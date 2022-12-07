DoEasy. Controls (Part 23): Improving TabControl and SplitContainer WinForms objects

Contents

Concept

The library features the event model of "communication" of graphical elements with the mouse cursor. Within each graphical element, there are "working" areas that are responsible for one or another behavior of the control element when interacting with the mouse. For example, each object has an active area. If the cursor is inside this area, then interaction with this object is possible. The object also has a control area, in which you can place form control buttons (minimize/expand/close/etc.) among other things. Based on the presence of such an area for an object, you can organize additional functionality when the cursor interacts with this area. For example, in case of the SplitContainer control separator, we can arrange its operation by handling an event inside the control area, the location of which matches the location of the splitter.

To organize such functionality, let's add new mouse event handlers (however, we would still add them to organize cursor handling inside the control area) and make the work of the SplitContainer control separator by handling events inside these handlers. In addition, we will fix the identified shortcomings in the TabControl and SplitContainer controls.

In general, the gradual refinement and correction of errors in the operation of controls lead to some reworking of the logic for creating graphical elements. For example, specifying its base and main objects for a newly created object does not always work correctly in the existing implementation of the logic for creating attached objects to a graphical element. Incorrect transfer of these values leads to the object being "unaware" of its main parent. This inevitably leads to incorrect display of graphical elements when they are switched between each other in case there are several independent panel objects on the chart.

Finding and correcting the indication of the graphical object main element increasingly suggests reworking the concept of passing this data to the object. Instead of passing it after the object creation, as it is done now (and not always correctly), we should pass it right at the moment of creating the graphical object — in its constructor . This concept will be tested and, most likely, implemented in the next articles.







Improving library classes

The SplitContainer control will now be a control area that can be moved and resized. Therefore, I will change the names of the constants in the enumeration, which describes the states of the mouse regarding the form and the mouse event.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh, change the names of the constants of the above enumerations:

MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_NOT_PRESSED , MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_PRESSED , MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_WHEEL , };

...

MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_NOT_PRESSED , MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_PRESSED , MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_WHEEL , }; #define MOUSE_EVENT_NEXT_CODE (MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_WHEEL+ 1 )

Now the names of the enumeration constants will refer to the control area, which is logical and immediately covers all objects for which such areas will be set, regardless of the purpose of these areas for a graphical object and their functionality:

enum ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE { MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE = 0 , MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_WHEEL, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED , MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_PRESSED , MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_WHEEL , }; enum ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT { MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT = CHART_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_WHEEL, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED , MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_PRESSED , MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_WHEEL , }; #define MOUSE_EVENT_NEXT_CODE (MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_WHEEL+ 1 )

The MOUSE_EVENT_NEXT_CODE macro substitution is now calculated from the value of the last constant of the enumeration of possible mouse events.







All graphical elements in the library have visibility scope. If one graphical object is attached to another, and some part of it goes beyond the parent object, then this part should be cropped. When we determine that the cursor is over a cropped (invisible) part of the object, we need to detect this and not send an interaction event. To control such situations, we need to create a method making sure that the cursor is inside the visible part of the graphical object and returns the result as a flag.



We need to add such methods to set the coordinates of the beginning of the control area and its dimensions (width and height).

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh graphical element class file, declare/add such methods in the public section of the class:

bool ResourceStamp( const string source); virtual bool Reset( void ); bool CursorInsideElement( const int x, const int y); bool CursorInsideVisibleArea( const int x, const int y); bool CursorInsideActiveArea( const int x, const int y); bool CursorInsideControlArea( const int x, const int y);

...

void SetMovable( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE,flag); } void SetActive( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE,flag); } void SetInteraction( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION,flag); } void SetID( const int id) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,id); } void SetNumber( const int number) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM,number); } void SetEnabled( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED,flag); } void SetShadow( const bool flag) { this .m_shadow=flag; } void SetControlAreaX( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X, value ); } void SetControlAreaY( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y, value ); } void SetControlAreaWidth( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH, value ); } void SetControlAreaHeight( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT, value ); } int ActiveAreaLeftShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT); } int ActiveAreaRightShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT); } int ActiveAreaTopShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP); } int ActiveAreaBottomShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM); } int ActiveAreaLeft( void ) const { return int ( this .CoordX()+ this .ActiveAreaLeftShift()); } int ActiveAreaRight( void ) const { return int ( this .RightEdge()- this .ActiveAreaRightShift()); } int ActiveAreaTop( void ) const { return int ( this .CoordY()+ this .ActiveAreaTopShift()); } int ActiveAreaBottom( void ) const { return int ( this .BottomEdge()- this .ActiveAreaBottomShift()); } int ControlAreaXShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X); } int ControlAreaYShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y); } int ControlAreaWidth( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH); } int ControlAreaHeight( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT); } int ControlAreaLeft( void ) const { return this .CoordX()+ this .ControlAreaXShift(); } int ControlAreaRight( void ) const { return this .ControlAreaLeft()+ this .ControlAreaWidth(); } int ControlAreaTop( void ) const { return this .CoordY()+ this .ControlAreaYShift(); } int ControlAreaBottom( void ) const { return this .ControlAreaTop()+ this .ControlAreaHeight(); } int ControlAreaLeftRelative( void ) const { return this .ControlAreaLeft()- this .CoordX(); } int ControlAreaRightRelative( void ) const { return this .ControlAreaRight()- this .CoordX(); } int ControlAreaTopRelative( void ) const { return this .ControlAreaTop()- this .CoordY(); } int ControlAreaBottomRelative( void ) const { return this .ControlAreaBottom()- this .CoordY(); }

...

virtual int VisibleAreaHeight( void ) const { return this .YSize(); } virtual bool SetVisibleAreaHeight( const int value , const bool only_prop) { ::ResetLastError(); if ((!only_prop && CGBaseObj::SetYSize( value )) || only_prop) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT, value ); return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(), true ); return false ; } void SetVisibleArea( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) { this .SetVisibleAreaX(x, false ); this .SetVisibleAreaY(y, false ); this .SetVisibleAreaWidth(w, false ); this .SetVisibleAreaHeight(h, false ); } void ResetVisibleArea( void ) { this .SetVisibleArea( 0 , 0 , this .Width(), this .Height()); }

These methods are used to simplify setting and getting properties of the graphical object visibility scope.





