving the cursor away from the separator area, the hatched area is hidden, and the panels remain at their new sizes. The separator object is constructed as an object derived from the base object of all WinForms library objects. From the CWinFormBase class, in which virtual methods for clearing and redrawing the object will be overridden, they will draw a dashed field that fills the entire area of the object. The object visibility will be managed from the event handler of the SplitContainer control. When hovering the mouse over the control area, the object will be displayed. When moving the cursor away from this area, it will be hidden. Such an area can contain both the separator itself in this object, and control buttons in other objects, such as minimizing/maximizing/closing the window in future library objects, etc.



Improving library classes

To specify the coordinates and size of the control area, add new integer properties of the graphical element object and new IDs of events and mouse states.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh, add the new IDs to the list of possible mouse states relative to the form:

enum ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE { MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE = 0 , MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_WHEEL, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_WHEEL, };

The window resizing area is the area at the top, bottom, left and right. When hovering over it, it becomes possible to resize a graphical element, for which such a possibility is structurally provided. The IDs have been set here with an eye to the future - we will still need to do window resizing with the mouse, so why not enter these IDs now.





Add new event IDs corresponding to the new mouse states regarding the form to the list of possible mouse events:

enum ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT { MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT = CHART_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL , MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_WHEEL, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_WHEEL , }; #define MOUSE_EVENT_NEXT_CODE ( MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_WHEEL + 1 )

Since the new enumeration constants appear here, we need to add the very last MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_WHEEL enumeration constant instead of the previous MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL to the MOUSE_EVENT_NEXT_CODE macro substitution.







Let's add a new type of an auxiliary object I am going to implement here:

enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE { GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ELEMENTS_LIST_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER, };





Add a new event (separator relocation) to the list of possible WinForms control events:

enum ENUM_WF_CONTROL_EVENT { WF_CONTROL_EVENT_NO_EVENT = GRAPH_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK, WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_CANCEL, WF_CONTROL_EVENT_TAB_SELECT, WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_LEFT, WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_RIGHT, WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_UP, WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_DOWN, WF_CONTROL_EVENT_SPLITTER_MOVE, }; #define WF_CONTROL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE ( WF_CONTROL_EVENT_SPLITTER_MOVE + 1 )

Here we also need to add the very last WF_CONTROL_EVENT_SPLITTER_MOVE enumeration constant to the WF_CONTROL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE macro substitution since this is the very last constant of the enumeration.





Write the enumeration to be able to set how the separator should be placed in the object:

enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION { CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_VERTICAL, CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_HORISONTAL, };





Add new properties to the list of integer properties of the graphical element and increase their total number up to 122:

enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER { CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID = 0 , CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_LEFT_AREA_WIDTH, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_BOTTOM_AREA_WIDTH, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_RIGHT_AREA_WIDTH, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_TOP_AREA_WIDTH, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_GROUP, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_DISTANCE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_WIDTH, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_COLLAPSED, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_MIN_SIZE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_COLLAPSED, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_MIN_SIZE, }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 122 ) #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )





Add new sorting criteria to the list of possible graphical element sorting criteria:

#define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_DBL_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CANV_ELEMENT_MODE { SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TYPE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CONTROL_AREA_X, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CONTROL_AREA_Y, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SCROLL_AREA_X_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SCROLL_AREA_Y_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SCROLL_AREA_X_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SCROLL_AREA_Y_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BORDER_LEFT_AREA_WIDTH, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BORDER_BOTTOM_AREA_WIDTH, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BORDER_RIGHT_AREA_WIDTH, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BORDER_TOP_AREA_WIDTH, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_DISPLAYED, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_GROUP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_DISTANCE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_WIDTH, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_COLLAPSED, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_MIN_SIZE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_COLLAPSED, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_MIN_SIZE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ = FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_RES, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TEXT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_DESCRIPTION, };

Now we are able to select and sort objects by these new properties.





In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh, add the new message indices:

MSG_LIB_TEXT_TOP, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BOTTOM, MSG_LIB_TEXT_LEFT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_RIGHT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_VERTICAL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_HORISONTAL,

...

MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP,

...

MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_RIGHT, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_RIGHT, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_RIGHT, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_RIGHT, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_BOTTOM, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_BOTTOM, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_BOTTOM, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_BOTTOM, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_LEFT_AREA_WIDTH, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_BOTTOM_AREA_WIDTH, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_RIGHT_AREA_WIDTH, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_TOP_AREA_WIDTH, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED,

...

MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_DISTANCE, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_WIDTH, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_COLLAPSED, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_MIN_SIZE,

and text messages corresponding to the newly added indices:

{ "Сверху" , "Top" }, { "Снизу" , "Bottom" }, { "Слева" , "Left" }, { "Справа" , "Right" }, { "Вертикально" , "Vertical" }, { "Горизонтально" , "Horisontal" },

...

{ "Панель элемента управления \"SplitContainer\"" , "Panel of the Control element \"SplitContainer\"" }, { "Элемент управления \"SplitContainer\"" , "Control element \"SplitContainer\"" }, { "Элемент управления \"Splitter\"" , "Control element \"Splitter\"" }, { "Элемент управления \"ArrowButton\"" , "Control element \"ArrowButton\"" }, { "Элемент управления \"UpArrowButton\"" , "Control element \"UpArrowButton\"" },

...

{ "Ширина области видимости" , "Width of object visibility area" }, { "Высота области видимости" , "Height of object visibility area" }, { "X-координата области управления" , "X-coordinate of the control area" }, { "Y-координата области управления" , "Y-coordinate of the control area" }, { "Ширина области управления" , "Control area width" }, { "Высота области управления" , "Control area height" }, { "X-координата области прокрутки справа" , "X-coordinate of the right scroll area" }, { "Y-координата области прокрутки справа" , "Y-coordinate of the right scroll area" }, { "Ширина области прокрутки справа" , "Width of the right scroll area" }, { "Высота области прокрутки справа" , "Height of the right scroll area" }, { "X-координата области прокрутки снизу" , "X-coordinate of the bottom scroll area" }, { "Y-координата области прокрутки снизу" , "Y-coordinate of the bottom scroll area" }, { "Ширина области прокрутки снизу" , "Width of the bottom scroll area" }, { "Высота области прокрутки снизу" , "Height of the bottom scroll area" }, { "Ширина области левой грани" , "Width of the left border area" }, { "Ширина области нижней грани" , "Width of the bottom border area" }, { "Ширина области правой грани" , "Width of the right border area" }, { "Ширина области верхней грани" , "Width of the top border area" }, { "Флаг отображения не скрытого элемента управления" , "Flag that sets the display of a non-hidden control" }, { "Флаг доступности элемента" , "Element Availability Flag" },

...

