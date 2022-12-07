DoEasy. Controls (Part 23): Improving TabControl and SplitContainer WinForms objects
Contents
Concept
The library features the event model of "communication" of graphical elements with the mouse cursor. Within each graphical element, there are "working" areas that are responsible for one or another behavior of the control element when interacting with the mouse. For example, each object has an active area. If the cursor is inside this area, then interaction with this object is possible. The object also has a control area, in which you can place form control buttons (minimize/expand/close/etc.) among other things. Based on the presence of such an area for an object, you can organize additional functionality when the cursor interacts with this area. For example, in case of the SplitContainer control separator, we can arrange its operation by handling an event inside the control area, the location of which matches the location of the splitter.
To organize such functionality, let's add new mouse event handlers (however, we would still add them to organize cursor handling inside the control area) and make the work of the SplitContainer control separator by handling events inside these handlers. In addition, we will fix the identified shortcomings in the TabControl and SplitContainer controls.
In general, the gradual refinement and correction of errors in the operation of controls lead to some reworking of the logic for creating graphical elements. For example, specifying its base and main objects for a newly created object does not always work correctly in the existing implementation of the logic for creating attached objects to a graphical element. Incorrect transfer of these values leads to the object being "unaware" of its main parent. This inevitably leads to incorrect display of graphical elements when they are switched between each other in case there are several independent panel objects on the chart.
Finding and correcting the indication of the graphical object main element increasingly suggests reworking the concept of passing this data to the object. Instead of passing it after the object creation, as it is done now (and not always correctly), we should pass it right at the moment of creating the graphical object — in its constructor . This concept will be tested and, most likely, implemented in the next articles.
Improving library classesThe SplitContainer control will now be a control area that can be moved and resized. Therefore, I will change the names of the constants in the enumeration, which describes the states of the mouse regarding the form and the mouse event.
In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh, change the names of the constants of the above enumerations:
//--- Within the window separator area MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, // The cursor is within the window resizing area, the mouse buttons are not clicked MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_PRESSED, // The cursor is within the window resizing area, the mouse button (any) is clicked MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_WHEEL, // The cursor is within the window separator area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
...
//--- Within the window separator area MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, // The cursor is within the window resizing area, the mouse buttons are not clicked MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_PRESSED, // The cursor is within the window resizing area, the mouse button (any) is clicked MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_WHEEL, // The cursor is within the window separator area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled }; #define MOUSE_EVENT_NEXT_CODE (MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_WHEEL+1) // The code of the next event after the last mouse event code //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Now the names of the enumeration constants will refer to the control area, which is logical and immediately covers all objects for which such areas will be set, regardless of the purpose of these areas for a graphical object and their functionality:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| The list of possible mouse states relative to the form | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE { MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE = 0, // Undefined state //--- Outside the form MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED, // The cursor is outside the form, the mouse buttons are not clicked MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED, // The cursor is outside the form, the mouse button (any) is clicked MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL, // The cursor is outside the form, the mouse wheel is being scrolled //--- Within the form MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED, // The cursor is inside the form, no mouse buttons are clicked MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED, // The cursor is inside the form, the mouse button (any) is clicked MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL, // The cursor is inside the form, the mouse wheel is being scrolled //--- Within the window header area MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, // The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse buttons are not clicked MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED, // The cursor is inside the active area, any mouse button is clicked MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL, // The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED, // The cursor is inside the active area, left mouse button is released //--- Within the window scrolling area MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, // The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse buttons are not clicked MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED, // The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse button (any) is clicked MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL, // The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled //--- Within the window resizing area MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, // The cursor is within the window resizing area, the mouse buttons are not clicked MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_PRESSED, // The cursor is within the window resizing area, the mouse button (any) is clicked MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_WHEEL, // The cursor is within the window resizing area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled //--- Within the control area MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, // The cursor is within the control area, the mouse buttons are not clicked MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_PRESSED, // The cursor is within the control area, the mouse button (any) is clicked MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_WHEEL, // The cursor is within the control area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| List of possible mouse events | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT { MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT = CHART_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, // No event //--- MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED, // The cursor is outside the form, the mouse buttons are not clicked MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED, // The cursor is outside the form, the mouse button (any) is clicked MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL, // The cursor is outside the form, the mouse wheel is being scrolled //--- Within the form MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED, // The cursor is inside the form, no mouse buttons are clicked MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED, // The cursor is inside the form, the mouse button (any) is clicked MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL, // The cursor is inside the form, the mouse wheel is being scrolled //--- Within the window active area MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, // The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse buttons are not clicked MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED, // The cursor is inside the active area, any mouse button is clicked MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL, // The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED, // The cursor is inside the active area, left mouse button is released //--- Within the window scrolling area MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, // The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse buttons are not clicked MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED, // The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse button (any) is clicked MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL, // The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled //--- Within the window resizing area MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, // The cursor is within the window resizing area, the mouse buttons are not clicked MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_PRESSED, // The cursor is within the window resizing area, the mouse button (any) is clicked MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_WHEEL, // The cursor is within the window resizing area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled //--- Within the control area MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, // The cursor is within the control area, the mouse buttons are not clicked MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_PRESSED, // The cursor is within the control area, the mouse button (any) is clicked MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_WHEEL, // The cursor is within the control area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled }; #define MOUSE_EVENT_NEXT_CODE (MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_WHEEL+1) // The code of the next event after the last mouse event code //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The MOUSE_EVENT_NEXT_CODE macro substitution is now calculated from the value of the last constant of the enumeration of possible mouse events.
All graphical elements in the library have visibility scope. If one graphical object is attached to another, and some part of it goes beyond the parent object, then this part should be cropped. When we determine that the cursor is over a cropped (invisible) part of the object, we need to detect this and not send an interaction event. To control such situations, we need to create a method making sure that the cursor is inside the visible part of the graphical object and returns the result as a flag.
We need to add such methods to set the coordinates of the beginning of the control area and its dimensions (width and height).
In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh graphical element class file, declare/add such methods in the public section of the class:
//--- (1) Save the graphical resource to the array and (2) restore the resource from the array bool ResourceStamp(const string source); virtual bool Reset(void); //--- Return the cursor position relative to the (1) entire element, (2) visible part, (3) active area and (4) element control area bool CursorInsideElement(const int x,const int y); bool CursorInsideVisibleArea(const int x,const int y); bool CursorInsideActiveArea(const int x,const int y); bool CursorInsideControlArea(const int x,const int y); //--- Create the element
...
//--- Set (1) object movability, (2) activity, (3) interaction, //--- (4) element ID, (5) element index in the list, (6) availability and (7) shadow flag void SetMovable(const bool flag) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE,flag); } void SetActive(const bool flag) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE,flag); } void SetInteraction(const bool flag) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION,flag); } void SetID(const int id) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,id); } void SetNumber(const int number) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM,number); } void SetEnabled(const bool flag) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED,flag); } void SetShadow(const bool flag) { this.m_shadow=flag; } //--- Set the (1) X, (2) Y coordinates, (3) width and (4) height of the element control area void SetControlAreaX(const int value) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X,value); } void SetControlAreaY(const int value) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y,value); } void SetControlAreaWidth(const int value) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH,value); } void SetControlAreaHeight(const int value) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT,value); } //--- Return the shift (1) of the left, (2) right, (3) top and (4) bottom edge of the element active area int ActiveAreaLeftShift(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT); } int ActiveAreaRightShift(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT); } int ActiveAreaTopShift(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP); } int ActiveAreaBottomShift(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM); } //--- Return the coordinate (1) of the left, (2) right, (3) top and (4) bottom edge of the element active area int ActiveAreaLeft(void) const { return int(this.CoordX()+this.ActiveAreaLeftShift()); } int ActiveAreaRight(void) const { return int(this.RightEdge()-this.ActiveAreaRightShift()); } int ActiveAreaTop(void) const { return int(this.CoordY()+this.ActiveAreaTopShift()); } int ActiveAreaBottom(void) const { return int(this.BottomEdge()-this.ActiveAreaBottomShift()); } //--- Return (1) X, (2) Y coordinate shift, (3) width, (4) height, (5) right and (6) lower edge of the control management area int ControlAreaXShift(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X); } int ControlAreaYShift(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y); } int ControlAreaWidth(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH); } int ControlAreaHeight(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT); } //--- Return the coordinate (1) of the left, (2) right, (3) top and (4) bottom edge of the element control area int ControlAreaLeft(void) const { return this.CoordX()+this.ControlAreaXShift(); } int ControlAreaRight(void) const { return this.ControlAreaLeft()+this.ControlAreaWidth(); } int ControlAreaTop(void) const { return this.CoordY()+this.ControlAreaYShift(); } int ControlAreaBottom(void) const { return this.ControlAreaTop()+this.ControlAreaHeight(); } //--- Return the relative coordinate (1) of the left, (2) right, (3) top and (4) bottom edge of the element control area int ControlAreaLeftRelative(void) const { return this.ControlAreaLeft()-this.CoordX(); } int ControlAreaRightRelative(void) const { return this.ControlAreaRight()-this.CoordX(); } int ControlAreaTopRelative(void) const { return this.ControlAreaTop()-this.CoordY(); } int ControlAreaBottomRelative(void) const { return this.ControlAreaBottom()-this.CoordY(); } //--- Return the (1) X, (2) Y coordinates, (3) width and (4) height of the element right scroll area height
...
