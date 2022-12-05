DoEasy. Controls (Part 22): SplitContainer. Changing the properties of the created object

Contents

Concept

The SplitContainer control in the library is created with default values. We can change the properties of an object after creating it, but its appearance will not change. To prevent this from happening, redraw the object with new values of its properties after changing its property.

In the current article, which is relatively small, we will finalize the methods for setting the properties of a control so that all changes to its properties can immediately change its appearance.







Improving library classes

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh, add two new events to the list of possible events for WinForms controls:

enum ENUM_WF_CONTROL_EVENT { WF_CONTROL_EVENT_NO_EVENT = GRAPH_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK, WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_CANCEL, WF_CONTROL_EVENT_MOVING, WF_CONTROL_EVENT_STOP_MOVING, WF_CONTROL_EVENT_TAB_SELECT, WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_LEFT, WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_RIGHT, WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_UP, WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_DOWN , }; #define WF_CONTROL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_DOWN+ 1 )

Some controls should respond to their movement and send events to the program or to the parent control they operate in. For example, when a slider in the scroll area is captured by the mouse and moved, it should send an event about its movement and the values, by which it was moved. Similarly, the separator in the SplitContainer control should respond to its movement.

In its current implementation, it changes its appearance when the mouse cursor is hovered over it. When it is moved, it sends an event to the parent element, which reacts to this event by resizing its panels. Subsequently, I will finalize this behavior, and the object, when hovering the mouse, will be outlined by a rectangle drawn with a dotted line. When captured by the mouse, it will be filled with a hatched area. When releasing the mouse (completing the move), the separator will get back its original appearance.

I have added two new events in order to respond to such events (moving a control and completing its movement) correctly and in time. I have removed the very last event WF_CONTROL_EVENT_SPLITTER_MOVE from the list, since now it can be replaced with the WF_CONTROL_EVENT_MOVING event, which is universal for all controls. Since the last event on the list is now the WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_DOWN event, enter it into the calculation of the next event code value.







If we run the EA from the previous article and start moving the main panel, then its separator will not be visible on the SplitContainer control. This is correct since it should be hidden until the mouse cursor is hovered over it. But if the separator object is moved at least once, then after that any movement of the main panel will cause this hidden control to be displayed.

This is a logic error that was hard to find. But now I have the solution. The BringToTop() method works so that it first hides the object and then shows it, thereby bringing it to the foreground. It was in this method that the hidden separator object became visible, since the method does not take into account the state of the flag indicating the need to draw the element.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh, namely in the method setting the object above all the rest, add checking the flag indicating the necessity of drawing the element. If the object should not be displayed, then just leave the method:

void CForm::BringToTop( void ) { if (! this .Displayed()) return ; if ( this .m_shadow) { if ( this .m_shadow_obj!= NULL ) this .m_shadow_obj.BringToTop(); } CGCnvElement::BringToTop(); int total= this .m_list_elements.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CGCnvElement *obj= this .m_list_elements.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; if (!obj.Displayed()) continue ; obj.BringToTop(); } }

Add the same check to the list of all attached objects — skip the objects, for which the drawing necessity flag is disabled to prevent bringing the object to the foreground.



In the handler of the last mouse event, add checking the object drawing necessity flag:

void CForm::OnMouseEventPostProcessing( void ) { if (! this .IsVisible() || ! this .Enabled() || ! this .Displayed() ) return ; ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE state= this .GetMouseState(); switch (state) {

Previously, the last mouse event was not handled for hidden and inactive objects. Currently, the objects that are not to be displayed are not handled as well.







In the SplitContainer control panel object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Helpers\SplitContainerPanel.mqh, add checking the object drawing necessity flag in the element clearing methods:

void CSplitContainerPanel::Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ) { if (! this .Displayed()) return ; CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop(colour,opacity, false ); if ( this .BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE) this .DrawFrame(); this .Crop(); this .Update(redraw); } void CSplitContainerPanel::Erase( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ) { if (! this .Displayed()) return ; CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop(colors,opacity,vgradient,cycle, false ); if ( this .BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE) this .DrawFrame(); this .Crop(); this .Update(redraw); }

These checks also serve to prevent the panel from being unintentionally displayed if it is hidden (collapsed) in the SplitContainer control.



