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DoEasy. 控件 (第 22 部分): SplitContainer。 修改已创建对象的属性

DoEasy. 控件 (第 22 部分): SplitContainer。 修改已创建对象的属性

MetaTrader 5示例 |
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Artyom Trishkin
Artyom Trishkin

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概述

函数库中的 SplitContainer 控件创建时均采用默认值。 我们可以在创建对象后更改对象的属性，但其外观不会改变。 若要避免这种情况发生，需在更改对象属性后，依据其属性的新值重绘对象。

在本文中，篇幅相对较小，我们将敲定设置控件属性的方法，如此在对其属性的所有更改后都能立即更改其外观。


改进库类

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh 中，将两个新事件添加到 WinForms 控件的可能事件列表之中：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| List of possible WinForms control events                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_WF_CONTROL_EVENT
  {
   WF_CONTROL_EVENT_NO_EVENT = GRAPH_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE,// No event
   WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK,                            // "Click on the control" event
   WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_CANCEL,                     // "Canceling the click on the control" event
   WF_CONTROL_EVENT_MOVING,                           // "Control relocation" event
   WF_CONTROL_EVENT_STOP_MOVING,                      // "Control relocation stop" event
   WF_CONTROL_EVENT_TAB_SELECT,                       // "TabControl tab selection" event
   WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_LEFT,                // "Clicking the control left button" event
   WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_RIGHT,               // "Clicking the control right button" event
   WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_UP,                  // "Clicking the control up button" event
   WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_DOWN,                // "Clicking the control down button" event
                                     
  };
#define WF_CONTROL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_DOWN+1)  // The code of the next event after the last graphical element event code
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

某些控件应当响应其移动，并将事件发送到程序，或它们在其中操作的父控件。 例如，当鼠标捕获到滚动区域中的滑块移动时，它应发送有关其移动，以及移动值的事件。 与此类似，控件中的隔板应响应其移动。

在其当前实现中，当鼠标光标悬停在其上时，它会更改其外观。 而当它被移动时，它会向父元素发送一个事件，父元素对此事件做出反应，即调整其面板尺寸。 随后，我将完成此行为，且当鼠标悬停时，对象将由虚线绘制的矩形勾勒出轮廓。 当被鼠标捕获时，它将以一个阴影区域填充。 当释放鼠标（完成移动）时，隔板将恢复其原始外观。

我已添加了两个新事件，从而能正确、及时地响应此类事件（移动控件，并完成其移动）。 我还从列表中删除了最后一个事件 WF_CONTROL_EVENT_SPLITTER_MOVE，因为现在它由 WF_CONTROL_EVENT_MOVING 事件替换，该事件对所有控件都通用。 由于列表中的最后一个事件现在是 WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_DOWN 事件，因此将其输入到下一个事件代码值的计算中


如果我们运行上一篇文章中的 EA,，并开始移动主面板，那么它的隔板在 SplitContainer 控件上将不可见。 这是正确的，因为它应当被隐藏，直到鼠标光标悬停在其上。 但如果隔板对象至少移动一次，则此后主面板的任何移动都将导致显示此隐藏控件。

这是一个很难发现的逻辑错误。 但现在我已有了解决方案。 BringToTop() 方法的作用是，它首先隐藏对象，然后再显示它，从而将其置于前景。 正是在这个方法中，隐藏的隔板对象变得可见，因为该方法不考虑示意需要绘制元素的标志状态。

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh 中，即在设置对象处于所有其它对象之上的方法中，添加检查示意需要绘制元素的标志。 如果不应显示该对象，则只需离开该方法

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the object above all the rest                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CForm::BringToTop(void)
  {
//--- If the object should not be displayed, leave
   if(!this.Displayed())
      return;
//--- If the shadow usage flag is set
   if(this.m_shadow)
     {
      //--- If the shadow object is created, move it to the foreground
      if(this.m_shadow_obj!=NULL)
         this.m_shadow_obj.BringToTop();
     }
//--- Move the object to the foreground (the object is located above the shadow)
   CGCnvElement::BringToTop();
//--- In the loop by all bound objects,
   int total=this.m_list_elements.Total();
   for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
     {
      //--- get the next object from the list
      CGCnvElement *obj=this.m_list_elements.At(i);
      if(obj==NULL)
         continue;
      //--- and bring it to the foreground if the object should be displayed
      if(!obj.Displayed())
         continue;
      obj.BringToTop();
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

将相同的检查添加到所有附着对象的清单当中 — 跳过需要绘制标志被禁用的对象，从而避免将对象带到前景。

在最后一个鼠标事件的处理程序中，添加检查对象需要绘制标志

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Last mouse event handler                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CForm::OnMouseEventPostProcessing(void)
  {
   if(!this.IsVisible() || !this.Enabled() || !this.Displayed())
      return;
   ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE state=this.GetMouseState();
   switch(state)
     {
      //--- The cursor is outside the form, the mouse buttons are not clicked
      //---...
      //---...

