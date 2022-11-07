DoEasy. Controls (Part 19): Scrolling tabs in TabControl, WinForms object events

Contents

Concept

In the previous article, I tested scrolling the tab header bar when selecting a partially hidden header — it shifted to the left becoming fully visible. Here I will implement the methods for shifting the header bar left-right and up-down based on the created functionality. When scrolling headers up and down, it will matter where the heading line is located — on the left or on the right. All of these methods will be called both when a partially hidden header is selected to display it in its entirety, and when the scroll buttons are pressed — up, down, left and right. In order to understand which button and in which control was pressed, we will use the event model — when the button is pressed, an event will be sent, which the library will intercept and handle, sending it to the event handler of the element the pressed button is attached to for its further handling inside the control. I will use this model to work in other controls.

At the moment, the names of the main and base graphical elements are sent to the event handler in the 'sparam' parameter. The main control is the one featuring an object, in which an event has occurred. It is considered the base control here. But, if this base control is a composite one and features some more controls attached to it (for example, buttons), and an event has already occurred in them, then we will not be able to find the base element, since it is not attached directly to the main object. To avoid this, in the 'sparam' parameter, pass the names of the main and base objects plus the name of the object the event has occurred in.

Thus, we will have input data for the main object, for the base one, inside which there was an event in one of the elements attached to it, and the name of the element the event has occurred in. To define the control, in which we clicked the button (a special case), we will send the type of this base object in the 'dparam' parameter. Thus, knowing the type of the base object, we get a list of all controls in the main object with the type recorded in 'dparam'. Then in a loop through all these objects, we look for an object attached to it with the name passed last in 'sparam', in which there was an event (clicking on the control).

At the moment, such a structure does not look very reliable in the sense of its versatility for handling more complex objects. But at this stage, it is quite sufficient for the library development. When creating more complex controls with a more sophisticated nesting of objects within each other, we will get a clear practical example of how it is necessary to correctly and universally identify events in such objects in the library (remember the "simple-to-complex" principle).

Currently, the library allows hiding and displaying controls. In order to display or hide elements, it is enough to hide only the main or base element. All elements attached to it will be hidden or displayed accordingly. But if we keep in mind that the control should contain the objects displayed regardless of the main object, i.e. their visibility is set inside the control itself, and if such an object is hidden and its parent element is displayed, then such an object should not be displayed. In such situations, we need to manage the visibility of these objects from their base control. In order to implement this possibility, we need to introduce one more property of the graphical element — its display flag. Then, if the main object was hidden and then displayed, the control the display flag was cleared for will still remain hidden until it is explicitly displayed from its base control.

But enough theory, let's get down to work...



Improving library classes

Since I am doing everything with the future in mind, I will not create our own event IDs for the scroll control buttons. I will create them with an eye on further new controls that will also use buttons (scroll bar, drop-down lists etc). In other words, let's create some generic events of clicking on the scroll or pop-up control.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh, namely in the list of possible WinForms control events, add new enumeration constants:

enum ENUM_WF_CONTROL_EVENT { WF_CONTROL_EVENT_NO_EVENT = GRAPH_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK, WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_CANCEL, WF_CONTROL_EVENT_TAB_SELECT, WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_LEFT, WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_RIGHT, WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_UP, WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_DOWN, }; #define WF_CONTROL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (WF_CONTROL_EVENT_TAB_SELECT+ 1 )

Here, just in case, I have created an event ID for canceling the click on the control (in some cases, it is possible to handle such an event) and added general events for controls that have buttons managing the appearance of the control or making it possible to interact with it.

In the enumeration of canvas-based graphical element integer properties, add a new property and increase the total number of properties from 96 to 97:

enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER { CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID = 0 , CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_GROUP, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_PAGE_COLUMN, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ALIGNMENT, }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 97 ) #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )

The flag for displaying a non-hidden control means that if the control is not hidden, but this flag is cleared (false), the control is not displayed. In other words, if the main control is displayed, then its descendants this flag is cleared for will still remain hidden until they are forced to be displayed by setting this flag to true and calling the Show() method.







Add a new property to the list of possible criteria of sorting graphical elements on canvas:

#define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_DBL_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CANV_ELEMENT_MODE { SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TYPE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_DISPLAYED, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_GROUP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ZORDER, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_PAGE_COLUMN, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ = FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_RES, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TEXT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_DESCRIPTION, };

Now we will be able to select and sort the lists of graphical element objects by this new property.





In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh, add new message indices of the library:

MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_ARRAY, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CONV_GRAPH_OBJ_COORDS_TO_XY, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CONV_TIMEPRICE_COORDS_TO_XY, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ENQUEUE_EVENT,

...

MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR,

and the message texts corresponding to the newly added indices:

{ "Запрос за пределами массива" , "Data requested outside the array" }, { "Не удалось преобразовать координаты графического объекта в экранные" , "Failed to convert graphics object coordinates to screen coordinates" }, { "Не удалось преобразовать координаты время/цена в экранные" , "Failed to convert time/price coordinates to screen coordinates" }, { "Не удалось поставить событие в очередь событий графика" , "Failed to put event in chart event queue" },

...

{ "Ширина области видимости" , "Width of object visibility area" }, { "Высота области видимости" , "Height of object visibility area" }, { "Флаг отображения не скрытого элемента управления" , "Flag that sets the display of a non-hidden control" }, { "Флаг доступности элемента" , "Element Availability Flag" }, { "Цвет текста по умолчанию для всех объектов элемента управления" , "Default text color for all objects in the control" },





Let's improve the graphical element object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh.

In the object structure, add a newly added property:

private : int m_shift_coord_x; int m_shift_coord_y; struct SData { int id; int type; int visible_area_w; int visible_area_h; bool displayed; uchar name_obj[ 64 ]; uchar name_res[ 64 ]; uchar text[ 256 ]; uchar descript[ 256 ]; }; SData m_struct_obj; uchar m_uchar_array[];

All properties of the object are set in the structure of the object in order to save and restore the object from the file.