If the SplitContainer control separator has the fixed separator flag set, then it should not interact with the mouse in any way. Accordingly, if the mouse cursor is hovered over the panel (the cursor left the separator and entered the panel), then it is not necessary to handle such an event for the fixed separator.

Add checking the fixed separator flag in 'The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse buttons are not clicked' event handler:

void CSplitContainerPanel::MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { CSplitContainer * base = this .GetBase(); if ( base ==NULL || base .SplitterFixed() ) return ; CSplitter *splitter= base .GetSplitter(); if (splitter==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ELM_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_GRAPH_ELEMENT_OBJ), ": " , this .TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER)); return ; } if (splitter.Displayed()) { splitter.SetDisplayed( false ); splitter.Hide(); } }

Such a check, in fact, simply restricts us from unnecessary actions. There is no need to get a separator object and hide it if it is already hidden from the beginning.

All major changes and improvements will be made in the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\SplitContainer.mqh file of the SplitContainer WinForms objects.

Declare the new methods for collapsing/expanding the control panels in the private section of the class:

bool SetsPanelParams( void ); void CollapsePanel1( void ); void ExpandPanel1( void ); void CollapsePanel2( void ); void ExpandPanel2( void ); public :





Implement declared methods outside the class body.



The collapsed panel will be hidden, while its display necessity property will be set to false:



void CSplitContainer::CollapsePanel1( void ) { CSplitContainerPanel *panel= this .GetPanel1(); if (panel== NULL ) return ; panel.SetDisplayed( false ); panel.Hide(); } void CSplitContainer::CollapsePanel2( void ) { CSplitContainerPanel *panel= this .GetPanel2(); if (panel== NULL ) return ; panel.SetDisplayed( false ); panel.Hide(); }





For the expanded panel, set the display necessity, show the panel and bring it to the foreground:



void CSplitContainer::ExpandPanel1( void ) { CSplitContainerPanel *panel= this .GetPanel1(); if (panel== NULL ) return ; panel.SetDisplayed( true ); panel.Show(); panel.BringToTop(); } void CSplitContainer::ExpandPanel2( void ) { CSplitContainerPanel *panel= this .GetPanel2(); if (panel== NULL ) return ; panel.SetDisplayed( true ); panel.Show(); panel.BringToTop(); }





Some of the methods for setting properties on objects in the library can either simply set a value to a property, or set a value to a property together with setting it to a graphical object. Let's implement the same feature for the class methods — either simply write the value to the property of the object, or, after writing the value to the property, redraw the entire object, since changing the property should lead to a change in the appearance of the SplitContainer control.

Add the flag indicating the necessity to set a value to the object property to the method formal parameters and move the implementation of the method outside the class body removing it here:

void SetSplitterDistance( const int value , const bool only_prop ); int SplitterDistance( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_DISTANCE); } void SetSplitterFixed( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_FIXED,flag); } bool SplitterFixed( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_FIXED); } void SetSplitterWidth( const int value , const bool only_prop ); int SplitterWidth( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_WIDTH); } void SetSplitterOrientation( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION value , const bool only_prop ) ; ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION SplitterOrientation( void ) const { return (ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION); }





In order for the class object to independently handle the removal of the mouse cursor from the separator area, we need to add a virtual handler for the last mouse event. Let's declare it in the public section of the class:

virtual void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual void MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual void OnMouseEventPostProcessing( void ); CSplitContainer( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); };





In the class constructor, set the default value for the fixed separator property as "movable":

CSplitContainer::CSplitContainer( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CContainer(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_CONTAINER; this .SetBorderSizeAll( 0 ); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); this .SetPaddingAll( 0 ); this .SetMarginAll( 3 ); this .SetOpacity( 0 , true ); this .SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL, true ); this .SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_CANV_NULL); this .SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_CANV_NULL); this .SetBorderColor(CLR_CANV_NULL, true ); this .SetBorderColorMouseDown(CLR_CANV_NULL); this .SetBorderColorMouseOver(CLR_CANV_NULL); this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); this .SetSplitterFixed( false ); this .CreatePanels(); }

After object creation, the separator will be movable by default. If the separator should be made no-movable later, just set the property to true using the same method.







The method that sets the panel parameters has been changed.

