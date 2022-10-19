DoEasy. 控件 (第 11 部分): WinForms 对象 — 群组，CheckedListBox WinForms 对象
内容
概述
绑定到单个容器的 WinForms 对象将变为合并到单独群组中的一组对象。 无论它们是否绑定到 GroupBox 对象，亦或是绑定到面板，容器都会变为把所有对象合并到一个群组中的实体。 对象开始根据此群组的某些规则运做。 例如，单一按钮对象若是单独存在时，实际上毫无用处。 如果以未选中方式创建它，则其复选框在单击后将被激活，且它无法再次取消选中。 若要取消选中该框，我们需要选择相同类型的另一个对象。 这就是区别所在。 如果我们选择了同一容器中的另一个 RadioButton 对象，则该复选框的第一个被禁用，并在点击的第二个上被激活。 如果我们尝试选择绑定到另一个容器的 RadioButton，则不会禁用第一个群组中的第一个选定对象的复选框，这是预料之中的，因为我们正在处理不同容器中的不同对象群组。
但如果我们希望在同一容器中有两组彼此独立工作的 RadioButton 对象，那该怎么办？ 毕竟，它们依据其容器（它们应从中继承其群组的索引）合并成一组对象，并根据从其容器接收的公共群组索引操作。 为了把若干个独立操作的一组此类对象纳入一个容器，我将介绍对象群组的概念。
如果我们在容器中创建一组六个 RadioButton 对象，其群组索引为 1，并将该群组索引 1 分配给所有这些对象。 它们都将依据其容器的群组索引链接在一起，并相应地操作。 在六个单选按钮对象中的任意一个上单击，都将取消选择其余五个。
但如果我们将群组 2 分配给群组 1 中的四个对象，而剩余的两个对象分配群组 3，则在容器内的群组 1 中创建了两个对象子群组 2 和 3。 相应地，这些新群组中的每一个对象都只能与其同群组的对象协同操作。
这样就允许我们在一个容器中创建各种子群组，并在各自索引下加入到它们自己的群组中，且无需在主容器内为新群组创建新容器。
因此，通过将两个切换按钮组合到一群组，我们就把它们变成一个双按钮开关，若按下第一个按钮，则释放第二个按钮，反之亦然。 如此，就能令合并成一个群组的几个切换按钮要么所有按钮处于未按下的状态，要么只有其中一个处于按下状态，而其余按钮被释放。
此外，我将改进帐户对象类，因为终端名称可能与某些服务器上的标准名称不同。 通常来说，当请求终端名称时，服务器返回 “MetaTrader 5” 字符串，但经纪商有时会在字符串中添加其它字符来更改终端名称。 故此，在终端名称中查找 “MetaTrader 5” 子字符串来定义服务器类型才是合理的。
改进库类
在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh 中，即在图形元素类型的枚举当中，添加新的 WinForms 对象类型：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| The list of graphical element types | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE { GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD, // Standard graphical object GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED, // Extended standard graphical object GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, // Shadow object GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, // Element GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, // Form GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, // Window //--- WinForms GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY, // Panel object underlay GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE, // Windows Forms Base //--- 'Container' object types are to be set below GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER, // Windows Forms container base object GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL, // Windows Forms Panel GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX, // Windows Forms GroupBox //--- 'Standard control' object types are to be set below GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE, // Windows Forms base standard control GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL, // Windows Forms Label GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON, // Windows Forms Button GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX, // Windows Forms CheckBox GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON, // Windows Forms RadioButton GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX, // Windows Forms CheckedListBox }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
将新属性添加到图形元素整数型属性的枚举之中，并将整数型属性的总数从 81 增加到 83：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Integer properties of the graphical element on the canvas | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER { CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID = 0, // Element ID CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, // Graphical element type //---... //---... CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, // Bottom border of the element active area CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_GROUP, // Group the graphical element belongs to CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER, // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart //---... //---... CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_TOGGLE, // Toggle flag of the control featuring a button CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_GROUP, // Button group flag CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_STATE, // Status of the Toggle control featuring a button //---... //---... CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, // Color of control checkbox when clicking on the control CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, // Color of control checkbox when hovering the mouse over the control }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL (83) // Total number of integer properties #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP (0) // Number of integer properties not used in sorting //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
图形元素所属的群组是组索引，而按钮群组标志是指示按钮将作为若干个切换按钮的一部分操作。 如果三个按钮组成一个切换按钮对象，则每个按钮都应设置一个群组按钮标志，且它们应位于同一群组之中。
将新属性添加到对画布上图形元素的可能排序条件的枚举当中：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Possible sorting criteria of graphical elements on the canvas | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_DBL_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CANV_ELEMENT_MODE { //--- Sort by integer properties SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID = 0, // Sort by element ID SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TYPE, // Sort by graphical element type //---... //---... SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_BOTTOM, // Sort by the bottom border of the element active area SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_GROUP, // Sort by a group the graphical element belongs to SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ZORDER, // Sort by the priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart //---... //---... SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BUTTON_TOGGLE, // Sort by the Toggle flag of the control featuring a button SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BUTTON_GROUP, // Sort by button group flag SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BUTTON_STATE, // Sort by the status of the Toggle control featuring a button SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR, // Sort by color of control checkbox background SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_OPACITY, // Sort by opacity of control checkbox background color SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN,// Sort by color of control checkbox background when clicking on the control SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER,// Sort by color of control checkbox background when hovering the mouse over the control SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_FORE_COLOR, // Sort by color of control checkbox frame SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY, // Sort by opacity of control checkbox frame color SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, // Sort by color of control checkbox frame when clicking on the control SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, // Sort by color of control checkbox frame when hovering the mouse over the control SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR, // Sort by color of control checkbox SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_OPACITY, // Sort by opacity of control checkbox color SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN, // Sort by color of control checkbox when clicking on the control SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER, // Sort by color of control checkbox when hovering the mouse over the control //--- Sort by real properties //--- Sort by string properties SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ = FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP,// Sort by an element object name SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_RES, // Sort by the graphical resource name SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TEXT, // Sort by graphical element text }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
现在，我们就能按新属性对图形元素进行排序和选择。
在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh 里，添加新的消息索引:
//--- CPanel MSG_PANEL_OBJECT_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_UNDERLAY_OBJ, // Failed to create the underlay object MSG_PANEL_OBJECT_ERR_OBJ_MUST_BE_WFBASE, // Error. The created object should be of WinForms Base type or be derived from it //--- CCheckedListBox MSG_CHECKED_LIST_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CHECK_BOX_OBJ, // Failed to create the CheckBox object MSG_CHECKED_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_CHECK_BOX_OBJ, // Failed to get the CheckBox object from the object list //--- Integer properties of graphical elements
...
MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOCHECK, // Auto change flag status when it is selected MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_TOGGLE, // Toggle flag of the control featuring a button MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_GROUP, // Button group flag MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_STATE, // Status of the Toggle control featuring a button MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_BACKGROUND_COLOR, // Color of control checkbox background
以及与新添加的索引对应的文本消息：
//--- CPanel {"Не удалось создать объект-подложку","Failed to create underlay object"}, {"Ошибка. Создаваемый объект должен иметь тип WinForms Base или быть его наследником","Error. The object being created must be of type WinForms Base or be derived from it"}, //--- CCheckedListBox {"Не удалось создать объект CheckBox","Failed to create CheckBox object"}, {"Не удалось получить объект CheckBox из списка объектов","Failed to get CheckBox object from list of objects"}, //--- Integer properties of graphical elements
...