Add two new methods for setting and getting the object display property to the block of methods for simplified access to object properties:

virtual bool SetCoordX( const int coord_x); virtual bool SetCoordY( const int coord_y); virtual bool SetWidth( const int width); virtual bool SetHeight( const int height); void SetRightEdge( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .RightEdge()); } void SetBottomEdge( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .BottomEdge()); } void SetActiveAreaLeftShift( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT,fabs( value )); } void SetActiveAreaRightShift( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT,fabs( value )); } void SetActiveAreaTopShift( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP,fabs( value )); } void SetActiveAreaBottomShift( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM,fabs( value )); } void SetActiveAreaShift( const int left_shift, const int bottom_shift, const int right_shift, const int top_shift); void SetOpacity( const uchar value , const bool redraw= false ); void SetDisplayed( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED,flag); } bool Displayed( void ) { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED); } void SetTypeElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,type); } ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE TypeGraphElement( void ) const { return (ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE); }

The methods simply write the passed flag to the object property and return the value set there.





In both class constructors, add the default value to the new property:

CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable= true , const bool activity= true , const bool redraw= false ) : m_shadow( false ) { this .SetTypeElement(element_type); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT; this .m_element_main= NULL ; this .m_element_base= NULL ; this .m_chart_color_bg=( color ):: ChartGetInteger ((chart_id== NULL ? :: ChartID () : chart_id), CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ); this .m_name= this .CreateNameGraphElement(element_type); this .m_chart_id=(chart_id== NULL || chart_id== 0 ? :: ChartID () : chart_id); this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .SetFont(DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE); this .m_text_anchor= 0 ; this .m_text_x= 0 ; this .m_text_y= 0 ; this .SetBackgroundColor(colour, true ); this .SetOpacity(opacity); this .m_shift_coord_x= 0 ; this .m_shift_coord_y= 0 ; if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num,x,y,w,h,redraw)) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, this .m_canvas.ResourceName()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,CGBaseObj:: ChartID ()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH,w); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT,h); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED, true ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG::GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE, FW_NORMAL ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT, "" ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DESCRIPTION,descript); this .SetVisibleFlag( false , false ); } else { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), "\"" , this .TypeElementDescription(element_type), "\" " , this .NameObj()); } } CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : m_shadow( false ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT; this .m_element_main= NULL ; this .m_element_base= NULL ; this .m_chart_color_bg=( color ):: ChartGetInteger ((chart_id== NULL ? :: ChartID () : chart_id), CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ); this .m_name= this .CreateNameGraphElement(element_type); this .m_chart_id=(chart_id== NULL || chart_id== 0 ? :: ChartID () : chart_id); this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .m_type_element=element_type; this .SetFont(DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE); this .m_text_anchor= 0 ; this .m_text_x= 0 ; this .m_text_y= 0 ; this .SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL, true ); this .SetOpacity( 0 ); this .m_shift_coord_x= 0 ; this .m_shift_coord_y= 0 ; if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num,x,y,w,h, false )) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, this .m_canvas.ResourceName()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,CGBaseObj:: ChartID ()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH,w); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT,h); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED, true ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG::GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE, FW_NORMAL ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT, "" ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DESCRIPTION,descript); this .SetVisibleFlag( false , false ); } else { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), "\"" , this .TypeElementDescription(element_type), "\" " , this .NameObj()); } }

By default, an object is set to be visible and displayed when the visibility of the base or main object is turned on. To set the mode of manual control of the object visibility, the value of the flag should be set to false. In this case, if the base or main object was hidden and then displayed, then the current object will still remain in a hidden state, and in order to display it, we will need to set the Displayed property to true and call the Show() method of the object.





In the method creating an object structure, set the object property value to the appropriate structure field:

bool CGCnvElement::ObjectToStruct( void ) { this .m_struct_obj.id=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); this .m_struct_obj.type=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE); this .m_struct_obj.belong=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG); this .m_struct_obj.number=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM); this .m_struct_obj.visible_area_x=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_X); this .m_struct_obj.visible_area_y=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_Y); this .m_struct_obj.visible_area_w=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH); this .m_struct_obj.visible_area_h=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.displayed=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED); this .m_struct_obj.zorder= this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER); this .m_struct_obj.enabled=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED); this .m_struct_obj.fore_color=( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR); this .m_struct_obj.fore_color_opacity=( uchar ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY); this .m_struct_obj.background_color=( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR); this .m_struct_obj.tab_alignment=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_ALIGNMENT); this .m_struct_obj.alignment=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ALIGNMENT); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ), this .m_struct_obj.name_obj); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES), this .m_struct_obj.name_res); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT), this .m_struct_obj.text); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DESCRIPTION), this .m_struct_obj.descript); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: StructToCharArray ( this .m_struct_obj, this .m_uchar_array)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_SAVE_OBJ_STRUCT_TO_UARRAY, true ); return false ; } return true ; }





In the method that creates an object from a structure,set the value of the new object property from the corresponding structure field:

void CGCnvElement::StructToObject( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID, this .m_struct_obj.id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, this .m_struct_obj.type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG, this .m_struct_obj.belong); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM, this .m_struct_obj.number); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.visible_area_h); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED, this .m_struct_obj.displayed); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER, this .m_struct_obj.zorder); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED, this .m_struct_obj.enabled); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR, this .m_struct_obj.fore_color); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY, this .m_struct_obj.fore_color_opacity); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_ALIGNMENT, this .m_struct_obj.tab_alignment); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ALIGNMENT, this .m_struct_obj.alignment); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_obj)); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_res)); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.text)); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DESCRIPTION,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.descript)); }





In the class of the base WinForms object in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\WinFormBase.mqh, namely in the method returning the description of the integer element property, add the code block for returning the description of the new object property:

string CWinFormBase::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property, bool only_prop= false ) { return ( property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : //---... //---... property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_GROUP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : //---... //---... property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ALIGNMENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ALIGNMENT)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +AlignmentDescription((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : "" ); }

If the property is passed to the method, then, depending on the only_prop flag, an appropriate text message is created — either a simple property name (only_prop = true), or together with the value set for the property (only_prop = false).