Implementation of the method that returns the position of the cursor relative to the visible area of the element:

bool CGCnvElement::CursorInsideVisibleArea( const int x, const int y) { return (x>= this .CoordXVisibleArea() && x<= this .RightEdgeVisibleArea() && y>= this .CoordYVisibleArea() && y<= this .BottomEdgeVisibleArea()); }

The current coordinates of the mouse cursor are passed to the method and the flag of finding the specified coordinates inside the visibility area limited by the coordinates obtained using the above methods is returned.





The method that returns the position of the cursor relative to the element control area:

bool CGCnvElement::CursorInsideControlArea( const int x, const int y) { return (x>= this .ControlAreaLeft() && x<= this .ControlAreaRight() && y>= this .ControlAreaTop() && y<= this .ControlAreaBottom()); }

This is a modified method that was added previously. Now it uses the values of the coordinates of the control area obtained using the methods implemented above.

Virtual mouse event handlers, namely their declaration, is located in the form object class in the protected section of the class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh.



All these handlers do nothing here and should be redefined in the inherited classes. Let's add the declaration of new handlers for the cursor located within the control area of the graphical element to the list of such classes:

virtual void MouseScrollAreaPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual void MouseScrollAreaWhellHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual void MouseControlAreaNotPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual void MouseControlAreaPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual void MouseControlAreaWhellHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual bool SendEvent( const long chart_id, const ushort event_id); public :





Add an indication of the main and base object to the method that creates a new attached element:

bool CForm::CreateNewElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity, const bool redraw) { CGCnvElement *obj= this .CreateAndAddNewElement(element_type,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,activity); if (obj== NULL ) return false ; obj.SetMain( this .GetMain()== NULL ? this .GetObject() : this .GetMain()); obj.SetBase( this .GetBase()); obj.Erase(colour,opacity,redraw); return true ; }

If this object contains pointers to the main and base objects, then the main and base objects will be indicated for the newly created graphical object attached to it. Unfortunately, this approach does not work in all graphical elements, and the search for the error has not yet yielded results. Obviously, this approach to setting the main and base objects needs to be changed, and I will do it soon. Moreover, with an increase in the number of graphical elements, we have to control the correctness of the entry of the main and base objects in all new library objects, which is not viable. After creating the functionality once, it should work in all new objects of the library, so that we do not stumble upon the same error and the need to specify the pointers to the main and base objects on site for each new object.



Improve the method setting and returning the mouse state relative to the form. It is necessary to add the handling of the cursor being inside the control area to the method with the control of button presses and scrolling the mouse wheel. I will add a table describing the mouse status flags for more convenience:

ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE CForm::MouseFormState( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam) { this .m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED; ENUM_MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE state= this .m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); this .m_mouse_state_flags= this .m_mouse.GetMouseFlags(); if (CGCnvElement::CursorInsideElement( this .m_mouse.CoordX(), this .m_mouse.CoordY())) { this .m_mouse_state_flags |= ( 0x0001 << 8 ); if (CGCnvElement::CursorInsideActiveArea( this .m_mouse.CoordX(), this .m_mouse.CoordY())) this .m_mouse_state_flags |= ( 0x0001 << 9 ); else this .m_mouse_state_flags &= 0xFDFF ; if (CGCnvElement::CursorInsideControlArea( this .m_mouse.CoordX(), this .m_mouse.CoordY())) this .m_mouse_state_flags |= ( 0x0001 << 10 ); else this .m_mouse_state_flags &= 0xFBFF ; if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0001 )!= 0 || ( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0002 )!= 0 || ( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0010 )!= 0 ) { if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0100 )!= 0 ) this .m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED; if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0200 )!= 0 ) this .m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED; if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0400 )!= 0 ) this .m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_PRESSED; } else { if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0100 )!= 0 ) { if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0080 )!= 0 ) this .m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL; else this .m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED; } if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0200 )!= 0 ) { if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0080 )!= 0 ) this .m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL; else this .m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED; } if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0400 )!= 0 ) { if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0080 )!= 0 ) this .m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_WHEEL; else this .m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED; } } } else { this .m_mouse_form_state= ( (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0001 )!= 0 || ( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0002 )!= 0 || ( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0010 )!= 0 ) ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED ); } return this .m_mouse_form_state; }

The method logic is described in the comments. By the state of the bit flags in the m_mouse_state_flags variable, determine whether the mouse button is pressed or not. Also, we use them to determine the location of the cursor in a particular area of a graphical object and return the final state of the cursor, buttons, and mouse wheel relative to the form.





Add handling new events to the mouse event handler:

void CForm::OnMouseEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { switch (id) { case MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : this .MouseInsideNotPressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : this .MouseInsidePressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : this .MouseInsideWhellHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : this .MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED : this .MouseActiveAreaPressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL : this .MouseActiveAreaWhellHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED : this .MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : this .MouseScrollAreaNotPressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED : this .MouseScrollAreaPressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL : this .MouseScrollAreaWhellHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : this .MouseControlAreaNotPressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_PRESSED : this .MouseControlAreaPressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_WHEEL : this .MouseControlAreaWhellHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; default : break ; } this .m_mouse_event_last=(ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT)id; }

If the event ID passed to the method is the cursor within the control area + mouse buttons pressed/not pressed + wheel state, then the corresponding virtual methods I have declared above are called. Their full implementation should be done in inherited classes. All these methods do nothing here but they should be implemented nevertheless:

void CForm::MouseControlAreaNotPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { return ; } void CForm::MouseControlAreaPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { return ; } void CForm::MouseControlAreaWhellHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { return ; }





In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\TabControl.mqh file of the TabControl class, namely in the method creating a specified number of tabs, make additions or change the logic in all method strings indicating the main object:

bool CTabControl::CreateTabPages( const int total, const int selected_page, const int tab_w= 0 , const int tab_h= 0 , const string header_text= "" ) { int w=(tab_w== 0 ? this .ItemWidth() : tab_w); int h=(tab_h== 0 ? this .ItemHeight() : tab_h); CTabHeader *header= NULL ; CTabField *field= NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { int header_x= 2 ; int header_y= 2 ; int header_w=w; int header_h=h; switch ( this .Alignment()) { case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP : header_w=w; header_h=h; header_x=(header== NULL ? 2 : header.RightEdgeRelative()); header_y= 2 ; break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM : header_w=w; header_h=h; header_x=(header== NULL ? 2 : header.RightEdgeRelative()); header_y= this .Height()-header_h- 2 ; break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT : header_w=h; header_h=w; header_x= 2 ; header_y=(header== NULL ? this .Height()-header_h- 2 : header.CoordYRelative()-header_h); break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT : header_w=h; header_h=w; header_x= this .Width()-header_w- 2 ; header_y=(header== NULL ? 2 : header.BottomEdgeRelative()); break ; default : break ; } if (! this .CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER,header_x,header_y,header_w,header_h, clrNONE , 255 , this .Active(), false )) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER), string (i+ 1 )); return false ; } header= this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER,i); if (header== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ELM_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_GRAPH_ELEMENT_OBJ), this .TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER), string (i+ 1 )); return false ; } header.SetMain( this .IsMain() ? this .GetObject() : this .GetMain()); header.SetBase( this .GetObject()); header.SetPageNumber(i); header.SetGroup( this .Group()+ 1 ); header.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_COLOR, true ); header.SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_MOUSE_DOWN); header.SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_MOUSE_OVER); header.SetBackgroundStateOnColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_COLOR_ON, true ); header.SetBackgroundStateOnColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_DOWN_ON); header.SetBackgroundStateOnColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_OVER_ON); header.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); header.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_COLOR, true ); header.SetBorderColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN); header.SetBorderColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER); header.SetAlignment( this .Alignment()); header.SetPadding( this .HeaderPaddingWidth(), this .HeaderPaddingHeight(), this .HeaderPaddingWidth(), this .HeaderPaddingHeight()); if (header_text!= "" && header_text!= NULL ) this .SetHeaderText(header,header_text+ string (i+ 1 )); else this .SetHeaderText(header, "TabPage" + string (i+ 1 )); if ( this .Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT) header.SetFontAngle( 90 ); if ( this .Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT) header.SetFontAngle( 270 ); header.SetTabSizeMode( this .TabSizeMode()); int h_prev=header_h; header.SetSizes(header_w,header_h); int y_shift=header.Height()-h_prev; if (header.Move(header.CoordX(),header.CoordY()-( this .Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT ? y_shift : 0 ))) { header.SetCoordXRelative(header.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); header.SetCoordYRelative(header.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); } header.SetVisibleFlag( this .IsVisible(), false ); CTabHeader *prev= this .GetTabHeader(i- 1 ); header.SetPrevHeader(prev); int field_x= 0 ; int field_y= 0 ; int field_w= this .Width(); int field_h= this .Height()-header.Height()- 2 ; int header_shift= 0 ; switch ( this .Alignment()) { case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP : field_x= 0 ; field_y=header.BottomEdgeRelative(); field_w= this .Width(); field_h= this .Height()-header.Height()- 2 ; break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM : field_x= 0 ; field_y= 0 ; field_w= this .Width(); field_h= this .Height()-header.Height()- 2 ; break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT : field_x=header.RightEdgeRelative(); field_y= 0 ; field_h= this .Height(); field_w= this .Width()-header.Width()- 2 ; break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT : field_x= 0 ; field_y= 0 ; field_h= this .Height(); field_w= this .Width()-header.Width()- 2 ; break ; default : break ; } if (! this .CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD,field_x,field_y,field_w,field_h, clrNONE , 255 , true , false )) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD), string (i+ 1 )); return false ; } field= this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD,i); if (field== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ELM_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_GRAPH_ELEMENT_OBJ), this .TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD), string (i+ 1 )); return false ; } field.SetMain( this .IsMain() ? this .GetObject() : this .GetMain()); field.SetBase( this .GetObject()); field.SetPageNumber(i); field.SetGroup( this .Group()+ 1 ); field.SetBorderSizeAll( 1 ); field.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); field.SetOpacity(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_OPACITY, true ); field.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BACK_COLOR, true ); field.SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_MOUSE_DOWN); field.SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_MOUSE_OVER); field.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_COLOR, true ); field.SetBorderColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN); field.SetBorderColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER); field.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); field.SetPadding( this .FieldPaddingLeft(), this .FieldPaddingTop(), this .FieldPaddingRight(), this .FieldPaddingBottom()); field.Hide(); } this .CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX, this .Width()- 32 , 0 , 15 , 15 , clrNONE , 255 , this .Active(), false ); CArrowLeftRightBox *box_lr= this .GetArrLeftRightBox(); if (box_lr!= NULL ) { this .SetVisibleLeftRightBox( false ); this .SetSizeLeftRightBox(box_lr.Width()); box_lr.SetMain( this .IsMain() ? this .GetObject() : this .GetMain()); box_lr.SetBase( this .GetObject()); box_lr.SetID( this .GetMaxIDAll()); box_lr.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); box_lr.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL, true ); box_lr.SetOpacity( 0 ); box_lr.Hide(); CArrowLeftButton *lb=box_lr.GetArrowLeftButton(); if (lb!= NULL ) { lb.SetMain( this .IsMain() ? this .GetObject() : this .GetMain()); lb.SetBase(box_lr); lb.SetID( this .GetMaxIDAll()); } CArrowRightButton *rb=box_lr.GetArrowRightButton(); if (rb!= NULL ) { rb.SetMain( this .IsMain() ? this .GetObject() : this .GetMain()); rb.SetBase(box_lr); rb.SetID( this .GetMaxIDAll()); } } this .CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX, 0 , this .Height()- 32 , 15 , 15 , clrNONE , 255 , this .Active(), false ); CArrowUpDownBox *box_ud= this .GetArrUpDownBox(); if (box_ud!= NULL ) { this .SetVisibleUpDownBox( false ); this .SetSizeUpDownBox(box_ud.Height()); box_ud.SetMain( this .IsMain() ? this .GetObject() : this .GetMain()); box_ud.SetBase( this .GetObject()); box_ud.SetID( this .GetMaxIDAll()); box_ud.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); box_ud.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL, true ); box_ud.SetOpacity( 0 ); box_ud.Hide(); CArrowDownButton *db=box_ud.GetArrowDownButton(); if (db!= NULL ) { db.SetMain( this .IsMain() ? this .GetObject() : this .GetMain()); db.SetBase(box_ud); db.SetID( this .GetMaxIDAll()); } CArrowUpButton *ub=box_ud.GetArrowUpButton(); if (ub!= NULL ) { ub.SetMain( this .IsMain() ? this .GetObject() : this .GetMain()); ub.SetBase(box_ud); ub.SetID( this .GetMaxIDAll()); } } this .ArrangeTabHeaders(); this .Select(selected_page, true ); return true ; }

The method is quite voluminous, but it is provided here in full for understanding its logic and seeing which pointer of which object is indicated as the base and as the main one.