//--- Visibility scope height virtual int VisibleAreaHeight(void) const { return this.YSize(); } virtual bool SetVisibleAreaHeight(const int value,const bool only_prop) { ::ResetLastError(); if((!only_prop && CGBaseObj::SetYSize(value)) || only_prop) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT,value); return true; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; } //--- Set relative coordinates and size of the visible area void SetVisibleArea(const int x,const int y,const int w,const int h) { this.SetVisibleAreaX(x,false); this.SetVisibleAreaY(y,false); this.SetVisibleAreaWidth(w,false); this.SetVisibleAreaHeight(h,false); } //--- Sets the size of the visible area equal to the entire object void ResetVisibleArea(void) { this.SetVisibleArea(0,0,this.Width(),this.Height()); } //--- Return the (1) X coordinate, (2) right border, (3) Y coordinate, (4) bottom border of the visible area
These methods are used to simplify setting and getting properties of the graphical object visibility scope.
Implementation of the method that returns the position of the cursor relative to the visible area of the element:
//+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|Return the position of the cursor relative to the visible area of the element| //+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGCnvElement::CursorInsideVisibleArea(const int x,const int y) { return(x>=this.CoordXVisibleArea() && x<=this.RightEdgeVisibleArea() && y>=this.CoordYVisibleArea() && y<=this.BottomEdgeVisibleArea()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The current coordinates of the mouse cursor are passed to the method and the flag of finding the specified coordinates inside the visibility area limited by the coordinates obtained using the above methods is returned.
The method that returns the position of the cursor relative to the element control area:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|Return the cursor position relative to the element control area | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGCnvElement::CursorInsideControlArea(const int x,const int y) { return(x>=this.ControlAreaLeft() && x<=this.ControlAreaRight() && y>=this.ControlAreaTop() && y<=this.ControlAreaBottom()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
This is a modified method that was added previously. Now it uses the values of the coordinates of the control area obtained using the methods implemented above.
Virtual mouse event handlers, namely their declaration, is located in the form object class in the protected section of the class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh.
All these handlers do nothing here and should be redefined in the inherited classes. Let's add the declaration of new handlers for the cursor located within the control area of the graphical element to the list of such classes:
//--- 'The cursor is inside the window scrolling area, a mouse button is clicked (any)' event handler virtual void MouseScrollAreaPressedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam); //--- 'The cursor is inside the window scrolling area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled' event handler virtual void MouseScrollAreaWhellHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam); //--- 'The cursor is inside the control area, no mouse buttons are clicked' event handler virtual void MouseControlAreaNotPressedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam); //--- 'The cursor is inside the control area, a mouse button is clicked (any)' event handler virtual void MouseControlAreaPressedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam); //--- 'The cursor is inside the control area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled' event handler virtual void MouseControlAreaWhellHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam); //--- Send a message about the event virtual bool SendEvent(const long chart_id,const ushort event_id); public:
Add an indication of the main and base object to the method that creates a new attached element:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a new attached element | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CForm::CreateNewElement(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity, const bool redraw) { //--- Create a new graphical element CGCnvElement *obj=this.CreateAndAddNewElement(element_type,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,activity); //--- If the object has been created, draw the added object and return 'true' if(obj==NULL) return false; obj.SetMain(this.GetMain()==NULL ? this.GetObject() : this.GetMain()); obj.SetBase(this.GetBase()); obj.Erase(colour,opacity,redraw); return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
If this object contains pointers to the main and base objects, then the main and base objects will be indicated for the newly created graphical object attached to it. Unfortunately, this approach does not work in all graphical elements, and the search for the error has not yet yielded results. Obviously, this approach to setting the main and base objects needs to be changed, and I will do it soon. Moreover, with an increase in the number of graphical elements, we have to control the correctness of the entry of the main and base objects in all new library objects, which is not viable. After creating the functionality once, it should work in all new objects of the library, so that we do not stumble upon the same error and the need to specify the pointers to the main and base objects on site for each new object.
Improve the method setting and returning the mouse state relative to the form. It is necessary to add the handling of the cursor being inside the control area to the method with the control of button presses and scrolling the mouse wheel. I will add a table describing the mouse status flags for more convenience:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set and get the mouse status relative to the form | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE CForm::MouseFormState(const int id,const long lparam,const double dparam,const string sparam) { //--- Data location in the ushort value of the button status //--------------------------------------------------------------------------- // bit | byte | state | dec | hex | //--------------------------------------------------------------------------- // 0 | 0 | left mouse button | 1 | 1 | //--------------------------------------------------------------------------- // 1 | 0 | right mouse button | 2 | 2 | //--------------------------------------------------------------------------- // 2 | 0 | SHIFT key | 4 | 4 | //--------------------------------------------------------------------------- // 3 | 0 | CTRL key | 8 | 8 | //--------------------------------------------------------------------------- // 4 | 0 | middle mouse button | 16 | 10 | //--------------------------------------------------------------------------- // 5 | 0 | 1 add. mouse button | 32 | 20 | //--------------------------------------------------------------------------- // 6 | 0 | 2 add. mouse button | 64 | 40 | //--------------------------------------------------------------------------- // 7 | 0 | scrolling the wheel | 128 | 80 | //--------------------------------------------------------------------------- //--------------------------------------------------------------------------- // 0 | 1 | cursor inside the form | 256 | 100 | //--------------------------------------------------------------------------- // 1 | 1 | cursor inside active area | 512 | 200 | //--------------------------------------------------------------------------- // 2 | 1 | cursor in the control area | 1024 | 400 | //--------------------------------------------------------------------------- // 3 | 1 | cursor in the scrolling area| 2048 | 800 | //--------------------------------------------------------------------------- // 4 | 1 | cursor at the left edge | 4096 | 1000 | //--------------------------------------------------------------------------- // 5 | 1 | cursor at the bottom edge | 8192 | 2000 | //--------------------------------------------------------------------------- // 6 | 1 | cursor at the right edge | 16384 | 4000 | //--------------------------------------------------------------------------- // 7 | 1 | cursor at the top edge | 32768 | 8000 | //--------------------------------------------------------------------------- //--- Get the mouse status relative to the form, as well as the states of mouse buttons and Shift/Ctrl keys this.m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED; ENUM_MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE state=this.m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- Get the mouse status flags from the CMouseState class object and save them in the variable this.m_mouse_state_flags=this.m_mouse.GetMouseFlags(); //--- If the cursor is inside the form if(CGCnvElement::CursorInsideElement(this.m_mouse.CoordX(),this.m_mouse.CoordY())) { //--- Set bit 8 responsible for the "cursor inside the form" flag this.m_mouse_state_flags |= (0x0001<<8); //--- If the cursor is inside the active area, set bit 9 "cursor inside the active area" if(CGCnvElement::CursorInsideActiveArea(this.m_mouse.CoordX(),this.m_mouse.CoordY())) this.m_mouse_state_flags |= (0x0001<<9); //--- otherwise, release the bit "cursor inside the active area" else this.m_mouse_state_flags &=0xFDFF; //--- If the cursor is inside the control area, set bit 10 "cursor inside the control area", if(CGCnvElement::CursorInsideControlArea(this.m_mouse.CoordX(),this.m_mouse.CoordY())) this.m_mouse_state_flags |= (0x0001<<10); //--- otherwise, remove the "cursor inside the control area" bit else this.m_mouse_state_flags &=0xFBFF; //--- If one of the three mouse buttons is pressed, check the location of the cursor in the form areas and //--- return the appropriate value of the pressed key (in the active, control or form area) if((this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0001)!=0 || (this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0002)!=0 || (this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0010)!=0) { //--- If the cursor is inside the form if((this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0100)!=0) this.m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED; //--- If the cursor is inside the active area of the form if((this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0200)!=0) this.m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED; //--- If the cursor is inside the form control area if((this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0400)!=0) this.m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_PRESSED; } //--- otherwise, if not a single mouse button is pressed else { //--- if the mouse wheel is scrolled, return the appropriate wheel scrolling value (in the active, control or form area) //--- If the cursor is inside the form if((this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0100)!=0) { //--- If the mouse wheel is being scrolled if((this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0080)!=0) this.m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL; else this.m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED; } //--- If the cursor is inside the active area of the form if((this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0200)!=0) { //--- If the mouse wheel is being scrolled if((this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0080)!=0) this.m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL; else this.m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED; } //--- If the cursor is inside the form control area if((this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0400)!=0) { //--- If the mouse wheel is being scrolled if((this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0080)!=0) this.m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_WHEEL; else this.m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED; } } } //--- If the cursor is outside the form else { //--- return the appropriate button value in an inactive area this.m_mouse_form_state= ( ((this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0001)!=0 || (this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0002)!=0 || (this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0010)!=0) ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED ); } return this.m_mouse_form_state; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method logic is described in the comments. By the state of the bit flags in the m_mouse_state_flags variable, determine whether the mouse button is pressed or not. Also, we use them to determine the location of the cursor in a particular area of a graphical object and return the final state of the cursor, buttons, and mouse wheel relative to the form.
