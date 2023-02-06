DoEasy. 控件 (第 22 部分): SplitContainer。 修改已创建对象的属性

内容

概述

函数库中的 SplitContainer 控件创建时均采用默认值。 我们可以在创建对象后更改对象的属性，但其外观不会改变。 若要避免这种情况发生，需在更改对象属性后，依据其属性的新值重绘对象。

在本文中，篇幅相对较小，我们将敲定设置控件属性的方法，如此在对其属性的所有更改后都能立即更改其外观。







改进库类

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh 中，将两个新事件添加到 WinForms 控件的可能事件列表之中：

enum ENUM_WF_CONTROL_EVENT { WF_CONTROL_EVENT_NO_EVENT = GRAPH_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK, WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_CANCEL, WF_CONTROL_EVENT_MOVING, WF_CONTROL_EVENT_STOP_MOVING, WF_CONTROL_EVENT_TAB_SELECT, WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_LEFT, WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_RIGHT, WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_UP, WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_DOWN , }; #define WF_CONTROL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_DOWN+ 1 )

某些控件应当响应其移动，并将事件发送到程序，或它们在其中操作的父控件。 例如，当鼠标捕获到滚动区域中的滑块移动时，它应发送有关其移动，以及移动值的事件。 与此类似，控件中的隔板应响应其移动。

在其当前实现中，当鼠标光标悬停在其上时，它会更改其外观。 而当它被移动时，它会向父元素发送一个事件，父元素对此事件做出反应，即调整其面板尺寸。 随后，我将完成此行为，且当鼠标悬停时，对象将由虚线绘制的矩形勾勒出轮廓。 当被鼠标捕获时，它将以一个阴影区域填充。 当释放鼠标（完成移动）时，隔板将恢复其原始外观。

我已添加了两个新事件，从而能正确、及时地响应此类事件（移动控件，并完成其移动）。 我还从列表中删除了最后一个事件 WF_CONTROL_EVENT_SPLITTER_MOVE，因为现在它由 WF_CONTROL_EVENT_MOVING 事件替换，该事件对所有控件都通用。 由于列表中的最后一个事件现在是 WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_DOWN 事件，因此将其输入到下一个事件代码值的计算中。







如果我们运行上一篇文章中的 EA,，并开始移动主面板，那么它的隔板在 SplitContainer 控件上将不可见。 这是正确的，因为它应当被隐藏，直到鼠标光标悬停在其上。 但如果隔板对象至少移动一次，则此后主面板的任何移动都将导致显示此隐藏控件。

这是一个很难发现的逻辑错误。 但现在我已有了解决方案。 BringToTop() 方法的作用是，它首先隐藏对象，然后再显示它，从而将其置于前景。 正是在这个方法中，隐藏的隔板对象变得可见，因为该方法不考虑示意需要绘制元素的标志状态。

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh 中，即在设置对象处于所有其它对象之上的方法中，添加检查示意需要绘制元素的标志。 如果不应显示该对象，则只需离开该方法：

void CForm::BringToTop( void ) { if (! this .Displayed()) return ; if ( this .m_shadow) { if ( this .m_shadow_obj!= NULL ) this .m_shadow_obj.BringToTop(); } CGCnvElement::BringToTop(); int total= this .m_list_elements.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CGCnvElement *obj= this .m_list_elements.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; if (!obj.Displayed()) continue ; obj.BringToTop(); } }

将相同的检查添加到所有附着对象的清单当中 — 跳过需要绘制标志被禁用的对象，从而避免将对象带到前景。



在最后一个鼠标事件的处理程序中，添加检查对象需要绘制标志：

void CForm::OnMouseEventPostProcessing( void ) { if (! this .IsVisible() || ! this .Enabled() || ! this .Displayed() ) return ; ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE state= this .GetMouseState(); switch (state) {