Instead of simply specifying the main object

SetMain( this .GetMain());

now we check if the main object is the current one. If yes, enter the pointer to it. Otherwise, enter the pointer to the main object:

SetMain( this .IsMain() ? this .GetObject() : this .GetMain() );





If the tab headers in TabControl are on one string, and their number does not allow all the headers fit in the size of their container, then the header row can be scrolled using the arrow buttons. The selected header is always larger than the unselected one by two pixels on each side. If we scroll the header bar so that the selected header goes beyond, for example, the left edge of the container, and then move the form, on which TabControl is located, then a small part of the selected header that has gone beyond the edge will become visible:

This happens because the size of the selected header always exceeds the size of the unselected one, and any header that goes beyond the edge of the selected one is cropped to the size of the unselected one. To prevent this from happening, we need to take into account that if it is the selected header that has gone beyond the edge, then we need to adjust the boundaries of the visible area of the container so that the selected header is cropped a little more than the unselected one.



In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Helpers\TabHeader.mqh file of the header class, improve the method cropping the image outlined by the calculated rectangular visibility scope. Decrease the header cropping size (when the up/down arrow buttons are visible) by two pixels simply because the resulting padding between the header and the buttons is too big and doesn't look neat. Also, adjust the coordinate of the container visibility scope for the selected tab header that has gone beyond the edge:

void CTabHeader::Crop( void ) { CGCnvElement * base = this .GetBase(); if ( base ==NULL) return ; int vis_x= 0 ; int vis_y= 0 ; int vis_w= this .Width(); int vis_h= this .Height(); int crop_top= 0 ; int crop_bottom= 0 ; int crop_left= 0 ; int crop_right= 0 ; int add_size_lr=( this .IsVisibleLeftRightBox() ? this .m_arr_butt_lr_size : 0 ); int add_size_ud=( this .IsVisibleUpDownBox() ? this .m_arr_butt_ud_size- 2 : 0 ); int correct_size_vis=( this .State() ? 0 : 2 ); int top=fmax( base .CoordY()+( int ) base .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_TOP), base .CoordYVisibleArea())+correct_size_vis+( this .Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT ? add_size_ud : 0 ); int bottom=fmin( base .BottomEdge()-( int ) base .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_BOTTOM), base .BottomEdgeVisibleArea()+ 1 )-correct_size_vis-( this .Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT ? add_size_ud : 0 ); int left=fmax( base .CoordX()+( int ) base .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_LEFT), base .CoordXVisibleArea())+correct_size_vis; int right=fmin( base .RightEdge()-( int ) base .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_RIGHT), base .RightEdgeVisibleArea()+ 1 )-add_size_lr; if ( this .State()) { if (( this .Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP || this .Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM) && this .CoordX()<left) left+= 4 ; if ( this .Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT && this .BottomEdge()>bottom) bottom-= 4 ; if ( this .Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT && this .CoordY()<top) top+= 4 ; } crop_top= this .CoordY()-top; if (crop_top< 0 ) vis_y=-crop_top; crop_bottom=bottom- this .BottomEdge()- 1 ; if (crop_bottom< 0 ) vis_h= this .Height()+crop_bottom-vis_y; crop_left= this .CoordX()-left; if (crop_left< 0 ) vis_x=-crop_left; crop_right=right- this .RightEdge()- 1 ; if (crop_right< 0 ) vis_w= this .Width()+crop_right-vis_x; if (crop_top< 0 || crop_bottom< 0 || crop_left< 0 || crop_right< 0 ) this .Crop(vis_x,vis_y,vis_w,vis_h); }

After these improvements, the gap between vertically placed headers (left/right) and their scroll buttons will be neater and look better, and if the selected header goes beyond the left or bottom edge of the container, it will not cause part of it to appear when the form is moved.



But here another problem arises: if you look closely at the image above, you will notice that after the selected header is moved off the edge, a white field remains below. In other words, the frame of the field belonging to the header that has gone over the edge is not drawn to the very edge. This happens due to the fact that visually the header and the tab field should look like one. This is achieved by the fact that the frame is first drawn on the field, and then a line is drawn with the color of the field at the place adjacent to the header field. Thus, the visible line between the header and the field is erased. When the header goes off the edge, part of this "merging of the header with the field" visually remains.

To get rid of this artifact, we need to control the header location in the tab field object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Helpers\TabField.mqh, namely in the method drawing the element frame depending on the header position. If the header is selected and placed beyond the edge, then we do not need to draw the line, which visually merges the header with the field:

void CTabField::DrawFrame( void ) { int x1= 0 ; int y1= 0 ; int x2= this .Width()- 1 ; int y2= this .Height()- 1 ; CTabHeader *header= this .GetHeaderObj(); if (header== NULL ) return ; this .DrawRectangle(x1,y1,x2,y2, this .BorderColor(), this .Opacity()); switch (header.Alignment()) { case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP : if ( header.State() && header.CoordX()< this .CoordX() ) return ; this .DrawLine(header.CoordXRelative()+ 1 , 0 ,header.RightEdgeRelative()- 2 , 0 , this .BackgroundColor(), this .Opacity()); break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM : if ( header.State() && header.CoordX()< this .CoordX() ) return ; this .DrawLine(header.CoordXRelative()+ 1 , this .Height()- 1 ,header.RightEdgeRelative()- 2 , this .Height()- 1 , this .BackgroundColor(), this .Opacity()); break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT : if ( header.State() && header.BottomEdge()> this .BottomEdge() ) return ; this .DrawLine( 0 ,header.BottomEdgeRelative()- 2 , 0 ,header.CoordYRelative()+ 1 , this .BackgroundColor(), this .Opacity()); break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT : if ( header.State() && header.CoordY()< this .CoordY() ) return ; this .DrawLine( this .Width()- 1 ,header.BottomEdgeRelative()- 2 , this .Width()- 1 ,header.CoordYRelative()+ 1 , this .BackgroundColor(), this .Opacity()); break ; default : break ; } }

After such improvements to the tab header and tab field objects, all visual artifacts when scrolling the header bar will be removed.





Let's change the logic of interaction between the mouse and the separator in the object class of the CplitContainer control.

When the mouse cursor enters the control area of the object (into the separator area), first draw a dotted rectangle in the control area, like in the SplitContainer control in MS Visual Studio:

As soon as we hold down the mouse button in the area outlined by this rectangle, a separator object will appear, and we can already move it changing the size of the panels. When the move is complete, the separator object is hidden and the dotted rectangle is erased.

This behavior does not fully match the behavior of the separator in MS Visual Studio, but it looks nicer and does not cause the hatched separator object to constantly appear, replacing it with an unobtrusive dotted rectangle showing the interaction area.