以前，最后一个鼠标事件不会处理隐藏和非活动对象 。 当前，也不会显示和处理该对象。


在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Helpers\SplitContainerPanel.mqh 的 SplitContainer 控制面板对象类中，在元素清除方法中添加检查对象需要绘制标志

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Clear the element filling it with color and opacity              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CSplitContainerPanel::Erase(const color colour,const uchar opacity,const bool redraw=false)
  {
//--- If the element should not be displayed (hidden inside another control), leave
   if(!this.Displayed())
      return;
//--- Fill the element having the specified color and the redrawing flag
   CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop(colour,opacity,false);
//--- If the object has a frame, draw it
   if(this.BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE)
      this.DrawFrame();
//--- Update the element having the specified redrawing flag
   this.Crop();
   this.Update(redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Clear the element with a gradient fill                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CSplitContainerPanel::Erase(color &colors[],const uchar opacity,const bool vgradient,const bool cycle,const bool redraw=false)
  {
//--- If the element should not be displayed (hidden inside another control), leave
   if(!this.Displayed())
      return;
//--- Fill the element having the specified color array and the redrawing flag
   CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop(colors,opacity,vgradient,cycle,false);
//--- If the object has a frame, draw it
   if(this.BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE)
      this.DrawFrame();
//--- Update the element having the specified redrawing flag
   this.Crop();
   this.Update(redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

这些检查还用于防止意外显示在 SplitContainer 控件中隐藏（折叠）的面板。

如果 SplitContainer 控件隔板设置了固定隔板标志，则它不应以任何方式与鼠标交互。 相应地，如果鼠标光标悬停在面板上（光标离开隔板并进入面板），则固定隔板无需处理此类事件。

在“光标在活动区域内，未单击鼠标按钮”事件处理程序中添加检查固定隔板标志

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 'The cursor is inside the active area,                           |
//| no mouse buttons are clicked' event handler                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CSplitContainerPanel::MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam)
  {
//--- Get the pointer to the base object
   CSplitContainer *base=this.GetBase();
//--- If the base object is not received, or the separator is non-movable, leave
   if(base==NULL || base.SplitterFixed())
      return;
//--- Get the pointer to the separator object from the base object
   CSplitter *splitter=base.GetSplitter();
   if(splitter==NULL)
     {
      ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ELM_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_GRAPH_ELEMENT_OBJ),": ",this.TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER));
      return;
     }
//--- If the separator is displayed
   if(splitter.Displayed())
     {
      //--- Disable the display of the separator and hide it
      splitter.SetDisplayed(false);
      splitter.Hide();
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

这样的检查事实上，简单地限制了我们采取不必要的行动。 如果隔板对象从一开始就已被隐藏，则无需再次获取隔板对象，并将其隐藏。

所有主要更改和改进都将 SplitContainer WinForms 对象的 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\SplitContainer.mqh 文件中进行。

在类的私密部分中声明折叠/展开控制面板的新方法

//--- Set the panel parameters
   bool              SetsPanelParams(void);

//--- (1) Collapse and (2) expand the panel 1
   void              CollapsePanel1(void);
   void              ExpandPanel1(void);
//--- (1) Collapse and (2) expand the panel 2
   void              CollapsePanel2(void);
   void              ExpandPanel2(void);

public:


在类主体之外实现所声明的方法。

折叠的面板将被隐藏，而其设置其需要显示属性为 false

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Collapse the panel 1                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CSplitContainer::CollapsePanel1(void)
  {
   CSplitContainerPanel *panel=this.GetPanel1();
   if(panel==NULL)
      return;
   panel.SetDisplayed(false);
   panel.Hide();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Collapse the panel 2                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CSplitContainer::CollapsePanel2(void)
  {
   CSplitContainerPanel *panel=this.GetPanel2();
   if(panel==NULL)
      return;
   panel.SetDisplayed(false);
   panel.Hide();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


对于展开的面板，设置需要显示显示面板，并将其置于前景

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expand the panel 1                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CSplitContainer::ExpandPanel1(void)
  {
   CSplitContainerPanel *panel=this.GetPanel1();
   if(panel==NULL)
      return;
   panel.SetDisplayed(true);
   panel.Show();
   panel.BringToTop();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expand the panel 2                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CSplitContainer::ExpandPanel2(void)
  {
   CSplitContainerPanel *panel=this.GetPanel2();
   if(panel==NULL)
      return;
   panel.SetDisplayed(true);
   panel.Show();
   panel.BringToTop();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


函数库中一些设置对象属性的方法也可简单地用来设置属性值，或一并设置到图形对象。 我们在类方法里实现相同的功能 — 简单地在对象里写入属性值，或在写入属性值后，重绘整个对象，因为更改属性应导致 SplitContainer 控件的外观发生变化。

在方法的形式参数中，添加示意需要设置对象属性值的标志，并在类主体之外实现该方法，且在此处删除它

//--- (1) set and (2) return the separator distance from the edge
   void              SetSplitterDistance(const int value,const bool only_prop);
   int               SplitterDistance(void)              const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_DISTANCE);   }
   
//--- (1) set and (2) return the separator non-removability flag
   void              SetSplitterFixed(const bool flag)         { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_FIXED,flag);             }
   bool              SplitterFixed(void)                 const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_FIXED);     }
   
//--- (1) set and (2) return the separator width
   void              SetSplitterWidth(const int value,const bool only_prop);
   int               SplitterWidth(void)                 const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_WIDTH);      }
   
//--- (1) set and (2) return the separator location
   void              SetSplitterOrientation(const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION value,const bool only_prop);
                                                                                                                     
   ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION SplitterOrientation(void) const
                       { return(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION);      }


为了令类对象能够独立处理从隔板区域删除鼠标光标，我们需要为最后一个鼠标事件添加一个虚拟处理程序。 我们在类的公开部分声明它:

//--- Event handler
   virtual void      OnChartEvent(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam);

//--- 'The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse buttons are not clicked' event handler
   virtual void      MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam);

//--- Last mouse event handler
   virtual void      OnMouseEventPostProcessing(void);
   
//--- Constructor
                     CSplitContainer(const long chart_id,
                                     const int subwindow,
                                     const string descript,
                                     const int x,
                                     const int y,
                                     const int w,
                                     const int h);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