Add handling new events to the mouse event handler:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Mouse event handler | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CForm::OnMouseEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam) { switch(id) { //--- The cursor is outside the form, the mouse buttons are not clicked //--- The cursor is outside the form, any mouse button is clicked //--- The cursor is outside the form, the mouse wheel is being scrolled case MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : break; //--- The cursor is inside the form, the mouse buttons are not clicked case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : this.MouseInsideNotPressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break; //--- The cursor is inside the form, any mouse button is clicked case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : this.MouseInsidePressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break; //--- The cursor is inside the form, the mouse wheel is being scrolled case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : this.MouseInsideWhellHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break; //--- The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse buttons are not clicked case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : this.MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break; //--- The cursor is inside the active area, any mouse button is clicked case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED : this.MouseActiveAreaPressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break; //--- The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL : this.MouseActiveAreaWhellHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break; //--- The cursor is inside the active area, left mouse button is released case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED : this.MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break; //--- The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse buttons are not clicked case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : this.MouseScrollAreaNotPressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break; //--- The cursor is within the window scrolling area, any mouse button is clicked case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED : this.MouseScrollAreaPressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break; //--- The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL : this.MouseScrollAreaWhellHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break; //--- The cursor is within the control area, the mouse buttons are not clicked case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : this.MouseControlAreaNotPressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break; //--- The cursor is within the control area, the mouse button (any) is clicked case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_PRESSED : this.MouseControlAreaPressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break; //--- The cursor is within the control area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_WHEEL : this.MouseControlAreaWhellHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break; //--- MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT default: break; } this.m_mouse_event_last=(ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT)id; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
If the event ID passed to the method is the cursor within the control area + mouse buttons pressed/not pressed + wheel state, then the corresponding virtual methods I have declared above are called. Their full implementation should be done in inherited classes. All these methods do nothing here but they should be implemented nevertheless:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| The cursor is inside the control area, | //| no mouse buttons are clicked' event handler | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CForm::MouseControlAreaNotPressedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam) { return; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| The cursor is inside the control area, | //| a mouse button is clicked (any) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CForm::MouseControlAreaPressedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam) { return; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| The cursor is inside the control area, | //| the mouse wheel is being scrolled | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CForm::MouseControlAreaWhellHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam) { return; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\TabControl.mqh file of the TabControl class, namely in the method creating a specified number of tabs, make additions or change the logic in all method strings indicating the main object:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create the specified number of tabs | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTabControl::CreateTabPages(const int total,const int selected_page,const int tab_w=0,const int tab_h=0,const string header_text="") { //--- Calculate the size and initial coordinates of the tab title int w=(tab_w==0 ? this.ItemWidth() : tab_w); int h=(tab_h==0 ? this.ItemHeight() : tab_h); //--- In the loop by the number of tabs CTabHeader *header=NULL; CTabField *field=NULL; for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { //--- Depending on the location of tab titles, set their initial coordinates int header_x=2; int header_y=2; int header_w=w; int header_h=h; //--- Set the current X and Y coordinate depending on the location of the tab headers switch(this.Alignment()) { case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP : header_w=w; header_h=h; header_x=(header==NULL ? 2 : header.RightEdgeRelative()); header_y=2; break; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM : header_w=w; header_h=h; header_x=(header==NULL ? 2 : header.RightEdgeRelative()); header_y=this.Height()-header_h-2; break; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT : header_w=h; header_h=w; header_x=2; header_y=(header==NULL ? this.Height()-header_h-2 : header.CoordYRelative()-header_h); break; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT : header_w=h; header_h=w; header_x=this.Width()-header_w-2; header_y=(header==NULL ? 2 : header.BottomEdgeRelative()); break; default: break; } //--- Create the TabHeader object if(!this.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER,header_x,header_y,header_w,header_h,clrNONE,255,this.Active(),false)) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ),this.TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER),string(i+1)); return false; } header=this.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER,i); if(header==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ELM_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_GRAPH_ELEMENT_OBJ),this.TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER),string(i+1)); return false; } header.SetMain(this.IsMain() ? this.GetObject() : this.GetMain()); header.SetBase(this.GetObject()); header.SetPageNumber(i); header.SetGroup(this.Group()+1); header.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_COLOR,true); header.SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_MOUSE_DOWN); header.SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_MOUSE_OVER); header.SetBackgroundStateOnColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_COLOR_ON,true); header.SetBackgroundStateOnColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_DOWN_ON); header.SetBackgroundStateOnColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_OVER_ON); header.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); header.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_COLOR,true); header.SetBorderColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN); header.SetBorderColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER); header.SetAlignment(this.Alignment()); header.SetPadding(this.HeaderPaddingWidth(),this.HeaderPaddingHeight(),this.HeaderPaddingWidth(),this.HeaderPaddingHeight()); if(header_text!="" && header_text!=NULL) this.SetHeaderText(header,header_text+string(i+1)); else this.SetHeaderText(header,"TabPage"+string(i+1)); if(this.Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT) header.SetFontAngle(90); if(this.Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT) header.SetFontAngle(270); header.SetTabSizeMode(this.TabSizeMode()); //--- Save the initial height of the header and set its size in accordance with the header size setting mode int h_prev=header_h; header.SetSizes(header_w,header_h); //--- Get the Y offset of the header position after changing its height and //--- shift it by the calculated value only for headers on the left int y_shift=header.Height()-h_prev; if(header.Move(header.CoordX(),header.CoordY()-(this.Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT ? y_shift : 0))) { header.SetCoordXRelative(header.CoordX()-this.CoordX()); header.SetCoordYRelative(header.CoordY()-this.CoordY()); } header.SetVisibleFlag(this.IsVisible(),false); //--- In the header, set the pointer to the previous object in the list CTabHeader *prev=this.GetTabHeader(i-1); header.SetPrevHeader(prev); //--- Depending on the location of the tab headers, set the initial coordinates of the tab fields int field_x=0; int field_y=0; int field_w=this.Width(); int field_h=this.Height()-header.Height()-2; int header_shift=0; switch(this.Alignment()) { case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP : field_x=0; field_y=header.BottomEdgeRelative(); field_w=this.Width(); field_h=this.Height()-header.Height()-2; break; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM : field_x=0; field_y=0; field_w=this.Width(); field_h=this.Height()-header.Height()-2; break; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT : field_x=header.RightEdgeRelative(); field_y=0; field_h=this.Height(); field_w=this.Width()-header.Width()-2; break; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT : field_x=0; field_y=0; field_h=this.Height(); field_w=this.Width()-header.Width()-2; break; default: break; } //--- Create the TabField object (tab field) if(!this.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD,field_x,field_y,field_w,field_h,clrNONE,255,true,false)) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ),this.TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD),string(i+1)); return false; } field=this.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD,i); if(field==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ELM_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_GRAPH_ELEMENT_OBJ),this.TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD),string(i+1)); return false; } field.SetMain(this.IsMain() ? this.GetObject() : this.GetMain()); field.SetBase(this.GetObject()); field.SetPageNumber(i); field.SetGroup(this.Group()+1); field.SetBorderSizeAll(1); field.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); field.SetOpacity(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_OPACITY,true); field.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BACK_COLOR,true); field.SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_MOUSE_DOWN); field.SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_MOUSE_OVER); field.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_COLOR,true); field.SetBorderColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN); field.SetBorderColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER); field.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR,true); field.SetPadding(this.FieldPaddingLeft(),this.FieldPaddingTop(),this.FieldPaddingRight(),this.FieldPaddingBottom()); field.Hide(); } //--- Create the left-right button object this.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX,this.Width()-32,0,15,15,clrNONE,255,this.Active(),false); //--- Get the pointer to a newly created object CArrowLeftRightBox *box_lr=this.GetArrLeftRightBox(); if(box_lr!=NULL) { this.SetVisibleLeftRightBox(false); this.SetSizeLeftRightBox(box_lr.Width()); box_lr.SetMain(this.IsMain() ? this.GetObject() : this.GetMain()); box_lr.SetBase(this.GetObject()); box_lr.SetID(this.GetMaxIDAll()); box_lr.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); box_lr.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL,true); box_lr.SetOpacity(0); box_lr.Hide(); CArrowLeftButton *lb=box_lr.GetArrowLeftButton(); if(lb!=NULL) { lb.SetMain(this.IsMain() ? this.GetObject() : this.GetMain()); lb.SetBase(box_lr); lb.SetID(this.GetMaxIDAll()); } CArrowRightButton *rb=box_lr.GetArrowRightButton(); if(rb!=NULL) { rb.SetMain(this.IsMain() ? this.GetObject() : this.GetMain()); rb.SetBase(box_lr); rb.SetID(this.GetMaxIDAll()); } } //--- Create the up-down button object this.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX,0,this.Height()-32,15,15,clrNONE,255,this.Active(),false); //--- Get the pointer to a newly created object CArrowUpDownBox *box_ud=this.GetArrUpDownBox(); if(box_ud!=NULL) { this.SetVisibleUpDownBox(false); this.SetSizeUpDownBox(box_ud.Height()); box_ud.SetMain(this.IsMain() ? this.GetObject() : this.GetMain()); box_ud.SetBase(this.GetObject()); box_ud.SetID(this.GetMaxIDAll()); box_ud.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); box_ud.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL,true); box_ud.SetOpacity(0); box_ud.Hide(); CArrowDownButton *db=box_ud.GetArrowDownButton(); if(db!=NULL) { db.SetMain(this.IsMain() ? this.GetObject() : this.GetMain()); db.SetBase(box_ud); db.SetID(this.GetMaxIDAll()); } CArrowUpButton *ub=box_ud.GetArrowUpButton(); if(ub!=NULL) { ub.SetMain(this.IsMain() ? this.GetObject() : this.GetMain()); ub.SetBase(box_ud); ub.SetID(this.GetMaxIDAll()); } } //--- Arrange all titles in accordance with the specified display modes and select the specified tab this.ArrangeTabHeaders(); this.Select(selected_page,true); return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method is quite voluminous, but it is provided here in full for understanding its logic and seeing which pointer of which object is indicated as the base and as the main one.