In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\SplitContainer.mqh, namely in the public section of the class, declare two methods for drawing empty and dashed rectangles:

void SetFixedPanel( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLIT_CONTAINER_FIXED_PANEL value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_FIXED_PANEL, value ); } ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLIT_CONTAINER_FIXED_PANEL FixedPanel( void ) const { return (ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLIT_CONTAINER_FIXED_PANEL) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_FIXED_PANEL); } virtual void DrawRectangleEmpty( void ); virtual void DrawRectangleDotted( void );

The method that draws a dashed rectangle will draw the corresponding rectangle in the interaction area, while an empty one will simply erase the previously drawn dashed one.



Declare two event handlers — to handle the cursor in the control area andto handle the pressed mouse button in the same area:

virtual void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual void MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual void MouseControlAreaNotPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual void MouseControlAreaPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual void OnMouseEventPostProcessing( void );





In the method creating the panels, specify the main and base objects for each of the created panels and the separator object:

void CSplitContainer::CreatePanels( void ) { this .m_list_elements.Clear(); if ( this .SetsPanelParams()) { if (! this .CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL, this .m_panel1_x, this .m_panel1_y, this .m_panel1_w, this .m_panel1_h, clrNONE , 255 , true , false )) return ; if (! this .CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL, this .m_panel2_x, this .m_panel2_y, this .m_panel2_w, this .m_panel2_h, clrNONE , 255 , true , false )) return ; for ( int i = 0 ;i< 2 ;i++) { CSplitContainerPanel *panel= this .GetPanel(i); if (panel== NULL ) continue ; panel.SetMain( this .IsMain() ? this .GetObject() : this .GetMain()); panel.SetBase( this .GetObject()); } if (! this .CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER, this .m_splitter_x, this .m_splitter_y, this .m_splitter_w, this .m_splitter_h, clrNONE , 255 , true , false )) return ; CSplitter *splitter= this .GetSplitter(); if (splitter!= NULL ) { splitter.SetMain( this .IsMain() ? this .GetObject() : this .GetMain()); splitter.SetBase( this .GetObject()); splitter.SetMovable( true ); splitter.SetDisplayed( false ); splitter.Hide(); } } }





At the very end of the method that sets the parameters to the panels, set the coordinates and dimensions of the control area equal to the properties set by the separator.

bool CSplitContainer::SetsPanelParams( void ) { switch ( this .SplitterOrientation()) { } this .SetControlAreaX( this .m_splitter_x); this .SetControlAreaY( this .m_splitter_y); this .SetControlAreaWidth( this .m_splitter_w); this .SetControlAreaHeight( this .m_splitter_h); return true ; }

Previously, I set them by writing properties using the SetProperty() methods, which is basically the same thing. But it makes more sense, in my opinion.







In the event handler, erase the dotted rectangle drawn earlier after calculating the coordinates and sizes of the separator and before shifting the separator object by the specified coordinates:

void CSplitContainer:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CGCnvElement:: OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id==WF_CONTROL_EVENT_MOVING) { CSplitter *splitter= this .GetSplitter(); if (splitter== NULL || this .SplitterFixed()) return ; int x=( int )lparam; int y=( int )dparam; switch ( this .SplitterOrientation()) { case CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_VERTICAL : y= this .CoordY(); if (x< this .CoordX()+ this .Panel1MinSize()) x= this .CoordX()+ this .Panel1MinSize(); if (x> this .CoordX()+ this .Width()- this .Panel2MinSize()- this .SplitterWidth()) x= this .CoordX()+ this .Width()- this .Panel2MinSize()- this .SplitterWidth(); break ; default : x= this .CoordX(); if (y< this .CoordY()+ this .Panel1MinSize()) y= this .CoordY()+ this .Panel1MinSize(); if (y> this .CoordY()+ this .Height()- this .Panel2MinSize()- this .SplitterWidth()) y= this .CoordY()+ this .Height()- this .Panel2MinSize()- this .SplitterWidth(); break ; } this .DrawRectangleEmpty(); if (splitter.Move(x,y, true )) { splitter.SetCoordXRelative(splitter.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); splitter.SetCoordYRelative(splitter.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); this .SetSplitterDistance(! this .SplitterOrientation() ? splitter.CoordX()- this .CoordX() : splitter.CoordY()- this .CoordY(), false ); } } }

We always have a dotted rectangle appear when hovering over the separator area. After pressing the mouse button on the control area outlined by this rectangle, a separator object will appear, which will be captured by the mouse and moved. Before moving it, you need to erase the drawn dotted area. This is exactly what the method does drawing an empty rectangle at the place.







'The cursor is inside the control area, no mouse buttons are clicked' event handler:

void CSplitContainer::MouseControlAreaNotPressedHandler( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if ( this .SplitterFixed()) return ; this .DrawRectangleEmpty(); this .DrawRectangleDotted(); CSplitter *splitter= this .GetSplitter(); if (splitter== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ELM_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_GRAPH_ELEMENT_OBJ), ": " , this .TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER)); return ; } if (!splitter.Displayed()) { splitter.SetDisplayed( true ); splitter.Erase( true ); splitter.Show(); } }

As soon as the mouse cursor is hovered over the control area, the corresponding event appears and is sent to the event handler of the form object. The virtual handler is called from it. The implementation of the handler is presented here. In case of the fixed separator, no action is required. We just leave the handler. Next, we clear the separator area and draw a dotted rectangle on it. If the separator object has a hidden flag, remove this flag, clear the separator object completely and display it. With this approach, the separator object will be under the cursor, but will still be invisible. Clicking the mouse will result in clicking the separator object, rather than the underlay of the SplitContainer control. This prepares the splitter object for moving, and a dotted rectangle is drawn on the SplitContainer object underlay to outline the control area.





'The cursor is inside the control area, a mouse button is clicked (any)' event handler:



void CSplitContainer::MouseControlAreaPressedHandler( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if ( this .SplitterFixed()) return ; this .DrawRectangleEmpty(); }

As soon as the mouse button is pressed, this handler is called. If the separator is fixed, we simply leave the handler. Otherwise, we remove the dotted rectangle drawn earlier.