{ "Расстояние от края до разделителя" , "Distance from edge to splitter" }, { "Толщина разделителя" , "Splitter Width" }, { "Расположение разделителя" , "Splitter orientation" }, { "Флаг свёрнутости панели 1" , "Flag to indicate that panel 1 is collapsed" }, { "Минимальный размер панели 1" , "Min size of Panel 1" },





In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh, add display of the new object type description to the method returning a graphical element type description:

string CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { return ( type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ELEMENTS_LIST_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ELEMENTS_LIST_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER) : "Unknown" ); }

The method returns the appropriate text message depending on the type of a graphical element passed to it.







Since we have new properties of the graphical element, we need to add them to the object structure for it to be correctly saved to the file and read from the file.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh, add the new properties to the structure:

private : int m_shift_coord_x; int m_shift_coord_y; struct SData { int id; int type; bool displayed; int split_container_fixed_panel; bool split_container_splitter_fixed; int split_container_splitter_distance; int split_container_splitter_width; int split_container_splitter_orientation; bool split_container_panel1_collapsed; int split_container_panel1_min_size; bool split_container_panel2_collapsed; int split_container_panel2_min_size; int control_area_x; int control_area_y; int control_area_width; int control_area_height; int scroll_area_x_right; int scroll_area_y_right; int scroll_area_width_right; int scroll_area_height_right; int scroll_area_x_bottom; int scroll_area_y_bottom; int scroll_area_width_bottom; int scroll_area_height_bottom; int border_left_area_width; int border_bottom_area_width; int border_right_area_width; int border_top_area_width; uchar name_obj[ 64 ]; uchar name_res[ 64 ]; uchar text[ 256 ]; uchar descript[ 256 ]; }; SData m_struct_obj;





In the public section of the class, declare the method returning the cursor location relative to the element control area:

bool ResourceStamp( const string source); virtual bool Reset( void ); bool CursorInsideElement( const int x, const int y); bool CursorInsideActiveArea( const int x, const int y); bool CursorInsideControlArea( const int x, const int y); bool Create( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const bool redraw= false );

The method returns the flag indicating that the cursor is inside its control area, which may feature various controls (in this case, it is a separator).



Add the previously omitted constancy modifier to the method returning the hidden element flag:

void SetDisplayed( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED,flag); } bool Displayed( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED); }





In the public section, add the methods returning the new object properties:

int ActiveAreaLeft( void ) const { return int ( this .CoordX()+ this .ActiveAreaLeftShift()); } int ActiveAreaRight( void ) const { return int ( this .RightEdge()- this .ActiveAreaRightShift()); } int ActiveAreaTop( void ) const { return int ( this .CoordY()+ this .ActiveAreaTopShift()); } int ActiveAreaBottom( void ) const { return int ( this .BottomEdge()- this .ActiveAreaBottomShift()); } int ControlAreaX( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X); } int ControlAreaY( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y); } int ControlAreaWidth( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH); } int ControlAreaHeight( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT); } int ScrollAreaXRight( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_RIGHT); } int ScrollAreaYRight( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_RIGHT); } int ScrollAreaWidthRight( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_RIGHT); } int ScrollAreaHeightRight( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_RIGHT); } int ScrollAreaXBottom( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_BOTTOM); } int ScrollAreaYBottom( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_BOTTOM); } int ScrollAreaWidthBottom( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_BOTTOM); } int ScrollAreaHeightBottom( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_BOTTOM); } int BorderResizeAreaLeft( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_LEFT_AREA_WIDTH); } int BorderResizeAreaRight( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_RIGHT_AREA_WIDTH); } int BorderResizeAreaTop( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_TOP_AREA_WIDTH); } int BorderResizeAreaBottom( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_BOTTOM_AREA_WIDTH); }





Add the default values to all new object properties in the class constructors:

CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable= true , const bool activity= true , const bool redraw= false ) : m_shadow( false ) { this .SetTypeElement(element_type); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT; this .m_element_main= NULL ; this .m_element_base= NULL ; this .m_chart_color_bg=( color ):: ChartGetInteger ((chart_id== NULL ? :: ChartID () : chart_id), CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ); this .m_name= this .CreateNameGraphElement(element_type); this .m_chart_id=(chart_id== NULL || chart_id== 0 ? :: ChartID () : chart_id); this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .SetFont(DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE); this .m_text_anchor= 0 ; this .m_text_x= 0 ; this .m_text_y= 0 ; this .SetBackgroundColor(colour, true ); this .SetOpacity(opacity); this .m_shift_coord_x= 0 ; this .m_shift_coord_y= 0 ; if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num,x,y,w,h,redraw)) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, this .m_canvas.ResourceName()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,CGBaseObj:: ChartID ()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM,CGBaseObj::SubWindow()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,CGBaseObj::Name()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,element_type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT,h); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED, true ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_RIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_RIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_RIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_RIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_LEFT_AREA_WIDTH, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_BOTTOM_AREA_WIDTH, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_RIGHT_AREA_WIDTH, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_TOP_AREA_WIDTH, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG::GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE, FW_NORMAL ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_DISTANCE, 50 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_WIDTH, 4 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_COLLAPSED, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_MIN_SIZE, 25 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_COLLAPSED, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_MIN_SIZE, 25 ); this .SetVisibleFlag( false , false ); } else { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), "\"" , this .TypeElementDescription(element_type), "\" " , this .NameObj()); } } CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : m_shadow( false ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT; this .m_element_main= NULL ; this .m_element_base= NULL ; this .m_chart_color_bg=( color ):: ChartGetInteger ((chart_id== NULL ? :: ChartID () : chart_id), CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ); this .m_name= this .CreateNameGraphElement(element_type); this .m_chart_id=(chart_id== NULL || chart_id== 0 ? :: ChartID () : chart_id); this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .m_type_element=element_type; this .SetFont(DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE); this .m_text_anchor= 0 ; this .m_text_x= 0 ; this .m_text_y= 0 ; this .SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL, true ); this .SetOpacity( 0 ); this .m_shift_coord_x= 0 ; this .m_shift_coord_y= 0 ; if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num,x,y,w,h, false )) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, this .m_canvas.ResourceName()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,CGBaseObj:: ChartID ()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM,CGBaseObj::SubWindow()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,CGBaseObj::Name()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,element_type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT,h); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED, true ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_RIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_RIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_RIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_RIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_LEFT_AREA_WIDTH, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_BOTTOM_AREA_WIDTH, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_RIGHT_AREA_WIDTH, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_TOP_AREA_WIDTH, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG::GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE, FW_NORMAL ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_STYLE,FRAME_STYLE_NONE); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_TOP, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_DISTANCE, 50 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_WIDTH, 4 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_COLLAPSED, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_MIN_SIZE, 25 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_COLLAPSED, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_MIN_SIZE, 25 ); this .SetVisibleFlag( false , false ); } else { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), "\"" , this .TypeElementDescription(element_type), "\" " , this .NameObj()); } }