Instead of simply specifying the main object
SetMain(this.GetMain());
now we check if the main object is the current one. If yes, enter the pointer to it. Otherwise, enter the pointer to the main object:
SetMain(this.IsMain() ? this.GetObject() : this.GetMain());
If the tab headers in TabControl are on one string, and their number does not allow all the headers fit in the size of their container, then the header row can be scrolled using the arrow buttons. The selected header is always larger than the unselected one by two pixels on each side. If we scroll the header bar so that the selected header goes beyond, for example, the left edge of the container, and then move the form, on which TabControl is located, then a small part of the selected header that has gone beyond the edge will become visible:
This happens because the size of the selected header always exceeds the size of the unselected one, and any header that goes beyond the edge of the selected one is cropped to the size of the unselected one. To prevent this from happening, we need to take into account that if it is the selected header that has gone beyond the edge, then we need to adjust the boundaries of the visible area of the container so that the selected header is cropped a little more than the unselected one.
In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Helpers\TabHeader.mqh file of the header class, improve the method cropping the image outlined by the calculated rectangular visibility scope. Decrease the header cropping size (when the up/down arrow buttons are visible) by two pixels simply because the resulting padding between the header and the buttons is too big and doesn't look neat. Also, adjust the coordinate of the container visibility scope for the selected tab header that has gone beyond the edge:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Crop the image outlined by the calculated | //| rectangular visibility scope | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTabHeader::Crop(void) { //--- Get the pointer to the base object CGCnvElement *base=this.GetBase(); //--- If the object does not have a base object it is attached to, then there is no need to crop the hidden areas - leave if(base==NULL) return; //--- Set the initial coordinates and size of the visibility scope to the entire object int vis_x=0; int vis_y=0; int vis_w=this.Width(); int vis_h=this.Height(); //--- Set the size of the top, bottom, left and right areas that go beyond the container int crop_top=0; int crop_bottom=0; int crop_left=0; int crop_right=0; //--- Get the additional size, by which to crop the titles when the arrow buttons are visible int add_size_lr=(this.IsVisibleLeftRightBox() ? this.m_arr_butt_lr_size : 0); int add_size_ud=(this.IsVisibleUpDownBox() ? this.m_arr_butt_ud_size-2 : 0); int correct_size_vis=(this.State() ? 0 : 2); //--- Calculate the boundaries of the container area, inside which the object is fully visible int top=fmax(base.CoordY()+(int)base.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_TOP),base.CoordYVisibleArea())+correct_size_vis+(this.Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT ? add_size_ud : 0); int bottom=fmin(base.BottomEdge()-(int)base.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_BOTTOM),base.BottomEdgeVisibleArea()+1)-correct_size_vis-(this.Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT ? add_size_ud : 0); int left=fmax(base.CoordX()+(int)base.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_LEFT),base.CoordXVisibleArea())+correct_size_vis; int right=fmin(base.RightEdge()-(int)base.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_RIGHT),base.RightEdgeVisibleArea()+1)-add_size_lr; //--- Adjust the coordinate of the visible area if the selected tab header has gone beyond the left or bottom edge of the area if(this.State()) { if((this.Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP || this.Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM) && this.CoordX()<left) left+=4; if(this.Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT && this.BottomEdge()>bottom) bottom-=4; if(this.Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT && this.CoordY()<top) top+=4; } //--- Calculate the values of the top, bottom, left and right areas, at which the object goes beyond //--- the boundaries of the container area, inside which the object is fully visible crop_top=this.CoordY()-top; if(crop_top<0) vis_y=-crop_top; crop_bottom=bottom-this.BottomEdge()-1; if(crop_bottom<0) vis_h=this.Height()+crop_bottom-vis_y; crop_left=this.CoordX()-left; if(crop_left<0) vis_x=-crop_left; crop_right=right-this.RightEdge()-1; if(crop_right<0) vis_w=this.Width()+crop_right-vis_x; //--- If there are areas that need to be hidden, call the cropping method with the calculated size of the object visibility scope if(crop_top<0 || crop_bottom<0 || crop_left<0 || crop_right<0) this.Crop(vis_x,vis_y,vis_w,vis_h); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
After these improvements, the gap between vertically placed headers (left/right) and their scroll buttons will be neater and look better, and if the selected header goes beyond the left or bottom edge of the container, it will not cause part of it to appear when the form is moved.
But here another problem arises: if you look closely at the image above, you will notice that after the selected header is moved off the edge, a white field remains below. In other words, the frame of the field belonging to the header that has gone over the edge is not drawn to the very edge. This happens due to the fact that visually the header and the tab field should look like one. This is achieved by the fact that the frame is first drawn on the field, and then a line is drawn with the color of the field at the place adjacent to the header field. Thus, the visible line between the header and the field is erased. When the header goes off the edge, part of this "merging of the header with the field" visually remains.
To get rid of this artifact, we need to control the header location in the tab field object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Helpers\TabField.mqh, namely in the method drawing the element frame depending on the header position. If the header is selected and placed beyond the edge, then we do not need to draw the line, which visually merges the header with the field:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw the element frame depending on the header position | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTabField::DrawFrame(void) { //--- Set the initial coordinates int x1=0; int y1=0; int x2=this.Width()-1; int y2=this.Height()-1; //--- Get the tab header corresponding to the field CTabHeader *header=this.GetHeaderObj(); if(header==NULL) return; //--- Draw a rectangle that completely outlines the field this.DrawRectangle(x1,y1,x2,y2,this.BorderColor(),this.Opacity()); //--- Depending on the location of the header, draw a line on the edge adjacent to the header. //--- The line size is calculated from the heading size and corresponds to it with a one-pixel indent on each side //--- thus, visually the edge will not be drawn on the adjacent side of the header switch(header.Alignment()) { case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP : if(header.State() && header.CoordX()<this.CoordX()) return; this.DrawLine(header.CoordXRelative()+1,0,header.RightEdgeRelative()-2,0,this.BackgroundColor(),this.Opacity()); break; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM : if(header.State() && header.CoordX()<this.CoordX()) return; this.DrawLine(header.CoordXRelative()+1,this.Height()-1,header.RightEdgeRelative()-2,this.Height()-1,this.BackgroundColor(),this.Opacity()); break; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT : if(header.State() && header.BottomEdge()>this.BottomEdge()) return; this.DrawLine(0,header.BottomEdgeRelative()-2,0,header.CoordYRelative()+1,this.BackgroundColor(),this.Opacity()); break; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT : if(header.State() && header.CoordY()<this.CoordY()) return; this.DrawLine(this.Width()-1,header.BottomEdgeRelative()-2,this.Width()-1,header.CoordYRelative()+1,this.BackgroundColor(),this.Opacity()); break; default: break; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
After such improvements to the tab header and tab field objects, all visual artifacts when scrolling the header bar will be removed.
