DoEasy. 控件 (第 11 部分): WinForms 对象 — 群组，CheckedListBox WinForms 对象

内容

概述

绑定到单个容器的 WinForms 对象将变为合并到单独群组中的一组对象。 无论它们是否绑定到 GroupBox 对象，亦或是绑定到面板，容器都会变为把所有对象合并到一个群组中的实体。 对象开始根据此群组的某些规则运做。 例如，单一按钮对象若是单独存在时，实际上毫无用处。 如果以未选中方式创建它，则其复选框在单击后将被激活，且它无法再次取消选中。 若要取消选中该框，我们需要选择相同类型的另一个对象。 这就是区别所在。 如果我们选择了同一容器中的另一个 RadioButton 对象，则该复选框的第一个被禁用，并在点击的第二个上被激活。 如果我们尝试选择绑定到另一个容器的 RadioButton，则不会禁用第一个群组中的第一个选定对象的复选框，这是预料之中的，因为我们正在处理不同容器中的不同对象群组。

但如果我们希望在同一容器中有两组彼此独立工作的 RadioButton 对象，那该怎么办？ 毕竟，它们依据其容器（它们应从中继承其群组的索引）合并成一组对象，并根据从其容器接收的公共群组索引操作。 为了把若干个独立操作的一组此类对象纳入一个容器，我将介绍对象群组的概念。

如果我们在容器中创建一组六个 RadioButton 对象，其群组索引为 1，并将该群组索引 1 分配给所有这些对象。 它们都将依据其容器的群组索引链接在一起，并相应地操作。 在六个单选按钮对象中的任意一个上单击，都将取消选择其余五个。

但如果我们将群组 2 分配给群组 1 中的四个对象，而剩余的两个对象分配群组 3，则在容器内的群组 1 中创建了两个对象子群组 2 和 3。 相应地，这些新群组中的每一个对象都只能与其同群组的对象协同操作。

这样就允许我们在一个容器中创建各种子群组，并在各自索引下加入到它们自己的群组中，且无需在主容器内为新群组创建新容器。

因此，通过将两个切换按钮组合到一群组，我们就把它们变成一个双按钮开关，若按下第一个按钮，则释放第二个按钮，反之亦然。 如此，就能令合并成一个群组的几个切换按钮要么所有按钮处于未按下的状态，要么只有其中一个处于按下状态，而其余按钮被释放。



此外，我将改进帐户对象类，因为终端名称可能与某些服务器上的标准名称不同。 通常来说，当请求终端名称时，服务器返回 “MetaTrader 5” 字符串，但经纪商有时会在字符串中添加其它字符来更改终端名称。 故此，在终端名称中查找 “MetaTrader 5” 子字符串来定义服务器类型才是合理的。







改进库类

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh 中，即在图形元素类型的枚举当中，添加新的 WinForms 对象类型：

enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE { GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX, };





将新属性添加到图形元素整数型属性的枚举之中，并将整数型属性的总数从 81 增加到 83：

enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER { CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID = 0 , CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_GROUP, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_TOGGLE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_GROUP, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_STATE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 83 ) #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )

图形元素所属的群组是组索引，而按钮群组标志是指示按钮将作为若干个切换按钮的一部分操作。 如果三个按钮组成一个切换按钮对象，则每个按钮都应设置一个群组按钮标志，且它们应位于同一群组之中。





将新属性添加到对画布上图形元素的可能排序条件的枚举当中：

#define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_DBL_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CANV_ELEMENT_MODE { SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TYPE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_GROUP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ZORDER, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BUTTON_TOGGLE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BUTTON_GROUP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BUTTON_STATE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_FORE_COLOR, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_OPACITY, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ = FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_RES, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TEXT, };

现在，我们就能按新属性对图形元素进行排序和选择。





在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh 里，添加新的消息索引:

MSG_PANEL_OBJECT_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_UNDERLAY_OBJ, MSG_PANEL_OBJECT_ERR_OBJ_MUST_BE_WFBASE, MSG_CHECKED_LIST_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CHECK_BOX_OBJ, MSG_CHECKED_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_CHECK_BOX_OBJ,

...

MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOCHECK, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_TOGGLE, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_GROUP, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_STATE, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR,

以及与新添加的索引对应的文本消息：

{ "Не удалось создать объект-подложку" , "Failed to create underlay object" }, { "Ошибка. Создаваемый объект должен иметь тип WinForms Base или быть его наследником" , "Error. The object being created must be of type WinForms Base or be derived from it" }, { "Не удалось создать объект CheckBox" , "Failed to create CheckBox object" }, { "Не удалось получить объект CheckBox из списка объектов" , "Failed to get CheckBox object from list of objects" },

...

{ "Автоматическое изменение состояния флажка при его выборе" , "Automatically change the state of the checkbox when it is selected" }, { "Флаг \"Переключатель\" элемента управления, имеющего кнопку" , "\"Button-toggle\" flag of a control" }, { "Флаг группы кнопки" , "Button group flag" }, { "Состояние элемента управления \"Переключатель\", имеющего кнопку" , "The \"Toggle-button\" control state" }, { "Цвет фона флажка проверки элемента управления" , "The background color of the control's validation checkbox" },





在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh 中账户对象类文件里，稍微更改类构造函数中的服务器类型定义。 如前所述，我们将在终端名称字符串中搜索 “MetaTrader 5” 子字符串，替代从终端名称里字符串获取：

CAccount::CAccount( void ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_ACCOUNT; this .SetControlDataArraySizeLong(ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL); this .SetControlDataArraySizeDouble(ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL); this .ResetChangesParams(); this .ResetControlsParams(); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE] = #ifdef __MQL5__ :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ) #else ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING #endif ; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS] = #ifdef __MQL5__ :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ) #else 2 #endif ; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER_TYPE] = ( :: StringFind ( :: TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_NAME ) , "MetaTrader 5" )> WRONG_VALUE ? 5 : 4 ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_FIFO_CLOSE] = ( #ifdef __MQL5__ :: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_BUILD )< 2155 ? false : :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_FIFO_CLOSE ) #else false #endif ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_HEDGE_ALLOWED] = ( #ifdef __MQL5__ :: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_BUILD )< 3245 ? false : :: AccountInfoInteger (ACCOUNT_HEDGE_ALLOWED) #else false #endif ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_CREDIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_PROFIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_EQUITY ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)]=:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_ASSETS ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED)]=:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_NAME ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_SERVER ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_COMPANY ); this .m_name=CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_ACCOUNT)+ " " +( string ) this .Login()+ ": " + this .Name()+ " (" + this .Company()+ ")" ; this .m_type=COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID; this .m_type_server=( uchar ) this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER_TYPE] ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_long_prop[i]; for ( int i= 0 ;i<ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_double_prop[i]; CBaseObjExt::Refresh(); }