All controls will use the event functionality in one way or another — both for their internal use and for notifying the program about events occurring in its GUI. The main class for user interaction is the form object class — it implements the mouse interaction functionality, and the base class of all WinForms library objects is inherited from it. Let's create a method for sending messages to graphical elements in the same class.

In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh form object class file, namely in its protected section, declare the method for sending messages.

The method will be virtual in case it should be overridden for any derived object:

virtual void MouseScrollAreaPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual void MouseScrollAreaWhellHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual bool SendEvent( const long chart_id, const ushort event_id); public :





In the method showing the form, set checking the object display flag (checking a new graphical element property):

void CForm::Show( void ) { if (! this .Displayed()) return ; if ( this .m_shadow_obj!= NULL ) this .m_shadow_obj.Show(); CGCnvElement::Show(); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_elements.Total();i++) { CGCnvElement *element= this .m_list_elements.At(i); if (element== NULL ) continue ; element.Show(); } CGCnvElement::Update(); }

When calling this method for any object of CForm type or higher, the object display flag is checked first, and if the flag is not set (manual visibility control is enabled), then we immediately leave the method.







Let's implement the method that sends the event message outside the class body:

bool CForm::SendEvent( const long chart_id, const ushort event_id) { CGCnvElement *base= this .GetBase(); CGCnvElement *main= this .GetMain(); string name_main=(main!= NULL ? main.Name() : this .IsMain() ? this .Name() : "Lost name of object" ); string name_base=(base!= NULL ? base.Name() : "Lost name of object" ); ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE base_base_type=(base!= NULL ? base.GetBase().TypeGraphElement() : this .TypeGraphElement()); long lp= this .ID(); double dp=base_base_type; string sp=:: StringSubstr (name_main,:: StringLen ( this .NamePrefix()))+ ";" + :: StringSubstr (name_base,:: StringLen ( this .NamePrefix()))+ ";" + :: StringSubstr ( this .Name(),:: StringLen ( this .NamePrefix())); bool res= true ; :: ResetLastError (); res=:: EventChartCustom (chart_id,event_id,lp,dp,sp); if (res) return true ; :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ENQUEUE_EVENT), ". " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(:: GetLastError ())); return false ; }

Here we get the pointers to the main and base objects, and receive their names. If the pointer to the main object is NULL, then most likely this is the main object. To do this, check if this is true. If yes, use the name of the current object. If for some reason the pointer is not received, use the "Lost name of object" string to manage it.

Then we need to find out the type of the base object the base object of the current object is bound to (i.e., get its base object from the base object followed by its type) and write all the received data to the variables sent in the event message. In lparam, send the current object ID, while in dparam, send the type of the base object the base object of the current one is bound to, while in 'sparam', pass the string featuring the names of three objects (main, base and current) separated by ";". When receiving an event, we can use this data to determine exactly which object the event message came from.

At the moment, this logic is sufficient to determine the object that generated the event, but I will change it later, since it does not allow tracking the entire nesting of objects into each other when creating more complex controls with a deeper hierarchy of nesting into each other.

Now let's add sending event messages to the event handlers of the WinForms objects.



In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\Button.mqh button object class file, namely in "The cursor is inside the active area, the left mouse button is clicked" event handler, add sending event messages:



void CButton::MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (lparam< this .CoordX() || lparam> this .RightEdge() || dparam< this .CoordY() || dparam> this .BottomEdge()) { if (! this .Toggle()) { this .SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorInit(), false ); this .SetForeColor( this .ForeColorInit(), false ); } else { this .SetBackgroundColor(! this .State() ? this .BackgroundColorInit() : this .BackgroundStateOnColorInit(), false ); this .SetForeColor(! this .State() ? this .ForeColorInit() : this .ForeStateOnColorInit(), false ); } this .SetBorderColor( this .BorderColorInit(), false ); this .SendEvent(:: ChartID (),WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_CANCEL); Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Отмена" , "Cancel" )); } else { if (! this .Toggle()) { this .SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetForeColor( this .ForeColorMouseOver(), false ); } else { if (! this .GroupButtonFlag()) this .SetState(! this .State()); else if (! this .State()) this .SetState( true ); this .SetBackgroundColor( this .State() ? this .BackgroundStateOnColorMouseOver() : this .BackgroundColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetForeColor( this .State() ? this .ForeStateOnColorMouseOver() : this .ForeColorMouseOver(), false ); } this .SendEvent(:: ChartID (),WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK); Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Щелчок" , "Click" ), ", this.State()=" , this .State(), ", ID=" , this .ID(), ", Group=" , this .Group()); this .SetBorderColor( this .BorderColorMouseOver(), false ); } this .Redraw( false ); }





In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\RadioButton.mqh:

void CRadioButton::MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (lparam< this .CoordX() || lparam> this .RightEdge() || dparam< this .CoordY() || dparam> this .BottomEdge()) { this .SetCheckBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorInit(), false ); this .SetCheckBorderColor( this .CheckBorderColorInit(), false ); this .SetCheckFlagColor( this .CheckFlagColorInit(), false ); this .SendEvent(:: ChartID (),WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_CANCEL); Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Отмена" , "Cancel" )); } else { this .SetCheckBackgroundColor( this .CheckBackgroundColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetCheckBorderColor( this .CheckBorderColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetCheckFlagColor( this .CheckFlagColorInit(), false ); if (! this .Checked()) this .SetChecked( true ); this .SendEvent(:: ChartID (),WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK); Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Щелчок" , "Click" ), ", this.Checked()=" , this .Checked(), ", ID=" , this .ID(), ", Group=" , this .Group()); } this .Redraw( false ); }