{"Автоматическое изменение состояния флажка при его выборе","Automatically change the state of the checkbox when it is selected"}, {"Флаг \"Переключатель\" элемента управления, имеющего кнопку","\"Button-toggle\" flag of a control"}, {"Флаг группы кнопки","Button group flag"}, {"Состояние элемента управления \"Переключатель\", имеющего кнопку","The \"Toggle-button\" control state"}, {"Цвет фона флажка проверки элемента управления","The background color of the control's validation checkbox"},
在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh 中账户对象类文件里，稍微更改类构造函数中的服务器类型定义。 如前所述，我们将在终端名称字符串中搜索 “MetaTrader 5” 子字符串，替代从终端名称里字符串获取：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CAccount::CAccount(void) { this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_ACCOUNT; //--- Initialize control data this.SetControlDataArraySizeLong(ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL); this.SetControlDataArraySizeDouble(ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL); this.ResetChangesParams(); this.ResetControlsParams(); //--- Save integer properties this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN] = ::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN); this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = ::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE); this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE] = ::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE); this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS] = ::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS); this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE] = ::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE); this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED] = ::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED); this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT] = ::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT); this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE] = #ifdef __MQL5__::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE) #else ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING #endif ; this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS] = #ifdef __MQL5__::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS) #else 2 #endif ; this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER_TYPE] = (::StringFind(::TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_NAME),"MetaTrader 5")>WRONG_VALUE ? 5 : 4); this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_FIFO_CLOSE] = (#ifdef __MQL5__::TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_BUILD)<2155 ? false : ::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_FIFO_CLOSE) #else false #endif ); this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_HEDGE_ALLOWED] = (#ifdef __MQL5__::TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_BUILD)<3245 ? false : ::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_HEDGE_ALLOWED) #else false #endif ); //--- Save real properties this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE)] = ::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT)] = ::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_CREDIT); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT)] = ::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_PROFIT); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY)] = ::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_EQUITY); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN)] = ::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE)] = ::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL)] = ::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL)] = ::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO)] = ::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = ::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)]=::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS)] = ::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_ASSETS); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES)] = ::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED)]=::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED); //--- Save string properties this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME)] = ::AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_NAME); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER)] = ::AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_SERVER); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY)] = ::AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY)] = ::AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_COMPANY); //--- Account object name, object and account type (MetaTrader 5 or 4) this.m_name=CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_ACCOUNT)+" "+(string)this.Login()+": "+this.Name()+" ("+this.Company()+")"; this.m_type=COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID; this.m_type_server=(uchar)this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER_TYPE]; //--- Filling in the current account data for(int i=0;i<ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this.m_long_prop_event[i][3]=this.m_long_prop[i]; for(int i=0;i<ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this.m_double_prop_event[i][3]=this.m_double_prop[i]; //--- Update the base object data and search for changes CBaseObjExt::Refresh(); } //+-------------------------------------------------------------------+
将上面（5 或 4）收到的值添加到 m_type_server 变量之中。 以前，它收到的结果是检查终端名称的 “MetaTrader 5” 值，而这有时会导致错误。 现在，它接收已在帐户属性中设置好的值。
在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh 函数库基准图形对象类文件里，把设置和取值对象群组的方法改为虚拟:
//--- Set the values of the class variables void SetObjectID(const long value) { this.m_object_id=value; } void SetBelong(const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong){ this.m_belong=belong; } void SetTypeGraphObject(const ENUM_OBJECT obj) { this.m_type_graph_obj=obj; } void SetTypeElement(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { this.m_type_element=type; } void SetSpecies(const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES species){ this.m_species=species; } virtual void SetGroup(const int value) { this.m_group=value; } void SetName(const string name) { this.m_name=name; } void SetDigits(const int value) { this.m_digits=value; }
...
virtual long Zorder(void) const { return this.m_zorder; } int SubWindow(void) const { return this.m_subwindow; } int ShiftY(void) const { return this.m_shift_y; } int VisibleOnTimeframes(void) const { return this.m_timeframes_visible; } int Digits(void) const { return this.m_digits; } virtual int Group(void) const { return this.m_group; } bool IsBack(void) const { return this.m_back; } bool IsSelected(void) const { return this.m_selected; } bool IsSelectable(void) const { return this.m_selectable; } bool IsHidden(void) const { return this.m_hidden; } bool IsVisible(void) const { return this.m_visible; }
我们需要在继承类中重新定义它们。
GUI 图形元素则经由相对于彼此位置的公共层次结构相互连接。 从属对象绑定到的对象则充当相关对象链的基准对象。 反过来，从属对象也可以有与自己关联的对象链，而基准对象又可以是绑定到另一个对象链中的一个链接。 在这种情况下，主对象被视为含有从属对象，但本身不绑定到任何其它对象。 它是所有从属对象在整个连接层次结构的祖先。 典型情况，此类对象是 Windows 中的窗口（Window）和 C# 中的窗体（Form）。 在此，它应是“窗口（Window）”，因为“窗体（Form）”的定义已经被实现鼠标功能的图形元素所占据，并且该对象是基准 WinForms 对象的父对象。
在 MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh 图形元素类文件中，实现返回基准对象 ID，和主对象 ID 的方法：:
//--- Return the flag indicating that the object is (1) main, (2) base bool IsMain(void) { return this.GetMain()==NULL; } bool IsBase(void) { return this.GetBase()==NULL; } //--- Get the (1) main and (2) base object ID int GetMainID(void) { if(this.IsMain()) return this.ID(); CGCnvElement *main=this.GetMain(); return(main!=NULL ? main.ID() : WRONG_VALUE); } int GetBaseID(void) { if(this.IsBase()) return this.ID(); CGCnvElement *base=this.GetBase(); return(base!=NULL ? base.ID() : WRONG_VALUE); } //--- Return the pointer to a canvas object
我们获取基准对象 ID：如果对象已经是基准对象（包含从属对象），则返回其 ID。 否则，获取指向基准对象的指针（这些指针在每个从属对象中都已设置）。 如果收到指针，则返回基准对象 ID，否则返回 -1（错误 — 无法获取对象）。
获取主对象 ID 的方法逻辑与此相同。
编写获取和设置图形元素群组的虚拟方法：
//--- Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart virtual long Zorder(void) const { return this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER); } virtual bool SetZorder(const long value,const bool only_prop) { if(!CGBaseObj::SetZorder(value,only_prop)) return false; this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER,value); return true; } //--- Graphical object group virtual int Group(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_GROUP); } virtual void SetGroup(const int value) { CGBaseObj::SetGroup(value); this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_GROUP,value); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Group() 方法返回在对象 “group” 属性中设置的值。
在设置 “group” 属性的方法中，首先设置传递给该方法的父对象值。 接下来，将其赋值给图形元素属性。
集合中的每个图形元素都应具有自己的独有 ID。 这将允许我们依据对象的 ID 直接引用对象（如果它已在程序中存储），而不必在循环中遍历所有对象去查找它。 目前，独有 ID 仅赋值给直接从程序创建的那些图形元素。 如果我们从已创建的对象（绑定到正在创建的新对象），创建新的绑定对象（也可由编程方式创建），则新创建的从属对象将接收创建它的对象的 ID。 在这种状况下，我们可以依据基准对象 ID 所含从属列表中指定的对象编号来获取此对象。