将上面（5 或 4）收到的值添加到 m_type_server 变量之中。 以前，它收到的结果是检查终端名称的 “MetaTrader 5” 值，而这有时会导致错误。 现在，它接收已在帐户属性中设置好的值。







在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh 函数库基准图形对象类文件里，把设置和取值对象群组的方法改为虚拟:

void SetObjectID( const long value ) { this .m_object_id= value ; } void SetBelong( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong){ this .m_belong=belong; } void SetTypeGraphObject( const ENUM_OBJECT obj) { this .m_type_graph_obj=obj; } void SetTypeElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { this .m_type_element=type; } void SetSpecies( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES species){ this .m_species=species; } virtual void SetGroup ( const int value ) { this .m_group= value ; } void SetName( const string name) { this .m_name=name; } void SetDigits( const int value ) { this .m_digits= value ; }

...

virtual long Zorder( void ) const { return this .m_zorder; } int SubWindow( void ) const { return this .m_subwindow; } int ShiftY( void ) const { return this .m_shift_y; } int VisibleOnTimeframes( void ) const { return this .m_timeframes_visible; } int Digits ( void ) const { return this .m_digits; } virtual int Group( void ) const { return this .m_group; } bool IsBack( void ) const { return this .m_back; } bool IsSelected( void ) const { return this .m_selected; } bool IsSelectable( void ) const { return this .m_selectable; } bool IsHidden( void ) const { return this .m_hidden; } bool IsVisible( void ) const { return this .m_visible; }

我们需要在继承类中重新定义它们。





GUI 图形元素则经由相对于彼此位置的公共层次结构相互连接。 从属对象绑定到的对象则充当相关对象链的基准对象。 反过来，从属对象也可以有与自己关联的对象链，而基准对象又可以是绑定到另一个对象链中的一个链接。 在这种情况下，主对象被视为含有从属对象，但本身不绑定到任何其它对象。 它是所有从属对象在整个连接层次结构的祖先。 典型情况，此类对象是 Windows 中的窗口（Window）和 C# 中的窗体（Form）。 在此，它应是“窗口（Window）”，因为“窗体（Form）”的定义已经被实现鼠标功能的图形元素所占据，并且该对象是基准 WinForms 对象的父对象。

在 MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh 图形元素类文件中，实现返回基准对象 ID，和主对象 ID 的方法：:

bool IsMain( void ) { return this .GetMain()== NULL ; } bool IsBase( void ) { return this .GetBase()== NULL ; } int GetMainID( void ) { if ( this .IsMain()) return this .ID(); CGCnvElement *main= this .GetMain(); return (main!= NULL ? main.ID() : WRONG_VALUE ); } int GetBaseID( void ) { if ( this .IsBase()) return this .ID(); CGCnvElement *base= this .GetBase(); return ( base!= NULL ? base.ID() : WRONG_VALUE ); }

我们获取基准对象 ID：如果对象已经是基准对象（包含从属对象），则返回其 ID。 否则，获取指向基准对象的指针（这些指针在每个从属对象中都已设置）。 如果收到指针，则返回基准对象 ID，否则返回 -1（错误 — 无法获取对象）。

获取主对象 ID 的方法逻辑与此相同。







编写获取和设置图形元素群组的虚拟方法：

virtual long Zorder( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER); } virtual bool SetZorder( const long value , const bool only_prop) { if (!CGBaseObj::SetZorder( value ,only_prop)) return false ; this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER, value ); return true ; } virtual int Group( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_GROUP); } virtual void SetGroup( const int value ) { CGBaseObj::SetGroup( value ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_GROUP, value ); }

Group() 方法返回在对象 “group” 属性中设置的值。

在设置 “group” 属性的方法中，首先设置传递给该方法的父对象值。 接下来，将其赋值给图形元素属性。







集合中的每个图形元素都应具有自己的独有 ID。 这将允许我们依据对象的 ID 直接引用对象（如果它已在程序中存储），而不必在循环中遍历所有对象去查找它。 目前，独有 ID 仅赋值给直接从程序创建的那些图形元素。 如果我们从已创建的对象（绑定到正在创建的新对象），创建新的绑定对象（也可由编程方式创建），则新创建的从属对象将接收创建它的对象的 ID。 在这种状况下，我们可以依据基准对象 ID 所含从属列表中指定的对象编号来获取此对象。

当然，这种方式也能工作，但为了简化基于函数库创建的程序的操作，我们将搜索独有 ID，并将其赋值给新创建的从属图形元素。 因此，我们将为每个图形元素分配一个独有 ID，依据该 ID 就可以访问它。 其二，我们此刻仍有操作方法要实现 — 引用基准对象，并依据元素索引从元素列表中获取所需元素。 获取指向对象指针的两种方式肯定比只有一种更好，特别是因为现在将有一种更快的方式能依据其唯一 ID 访问元素。



在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh 窗体对象类文件的公开部分，声明四种搜索最大对象属性值和 ID 的方法:

CForm *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetListElements( void ) { return & this .m_list_elements; } CArrayObj *GetListInteractObj( void ) { return & this .m_list_interact; } CShadowObj *GetShadowObj( void ) { return this .m_shadow_obj; } long GetMaxLongPropForm( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER prop); int GetMaxIDForm( void ); long GetMaxLongPropAll( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER prop); int GetMaxIDAll( void );

具有参数的方法将返回发现的指定属性的最大值，而无参数的方法将返回发现的图形元素 ID 的最大值。





修改 CreateAndAddNewElement() 方法，创建新附加元素并为新创建对象设置 ID，并将其添加到绑定对象列表之中。

以前，我们为一个新对象设置 ID，该新对象的创建来自：

obj.SetID( this .ID() );