以前，最后一个鼠标事件不会处理隐藏和非活动对象 。 当前，也不会显示和处理该对象。







在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Helpers\SplitContainerPanel.mqh 的 SplitContainer 控制面板对象类中，在元素清除方法中添加检查对象需要绘制标志：

void CSplitContainerPanel::Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ) { if (! this .Displayed()) return ; CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop(colour,opacity, false ); if ( this .BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE) this .DrawFrame(); this .Crop(); this .Update(redraw); } void CSplitContainerPanel::Erase( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ) { if (! this .Displayed()) return ; CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop(colors,opacity,vgradient,cycle, false ); if ( this .BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE) this .DrawFrame(); this .Crop(); this .Update(redraw); }

这些检查还用于防止意外显示在 SplitContainer 控件中隐藏（折叠）的面板。



如果 SplitContainer 控件隔板设置了固定隔板标志，则它不应以任何方式与鼠标交互。 相应地，如果鼠标光标悬停在面板上（光标离开隔板并进入面板），则固定隔板无需处理此类事件。

在“光标在活动区域内，未单击鼠标按钮”事件处理程序中添加检查固定隔板标志：

void CSplitContainerPanel::MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { CSplitContainer * base = this .GetBase(); if ( base ==NULL || base .SplitterFixed() ) return ; CSplitter *splitter= base .GetSplitter(); if (splitter==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ELM_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_GRAPH_ELEMENT_OBJ), ": " , this .TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER)); return ; } if (splitter.Displayed()) { splitter.SetDisplayed( false ); splitter.Hide(); } }

这样的检查事实上，简单地限制了我们采取不必要的行动。 如果隔板对象从一开始就已被隐藏，则无需再次获取隔板对象，并将其隐藏。

所有主要更改和改进都将 SplitContainer WinForms 对象的 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\SplitContainer.mqh 文件中进行。

在类的私密部分中声明折叠/展开控制面板的新方法：

bool SetsPanelParams( void ); void CollapsePanel1( void ); void ExpandPanel1( void ); void CollapsePanel2( void ); void ExpandPanel2( void ); public :





在类主体之外实现所声明的方法。



折叠的面板将被隐藏，而其设置其需要显示属性为 false：



void CSplitContainer::CollapsePanel1( void ) { CSplitContainerPanel *panel= this .GetPanel1(); if (panel== NULL ) return ; panel.SetDisplayed( false ); panel.Hide(); } void CSplitContainer::CollapsePanel2( void ) { CSplitContainerPanel *panel= this .GetPanel2(); if (panel== NULL ) return ; panel.SetDisplayed( false ); panel.Hide(); }





对于展开的面板，设置需要显示，显示面板，并将其置于前景：



void CSplitContainer::ExpandPanel1( void ) { CSplitContainerPanel *panel= this .GetPanel1(); if (panel== NULL ) return ; panel.SetDisplayed( true ); panel.Show(); panel.BringToTop(); } void CSplitContainer::ExpandPanel2( void ) { CSplitContainerPanel *panel= this .GetPanel2(); if (panel== NULL ) return ; panel.SetDisplayed( true ); panel.Show(); panel.BringToTop(); }





函数库中一些设置对象属性的方法也可简单地用来设置属性值，或一并设置到图形对象。 我们在类方法里实现相同的功能 — 简单地在对象里写入属性值，或在写入属性值后，重绘整个对象，因为更改属性应导致 SplitContainer 控件的外观发生变化。

在方法的形式参数中，添加示意需要设置对象属性值的标志，并在类主体之外实现该方法，且在此处删除它：

void SetSplitterDistance( const int value , const bool only_prop ); int SplitterDistance( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_DISTANCE); } void SetSplitterFixed( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_FIXED,flag); } bool SplitterFixed( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_FIXED); } void SetSplitterWidth( const int value , const bool only_prop ); int SplitterWidth( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_WIDTH); } void SetSplitterOrientation( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION value , const bool only_prop ) ; ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION SplitterOrientation( void ) const { return (ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION); }