In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\CheckBox.mqh:

void CCheckBox::MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (lparam< this .CoordX() || lparam> this .RightEdge() || dparam< this .CoordY() || dparam> this .BottomEdge()) { this .SetCheckBackgroundColor( this .CheckBackgroundColorInit(), false ); this .SetCheckBorderColor( this .CheckBorderColorInit(), false ); this .SetCheckFlagColor( this .CheckFlagColorInit(), false ); this .SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorInit(), false ); this .SendEvent(:: ChartID (),WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_CANCEL); Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Отмена" , "Cancel" )); } else { this .SetCheckBackgroundColor( this .CheckBackgroundColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetCheckBorderColor( this .CheckBorderColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetCheckFlagColor( this .CheckFlagColorInit(), false ); this .SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetChecked(! this .Checked()); this .SendEvent(:: ChartID (),WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK); Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Щелчок" , "Click" ), ", this.Checked()=" , this .Checked(), ", ID=" , this .ID()); } this .Redraw( false ); }





After publishing the previous article, I noticed that two class files of button objects with left-right and up-down arrows stopped compiling on their own. They can only be compiled as part of the library — when compiling the main file of the Engine.mqh library, but not on their own, which is incorrect. To fix this, we need to change the list of included files in the files of these objects.

Previously, I had the panel object file included:

#include "..\Containers\Panel.mqh"

Now I am going to include only the files that should be used by these classes.

For the button object file with up-down arrows \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Helpers\ArrowUpDownBox.mqh:

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\Containers\Container.mqh" #include "..\Helpers\ArrowUpButton.mqh" #include "..\Helpers\ArrowDownButton.mqh"





For the button object file with left-right arrows \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Helpers\ArrowLeftRightBox.mqh:



#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\Containers\Container.mqh" #include "..\Helpers\ArrowLeftButton.mqh" #include "..\Helpers\ArrowRightButton.mqh"

Now both files will compile normally, both independently and as part of the library.







Let's finalize the class of the tab header object of TabControl in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Helpers\TabHeader.mqh.



From the "The cursor is inside the active area, the left mouse button is clicked" event handler, remove the code block for creating an event:

Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Щелчок" , "Click" ), ", this.State()=" , this .State(), ", ID=" , this .ID(), ", Group=" , this .Group()); CWinFormBase *base= this .GetBase(); CWinFormBase *main= this .GetMain(); long lp= this .Row(); double dp= this .Column(); string name_main=(main!= NULL ? main.Name() : "" ); string name_base=(base!= NULL ? base.Name() : "" ); string sp=name_main+ ";" +name_base; :: EventChartCustom (:: ChartID (),WF_CONTROL_EVENT_TAB_SELECT,lp,dp,sp); this .SetBorderColor( this .BorderColorMouseOver(), false ); } }

Now we have the method for creating and sending an event. So let's use it:

void CTabHeader::MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (lparam< this .CoordX() || lparam> this .RightEdge() || dparam< this .CoordY() || dparam> this .BottomEdge()) { if (! this .Toggle()) { this .SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorInit(), false ); this .SetForeColor( this .ForeColorInit(), false ); } else { this .SetBackgroundColor(! this .State() ? this .BackgroundColorInit() : this .BackgroundStateOnColorInit(), false ); this .SetForeColor(! this .State() ? this .ForeColorInit() : this .ForeStateOnColorInit(), false ); } this .SetBorderColor( this .BorderColorInit(), false ); this .SendEvent(:: ChartID (),WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_CANCEL); Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Отмена" , "Cancel" )); } else { if (! this .Toggle()) { this .SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetForeColor( this .ForeColorMouseOver(), false ); } else { if (! this .GroupButtonFlag()) this .SetState(! this .State()); else if (! this .State()) this .SetState( true ); this .SetBackgroundColor( this .State() ? this .BackgroundStateOnColorMouseOver() : this .BackgroundColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetForeColor( this .State() ? this .ForeStateOnColorMouseOver() : this .ForeColorMouseOver(), false ); CWinFormBase *field= this .GetFieldObj(); if (field!= NULL ) { field.Show(); field.BringToTop(); field.DrawFrame(); field.Crop(); } } this .SendEvent(:: ChartID (),WF_CONTROL_EVENT_TAB_SELECT); Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Щелчок" , "Click" ), ", this.State()=" , this .State(), ", ID=" , this .ID(), ", Group=" , this .Group()); this .SetBorderColor( this .BorderColorMouseOver(), false ); } this .Redraw( true ); }





For example, when we scroll the header bar to the left, the leftmost header moves out of the control, and the one to the right of it takes its place. Since the initial coordinate of the headers is shifted to the right of the left edge of the container by two pixels, the header that goes beyond the left edge remains visible in this very area of two pixels — it is cropped at the edges of the container area, inside which the elements should be visible.

In order to hide this thin visible part of the header that has gone beyond the left edge, we need to slightly adjust the size of the container area, in which the attached objects are displayed. Besides, we also need to take into account whether the header is selected or not since the selected header increases in size by two pixels on each side. This means we need to dynamically resize the area of the container where the objects are visible, depending on which object is located on the edge. If selected, then the size remains unchanged. Otherwise, it is reduced by two pixels.

In the method that crops the image outlined by the calculated rectangular visibility scope, add adjusting the container visibility scope size and applying the obtained value to the edges of the visible area:



void CTabHeader::Crop( void ) { CGCnvElement * base = this .GetBase(); if ( base ==NULL) return ; int vis_x= 0 ; int vis_y= 0 ; int vis_w= this .Width(); int vis_h= this .Height(); int crop_top= 0 ; int crop_bottom= 0 ; int crop_left= 0 ; int crop_right= 0 ; int add_size_lr=( this .IsVisibleLeftRightBox() ? this .m_arr_butt_lr_size : 0 ); int add_size_ud=( this .IsVisibleUpDownBox() ? this .m_arr_butt_ud_size : 0 ); int dec_size_vis=( this .State() ? 0 : 2 ); int top=fmax( base .CoordY()+( int ) base .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_TOP), base .CoordYVisibleArea()) +dec_size_vis +( this .Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT ? add_size_ud : 0 ); int bottom=fmin( base .BottomEdge()-( int ) base .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_BOTTOM), base .BottomEdgeVisibleArea()+ 1 ) -dec_size_vis -( this .Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT ? add_size_ud : 0 ); int left=fmax( base .CoordX()+( int ) base .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_LEFT), base .CoordXVisibleArea()) +dec_size_vis ; int right=fmin( base .RightEdge()-( int ) base .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_RIGHT), base .RightEdgeVisibleArea()+ 1 )-add_size_lr; crop_top= this .CoordY()-top; if (crop_top< 0 ) vis_y=-crop_top; crop_bottom=bottom- this .BottomEdge()- 1 ; if (crop_bottom< 0 ) vis_h= this .Height()+crop_bottom-vis_y; crop_left= this .CoordX()-left; if (crop_left< 0 ) vis_x=-crop_left; crop_right=right- this .RightEdge()- 1 ; if (crop_right< 0 ) vis_w= this .Width()+crop_right-vis_x; if (crop_top< 0 || crop_bottom< 0 || crop_left< 0 || crop_right< 0 ) this .Crop(vis_x,vis_y,vis_w,vis_h); }

Now, when headers go beyond the container, their narrow section, two pixels in size, is not displayed.





In the TabControl \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\TabControl.mqh WinForms object class file, namely in its private section, declare new methods:

CArrayObj *GetListHeaders( void ) { return this .GetListElementsByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER); } CArrayObj *GetListFields( void ) { return this .GetListElementsByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD); } CArrowUpDownBox *GetArrUpDownBox( void ) { return this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX, 0 ); } CArrowLeftRightBox *GetArrLeftRightBox( void ) { return this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX, 0 ); } CTabHeader *GetLastHeader( void ) { return this .GetTabHeader( this .TabPages()- 1 ); } CTabHeader *GetFirstVisibleHeader( void ); void SetSelected( const int index); void SetUnselected( const int index); void SetSelectedTabPageNum( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_PAGE_NUMBER, value ); } void ArrangeTabHeaders( void ); void ArrangeTabHeadersTop( void ); void ArrangeTabHeadersBottom( void ); void ArrangeTabHeadersLeft( void ); void ArrangeTabHeadersRight( void ); void StretchHeaders( void ); void StretchHeadersByWidth( void ); void StretchHeadersByHeightLeft( void ); void StretchHeadersByHeightRight( void ); void ScrollHeadersRowToLeft( void ); void ScrollHeadersRowToRight( void ); void ScrollHeadersRowLeftToUp( void ); void ScrollHeadersRowLeftToDown( void ); void ScrollHeadersRowRightToUp( void ); void ScrollHeadersRowRightToDown( void ); public :

and remove the public method

virtual void Show( void ); void ShiftHeadersRow( const int selected); virtual void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam);

I made this public method in the previous article. It shifted the header bar to the left when a partially hidden header was clicked. Now this will be done by the methods declared above. Moreover, they will handle both clicking on a partially hidden header, and clicking on the button managing the scrolling of the header bar.

Each of the declared methods is designed to scroll the header bar in a certain direction:



When headers are located at the top or bottom — two methods for scrolling left and right.

When headers are located on the left — two methods for scrolling left and scrolling right.

When headers are located on the right — two methods for scrolling left and scrolling right.



When creating button objects with left-right and up-down arrows in the method that creates the specified number of tabs, we need to specify the main and base objects for these objects and each arrow button object within these objects, otherwise we will not be able to find these objects when creating an event message when the button is clicked:

bool CTabControl::CreateTabPages( const int total, const int selected_page, const int tab_w= 0 , const int tab_h= 0 , const string header_text= "" ) { int w=(tab_w== 0 ? this .ItemWidth() : tab_w); int h=(tab_h== 0 ? this .ItemHeight() : tab_h); this .CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX, this .Width()- 32 , 0 , 15 , 15 , clrNONE , 255 , this .Active(), false ); this .CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX, 0 , this .Height()- 32 , 15 , 15 , clrNONE , 255 , this .Active(), false ); CArrowLeftRightBox *box_lr= this .GetArrLeftRightBox(); if (box_lr!= NULL ) { this .SetVisibleLeftRightBox( false ); this .SetSizeLeftRightBox(box_lr.Width()); box_lr.SetMain( this .GetMain()); box_lr.SetBase( this .GetObject()); box_lr.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); box_lr.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL, true ); box_lr.SetOpacity( 0 ); box_lr.Hide(); CArrowLeftButton *lb=box_lr.GetArrowLeftButton(); if (lb!= NULL ) { lb.SetMain( this .GetMain()); lb.SetBase(box_lr); } CArrowRightButton *rb=box_lr.GetArrowRightButton(); if (rb!= NULL ) { rb.SetMain( this .GetMain()); rb.SetBase(box_lr); } } CArrowUpDownBox *box_ud= this .GetArrUpDownBox(); if (box_ud!= NULL ) { this .SetVisibleUpDownBox( false ); this .SetSizeUpDownBox(box_ud.Height()); box_ud.SetMain( this .GetMain()); box_ud.SetBase( this .GetObject()); box_ud.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); box_ud.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL, true ); box_ud.SetOpacity( 0 ); box_ud.Hide(); CArrowDownButton *db=box_ud.GetArrowDownButton(); if (db!= NULL ) { db.SetMain( this .GetMain()); db.SetBase(box_ud); } CArrowUpButton *ub=box_ud.GetArrowUpButton(); if (ub!= NULL ) { ub.SetMain( this .GetMain()); ub.SetBase(box_ud); } } this .ArrangeTabHeaders(); this .Select(selected_page, true ); return true ; }

After creating button objects with left-right and up-down arrows, we get the pointer to the created object and set the main and base objects for it. From the received object, get its arrow button objects and specify the main and base objects for each of them.

In the method displaying the control, add checking the object display flag:

void CTabControl::Show( void ) { if (! this .Displayed()) return ; CArrayObj *list= this .GetListHeaders(); if (list== NULL ) return ; if ( this .m_shadow_obj!= NULL ) this .m_shadow_obj.Show(); CGCnvElement::Show(); this .BringToTop(); }

If the mode of manual display management is enabled for the object, then leave the method.