现在，我们从主对象开始的整个从属对象层次结构中查找最大 ID，并将所得值加 1，赋值给新对象 ID。 换句话说，新对象的 ID，将是集合中所有对象的最大值：

CGCnvElement *CForm::CreateAndAddNewElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity) { if (element_type<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_NOT_INTENDED),:: StringSubstr (:: EnumToString (element_type), 19 )); return NULL ; } obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour, true ); obj.SetOpacity(opacity); obj.SetActive(activity); obj.SetMain( this .GetMain()== NULL ? this .GetObject() : this .GetMain()); obj.SetBase( this .GetObject()); obj.SetID( this .GetMaxIDAll()+ 1 ); obj.SetNumber(num); obj.SetCoordXRelative(obj.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); obj.SetCoordYRelative(obj.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); obj.SetZorder( this .Zorder(), false ); obj.SetCoordXRelativeInit(obj.CoordXRelative()); obj.SetCoordYRelativeInit(obj.CoordYRelative()); return obj; }





在光标移离图形元素的区域后，我们打开此事件的处理程序，以便将对象的背景、文本和边框的颜色恢复到默认值，因为当光标悬停在元素区域上直观显示图形元素的活动时，这些颜色会发生变化。 在多次测试期间，我注意到颜色并不总能正确恢复。 有时，您需要将光标重新定位在这些对象所在的窗体上，才能将其颜色重置为原始颜色。 我将继续开发函数库对象的视觉组件来消除这些遗漏。 我们在最后一个鼠标事件处理程序处理中添加另一个条件，响应光标从图形元素移出：

void CForm::OnMouseEventPostProcessing( void ) { ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE state=GetMouseState(); switch (state) { case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : if ( this .MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED || this .MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED ) { this .SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorInit(), false ); this .SetBorderColor( this .BorderColorInit(), false ); this .m_mouse_event_last=ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT(state+MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT); this .Redraw( true ); } break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL : break ; default : break ; } }

现在，我们不仅要处理光标位于对象的活动区域中的情况，还要处理光标位于对象范围内的情况，因为活动区域并不总是等同于整个元素区域的尺寸，故光标从活动区域超越窗体之前，会落入非活动区域，但仍处于整个图形元素区域内。 现在这种状况也被考虑在内。





该方法返回从属于基准对象的所有对象的指定整数型属性的最大值：

long CForm::GetMaxLongPropForm( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER prop) { CForm *base= this .GetBase(); long property=(base!= NULL ? base.GetProperty(prop) : WRONG_VALUE ); if (property> WRONG_VALUE ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .ElementsTotal();i++) { CForm *elm= this .GetElement(i); if (elm== NULL ) continue ; if (elm.GetProperty(prop)>property) property=elm.GetProperty(prop); long prop_form=elm.GetMaxLongPropForm(prop); if (prop_form>property) property=prop_form; } } return property; }

代码注释中详细讲述了方法逻辑。 该方法搜索指定的整数型属性的最大值，而绑定到窗体的所有对象的指定整数型属性必须大于等于零（非负数）。 在这种情况下，将考虑基准对象的属性值，并从该值开始搜索。 由于所有从属对象都是从基准对象依次创建的，因此不可能出现这样一种情况，即我们从直接附加到基准对象中错过了属性最大值，而从层次结构方面远离基准对象的对象开始搜索。

不过，如果我们需要精确搜索基准对象的整个层次结构，那么我们就可以很容易地创建这样的方法。







该方法返回绑定到基准元素的所有对象当中图形元素 ID 的最大值：



int CForm::GetMaxIDForm( void ) { return ( int ) this .GetMaxLongPropForm(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); }

该方法简单地返回上述方法依据所传递 “object ID” 属性进行搜索的结果。







该方法返回从相关对象的整个层次结构中取得的指定整数型属性的最大值：

long CForm::GetMaxLongPropAll( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER prop) { CForm *main=( this .IsMain() ? this .GetObject() : this .GetMain()); long property=(main!= NULL ? main.GetProperty(prop) : WRONG_VALUE ); if (property> WRONG_VALUE ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<main.ElementsTotal();i++) { CForm *elm=main.GetElement(i); if (elm== NULL ) continue ; long prop_form=elm.GetMaxLongPropForm(prop); if (prop_form>property) property=prop_form; } } return property; }

方法逻辑在代码的注释中已进行了详述，它类似于查找附加到基准对象的属性最大值的方法。 与第一个不同，在此方法中，我们从主对象开始搜索 — 相关对象层次结构的祖辈 — 并遍历相关对象整个层次结构链中所有对象的列表。 结果就是，我们得到整个从属对象层次结构里的属性最大值。







该方法返回相关对象的整个层次结构中的最大 ID 值:

int CForm::GetMaxIDAll( void ) { return ( int ) this .GetMaxLongPropAll(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); }

该方法返回调用上述方法的结果。 在此方法的参数中，传递 “ID” 属性，从而搜索其最大值。







在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\WinFormBase.mqh 里，实现图形元素属性的描述。

在 GetPropertyDescription() 方法里，添加代码模块返回两个图形元素属性的描述:

property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_GROUP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) :

...

property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_TOGGLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_TOGGLE)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string )( bool ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_GROUP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_GROUP)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string )( bool ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_STATE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_STATE)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string )( bool ) this .GetProperty(property) ) :

现在，该方法会正确返回所有图形元素属性的描述。





RadioButton WinForms 对象只能与其t它此类型的对象正确协同操作。 此外，这些对象应绑定到同一容器，或具有相同的群组值（是同一对象群组的一部分）。 如果单击其中一个对象，其复选框将被选中（如果之前未选中），该群组的所有其它对象的复选框将全部取消选中。 当再次单击已选定对象时，其标志不会被清除。



我们针对 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\RadioButton.mqh 中的 RadioButton 对象类进行改进。

在类的私密部分中，声明为同一群组的所有对象设置 “未选定” 状态的方法。 而在公开部分中，实现为指定对象及其复选框设置状态的方法：

class CRadioButton : public CCheckBox { private : void UncheckOtherAll( void ); protected : virtual void ShowControlFlag( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE state); virtual void MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); public : virtual void SetChecked( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECKED,flag); this .SetCheckState((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE)flag); if ( this .Checked()) this .UncheckOtherAll(); }

在复选框状态设置方法中，实现将传递给方法的值赋值到其属性，然后设置选择状态（无论是否选中）。 进而，如果对象的状态为“选定”，则我们调用该方法，此群组内的所有其它类似对象都被设置为“未选定”，且该复选框被禁用。