为了令类对象能够独立处理从隔板区域删除鼠标光标，我们需要为最后一个鼠标事件添加一个虚拟处理程序。 我们在类的公开部分声明它:

virtual void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual void MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual void OnMouseEventPostProcessing( void ); CSplitContainer( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); };





在类构造函数中，将固定隔板属性的默认值设置为“可移动”：

CSplitContainer::CSplitContainer( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CContainer(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_CONTAINER; this .SetBorderSizeAll( 0 ); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); this .SetPaddingAll( 0 ); this .SetMarginAll( 3 ); this .SetOpacity( 0 , true ); this .SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL, true ); this .SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_CANV_NULL); this .SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_CANV_NULL); this .SetBorderColor(CLR_CANV_NULL, true ); this .SetBorderColorMouseDown(CLR_CANV_NULL); this .SetBorderColorMouseOver(CLR_CANV_NULL); this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); this .SetSplitterFixed( false ); this .CreatePanels(); }

创建对象后，默认情况下隔板将是可移动的。 如果以后应将隔板设置为不可移动，只需调用相同的方法将属性设置为 true。







设置面板参数的方法已修改。

现在，将为所有隐藏面板设置成与非隐藏面板的尺寸相等。 同时保持可见面板与其其容器的尺寸等同，即 SplitContainer 对象的整体尺寸：

bool CSplitContainer::SetsPanelParams( void ) { switch ( this .SplitterOrientation()) { case CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_VERTICAL : if (! this .Panel1Collapsed() && ! this .Panel2Collapsed()) { this .m_panel1_x= 0 ; this .m_panel1_y= 0 ; this .m_panel1_w= this .SplitterDistance(); this .m_panel1_h= this .Height(); this .m_panel2_x= this .SplitterDistance()+ this .SplitterWidth(); this .m_panel2_y= 0 ; this .m_panel2_w= this .Width()- this .m_panel2_x; this .m_panel2_h= this .Height(); this .m_splitter_x= this .SplitterDistance(); this .m_splitter_y= 0 ; this .m_splitter_w= this .SplitterWidth(); this .m_splitter_h= this .Height(); } else { this .m_panel2_x= this .m_panel1_x= 0 ; this .m_panel2_y= this .m_panel1_y= 0 ; this .m_panel2_w= this .m_panel1_w= this .Width(); this .m_panel2_h= this .m_panel1_h= this .Height(); this .m_splitter_x= 0 ; this .m_splitter_y= 0 ; this .m_splitter_w= this .SplitterWidth(); this .m_splitter_h= this .Height(); } break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_HORISONTAL : if (! this .Panel1Collapsed() && ! this .Panel2Collapsed()) { this .m_panel1_x= 0 ; this .m_panel1_y= 0 ; this .m_panel1_w= this .Width(); this .m_panel1_h= this .SplitterDistance(); this .m_panel2_x= 0 ; this .m_panel2_y= this .SplitterDistance()+ this .SplitterWidth(); this .m_panel2_w= this .Width(); this .m_panel2_h= this .Height()- this .m_panel2_y; this .m_splitter_x= 0 ; this .m_splitter_y= this .SplitterDistance(); this .m_splitter_w= this .Width(); this .m_splitter_h= this .SplitterWidth(); } else { this .m_panel2_x= this .m_panel1_x= 0 ; this .m_panel2_y= this .m_panel1_y= 0 ; this .m_panel2_w= this .m_panel1_w= this .Width(); this .m_panel2_h= this .m_panel1_h= this .Height(); this .m_splitter_x= 0 ; this .m_splitter_y= 0 ; this .m_splitter_w= this .Width(); this .m_splitter_h= this .SplitterWidth(); } break ; default : return false ; break ; } this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X, this .m_splitter_x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y, this .m_splitter_y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH, this .m_splitter_w); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT, this .m_splitter_h); return true ; }