当然，这种方式也能工作，但为了简化基于函数库创建的程序的操作，我们将搜索独有 ID，并将其赋值给新创建的从属图形元素。 因此，我们将为每个图形元素分配一个独有 ID，依据该 ID 就可以访问它。 其二，我们此刻仍有操作方法要实现 — 引用基准对象，并依据元素索引从元素列表中获取所需元素。 获取指向对象指针的两种方式肯定比只有一种更好，特别是因为现在将有一种更快的方式能依据其唯一 ID 访问元素。
在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh 窗体对象类文件的公开部分，声明四种搜索最大对象属性值和 ID 的方法:
//--- Return (1) itself, the list of (2) attached objects, (3) the list of interaction objects and (4) shadow object CForm *GetObject(void) { return &this; } CArrayObj *GetListElements(void) { return &this.m_list_elements; } CArrayObj *GetListInteractObj(void) { return &this.m_list_interact; } CShadowObj *GetShadowObj(void) { return this.m_shadow_obj; } //--- Return the maximum value (1) of the specified integer property and (2) ID from all objects bound to the base one long GetMaxLongPropForm(const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER prop); int GetMaxIDForm(void); //--- Return the maximum value (1) of the specified integer property and (2) ID from the entire hierarchy of related objects long GetMaxLongPropAll(const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER prop); int GetMaxIDAll(void); //--- Return the pointer to (1) the animation object, the list of (2) text and (3) rectangular animation frames
具有参数的方法将返回发现的指定属性的最大值，而无参数的方法将返回发现的图形元素 ID 的最大值。
修改 CreateAndAddNewElement() 方法，创建新附加元素并为新创建对象设置 ID，并将其添加到绑定对象列表之中。
以前，我们为一个新对象设置 ID，该新对象的创建来自：
obj.SetID(this.ID());
现在，我们从主对象开始的整个从属对象层次结构中查找最大 ID，并将所得值加 1，赋值给新对象 ID。 换句话说，新对象的 ID，将是集合中所有对象的最大值：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a new attached element | //| and add it to the list of bound objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CGCnvElement *CForm::CreateAndAddNewElement(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity) { //--- If the type of a created graphical element is less than the "element", inform of that and return 'false' if(element_type<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_NOT_INTENDED),::StringSubstr(::EnumToString(element_type),19)); return NULL; } //--- ... //--- ... //--- ... //--- Set the minimum properties for a bound graphical element obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour,true); obj.SetOpacity(opacity); obj.SetActive(activity); obj.SetMain(this.GetMain()==NULL ? this.GetObject() : this.GetMain()); obj.SetBase(this.GetObject()); obj.SetID(this.GetMaxIDAll()+1); obj.SetNumber(num); obj.SetCoordXRelative(obj.CoordX()-this.CoordX()); obj.SetCoordYRelative(obj.CoordY()-this.CoordY()); obj.SetZorder(this.Zorder(),false); obj.SetCoordXRelativeInit(obj.CoordXRelative()); obj.SetCoordYRelativeInit(obj.CoordYRelative()); return obj; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
在光标移离图形元素的区域后，我们打开此事件的处理程序，以便将对象的背景、文本和边框的颜色恢复到默认值，因为当光标悬停在元素区域上直观显示图形元素的活动时，这些颜色会发生变化。 在多次测试期间，我注意到颜色并不总能正确恢复。 有时，您需要将光标重新定位在这些对象所在的窗体上，才能将其颜色重置为原始颜色。 我将继续开发函数库对象的视觉组件来消除这些遗漏。 我们在最后一个鼠标事件处理程序处理中添加另一个条件，响应光标从图形元素移出：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Last mouse event handler | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CForm::OnMouseEventPostProcessing(void) { ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE state=GetMouseState(); switch(state) { //--- The cursor is outside the form, the mouse buttons are not clicked //--- The cursor is outside the form, any mouse button is clicked //--- The cursor is outside the form, the mouse wheel is being scrolled case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : if(this.MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED || this.MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED) { this.SetBackgroundColor(this.BackgroundColorInit(),false); this.SetBorderColor(this.BorderColorInit(),false); this.m_mouse_event_last=ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT(state+MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT); this.Redraw(true); } break; //--- The cursor is inside the form, the mouse buttons are not clicked //--- The cursor is inside the form, any mouse button is clicked //--- The cursor is inside the form, the mouse wheel is being scrolled //--- The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse buttons are not clicked //--- The cursor is inside the active area, any mouse button is clicked //--- The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled //--- The cursor is inside the active area, left mouse button is released //--- The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse buttons are not clicked //--- The cursor is within the window scrolling area, any mouse button is clicked //--- The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL : break; //--- MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT default: break; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
现在，我们不仅要处理光标位于对象的活动区域中的情况，还要处理光标位于对象范围内的情况，因为活动区域并不总是等同于整个元素区域的尺寸，故光标从活动区域超越窗体之前，会落入非活动区域，但仍处于整个图形元素区域内。 现在这种状况也被考虑在内。
该方法返回从属于基准对象的所有对象的指定整数型属性的最大值：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the maximum value of the specified integer | //| property from all objects subordinate to the base one | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ long CForm::GetMaxLongPropForm(const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER prop) { //--- Get the pointer to the base object CForm *base=this.GetBase(); //--- If the base object is received, then set the property value of the specified property, otherwise the value is equal to -1 long property=(base!=NULL ? base.GetProperty(prop) : WRONG_VALUE); //--- If the received value is greater than -1 if(property>WRONG_VALUE) { //--- In the loop through the list of bound objects for(int i=0;i<this.ElementsTotal();i++) { //--- get the next object CForm *elm=this.GetElement(i); if(elm==NULL) continue; //--- If the property value of the received object is greater than the value set in the property, //--- set the property value of the current object to 'property' if(elm.GetProperty(prop)>property) property=elm.GetProperty(prop); //--- Get the maximum property value from objects bound to the current one long prop_form=elm.GetMaxLongPropForm(prop); //--- If the received value is greater than the 'property' value, //--- set the received value to 'property' if(prop_form>property) property=prop_form; } } //--- Return the found maximum property value return property; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
代码注释中详细讲述了方法逻辑。 该方法搜索指定的整数型属性的最大值，而绑定到窗体的所有对象的指定整数型属性必须大于等于零（非负数）。 在这种情况下，将考虑基准对象的属性值，并从该值开始搜索。 由于所有从属对象都是从基准对象依次创建的，因此不可能出现这样一种情况，即我们从直接附加到基准对象中错过了属性最大值，而从层次结构方面远离基准对象的对象开始搜索。
不过，如果我们需要精确搜索基准对象的整个层次结构，那么我们就可以很容易地创建这样的方法。
该方法返回绑定到基准元素的所有对象当中图形元素 ID 的最大值：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Returns the maximum value of an ID | //| from all bound objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CForm::GetMaxIDForm(void) { return (int)this.GetMaxLongPropForm(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
该方法简单地返回上述方法依据所传递 “object ID” 属性进行搜索的结果。
该方法返回从相关对象的整个层次结构中取得的指定整数型属性的最大值：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the maximum value of the specified integer | //| property from the entire hierarchy of related objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ long CForm::GetMaxLongPropAll(const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER prop) { //--- Get the pointer to the main object CForm *main=(this.IsMain() ? this.GetObject() : this.GetMain()); //--- If the main object is obtained, then set the value of the specified property to 'property', otherwise the value is equal to -1 long property=(main!=NULL ? main.GetProperty(prop) : WRONG_VALUE); //--- If the received value is greater than -1 if(property>WRONG_VALUE) { //--- In the loop through the list of objects bound to the main object for(int i=0;i<main.ElementsTotal();i++) { //--- get the next object CForm *elm=main.GetElement(i); if(elm==NULL) continue; //--- Get the maximum value of the property from the entire hierarchy of objects subordinate to the current one in the loop long prop_form=elm.GetMaxLongPropForm(prop); //--- If the received value is greater than the 'property' value, //--- set the received value to 'property' if(prop_form>property) property=prop_form; } } //--- Return the found maximum property value return property; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
方法逻辑在代码的注释中已进行了详述，它类似于查找附加到基准对象的属性最大值的方法。 与第一个不同，在此方法中，我们从主对象开始搜索 — 相关对象层次结构的祖辈 — 并遍历相关对象整个层次结构链中所有对象的列表。 结果就是，我们得到整个从属对象层次结构里的属性最大值。
该方法返回相关对象的整个层次结构中的最大 ID 值:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Returns the maximum value of an ID | //| from the entire hierarchy of related objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CForm::GetMaxIDAll(void) { return (int)this.GetMaxLongPropAll(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
该方法返回调用上述方法的结果。 在此方法的参数中，传递 “ID” 属性，从而搜索其最大值。
在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\WinFormBase.mqh 里，实现图形元素属性的描述。
在 GetPropertyDescription() 方法里，添加代码模块返回两个图形元素属性的描述:
property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_GROUP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) :
...