All properties are set to zero by default. For the Separator Orientation property, zero means the vertical position of the separator.







In the method that creates the structure of the object, set the values of the new element properties to the structure fields:

bool CGCnvElement::ObjectToStruct( void ) { this .m_struct_obj.id=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); this .m_struct_obj.type=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE); this .m_struct_obj.belong=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG); this .m_struct_obj.number=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM); this .m_struct_obj.split_container_splitter_distance=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_DISTANCE); this .m_struct_obj.split_container_splitter_width=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_WIDTH); this .m_struct_obj.split_container_splitter_orientation=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION); this .m_struct_obj.split_container_panel1_collapsed=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_COLLAPSED); this .m_struct_obj.split_container_panel1_min_size=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_MIN_SIZE); this .m_struct_obj.split_container_panel2_collapsed=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_COLLAPSED); this .m_struct_obj.split_container_panel2_min_size=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_MIN_SIZE); this .m_struct_obj.control_area_x=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X); this .m_struct_obj.control_area_y=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y); this .m_struct_obj.control_area_width=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH); this .m_struct_obj.control_area_height=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.scroll_area_x_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.scroll_area_y_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.scroll_area_width_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.scroll_area_height_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.scroll_area_x_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.scroll_area_y_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.scroll_area_width_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.scroll_area_height_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.border_left_area_width=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_LEFT_AREA_WIDTH); this .m_struct_obj.border_bottom_area_width=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_BOTTOM_AREA_WIDTH); this .m_struct_obj.border_right_area_width=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_RIGHT_AREA_WIDTH); this .m_struct_obj.border_top_area_width=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_TOP_AREA_WIDTH); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ), this .m_struct_obj.name_obj); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES), this .m_struct_obj.name_res); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT), this .m_struct_obj.text); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DESCRIPTION), this .m_struct_obj.descript); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: StructToCharArray ( this .m_struct_obj, this .m_uchar_array)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_SAVE_OBJ_STRUCT_TO_UARRAY, true ); return false ; } return true ; }





In the method that creates an object from a structure, set the values of the appropriate structure fields to the object properties:

void CGCnvElement::StructToObject( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID, this .m_struct_obj.id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, this .m_struct_obj.type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG, this .m_struct_obj.belong); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM, this .m_struct_obj.number); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_DISTANCE, this .m_struct_obj.split_container_splitter_distance); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_WIDTH, this .m_struct_obj.split_container_splitter_width); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION, this .m_struct_obj.split_container_splitter_orientation); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_COLLAPSED, this .m_struct_obj.split_container_panel1_collapsed); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_MIN_SIZE, this .m_struct_obj.split_container_panel1_min_size); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_COLLAPSED, this .m_struct_obj.split_container_panel2_collapsed); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_MIN_SIZE, this .m_struct_obj.split_container_panel2_min_size); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X, this .m_struct_obj.control_area_x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y, this .m_struct_obj.control_area_y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH, this .m_struct_obj.control_area_width); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.control_area_height); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.scroll_area_x_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.scroll_area_y_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.scroll_area_width_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.scroll_area_height_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.scroll_area_x_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.scroll_area_y_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.scroll_area_width_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.scroll_area_height_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_LEFT_AREA_WIDTH, this .m_struct_obj.border_left_area_width); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_BOTTOM_AREA_WIDTH, this .m_struct_obj.border_bottom_area_width); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_RIGHT_AREA_WIDTH, this .m_struct_obj.border_right_area_width); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_TOP_AREA_WIDTH, this .m_struct_obj.border_top_area_width); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_obj)); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_res)); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.text)); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DESCRIPTION,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.descript)); }





Beyond the class body, write an implementation of the method returning the cursor position relative to the element control area:

bool CGCnvElement::CursorInsideControlArea( const int x, const int y) { return (x>= this .ControlAreaX() && x<= this .ControlAreaX()+ this .ControlAreaWidth() && y>= this .ControlAreaY() && y<= this .ControlAreaY()+ this .ControlAreaHeight()); }

The cursor coordinates are passed to the method and the flag of finding the values of the X and Y coordinates of the cursor is within the limits of the control area set for the object.





In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh form object class file, namely in the method displaying the form, add the check for attached objects to make sure the display flag is set for the object:

void CForm::Show( void ) { if (! this .Displayed()) return ; if ( this .m_shadow_obj!= NULL ) this .m_shadow_obj.Show(); CGCnvElement::Show(); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_elements.Total();i++) { CGCnvElement *element= this .m_list_elements.At(i); if (element== NULL || !element.Displayed() ) continue ; element.Show(); } CGCnvElement::Update(); }





In the method setting and returning the mouse status relative to the form, add the code block filling the bit of the m_mouse_state_flags variable responsible for the location of the cursor inside the control area:

ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE CForm::MouseFormState( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam) { this .m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED; ENUM_MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE state= this .m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); this .m_mouse_state_flags= this .m_mouse.GetMouseFlags(); if (CGCnvElement::CursorInsideElement( this .m_mouse.CoordX(), this .m_mouse.CoordY())) { this .m_mouse_state_flags |= ( 0x0001 << 8 ); if (CGCnvElement::CursorInsideActiveArea( this .m_mouse.CoordX(), this .m_mouse.CoordY())) this .m_mouse_state_flags |= ( 0x0001 << 9 ); else this .m_mouse_state_flags &= 0xFDFF ; if (CGCnvElement::CursorInsideControlArea( this .m_mouse.CoordX(), this .m_mouse.CoordY())) this .m_mouse_state_flags |= ( 0x0001 << 10 ); else this .m_mouse_state_flags &= 0xFBFF ; if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0001 )!= 0 || ( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0002 )!= 0 || ( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0010 )!= 0 ) this .m_mouse_form_state=(( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0200 )!= 0 ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED); else { if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0080 )!= 0 ) this .m_mouse_form_state=(( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0200 )!= 0 ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL); else this .m_mouse_form_state=(( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0200 )!= 0 ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED); } } else { this .m_mouse_form_state= ( (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0001 )!= 0 || ( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0002 )!= 0 || ( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0010 )!= 0 ) ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED ); } return this .m_mouse_form_state; }

If the CursorInsideControlArea() method returns true, this means the cursor is inside the form control area. In this case, we need to set bit 10 (set to 1) indicating that. If the cursor is outside the control area, bit 10 is removed (set to zero).