The method that returns the pointer to the first visible header:

CTabHeader *CTabControl::GetFirstVisibleHeader( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .TabPages();i++) { CTabHeader *obj= this .GetTabHeader(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; switch ( this .Alignment()) { case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP : case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM : if (obj.CoordX()== this .CoordXWorkspace()+(obj.State() ? 0 : 2 )) return obj; break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT : if (obj.BottomEdge()== this .BottomEdgeWorkspace()+(obj.State() ? 0 : - 2 )) return obj; break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT : if (obj.CoordY()== this .CoordYWorkspace()+(obj.State() ? 0 : 2 )) return obj; break ; default : break ; } } return NULL ; }

The first visible header is the one on the left if headers are located at the top/bottom, or at the bottom when headers are on the left, or at the top when headers are on the right of the control. To find this extreme header, we need to loop through all the headers of the object to check the coordinates of its location in accordance with the location of the header row. To be positioned on top, the header should be placed at the starting X coordinate of the container. In this case, if the title is not selected, then its initial coordinate is shifted to the right by two pixels. The situation is similar for a different location of the header bar.

The method in the loop looks for a match between the coordinates of the object and the coordinate of the container, depending on the location of the headers bar, and returns the pointer to the found object. If none of the headers are found, the method returns NULL.





The method that scrolls the header bar to the left:

void CTabControl::ScrollHeadersRowToLeft( void ) { if ( this .Multiline()) return ; int shift= 0 ; int correct_size= 0 ; int selected= this .SelectedTabPageNum(); CTabHeader *first= this .GetFirstVisibleHeader(); if (first== NULL ) return ; if (first.PageNumber()==selected) correct_size= 4 ; CTabHeader *last= this .GetLastHeader(); if (last== NULL ) return ; if (last.RightEdge()<= this .RightEdgeWorkspace()) return ; shift=first.Width()-correct_size; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .TabPages();i++) { CTabHeader *header= this .GetTabHeader(i); if (header== NULL ) continue ; if (header.Move(header.CoordX()-shift,header.CoordY())) { header.SetCoordXRelative(header.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); header.SetCoordYRelative(header.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); int x=(i==selected ? 0 : 2 ); if (header.CoordX()-x< this .CoordXWorkspace()) { header.Crop(); header.Hide(); CTabHeader *header_selected= this .GetTabHeader(selected); if (header_selected== NULL ) continue ; CTabField *field_selected=header_selected.GetFieldObj(); if (field_selected== NULL ) continue ; field_selected.DrawFrame(); field_selected.Update(); } else { header.Show(); header.Redraw( false ); CTabField *field=header.GetFieldObj(); if (field== NULL ) continue ; if (i==selected) { field.DrawFrame(); field.Update(); } } } } CTabHeader *obj= this .GetTabHeader(selected); if (obj!= NULL && obj.CoordX()>= this .CoordXWorkspace() && obj.RightEdge()<= this .RightEdgeWorkspace()) obj.BringToTop(); :: ChartRedraw ( this . ChartID ()); }





he method scrolling the header bar to the right:

void CTabControl::ScrollHeadersRowToRight( void ) { if ( this .Multiline()) return ; int shift= 0 ; int correct_size= 0 ; int selected= this .SelectedTabPageNum(); CTabHeader *first= this .GetFirstVisibleHeader(); if (first== NULL ) return ; CTabHeader *prev= this .GetTabHeader(first.PageNumber()- 1 ); if (prev== NULL ) return ; if (prev.PageNumber()==selected) correct_size= 4 ; shift=prev.Width()-correct_size; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .TabPages();i++) { CTabHeader *header= this .GetTabHeader(i); if (header== NULL ) continue ; if (header.Move(header.CoordX()+shift,header.CoordY())) { header.SetCoordXRelative(header.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); header.SetCoordYRelative(header.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); int x=(i==selected ? 0 : 2 ); if (header.CoordX()-x< this .CoordXWorkspace()) { header.Crop(); header.Hide(); } else { header.Show(); header.Redraw( false ); CTabField *field=header.GetFieldObj(); if (field== NULL ) continue ; if (i==selected) { field.DrawFrame(); field.Update(); } } } } CTabHeader *obj= this .GetTabHeader(selected); if (obj!= NULL && obj.CoordX()>= this .CoordXWorkspace() && obj.RightEdge()<= this .RightEdgeWorkspace()) obj.BringToTop(); :: ChartRedraw ( this . ChartID ()); }





The method that scrolls the header row up when the headers are on the left:

void CTabControl::ScrollHeadersRowLeftToUp( void ) { if ( this .Multiline()) return ; int shift= 0 ; int correct_size= 0 ; int selected= this .SelectedTabPageNum(); CTabHeader *first= this .GetFirstVisibleHeader(); if (first== NULL ) return ; CTabHeader *prev= this .GetTabHeader(first.PageNumber()- 1 ); if (prev== NULL ) return ; if (prev.PageNumber()==selected) correct_size= 4 ; shift=prev.Height()-correct_size; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .TabPages();i++) { CTabHeader *header= this .GetTabHeader(i); if (header== NULL ) continue ; if (header.Move(header.CoordX(),header.CoordY()-shift)) { header.SetCoordXRelative(header.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); header.SetCoordYRelative(header.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); int x=(i==selected ? 0 : 2 ); if (header.BottomEdge()+x> this .BottomEdgeWorkspace()) { header.Crop(); header.Hide(); } else { header.Show(); header.Redraw( false ); CTabField *field=header.GetFieldObj(); if (field== NULL ) continue ; if (i==selected) { field.DrawFrame(); field.Update(); } } } } CTabHeader *obj= this .GetTabHeader(selected); if (obj!= NULL && obj.CoordY()>= this .CoordYWorkspace() && obj.BottomEdge()<= this .BottomEdgeWorkspace()) obj.BringToTop(); :: ChartRedraw ( this . ChartID ()); }