property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_TOGGLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_TOGGLE)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)(bool)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_GROUP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_GROUP)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)(bool)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_STATE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_STATE)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)(bool)this.GetProperty(property) ) :
现在，该方法会正确返回所有图形元素属性的描述。
RadioButton WinForms 对象只能与其t它此类型的对象正确协同操作。 此外，这些对象应绑定到同一容器，或具有相同的群组值（是同一对象群组的一部分）。 如果单击其中一个对象，其复选框将被选中（如果之前未选中），该群组的所有其它对象的复选框将全部取消选中。 当再次单击已选定对象时，其标志不会被清除。
我们针对 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\RadioButton.mqh 中的 RadioButton 对象类进行改进。
在类的私密部分中，声明为同一群组的所有对象设置 “未选定” 状态的方法。 而在公开部分中，实现为指定对象及其复选框设置状态的方法：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CheckBox object class of the WForms controls | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CRadioButton : public CCheckBox { private: //--- Set the state of the checkbox as "not selected" for all RadioButtons of the same group in the container void UncheckOtherAll(void); protected: //--- Displays the checkbox for the specified state virtual void ShowControlFlag(const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE state); //--- 'The cursor is inside the active area, the left mouse button is clicked' event handler virtual void MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam); public: //--- Set the checkbox status virtual void SetChecked(const bool flag) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECKED,flag); this.SetCheckState((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE)flag); if(this.Checked()) this.UncheckOtherAll(); } //--- Constructor
在复选框状态设置方法中，实现将传递给方法的值赋值到其属性，然后设置选择状态（无论是否选中）。 进而，如果对象的状态为“选定”，则我们调用该方法，此群组内的所有其它类似对象都被设置为“未选定”，且该复选框被禁用。
在“光标位于活动区域内，单击鼠标左键”事件处理程序中，添加代码块，在其中检查对象的状态。如果其未选中，则调用将对象设置为“已选择”的方法：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 'The cursor is inside the active area, | //| left mouse button released | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CRadioButton::MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam) { //--- The mouse button released outside the element means refusal to interact with the element if(lparam<this.CoordX() || lparam>this.RightEdge() || dparam<this.CoordY() || dparam>this.BottomEdge()) { this.SetCheckBackgroundColor(this.BackgroundColorInit(),false); this.SetCheckBorderColor(this.CheckBorderColorInit(),false); this.SetCheckFlagColor(this.CheckFlagColorInit(),false); Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Отмена","Cancel")); } //--- The mouse button released within the element means a click on the control else { this.SetCheckBackgroundColor(this.CheckBackgroundColorMouseOver(),false); this.SetCheckBorderColor(this.CheckBorderColorMouseOver(),false); this.SetCheckFlagColor(this.CheckFlagColorInit(),false); if(!this.Checked()) this.SetChecked(true); Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Щелчок","Click"),", this.Checked()=",this.Checked(),", ID=",this.ID(),", Group=",this.Group()); } this.Redraw(false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
此处，日志中将显示一个调试记录，指示事件、元素的状态（已选择/未选定）、其 ID 和群组索引。 稍后，我将删除此记录，并将其替换为向函数库和控制程序发送消息。
该方法为容器中同一群组的所有 RadioButton 对象的复选框状态设置为“未选中”：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Sets the state of the checkbox to "not selected" | //| for all RadioButton objects of the same group in the container | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CRadioButton::UncheckOtherAll(void) { //--- Get the pointer to the base object CWinFormBase *base=this.GetBase(); if(base==NULL) return; //--- From the base object, get a list of all objects of the RadioButton type CArrayObj *list=base.GetListElementsByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON); //--- Select all objects from the received list, except for the given one (the names of the selected objects are not equal to the name of this one) list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,this.Name(),NO_EQUAL); //--- From the received list, select only those objects whose group index matches the group of the current one list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_GROUP,this.Group(),EQUAL); //--- If the list of objects is received, if(list!=NULL) { //--- in the loop through all objects in the list for(int i=0;i<list.Total();i++) { //--- get the next object, CRadioButton *obj=list.At(i); if(obj==NULL) continue; //--- set its state to "not selected" obj.SetChecked(false); //--- Redraw the object to display an unselected checkbox obj.Redraw(false); } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
每行代码都带有注释。 我希望，该方法的逻辑不会引发任何问题。 简而言之，我们需要获取绑定到容器的所有 RadioButton 对象的列表。 它们应该都属于同一群组，且列表不应包含来自方法调用的对象（毕竟，这是鼠标单击的对象，且它被选中，这意味着我们不需要从中删除选择标志）。 循环遍历结果列表，将每个对象设置为未选定状态，然后取消选中该复选框。 对象均被重新绘制，以便反映变化。
在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\Button.mqh 按钮对象类文件里，进行类似的改进，如此这般令按钮不仅可单击，而且能够具有启用/禁用状态。 相应地，我们能够将它们分配给群组，其中由一个群组连接的按钮将协同工作。
在类的私密部分中，声明为同一群组的所有按钮设置“已发布”状态的方法：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Label object class of WForms controls | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CButton : public CLabel { private: int m_text_x; // Text X coordinate int m_text_y; // Text Y coordinate color m_array_colors_bg_tgl[]; // Array of element background colors for the 'enabled' state color m_array_colors_bg_tgl_dwn[]; // Array of control background colors for the 'enabled' state when clicking on the control color m_array_colors_bg_tgl_ovr[]; // Array of control background colors for the 'enabled' state when hovering the mouse over the control color m_array_colors_bg_tgl_init[]; // Array of initial element background colors for the 'enabled' state //--- Set the button state as "released" for all Buttons of the same group in the container void UnpressOtherAll(void); protected:
在类的公开部分中，更改设置按钮状态的方法，并实现设置和返回与其它按钮对象在群组中协同工作的按钮标志的方法：
//--- (1) Set and (2) return the Toggle control status void SetState(const bool flag) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_STATE,flag); if(this.State()) { this.UnpressOtherAll(); } } bool State(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_STATE); } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the group flag void SetGroupButtonFlag(const bool flag) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_GROUP,flag); } bool GroupButton(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_GROUP); }
在设置按钮状态的方法中，首先在对象属性中设置状态，然后，如果状态为“按下”，则该方法将同一群组里其余按钮的状态设置为“释放”。
在最后一个鼠标事件处理程序中，添加检查另一个条件，类似于上面研究的窗体对象类同名方法：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Last mouse event handler | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CButton::OnMouseEventPostProcessing(void) { ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE state=GetMouseState(); switch(state) { //--- The cursor is outside the form, the mouse buttons are not clicked //--- The cursor is outside the form, any mouse button is clicked //--- The cursor is outside the form, the mouse wheel is being scrolled case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : if(this.MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED || this.MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED) { this.SetBackgroundColor(this.State() ? this.BackgroundColorToggleON() : this.BackgroundColorInit(),false); this.SetBorderColor(this.BorderColorInit(),false); this.m_mouse_event_last=ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT(state+MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT); this.Redraw(false); } break; //--- The cursor is inside the form, the mouse buttons are not clicked //--- The cursor is inside the form, any mouse button is clicked //--- The cursor is inside the form, the mouse wheel is being scrolled //--- The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse buttons are not clicked //--- The cursor is inside the active area, any mouse button is clicked //--- The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled //--- The cursor is inside the active area, left mouse button is released //--- The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse buttons are not clicked //--- The cursor is within the window scrolling area, any mouse button is clicked //--- The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL : break; //--- MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT default: break; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