在类构造函数中，将固定隔板属性的默认值设置为“可移动”

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor indicating the chart and subwindow ID                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CSplitContainer::CSplitContainer(const long chart_id,
                                 const int subwindow,
                                 const string descript,
                                 const int x,
                                 const int y,
                                 const int w,
                                 const int h) : CContainer(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h)
  {
   this.SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER);
   this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_CONTAINER;
   this.SetBorderSizeAll(0);
   this.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE);
   this.SetPaddingAll(0);
   this.SetMarginAll(3);
   this.SetOpacity(0,true);
   this.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL,true);
   this.SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_CANV_NULL);
   this.SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_CANV_NULL);
   this.SetBorderColor(CLR_CANV_NULL,true);
   this.SetBorderColorMouseDown(CLR_CANV_NULL);
   this.SetBorderColorMouseOver(CLR_CANV_NULL);
   this.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR,true);
   this.SetSplitterFixed(false);
   this.CreatePanels();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

创建对象后，默认情况下隔板将是可移动的。 如果以后应将隔板设置为不可移动，只需调用相同的方法将属性设置为 true


设置面板参数的方法已修改。
现在，将为所有隐藏面板设置成与非隐藏面板的尺寸相等。 同时保持可见面板与其其容器的尺寸等同，即 SplitContainer 对象的整体尺寸：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the panel parameters                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CSplitContainer::SetsPanelParams(void)
  {
   switch(this.SplitterOrientation())
     {
      //--- The separator is positioned vertically
      case CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_VERTICAL    :
        //--- If both panels are not collapsed,
        if(!this.Panel1Collapsed() && !this.Panel2Collapsed())
          {
           //--- set the panel1 coordinates and size
           this.m_panel1_x=0;
           this.m_panel1_y=0;
           this.m_panel1_w=this.SplitterDistance();
           this.m_panel1_h=this.Height();
           //--- set the panel2 coordinates and size
           this.m_panel2_x=this.SplitterDistance()+this.SplitterWidth();
           this.m_panel2_y=0;
           this.m_panel2_w=this.Width()-this.m_panel2_x;
           this.m_panel2_h=this.Height();
           //--- write separator coordinates and size
           this.m_splitter_x=this.SplitterDistance();
           this.m_splitter_y=0;
           this.m_splitter_w=this.SplitterWidth();
           this.m_splitter_h=this.Height();
          }
        //--- If panel1 or panel2 is collapsed,
        else
          {
           //--- write the coordinates and sizes of panel1 and panel2
           this.m_panel2_x=this.m_panel1_x=0;
           this.m_panel2_y=this.m_panel1_y=0;
           this.m_panel2_w=this.m_panel1_w=this.Width();
           this.m_panel2_h=this.m_panel1_h=this.Height();
           //--- write separator coordinates and size
           this.m_splitter_x=0;
           this.m_splitter_y=0;
           this.m_splitter_w=this.SplitterWidth();
           this.m_splitter_h=this.Height();
          }
        break;
      //--- The separator is located horizontally
      case CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_HORISONTAL  :
        //--- If both panels are not collapsed,
        if(!this.Panel1Collapsed() && !this.Panel2Collapsed())
          {
           //--- set the panel1 coordinates and size
           this.m_panel1_x=0;
           this.m_panel1_y=0;
           this.m_panel1_w=this.Width();
           this.m_panel1_h=this.SplitterDistance();
           //--- set the panel2 coordinates and size
           this.m_panel2_x=0;
           this.m_panel2_y=this.SplitterDistance()+this.SplitterWidth();
           this.m_panel2_w=this.Width();
           this.m_panel2_h=this.Height()-this.m_panel2_y;
           //--- write separator coordinates and size
           this.m_splitter_x=0;
           this.m_splitter_y=this.SplitterDistance();
           this.m_splitter_w=this.Width();
           this.m_splitter_h=this.SplitterWidth();
          }
        //--- If panel1 or panel2 is collapsed,
        else
          {
           //--- write the coordinates and sizes of panel1 and panel2
           this.m_panel2_x=this.m_panel1_x=0;
           this.m_panel2_y=this.m_panel1_y=0;
           this.m_panel2_w=this.m_panel1_w=this.Width();
           this.m_panel2_h=this.m_panel1_h=this.Height();
           //--- write separator coordinates and size
           this.m_splitter_x=0;
           this.m_splitter_y=0;
           this.m_splitter_w=this.Width();
           this.m_splitter_h=this.SplitterWidth();
          }
        break;
      default:
        return false;
        break;
     }
//--- Set the coordinates and sizes of the control area equal to the properties set by the separator
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X,this.m_splitter_x);
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y,this.m_splitter_y);
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH,this.m_splitter_w);
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT,this.m_splitter_h);
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