在“光标位于活动区域内，单击鼠标左键”事件处理程序中，添加代码块，在其中检查对象的状态。如果其未选中，则调用将对象设置为“已选择”的方法：

void CRadioButton::MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (lparam< this .CoordX() || lparam> this .RightEdge() || dparam< this .CoordY() || dparam> this .BottomEdge()) { this .SetCheckBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorInit(), false ); this .SetCheckBorderColor( this .CheckBorderColorInit(), false ); this .SetCheckFlagColor( this .CheckFlagColorInit(), false ); Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Отмена" , "Cancel" )); } else { this .SetCheckBackgroundColor( this .CheckBackgroundColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetCheckBorderColor( this .CheckBorderColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetCheckFlagColor( this .CheckFlagColorInit(), false ); if (! this .Checked()) this .SetChecked( true ); Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Щелчок" , "Click" ), ", this.Checked()=" , this .Checked(), ", ID=" , this .ID(), ", Group=" , this .Group()); } this .Redraw( false ); }

此处，日志中将显示一个调试记录，指示事件、元素的状态（已选择/未选定）、其 ID 和群组索引。 稍后，我将删除此记录，并将其替换为向函数库和控制程序发送消息。





该方法为容器中同一群组的所有 RadioButton 对象的复选框状态设置为“未选中”：

void CRadioButton::UncheckOtherAll( void ) { CWinFormBase * base = this .GetBase(); if ( base ==NULL) return ; CArrayObj *list= base .GetListElementsByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON); list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ, this .Name(),NO_EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_GROUP, this .Group(),EQUAL); if (list!=NULL) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CRadioButton *obj=list.At(i); if (obj==NULL) continue ; obj.SetChecked( false ); obj.Redraw( false ); } } }

每行代码都带有注释。 我希望，该方法的逻辑不会引发任何问题。 简而言之，我们需要获取绑定到容器的所有 RadioButton 对象的列表。 它们应该都属于同一群组，且列表不应包含来自方法调用的对象（毕竟，这是鼠标单击的对象，且它被选中，这意味着我们不需要从中删除选择标志）。 循环遍历结果列表，将每个对象设置为未选定状态，然后取消选中该复选框。 对象均被重新绘制，以便反映变化。





在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\Button.mqh 按钮对象类文件里，进行类似的改进，如此这般令按钮不仅可单击，而且能够具有启用/禁用状态。 相应地，我们能够将它们分配给群组，其中由一个群组连接的按钮将协同工作。

在类的私密部分中，声明为同一群组的所有按钮设置“已发布”状态的方法：

class CButton : public CLabel { private : int m_text_x; int m_text_y; color m_array_colors_bg_tgl[]; color m_array_colors_bg_tgl_dwn[]; color m_array_colors_bg_tgl_ovr[]; color m_array_colors_bg_tgl_init[]; void UnpressOtherAll( void ); protected :





在类的公开部分中，更改设置按钮状态的方法，并实现设置和返回与其它按钮对象在群组中协同工作的按钮标志的方法：



void SetState( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_STATE,flag); if ( this .State()) { this .UnpressOtherAll(); } } bool State( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_STATE); } void SetGroupButtonFlag( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_GROUP,flag); } bool GroupButton( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_GROUP); }

在设置按钮状态的方法中，首先在对象属性中设置状态，然后，如果状态为“按下”，则该方法将同一群组里其余按钮的状态设置为“释放”。







在最后一个鼠标事件处理程序中，添加检查另一个条件，类似于上面研究的窗体对象类同名方法：

void CButton::OnMouseEventPostProcessing( void ) { ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE state=GetMouseState(); switch (state) { case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : if ( this .MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED || this .MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED ) { this .SetBackgroundColor( this .State() ? this .BackgroundColorToggleON() : this .BackgroundColorInit(), false ); this .SetBorderColor( this .BorderColorInit(), false ); this .m_mouse_event_last=ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT(state+MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT); this .Redraw( false ); } break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL : break ; default : break ; } }





该方法将容器中同一群组的所有 Button 对象的按钮状态设置为“释放”：

void CButton::UnpressOtherAll( void ) { CWinFormBase * base = this .GetBase(); if ( base ==NULL) return ; CArrayObj *list= base .GetListElementsByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON); list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ, this .Name(),NO_EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_GROUP, this .Group(),EQUAL); if (list!=NULL) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CButton *obj=list.At(i); if (obj==NULL) continue ; obj.SetState( false ); obj.SetBackgroundColor(obj.BackgroundColorInit(), false ); obj.Redraw( false ); } } }

方法逻辑与单选按钮对象类的方法雷同。 在代码注释中已有了充分的讲述，我希望不需要解释。





在正常状态下，当您将光标悬停在其上时，复选框 WinForms 对象会更改复选框区域的背景、复选框和边框的颜色。 对象本身的背景则保持不变（透明）。 但是，如果将此类对象合并到一个群组中（就像接下来的对象一样），则当您将鼠标光标悬停在对象上方时，其背景色也会更改。 为了创建 CheckBox 形式的对象列表，我们需要在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\CheckBox.mqh 里对此对象进行修改。



把设置复选框状态的方法变为虚拟，就像在其 RadioButton 子对象中一样：



virtual void SetChecked( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECKED,flag); if (( bool ) this .CheckState()!=flag) this .SetCheckState((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE)flag); } bool Checked( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECKED); }





在类构造函数中将对象背景色设置为完全不透明度，并在每侧为活动区域偏移一个像素：

CCheckBox::CCheckBox( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CLabel(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_COMMON; this .SetCoordX(x); this .SetCoordY(y); this .SetCheckWidth(DEF_CHECK_SIZE); this .SetCheckHeight(DEF_CHECK_SIZE); this .SetWidth(w); this .SetHeight(h); this .Initialize(); this .SetOpacity( 0 ); this .SetForeColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN); this .SetForeColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER); this .SetCheckBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_COLOR, true ); this .SetCheckBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_MOUSE_DOWN); this .SetCheckBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_MOUSE_OVER); this .SetCheckBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CHECK_BORDER_COLOR, true ); this .SetCheckBorderColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CHECK_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN); this .SetCheckBorderColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CHECK_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER); this .SetCheckFlagColor(CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR, true ); this .SetCheckFlagColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_MOUSE_DOWN); this .SetCheckFlagColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_MOUSE_OVER); this .SetWidthInit( this .Width()); this .SetHeightInit( this .Height()); this .SetCoordXInit(x); this .SetCoordYInit(y); this .SetTextAlign( ANCHOR_LEFT ); this .SetActiveAreaShift( 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 ); this .m_text_x= 0 ; this .m_text_y= 0 ; this .m_check_x= 0 ; this .m_check_y= 0 ; this .Redraw( false ); }