Let's change the logic of interaction between the mouse and the separator in the object class of the CplitContainer control.
When the mouse cursor enters the control area of the object (into the separator area), first draw a dotted rectangle in the control area, like in the SplitContainer control in MS Visual Studio:
As soon as we hold down the mouse button in the area outlined by this rectangle, a separator object will appear, and we can already move it changing the size of the panels. When the move is complete, the separator object is hidden and the dotted rectangle is erased.
This behavior does not fully match the behavior of the separator in MS Visual Studio, but it looks nicer and does not cause the hatched separator object to constantly appear, replacing it with an unobtrusive dotted rectangle showing the interaction area.
In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\SplitContainer.mqh, namely in the public section of the class, declare two methods for drawing empty and dashed rectangles:
//--- (1) set and (2) return the panel that does not change its size when the container is resized void SetFixedPanel(const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLIT_CONTAINER_FIXED_PANEL value) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_FIXED_PANEL,value); } ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLIT_CONTAINER_FIXED_PANEL FixedPanel(void) const { return(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLIT_CONTAINER_FIXED_PANEL)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_FIXED_PANEL); } //--- Draw an (1) empty and (2) dotted rectangle virtual void DrawRectangleEmpty(void); virtual void DrawRectangleDotted(void); //--- Create a new attached element on the specified panel
The method that draws a dashed rectangle will draw the corresponding rectangle in the interaction area, while an empty one will simply erase the previously drawn dashed one.
Declare two event handlers — to handle the cursor in the control area andto handle the pressed mouse button in the same area:
//--- Event handler virtual void OnChartEvent(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam); //--- 'The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse buttons are not clicked' event handler virtual void MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam); //--- 'The cursor is inside the control area, no mouse buttons are clicked' event handler virtual void MouseControlAreaNotPressedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam); //--- 'The cursor is inside the control area, a mouse button is clicked (any)' event handler virtual void MouseControlAreaPressedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam); //--- Last mouse event handler virtual void OnMouseEventPostProcessing(void);
In the method creating the panels, specify the main and base objects for each of the created panels and the separator object:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create the panels | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSplitContainer::CreatePanels(void) { this.m_list_elements.Clear(); if(this.SetsPanelParams()) { if(!this.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL,this.m_panel1_x,this.m_panel1_y,this.m_panel1_w,this.m_panel1_h,clrNONE,255,true,false)) return; if(!this.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL,this.m_panel2_x,this.m_panel2_y,this.m_panel2_w,this.m_panel2_h,clrNONE,255,true,false)) return; for(int i=0;i<2;i++) { CSplitContainerPanel *panel=this.GetPanel(i); if(panel==NULL) continue; panel.SetMain(this.IsMain() ? this.GetObject() : this.GetMain()); panel.SetBase(this.GetObject()); } //--- if(!this.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER,this.m_splitter_x,this.m_splitter_y,this.m_splitter_w,this.m_splitter_h,clrNONE,255,true,false)) return; CSplitter *splitter=this.GetSplitter(); if(splitter!=NULL) { splitter.SetMain(this.IsMain() ? this.GetObject() : this.GetMain()); splitter.SetBase(this.GetObject()); splitter.SetMovable(true); splitter.SetDisplayed(false); splitter.Hide(); } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
At the very end of the method that sets the parameters to the panels, set the coordinates and dimensions of the control area equal to the properties set by the separator.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the panel parameters | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CSplitContainer::SetsPanelParams(void) { switch(this.SplitterOrientation()) { //---... //---... } //--- Set the coordinates and sizes of the control area equal to the properties set by the separator this.SetControlAreaX(this.m_splitter_x); this.SetControlAreaY(this.m_splitter_y); this.SetControlAreaWidth(this.m_splitter_w); this.SetControlAreaHeight(this.m_splitter_h); return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Previously, I set them by writing properties using the SetProperty() methods, which is basically the same thing. But it makes more sense, in my opinion.
In the event handler, erase the dotted rectangle drawn earlier after calculating the coordinates and sizes of the separator and before shifting the separator object by the specified coordinates:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Event handler | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSplitContainer::OnChartEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam) { //--- Adjust subwindow Y shift CGCnvElement::OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the event ID is moving the separator if(id==WF_CONTROL_EVENT_MOVING) { //--- Get the pointer to the separator object CSplitter *splitter=this.GetSplitter(); if(splitter==NULL || this.SplitterFixed()) return; //--- Declare the variables for separator coordinates int x=(int)lparam; int y=(int)dparam; //--- Depending on the separator direction, switch(this.SplitterOrientation()) { //--- vertical position case CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_VERTICAL : //--- Set the Y coordinate equal to the Y coordinate of the control element y=this.CoordY(); //--- Adjust the X coordinate so that the separator does not go beyond the control element //--- taking into account the resulting minimum width of the panels if(x<this.CoordX()+this.Panel1MinSize()) x=this.CoordX()+this.Panel1MinSize(); if(x>this.CoordX()+this.Width()-this.Panel2MinSize()-this.SplitterWidth()) x=this.CoordX()+this.Width()-this.Panel2MinSize()-this.SplitterWidth(); break; //---CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_HORISONTAL //--- horizontal position of the separator default: //--- Set the X coordinate equal to the X coordinate of the control element x=this.CoordX(); //--- Adjust the Y coordinate so that the separator does not go beyond the control element //--- taking into account the resulting minimum height of the panels if(y<this.CoordY()+this.Panel1MinSize()) y=this.CoordY()+this.Panel1MinSize(); if(y>this.CoordY()+this.Height()-this.Panel2MinSize()-this.SplitterWidth()) y=this.CoordY()+this.Height()-this.Panel2MinSize()-this.SplitterWidth(); break; } //--- Draw an empty rectangle this.DrawRectangleEmpty(); //--- If the separator is shifted by the calculated coordinates, if(splitter.Move(x,y,true)) { //--- set the separator relative coordinates splitter.SetCoordXRelative(splitter.CoordX()-this.CoordX()); splitter.SetCoordYRelative(splitter.CoordY()-this.CoordY()); //--- Depending on the direction of the separator, set its new coordinates this.SetSplitterDistance(!this.SplitterOrientation() ? splitter.CoordX()-this.CoordX() : splitter.CoordY()-this.CoordY(),false); } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
We always have a dotted rectangle appear when hovering over the separator area. After pressing the mouse button on the control area outlined by this rectangle, a separator object will appear, which will be captured by the mouse and moved. Before moving it, you need to erase the drawn dotted area. This is exactly what the method does drawing an empty rectangle at the place.
'The cursor is inside the control area, no mouse buttons are clicked' event handler:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| The cursor is inside the control area, | //| no mouse buttons are clicked' event handler | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSplitContainer::MouseControlAreaNotPressedHandler(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam) { //--- If the separator is non-movable, leave if(this.SplitterFixed()) return; //--- Draw an empty rectangle in the control area this.DrawRectangleEmpty(); //--- Draw a dotted rectangle in the control area this.DrawRectangleDotted(); //--- Get the pointer to the separator CSplitter *splitter=this.GetSplitter(); if(splitter==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ELM_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_GRAPH_ELEMENT_OBJ),": ",this.TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER)); return; } //--- If the separator is not displayed if(!splitter.Displayed()) { //--- Enable the display of the separator and show it splitter.SetDisplayed(true); splitter.Erase(true); splitter.Show(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
As soon as the mouse cursor is hovered over the control area, the corresponding event appears and is sent to the event handler of the form object. The virtual handler is called from it. The implementation of the handler is presented here. In case of the fixed separator, no action is required. We just leave the handler. Next, we clear the separator area and draw a dotted rectangle on it. If the separator object has a hidden flag, remove this flag, clear the separator object completely and display it. With this approach, the separator object will be under the cursor, but will still be invisible. Clicking the mouse will result in clicking the separator object, rather than the underlay of the SplitContainer control. This prepares the splitter object for moving, and a dotted rectangle is drawn on the SplitContainer object underlay to outline the control area.
'The cursor is inside the control area, a mouse button is clicked (any)' event handler:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| The cursor is inside the control area, | //| a mouse button is clicked (any) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSplitContainer::MouseControlAreaPressedHandler(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam) { //--- If the separator is non-movable, leave if(this.SplitterFixed()) return; //--- Draw an empty rectangle in the control area this.DrawRectangleEmpty(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
As soon as the mouse button is pressed, this handler is called. If the separator is fixed, we simply leave the handler. Otherwise, we remove the dotted rectangle drawn earlier.