该方法为面板 1 设置折叠标志：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of collapsed panel 1                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CSplitContainer::SetPanel1Collapsed(const int flag)
  {
//--- Set the flag, passed to the method, to the object property
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_COLLAPSED,flag);
   CSplitContainerPanel *p1=this.GetPanel1();
   CSplitContainerPanel *p2=this.GetPanel2();
   if(p1==NULL || p2==NULL)
      return;
//--- Set the parameters of the panels and the separator
   this.SetsPanelParams();
//--- If panel1 should be collapsed
   if(this.Panel1Collapsed())
     {
      //--- If panel1 is shifted to new coordinates and its size is changed, hide panel1
      if(p1.Move(this.CoordX()+this.m_panel1_x,this.CoordY()+this.m_panel1_y) && p1.Resize(this.m_panel1_w,this.m_panel1_h,false))
        {
         p1.SetCoordXRelative(p1.CoordX()-this.CoordX());
         p1.SetCoordYRelative(p1.CoordY()-this.CoordY());
         this.CollapsePanel1();
        }
      //--- set the expanded flag for panel2
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_COLLAPSED,false);
      //--- If panel2 is shifted to new coordinates and its size is changed, display panel2
      if(p2.Move(this.CoordX()+this.m_panel2_x,this.CoordY()+this.m_panel2_y) && p2.Resize(this.m_panel2_w,this.m_panel2_h,true))
        {
         p2.SetCoordXRelative(p2.CoordX()-this.CoordX());
         p2.SetCoordYRelative(p2.CoordY()-this.CoordY());
         this.ExpandPanel2();
        }
     }
//--- If panel1 should be expanded,
   else
     {
      //--- set the collapsed flag for panel2
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_COLLAPSED,true);
      //--- If panel2 is shifted to new coordinates and its size is changed, hide panel2
      if(p2.Move(this.CoordX()+this.m_panel2_x,this.CoordY()+this.m_panel2_y) && p2.Resize(this.m_panel2_w,this.m_panel2_h,false))
        {
         p2.SetCoordXRelative(p2.CoordX()-this.CoordX());
         p2.SetCoordYRelative(p2.CoordY()-this.CoordY());
         this.CollapsePanel2();
        }
      //--- If panel1 is shifted to new coordinates and its size is changed, display panel1
      if(p1.Move(this.CoordX()+this.m_panel1_x,this.CoordY()+this.m_panel1_y) && p1.Resize(this.m_panel1_w,this.m_panel1_h,true))
        {
         p1.SetCoordXRelative(p1.CoordX()-this.CoordX());
         p1.SetCoordYRelative(p1.CoordY()-this.CoordY());
         this.ExpandPanel1();
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

该方法的逻辑在代码中已有注释。 根据传递给方法的标志值，隐藏 panel1（传递给该方法的标志等于 true），并显示 panel2，将其扩展到容器的完整尺寸。 如果传递给该方法的是 false ，则隐藏 panel2，而 panel1 将扩展到容器的完整尺寸。


该方法为面板 2 设置折叠标志： 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of collapsed panel 2                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CSplitContainer::SetPanel2Collapsed(const int flag)
  {
//--- Set the flag, passed to the method, to the object property
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_COLLAPSED,flag);
   CSplitContainerPanel *p1=this.GetPanel1();
   CSplitContainerPanel *p2=this.GetPanel2();
   if(p1==NULL || p2==NULL)
      return;
//--- Set the parameters of the panels and the separator
   this.SetsPanelParams();
//--- If panel2 should be collapsed,
   if(this.Panel2Collapsed())
     {
      //--- If panel2 is shifted to new coordinates and its size is changed, hide panel2
      if(p2.Move(this.CoordX()+this.m_panel2_x,this.CoordY()+this.m_panel2_y) && p2.Resize(this.m_panel2_w,this.m_panel2_h,false))
        {
         p2.SetCoordXRelative(p2.CoordX()-this.CoordX());
         p2.SetCoordYRelative(p2.CoordY()-this.CoordY());
         this.CollapsePanel2();
        }
      //--- set the expanded flag for panel1
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_COLLAPSED,false);
      //--- If panel1 is shifted to new coordinates and its size is changed, display panel1
      if(p1.Move(this.CoordX()+this.m_panel1_x,this.CoordY()+this.m_panel1_y) && p1.Resize(this.m_panel1_w,this.m_panel1_h,true))
        {
         p1.SetCoordXRelative(p1.CoordX()-this.CoordX());
         p1.SetCoordYRelative(p1.CoordY()-this.CoordY());
         this.ExpandPanel1();
        }
     }
//--- If panel2 should be expanded,
   else
     {
      //--- set the collapsed flag for panel1
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_COLLAPSED,true);
      //--- If panel1 is shifted to new coordinates and its size is changed, hide panel1
      if(p1.Move(this.CoordX()+this.m_panel1_x,this.CoordY()+this.m_panel1_y) && p1.Resize(this.m_panel1_w,this.m_panel1_h,false))
        {
         p1.SetCoordXRelative(p1.CoordX()-this.CoordX());
         p1.SetCoordYRelative(p1.CoordY()-this.CoordY());
         this.CollapsePanel1();
        }
      //--- If panel2 is shifted to new coordinates and its size is changed, display panel2
      if(p2.Move(this.CoordX()+this.m_panel2_x,this.CoordY()+this.m_panel2_y) && p2.Resize(this.m_panel2_w,this.m_panel2_h,true))
        {
         p2.SetCoordXRelative(p2.CoordX()-this.CoordX());
         p2.SetCoordYRelative(p2.CoordY()-this.CoordY());
         this.ExpandPanel2();
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