该方法为面板 1 设置折叠标志：

void CSplitContainer::SetPanel1Collapsed( const int flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_COLLAPSED,flag); CSplitContainerPanel *p1= this .GetPanel1(); CSplitContainerPanel *p2= this .GetPanel2(); if (p1== NULL || p2== NULL ) return ; this .SetsPanelParams(); if ( this .Panel1Collapsed()) { if (p1.Move( this .CoordX()+ this .m_panel1_x, this .CoordY()+ this .m_panel1_y) && p1.Resize( this .m_panel1_w, this .m_panel1_h, false )) { p1.SetCoordXRelative(p1.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); p1.SetCoordYRelative(p1.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); this .CollapsePanel1(); } this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_COLLAPSED, false ); if (p2.Move( this .CoordX()+ this .m_panel2_x, this .CoordY()+ this .m_panel2_y) && p2.Resize( this .m_panel2_w, this .m_panel2_h, true )) { p2.SetCoordXRelative(p2.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); p2.SetCoordYRelative(p2.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); this .ExpandPanel2(); } } else { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_COLLAPSED, true ); if (p2.Move( this .CoordX()+ this .m_panel2_x, this .CoordY()+ this .m_panel2_y) && p2.Resize( this .m_panel2_w, this .m_panel2_h, false )) { p2.SetCoordXRelative(p2.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); p2.SetCoordYRelative(p2.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); this .CollapsePanel2(); } if (p1.Move( this .CoordX()+ this .m_panel1_x, this .CoordY()+ this .m_panel1_y) && p1.Resize( this .m_panel1_w, this .m_panel1_h, true )) { p1.SetCoordXRelative(p1.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); p1.SetCoordYRelative(p1.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); this .ExpandPanel1(); } } }

该方法的逻辑在代码中已有注释。 根据传递给方法的标志值，隐藏 panel1（传递给该方法的标志等于 true），并显示 panel2，将其扩展到容器的完整尺寸。 如果传递给该方法的是 false ，则隐藏 panel2，而 panel1 将扩展到容器的完整尺寸。





该方法为面板 2 设置折叠标志：



void CSplitContainer::SetPanel2Collapsed( const int flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL2_COLLAPSED,flag); CSplitContainerPanel *p1= this .GetPanel1(); CSplitContainerPanel *p2= this .GetPanel2(); if (p1== NULL || p2== NULL ) return ; this .SetsPanelParams(); if ( this .Panel2Collapsed()) { if (p2.Move( this .CoordX()+ this .m_panel2_x, this .CoordY()+ this .m_panel2_y) && p2.Resize( this .m_panel2_w, this .m_panel2_h, false )) { p2.SetCoordXRelative(p2.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); p2.SetCoordYRelative(p2.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); this .CollapsePanel2(); } this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_COLLAPSED, false ); if (p1.Move( this .CoordX()+ this .m_panel1_x, this .CoordY()+ this .m_panel1_y) && p1.Resize( this .m_panel1_w, this .m_panel1_h, true )) { p1.SetCoordXRelative(p1.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); p1.SetCoordYRelative(p1.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); this .ExpandPanel1(); } } else { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL1_COLLAPSED, true ); if (p1.Move( this .CoordX()+ this .m_panel1_x, this .CoordY()+ this .m_panel1_y) && p1.Resize( this .m_panel1_w, this .m_panel1_h, false )) { p1.SetCoordXRelative(p1.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); p1.SetCoordYRelative(p1.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); this .CollapsePanel1(); } if (p2.Move( this .CoordX()+ this .m_panel2_x, this .CoordY()+ this .m_panel2_y) && p2.Resize( this .m_panel2_w, this .m_panel2_h, true )) { p2.SetCoordXRelative(p2.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); p2.SetCoordYRelative(p2.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); this .ExpandPanel2(); } } }