Shorten the mouse event handler by writing all 'switch' operator cases in one string:

void CForm::OnMouseEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { switch (id) { case MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : this .MouseInsideNotPressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : this .MouseInsidePressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : this .MouseInsideWhellHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : this .MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED : this .MouseActiveAreaPressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL : this .MouseActiveAreaWhellHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED : this .MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : this .MouseScrollAreaNotPressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED : this .MouseScrollAreaPressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL : this .MouseScrollAreaWhellHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; default : break ; } this .m_mouse_event_last=(ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT)id; }

Thus, the method becomes more readable.



Add the blanks for handling new "previous" states to the last mouse event handler:

void CForm::OnMouseEventPostProcessing( void ) { if (! this .IsVisible() || ! this .Enabled()) return ; ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE state= this .GetMouseState(); switch (state) { case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE : if ( this .MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED || this .MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED || this .MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED || this .MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT) { this .SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorInit(), false ); this .SetBorderColor( this .BorderColorInit(), false ); this .m_mouse_event_last=ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT(state+MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT); } break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_NOT_PRESSED: case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_WHEEL : break ; default : break ; } }

In the future, I may need to handle these events, which were the last ones relative to the object, so I have immediately added the blanks for these event handlers here. At the moment, they are not handled in any way.







In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\WinFormBase.mqh base WinForms object class file, namely in the method redrawing the object, add the check for the object display flag. If the object should not be displayed, then there is no need to redraw it as well:

void CWinFormBase::Redraw( bool redraw) { if ( this .TypeGraphElement()<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE || ! this .Displayed() ) return ; CShadowObj *shadow= this .GetShadowObj(); if ( this .IsShadow() && shadow!= NULL ) { shadow.Erase(); int x=shadow.CoordXRelative(); int y=shadow.CoordYRelative(); if (redraw) shadow.Draw( 0 , 0 ,shadow.Blur(),redraw); shadow.SetCoordXRelative(x); shadow.SetCoordYRelative(y); } if (redraw) { this .Erase( this .m_array_colors_bg, this .Opacity(), this .m_gradient_v, this .m_gradient_c,redraw); this .Done(); } else this .Erase(); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .ElementsTotal();i++) { CWinFormBase *element= this .GetElement(i); if (element== NULL ) continue ; if (redraw) element.Redraw(redraw); } if (redraw && this .GetMain()== NULL ) :: ChartRedraw ( this . ChartID ()); }





In the method returning the description of the element integer property, add the code block to return the descriptions of new graphical element properties:

string CWinFormBase::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property, bool only_prop= false ) { return ( property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .TypeElementDescription() ) : //---... //---... property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_WIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_WIDTH)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_RIGHT)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_RIGHT)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_RIGHT)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_RIGHT)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_BOTTOM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_BOTTOM)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_BOTTOM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_BOTTOM)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_BOTTOM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_BOTTOM)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_BOTTOM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_BOTTOM)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_LEFT_AREA_WIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_LEFT_AREA_WIDTH)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_BOTTOM_AREA_WIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_BOTTOM_AREA_WIDTH)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_RIGHT_AREA_WIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_RIGHT_AREA_WIDTH)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_TOP_AREA_WIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_TOP_AREA_WIDTH)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_COLLAPSED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_COLLAPSED)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_MIN_SIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_MIN_SIZE)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_COLLAPSED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_COLLAPSED)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_MIN_SIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_MIN_SIZE)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); }

Depending on the property passed to the method, a description string is created and returned. If the property is not supported by the object, then instead of the value of the property, an entry indicating that the property is not supported is displayed. Depending on the only_prop flag, we either display a property name alone, or show it together with a value assigned to it.



Now we can start creating a new library object.





Auxiliary separator object class

Auxiliary library objects are not full-fledged controls but are used to build such objects. We need the separator object to indicate that we can move the area that separates two panels in the SplitContainer control. By moving this object with the mouse, we will call the event handler of the SplitContainer control, where this event will be handled and the sizes of the panels will be changed. At the same time, we may need such an object to interact with other controls, so it will be located in the auxiliary objects folder and used in the necessary controls.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Helpers\, create the new Splitter.mqh file of the CSplitter class.

The class should be inherited from the library WinForms object base class and its file should be included into the file of the created class:

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\WinFormBase.mqh" class CSplitter : public CWinFormBase { }





In the protected section of the class, we will declare a virtual method that draws a grid (object hatching) and a protected constructor. In the public section of the class, declare a parametric constructor and methods for redrawing and clearing the background of a graphical element:



class CSplitter : public CWinFormBase { private : protected : virtual void DrawGrid( void ); CSplitter( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); public : CSplitter( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); virtual void Redraw( bool redraw); virtual void Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ); virtual void Erase( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ); };

The method that draws the grid of an object is declared virtual in case you need to make derived classes with a different rendering.

Let's take a closer look at the declared methods.





Protected class constructor:

CSplitter::CSplitter( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type , const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CWinFormBase( type ,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement( type ); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_HELPER; this .SetPaddingAll( 0 ); this .SetMarginAll( 0 ); this .SetBorderSizeAll( 0 ); }

In the formal constructor parameters, we pass the type of the created object, which is passed to the parent class constructor in the initialization string. The type passed to the constructor is set in the class body and the library graphical object type is set as an auxiliary object. The Padding and Margin values, as well as frame size are set to zero.







Parametric constructor:

CSplitter::CSplitter( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CWinFormBase( GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER ,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_HELPER; this .SetPaddingAll( 0 ); this .SetMarginAll( 0 ); this .SetBorderSizeAll( 0 ); this .SetDisplayed( false ); }

Here everything is similar to the protected constructor, but the graphical element type is set directly and not passed in the formal parameters.