该方法的逻辑与上述方法的逻辑类似，但标志是为 panel2 设置的，而 panel1 则根据 panel2 是折叠还是展开来隐藏/显示的。


该方法设置隔板与边缘的间距：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the separator distance from the edge                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CSplitContainer::SetSplitterDistance(const int value,const bool only_prop)
  {
//--- Set the value, passed to the method, to the object property
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_DISTANCE,value);
//--- Depending on the direction of the separator (vertical or horizontal),
//--- set the values to the coordinates of the object control area
   switch(this.SplitterOrientation())
     {
      case CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_VERTICAL :
        this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X,this.SplitterDistance());
        this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y,0);
        break;
      //---CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_HORISONTAL
      default:
        this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X,0);
        this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y,this.SplitterDistance());
        break;
     }
//--- If only setting the property, leave
   if(only_prop)
      return;
//--- If there are no panels or separator, leave
   CSplitContainerPanel *p1=this.GetPanel1();
   CSplitContainerPanel *p2=this.GetPanel2();
   CSplitter *sp=this.GetSplitter();
   if(p1==NULL || p2==NULL || sp==NULL)
      return;
//--- Set the parameters of the panels and the separator
   this.SetsPanelParams();
//--- If the size of the separator object has been successfully changed
   if(sp.Resize(this.m_splitter_w,this.m_splitter_h,false))
     {
      //--- Shift the separator
      if(sp.Move(this.CoordX()+this.m_splitter_x,this.CoordY()+this.m_splitter_y))
        {
         //--- Set new relative separator coordinates
         sp.SetCoordXRelative(sp.CoordX()-this.CoordX());
         sp.SetCoordYRelative(sp.CoordY()-this.CoordY());
         //--- If panel 1 is resized successfully
         if(p1.Resize(this.m_panel1_w,this.m_panel1_h,true))
           {
            //--- If panel 2 coordinates are changed to new ones
            if(p2.Move(this.CoordX()+this.m_panel2_x,this.CoordY()+this.m_panel2_y,true))
              {
               //--- if panel 2 has been successfully resized,
               if(p2.Resize(this.m_panel2_w,this.m_panel2_h,true))
                 {
                  //--- set new relative coordinates of panel 2
                  p2.SetCoordXRelative(p2.CoordX()-this.CoordX());
                  p2.SetCoordYRelative(p2.CoordY()-this.CoordY());
                 }
              }
           }
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

如果传递的 only_prop 标志（仅设置属性）为 false我们需要为面板和隔板设置新的坐标和尺寸，并根据新的隔板间距值重建面板，而不是为“隔板间距”属性设置新值。


设置隔板宽度的方法：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the separator width                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CSplitContainer::SetSplitterWidth(const int value,const bool only_prop)
  {
//--- Set the value, passed to the method, to the object property
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_WIDTH,value);
//--- Depending on the direction of the separator (vertical or horizontal),
//--- set the values to the object control area width and height
   switch(this.SplitterOrientation())
     {
      case CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_VERTICAL :
        this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH,this.SplitterWidth());
        this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT,this.Height());
        break;
      //---CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_HORISONTAL
      default:
        this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH,this.Width());
        this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT,this.SplitterWidth());
        break;
     }
//--- If only setting the property, leave
   if(only_prop)
      return;
//--- If there are no panels or separator, leave
   CSplitContainerPanel *p1=this.GetPanel1();
   CSplitContainerPanel *p2=this.GetPanel2();
   CSplitter *sp=this.GetSplitter();
   if(p1==NULL || p2==NULL || sp==NULL)
      return;
//--- Set the parameters of the panels and the separator
   this.SetsPanelParams();
//--- If the size of the separator object has been successfully changed
   if(sp.Resize(this.m_splitter_w,this.m_splitter_h,false))
     {
      //--- If the separator is shifted to new coordinates
      if(sp.Move(this.CoordX()+this.m_splitter_x,this.CoordY()+this.m_splitter_y))
        {
         //--- Set new relative separator coordinates
         sp.SetCoordXRelative(sp.CoordX()-this.CoordX());
         sp.SetCoordYRelative(sp.CoordY()-this.CoordY());
         //--- If panel 1 is resized successfully
         if(p1.Resize(this.m_panel1_w,this.m_panel1_h,true))
           {
            //--- If panel 2 coordinates are changed to new ones
            if(p2.Move(this.CoordX()+this.m_panel2_x,this.CoordY()+this.m_panel2_y,true))
              {
               //--- if panel 2 has been successfully resized,
               if(p2.Resize(this.m_panel2_w,this.m_panel2_h,true))
                 {
                  //--- set new relative coordinates of panel 2
                  p2.SetCoordXRelative(p2.CoordX()-this.CoordX());
                  p2.SetCoordYRelative(p2.CoordY()-this.CoordY());
                 }
              }
           }
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

当前方法细化的逻辑类似于上面曾研究方法的细化逻辑。


设置隔板位置的方法：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| set the separator location                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CSplitContainer::SetSplitterOrientation(const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION value,const bool only_prop)
  {
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION,value);
//--- If only setting the property, leave
   if(only_prop)
      return;
//--- If there are no panels or separator, leave
   CSplitContainerPanel *p1=this.GetPanel1();
   CSplitContainerPanel *p2=this.GetPanel2();
   CSplitter *sp=this.GetSplitter();
   if(p1==NULL || p2==NULL || sp==NULL)
      return;
//--- Set the parameters of the panels and the separator
   this.SetsPanelParams();
//--- If panel 1 is resized successfully
   if(p1.Resize(this.m_panel1_w,this.m_panel1_h,true))
     {
      //--- If panel 2 coordinates are changed to new ones
      if(p2.Move(this.CoordX()+this.m_panel2_x,this.CoordY()+this.m_panel2_y,true))
        {
         //--- if panel 2 has been successfully resized,
         if(p2.Resize(this.m_panel2_w,this.m_panel2_h,true))
           {
            //--- set new relative coordinates of panel 2
            p2.SetCoordXRelative(p2.CoordX()-this.CoordX());
            p2.SetCoordYRelative(p2.CoordY()-this.CoordY());
           }
        }
      //--- If the size of the separator object has been successfully changed, 
      //--- set new values of separator coordinates
      if(sp.Resize(this.m_splitter_w,this.m_splitter_h,false))
         this.SetSplitterDistance(this.SplitterDistance(),true);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