In the handler of the last mouse event, replace the names of the previously renamed state constantsand mouse events anderase the previously drawn dotted rectangle:

void CSplitContainer::OnMouseEventPostProcessing( void ) { if (! this .IsVisible() || ! this .Enabled() || ! this .Displayed()) return ; ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE state= this .GetMouseState(); switch (state) { case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE : if ( this .MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED || this .MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED || this .MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED || this .MouseEventLast()== MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED || this .MouseEventLast()== MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_PRESSED || this .MouseEventLast()== MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_WHEEL || this .MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT) { this .DrawRectangleEmpty(); CSplitter *splitter= this .GetSplitter(); if (splitter== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ELM_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_GRAPH_ELEMENT_OBJ), ": " , this .TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER)); return ; } splitter.SetDisplayed( false ); splitter.Hide(); this .m_mouse_event_last=ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT(state+MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT); } break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_WHEEL : break ; default : break ; } }

Each graphical object has a handler for the last mouse event. The handler is called when the cursor leaves the object area. In this handler, the dotted rectangle that outlines the control area is erased if the mouse cursor was previously in the area of the entire SplitContainer control, or in the area of its separator (in the control area).







The method that draws an empty rectangle:



void CSplitContainer::DrawRectangleEmpty( void ) { int cx1= this .ControlAreaLeftRelative(); int cx2= this .ControlAreaRightRelative(); int cy1= this .ControlAreaTopRelative(); int cy2= this .ControlAreaBottomRelative(); this .DrawRectangleFill(cx1,cy1,cx2,cy2,CLR_CANV_NULL, 0 ); this .Update(); }

We get the relative location coordinates of the rectangle, its width and height inside the SplitContainer control and draw a rectangle filled with a transparent color with full transparency.







The method that draws a dotted rectangle:

void CSplitContainer::DrawRectangleDotted( void ) { int shift= 0 ; int cx1= this .ControlAreaLeftRelative(); int cx2= fmin ( this .ControlAreaRightRelative(), this .VisibleAreaWidth()+ 2 ); int cy1= this .ControlAreaTopRelative(); int cy2= this .ControlAreaBottomRelative(); for ( int x=cx1+ 1 ;x<cx2- 2 ;x+= 2 ) this .SetPixel(x,cy1, this .ForeColor(), 255 ); shift=((cx2-cx1- 2 ) % 2 == 0 ? 0 : 1 ); for ( int y=cy1+ 1 +shift;y<cy2- 2 ;y+= 2 ) this .SetPixel(cx2- 2 ,y, this .ForeColor(), 255 ); shift=( this .ControlAreaHeight()- 2 % 2 == 0 ? 1 : 0 ); for ( int x=cx2- 2 -shift;x>cx1;x-= 2 ) this .SetPixel(x,cy2- 2 , this .ForeColor(), 255 ); shift=((cx2-cx1- 2 ) % 2 == 0 ? 0 : 1 ); for ( int y=cy2- 2 -shift;y>cy1;y-= 2 ) this .SetPixel(cx1+ 1 ,y, this .ForeColor(), 255 ); this .Update(); }

The method logic is described in the code comments. We need to draw a line with points located in the next-but-one fashion. This is done in four loops — left-to-right --> top-bottom --> right-to-left --> bottom-top. The loop index increment is two, so a point is placed at each iteration, and the loop index serves as the coordinate. Thus, when the index is incremented by two, we will be able to put points in the next-but-one fashion. But at the same time, there is a nuance: if a point was set at the end of the loop, then the next cycle should not start from a point in order to always put points in the next-but-one fashion. To achieve this, we simply calculate the width and height of the rectangle and, depending on the evenness/oddness of the resulting value, add either 1 or 0 to the next coordinate. In case of the reverse loop, the resulting increment is subtracted from the point coordinate. Thus, we get a dotted rectangle with dots always drawn in the next-but-one fashion. I could simply draw a smotthed rectangle, for instance, using the DrawPolygonAA() method since it allows setting the type of the drawn line. But, unfortunately, in this case, the STYLE_DOT line type draws line segments that are longer than one pixel.







As soon as the cursor leaves the control (separator) area of the SplitContainer control, it immediately enters either the area of one of the control panels or even leaves it. If the cursor goes beyond the control, then the handler of the last mouse event discussed above is triggered. If the cursor hover over one of the panels of the SplitContainer control, then we need to handle the removal of the mouse from the control area of the base object in the event handler of this panel by removing the dotted rectangle.



In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Helpers\SplitContainerPanel.mqh, namely in the 'The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse buttons are not clicked' event handler, add a string drawing an empty rectangle within the base object control area (the base object for the panel is the container of the SplitContainer control):

void CSplitContainerPanel::MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { CSplitContainer * base = this .GetBase(); if ( base ==NULL || base .SplitterFixed()) return ; base .DrawRectangleEmpty(); CSplitter *splitter= base .GetSplitter(); if (splitter==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ELM_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_GRAPH_ELEMENT_OBJ), ": " , this .TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER)); return ; } if (splitter.Displayed()) { splitter.SetDisplayed( false ); splitter.Hide(); } }

As soon as the cursor enters the panel, this handler is triggered removing the dotted rectangle that outlines the control area.







Let's improve the auxiliary separator object in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Helpers\Splitter.mqh.

After a recent update, when compiling the library, a warning appeared:

deprecated behavior, hidden method calling will be disabled in a future MQL compiler version SplitContainer.mqh 758 16

Going to the address indicated in the log, we get the following string in SplitContainer.mqh:

void CSplitContainer::MouseControlAreaNotPressedHandler( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if ( this .SplitterFixed()) return ; this .DrawRectangleEmpty(); this .DrawRectangleDotted(); CSplitter *splitter= this .GetSplitter(); if (splitter== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ELM_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_GRAPH_ELEMENT_OBJ), ": " , this .TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER)); return ; } if (!splitter.Displayed()) { splitter.SetDisplayed( true ); splitter.Erase( true ); splitter.Show(); } }

This is a virtual method that completely clears the background of the graphical object.

The same method is present in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\WinFormBase.mqh:

void CWinFormBase::Erase( const bool redraw= false ) { CGCnvElement::Erase(redraw); }

and in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh:



void CGCnvElement::Erase( const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_canvas.Erase(CLR_CANV_NULL); this .Update(redraw); }

The signature of the methods is identical. In the end, everything leads to the Erase() method of the CGCnvElement graphical element object. This is why it is not clear to me why the compiler sees ambiguity. But I will fix this. Add the Erase() method to \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Helpers\Splitter.mqh. At the same time, it declares two mouse event handlers:

virtual void Redraw( bool redraw); virtual void Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ); virtual void Erase( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ); virtual void Erase( const bool redraw= false ) { CWinFormBase::Erase(redraw); } virtual void MouseActiveAreaPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual void MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); };

The Erase() method simply calls the exact same parent class method eliminating the compiler warning.