The method redrawing an object:

void CSplitter::Redraw( bool redraw) { if (! this .Displayed()) return ; this .Erase( this .BackgroundColor(), this .Opacity(), true ); }

If the flag of displaying an object on a visible and accessible control is disabled, then there is no need to redraw the object. We simply exit the method. If the display flag is set, call the method for filling the object with color.





The methods that clear an element by filling it with color and opacity:

void CSplitter::Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ) { if (! this .Displayed()) return ; CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop(colour,opacity, false ); this .DrawGrid(); this .Crop(); this .Update(redraw); } void CSplitter::Erase( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ) { if (! this .Displayed()) return ; CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop(colors,opacity,vgradient,cycle, false ); this .DrawGrid(); this .Crop(); this .Update(redraw); }

The logic of the methods is fully commented in the code. The first method fills the background with a single color, the second — with a gradient.







The method drawing the grid:

void CSplitter::DrawGrid( void ) { for ( int y= 0 ;y< this .Height()- 1 ;y++) for ( int x= 0 ;x< this .Width();x++) this .SetPixel(x,y, this .ForeColor(), uchar ( y% 2 == 0 ? ( x% 2 == 0 ? 255 : 0 ) : ( x% 2 == 0 ? 0 : 255 ))); }

We need to fill the background of the object with dots in a checkerboard pattern. To do this, arrange two loops: a loop through rows and a loop through columns.

If the string is even , then:

, then: If the column is even, set a dot with full opacity ,

,

If the column is odd, set a dot with full transparency .

. If the string is odd , then:

, then: If the column is even, set a dot with full transparency ,

,

If the column is odd, set a dot with full opacity .



Thus, we fill the entire background with dots arranged in a checkerboard pattern.



This is all that is needed at this stage for the separator object class to work.

Now we need to include it into the SplitContainer control class, as well as create and manage it.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\SplitContainer.mqh, namely in the class private section, declare the variables for storing panel and separator coordinates and size, as well as declare the method for setting the panel parameters:

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "Container.mqh" #include "..\Helpers\SplitContainerPanel.mqh" #include "..\Helpers\Splitter.mqh" class CSplitContainer : public CContainer { private : int m_panel1_x; int m_panel1_y; int m_panel1_w; int m_panel1_h; int m_panel2_x; int m_panel2_y; int m_panel2_w; int m_panel2_h; int m_splitter_x; int m_splitter_y; int m_splitter_w; int m_splitter_h; virtual CGCnvElement *CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int element_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity); bool SetsPanelParams( void ); public :





In the public section of the class, declare/write new methods, change the returned type of the methods for receiving the pointers on the panel (to fix the error arising during a separate compilation of the CSplitContainerPanel class file), while the implementation of some methods is made outside the class, only the declaration of methods is left here:



public : void CreatePanels( void ); CWinFormBase *GetPanel( const int index) { return CForm::GetElement(index); } CWinFormBase *GetPanel1( void ) { return this .GetPanel( 0 ); } CWinFormBase *GetPanel2( void ) { return this .GetPanel( 1 ); } CGCnvElement *GetPanelElement( const int panel, const int index); CGCnvElement *GetPanelElementByType( const int panel, const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int index); CGCnvElement *GetPanelElementByName( const int panel, const string name); CSplitter *GetSplitter( void ) { return this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER, 0 ); } void SetPanel1MinSize( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_MIN_SIZE, value ); } int Panel1MinSize( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_MIN_SIZE); } void SetPanel2MinSize( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_MIN_SIZE, value ); } int Panel2MinSize( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_MIN_SIZE); } void SetPanel1Collapsed( const int flag); bool Panel1Collapsed( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_COLLAPSED); } void SetPanel2Collapsed( const int flag); bool Panel2Collapsed( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_COLLAPSED); } void SetSplitterDistance( const int value ); int SplitterDistance( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_DISTANCE); } void SetSplitterFixed( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_FIXED,flag); } bool SplitterFixed( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_FIXED); } void SetSplitterWidth( const int value ); int SplitterWidth( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_WIDTH); } void SetSplitterOrientation( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION, value ); } ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION SplitterOrientation( void ) const { return (ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION); } void SetFixedPanel( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLIT_CONTAINER_FIXED_PANEL value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_FIXED_PANEL, value ); } ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLIT_CONTAINER_FIXED_PANEL FixedPanel( void ) const { return (ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLIT_CONTAINER_FIXED_PANEL) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_FIXED_PANEL); } bool CreateNewElement( const int panel_index, const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity, const bool redraw); virtual void OnChartEvent( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual void MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); CSplitContainer( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); };





In the method that creates a new graphical object, add yet another object type that can be created:



CGCnvElement *CSplitContainer::CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { CGCnvElement *element= NULL ; switch (type) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL : element= new CSplitContainerPanel( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER : element= new CSplitter( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; default : break ; } if (element== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .TypeElementDescription(type)); return element; }

Since now we need to create a separator inside the object in addition to the panels, the method should be able to do this. The added string creates a new separator object.







In the method creating the panels, add the code block for creating a separator object:

void CSplitContainer::CreatePanels( void ) { this .m_list_elements.Clear(); if ( this .SetsPanelParams()) { if (! this .CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL, this .m_panel1_x, this .m_panel1_y, this .m_panel1_w, this .m_panel1_h, clrNONE , 255 , true , false )) return ; if (! this .CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL, this .m_panel2_x, this .m_panel2_y, this .m_panel2_w, this .m_panel2_h, clrNONE , 255 , true , false )) return ; if (! this .CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER, this .m_splitter_x, this .m_splitter_y, this .m_splitter_w, this .m_splitter_h, clrNONE , 255 , true , false )) return ; CSplitter *splitter= this .GetSplitter(); if (splitter!= NULL ) { splitter.SetMovable( true ); splitter.SetDisplayed( false ); splitter.Hide(); } } }

Here: if failed to create a separator object, leave the method. Next, get the pointer to the created separator object, set the relocation flag for it (it will also need to be moved with the mouse), set the flag indicating that it does not need to be displayed and hide the created object.

Creation of the panels has also been changed. Now we first set the parameters to the panels in the new method SetsPanelParams(), which will be discussed below. Depending on the location of the separator and collapsed panels flags, their initial coordinates and size are set in the new variables designed for this purpose. Theur values are passed to the panel creation methods.