该方法的逻辑与上述方法的逻辑雷同。 首先，把传递给方法的值设置到对象属性。 如果 only_prop 标志为 false则设置面板和隔板参数，并根据在面板和隔板属性里设置的尺寸和坐标，重新排列面板和隔板的位置


由于现在更改对象属性的方法可以立即重建面板和隔板的位置，因此事件处理程序变得更短了：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CSplitContainer::OnChartEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam)
  {
//--- Adjust subwindow Y shift
   CGCnvElement::OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
//--- If the event ID is moving the separator
   if(id==WF_CONTROL_EVENT_MOVING)
     {
      //--- Get the pointer to the separator object
      CSplitter *splitter=this.GetSplitter();
      if(splitter==NULL || this.SplitterFixed())
         return;
      //--- Declare the variables for separator coordinates
      int x=(int)lparam;
      int y=(int)dparam;
      //--- Depending on the separator direction,
      switch(this.SplitterOrientation())
        {
         //--- vertical position
         case CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_VERTICAL :
           //--- Set the Y coordinate equal to the Y coordinate of the control element
           y=this.CoordY();
           //--- Adjust the X coordinate so that the separator does not go beyond the control element
           //--- taking into account the resulting minimum width of the panels
           if(x<this.CoordX()+this.Panel1MinSize())
              x=this.CoordX()+this.Panel1MinSize();
           if(x>this.CoordX()+this.Width()-this.Panel2MinSize()-this.SplitterWidth())
              x=this.CoordX()+this.Width()-this.Panel2MinSize()-this.SplitterWidth();
           break;
         //---CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_HORISONTAL
         //--- horizontal position of the separator
         default:
           //--- Set the X coordinate equal to the X coordinate of the control element
           x=this.CoordX();
           //--- Adjust the Y coordinate so that the separator does not go beyond the control element
           //--- taking into account the resulting minimum height of the panels
           if(y<this.CoordY()+this.Panel1MinSize())
              y=this.CoordY()+this.Panel1MinSize();
           if(y>this.CoordY()+this.Height()-this.Panel2MinSize()-this.SplitterWidth())
              y=this.CoordY()+this.Height()-this.Panel2MinSize()-this.SplitterWidth();
           break;
        }
      //--- If the separator is shifted by the calculated coordinates,
      if(splitter.Move(x,y,true))
        {
         //--- set the separator relative coordinates
         splitter.SetCoordXRelative(splitter.CoordX()-this.CoordX());
         splitter.SetCoordYRelative(splitter.CoordY()-this.CoordY());
         //--- Depending on the direction of the separator, set its new coordinates
         this.SetSplitterDistance(!this.SplitterOrientation() ? splitter.CoordX()-this.CoordX() : splitter.CoordY()-this.CoordY(),false);
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
如果隔板是固定的，则不应处理元素移动事件，因此将检查此值，若隔板是固定的，则处理程序将退出SetSplitterDistance() 方法在此执行双重功能：它设置隔板坐标的新值，并重建对象的面板，因为在调用该方法时 only_prop 标志被指定为 false


“光标在活动区域内，未单击鼠标按钮”事件处理程序接收指向隔板对象的指针，并以阴影线形式显示它。 如果 SplitContainer 控件的隔板是固定的，则不应显示隔板对象。
因此，在处理程序的最开头，添加以下检查：如果隔板是固定的，则离开该方法

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 'The cursor is inside the active area,                           |
//| no mouse buttons are clicked' event handler                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CSplitContainer::MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam)
  {
//--- If the separator is non-movable, leave
   if(this.SplitterFixed())
      return;
//--- Get the pointer to the separator
   CSplitter *splitter=this.GetSplitter();
   if(splitter==NULL)
     {
      ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ELM_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_GRAPH_ELEMENT_OBJ),": ",this.TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER));
      return;
     }
//--- If the separator is not displayed
   if(!splitter.Displayed())
     {
      //--- Enable the display of the separator, show and redraw it
      splitter.SetDisplayed(true);
      splitter.Show();
      splitter.Redraw(true);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


在所有图形元素中，我们始终能看到对象的最后一个鼠标事件是什么。 为了实现这一点，窗体对象类带有虚拟的 OnMouseEventPostProcessing() 方法，如果父类方法的逻辑不适合处理最后一个鼠标事件，我们就可在派生类中重写该方法。 这正是我在这个类里所做的。