In the handler of the last mouse event, replace the names of the previously renamed state constantsand mouse events anderase the previously drawn dotted rectangle:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Last mouse event handler | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSplitContainer::OnMouseEventPostProcessing(void) { if(!this.IsVisible() || !this.Enabled() || !this.Displayed()) return; ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE state=this.GetMouseState(); switch(state) { //--- The cursor is outside the form, the mouse buttons are not clicked //--- The cursor is outside the form, any mouse button is clicked //--- The cursor is outside the form, the mouse wheel is being scrolled case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE : if(this.MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED || this.MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED || this.MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED || this.MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED || this.MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_PRESSED || this.MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_WHEEL || this.MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT) { //--- Draw an empty rectangle in the control area this.DrawRectangleEmpty(); //--- Get the pointer to the separator CSplitter *splitter=this.GetSplitter(); if(splitter==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ELM_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_GRAPH_ELEMENT_OBJ),": ",this.TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER)); return; } splitter.SetDisplayed(false); splitter.Hide(); this.m_mouse_event_last=ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT(state+MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT); } break; //--- The cursor is inside the form, the mouse buttons are not clicked //--- The cursor is inside the form, any mouse button is clicked //--- The cursor is inside the form, the mouse wheel is being scrolled //--- The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse buttons are not clicked //--- The cursor is inside the active area, any mouse button is clicked //--- The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled //--- The cursor is inside the active area, left mouse button is released //--- The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse buttons are not clicked //--- The cursor is within the window scrolling area, any mouse button is clicked //--- The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled //--- The cursor is within the window resizing area, the mouse buttons are not clicked //--- The cursor is within the window resizing area, the mouse button (any) is clicked //--- The cursor is within the window resizing area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled //--- The cursor is within the window resizing area, the mouse buttons are not clicked //--- The cursor is within the window resizing area, the mouse button (any) is clicked //--- The cursor is within the window separator area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED: case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_WHEEL : break; //--- MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT default: break; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Each graphical object has a handler for the last mouse event. The handler is called when the cursor leaves the object area. In this handler, the dotted rectangle that outlines the control area is erased if the mouse cursor was previously in the area of the entire SplitContainer control, or in the area of its separator (in the control area).
The method that draws an empty rectangle:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw an empty rectangle | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSplitContainer::DrawRectangleEmpty(void) { int cx1=this.ControlAreaLeftRelative(); int cx2=this.ControlAreaRightRelative(); int cy1=this.ControlAreaTopRelative(); int cy2=this.ControlAreaBottomRelative(); this.DrawRectangleFill(cx1,cy1,cx2,cy2,CLR_CANV_NULL,0); this.Update(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
We get the relative location coordinates of the rectangle, its width and height inside the SplitContainer control and draw a rectangle filled with a transparent color with full transparency.
The method that draws a dotted rectangle:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw a dotted rectangle | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSplitContainer::DrawRectangleDotted(void) { int shift=0; int cx1=this.ControlAreaLeftRelative(); int cx2=fmin(this.ControlAreaRightRelative(),this.VisibleAreaWidth()+2); int cy1=this.ControlAreaTopRelative(); int cy2=this.ControlAreaBottomRelative(); //--- Draw points in the next-but-one fashion along the upper border of the rectangle from left to right for(int x=cx1+1;x<cx2-2;x+=2) this.SetPixel(x,cy1,this.ForeColor(),255); //--- Get the offset of the next point depending on where the last point was placed shift=((cx2-cx1-2) %2==0 ? 0 : 1); //--- Draw points in the next-but-one fashion along the right border of the rectangle from top to bottom for(int y=cy1+1+shift;y<cy2-2;y+=2) this.SetPixel(cx2-2,y,this.ForeColor(),255); //--- Get the offset of the next point depending on where the last point was placed shift=(this.ControlAreaHeight()-2 %2==0 ? 1 : 0); //--- Draw points in the next-but-one fashion along the lower border of the rectangle from right to left for(int x=cx2-2-shift;x>cx1;x-=2) this.SetPixel(x,cy2-2,this.ForeColor(),255); //--- Get the offset of the next point depending on where the last point was placed shift=((cx2-cx1-2) %2==0 ? 0 : 1); //--- Draw points in the next-but-one fashion along the left border of the rectangle from bottom to top for(int y=cy2-2-shift;y>cy1;y-=2) this.SetPixel(cx1+1,y,this.ForeColor(),255); //--- Update the canvas this.Update(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method logic is described in the code comments. We need to draw a line with points located in the next-but-one fashion. This is done in four loops — left-to-right --> top-bottom --> right-to-left --> bottom-top. The loop index increment is two, so a point is placed at each iteration, and the loop index serves as the coordinate. Thus, when the index is incremented by two, we will be able to put points in the next-but-one fashion. But at the same time, there is a nuance: if a point was set at the end of the loop, then the next cycle should not start from a point in order to always put points in the next-but-one fashion. To achieve this, we simply calculate the width and height of the rectangle and, depending on the evenness/oddness of the resulting value, add either 1 or 0 to the next coordinate. In case of the reverse loop, the resulting increment is subtracted from the point coordinate. Thus, we get a dotted rectangle with dots always drawn in the next-but-one fashion. I could simply draw a smotthed rectangle, for instance, using the DrawPolygonAA() method since it allows setting the type of the drawn line. But, unfortunately, in this case, the STYLE_DOT line type draws line segments that are longer than one pixel.
As soon as the cursor leaves the control (separator) area of the SplitContainer control, it immediately enters either the area of one of the control panels or even leaves it. If the cursor goes beyond the control, then the handler of the last mouse event discussed above is triggered. If the cursor hover over one of the panels of the SplitContainer control, then we need to handle the removal of the mouse from the control area of the base object in the event handler of this panel by removing the dotted rectangle.
In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Helpers\SplitContainerPanel.mqh, namely in the 'The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse buttons are not clicked' event handler, add a string drawing an empty rectangle within the base object control area (the base object for the panel is the container of the SplitContainer control):
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 'The cursor is inside the active area, | //| no mouse buttons are clicked' event handler | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSplitContainerPanel::MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam) { //--- Get the pointer to the base object CSplitContainer *base=this.GetBase(); //--- If the base object is not received, or the separator is non-movable, leave if(base==NULL || base.SplitterFixed()) return; //--- Draw an empty rectangle in the base object control area base.DrawRectangleEmpty(); //--- Get the pointer to the separator object from the base object CSplitter *splitter=base.GetSplitter(); if(splitter==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ELM_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_GRAPH_ELEMENT_OBJ),": ",this.TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER)); return; } //--- If the separator is displayed if(splitter.Displayed()) { //--- Disable the display of the separator and hide it splitter.SetDisplayed(false); splitter.Hide(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
As soon as the cursor enters the panel, this handler is triggered removing the dotted rectangle that outlines the control area.
Let's improve the auxiliary separator object in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Helpers\Splitter.mqh.
After a recent update, when compiling the library, a warning appeared:
deprecated behavior, hidden method calling will be disabled in a future MQL compiler version SplitContainer.mqh 758 16
Going to the address indicated in the log, we get the following string in SplitContainer.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| The cursor is inside the control area, | //| no mouse buttons are clicked' event handler | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSplitContainer::MouseControlAreaNotPressedHandler(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam) { //--- If the separator is non-movable, leave if(this.SplitterFixed()) return; //--- Draw an empty rectangle in the control area this.DrawRectangleEmpty(); //--- Draw a dotted rectangle in the control area this.DrawRectangleDotted(); //--- Get the pointer to the separator CSplitter *splitter=this.GetSplitter(); if(splitter==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ELM_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_GRAPH_ELEMENT_OBJ),": ",this.TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER)); return; } //--- If the separator is not displayed if(!splitter.Displayed()) { //--- Enable the display of the separator and show it splitter.SetDisplayed(true); splitter.Erase(true); splitter.Show(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
This is a virtual method that completely clears the background of the graphical object.
The same method is present in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\WinFormBase.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Clear the element completely | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CWinFormBase::Erase(const bool redraw=false) { //--- Fully clear the element with the redrawing flag CGCnvElement::Erase(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
and in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Clear the element completely | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGCnvElement::Erase(const bool redraw=false) { this.m_canvas.Erase(CLR_CANV_NULL); this.Update(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The signature of the methods is identical. In the end, everything leads to the Erase() method of the CGCnvElement graphical element object. This is why it is not clear to me why the compiler sees ambiguity. But I will fix this. Add the Erase() method to \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Helpers\Splitter.mqh. At the same time, it declares two mouse event handlers:
//--- Redraw the object virtual void Redraw(bool redraw); //--- Clear the element filling it with color and opacity virtual void Erase(const color colour,const uchar opacity,const bool redraw=false); //--- Clear the element with a gradient fill virtual void Erase(color &colors[],const uchar opacity,const bool vgradient,const bool cycle,const bool redraw=false); //--- Clear the element completely virtual void Erase(const bool redraw=false) { CWinFormBase::Erase(redraw); } //--- 'The cursor is inside the active area, a mouse button is clicked (any)' event handler virtual void MouseActiveAreaPressedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam); //--- 'The cursor is inside the active area, the left mouse button is clicked' event handler virtual void MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The Erase() method simply calls the exact same parent class method eliminating the compiler warning.