该方法将容器中同一群组的所有 Button 对象的按钮状态设置为“释放”：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Sets the state of the button to "released" | //| for all Buttons of the same group in the container | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CButton::UnpressOtherAll(void) { //--- Get the pointer to the base object CWinFormBase *base=this.GetBase(); if(base==NULL) return; //--- Get the list of all objects of the Button type from the base object CArrayObj *list=base.GetListElementsByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON); //--- Select all objects from the received list, except for the given one (the names of the selected objects are not equal to the name of this one) list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,this.Name(),NO_EQUAL); //--- From the received list, select only those objects whose group index matches the group of the current one list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_GROUP,this.Group(),EQUAL); //--- If the list of objects is received, if(list!=NULL) { //--- in the loop through all objects in the list for(int i=0;i<list.Total();i++) { //--- get the next object, CButton *obj=list.At(i); if(obj==NULL) continue; //--- set the button status to "released", obj.SetState(false); //--- set the background color to the original one (the cursor is on another button outside this one) obj.SetBackgroundColor(obj.BackgroundColorInit(),false); //--- Redraw the object to display the changes obj.Redraw(false); } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
方法逻辑与单选按钮对象类的方法雷同。 在代码注释中已有了充分的讲述，我希望不需要解释。
在正常状态下，当您将光标悬停在其上时，复选框 WinForms 对象会更改复选框区域的背景、复选框和边框的颜色。 对象本身的背景则保持不变（透明）。 但是，如果将此类对象合并到一个群组中（就像接下来的对象一样），则当您将鼠标光标悬停在对象上方时，其背景色也会更改。 为了创建 CheckBox 形式的对象列表，我们需要在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\CheckBox.mqh 里对此对象进行修改。
把设置复选框状态的方法变为虚拟，就像在其 RadioButton 子对象中一样：
//--- (1) Set and (2) return the checkbox status virtual void SetChecked(const bool flag) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECKED,flag); if((bool)this.CheckState()!=flag) this.SetCheckState((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE)flag); } bool Checked(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECKED); }
在类构造函数中将对象背景色设置为完全不透明度，并在每侧为活动区域偏移一个像素：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CCheckBox::CCheckBox(const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CLabel(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX); this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_COMMON; this.SetCoordX(x); this.SetCoordY(y); this.SetCheckWidth(DEF_CHECK_SIZE); this.SetCheckHeight(DEF_CHECK_SIZE); this.SetWidth(w); this.SetHeight(h); this.Initialize(); this.SetOpacity(0); this.SetForeColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_DOWN); this.SetForeColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR_MOUSE_OVER); this.SetCheckBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_COLOR,true); this.SetCheckBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_MOUSE_DOWN); this.SetCheckBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CHECK_BACK_MOUSE_OVER); this.SetCheckBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CHECK_BORDER_COLOR,true); this.SetCheckBorderColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CHECK_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN); this.SetCheckBorderColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CHECK_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER); this.SetCheckFlagColor(CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_COLOR,true); this.SetCheckFlagColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_MOUSE_DOWN); this.SetCheckFlagColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CHECK_FLAG_MOUSE_OVER); this.SetWidthInit(this.Width()); this.SetHeightInit(this.Height()); this.SetCoordXInit(x); this.SetCoordYInit(y); this.SetTextAlign(ANCHOR_LEFT); this.SetActiveAreaShift(1,1,1,1); this.m_text_x=0; this.m_text_y=0; this.m_check_x=0; this.m_check_y=0; this.Redraw(false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
在此，我们将背景设置为完全不透明度，因为我们需要进一步以基准对象不透明度创建对象。 这是为了避免在创建该对象时不断将其不透明度设置为正常状态，我们将在构造函数中显式设置它。 将活动区域每侧偏移一个像素，这是试图增加相邻 CheckBox 对象之间的间隙，以便当光标远离一个对象时，它能有片刻时间“参拜”该对象，而不会立即悬停到下一个对象上 — 如此光标越过基准对象后，就不会立即命中邻近的对象。 所有这些都是搜索问题解决方案的结果，当邻近的对象在光标移开后并不总是恢复其默认背景色时。 然而，这样的解决方案并不总是有帮助的。 我仍然需要找到时间来彻底把握和解决该问题。
在重绘对象的方法中，我们现在直接指定对象属性中的不透明度值，替代设置完全不透明度（0 值）:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Redraw the object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CCheckBox::Redraw(bool redraw) { //--- Fill the object with the background color having full transparency this.Erase(this.BackgroundColor(),this.Opacity(),true); //--- Set corrected text coordinates relative to the checkbox this.SetCorrectTextCoords(); //--- Draw the text and checkbox within the set coordinates of the object and the binding point, and update the object this.Text(this.m_text_x,this.m_text_y,this.Text(),this.ForeColor(),this.ForeColorOpacity(),this.TextAnchor()); this.ShowControlFlag(this.CheckState()); this.Update(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
这将令我们能够在鼠标悬停在对象上时，使用背景色来更改它。 当然，对于不透明的背景（与以前一样），无法显示任何背景颜色变化。
对所有需要更改对象背景颜色的鼠标事件处理程序进行必要的修改：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 'The cursor is inside the active area, | //| no mouse buttons are clicked' event handler | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CCheckBox::MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam) { this.SetCheckBackgroundColor(this.CheckBackgroundColorMouseOver(),false); this.SetCheckBorderColor(this.CheckBorderColorMouseOver(),false); this.SetCheckFlagColor(this.CheckFlagColorMouseOver(),false); this.SetBackgroundColor(this.BackgroundColorMouseOver(),false); this.Redraw(false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 'The cursor is inside the active area, | //| a mouse button is clicked (any) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CCheckBox::MouseActiveAreaPressedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam) { this.SetCheckBackgroundColor(this.CheckBackgroundColorMouseDown(),false); this.SetCheckBorderColor(this.CheckBorderColorMouseDown(),false); this.SetCheckFlagColor(this.CheckFlagColorMouseDown(),false); this.SetBackgroundColor(this.BackgroundColorMouseDown(),false); this.Redraw(false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 'The cursor is inside the active area, | //| left mouse button released | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CCheckBox::MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam) { //--- The mouse button released outside the element means refusal to interact with the element if(lparam<this.CoordX() || lparam>this.RightEdge() || dparam<this.CoordY() || dparam>this.BottomEdge()) { this.SetCheckBackgroundColor(this.CheckBackgroundColorInit(),false); this.SetCheckBorderColor(this.CheckBorderColorInit(),false); this.SetCheckFlagColor(this.CheckFlagColorInit(),false); this.SetBackgroundColor(this.BackgroundColorInit(),false); //--- Send a test entry to the journal Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Отмена","Cancel")); } //--- The mouse button released within the element means a click on the control else { this.SetCheckBackgroundColor(this.CheckBackgroundColorMouseOver(),false); this.SetCheckBorderColor(this.CheckBorderColorMouseOver(),false); this.SetCheckFlagColor(this.CheckFlagColorInit(),false); this.SetBackgroundColor(this.BackgroundColorMouseOver(),false); this.SetChecked(!this.Checked()); //--- Send a test entry to the journal Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Щелчок","Click"),", this.Checked()=",this.Checked(),", ID=",this.ID()); } this.Redraw(false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