The method that scrolls the header row down when the headers are on the left:



void CTabControl::ScrollHeadersRowLeftToDown( void ) { if ( this .Multiline()) return ; int shift= 0 ; int correct_size= 0 ; int selected= this .SelectedTabPageNum(); CTabHeader *first= this .GetFirstVisibleHeader(); if (first== NULL ) return ; if (first.PageNumber()==selected) correct_size= 4 ; CTabHeader *last= this .GetLastHeader(); if (last== NULL ) return ; if (last.CoordY()>= this .CoordYWorkspace()) return ; shift=first.Height()-correct_size; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .TabPages();i++) { CTabHeader *header= this .GetTabHeader(i); if (header== NULL ) continue ; if (header.Move(header.CoordX(),header.CoordY()+shift)) { header.SetCoordXRelative(header.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); header.SetCoordYRelative(header.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); int x=(i==selected ? 0 : 2 ); if (header.BottomEdge()-x> this .BottomEdgeWorkspace()) { header.Crop(); header.Hide(); CTabHeader *header_selected= this .GetTabHeader(selected); if (header_selected== NULL ) continue ; CTabField *field_selected=header_selected.GetFieldObj(); if (field_selected== NULL ) continue ; field_selected.DrawFrame(); field_selected.Update(); } else { header.Show(); header.Redraw( false ); CTabField *field=header.GetFieldObj(); if (field== NULL ) continue ; if (i==selected) { field.DrawFrame(); field.Update(); } } } } CTabHeader *obj= this .GetTabHeader(selected); if (obj!= NULL && obj.CoordY()>= this .CoordYWorkspace() && obj.BottomEdge()<= this .BottomEdgeWorkspace()) obj.BringToTop(); :: ChartRedraw ( this . ChartID ()); }





The method that scrolls the header row up when the headers are on the right:

void CTabControl::ScrollHeadersRowRightToUp( void ) { if ( this .Multiline()) return ; int shift= 0 ; int correct_size= 0 ; int selected= this .SelectedTabPageNum(); CTabHeader *first= this .GetFirstVisibleHeader(); if (first== NULL ) return ; if (first.PageNumber()==selected) correct_size= 4 ; CTabHeader *last= this .GetLastHeader(); if (last== NULL ) return ; if (last.BottomEdge()<= this .BottomEdgeWorkspace()) return ; shift=first.Height()-correct_size; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .TabPages();i++) { CTabHeader *header= this .GetTabHeader(i); if (header== NULL ) continue ; if (header.Move(header.CoordX(),header.CoordY()-shift)) { header.SetCoordXRelative(header.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); header.SetCoordYRelative(header.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); int x=(i==selected ? 0 : 2 ); if (header.CoordY()-x< this .CoordYWorkspace()) { header.Crop(); header.Hide(); CTabHeader *header_selected= this .GetTabHeader(selected); if (header_selected== NULL ) continue ; CTabField *field_selected=header_selected.GetFieldObj(); if (field_selected== NULL ) continue ; field_selected.DrawFrame(); field_selected.Update(); } else { header.Show(); header.Redraw( false ); CTabField *field=header.GetFieldObj(); if (field== NULL ) continue ; if (i==selected) { field.DrawFrame(); field.Update(); } } } } CTabHeader *obj= this .GetTabHeader(selected); if (obj!= NULL && obj.CoordY()>= this .CoordYWorkspace() && obj.BottomEdge()<= this .BottomEdgeWorkspace()) obj.BringToTop(); :: ChartRedraw ( this . ChartID ()); }





The method that scrolls the header row down when the headers are on the right:

void CTabControl::ScrollHeadersRowRightToDown( void ) { if ( this .Multiline()) return ; int shift= 0 ; int correct_size= 0 ; int selected= this .SelectedTabPageNum(); CTabHeader *first= this .GetFirstVisibleHeader(); if (first== NULL ) return ; CTabHeader *prev= this .GetTabHeader(first.PageNumber()- 1 ); if (prev== NULL ) return ; if (prev.PageNumber()==selected) correct_size= 4 ; shift=prev.Height()-correct_size; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .TabPages();i++) { CTabHeader *header= this .GetTabHeader(i); if (header== NULL ) continue ; if (header.Move(header.CoordX(),header.CoordY()+shift)) { header.SetCoordXRelative(header.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); header.SetCoordYRelative(header.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); int x=(i==selected ? 0 : 2 ); if (header.CoordY()-x< this .CoordYWorkspace()) { header.Crop(); header.Hide(); } else { header.Show(); header.Redraw( false ); CTabField *field=header.GetFieldObj(); if (field== NULL ) continue ; if (i==selected) { field.DrawFrame(); field.Update(); } } } } CTabHeader *obj= this .GetTabHeader(selected); if (obj!= NULL && obj.CoordY()>= this .CoordYWorkspace() && obj.BottomEdge()<= this .BottomEdgeWorkspace()) obj.BringToTop(); :: ChartRedraw ( this . ChartID ()); }

The logic of all methods for scrolling header lines is fully described in the method code. All of them are identical to each other and differ only slightly with regards to shift calculation and visibility scope. I hope that the methods do not need additional explanations. If you have any questions, feel free to ask them in the comments below.