The method that sets the panel parameters:

bool CSplitContainer::SetsPanelParams( void ) { switch ( this .SplitterOrientation()) { case CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_VERTICAL : if (! this .Panel1Collapsed() && ! this .Panel2Collapsed()) { this .m_panel1_x= 0 ; this .m_panel1_y= 0 ; this .m_panel1_w= this .SplitterDistance(); this .m_panel1_h= this .Height(); this .m_panel2_x= this .SplitterDistance()+ this .SplitterWidth(); this .m_panel2_y= 0 ; this .m_panel2_w= this .Width()- this .m_panel2_x; this .m_panel2_h= this .Height(); this .m_splitter_x= this .SplitterDistance(); this .m_splitter_y= 0 ; this .m_splitter_w= this .SplitterWidth(); this .m_splitter_h= this .Height(); } else if ( this .Panel2Collapsed()) { this .m_panel1_x= 0 ; this .m_panel1_y= 0 ; this .m_panel1_w= this .Width(); this .m_panel1_h= this .Height(); this .m_panel2_x= this .SplitterDistance()+ this .SplitterWidth(); this .m_panel2_y= 0 ; this .m_panel2_w= this .Width()- this .m_panel2_x; this .m_panel2_h= this .Height(); this .m_splitter_x=- this .SplitterWidth(); this .m_splitter_y= 0 ; this .m_splitter_w= this .SplitterWidth(); this .m_splitter_h= this .Height(); } else if ( this .Panel1Collapsed()) { this .m_panel1_x= 0 ; this .m_panel1_y= 0 ; this .m_panel1_w= this .SplitterDistance(); this .m_panel1_h= this .Height(); this .m_panel2_x= 0 ; this .m_panel2_y= 0 ; this .m_panel2_w= this .Width(); this .m_panel2_h= this .Height(); this .m_splitter_x=- this .SplitterWidth(); this .m_splitter_y= 0 ; this .m_splitter_w= this .SplitterWidth(); this .m_splitter_h= this .Height(); } break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_HORISONTAL : if (! this .Panel1Collapsed() && ! this .Panel2Collapsed()) { this .m_panel1_x= 0 ; this .m_panel1_y= 0 ; this .m_panel1_w= this .Width(); this .m_panel1_h= this .SplitterDistance(); this .m_panel2_x= 0 ; this .m_panel2_y= this .SplitterDistance()+ this .SplitterWidth(); this .m_panel2_w= this .Width(); this .m_panel2_h= this .Height()- this .m_panel2_y; this .m_splitter_x= 0 ; this .m_splitter_y= this .SplitterDistance(); this .m_splitter_w= this .Width(); this .m_splitter_h= this .SplitterWidth(); } else if ( this .Panel2Collapsed()) { this .m_panel1_x= 0 ; this .m_panel1_y= 0 ; this .m_panel1_w= this .Width(); this .m_panel1_h= this .Height(); this .m_panel2_x= 0 ; this .m_panel2_y= this .SplitterDistance()+ this .SplitterWidth(); this .m_panel2_w= this .Width(); this .m_panel2_h= this .Height()- this .m_panel2_y; this .m_splitter_x= 0 ; this .m_splitter_y=- this .SplitterDistance(); this .m_splitter_w= this .Width(); this .m_splitter_h= this .SplitterWidth(); } else if ( this .Panel1Collapsed()) { this .m_panel1_x= 0 ; this .m_panel1_y= 0 ; this .m_panel1_w= this .Width(); this .m_panel1_h= this .SplitterDistance(); this .m_panel2_x= 0 ; this .m_panel2_y= 0 ; this .m_panel2_w= this .Width(); this .m_panel2_h= this .Height(); this .m_splitter_x= 0 ; this .m_splitter_y=- this .SplitterDistance(); this .m_splitter_w= this .Width(); this .m_splitter_h= this .SplitterWidth(); } break ; default : return false ; break ; } this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X, this .m_splitter_x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y, this .m_splitter_y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH, this .m_splitter_w); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT, this .m_splitter_h); return true ; }

Depending on the separator location (vertically or horizontally) and panel states (both panels are collapsed) or only one of them), set the panels and separator coordinates and sizes to the service variables. At the end of the method, the separator parameters set in the method are written to the properties of the coordinates and dimensions of the control area.







The method that sets the collapsed flag for panel 1:

void CSplitContainer::SetPanel1Collapsed( const int flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_COLLAPSED,flag); if ( this .Panel1Collapsed()) { this .SetPanel2Collapsed( false ); if ( this .GetPanel1()!= NULL ) { this .GetPanel1().SetDisplayed( false ); this .GetPanel1().Hide(); } if ( this .GetPanel2()!= NULL ) { this .GetPanel2().SetDisplayed( true ); this .GetPanel2().Show(); this .GetPanel2().BringToTop(); } } }

The method is fully commented in the code. In addition to the fact that we set the flag for collapsing the panel (if false is passed to the method), we also hide it and set the non-display flag for it. The panel 2 is displayed on the foreground with the display flag.

The method that sets the collapsed flag for panel 2:



void CSplitContainer::SetPanel2Collapsed( const int flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_COLLAPSED,flag); if (Panel2Collapsed()) { this .SetPanel1Collapsed( false ); if ( this .GetPanel2()!= NULL ) { this .GetPanel2().SetDisplayed( false ); this .GetPanel2().Hide(); } if ( this .GetPanel1()!= NULL ) { this .GetPanel1().SetDisplayed( true ); this .GetPanel1().Show(); this .GetPanel1().BringToTop(); } } }

The logic of the method is similar to the one discussed above, but applies to panel 2.





The method setting the separator distance from the edge:

void CSplitContainer::SetSplitterDistance( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_DISTANCE, value ); switch ( this .SplitterOrientation()) { case CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_VERTICAL : this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X, this .SplitterDistance()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y, 0 ); break ; default : this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y, this .SplitterDistance()); break ; } }

Since the origin of the coordinates of the object control area depends on the location of the separator, then depending on the direction of the separator, we set the coordinates of the separator into the control region — it is a physical representation of this virtual region.