In the method that draws the grid, add transparency (add 200 instead of 255), which makes the separator object slightly transparent:

void CSplitter::DrawGrid( void ) { for ( int y= 0 ;y< this .Height()- 1 ;y++) for ( int x= 0 ;x< this .Width();x++) this .SetPixel(x,y, this .ForeColor(), uchar (y% 2 == 0 ? (x% 2 == 0 ? 200 : 0 ) : (x% 2 == 0 ? 0 : 200 ))); }

The dots will now be drawn with an opacity of 200, which will make them slightly transparent and improve the look of the separator a bit.





'The cursor is inside the active area, any mouse button is clicked' event handler:

void CSplitter::MouseActiveAreaPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (! this .Displayed()) { this .SetDisplayed( true ); this .Show(); } this .Redraw( true ); }

The handler is triggered when the mouse button is clicked on the object. If the object is not displayed yet, turn on its display and show it.

Then redraw the object, which will display a hatched rectangle on its background, thereby fully displaying the separator object.







'The cursor is inside the active area, the left mouse button is clicked' event handler:

void CSplitter::MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { this .SetDisplayed( false ); this .Hide(); :: ChartRedraw ( this . ChartID ()); }

When we release a mouse button that was previously pressed within the graphical object, this event handler is called. Here we set the flag that the separator object should not be drawn and hide it. To display the changes immediately, redraw the chart. Thus, if the separator object is moved to a new location and the mouse button is released, then it will hide, having fulfilled its purpose — moving the separator area of the SplitContainer control.







Now let's refine the collection class of graphical elements in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh.



Here we need to add handling the situation when the cursor is over the object but is located over its hidden area. This can happen if the graphical object is attached to the control, and part of it goes beyond the parent object. When the mouse cursor is over a hidden part, then this graphical object is invisible in this place and, accordingly, should not react to the cursor. In addition, if there was a click on any of the elements attached to the panel, we should first bring the entire panel to the foreground along with all the objects attached to it, and then bring the clicked object itself to the forefront.

In the method looking for interaction objects, add processing the interaction with object hidden areas. Such objects should be skipped:

CForm *CGraphElementsCollection::SearchInteractObj(CForm *form, const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (form!= NULL ) { int total=form.CreateListInteractObj(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { CForm *obj=form.GetInteractForm(i); if (obj== NULL || !obj.IsVisible() || !obj.Enabled() || !obj.Displayed()) continue ; if (obj.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL) { CTabControl *tab_ctrl=obj; CForm *elm=tab_ctrl.SelectedTabPage(); if (elm!= NULL && elm.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) return elm; } if (obj.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER || obj.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL) { if (!obj.CursorInsideVisibleArea( this .m_mouse.CoordX(), this .m_mouse.CoordY())) continue ; } CForm *base=obj.GetBase(); if (base!= NULL && base.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL) { if (!obj.CursorInsideVisibleArea( this .m_mouse.CoordX(), this .m_mouse.CoordY())) continue ; } if (obj.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) return obj; } } return form; }

So far, not all graphical elements are handled here, but only those with incorrect interaction with the mouse detected. Later, I will find the correct logic for handling each graphical element. If we add the same handling to the tab headers of TabControl, they stop working after scrolling through the list of headers. For this reason, I am not implementing universal handling of each control yet since we first need to understand the reasons in order to do everything right.

Also, the incorrect behavior of interaction objects in the method that returns the pointer to the form under the cursor due to the "loss of the mouse status" was noticed and fixed. Let's add reading the mouse status before returning the pointer to the found object , as well as skipping object handling if its display flag is disabled:

CForm *CGraphElementsCollection::GetFormUnderCursor( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam, ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE &mouse_state, long &obj_ext_id, int &form_index) { obj_ext_id= WRONG_VALUE ; form_index= WRONG_VALUE ; mouse_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE; CGCnvElement *elm= NULL ; CForm *form= NULL ; CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(GetListCanvElm(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, true ,EQUAL); if (list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ) { elm=list.At( 0 ); if (elm.TypeGraphElement()>=GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE && elm.IsVisible()) { form=elm; mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (mouse_state>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) { form= this .SearchInteractObj(form,id,lparam,dparam,sparam); mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); return form; } } } int total= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { elm= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.At(i); if (elm== NULL || !elm.IsVisible() || !elm.Enabled() || !elm.Displayed() ) continue ; if (elm.TypeGraphElement()>=GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE) { form=elm; mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (mouse_state>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) { form= this .SearchInteractObj(form,id,lparam,dparam,sparam); mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); return form; } } } list= this .GetListStdGraphObjectExt(); if (list!= NULL ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj_ext=list.At(i); if (obj_ext== NULL ) continue ; CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit *toolkit=obj_ext.GetExtToolkit(); if (toolkit== NULL ) continue ; obj_ext. OnChartEvent ( CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ,lparam,dparam,sparam); total=toolkit.GetNumControlPointForms(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total;j++) { form=toolkit.GetControlPointForm(j); if (form== NULL ) continue ; mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (mouse_state>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) { obj_ext_id=obj_ext.ObjectID(); form_index=j; return form; } } } } . return NULL ; }





In the event handler in the cursor processing block within the form, with the mouse button pressed, add a preliminary display of the entire form to the foreground, and then, after calling the event handler of the form object, redraw the chart to display the changes immediately:

if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED) { this .SetChartTools(:: ChartID (), false ); if (!pressed_form) { pressed_form= true ; pressed_chart= false ; } CForm *main=form.GetMain(); if (main!= NULL ) main.BringToTop(); form.OnMouseEvent(MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED,lparam,dparam,sparam); :: ChartRedraw (form. ChartID ()); }

Here we get the pointer to the main object. if it is received, display the entire object with all the elements attached to it to the foreground. Then we call the form object event handler, with which the interaction takes place, and finally update the chart.