Now the size equal to the size of the non-hidden panel will be set for all hidden panels. The panel, which at the same time remains visible, becomes equal to the size of its container, i.e. for the entire size of the SplitContainer object:

bool CSplitContainer::SetsPanelParams( void ) { switch ( this .SplitterOrientation()) { case CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_VERTICAL : if (! this .Panel1Collapsed() && ! this .Panel2Collapsed()) { this .m_panel1_x= 0 ; this .m_panel1_y= 0 ; this .m_panel1_w= this .SplitterDistance(); this .m_panel1_h= this .Height(); this .m_panel2_x= this .SplitterDistance()+ this .SplitterWidth(); this .m_panel2_y= 0 ; this .m_panel2_w= this .Width()- this .m_panel2_x; this .m_panel2_h= this .Height(); this .m_splitter_x= this .SplitterDistance(); this .m_splitter_y= 0 ; this .m_splitter_w= this .SplitterWidth(); this .m_splitter_h= this .Height(); } else { this .m_panel2_x= this .m_panel1_x= 0 ; this .m_panel2_y= this .m_panel1_y= 0 ; this .m_panel2_w= this .m_panel1_w= this .Width(); this .m_panel2_h= this .m_panel1_h= this .Height(); this .m_splitter_x= 0 ; this .m_splitter_y= 0 ; this .m_splitter_w= this .SplitterWidth(); this .m_splitter_h= this .Height(); } break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_HORISONTAL : if (! this .Panel1Collapsed() && ! this .Panel2Collapsed()) { this .m_panel1_x= 0 ; this .m_panel1_y= 0 ; this .m_panel1_w= this .Width(); this .m_panel1_h= this .SplitterDistance(); this .m_panel2_x= 0 ; this .m_panel2_y= this .SplitterDistance()+ this .SplitterWidth(); this .m_panel2_w= this .Width(); this .m_panel2_h= this .Height()- this .m_panel2_y; this .m_splitter_x= 0 ; this .m_splitter_y= this .SplitterDistance(); this .m_splitter_w= this .Width(); this .m_splitter_h= this .SplitterWidth(); } else { this .m_panel2_x= this .m_panel1_x= 0 ; this .m_panel2_y= this .m_panel1_y= 0 ; this .m_panel2_w= this .m_panel1_w= this .Width(); this .m_panel2_h= this .m_panel1_h= this .Height(); this .m_splitter_x= 0 ; this .m_splitter_y= 0 ; this .m_splitter_w= this .Width(); this .m_splitter_h= this .SplitterWidth(); } break ; default : return false ; break ; } this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X, this .m_splitter_x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y, this .m_splitter_y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH, this .m_splitter_w); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT, this .m_splitter_h); return true ; }





The method that sets the collapsed flag for panel 1:

void CSplitContainer::SetPanel1Collapsed( const int flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_COLLAPSED,flag); CSplitContainerPanel *p1= this .GetPanel1(); CSplitContainerPanel *p2= this .GetPanel2(); if (p1== NULL || p2== NULL ) return ; this .SetsPanelParams(); if ( this .Panel1Collapsed()) { if (p1.Move( this .CoordX()+ this .m_panel1_x, this .CoordY()+ this .m_panel1_y) && p1.Resize( this .m_panel1_w, this .m_panel1_h, false )) { p1.SetCoordXRelative(p1.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); p1.SetCoordYRelative(p1.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); this .CollapsePanel1(); } this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_COLLAPSED, false ); if (p2.Move( this .CoordX()+ this .m_panel2_x, this .CoordY()+ this .m_panel2_y) && p2.Resize( this .m_panel2_w, this .m_panel2_h, true )) { p2.SetCoordXRelative(p2.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); p2.SetCoordYRelative(p2.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); this .ExpandPanel2(); } } else { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_COLLAPSED, true ); if (p2.Move( this .CoordX()+ this .m_panel2_x, this .CoordY()+ this .m_panel2_y) && p2.Resize( this .m_panel2_w, this .m_panel2_h, false )) { p2.SetCoordXRelative(p2.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); p2.SetCoordYRelative(p2.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); this .CollapsePanel2(); } if (p1.Move( this .CoordX()+ this .m_panel1_x, this .CoordY()+ this .m_panel1_y) && p1.Resize( this .m_panel1_w, this .m_panel1_h, true )) { p1.SetCoordXRelative(p1.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); p1.SetCoordYRelative(p1.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); this .ExpandPanel1(); } } }

The logic of the method is commented in the code. Depending on the flag value passed to the method, either hide panel1 (the flag passed to the method is equal to true) and display panel2 expanding it to the full size of the container. If false is passed to the method, hide panel2, while panel1 is expanded to the full size of the container.