在此，我们将背景设置为完全不透明度，因为我们需要进一步以基准对象不透明度创建对象。 这是为了避免在创建该对象时不断将其不透明度设置为正常状态，我们将在构造函数中显式设置它。 将活动区域每侧偏移一个像素，这是试图增加相邻 CheckBox 对象之间的间隙，以便当光标远离一个对象时，它能有片刻时间“参拜”该对象，而不会立即悬停到下一个对象上 — 如此光标越过基准对象后，就不会立即命中邻近的对象。 所有这些都是搜索问题解决方案的结果，当邻近的对象在光标移开后并不总是恢复其默认背景色时。 然而，这样的解决方案并不总是有帮助的。 我仍然需要找到时间来彻底把握和解决该问题。

在重绘对象的方法中，我们现在直接指定对象属性中的不透明度值，替代设置完全不透明度（0 值）:

void CCheckBox::Redraw( bool redraw) { this .Erase( this .BackgroundColor(), this .Opacity() , true ); this .SetCorrectTextCoords(); this .Text( this .m_text_x, this .m_text_y, this .Text(), this .ForeColor(), this .ForeColorOpacity(), this .TextAnchor()); this .ShowControlFlag( this .CheckState()); this .Update(redraw); }

这将令我们能够在鼠标悬停在对象上时，使用背景色来更改它。 当然，对于不透明的背景（与以前一样），无法显示任何背景颜色变化。





对所有需要更改对象背景颜色的鼠标事件处理程序进行必要的修改：

void CCheckBox::MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { this .SetCheckBackgroundColor( this .CheckBackgroundColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetCheckBorderColor( this .CheckBorderColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetCheckFlagColor( this .CheckFlagColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorMouseOver(), false ); this .Redraw( false ); } void CCheckBox::MouseActiveAreaPressedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { this .SetCheckBackgroundColor( this .CheckBackgroundColorMouseDown(), false ); this .SetCheckBorderColor( this .CheckBorderColorMouseDown(), false ); this .SetCheckFlagColor( this .CheckFlagColorMouseDown(), false ); this .SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorMouseDown(), false ); this .Redraw( false ); } void CCheckBox::MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (lparam< this .CoordX() || lparam> this .RightEdge() || dparam< this .CoordY() || dparam> this .BottomEdge()) { this .SetCheckBackgroundColor( this .CheckBackgroundColorInit(), false ); this .SetCheckBorderColor( this .CheckBorderColorInit(), false ); this .SetCheckFlagColor( this .CheckFlagColorInit(), false ); this .SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorInit(), false ); Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Отмена" , "Cancel" )); } else { this .SetCheckBackgroundColor( this .CheckBackgroundColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetCheckBorderColor( this .CheckBorderColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetCheckFlagColor( this .CheckFlagColorInit(), false ); this .SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetChecked(! this .Checked()); Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Щелчок" , "Click" ), ", this.Checked()=" , this .Checked(), ", ID=" , this .ID()); } this .Redraw( false ); }





在最后一个鼠标事件处理程序中，添加检查已经熟悉的状态：

void CCheckBox::OnMouseEventPostProcessing( void ) { ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE state=GetMouseState(); switch (state) { case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : if ( this .MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED || this .MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED ) { this .SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorInit(), false ); this .SetBorderColor( this .BorderColorInit(), false ); this .SetCheckBackgroundColor( this .CheckBackgroundColorInit(), false ); this .SetCheckBorderColor( this .CheckBorderColorInit(), false ); this .SetCheckFlagColor( this .CheckFlagColorInit(), false ); this .m_mouse_event_last=ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT(state+MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT); this .Redraw( false ); } break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL : break ; default : break ; } }

现在我们可以开始创建一个新对象了。



CheckedListBox WinForms 对象

该 WinForms 对象是一个包含复选框对象列表的面板。 将光标悬停在列表对象上时，其背景颜色会随着复选框的颜色、背景和复选框区域的边框而变化。 列表中的对象既可以垂直叠放，也可以平放在若干列中。 今天我们只完成对象的垂直排列。



在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\ 函数库目录下，创建 CCheckedListBox 类的新文件 CheckedListBox.mqh。

该类应继承自基准容器对象。 为了让它“看到” CContainer 和 CCheckBox 类，需包含面板对象类文件，其中所有必要的类文件都已可见：

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\Containers\Panel.mqh" class CCheckedListBox : public CContainer { }





在私密部分中，声明创建新图形对象的虚拟方法，而在公开部分中，声明创建由指定数量的 CheckBox 对象组成的列表的方法，以及参数化构造函数：



class CCheckedListBox : public CContainer { private : virtual CGCnvElement *CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int element_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity); public : void CreateCheckBox( const int count); CCheckedListBox( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); };





参数型构造函数:

CCheckedListBox::CCheckedListBox( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CContainer(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_COMMON; this .SetBorderSizeAll( 1 ); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); this .SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR, true ); this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); }

为对象设置 WinForms 对象 和函数库图形对象类型。 接下来，对象边框的大小设置为一个像素，边框类型是简单型。 此外，为函数库中的图形对象设置默认边框和文本颜色。





该方法在主面板上创建指定数量的 CheckBox 对象：

void CCheckedListBox::CreateCheckBox( const int count) { CCheckBox *cbox= NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<count;i++) { int x= this .BorderSizeLeft()+ 1 ; int y=(cbox== NULL ? this .BorderSizeTop()+ 1 : cbox.BottomEdgeRelative()+ 4 ); int w= this .Width()- this .BorderSizeLeft()- this .BorderSizeRight(); int h=DEF_CHECK_SIZE+ 1 ; if (! this .CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX,x,y,w,h, clrNONE , 255 , true , false )) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_CHECKED_LIST_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CHECK_BOX_OBJ); cbox= this .GetElement(i); if (cbox== NULL ) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_CHECKED_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_CHECK_BOX_OBJ); cbox.SetBorderSizeAll( 0 ); cbox.SetCheckAlign( ANCHOR_LEFT ); cbox.SetTextAlign( ANCHOR_LEFT ); cbox.SetText( "CheckBox" + string (i+ 1 )); cbox.SetOpacity( this .Opacity()); cbox.SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColor(), true ); cbox.SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_MOUSE_OVER); cbox.SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_MOUSE_DOWN); } this .SetAutoSizeMode(CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW_SHRINK, false ); this .SetAutoSize( true , false ); }