该方法的逻辑与上述方法的逻辑类似，但标志是为 panel2 设置的，而 panel1 则根据 panel2 是折叠还是展开来隐藏/显示的。





该方法设置隔板与边缘的间距：

void CSplitContainer::SetSplitterDistance( const int value, const bool only_prop) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_DISTANCE,value); switch ( this .SplitterOrientation()) { case CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_VERTICAL : this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X, this .SplitterDistance()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y, 0 ); break ; default : this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y, this .SplitterDistance()); break ; } if (only_prop) return ; CSplitContainerPanel *p1= this .GetPanel1(); CSplitContainerPanel *p2= this .GetPanel2(); CSplitter *sp= this .GetSplitter(); if (p1== NULL || p2== NULL || sp== NULL ) return ; this .SetsPanelParams(); if (sp.Resize( this .m_splitter_w, this .m_splitter_h, false )) { if (sp.Move( this .CoordX()+ this .m_splitter_x, this .CoordY()+ this .m_splitter_y)) { sp.SetCoordXRelative(sp.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); sp.SetCoordYRelative(sp.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); if (p1.Resize( this .m_panel1_w, this .m_panel1_h, true )) { if (p2.Move( this .CoordX()+ this .m_panel2_x, this .CoordY()+ this .m_panel2_y, true )) { if (p2.Resize( this .m_panel2_w, this .m_panel2_h, true )) { p2.SetCoordXRelative(p2.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); p2.SetCoordYRelative(p2.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); } } } } } }

如果传递的 only_prop 标志（仅设置属性）为 false，我们需要为面板和隔板设置新的坐标和尺寸，并根据新的隔板间距值重建面板，而不是为“隔板间距”属性设置新值。





设置隔板宽度的方法：



void CSplitContainer::SetSplitterWidth( const int value, const bool only_prop) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_WIDTH,value); switch ( this .SplitterOrientation()) { case CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_VERTICAL : this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH, this .SplitterWidth()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT, this .Height()); break ; default : this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH, this .Width()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT, this .SplitterWidth()); break ; } if (only_prop) return ; CSplitContainerPanel *p1= this .GetPanel1(); CSplitContainerPanel *p2= this .GetPanel2(); CSplitter *sp= this .GetSplitter(); if (p1== NULL || p2== NULL || sp== NULL ) return ; this .SetsPanelParams(); if (sp.Resize( this .m_splitter_w, this .m_splitter_h, false )) { if (sp.Move( this .CoordX()+ this .m_splitter_x, this .CoordY()+ this .m_splitter_y)) { sp.SetCoordXRelative(sp.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); sp.SetCoordYRelative(sp.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); if (p1.Resize( this .m_panel1_w, this .m_panel1_h, true )) { if (p2.Move( this .CoordX()+ this .m_panel2_x, this .CoordY()+ this .m_panel2_y, true )) { if (p2.Resize( this .m_panel2_w, this .m_panel2_h, true )) { p2.SetCoordXRelative(p2.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); p2.SetCoordYRelative(p2.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); } } } } } }

当前方法细化的逻辑类似于上面曾研究方法的细化逻辑。







设置隔板位置的方法：



void CSplitContainer::SetSplitterOrientation( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION value, const bool only_prop) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SPLIT_CONTAINER_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION,value); if (only_prop) return ; CSplitContainerPanel *p1= this .GetPanel1(); CSplitContainerPanel *p2= this .GetPanel2(); CSplitter *sp= this .GetSplitter(); if (p1== NULL || p2== NULL || sp== NULL ) return ; this .SetsPanelParams(); if (p1.Resize( this .m_panel1_w, this .m_panel1_h, true )) { if (p2.Move( this .CoordX()+ this .m_panel2_x, this .CoordY()+ this .m_panel2_y, true )) { if (p2.Resize( this .m_panel2_w, this .m_panel2_h, true )) { p2.SetCoordXRelative(p2.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); p2.SetCoordYRelative(p2.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); } } if (sp.Resize( this .m_splitter_w, this .m_splitter_h, false )) this .SetSplitterDistance( this .SplitterDistance(), true ); } }