在最后一个鼠标事件处理程序中，添加检查已经熟悉的状态：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Last mouse event handler | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CCheckBox::OnMouseEventPostProcessing(void) { ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE state=GetMouseState(); switch(state) { //--- The cursor is outside the form, the mouse buttons are not clicked //--- The cursor is outside the form, any mouse button is clicked //--- The cursor is outside the form, the mouse wheel is being scrolled case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : if(this.MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED || this.MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED) { this.SetBackgroundColor(this.BackgroundColorInit(),false); this.SetBorderColor(this.BorderColorInit(),false); this.SetCheckBackgroundColor(this.CheckBackgroundColorInit(),false); this.SetCheckBorderColor(this.CheckBorderColorInit(),false); this.SetCheckFlagColor(this.CheckFlagColorInit(),false); this.m_mouse_event_last=ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT(state+MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT); this.Redraw(false); } break; //--- The cursor is inside the form, the mouse buttons are not clicked //--- The cursor is inside the form, any mouse button is clicked //--- The cursor is inside the form, the mouse wheel is being scrolled //--- The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse buttons are not clicked //--- The cursor is inside the active area, any mouse button is clicked //--- The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled //--- The cursor is inside the active area, left mouse button is released //--- The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse buttons are not clicked //--- The cursor is within the window scrolling area, any mouse button is clicked //--- The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL : break; //--- MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT default: break; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
现在我们可以开始创建一个新对象了。
CheckedListBox WinForms 对象
该 WinForms 对象是一个包含复选框对象列表的面板。 将光标悬停在列表对象上时，其背景颜色会随着复选框的颜色、背景和复选框区域的边框而变化。 列表中的对象既可以垂直叠放，也可以平放在若干列中。 今天我们只完成对象的垂直排列。
在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\ 函数库目录下，创建 CCheckedListBox 类的新文件 CheckedListBox.mqh。
该类应继承自基准容器对象。 为了让它“看到” CContainer 和 CCheckBox 类，需包含面板对象类文件，其中所有必要的类文件都已可见：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CheckedListBox.mqh | //| Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict // Necessary for mql4 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "..\Containers\Panel.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CCheckedListBox object Class of the WForms controls | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CCheckedListBox : public CContainer { }
在私密部分中，声明创建新图形对象的虚拟方法，而在公开部分中，声明创建由指定数量的 CheckBox 对象组成的列表的方法，以及参数化构造函数：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CCheckedListBox object Class of the WForms controls | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CCheckedListBox : public CContainer { private: //--- Create a new graphical object virtual CGCnvElement *CreateNewGObject(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int element_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity); public: //--- Create the specified number of CheckBox objects void CreateCheckBox(const int count); //--- Constructor CCheckedListBox(const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
参数型构造函数:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor indicating the chart and subwindow ID | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CCheckedListBox::CCheckedListBox(const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CContainer(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX); CGCnvElement::SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX); this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_COMMON; this.SetBorderSizeAll(1); this.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); this.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR,true); this.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR,true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
为对象设置 WinForms 对象 和函数库图形对象类型。 接下来，对象边框的大小设置为一个像素，边框类型是简单型。 此外，为函数库中的图形对象设置默认边框和文本颜色。
该方法在主面板上创建指定数量的 CheckBox 对象：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create the specified number of CheckBox objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CCheckedListBox::CreateCheckBox(const int count) { //--- Create a pointer to the CheckBox object CCheckBox *cbox=NULL; //--- In the loop through the specified number of objects for(int i=0;i<count;i++) { //--- Set the coordinates and dimensions of the created object int x=this.BorderSizeLeft()+1; int y=(cbox==NULL ? this.BorderSizeTop()+1 : cbox.BottomEdgeRelative()+4); int w=this.Width()-this.BorderSizeLeft()-this.BorderSizeRight(); int h=DEF_CHECK_SIZE+1; //--- If the object could not be created, display a message in the log if(!this.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX,x,y,w,h,clrNONE,255,true,false)) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_CHECKED_LIST_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CHECK_BOX_OBJ); //--- Get the created object from the list by the loop index cbox=this.GetElement(i); //--- If the object could not be obtained, display a message in the log if(cbox==NULL) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_CHECKED_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_CHECK_BOX_OBJ); //--- Set the frame size to zero cbox.SetBorderSizeAll(0); //--- Set the left center alignment of the checkbox and the text cbox.SetCheckAlign(ANCHOR_LEFT); cbox.SetTextAlign(ANCHOR_LEFT); //--- Set the object text cbox.SetText("CheckBox"+string(i+1)); //--- Set the opacity of the base object and the default background color cbox.SetOpacity(this.Opacity()); cbox.SetBackgroundColor(this.BackgroundColor(),true); cbox.SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_MOUSE_OVER); cbox.SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_MOUSE_DOWN); } //--- For the base object, set the auto resizing mode as "increase and decrease" //--- and set the auto resize flag this.SetAutoSizeMode(CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW_SHRINK,false); this.SetAutoSize(true,false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
方法逻辑在代码中均有详细注释。 简而言之，在面板上创建 CheckBox 对象时，要把所需数量传递给该方法。 按指定的对象数量循环，创建它们，并为它们设置必要的属性。 创建 CheckBox 对象的循环完毕后，将面板设置为自动调整大小模式，以便它可依据其上所创建的所有对象的总尺寸自行调整大小。 此外，为面板设置自动调整大小标志，这反过来会导致调整面板大小，以便适配在其中创建的对象。
创建新图形对象的虚拟方法：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a new graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CGCnvElement *CCheckedListBox::CreateNewGObject(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string obj_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { string name=this.CreateNameDependentObject(obj_name); //--- create the CheckBox object CGCnvElement *element=new CCheckBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); if(element==NULL) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ),": ",name); //--- set the object relocation flag and relative coordinates element.SetMovable(movable); element.SetCoordXRelative(element.CoordX()-this.CoordX()); element.SetCoordYRelative(element.CoordY()-this.CoordY()); return element; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
由于其中一个父辈对象窗体对象类，拥有鼠标交互功能，而该对象类在其中不可见，因此我们需要在此处重写 CForm 类的虚拟方法，来创建新的图形对象。 在该方法中，我们不需要检查传递给该方法的对象类型，因为在此处我们确切地知道需创建哪种类型的对象。 此类型是 CheckBox，我们在这里创建它，并为其设置最小值 — 重定位标志和相对坐标。
该类的所有其它方法都已在其父类中。
自然而然，我稍后将优调对象类，来实现其附加功能。
现在，我们需要在所有容器类中添加此类对象的处理，从而我们就可在其中创建此类对象。
在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\Panel.mqh 面板对象类文件里，包括新创建的类文件:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "Container.mqh" #include "GroupBox.mqh" #include "..\..\WForms\Common Controls\CheckedListBox.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Panel object class of WForms controls | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
现在，这个新类将于函数库的所有容器类中可见。
在创建新图形对象的方法中，添加新函数库对象类型的处理：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a new graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CGCnvElement *CPanel::CreateNewGObject(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string obj_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { string name=this.CreateNameDependentObject(obj_name); CGCnvElement *element=NULL; switch(type) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT : element=new CGCnvElement(type,this.ID(),obj_num,this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM : element=new CForm(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER : element=new CContainer(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX : element=new CGroupBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL : element=new CPanel(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : element=new CLabel(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX : element=new CCheckBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON : element=new CRadioButton(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON : element=new CButton(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX : element=new CCheckedListBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break; default: break; } if(element==NULL) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ),": ",name); return element; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