In the method that draws the grid, add transparency (add 200 instead of 255), which makes the separator object slightly transparent:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw the grid | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSplitter::DrawGrid(void) { for(int y=0;y<this.Height()-1;y++) for(int x=0;x<this.Width();x++) this.SetPixel(x,y,this.ForeColor(),uchar(y%2==0 ? (x%2==0 ? 200 : 0) : (x%2==0 ? 0 : 200))); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The dots will now be drawn with an opacity of 200, which will make them slightly transparent and improve the look of the separator a bit.
'The cursor is inside the active area, any mouse button is clicked' event handler:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 'The cursor is inside the active area, | //| a mouse button is clicked (any) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSplitter::MouseActiveAreaPressedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam) { //--- If the separator is not displayed if(!this.Displayed()) { //--- Enable the display of the separator and show it this.SetDisplayed(true); this.Show(); } //--- Redraw the separator this.Redraw(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The handler is triggered when the mouse button is clicked on the object. If the object is not displayed yet, turn on its display and show it.
Then redraw the object, which will display a hatched rectangle on its background, thereby fully displaying the separator object.
'The cursor is inside the active area, the left mouse button is clicked' event handler:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 'The cursor is inside the active area, | //| left mouse button released | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSplitter::MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam) { this.SetDisplayed(false); this.Hide(); ::ChartRedraw(this.ChartID()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
When we release a mouse button that was previously pressed within the graphical object, this event handler is called. Here we set the flag that the separator object should not be drawn and hide it. To display the changes immediately, redraw the chart. Thus, if the separator object is moved to a new location and the mouse button is released, then it will hide, having fulfilled its purpose — moving the separator area of the SplitContainer control.
Now let's refine the collection class of graphical elements in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh.
Here we need to add handling the situation when the cursor is over the object but is located over its hidden area. This can happen if the graphical object is attached to the control, and part of it goes beyond the parent object. When the mouse cursor is over a hidden part, then this graphical object is invisible in this place and, accordingly, should not react to the cursor. In addition, if there was a click on any of the elements attached to the panel, we should first bring the entire panel to the foreground along with all the objects attached to it, and then bring the clicked object itself to the forefront.
In the method looking for interaction objects, add processing the interaction with object hidden areas. Such objects should be skipped:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Search for interaction objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CForm *CGraphElementsCollection::SearchInteractObj(CForm *form,const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam) { //--- If a non-empty pointer is passed if(form!=NULL) { //--- Create the list of interaction objects int total=form.CreateListInteractObj(); //--- In the loop by the created list for(int i=total-1;i>WRONG_VALUE;i--) { //--- get the next form object CForm *obj=form.GetInteractForm(i); //--- If the object is received, but is not visible, or not active, or should not be displayed, skip it if(obj==NULL || !obj.IsVisible() || !obj.Enabled() || !obj.Displayed()) continue; //--- If the form object is TabControl, return the selected tab under the cursor if(obj.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL) { CTabControl *tab_ctrl=obj; CForm *elm=tab_ctrl.SelectedTabPage(); if(elm!=NULL && elm.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) return elm; } //--- If the form object is a SplitContainer control or a panel of the SplitContainer control, //--- and if the cursor is located on the area protruding beyond the panel edges, then skip such an object if(obj.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER || obj.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL) { if(!obj.CursorInsideVisibleArea(this.m_mouse.CoordX(),this.m_mouse.CoordY())) continue; } //--- If the form object is attached to the panel of the SplitContainer control //--- and if the object goes beyond the edges of the panel, and the cursor is on the area protruding beyond the edges of the panel, then skip such an object CForm *base=obj.GetBase(); if(base!=NULL && base.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL) { if(!obj.CursorInsideVisibleArea(this.m_mouse.CoordX(),this.m_mouse.CoordY())) continue; } //--- If the mouse cursor is over the object, return the pointer to this object if(obj.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) return obj; } } //--- Return the same pointer return form; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
So far, not all graphical elements are handled here, but only those with incorrect interaction with the mouse detected. Later, I will find the correct logic for handling each graphical element. If we add the same handling to the tab headers of TabControl, they stop working after scrolling through the list of headers. For this reason, I am not implementing universal handling of each control yet since we first need to understand the reasons in order to do everything right.
Also, the incorrect behavior of interaction objects in the method that returns the pointer to the form under the cursor due to the "loss of the mouse status" was noticed and fixed. Let's add reading the mouse status before returning the pointer to the found object , as well as skipping object handling if its display flag is disabled:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the pointer to the form located under the cursor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CForm *CGraphElementsCollection::GetFormUnderCursor(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam, ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE &mouse_state, long &obj_ext_id, int &form_index) { //--- Set the ID of the extended standard graphical object to -1 //--- and the index of the anchor point managed by the form to -1 obj_ext_id=WRONG_VALUE; form_index=WRONG_VALUE; //--- Initialize the mouse status relative to the form mouse_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE; //--- Declare the pointers to graphical element collection class objects CGCnvElement *elm=NULL; CForm *form=NULL; //--- Get the list of objects the interaction flag is set for (there should be only one object) CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(GetListCanvElm(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION,true,EQUAL); //--- If managed to obtain the list and it is not empty, if(list!=NULL && list.Total()>0) { //--- Get the only graphical element there elm=list.At(0); //--- If the element is a form object or its descendants if(elm.TypeGraphElement()>=GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE && elm.IsVisible()) { //--- Assign the pointer to the element for the form object pointer form=elm; //--- Get the mouse status relative to the form mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor is inside the form, if(mouse_state>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) { //--- Find the interaction object. //--- This will be either the found object or the same form form=this.SearchInteractObj(form,id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- Get the mouse status of the found object mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- Return the form object //Comment(form.TypeElementDescription()," ",form.Name(),", ZOrder: ",form.Zorder(),", Interaction: ",form.Interaction()); return form; } } } //--- If there is no a single form object with a specified interaction flag, //--- in the loop by all graphical element collection class objects int total=this.m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { //--- get the next element elm=this.m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.At(i); if(elm==NULL || !elm.IsVisible() || !elm.Enabled() || !elm.Displayed()) continue; //--- if the obtained element is a form object or its descendants if(elm.TypeGraphElement()>=GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE) { //--- Assign the pointer to the element for the form object pointer form=elm; //--- Get the mouse status relative to the form mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor is within the form, return the pointer to the form if(mouse_state>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) { //--- Find the interaction object. //--- This will be either the found object or the same form form=this.SearchInteractObj(form,id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- Get the mouse status of the found object mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- Return the form object //Comment(form.TypeElementDescription()," ",form.Name(),", ZOrder: ",form.Zorder(),", Interaction: ",form.Interaction()); return form; } } } //--- If there is no a single form object from the collection list //--- Get the list of extended standard graphical objects list=this.GetListStdGraphObjectExt(); if(list!=NULL) { //--- in the loop by all extended standard graphical objects for(int i=0;i<list.Total();i++) { //--- get the next graphical object, CGStdGraphObj *obj_ext=list.At(i); if(obj_ext==NULL) continue; //--- get the object of its toolkit, CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit *toolkit=obj_ext.GetExtToolkit(); if(toolkit==NULL) continue; //--- handle the event of changing the chart for the current graphical object obj_ext.OnChartEvent(CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- Get the total number of form objects created for the current graphical object total=toolkit.GetNumControlPointForms(); //--- In the loop by all form objects for(int j=0;j<total;j++) { //--- get the next form object, form=toolkit.GetControlPointForm(j); if(form==NULL) continue; //--- get the mouse status relative to the form mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor is inside the form, if(mouse_state>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) { //--- set the object ID and form index //--- and return the pointer to the form obj_ext_id=obj_ext.ObjectID(); form_index=j; return form; } } } } //--- Nothing is found - return NULL .return NULL; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In the event handler in the cursor processing block within the form, with the mouse button pressed, add a preliminary display of the entire form to the foreground, and then, after calling the event handler of the form object, redraw the chart to display the changes immediately:
//+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 'The cursor is inside the form, a mouse button is clicked (any)' event handler | //+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ if(mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED) { this.SetChartTools(::ChartID(),false); //--- If the flag of holding the form is not set yet if(!pressed_form) { pressed_form=true; // set the flag of pressing on the form pressed_chart=false; // disable the flag of pressing on the form } CForm *main=form.GetMain(); if(main!=NULL) main.BringToTop(); form.OnMouseEvent(MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED,lparam,dparam,sparam); ::ChartRedraw(form.ChartID()); } //+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
Here we get the pointer to the main object. if it is received, display the entire object with all the elements attached to it to the foreground. Then we call the form object event handler, with which the interaction takes place, and finally update the chart.