该方法的逻辑与上述方法的逻辑雷同。 首先，把传递给方法的值设置到对象属性。 如果 only_prop 标志为 false，则设置面板和隔板参数，并根据在面板和隔板属性里设置的尺寸和坐标，重新排列面板和隔板的位置。







由于现在更改对象属性的方法可以立即重建面板和隔板的位置，因此事件处理程序变得更短了：

void CSplitContainer:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CGCnvElement:: OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== WF_CONTROL_EVENT_MOVING ) { CSplitter *splitter= this .GetSplitter(); if (splitter== NULL || this .SplitterFixed() ) return ; int x=( int )lparam; int y=( int )dparam; switch ( this .SplitterOrientation()) { case CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_VERTICAL : y= this .CoordY(); if (x< this .CoordX()+ this .Panel1MinSize()) x= this .CoordX()+ this .Panel1MinSize(); if (x> this .CoordX()+ this .Width()- this .Panel2MinSize()- this .SplitterWidth()) x= this .CoordX()+ this .Width()- this .Panel2MinSize()- this .SplitterWidth(); break ; default : x= this .CoordX(); if (y< this .CoordY()+ this .Panel1MinSize()) y= this .CoordY()+ this .Panel1MinSize(); if (y> this .CoordY()+ this .Height()- this .Panel2MinSize()- this .SplitterWidth()) y= this .CoordY()+ this .Height()- this .Panel2MinSize()- this .SplitterWidth(); break ; } if (splitter.Move(x,y, true )) { splitter.SetCoordXRelative(splitter.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); splitter.SetCoordYRelative(splitter.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); this .SetSplitterDistance(! this .SplitterOrientation() ? splitter.CoordX()- this .CoordX() : splitter.CoordY()- this .CoordY(), false ); } } }

元素移动事件

将检查此值，若隔板是固定的，则处理程序将退出

SetSplitterDistance() 方法

false

如果隔板是固定的，则不应处理，因此在此执行双重功能：它设置隔板坐标的新值，并重建对象的面板，因为在调用该方法时 only_prop 标志被指定为





“光标在活动区域内，未单击鼠标按钮”事件处理程序接收指向隔板对象的指针，并以阴影线形式显示它。 如果 SplitContainer 控件的隔板是固定的，则不应显示隔板对象。

因此，在处理程序的最开头，添加以下检查：如果隔板是固定的，则离开该方法：

void CSplitContainer::MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if ( this .SplitterFixed()) return ; CSplitter *splitter= this .GetSplitter(); if (splitter== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ELM_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_GRAPH_ELEMENT_OBJ), ": " , this .TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER)); return ; } if (!splitter.Displayed()) { splitter.SetDisplayed( true ); splitter.Show(); splitter.Redraw( true ); } }





在所有图形元素中，我们始终能看到对象的最后一个鼠标事件是什么。 为了实现这一点，窗体对象类带有虚拟的 OnMouseEventPostProcessing() 方法，如果父类方法的逻辑不适合处理最后一个鼠标事件，我们就可在派生类中重写该方法。 这正是我在这个类里所做的。

最后一个鼠标事件处理程序：



void CSplitContainer::OnMouseEventPostProcessing( void ) { if (! this .IsVisible() || ! this .Enabled() || ! this .Displayed()) return ; ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE state= this .GetMouseState(); switch (state) { case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE : if ( this .MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED || this .MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED || this .MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED || this .MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_NOT_PRESSED || this .MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_PRESSED || this .MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_WHEEL || this .MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT) { CSplitter *splitter= this .GetSplitter(); if (splitter== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ELM_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_GRAPH_ELEMENT_OBJ), ": " , this .TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER)); return ; } splitter.SetDisplayed( false ); splitter.Hide(); this .m_mouse_event_last=ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT(state+MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT); } break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_AREA_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_NOT_PRESSED: case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SPLITTER_AREA_WHEEL : break ; default : break ; } }