I will make similar improvements in the cursor handling block inside the active area when the mouse button is pressed:

if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED && !move) { pressed_form= true ; if ( this .m_mouse.IsPressedButtonLeft()) { move= true ; form.SetInteraction( true ); CForm *main=form.GetMain(); if (main!= NULL ) main.BringToTop(); form.BringToTop(); form.SetOffsetX( this .m_mouse.CoordX()-form.CoordX()); form.SetOffsetY( this .m_mouse.CoordY()-form.CoordY()); this .ResetAllInteractionExeptOne(form); long zmax= this .GetZOrderMax(); if (zmax> WRONG_VALUE && (form.Zorder()<zmax || zmax== 0 )) { if (form.Type()!=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM_CONTROL) this .SetZOrderMAX(form); } } form.OnMouseEvent(MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED,lparam,dparam,sparam); :: ChartRedraw (form. ChartID ()); }





Also, let's add three new blocks to handle new mouse cursor events inside the control area of the form object:

if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL) { form.OnMouseEvent(MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL,lparam,dparam,sparam); } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED) { form.OnMouseEvent(MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED,lparam,dparam,sparam); } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_PRESSED) { form.OnMouseEvent(MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_PRESSED,lparam,dparam,sparam); } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_WHEEL) { form.OnMouseEvent(MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_WHEEL,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } } }

It is from here that object event handlers are called when the cursor is inside the control area.



Everything is ready for a test. Let's check the results.







Test

To perform the test, I will use the EA from the previous article and save it in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part123\ as TestDoEasy123.mq5.

The improvements are minimal: we have a macro substitution to specify the number of created panels. Let's put in the value of 1 since only one panel will be created for now:

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #define FORMS_TOTAL ( 1 ) #define START_X ( 4 ) #define START_Y ( 4 ) #define KEY_LEFT ( 65 ) #define KEY_RIGHT ( 68 ) #define KEY_UP ( 87 ) #define KEY_DOWN ( 88 ) #define KEY_FILL ( 83 ) #define KEY_ORIGIN ( 90 ) #define KEY_INDEX ( 81 )





In the OnInit() handler, namely in the loop for creating the panels, add this macro substitution. Let's slightly increase the width of the SplitContainer control separator by two pixels so that the dotted rectangle looks better.

When obtaining pointers to created form objects, I will use the method of obtaining the pointer by object description.

The object description is specified when it is created:

int OnInit () { ArrayResize (array_clr, 2 ); array_clr[ 0 ]= C'26,100,128' ; array_clr[ 1 ]= C'35,133,169' ; string array[ 1 ]={ Symbol ()}; engine.SetUsedSymbols(array); engine.SeriesCreate( Symbol (), Period ()); engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort( false ); CPanel *pnl= NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< FORMS_TOTAL ;i++) { pnl=engine.CreateWFPanel( "WinForms Panel" +( string )i ,(i== 0 ? 50 : 70 ),(i== 0 ? 50 : 70 ), 410 , 200 ,array_clr, 200 , true , true , false ,- 1 ,FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL, true , false ); if (pnl!= NULL ) { pnl.Hide(); Print (DFUN, "Panel description: " ,pnl.Description(), ", Type and name: " ,pnl.TypeElementDescription(), " " ,pnl.Name()); pnl.SetPaddingAll( 3 ); pnl.SetMovable(InpMovable); pnl.SetAutoSize(InpAutoSize, false ); pnl.SetAutoSizeMode((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE)InpAutoSizeMode, false ); pnl.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL,InpTabControlX,InpTabControlY,pnl.Width()- 30 ,pnl.Height()- 40 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); CTabControl *tc=pnl.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL, 0 ); if (tc!= NULL ) { tc.SetTabSizeMode((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE)InpTabPageSizeMode); tc.SetAlignment((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT)InpHeaderAlignment); tc.SetMultiline(InpTabCtrlMultiline); tc.SetHeaderPadding( 6 , 0 ); tc.CreateTabPages( 15 , 0 , 56 , 20 ,TextByLanguage( "Вкладка" , "TabPage" )); for ( int j= 0 ;j<tc.TabPages();j++) { tc.CreateNewElement(j,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL, 322 , 120 , 80 , 20 , clrDodgerBlue , 255 , true , false ); CLabel *label=tc.GetTabElement(j, 0 ); if (label== NULL ) continue ; label.SetText(j< 5 ? "" : "TabPage" + string (j+ 1 )); } for ( int n= 0 ;n< 5 ;n++) { tc.CreateNewElement(n,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER, 10 , 10 ,tc.Width()- 22 ,tc.GetTabField( 0 ).Height()- 22 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); CSplitContainer *split_container=tc.GetTabElementByType(n,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER, 0 ); if (split_container!= NULL ) { split_container.SetSplitterOrientation(n% 2 == 0 ? CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_VERTICAL : CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_HORISONTAL, true ); split_container.SetSplitterDistance( 50 , true ); split_container.SetSplitterWidth( 6 + 2 *n, false ); split_container.SetSplitterFixed(n== 2 ? true : false ); if (n== 3 ) split_container.SetPanel2Collapsed( true ); if (n== 4 ) split_container.SetPanel1Collapsed( true ); for ( int j= 0 ;j< 2 ;j++) { CSplitContainerPanel *panel=split_container.GetPanel(j); if (panel== NULL ) continue ; if (split_container.CreateNewElement(j,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL, 4 , 4 ,panel.Width()- 8 ,panel.Height()- 8 , clrDodgerBlue , 255 , true , false )) { CLabel *label=split_container.GetPanelElementByType(j,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL, 0 ); if (label== NULL ) continue ; label.SetTextAlign( ANCHOR_CENTER ); label.SetText(TextByLanguage( "Панель" , "Panel" )+ string (j+ 1 )); } } } } } } } for ( int i= 0 ;i< FORMS_TOTAL ;i++) { pnl=engine.GetWFPanel( "WinForms Panel" +( string )i); if (pnl!= NULL ) { pnl.Show(); pnl.Redraw( true ); } } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Compile the EA and launch it on the chart:





So, When the selected tab header leaves the edge of the container, as well as when the panel is moved, we can see no more artifacts. The gap between headers and scrolling controls with the vertical header bar is now smaller and neater.

When the headers are on the right, the right side of the control panels is slightly cropped (although we cannot see that). As a result, the cursor does not get to the hidden parts of the panels, so we can easily handle tab headers. The same happens when the panels are reduced by the separator almost hiding the inscription on the panel made by the CLabel class object. The cursor is physically located over the graphical labels, but they are cropped and the cursor is virtually located over their invisible area and the object is not handled.

The SplitContainer control separator now looks better when interacting with the mouse.







What's next?

In the next article, I will continue the development of library controls.

All files of the current library version, test EA and chart event control indicator for MQL5 are attached below.



Back to contents

*Previous articles within the series:





DoEasy. Controls (Part 20): SplitContainer WinForms object

DoEasy. Controls (Part 21): SplitContainer control. Panel separator

DoEasy. Controls (Part 22): SplitContainer. Changing the properties of the created object