I will make similar improvements in the cursor handling block inside the active area when the mouse button is pressed:
//+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 'The cursor is inside the active area, any mouse button is clicked' event handler | //+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ if(mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED && !move) { pressed_form=true; // the flag of holding the mouse button on the form //--- If the left mouse button is pressed if(this.m_mouse.IsPressedButtonLeft()) { //--- Set flags and form parameters move=true; // movement flag form.SetInteraction(true); // flag of the form interaction with the environment CForm *main=form.GetMain(); if(main!=NULL) main.BringToTop(); form.BringToTop(); // form on the background - above all others form.SetOffsetX(this.m_mouse.CoordX()-form.CoordX()); // Cursor shift relative to the X coordinate form.SetOffsetY(this.m_mouse.CoordY()-form.CoordY()); // Cursor shift relative to the Y coordinate this.ResetAllInteractionExeptOne(form); // Reset interaction flags for all forms except the current one //--- Get the maximum ZOrder long zmax=this.GetZOrderMax(); //--- If the maximum ZOrder has been received and the form's ZOrder is less than the maximum one or the maximum ZOrder of all forms is equal to zero if(zmax>WRONG_VALUE && (form.Zorder()<zmax || zmax==0)) { //--- If the form is not a control point for managing an extended standard graphical object, //--- set the form's ZOrder above all others if(form.Type()!=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM_CONTROL) this.SetZOrderMAX(form); } } form.OnMouseEvent(MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED,lparam,dparam,sparam); ::ChartRedraw(form.ChartID()); } //+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
Also, let's add three new blocks to handle new mouse cursor events inside the control area of the form object:
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 'The cursor is inside the window scrolling area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled' event handler| //+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ if(mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL) { form.OnMouseEvent(MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL,lparam,dparam,sparam); } //+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 'The cursor is inside the control area, no mouse buttons are clicked' event handler | //+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ if(mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED) { form.OnMouseEvent(MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED,lparam,dparam,sparam); } //+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 'The cursor is inside the control area, a mouse button is clicked (any)' event handler | //+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ if(mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_PRESSED) { form.OnMouseEvent(MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_PRESSED,lparam,dparam,sparam); } //+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 'The cursor is inside the control area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled' event handler | //+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ if(mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_WHEEL) { form.OnMouseEvent(MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_WHEEL,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
It is from here that object event handlers are called when the cursor is inside the control area.
Everything is ready for a test. Let's check the results.
Test
To perform the test, I will use the EA from the previous article and save it in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part123\ as TestDoEasy123.mq5.
The improvements are minimal: we have a macro substitution to specify the number of created panels. Let's put in the value of 1 since only one panel will be created for now:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TstDE123.mq5 | //| Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //--- includes #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> //--- defines #define FORMS_TOTAL (1) // Number of created forms #define START_X (4) // Initial X coordinate of the shape #define START_Y (4) // Initial Y coordinate of the shape #define KEY_LEFT (65) // (A) Left #define KEY_RIGHT (68) // (D) Right #define KEY_UP (87) // (W) Up #define KEY_DOWN (88) // (X) Down #define KEY_FILL (83) // (S) Filling #define KEY_ORIGIN (90) // (Z) Default #define KEY_INDEX (81) // (Q) By index
In the OnInit() handler, namely in the loop for creating the panels, add this macro substitution. Let's slightly increase the width of the SplitContainer control separator by two pixels so that the dotted rectangle looks better.
When obtaining pointers to created form objects, I will use the method of obtaining the pointer by object description.
The object description is specified when it is created:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Set EA global variables ArrayResize(array_clr,2); // Array of gradient filling colors array_clr[0]=C'26,100,128'; // Original ≈Dark-azure color array_clr[1]=C'35,133,169'; // Lightened original color //--- Create the array with the current symbol and set it to be used in the library string array[1]={Symbol()}; engine.SetUsedSymbols(array); //--- Create the timeseries object for the current symbol and period, and show its description in the journal engine.SeriesCreate(Symbol(),Period()); engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort(false); // Short descriptions //--- Create the required number of WinForms Panel objects CPanel *pnl=NULL; for(int i=0;i<FORMS_TOTAL;i++) { pnl=engine.CreateWFPanel("WinForms Panel"+(string)i,(i==0 ? 50 : 70),(i==0 ? 50 : 70),410,200,array_clr,200,true,true,false,-1,FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL,true,false); if(pnl!=NULL) { pnl.Hide(); Print(DFUN,"Panel description: ",pnl.Description(),", Type and name: ",pnl.TypeElementDescription()," ",pnl.Name()); //--- Set Padding to 4 pnl.SetPaddingAll(3); //--- Set the flags of relocation, auto resizing and auto changing mode from the inputs pnl.SetMovable(InpMovable); pnl.SetAutoSize(InpAutoSize,false); pnl.SetAutoSizeMode((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE)InpAutoSizeMode,false); //--- Create TabControl pnl.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL,InpTabControlX,InpTabControlY,pnl.Width()-30,pnl.Height()-40,clrNONE,255,true,false); CTabControl *tc=pnl.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL,0); if(tc!=NULL) { tc.SetTabSizeMode((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE)InpTabPageSizeMode); tc.SetAlignment((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT)InpHeaderAlignment); tc.SetMultiline(InpTabCtrlMultiline); tc.SetHeaderPadding(6,0); tc.CreateTabPages(15,0,56,20,TextByLanguage("Вкладка","TabPage")); //--- Create a text label with a tab description on each tab for(int j=0;j<tc.TabPages();j++) { tc.CreateNewElement(j,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL,322,120,80,20,clrDodgerBlue,255,true,false); CLabel *label=tc.GetTabElement(j,0); if(label==NULL) continue; //--- If this is the very first tab, then there will be no text label.SetText(j<5 ? "" : "TabPage"+string(j+1)); } for(int n=0;n<5;n++) { //--- Create a SplitContainer control on each tab tc.CreateNewElement(n,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER,10,10,tc.Width()-22,tc.GetTabField(0).Height()-22,clrNONE,255,true,false); //--- Get the SplitContainer control from each tab CSplitContainer *split_container=tc.GetTabElementByType(n,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER,0); if(split_container!=NULL) { //--- The separator will be vertical for each even tab and horizontal for each odd one split_container.SetSplitterOrientation(n%2==0 ? CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_VERTICAL : CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_HORISONTAL,true); //--- The separator distance on each tab will be 50 pixels split_container.SetSplitterDistance(50,true); //--- The width of the separator on each subsequent tab will increase by 2 pixels split_container.SetSplitterWidth(6+2*n,false); //--- Make a fixed separator for the tab with index 2, and a movable one for the rest split_container.SetSplitterFixed(n==2 ? true : false); //--- For a tab with index 3, the second panel will be in a collapsed state (only the first one is visible) if(n==3) split_container.SetPanel2Collapsed(true); //--- For a tab with index 4, the first panel will be in a collapsed state (only the second one is visible) if(n==4) split_container.SetPanel1Collapsed(true); //--- On each of the control panels... for(int j=0;j<2;j++) { CSplitContainerPanel *panel=split_container.GetPanel(j); if(panel==NULL) continue; //--- ...create a text label with the panel name if(split_container.CreateNewElement(j,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL,4,4,panel.Width()-8,panel.Height()-8,clrDodgerBlue,255,true,false)) { CLabel *label=split_container.GetPanelElementByType(j,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL,0); if(label==NULL) continue; label.SetTextAlign(ANCHOR_CENTER); label.SetText(TextByLanguage("Панель","Panel")+string(j+1)); } } } } } } } //--- Display and redraw all created panels for(int i=0;i<FORMS_TOTAL;i++) { pnl=engine.GetWFPanel("WinForms Panel"+(string)i); if(pnl!=NULL) { pnl.Show(); pnl.Redraw(true); } } //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Compile the EA and launch it on the chart:
So, When the selected tab header leaves the edge of the container, as well as when the panel is moved, we can see no more artifacts. The gap between headers and scrolling controls with the vertical header bar is now smaller and neater.
When the headers are on the right, the right side of the control panels is slightly cropped (although we cannot see that). As a result, the cursor does not get to the hidden parts of the panels, so we can easily handle tab headers. The same happens when the panels are reduced by the separator almost hiding the inscription on the panel made by the CLabel class object. The cursor is physically located over the graphical labels, but they are cropped and the cursor is virtually located over their invisible area and the object is not handled.
The SplitContainer control separator now looks better when interacting with the mouse.
What's next?
In the next article, I will continue the development of library controls.
All files of the current library version, test EA and chart event control indicator for MQL5 are attached below.
*Previous articles within the series:
DoEasy. Controls (Part 20): SplitContainer WinForms object
DoEasy. Controls (Part 21): SplitContainer control. Panel separator
DoEasy. Controls (Part 22): SplitContainer. Changing the properties of the created object
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original article: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/11634
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