The method setting the separator width:

void CSplitContainer::SetSplitterWidth( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_WIDTH, value ); switch ( this .SplitterOrientation()) { case CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_VERTICAL : this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH, this .SplitterWidth()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT, this .Height()); break ; default : this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH, this .Width()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT, this .SplitterWidth()); break ; } }

The method is the same as above. Depending on the direction of the separator, we set the dimensions of the separator into the control area, so it physically displays this virtual area.



The event handler:

void CSplitContainer:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CGCnvElement:: OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id==WF_CONTROL_EVENT_SPLITTER_MOVE) { CSplitter *splitter= this .GetSplitter(); if (splitter== NULL ) return ; int x=( int )lparam; int y=( int )dparam; switch ( this .SplitterOrientation()) { case CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_VERTICAL : y= this .CoordY(); if (x< this .CoordX()+ this .Panel1MinSize()) x= this .CoordX()+ this .Panel1MinSize(); if (x> this .CoordX()+ this .Width()- this .Panel2MinSize()- this .SplitterWidth()) x= this .CoordX()+ this .Width()- this .Panel2MinSize()- this .SplitterWidth(); break ; default : x= this .CoordX(); if (y< this .CoordY()+ this .Panel1MinSize()) y= this .CoordY()+ this .Panel1MinSize(); if (y> this .CoordY()+ this .Height()- this .Panel2MinSize()- this .SplitterWidth()) y= this .CoordY()+ this .Height()- this .Panel2MinSize()- this .SplitterWidth(); break ; } if (splitter.Move(x,y, true )) { splitter.SetCoordXRelative(splitter.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); splitter.SetCoordYRelative(splitter.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); CSplitContainerPanel *p1= this .GetPanel1(); CSplitContainerPanel *p2= this .GetPanel2(); if (p1== NULL || p2== NULL ) return ; this .SetSplitterDistance(! this .SplitterOrientation() ? splitter.CoordX()- this .CoordX() : splitter.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); if ( this .SetsPanelParams()) { if (p1.Resize( this .m_panel1_w, this .m_panel1_h, true )) { if (p2.Move( this .CoordX()+ this .m_panel2_x, this .CoordY()+ this .m_panel2_y, true )) { if (p2.Resize( this .m_panel2_w, this .m_panel2_h, true )) { p2.SetCoordXRelative(p2.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); p2.SetCoordYRelative(p2.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); } } } } } } }

The method logic is fully described in the code comments. In short, the handler receives the "Separator movement" event ID and calculates the panel new coordinates and sizes. Panel1 always stays at its coordinates and only resizes as the separator is moved. The panel 2, in addition to resizing, should also move after the separator since its initial coordinates are tied to it. Accordingly, the panel is resized so that it always remains inside its container when following the separator.







'The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse buttons are not clicked' event handler:



void CSplitContainer::MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { CSplitter *splitter= this .GetSplitter(); if (splitter== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ELM_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_GRAPH_ELEMENT_OBJ), ": " , this .TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER)); return ; } if (!splitter.Displayed()) { splitter.SetDisplayed( true ); splitter.Show(); splitter.Redraw( true ); } }

The method logic is described in the code comments. When we move the mouse cursor over the control area, an event is generated that is sent to the mouse event handler of the CForm class form object. Inside the handler, there is a redirect to handle each event in its own virtual method. In the form object, all these methods do nothing — they should be overridden in derived classes. In this class of the SplitContainer control, such a handler receives the pointer to the separator object, and if it is not displayed (its display flag is reset), then the display flag is set for it. The object itself is displayed and redrawn.







Slightly improve the SplitContainer control panel object class.

In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Helpers\SplitContainerPanel.mqh class file, namely in the public section, set the methods for setting the collapsed panel flags and declare the method for displaying the panel and the "The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse buttons are not clicked" event handler:



class CSplitContainerPanel : public CContainer { private : virtual CGCnvElement *CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int element_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity); protected : CSplitContainerPanel( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); public : void SetCollapsed( const bool flag) { this .SetDisplayed( !flag ); } bool Collapsed( void ) const { return ! this .Displayed(); } virtual void Show( void ); virtual void DrawFrame( void ); virtual void Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ); virtual void Erase( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ); virtual void MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); CSplitContainerPanel( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); };





The SetCollapsed() and Collapsed() methods are the opposite of the SetDisplayed() and Displayed() methods. Therefore, they are called inside the declared methods, but the flag passed to the method or returned from the method is inverted.







In the method creating a new graphical object, add creation of a separator object:

CGCnvElement *CSplitContainerPanel::CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { CGCnvElement *element= NULL ; switch (type) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT : element= new CGCnvElement(type, this .ID(),obj_num, this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM : element= new CForm( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER : element= new CContainer( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX : element= new CGroupBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL : element= new CPanel( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : element= new CLabel( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX : element= new CCheckBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON : element= new CRadioButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON : element= new CButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX : element= new CListBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM : element= new CListBoxItem( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX : element= new CCheckedListBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX : element= new CButtonListBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER : element= new CTabHeader( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD : element= new CTabField( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL : element= new CTabControl( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON : element= new CArrowButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP : element= new CArrowUpButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN : element= new CArrowDownButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT : element= new CArrowLeftButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT : element= new CArrowRightButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX : element= new CArrowUpDownBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX : element= new CArrowLeftRightBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER : element= new CSplitContainer( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER : element= new CSplitter( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; default : break ; } if (element== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .TypeElementDescription(type)); return element; }

It is clear that all auxiliary objects do not represent any value taken separately, but all container objects should still be able to create all possible objects within themselves. Therefore, I implement the creation of all existing and new objects in container objects, regardless of which category of library objects they belong to.

The method displaying the panel:

void CSplitContainerPanel::Show( void ) { if ( this .Collapsed()) return ; CForm::Show(); }

Here, we first check the flag of the collapsed panel, and if the panel is in a collapsed state, then there is nothing to display, so we leave. Otherwise, we display the panel using the method of the form object parent class.





"The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse buttons are not clicked" event handler:



void CSplitContainerPanel::MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { CSplitContainer * base = this .GetBase(); if ( base ==NULL) return ; CSplitter *splitter= base .GetSplitter(); if (splitter==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ELM_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_GRAPH_ELEMENT_OBJ), ": " , this .TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER)); return ; } if (splitter.Displayed()) { splitter.SetDisplayed( false ); splitter.Hide(); } }

The logic of the method is commented in the code. In short, when we move the cursor away from the control area of the SplitContainer control, the cursor immediately lands on the area of the first or second panel of that control. Thus, we cannot determine in the object of the CSplitContainer class that the cursor has left the control area — the cursor immediately falls on the panel object attached to the container. This is the panel object where the event of the cursor located over the form or its active area is reiggered. Therefore, we need to get the pointer to the separator from the base object in the mouse event handler and hide the received separator, which is done here.