如果最后一个事件是从对象区域中删除鼠标光标，则获取指向隔板对象的指针，为其设置非显示标志，隐藏隔板，并将当前鼠标状态设置到上一个状态。

现在，当鼠标移离 SplitContainer 控件时，其隔板对象将被隐藏。 稍后，我将添加从隔板区域移动鼠标光标的处理 — 如此就无需在 SplitContainer 控件的面板对象中执行此操作。





在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh 图形元素集合类文件中，在 FormPostProcessing() 方法中添加检查对象非显示标志，因为不显示的对象处理程序也不应理睬：

void CGraphElementsCollection::FormPostProcessing(CForm *form, const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CForm *main=form.GetMain(); if (main== NULL ) main=form; CArrayObj *list=main.GetListElements(); if (list== NULL ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CForm *obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL || !obj.IsVisible() || !obj.Enabled() || !obj.Displayed() ) continue ; obj.OnMouseEventPostProcessing(); int count=obj.CreateListInteractObj(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<count;j++) { CWinFormBase *elm=obj.GetInteractForm(j); if (elm== NULL || !elm.IsVisible() || !elm.Enabled() || !elm.Displayed() ) continue ; if (elm.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL) { CTabControl *tab_ctrl=elm; CForm *selected=tab_ctrl.SelectedTabPage(); if (selected!= NULL ) elm=selected; } elm.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); elm.OnMouseEventPostProcessing(); } } :: ChartRedraw (main. ChartID ()); }

这些就是目前的改进。 我们来检查一下成果。



测试

为了执行测试，我将延用来自上一篇文章中的 EA，并将其保存在 \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part122\ 中，命名为 TestDoEasy122.mq5。

EA 创建 TabControl 需在其上构建的面板。 我们在前五个选项卡中的每一个选项卡上创建一个 SplitContainer 控件。 隔板在偶数索引上是垂直的，在奇数索引上是水平的。 在第三个选项卡上，固定隔板，在第四个和第五个选项卡上，分别折叠 panel2 和 panel1。