The method that sets the collapsed flag for panel 2:



void CSplitContainer::SetPanel2Collapsed( const int flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_COLLAPSED,flag); CSplitContainerPanel *p1= this .GetPanel1(); CSplitContainerPanel *p2= this .GetPanel2(); if (p1== NULL || p2== NULL ) return ; this .SetsPanelParams(); if ( this .Panel2Collapsed()) { if (p2.Move( this .CoordX()+ this .m_panel2_x, this .CoordY()+ this .m_panel2_y) && p2.Resize( this .m_panel2_w, this .m_panel2_h, false )) { p2.SetCoordXRelative(p2.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); p2.SetCoordYRelative(p2.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); this .CollapsePanel2(); } this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_COLLAPSED, false ); if (p1.Move( this .CoordX()+ this .m_panel1_x, this .CoordY()+ this .m_panel1_y) && p1.Resize( this .m_panel1_w, this .m_panel1_h, true )) { p1.SetCoordXRelative(p1.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); p1.SetCoordYRelative(p1.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); this .ExpandPanel1(); } } else { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_COLLAPSED, true ); if (p1.Move( this .CoordX()+ this .m_panel1_x, this .CoordY()+ this .m_panel1_y) && p1.Resize( this .m_panel1_w, this .m_panel1_h, false )) { p1.SetCoordXRelative(p1.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); p1.SetCoordYRelative(p1.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); this .CollapsePanel1(); } if (p2.Move( this .CoordX()+ this .m_panel2_x, this .CoordY()+ this .m_panel2_y) && p2.Resize( this .m_panel2_w, this .m_panel2_h, true )) { p2.SetCoordXRelative(p2.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); p2.SetCoordYRelative(p2.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); this .ExpandPanel2(); } } }

The logic of the method is similar to the logic of the above method, but the flags are set for panel2, while panel1 is hidden/displayed in accordance with whether panel2 is collapsed or expanded.





The method that sets the distance of the separator from the edge:

void CSplitContainer::SetSplitterDistance( const int value, const bool only_prop) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_DISTANCE,value); switch ( this .SplitterOrientation()) { case CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_VERTICAL : this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X, this .SplitterDistance()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y, 0 ); break ; default : this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y, this .SplitterDistance()); break ; } if (only_prop) return ; CSplitContainerPanel *p1= this .GetPanel1(); CSplitContainerPanel *p2= this .GetPanel2(); CSplitter *sp= this .GetSplitter(); if (p1== NULL || p2== NULL || sp== NULL ) return ; this .SetsPanelParams(); if (sp.Resize( this .m_splitter_w, this .m_splitter_h, false )) { if (sp.Move( this .CoordX()+ this .m_splitter_x, this .CoordY()+ this .m_splitter_y)) { sp.SetCoordXRelative(sp.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); sp.SetCoordYRelative(sp.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); if (p1.Resize( this .m_panel1_w, this .m_panel1_h, true )) { if (p2.Move( this .CoordX()+ this .m_panel2_x, this .CoordY()+ this .m_panel2_y, true )) { if (p2.Resize( this .m_panel2_w, this .m_panel2_h, true )) { p2.SetCoordXRelative(p2.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); p2.SetCoordYRelative(p2.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); } } } } } }

If the passed only_prop flag (set the property only) is false, we need to set new coordinates and sizes for the panels and the separator and rebuild the panels according to the new separator distance value apart from setting a new value to the "separator distance" property.