The event handler:

void CTabControl:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CGCnvElement:: OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id==WF_CONTROL_EVENT_TAB_SELECT) { CTabHeader *header= this .GetTabHeader( this .SelectedTabPageNum()); if (header== NULL ) return ; switch ( this .Alignment()) { case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP : case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM : if (header.RightEdge()> this .RightEdgeWorkspace()) this .ScrollHeadersRowToLeft(); break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT : if (header.CoordY()< this .CoordYWorkspace()) this .ScrollHeadersRowLeftToDown(); break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT : Print (DFUN, "header.BottomEdge=" ,header.BottomEdge(), ", this.BottomEdgeWorkspace=" , this .BottomEdgeWorkspace()); if (header.BottomEdge()> this .BottomEdgeWorkspace()) this .ScrollHeadersRowRightToUp(); break ; default : break ; } } if (id>=WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_LEFT && id<=WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_DOWN) { CTabHeader *header= this .GetTabHeader( this .GetListHeaders().Total()- 1 ); if (header== NULL ) return ; int hidden= 0 ; if (id==WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_LEFT) this .ScrollHeadersRowToRight(); if (id==WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_RIGHT) this .ScrollHeadersRowToLeft(); if (id==WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_DOWN) { switch ( this .Alignment()) { case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT : this .ScrollHeadersRowLeftToUp(); break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT : this .ScrollHeadersRowRightToUp(); break ; default : break ; } } if (id==WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_UP) { switch ( this .Alignment()) { case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT : this .ScrollHeadersRowLeftToDown(); break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT : this .ScrollHeadersRowRightToDown(); break ; default : break ; } } } }

Now we handle each event (either selecting a partially hidden tab header, or clicking on the button for scrolling the header bar) using the above methods. Generally, depending on the location of the header bar and the button or header click event, we call the appropriate method to scroll the header bar.

In the collection class of graphical elements in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh, namely in its event handler, we now need to correctly handle the events received from the WinForms objects. To achieve this, we need to get three names from the 'sparam' string parameter, find the base object and retrieve the one that generated the event from it. If the found object belongs to TabControl, call TabControl event handler by sending the event ID to it.



void CGraphElementsCollection:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CGStdGraphObj *obj_std= NULL ; CGCnvElement *obj_cnv= NULL ; ushort idx= ushort (id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ); if (idx>WF_CONTROL_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<WF_CONTROL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { string array[]; if (:: StringSplit (sparam,:: StringGetCharacter ( ";" , 0 ),array)!= 3 ) { CMessage::ToLog(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_OBJECT_NAMES); return ; } CWinFormBase *main= this .GetCanvElement(array[ 0 ]); if (main== NULL ) return ; CWinFormBase *base=main.GetElementByName(array[ 1 ]); CWinFormBase *base_elm= NULL ; if (base== NULL ) { CArrayObj *list_obj=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(main.GetListElements(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,( long )dparam,EQUAL); if (list_obj== NULL || list_obj.Total()== 0 ) return ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list_obj.Total();i++) { base_elm=list_obj.At(i); if (base_elm== NULL ) continue ; base=base_elm.GetElementByName(array[ 1 ]); if (base!= NULL ) break ; } } if (base== NULL ) return ; CWinFormBase *object=base.GetElementByName(array[ 2 ]); if (object== NULL ) return ; if (idx==WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK) { if ((ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE)dparam==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL) { int event_id= (object.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT ? WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_LEFT : object.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT ? WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_RIGHT : object.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP ? WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_UP : object.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN ? WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_DOWN : WF_CONTROL_EVENT_NO_EVENT); if (base_elm!= NULL ) base_elm. OnChartEvent (event_id,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } if (idx==WF_CONTROL_EVENT_TAB_SELECT) { if (base!= NULL ) base. OnChartEvent (idx,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) {

The entire logic is described in the code and requires no additional explanations.



Now all is ready for the test.







Test

To perform the test, I will use the EA from the previous article and save it in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part119\ as TestDoEasy119.mq5.

The only difference from the previous version is that I have implemented 15 tabs in TabControl:

pnl.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL,InpTabControlX,InpTabControlY,pnl.Width()- 30 ,pnl.Height()- 40 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); CTabControl *tc=pnl.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL, 0 ); if (tc!= NULL ) { tc.SetTabSizeMode((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE)InpTabPageSizeMode); tc.SetAlignment((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT)InpHeaderAlignment); tc.SetMultiline(InpTabCtrlMultiline); tc.SetHeaderPadding( 6 , 0 ); tc.CreateTabPages( 15 , 0 , 56 , 20 ,TextByLanguage( "Вкладка" , "TabPage" )); for ( int j= 0 ;j<tc.TabPages();j++) { tc.CreateNewElement(j,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL, 60 , 20 , 80 , 20 , clrDodgerBlue , 255 , true , false ); CLabel *label=tc.GetTabElement(j, 0 ); if (label== NULL ) continue ; label.SetText( "TabPage" + string (j+ 1 )); } }

It was possible to leave 11 tabs but I have increased the number of tabs to test the performance and search for some "bugs". So this number is just the result of debugging and troubleshooting when shifting the selected header out of the container on both sides.



Compile the EA and launch it on the chart:





As we can see, everything works as intended.

There are two shortcomings though: if you hover over the tab header area that is hidden, the header reacts by changing color, as if it were visible in this area. This is the reason why the active area of the control does not change its size when the visible area is resized. To fix this, I will need to calculate and resize the active area in accordance with the visible one.

The second shortcoming is that if you move the selected header outside the container and move the panel, then two pixels of the hidden header will be displayed. This has to do with sizing the tab for the scope calculation, as the selected header increases in size on each side by two pixels. To fix this, I need to find a way to get the size of the adjacent header inside the tab header object, according to which the size of the visibility area is calculated.

I will deal with this in subsequent articles along with the development of a new WinForms object.







What's next?

In the next article, I will start developing the SplitContainer WinForms object.



All files of the current library version, test EA and chart event control indicator for MQL5 are attached below for you to test and download. Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments.

Back to contents

*Previous articles within the series:





DoEasy. Controls (Part 13): Optimizing interaction of WinForms objects with the mouse, starting the development of the TabControl WinForms object

DoEasy. Controls (Part 14): New algorithm for naming graphical elements. Continuing work on the TabControl WinForms object

DoEasy. Controls (Part 15): TabControl WinForms object — several rows of tab headers, tab handling methods

DoEasy. Controls (Part 16): TabControl WinForms object — several rows of tab headers, stretching headers to fit the container

DoEasy. Controls (Part 17): Cropping invisible object parts, auxiliary arrow buttons WinForms objects

DoEasy. Controls (Part 18): Functionality for scrolling tabs in TabControl