EA 的 OnInit() 处理程序现在如下所示：

int OnInit () { ArrayResize (array_clr, 2 ); array_clr[ 0 ]= C'26,100,128' ; array_clr[ 1 ]= C'35,133,169' ; string array[ 1 ]={ Symbol ()}; engine.SetUsedSymbols(array); engine.SeriesCreate( Symbol (), Period ()); engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort( false ); CPanel *pnl= NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< 1 ;i++) { pnl=engine.CreateWFPanel( "WinForms Panel" +( string )i,(i== 0 ? 50 : 70 ),(i== 0 ? 50 : 70 ), 410 , 200 ,array_clr, 200 , true , true , false ,- 1 ,FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL, true , false ); if (pnl!= NULL ) { pnl.Hide(); Print (DFUN, "Panel description: " ,pnl.Description(), ", Type and name: " ,pnl.TypeElementDescription(), " " ,pnl.Name()); pnl.SetPaddingAll( 3 ); pnl.SetMovable(InpMovable); pnl.SetAutoSize(InpAutoSize, false ); pnl.SetAutoSizeMode((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE)InpAutoSizeMode, false ); pnl.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL,InpTabControlX,InpTabControlY,pnl.Width()- 30 ,pnl.Height()- 40 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); CTabControl *tc=pnl.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL, 0 ); if (tc!= NULL ) { tc.SetTabSizeMode((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE)InpTabPageSizeMode); tc.SetAlignment((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT)InpHeaderAlignment); tc.SetMultiline(InpTabCtrlMultiline); tc.SetHeaderPadding( 6 , 0 ); tc.CreateTabPages( 15 , 0 , 56 , 20 ,TextByLanguage( "Вкладка" , "TabPage" )); for ( int j= 0 ;j<tc.TabPages();j++) { tc.CreateNewElement(j,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL, 322 , 120 , 80 , 20 , clrDodgerBlue , 255 , true , false ); CLabel *label=tc.GetTabElement(j, 0 ); if (label== NULL ) continue ; label.SetText(j< 5 ? "" : "TabPage" + string (j+ 1 )); } for ( int n= 0 ;n< 5 ;n++) { tc.CreateNewElement(n,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER, 10 , 10 ,tc.Width()- 22 ,tc.GetTabField( 0 ).Height()- 22 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); CSplitContainer *split_container=tc.GetTabElementByType(n,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER, 0 ); if (split_container!= NULL ) { split_container.SetSplitterOrientation(n% 2 == 0 ? CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_VERTICAL : CANV_ELEMENT_SPLITTER_ORIENTATION_HORISONTAL, true ); split_container.SetSplitterDistance( 50 , true ); split_container.SetSplitterWidth( 4 + 2 *n, false ); split_container.SetSplitterFixed(n== 2 ? true : false ); if (n== 3 ) split_container.SetPanel2Collapsed( true ); if (n== 4 ) split_container.SetPanel1Collapsed( true ); for ( int j= 0 ;j< 2 ;j++) { CSplitContainerPanel *panel=split_container.GetPanel(j); if (panel== NULL ) continue ; if (split_container.CreateNewElement(j,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL, 4 , 4 ,panel.Width()- 8 ,panel.Height()- 8 , clrDodgerBlue , 255 , true , false )) { CLabel *label=split_container.GetPanelElementByType(j,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL, 0 ); if (label== NULL ) continue ; label.SetTextAlign( ANCHOR_CENTER ); label.SetText(TextByLanguage( "Панель" , "Panel" )+ string (j+ 1 )); } } } } } } } for ( int i= 0 ;i< 1 ;i++) { pnl=engine.GetWFPanelByName( "Panel" +( string )i); if (pnl!= NULL ) { pnl.Show(); pnl.Redraw( true ); } } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

处理程序的逻辑在代码中已有完整注释。



依据构建 SplitContainer 控件的选项卡数量循环，在每个选项卡上创建一个新对象。 创建后，获取指向它的指针，并为其设置新参数。



编译 EA，并在图表上启动它：









如您所见，在创建对象之后，为对象设置的所有新属性都会正确更改其外观。



至于缺点，鼠标光标从隔板对象移开后，我们可以看到隐藏隔板对象的模糊触发器。 但是我将修改行为和显示逻辑，以便更贴切地匹配 MS Visual Studio 中的行为逻辑。 这将令我们能够深入挖掘这个问题。





下一步是什么？

在下一篇文章中，我将继续研究 SplitContainer 控件。



以下是 MQL5 的当前函数库版本、测试 EA，和图表事件控制指标的所有文件，供您测试和下载。 在评论中留下您的问题、意见和建议。

返回内容目录

*该系列的前几篇文章:





DoEasy. 控件 (第 13 部分): 优化 WinForms 对象与鼠标的交互，启动开发 TabControl WinForms 对象

DoEasy. 控件 (第 14 部分): 命名图形元素的新算法。 继续工作于 TabControl WinForms 对象

DoEasy. 控件 (第 15 部分): TabControl WinForms 对象 — 多行选项卡标题、选项卡处理方法

DoEasy. 控件 (第 16 部分): TabControl WinForms 对象 — 多行选项卡标题，拉伸标题适配容器

DoEasy. 控件 (第 17 部分): 裁剪对象不可见部分、辅助箭头按钮 WinForms 对象

DoEasy. 控件 (第 18 部分): TabControl 中滚动选项卡的功能

DoEasy. 控件 (第 19 部分): 在 TabControl 中滚动选项卡、WinForms 对象事件

DoEasy. 控件 (第 20 部分): SplitContainer WinForms 对象

DoEasy. 控件 (第 21 部分): SplitContainer 控件 面板隔板