方法逻辑在代码中均有详细注释。 简而言之，在面板上创建 CheckBox 对象时，要把所需数量传递给该方法。 按指定的对象数量循环，创建它们，并为它们设置必要的属性。 创建 CheckBox 对象的循环完毕后，将面板设置为自动调整大小模式，以便它可依据其上所创建的所有对象的总尺寸自行调整大小。 此外，为面板设置自动调整大小标志，这反过来会导致调整面板大小，以便适配在其中创建的对象。

创建新图形对象的虚拟方法：

CGCnvElement *CCheckedListBox::CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type , const int obj_num, const string obj_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { string name= this .CreateNameDependentObject(obj_name); CGCnvElement *element= new CCheckBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); if (element== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), ": " ,name); element.SetMovable(movable); element.SetCoordXRelative(element.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); element.SetCoordYRelative(element.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); return element; }

由于其中一个父辈对象窗体对象类，拥有鼠标交互功能，而该对象类在其中不可见，因此我们需要在此处重写 CForm 类的虚拟方法，来创建新的图形对象。 在该方法中，我们不需要检查传递给该方法的对象类型，因为在此处我们确切地知道需创建哪种类型的对象。 此类型是 CheckBox，我们在这里创建它，并为其设置最小值 — 重定位标志和相对坐标。



该类的所有其它方法都已在其父类中。

自然而然，我稍后将优调对象类，来实现其附加功能。

现在，我们需要在所有容器类中添加此类对象的处理，从而我们就可在其中创建此类对象。

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\Panel.mqh 面板对象类文件里，包括新创建的类文件:

#include "Container.mqh" #include "GroupBox.mqh" #include "..\..\WForms\Common Controls\CheckedListBox.mqh"

现在，这个新类将于函数库的所有容器类中可见。





在创建新图形对象的方法中，添加新函数库对象类型的处理：

CGCnvElement *CPanel::CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string obj_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { string name= this .CreateNameDependentObject(obj_name); CGCnvElement *element= NULL ; switch (type) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT : element= new CGCnvElement(type, this .ID(),obj_num, this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM : element= new CForm( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER : element= new CContainer( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX : element= new CGroupBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL : element= new CPanel( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : element= new CLabel( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX : element= new CCheckBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON : element= new CRadioButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON : element= new CButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX : element= new CCheckedListBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; default : break ; } if (element== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), ": " ,name); return element; }

在此，我们简单地创建一个 CCheckedListBox 类的新对象。



在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\Container.mqh 基准容器对象类文件里，即在创建新的绑定元素的方法中，设置群组，类似于含有已创建对象的基准对象，但前提是所创建对象不是容器对象。 添加设置透明背景色，及其完全透明度，以及针对“文本标签”、“复选框”和“单选按钮”添加 WinForms 对象的处理：



bool CContainer::CreateNewElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity, const bool redraw) { if (element_type<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_PANEL_OBJECT_ERR_OBJ_MUST_BE_WFBASE); return false ; } CWinFormBase *obj=CForm::CreateAndAddNewElement(element_type,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,activity); if (obj== NULL ) return false ; obj.SetForeColor( this .ForeColor(), true ); if (obj.TypeGraphElement()<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER || obj.TypeGraphElement()>GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX) obj.SetGroup( this .Group()); switch (obj.TypeGraphElement()) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX : obj.SetBorderColor(obj.BackgroundColor(), true ); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON : obj.SetForeColor(colour== clrNONE ? this .ForeColor() : colour, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(obj.ForeColor(), true ); obj.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL, true ); obj.SetOpacity( 0 , false ); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON : obj.SetForeColor( this .ForeColor(), true ); obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour== clrNONE ? CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_COLOR : colour, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(obj.ForeColor(), true ); obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX : obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour== clrNONE ? CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_COLOR : colour, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR, true ); obj.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); break ; default : break ; } if ( this .AutoSize() && this .ElementsTotal()> 0 ) this .AutoSizeProcess(redraw); this .Redraw(redraw); return true ; }





在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\GroupBox.mqh GroupBox 对象类文件里，即在创建新图形对象的方法中，添加处理 CheckedListBox 对象新类型：:

CGCnvElement *CGroupBox::CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string obj_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { string name= this .CreateNameDependentObject(obj_name); CGCnvElement *element= NULL ; switch (type) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT : element= new CGCnvElement(type, this .ID(),obj_num, this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM : element= new CForm( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER : element= new CContainer( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX : element= new CGroupBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL : element= new CPanel( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : element= new CLabel( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX : element= new CCheckBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON : element= new CRadioButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON : element= new CButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX : element= new CCheckedListBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break ; default : break ; } if (element== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), ": " ,name); return element; }





在 Initialize() 变量初始化方法的最末尾，添加设置默认群组值：

this .SetEnabled( true ); this .SetVisible( true , false ); this .SetGroup(( int ) this .GetMaxLongPropAll(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_GROUP)+ 1 ); }

在此，我们调用前面研究过的方法，返回函数库图形元素集合中所有对象的指定属性最大值。 所需参数指定为 “group” 属性，并将结果值加 1，其将作为设置新群组的为最大值。 一个唯一的群组非常重要，据其方可与其它容器对象区分开来。





在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh 图形元素集合类文件中，把 CheckedListBox 对象类的文件添加到包含文件列表之中：



#include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\GroupBox.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\Panel.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\CheckedListBox.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdVLineObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdHLineObj.mqh"





在类的私密部分中，声明从所有图形元素集合返回最大 ID 的方法：



bool GetPivotPointCoordsAll(CGStdGraphObj *obj,SDataPivotPoint &array_pivots[]); int GetMaxID( void ); public :





在所有图形元素创建方法中，原来取集合中设置的图形元素总数作为 ID，替换该段代码



int id= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total();

该代码分配集合中所有图形元素的最大 ID 再加上 1：



int CreateElement( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity, const bool redraw= false ) { int id= this .GetMaxID()+ 1 ; CGCnvElement *obj= new CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT,id, 0 ,chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h,clr,opacity,movable,activity,redraw); ENUM_ADD_OBJ_RET_CODE res= this .AddOrGetCanvElmToCollection(obj,id); if (res==ADD_OBJ_RET_CODE_ERROR) return WRONG_VALUE ; if (res==ADD_OBJ_RET_CODE_EXIST) obj.SetID(id); obj.Erase(clr,opacity,redraw); return obj.ID(); }