In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\Container.mqh file of the container object class, namely in its method setting the parameters for the bound object, add the code block for setting the parameters of a newly created separator object:

void CContainer::SetObjParams(CWinFormBase *obj, const color colour) { obj.SetMain( this .GetMain()== NULL ? this .GetObject() : this .GetMain()); obj.SetBase( this .GetObject()); obj.SetForeColor( this .ForeColor(), true ); if (obj.TypeGraphElement()<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER || obj.TypeGraphElement()>GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER) obj.SetGroup( this .Group()); switch (obj.TypeGraphElement()) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX : obj.SetBorderColor(obj.BackgroundColor(), true ); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON : obj.SetForeColor(colour== clrNONE ? this .ForeColor() : colour, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(obj.ForeColor(), true ); obj.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL, true ); obj.SetOpacity( 0 , false ); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM : obj.SetForeColor( this .ForeColor(), true ); obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour== clrNONE ? CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_COLOR : colour, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(obj.ForeColor(), true ); obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX : obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour== clrNONE ? CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_COLOR : colour, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR, true ); obj.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL : obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour== clrNONE ? CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_BACK_COLOR : colour, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_BORDER_COLOR, true ); obj.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); obj.SetOpacity(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_OPACITY); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER : obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour== clrNONE ? CLR_CANV_NULL : colour, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_CANV_NULL, true ); obj.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); obj.SetOpacity( 0 ); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL: obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour== clrNONE ? CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SPLIT_CONTAINER_BACK_COLOR : colour, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SPLIT_CONTAINER_BORDER_COLOR, true ); obj.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER : obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour== clrNONE ? CLR_CANV_NULL : colour, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_CANV_NULL, true ); obj.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); obj.SetOpacity( 0 ); obj.SetDisplayed( false ); obj.Hide(); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT : obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_COLOR, true ); obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); break ; default : break ; } obj.Crop(); }

For the newly created separator object, set a transparent background color (if a color is passed to the clrNONE method) and transparent frame color, set the object to full transparency, as well as the non-display flag and hide the created object — initially, the separator object should not be visible.





In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh file of the collection class of graphical elements, namely in its event handler, add the code block to handle moving the separator object:

if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { if (form!= NULL ) { if (move) { int x= this .m_mouse.CoordX()-form.OffsetX(); int y= this .m_mouse.CoordY()-form.OffsetY(); int chart_width=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (form. ChartID (), CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ,form.SubWindow()); int chart_height=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (form. ChartID (), CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,form.SubWindow()); if (form_index== WRONG_VALUE ) { if (form.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER) { CWinFormBase *base=form.GetBase(); if (base== NULL ) return ; const long lp=x; const double dp=y; base. OnChartEvent ( WF_CONTROL_EVENT_SPLITTER_MOVE ,lp,dp,sparam); } if (x< 0 ) x= 0 ; if (x>chart_width-form.Width()) x=chart_width-form.Width(); if (y< 0 ) y= 0 ; if (y>chart_height-form.Height()) y=chart_height-form.Height(); if (!:: ChartGetInteger (form. ChartID (), CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK )) {

In the method, inside the block for handling the movement of a graphical object, we check the type of the object being moved, and if it is a separator object, then we call its event handler sending the WF_CONTROL_EVENT_SPLITTER_MOVE event to it. Inside the event handler of this graphical element, this event is handled as discussed above.



These are all the library changes and improvements I have planned for the current article.

Let's test the results.







Test

To perform the test, I will use the EA from the previous article and save it in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part121\ as TestDoEasy121.mq5.

All we need to change in the EA is coordinates and size of text labels on SplitContainer control panels:

for ( int j= 0 ;j< 2 ;j++) { CSplitContainerPanel *panel=split_container.GetPanel(j); if (panel== NULL ) continue ; if (split_container.CreateNewElement(j,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL, 3 , 3 , panel.Width()- 6 ,panel.Height()- 6 , clrDodgerBlue , 255 , true , false )) { CLabel *label=split_container.GetPanelElementByType(j,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL, 0 ); if (label== NULL ) continue ; label.SetTextAlign( ANCHOR_CENTER ); label.SetText(TextByLanguage( "Панель" , "Panel" )+ string (j+ 1 )); } }

Why? If the size of text labels match the dimensions of the panels, on which they are created, then when the cursor leaves the control area, it will not find itself on the panel area but on the text label area instead. Thus, the separator object cannot be hidden. This is a flaw that needs to be fixed. I will do that while developing the SplitContainer control further.

Compile the EA and launch it on the chart:





All works fine except for redrawing delays. Unfortunately, I was not able to find the reason for these freezes on my low-power old laptop. Possibly, the laptop was so overloaded with processes that it was not able to smoothly display changes in the coordinates and sizes of the panels, or perhaps the code needs further optimization. I noticed that such freezes are occasional. But in any case, the library code will be subject to optimization after its development is completed. Besides, displaying/hiding the separator object does not always work reliably. I will also solve this when developing the control.







What's next?

In the next article, I will continue developing the SplitContainer control and start creating the functionality for changing the parameters of an already created control.



All files of the current library version, test EA and chart event control indicator for MQL5 are attached below for you to test and download. Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments.

Back to contents

*Previous articles within the series:





DoEasy. Controls (Part 13): Optimizing interaction of WinForms objects with the mouse, starting the development of the TabControl WinForms object

DoEasy. Controls (Part 14): New algorithm for naming graphical elements. Continuing work on the TabControl WinForms object

DoEasy. Controls (Part 15): TabControl WinForms object — several rows of tab headers, tab handling methods

DoEasy. Controls (Part 16): TabControl WinForms object — several rows of tab headers, stretching headers to fit the container

DoEasy. Controls (Part 17): Cropping invisible object parts, auxiliary arrow buttons WinForms objects

DoEasy. Controls (Part 18): Functionality for scrolling tabs in TabControl

DoEasy. Controls (Part 19): Scrolling tabs in TabControl, WinForms object events

DoEasy. Controls (Part 20): SplitContainer WinForms object