Method that sets the separator thickness:



void CSplitContainer::SetSplitterWidth( const int value, const bool only_prop) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_WIDTH,value); switch ( this .SplitterOrientation()) { case CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_VERTICAL : this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH, this .SplitterWidth()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT, this .Height()); break ; default : this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH, this .Width()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT, this .SplitterWidth()); break ; } if (only_prop) return ; CSplitContainerPanel *p1= this .GetPanel1(); CSplitContainerPanel *p2= this .GetPanel2(); CSplitter *sp= this .GetSplitter(); if (p1== NULL || p2== NULL || sp== NULL ) return ; this .SetsPanelParams(); if (sp.Resize( this .m_splitter_w, this .m_splitter_h, false )) { if (sp.Move( this .CoordX()+ this .m_splitter_x, this .CoordY()+ this .m_splitter_y)) { sp.SetCoordXRelative(sp.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); sp.SetCoordYRelative(sp.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); if (p1.Resize( this .m_panel1_w, this .m_panel1_h, true )) { if (p2.Move( this .CoordX()+ this .m_panel2_x, this .CoordY()+ this .m_panel2_y, true )) { if (p2.Resize( this .m_panel2_w, this .m_panel2_h, true )) { p2.SetCoordXRelative(p2.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); p2.SetCoordYRelative(p2.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); } } } } } }

The logic of the current method refinement is similar to the logic of the refinement of the method considered above.







The method that sets the location of the separator:



void CSplitContainer::SetSplitterOrientation( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION value, const bool only_prop) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION,value); if (only_prop) return ; CSplitContainerPanel *p1= this .GetPanel1(); CSplitContainerPanel *p2= this .GetPanel2(); CSplitter *sp= this .GetSplitter(); if (p1== NULL || p2== NULL || sp== NULL ) return ; this .SetsPanelParams(); if (p1.Resize( this .m_panel1_w, this .m_panel1_h, true )) { if (p2.Move( this .CoordX()+ this .m_panel2_x, this .CoordY()+ this .m_panel2_y, true )) { if (p2.Resize( this .m_panel2_w, this .m_panel2_h, true )) { p2.SetCoordXRelative(p2.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); p2.SetCoordYRelative(p2.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); } } if (sp.Resize( this .m_splitter_w, this .m_splitter_h, false )) this .SetSplitterDistance( this .SplitterDistance(), true ); } }

The logic of the method is identical to the logic of the above methods. First, set the values, passed to the method, to the object property. If the only_prop flag is false, set the panel and separator parameters and rearrange the location of the panels and the separator depending on the set properties of their sizes and coordinates.







Since now the methods that change the properties of the object can immediately rebuild the location of the panels and the separator, the event handler has become a little shorter:

void CSplitContainer:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CGCnvElement:: OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== WF_CONTROL_EVENT_MOVING ) { CSplitter *splitter= this .GetSplitter(); if (splitter== NULL || this .SplitterFixed() ) return ; int x=( int )lparam; int y=( int )dparam; switch ( this .SplitterOrientation()) { case CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_VERTICAL : y= this .CoordY(); if (x< this .CoordX()+ this .Panel1MinSize()) x= this .CoordX()+ this .Panel1MinSize(); if (x> this .CoordX()+ this .Width()- this .Panel2MinSize()- this .SplitterWidth()) x= this .CoordX()+ this .Width()- this .Panel2MinSize()- this .SplitterWidth(); break ; default : x= this .CoordX(); if (y< this .CoordY()+ this .Panel1MinSize()) y= this .CoordY()+ this .Panel1MinSize(); if (y> this .CoordY()+ this .Height()- this .Panel2MinSize()- this .SplitterWidth()) y= this .CoordY()+ this .Height()- this .Panel2MinSize()- this .SplitterWidth(); break ; } if (splitter.Move(x,y, true )) { splitter.SetCoordXRelative(splitter.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); splitter.SetCoordYRelative(splitter.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); this .SetSplitterDistance(! this .SplitterOrientation() ? splitter.CoordX()- this .CoordX() : splitter.CoordY()- this .CoordY(), false ); } } }

element move event

this value is checked and the handler exits if the separator is fixed

The SetSplitterDistance() method

false

If the separator is fixed, theshould not be handled, thereforeperforms a double function here: it sets a new value of the separator coordinates and rebuilds the object's panels, since the since the only_prop flag is specified aswhen calling the method.





"The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse buttons are not clicked" event handler receives the pointer to the separator object and displays it in a hatched form. If the separator of the SplitContainer control is fixed, then the separator object should not appear.