在此，我们简单地创建一个 CCheckedListBox 类的新对象。
在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\Container.mqh 基准容器对象类文件里，即在创建新的绑定元素的方法中，设置群组，类似于含有已创建对象的基准对象，但前提是所创建对象不是容器对象。 添加设置透明背景色，及其完全透明度，以及针对“文本标签”、“复选框”和“单选按钮”添加 WinForms 对象的处理：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a new attached element | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CContainer::CreateNewElement(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity, const bool redraw) { //--- If the object type is less than the base WinForms object if(element_type<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE) { //--- report the error and return 'false' CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_PANEL_OBJECT_ERR_OBJ_MUST_BE_WFBASE); return false; } //--- If failed to create a new graphical element, return 'false' CWinFormBase *obj=CForm::CreateAndAddNewElement(element_type,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,activity); if(obj==NULL) return false; //--- Set the text color of the created object to be the same as that of the base container obj.SetForeColor(this.ForeColor(),true); //--- If the created object is not a container, set the same group for it as the one for its base object if(obj.TypeGraphElement()<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER || obj.TypeGraphElement()>GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX) obj.SetGroup(this.Group()); //--- Depending on the created object type, switch(obj.TypeGraphElement()) { //--- For the Container, Panel and GroupBox WinForms objects case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX : //--- set the frame color equal to the background color obj.SetBorderColor(obj.BackgroundColor(),true); break; //--- For the Text Label, CheckBox and RadioButton WinForms objects case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON : //--- set the object text color depending on the one passed to the method: //--- either the container text color, or the one passed to the method. //--- The frame color is set equal to the text color //--- Set the background color to transparent obj.SetForeColor(colour==clrNONE ? this.ForeColor() : colour,true); obj.SetBorderColor(obj.ForeColor(),true); obj.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL,true); obj.SetOpacity(0,false); break; //--- For the Button WinForms object case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON : //--- set the object text color as a container text color depending on the one passed to the method: //--- set the background color depending on the one passed to the method: //--- either the default standard control background color, or the one passed to the method. //--- The frame color is set equal to the text color obj.SetForeColor(this.ForeColor(),true); obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour==clrNONE ? CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_COLOR : colour,true); obj.SetBorderColor(obj.ForeColor(),true); obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); break; //--- For the CheckedListBox WinForms object case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX : //--- set the object text color as a container text color depending on the one passed to the method: //--- set the background color depending on the one passed to the method: //--- either the default standard control background color, or the one passed to the method. //--- The frame color is set equal to the text color obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour==clrNONE ? CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_COLOR : colour,true); obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR,true); obj.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR,true); break; default: break; } //--- If the panel has auto resize enabled and features bound objects, call the resize method if(this.AutoSize() && this.ElementsTotal()>0) this.AutoSizeProcess(redraw); //--- Redraw the panel and all added objects, and return 'true' this.Redraw(redraw); return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\GroupBox.mqh GroupBox 对象类文件里，即在创建新图形对象的方法中，添加处理 CheckedListBox 对象新类型：:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a new graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CGCnvElement *CGroupBox::CreateNewGObject(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string obj_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { string name=this.CreateNameDependentObject(obj_name); CGCnvElement *element=NULL; switch(type) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT : element=new CGCnvElement(type,this.ID(),obj_num,this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM : element=new CForm(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER : element=new CContainer(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX : element=new CGroupBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL : element=new CPanel(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : element=new CLabel(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX : element=new CCheckBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON : element=new CRadioButton(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON : element=new CButton(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX : element=new CCheckedListBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h); break; default: break; } if(element==NULL) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ),": ",name); return element; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
在 Initialize() 变量初始化方法的最末尾，添加设置默认群组值：
this.SetEnabled(true); this.SetVisible(true,false); //--- Set the default group value this.SetGroup((int)this.GetMaxLongPropAll(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_GROUP)+1); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
在此，我们调用前面研究过的方法，返回函数库图形元素集合中所有对象的指定属性最大值。 所需参数指定为 “group” 属性，并将结果值加 1，其将作为设置新群组的为最大值。 一个唯一的群组非常重要，据其方可与其它容器对象区分开来。
在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh 图形元素集合类文件中，把 CheckedListBox 对象类的文件添加到包含文件列表之中：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\GroupBox.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\Panel.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\CheckedListBox.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdVLineObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdHLineObj.mqh"
在类的私密部分中，声明从所有图形元素集合返回最大 ID 的方法：
//--- Return the screen coordinates of each pivot point of the graphical object bool GetPivotPointCoordsAll(CGStdGraphObj *obj,SDataPivotPoint &array_pivots[]); //--- Return the maximum ID from all graphical elements of the collection int GetMaxID(void); public:
在所有图形元素创建方法中，原来取集合中设置的图形元素总数作为 ID，替换该段代码
int id=this.m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total();
该代码分配集合中所有图形元素的最大 ID 再加上 1：
//--- Create a graphical element object on canvas on a specified chart and subwindow int CreateElement(const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity, const bool redraw=false) { int id=this.GetMaxID()+1; CGCnvElement *obj=new CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT,id,0,chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h,clr,opacity,movable,activity,redraw); ENUM_ADD_OBJ_RET_CODE res=this.AddOrGetCanvElmToCollection(obj,id); if(res==ADD_OBJ_RET_CODE_ERROR) return WRONG_VALUE; if(res==ADD_OBJ_RET_CODE_EXIST) obj.SetID(id); obj.Erase(clr,opacity,redraw); return obj.ID(); } //--- Create a graphical element object on canvas on a specified chart and subwindow with the vertical gradient filling
在创建图形元素的所有方法中都进行了如此修改。 我不会在此罗列它们。 所有这些修改都可以在文后附带的函数库文件中找到。