最后一个鼠标事件处理程序：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Last mouse event handler                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CSplitContainer::OnMouseEventPostProcessing(void)
  {
   if(!this.IsVisible() || !this.Enabled() || !this.Displayed())
      return;
   ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE state=this.GetMouseState();
   switch(state)
     {
      //--- The cursor is outside the form, the mouse buttons are not clicked
      //--- The cursor is outside the form, any mouse button is clicked
      //--- The cursor is outside the form, the mouse wheel is being scrolled
      case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED        :
      case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED            :
      case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL              :
      case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE                            :
        if(this.MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED     || 
           this.MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED            || 
           this.MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED           ||
           this.MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_NOT_PRESSED   ||
           this.MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_PRESSED       ||
           this.MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_WHEEL         ||
           this.MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT)
          {
            //--- Get the pointer to the separator
            CSplitter *splitter=this.GetSplitter();
            if(splitter==NULL)
              {
               ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ELM_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_GRAPH_ELEMENT_OBJ),": ",this.TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER));
               return;
              }
            splitter.SetDisplayed(false);
            splitter.Hide();
            this.m_mouse_event_last=ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT(state+MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT);
          }
        break;
      //--- The cursor is inside the form, the mouse buttons are not clicked
      //--- The cursor is inside the form, any mouse button is clicked
      //--- The cursor is inside the form, the mouse wheel is being scrolled
      //--- The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse buttons are not clicked
      //--- The cursor is inside the active area, any mouse button is clicked
      //--- The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled
      //--- The cursor is inside the active area, left mouse button is released
      //--- The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse buttons are not clicked
      //--- The cursor is within the window scrolling area, any mouse button is clicked
      //--- The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled
      //--- The cursor is within the window resizing area, the mouse buttons are not clicked
      //--- The cursor is within the window resizing area, the mouse button (any) is clicked
      //--- The cursor is within the window resizing area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled
      //--- The cursor is within the window resizing area, the mouse buttons are not clicked
      //--- The cursor is within the window resizing area, the mouse button (any) is clicked
      //--- The cursor is within the window separator area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled
      case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED         :
      case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED             :
      case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL               :
      case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED  :
      case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED      :
      case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL        :
      case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED     :
      case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED  :
      case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED      :
      case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL        :
      case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED  :
      case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_PRESSED      :
      case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_WHEEL        :
      case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_NOT_PRESSED:
      case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_PRESSED    :
      case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_WHEEL      :
        break;
      //--- MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT
      default:
        break;
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

如果最后一个事件是从对象区域中删除鼠标光标，则获取指向隔板对象的指针为其设置非显示标志隐藏隔板，并将当前鼠标状态设置到上一个状态
现在，当鼠标移离 SplitContainer 控件时，其隔板对象将被隐藏。 稍后，我将添加从隔板区域移动鼠标光标的处理 — 如此就无需在 SplitContainer 控件的面板对象中执行此操作。


在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh 图形元素集合类文件中，在 FormPostProcessing() 方法中添加检查对象非显示标志，因为不显示的对象处理程序也不应理睬：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Post-processing of the former active form under the cursor       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGraphElementsCollection::FormPostProcessing(CForm *form,const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam)
  {
//--- Get the main object the form is attached to
   CForm *main=form.GetMain();
   if(main==NULL)
      main=form;
//--- Get all the elements attached to the form
   CArrayObj *list=main.GetListElements();
   if(list==NULL)
      return;
   //--- In the loop by the list of received elements
   int total=list.Total();
   for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
     {
      //--- get the pointer to the object
      CForm *obj=list.At(i);
      //--- if failed to get the pointer, move on to the next one in the list
      if(obj==NULL || !obj.IsVisible() || !obj.Enabled() || !obj.Displayed())
         continue;
      obj.OnMouseEventPostProcessing();
      //--- Create the list of interaction objects and get their number
      int count=obj.CreateListInteractObj();
      //--- In the loop by the obtained list
      for(int j=0;j<count;j++)
        {
         //--- get the next object
         CWinFormBase *elm=obj.GetInteractForm(j);
         if(elm==NULL || !elm.IsVisible() || !elm.Enabled() || !elm.Displayed())
            continue;

         if(elm.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL)
           {
            CTabControl *tab_ctrl=elm;
            CForm *selected=tab_ctrl.SelectedTabPage();
            if(selected!=NULL)
               elm=selected;
           }

         //--- determine the location of the cursor relative to the object 
         //--- and call the mouse event handling method for the object
         elm.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
         elm.OnMouseEventPostProcessing();
        }
     }
   ::ChartRedraw(main.ChartID());
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

这些就是目前的改进。 我们来检查一下成果。


测试

为了执行测试，我将延用来自上一篇文章中的 EA，并将其保存在 \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part122\ 中，命名为 TestDoEasy122.mq5

EA 创建 TabControl 需在其上构建的面板。 我们在前五个选项卡中的每一个选项卡上创建一个 SplitContainer 控件。 隔板在偶数索引上是垂直的，在奇数索引上是水平的。 在第三个选项卡上，固定隔板，在第四个和第五个选项卡上，分别折叠 panel2 和 panel1。

EA 的 OnInit() 处理程序现在如下所示：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- Set EA global variables
   ArrayResize(array_clr,2);        // Array of gradient filling colors
   array_clr[0]=C'26,100,128';      // Original ≈Dark-azure color
   array_clr[1]=C'35,133,169';      // Lightened original color
//--- Create the array with the current symbol and set it to be used in the library
   string array[1]={Symbol()};
   engine.SetUsedSymbols(array);
   //--- Create the timeseries object for the current symbol and period, and show its description in the journal
   engine.SeriesCreate(Symbol(),Period());
   engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort(false); // Short descriptions

//--- Create the required number of WinForms Panel objects
   CPanel *pnl=NULL;
   for(int i=0;i<1;i++)
     {
      pnl=engine.CreateWFPanel("WinForms Panel"+(string)i,(i==0 ? 50 : 70),(i==0 ? 50 : 70),410,200,array_clr,200,true,true,false,-1,FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL,true,false);
      if(pnl!=NULL)
        {
         pnl.Hide();
         Print(DFUN,"Panel description: ",pnl.Description(),", Type and name: ",pnl.TypeElementDescription()," ",pnl.Name());
         //--- Set Padding to 4
         pnl.SetPaddingAll(3);
         //--- Set the flags of relocation, auto resizing and auto changing mode from the inputs
         pnl.SetMovable(InpMovable);
         pnl.SetAutoSize(InpAutoSize,false);
         pnl.SetAutoSizeMode((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE)InpAutoSizeMode,false);
   