Therefore, at the very beginning of the handler, add the following check: if the separator is fixed, leave the method:

void CSplitContainer::MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if ( this .SplitterFixed()) return ; CSplitter *splitter= this .GetSplitter(); if (splitter== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ELM_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_GRAPH_ELEMENT_OBJ), ": " , this .TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER)); return ; } if (!splitter.Displayed()) { splitter.SetDisplayed( true ); splitter.Show(); splitter.Redraw( true ); } }





In all graphical elements, we can always see what was the last mouse event for the object. To achieve this, the form object class has the virtual OnMouseEventPostProcessing() method, which we can override in derived classes if the logic of the parent class method is not suitable for handling the last mouse event. This is exactly what I did in this class.

Last mouse event handler:



void CSplitContainer::OnMouseEventPostProcessing( void ) { if (! this .IsVisible() || ! this .Enabled() || ! this .Displayed()) return ; ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE state= this .GetMouseState(); switch (state) { case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE : if ( this .MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED || this .MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED || this .MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED || this .MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_NOT_PRESSED || this .MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_PRESSED || this .MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_WHEEL || this .MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT) { CSplitter *splitter= this .GetSplitter(); if (splitter== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ELM_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_GRAPH_ELEMENT_OBJ), ": " , this .TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER)); return ; } splitter.SetDisplayed( false ); splitter.Hide(); this .m_mouse_event_last=ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT(state+MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT); } break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_NOT_PRESSED: case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_WHEEL : break ; default : break ; } }

If the last event is the removal of the mouse cursor from the object area, get the pointer to the separator object, set the non-display flag to it, hide the separator and set the current mouse state as the previous one.

Now when moving the mouse away from the SplitContainer control, its separator object is hidden. Later, I will add handling of moving the mouse cursor from the separator area - so as not to do it in the panel objects of the SplitContainer control.





In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh file of the graphical elements collection class, add checking the object non-display flag to the FormPostProcessing() method since the objects not to be displayed also should not be handled by the handler:

void CGraphElementsCollection::FormPostProcessing(CForm *form, const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CForm *main=form.GetMain(); if (main== NULL ) main=form; CArrayObj *list=main.GetListElements(); if (list== NULL ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CForm *obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL || !obj.IsVisible() || !obj.Enabled() || !obj.Displayed() ) continue ; obj.OnMouseEventPostProcessing(); int count=obj.CreateListInteractObj(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<count;j++) { CWinFormBase *elm=obj.GetInteractForm(j); if (elm== NULL || !elm.IsVisible() || !elm.Enabled() || !elm.Displayed() ) continue ; if (elm.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL) { CTabControl *tab_ctrl=elm; CForm *selected=tab_ctrl.SelectedTabPage(); if (selected!= NULL ) elm=selected; } elm.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); elm.OnMouseEventPostProcessing(); } } :: ChartRedraw (main. ChartID ()); }

These are all the improvements for now. Let's check the results.



Test

To perform the test, I will use the EA from the previous article and save it in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part122\ as TestDoEasy122.mq5.

The EA creates the panel TabControl is built on. Let's create a SplitContainer control on each of the first five tabs. The separator will be vertical on even indices and horizontal on odd ones. On the third tab, make the separator fixed, and on the fourth and fifth tabs, collapse panel2 and panel1, respectively.

The OnInit() EA handler will now look like this:

int OnInit () { ArrayResize (array_clr, 2 ); array_clr[ 0 ]= C'26,100,128' ; array_clr[ 1 ]= C'35,133,169' ; string array[ 1 ]={ Symbol ()}; engine.SetUsedSymbols(array); engine.SeriesCreate( Symbol (), Period ()); engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort( false ); CPanel *pnl= NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< 1 ;i++) { pnl=engine.CreateWFPanel( "WinForms Panel" +( string )i,(i== 0 ? 50 : 70 ),(i== 0 ? 50 : 70 ), 410 , 200 ,array_clr, 200 , true , true , false ,- 1 ,FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL, true , false ); if (pnl!= NULL ) { pnl.Hide(); Print (DFUN, "Panel description: " ,pnl.Description(), ", Type and name: " ,pnl.TypeElementDescription(), " " ,pnl.Name()); pnl.SetPaddingAll( 3 ); pnl.SetMovable(InpMovable); pnl.SetAutoSize(InpAutoSize, false ); pnl.SetAutoSizeMode((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE)InpAutoSizeMode, false ); pnl.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL,InpTabControlX,InpTabControlY,pnl.Width()- 30 ,pnl.Height()- 40 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); CTabControl *tc=pnl.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL, 0 ); if (tc!= NULL ) { tc.SetTabSizeMode((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE)InpTabPageSizeMode); tc.SetAlignment((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT)InpHeaderAlignment); tc.SetMultiline(InpTabCtrlMultiline); tc.SetHeaderPadding( 6 , 0 ); tc.CreateTabPages( 15 , 0 , 56 , 20 ,TextByLanguage( "Вкладка" , "TabPage" )); for ( int j= 0 ;j<tc.TabPages();j++) { tc.CreateNewElement(j,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL, 322 , 120 , 80 , 20 , clrDodgerBlue , 255 , true , false ); CLabel *label=tc.GetTabElement(j, 0 ); if (label== NULL ) continue ; label.SetText(j< 5 ? "" : "TabPage" + string (j+ 1 )); } for ( int n= 0 ;n< 5 ;n++) { tc.CreateNewElement(n,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER, 10 , 10 ,tc.Width()- 22 ,tc.GetTabField( 0 ).Height()- 22 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); CSplitContainer *split_container=tc.GetTabElementByType(n,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER, 0 ); if (split_container!= NULL ) { split_container.SetSplitterOrientation(n% 2 == 0 ? CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_VERTICAL : CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_HORISONTAL, true ); split_container.SetSplitterDistance( 50 , true ); split_container.SetSplitterWidth( 4 + 2 *n, false ); split_container.SetSplitterFixed(n== 2 ? true : false ); if (n== 3 ) split_container.SetPanel2Collapsed( true ); if (n== 4 ) split_container.SetPanel1Collapsed( true ); for ( int j= 0 ;j< 2 ;j++) { CSplitContainerPanel *panel=split_container.GetPanel(j); if (panel== NULL ) continue ; if (split_container.CreateNewElement(j,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL, 4 , 4 ,panel.Width()- 8 ,panel.Height()- 8 , clrDodgerBlue , 255 , true , false )) { CLabel *label=split_container.GetPanelElementByType(j,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL, 0 ); if (label== NULL ) continue ; label.SetTextAlign( ANCHOR_CENTER ); label.SetText(TextByLanguage( "Панель" , "Panel" )+ string (j+ 1 )); } } } } } } } for ( int i= 0 ;i< 1 ;i++) { pnl=engine.GetWFPanelByName( "Panel" +( string )i); if (pnl!= NULL ) { pnl.Show(); pnl.Redraw( true ); } } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

The handler logic is fully commented in the code.



In the loop by the number of tabs for building the SplitContainer controls, create a new object on each tab. After creating it, get the pointer to it and set new parameters for it.



Compile the EA and launch it on the chart:









As you can see, all new properties set to the object after its creation make changes to its appearance correctly.



As for the shortcomings, we can see a fuzzy trigger of hiding the separator object after moving the mouse cursor away from it. But I will change the behavior and display logic in order to more closely match the behavior logic in MS Visual Studio. This will allow us to delve into this issue.





What's next?

In the next article, I will continue my work on the SplitContainer control.



All files of the current library version, test EA and chart event control indicator for MQL5 are attached below for you to test and download. Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments.

Back to contents

*Previous articles within the series:





DoEasy. Controls (Part 13): Optimizing interaction of WinForms objects with the mouse, starting the development of the TabControl WinForms object

DoEasy. Controls (Part 14): New algorithm for naming graphical elements. Continuing work on the TabControl WinForms object

DoEasy. Controls (Part 15): TabControl WinForms object — several rows of tab headers, tab handling methods

DoEasy. Controls (Part 16): TabControl WinForms object — several rows of tab headers, stretching headers to fit the container

DoEasy. Controls (Part 17): Cropping invisible object parts, auxiliary arrow buttons WinForms objects

DoEasy. Controls (Part 18): Functionality for scrolling tabs in TabControl

DoEasy. Controls (Part 19): Scrolling tabs in TabControl, WinForms object events

DoEasy. Controls (Part 20): SplitContainer WinForms object

DoEasy. Controls (Part 21): SplitContainer control. Panel separator