在创建图形元素的所有方法中都进行了如此修改。 我不会在此罗列它们。 所有这些修改都可以在文后附带的函数库文件中找到。

在处理光标下活动窗体的方法中，为当前循环对象添加调用鼠标事件处理程序，从而避免在光标离开时，对象尚未移至不活动对象列表前就跳过其处理，但实际上，该对象已处于非活动状态：

void CGraphElementsCollection::FormPostProcessing( void ) { CArrayObj *list=GetList(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM,EQUAL_OR_MORE); if (list== NULL ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CForm *obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.OnMouseEventPostProcessing(); int count=obj.CreateListInteractObj(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<count;j++) { CForm *elm=obj.GetInteractForm(j); if (elm== NULL ) continue ; elm.OnMouseEventPostProcessing(); } } }





为了实现鼠标右键与程序 GUI 对象的交互处理，在 OnChartEvent() 事件处理程序中添加按下鼠标右键的检查：

else { ENUM_MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE butt_state= this .m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); bool pressed=(butt_state==MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE_LEFT || butt_state==MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE_RIGHT ? true : false ); ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE mouse_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE;

鼠标按键状态将设置到变量，以便稍后若需要该值，就不需再调用读取按钮状态的方法。







该方法返回集合中所有图形元素的最大 ID：

int CGraphElementsCollection::GetMaxID( void ) { int index=CSelect::FindGraphCanvElementMax( this .GetListCanvElm(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); CGCnvElement *obj= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.At(index); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.ID() : WRONG_VALUE ); }

在此，我们获取集合列表中具有最高 ID 值的对象索引。 我们依据接收的索引获取指向对象的指针，如果得到其所指对象，则返回该对象 ID。 否则，返回 -1。 若图形元素的集合为空，或者在获取指针时出错。







测试

为了执行测试，我们借用上一篇文章中的 EA，并将其保存到 \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part111\，命名为 TstDE111.mq5。

令主面板的大小更大，并在其第一个容器对象中放置一个 CheckBox 对象，一同还有四个群组值为 2 的 RadioButton 对象，三个按钮对象，其中两个群组值为 2，而第三个按钮从属于群组 1，该值继承自其容器对象群组的默认值。 在按钮下方，再放置两个群组值为 3 的 RadioButton 对象。 因此，在容器中，我们将有四个群组值为 2 的 RadioButton 对象、两个群组值为 3 的 RadioButton 对象，和三个按钮 — 两个群组值为 2，一个群组值为 1。

在第一个 GroupBox 容器的右侧，放置另一个相同类型的容器，并在其中创建一个新的 CheckedListBox 对象。 该对象将用于创建四个 CheckBox 对象。 放置在同一容器但不同群组中的所有对象都应作为单独的对象集合操作。 与鼠标交互的整个可视组件应该都能工作得很好。