         //--- Create TabControl
         pnl.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL,InpTabControlX,InpTabControlY,pnl.Width()-30,pnl.Height()-40,clrNONE,255,true,false);
         CTabControl *tc=pnl.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL,0);
         if(tc!=NULL)
           {
            tc.SetTabSizeMode((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE)InpTabPageSizeMode);
            tc.SetAlignment((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT)InpHeaderAlignment);
            tc.SetMultiline(InpTabCtrlMultiline);
            tc.SetHeaderPadding(6,0);
            tc.CreateTabPages(15,0,56,20,TextByLanguage("Вкладка","TabPage"));
            //--- Create a text label with a tab description on each tab
            for(int j=0;j<tc.TabPages();j++)
              {
               tc.CreateNewElement(j,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL,322,120,80,20,clrDodgerBlue,255,true,false);
               CLabel *label=tc.GetTabElement(j,0);
               if(label==NULL)
                  continue;
               //--- If this is the very first tab, then there will be no text
               label.SetText(j<5 ? "" : "TabPage"+string(j+1));
              }
            for(int n=0;n<5;n++)
              {
               //--- Create a SplitContainer control on each tab
               tc.CreateNewElement(n,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER,10,10,tc.Width()-22,tc.GetTabField(0).Height()-22,clrNONE,255,true,false);
               //--- Get the SplitContainer control from each tab
               CSplitContainer *split_container=tc.GetTabElementByType(n,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER,0);
               if(split_container!=NULL)
                 {
                  //--- The separator will be vertical for each even tab and horizontal for each odd one
                  split_container.SetSplitterOrientation(n%2==0 ? CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_VERTICAL : CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_HORISONTAL,true);
                  //--- The separator distance on each tab will be 50 pixels
                  split_container.SetSplitterDistance(50,true);
                  //--- The width of the separator on each subsequent tab will increase by 2 pixels
                  split_container.SetSplitterWidth(4+2*n,false);
                  //--- Make a fixed separator for the tab with index 2, and a movable one for the rest
                  split_container.SetSplitterFixed(n==2 ? true : false);
                  //--- For a tab with index 3, the second panel will be in a collapsed state (only the first one is visible)
                  if(n==3)
                     split_container.SetPanel2Collapsed(true);
                  //--- For a tab with index 4, the first panel will be in a collapsed state (only the second one is visible)
                  if(n==4)
                     split_container.SetPanel1Collapsed(true);
                  //--- On each of the control panels...
                  for(int j=0;j<2;j++)
                    {
                     CSplitContainerPanel *panel=split_container.GetPanel(j);
                     if(panel==NULL)
                        continue;
                     //--- ...create a text label with the panel name
                     if(split_container.CreateNewElement(j,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL,4,4,panel.Width()-8,panel.Height()-8,clrDodgerBlue,255,true,false))
                       {
                        CLabel *label=split_container.GetPanelElementByType(j,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL,0);
                        if(label==NULL)
                           continue;
                        label.SetTextAlign(ANCHOR_CENTER);
                        label.SetText(TextByLanguage("Панель","Panel")+string(j+1));
                       }
                    }
                 }
              }
           }
        }
     }
//--- Display and redraw all created panels
   for(int i=0;i<1;i++)
     {
      pnl=engine.GetWFPanelByName("Panel"+(string)i);
      if(pnl!=NULL)
        {
         pnl.Show();
         pnl.Redraw(true);
        }
     }
        
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

处理程序的逻辑在代码中已有完整注释。

依据构建 SplitContainer 控件的选项卡数量循环，在每个选项卡上创建一个新对象创建后，获取指向它的指针，并为其设置新参数

编译 EA，并在图表上启动它：



如您所见，在创建对象之后，为对象设置的所有新属性都会正确更改其外观。

至于缺点，鼠标光标从隔板对象移开后，我们可以看到隐藏隔板对象的模糊触发器。 但是我将修改行为和显示逻辑，以便更贴切地匹配 MS Visual Studio 中的行为逻辑。 这将令我们能够深入挖掘这个问题。


下一步是什么？

在下一篇文章中，我将继续研究 SplitContainer 控件。

以下是 MQL5 的当前函数库版本、测试 EA，和图表事件控制指标的所有文件，供您测试和下载。 在评论中留下您的问题、意见和建议。

返回内容目录

*该系列的前几篇文章:

 
DoEasy. 控件 (第 13 部分): 优化 WinForms 对象与鼠标的交互，启动开发 TabControl WinForms 对象
DoEasy. 控件 (第 14 部分): 命名图形元素的新算法。 继续工作于 TabControl WinForms 对象
DoEasy. 控件 (第 15 部分): TabControl WinForms 对象 — 多行选项卡标题、选项卡处理方法 
DoEasy. 控件 (第 16 部分): TabControl WinForms 对象 — 多行选项卡标题，拉伸标题适配容器
DoEasy. 控件 (第 17 部分): 裁剪对象不可见部分、辅助箭头按钮 WinForms 对象
DoEasy. 控件 (第 18 部分): TabControl 中滚动选项卡的功能
DoEasy. 控件 (第 19 部分): 在 TabControl 中滚动选项卡、WinForms 对象事件
DoEasy. 控件 (第 20 部分): SplitContainer WinForms 对象
DoEasy. 控件 (第 21 部分): SplitContainer 控件 面板隔板



本文由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄文
原文地址： https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/11601

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Artyom Trishkin
Artyom Trishkin
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