在 EA 的 OnInit() 处理程序中，放置以下创建所有 GUI 元素的代码模块：

int OnInit () { ArrayResize (array_clr, 2 ); array_clr[ 0 ]= C'26,100,128' ; array_clr[ 1 ]= C'35,133,169' ; string array[ 1 ]={ Symbol ()}; engine.SetUsedSymbols(array); engine.SeriesCreate( Symbol (), Period ()); engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort( false ); CPanel *pnl= NULL ; pnl=engine.CreateWFPanel( "WFPanel" , 50 , 50 , 400 , 200 ,array_clr, 200 , true , true , false ,- 1 ,FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL, true , false ); if (pnl!= NULL ) { pnl.SetPaddingAll( 4 ); pnl.SetMovable(InpMovable); pnl.SetAutoSize(InpAutoSize, false ); pnl.SetAutoSizeMode((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE)InpAutoSizeMode, false ); CPanel *obj= NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< 2 ;i++) { CPanel *prev=pnl.GetElement(i- 1 ); int xb= 0 , yb= 0 ; int x=(prev== NULL ? xb : xb+prev.Width()+ 20 ); int y= 0 ; if (pnl.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL,x,y, 90 , 40 , C'0xCD,0xDA,0xD7' , 200 , true , false )) { obj=pnl.GetElement(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.SetBorderSizeAll( 3 ); obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL); obj.SetBackgroundColor(obj.ChangeColorLightness(obj.BackgroundColor(), 4 *i), true ); obj.SetForeColor( clrRed , true ); int w=obj.Width()-obj.BorderSizeLeft()-obj.BorderSizeRight(); int h=obj.Height()-obj.BorderSizeTop()-obj.BorderSizeBottom(); obj.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL, 0 , 0 ,w,h, clrNONE , 255 , false , false ); CLabel *lbl=obj.GetElement( 0 ); if (lbl!= NULL ) { if (i % 2 == 0 ) lbl.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); else lbl.SetForeColorOpacity( 127 ); lbl.SetFontBoldType(FW_TYPE_BLACK); lbl.SetTextAlign(InpTextAlign); lbl.SetAutoSize(( bool )InpTextAutoSize, false ); lbl.SetText(GetPrice(i % 2 == 0 ? SYMBOL_BID : SYMBOL_ASK )); lbl.SetBorderSizeAll( 1 ); lbl.SetBorderStyle((ENUM_FRAME_STYLE)InpFrameStyle); lbl.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR, true ); lbl.Update( true ); } } } CGroupBox *gbox1= NULL ; int w=pnl.GetUnderlay().Width(); int y=obj.BottomEdgeRelative()+ 6 ; if (pnl.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX, 0 ,y, 200 , 150 , C'0x91,0xAA,0xAE' , 0 , true , false )) { gbox1=pnl.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX, 0 ); if (gbox1!= NULL ) { gbox1.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_STAMP); gbox1.SetBorderColor(pnl.BackgroundColor(), true ); gbox1.SetForeColor(gbox1.ChangeColorLightness(obj.BackgroundColor(),- 1 ), true ); gbox1.SetText( "GroupBox1" ); gbox1.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX, 2 , 10 , 50 , 20 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); CCheckBox *cbox=gbox1.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX, 0 ); if (cbox!= NULL ) { cbox.SetAutoSize(( bool )InpCheckAutoSize, false ); cbox.SetCheckAlign(InpCheckAlign); cbox.SetTextAlign(InpCheckTextAlign); cbox.SetText( "CheckBox" ); cbox.SetBorderStyle((ENUM_FRAME_STYLE)InpCheckFrameStyle); cbox.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR, true ); cbox.SetChecked( true ); cbox.SetCheckState((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE)InpCheckState); } CRadioButton *rbtn= NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< 4 ;i++) { int yrb=(rbtn== NULL ? cbox.BottomEdgeRelative() : rbtn.BottomEdgeRelative()); gbox1.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON, 2 ,yrb+ 4 , 50 , 20 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); rbtn=gbox1.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON,i); if (rbtn!= NULL ) { rbtn.SetAutoSize(( bool )InpCheckAutoSize, false ); rbtn.SetCheckAlign(InpCheckAlign); rbtn.SetTextAlign(InpCheckTextAlign); rbtn.SetText( "RadioButton" + string (i+ 1 )); rbtn.SetBorderStyle((ENUM_FRAME_STYLE)InpCheckFrameStyle); rbtn.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR, true ); rbtn.SetChecked(!i); rbtn.SetGroup( 2 ); } } CButton *butt= NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< 3 ;i++) { int ybtn=(butt== NULL ? 12 : butt.BottomEdgeRelative()+ 4 ); gbox1.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON,( int ) fmax (rbtn.RightEdgeRelative(),cbox.RightEdgeRelative())+ 20 ,ybtn, 78 , 18 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); butt=gbox1.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON,i); if (butt!= NULL ) { butt.SetAutoSize(( bool )InpButtonAutoSize, false ); butt.SetAutoSizeMode((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE)InpButtonAutoSizeMode, false ); butt.SetTextAlign(InpButtonTextAlign); butt.SetForeColor(butt.ChangeColorLightness(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, 2 ), true ); butt.SetBorderStyle((ENUM_FRAME_STYLE)InpButtonFrameStyle); butt.SetBorderColor(butt.ChangeColorLightness(butt.BackgroundColor(),- 10 ), true ); butt.SetToggleFlag(InpButtonToggle); string txt= "Button" + string (i+ 1 ); if (butt.Toggle()) butt.SetText( "Toggle-" +txt); else butt.SetText(txt); if (i< 2 ) { butt.SetGroup( 2 ); if (butt.Toggle()) { butt.SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(butt.ChangeColorLightness(butt.BackgroundColor(),- 5 )); butt.SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(butt.ChangeColorLightness(butt.BackgroundColor(),- 10 )); butt.SetBackgroundColorToggleON( C'0xE2,0xC5,0xB1' , true ); butt.SetBackgroundColorToggleONMouseOver(butt.ChangeColorLightness(butt.BackgroundColorToggleON(),- 5 )); butt.SetBackgroundColorToggleONMouseDown(butt.ChangeColorLightness(butt.BackgroundColorToggleON(),- 10 )); } } } } rbtn= NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< 2 ;i++) { int yrb=(rbtn== NULL ? butt.BottomEdgeRelative() : rbtn.BottomEdgeRelative()); gbox1.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON,butt.CoordXRelative()- 4 ,yrb+ 3 , 50 , 20 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); rbtn=gbox1.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON,i+ 4 ); if (rbtn!= NULL ) { rbtn.SetAutoSize(( bool )InpCheckAutoSize, false ); rbtn.SetCheckAlign(InpCheckAlign); rbtn.SetTextAlign(InpCheckTextAlign); rbtn.SetText( "RadioButton" + string (i+ 5 )); rbtn.SetBorderStyle((ENUM_FRAME_STYLE)InpCheckFrameStyle); rbtn.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR, true ); rbtn.SetChecked(!i); rbtn.SetGroup( 3 ); } } } } CGroupBox *gbox2= NULL ; w=gbox1.Width()- 1 ; int x=gbox1.RightEdgeRelative()+ 1 ; int h=gbox1.BottomEdgeRelative()- 6 ; if (pnl.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX,x, 2 ,w,h, C'0x91,0xAA,0xAE' , 0 , true , false )) { gbox2=pnl.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX, 1 ); if (gbox2!= NULL ) { gbox2.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_STAMP); gbox2.SetBorderColor(pnl.BackgroundColor(), true ); gbox2.SetForeColor(gbox2.ChangeColorLightness(obj.BackgroundColor(),- 1 ), true ); gbox2.SetText( "GroupBox2" ); gbox2.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX, 4 , 12 , 80 , 80 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); CCheckedListBox *clbox=gbox2.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX, 0 ); if (clbox!= NULL ) { clbox.CreateCheckBox( 4 ); } } } pnl.Redraw( true ); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

在代码的注释中对逻辑进行了足够详细的讲述。 您可以自己分析它。 如果您有任何疑问，请随时在下面的评论中提问。

编译 EA，并在图表上启动它：





我们看到已声明的功能工作正常。 放置在同一容器里不同群组中的相似对象也工作正常。 每个群组的对象都是独立的单元，不会影响来自另一个群组的相同类型对象。 组合到一个群组的两个切换按钮亦工作正常，并且不会影响独立工作的第三个按钮。 当前状态 CheckedListBox 对象也工作正常。 整个可视组件的行为如常（这并不排除将来在处理鼠标按钮先前状态时更改颜色过程中发生故障的情况）。 我将在随后的图形元素开发过程中查找并修复所有可能的错误。







下一步是什么？

在下一篇文章中，我将继续研究基于函数库创建 GUI 程序的图形元素。



以下是 MQL5 的当前函数库版本、测试 EA，和图表事件控制指标的所有文件，供您测试和下载。 在评论中留下您的问题、意见和建议。

返回内容目录

*该系列的前几篇文章:



DoEasy. 控件 (第 1 部分): 第一步

DoEasy. 控件 (第 2 部分): 操控 CPanel 类

DoEasy. 控件 (第 3 部分): 创建绑定控件

DoEasy. 控件 (第 4 部分): 面板控件，Padding（填充）和 Dock（驻靠）参数

DoEasy. 控件 (第 5 部分): 基准 WinForms 对象，面板控件，AutoSize 参数

DoEasy. 控件 (第 6 部分): 面板控件，自动调整容器大小来适应内部内容

DoEasy. 控件 (第 7 部分): 文本标签控件

DoEasy. 控件 (第 8 部分): 基准 WinForms 对象类别，GroupBox 和 CheckBox 控件

DoEasy. 控件 (第 9 部分): 重新编排 WinForms 对象方法、RadioButton 和 Button 控件

DoEasy. 控件 (第 10 部分): WinForms 对象 — 动画界面