在处理光标下活动窗体的方法中，为当前循环对象添加调用鼠标事件处理程序，从而避免在光标离开时，对象尚未移至不活动对象列表前就跳过其处理，但实际上，该对象已处于非活动状态：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Post-processing of the former active form under the cursor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGraphElementsCollection::FormPostProcessing(void) { //--- Get all the elements of the CForm type and above CArrayObj *list=GetList(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM,EQUAL_OR_MORE); if(list==NULL) return; //--- In the loop by the list of received elements int total=list.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { //--- get the pointer to the object CForm *obj=list.At(i); //--- if failed to get the pointer, move on to the next one in the list if(obj==NULL) continue; obj.OnMouseEventPostProcessing(); //--- Create the list of interaction objects and get their number int count=obj.CreateListInteractObj(); //--- In the loop by the obtained list for(int j=0;j<count;j++) { //--- get the next object CForm *elm=obj.GetInteractForm(j); if(elm==NULL) continue; //--- and call its method of handling mouse events elm.OnMouseEventPostProcessing(); } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
为了实现鼠标右键与程序 GUI 对象的交互处理，在 OnChartEvent() 事件处理程序中添加按下鼠标右键的检查：
//--- Handling mouse events of graphical objects on canvas //--- If the event is not a chart change else { //--- Check whether the mouse button is clicked ENUM_MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE butt_state=this.m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); bool pressed=(butt_state==MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE_LEFT || butt_state==MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE_RIGHT ? true : false); ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE mouse_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE; //--- Declare static variables for the active form and status flags
鼠标按键状态将设置到变量，以便稍后若需要该值，就不需再调用读取按钮状态的方法。
该方法返回集合中所有图形元素的最大 ID：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the maximum ID | //| of all graphical elements of the collection | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CGraphElementsCollection::GetMaxID(void) { int index=CSelect::FindGraphCanvElementMax(this.GetListCanvElm(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); CGCnvElement *obj=this.m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.At(index); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.ID() : WRONG_VALUE); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
在此，我们获取集合列表中具有最高 ID 值的对象索引。 我们依据接收的索引获取指向对象的指针，如果得到其所指对象，则返回该对象 ID。 否则，返回 -1。 若图形元素的集合为空，或者在获取指针时出错。
测试
为了执行测试，我们借用上一篇文章中的 EA，并将其保存到 \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part111\，命名为 TstDE111.mq5。
令主面板的大小更大，并在其第一个容器对象中放置一个 CheckBox 对象，一同还有四个群组值为 2 的 RadioButton 对象，三个按钮对象，其中两个群组值为 2，而第三个按钮从属于群组 1，该值继承自其容器对象群组的默认值。 在按钮下方，再放置两个群组值为 3 的 RadioButton 对象。 因此，在容器中，我们将有四个群组值为 2 的 RadioButton 对象、两个群组值为 3 的 RadioButton 对象，和三个按钮 — 两个群组值为 2，一个群组值为 1。
在第一个 GroupBox 容器的右侧，放置另一个相同类型的容器，并在其中创建一个新的 CheckedListBox 对象。 该对象将用于创建四个 CheckBox 对象。 放置在同一容器但不同群组中的所有对象都应作为单独的对象集合操作。 与鼠标交互的整个可视组件应该都能工作得很好。
在 EA 的 OnInit() 处理程序中，放置以下创建所有 GUI 元素的代码模块：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Set EA global variables ArrayResize(array_clr,2); // Array of gradient filling colors array_clr[0]=C'26,100,128'; // Original ≈Dark-azure color array_clr[1]=C'35,133,169'; // Lightened original color //--- Create the array with the current symbol and set it to be used in the library string array[1]={Symbol()}; engine.SetUsedSymbols(array); //--- Create the timeseries object for the current symbol and period, and show its description in the journal engine.SeriesCreate(Symbol(),Period()); engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort(false); // Short descriptions //--- Create WinForms Panel object CPanel *pnl=NULL; pnl=engine.CreateWFPanel("WFPanel",50,50,400,200,array_clr,200,true,true,false,-1,FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL,true,false); if(pnl!=NULL) { //--- Set Padding to 4 pnl.SetPaddingAll(4); //--- Set the flags of relocation, auto resizing and auto changing mode from the inputs pnl.SetMovable(InpMovable); pnl.SetAutoSize(InpAutoSize,false); pnl.SetAutoSizeMode((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE)InpAutoSizeMode,false); //--- In the loop, create 2 bound panel objects CPanel *obj=NULL; for(int i=0;i<2;i++) { //--- create the panel object with calculated coordinates, width of 90 and height of 40 CPanel *prev=pnl.GetElement(i-1); int xb=0, yb=0; int x=(prev==NULL ? xb : xb+prev.Width()+20); int y=0; if(pnl.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL,x,y,90,40,C'0xCD,0xDA,0xD7',200,true,false)) { obj=pnl.GetElement(i); if(obj==NULL) continue; obj.SetBorderSizeAll(3); obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL); obj.SetBackgroundColor(obj.ChangeColorLightness(obj.BackgroundColor(),4*i),true); obj.SetForeColor(clrRed,true); //--- Calculate the width and height of the future text label object int w=obj.Width()-obj.BorderSizeLeft()-obj.BorderSizeRight(); int h=obj.Height()-obj.BorderSizeTop()-obj.BorderSizeBottom(); //--- Create a text label object obj.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL,0,0,w,h,clrNONE,255,false,false); //--- Get the pointer to a newly created object CLabel *lbl=obj.GetElement(0); if(lbl!=NULL) { //--- If the object has an even or zero index in the list, set the default text color for it if(i % 2==0) lbl.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR,true); //--- If the object index in the list is odd, set the object opacity to 127 else lbl.SetForeColorOpacity(127); //--- Set the font Black width type and //--- specify the text alignment from the EA settings lbl.SetFontBoldType(FW_TYPE_BLACK); lbl.SetTextAlign(InpTextAlign); lbl.SetAutoSize((bool)InpTextAutoSize,false); //--- For an object with an even or zero index, specify the Bid price for the text, otherwise - the Ask price of the symbol lbl.SetText(GetPrice(i % 2==0 ? SYMBOL_BID : SYMBOL_ASK)); //--- Set the frame width, type and color for a text label and update the modified object lbl.SetBorderSizeAll(1); lbl.SetBorderStyle((ENUM_FRAME_STYLE)InpFrameStyle); lbl.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR,true); lbl.Update(true); } } } //--- Create the WinForms GroupBox1 object CGroupBox *gbox1=NULL; //--- The indent from the attached panels by 6 pixels will be the Y coordinate of GrotupBox1 int w=pnl.GetUnderlay().Width(); int y=obj.BottomEdgeRelative()+6; //--- If the attached GroupBox object is created if(pnl.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX,0,y,200,150,C'0x91,0xAA,0xAE',0,true,false)) { //--- get the pointer to the GroupBox object by its index in the list of bound GroupBox type objects gbox1=pnl.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX,0); if(gbox1!=NULL) { //--- set the "indented frame" type, the frame color matches the main panel background color, //--- while the text color is the background color of the last attached panel darkened by 1 gbox1.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_STAMP); gbox1.SetBorderColor(pnl.BackgroundColor(),true); gbox1.SetForeColor(gbox1.ChangeColorLightness(obj.BackgroundColor(),-1),true); gbox1.SetText("GroupBox1"); //--- Create the CheckBox object gbox1.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX,2,10,50,20,clrNONE,255,true,false); //--- get the pointer to the CheckBox object by its index in the list of bound CheckBox type objects CCheckBox *cbox=gbox1.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX,0); //--- If CheckBox is created and the pointer to it is received if(cbox!=NULL) { //--- Set the CheckBox parameters from the EA inputs cbox.SetAutoSize((bool)InpCheckAutoSize,false); cbox.SetCheckAlign(InpCheckAlign); cbox.SetTextAlign(InpCheckTextAlign); //--- Set the displayed text, frame style and color, as well as checkbox status cbox.SetText("CheckBox"); cbox.SetBorderStyle((ENUM_FRAME_STYLE)InpCheckFrameStyle); cbox.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR,true); cbox.SetChecked(true); cbox.SetCheckState((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE)InpCheckState); } //--- Create 4 RadioButton WinForms objects CRadioButton *rbtn=NULL; for(int i=0;i<4;i++) { //--- Create the RadioButton object int yrb=(rbtn==NULL ? cbox.BottomEdgeRelative() : rbtn.BottomEdgeRelative()); gbox1.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON,2,yrb+4,50,20,clrNONE,255,true,false); //--- get the pointer to the RadioButton object by its index in the list of bound RadioButton type objects rbtn=gbox1.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON,i); //--- If RadioButton1 is created and the pointer to it is received if(rbtn!=NULL) { //--- Set the RadioButton parameters from the EA inputs rbtn.SetAutoSize((bool)InpCheckAutoSize,false); rbtn.SetCheckAlign(InpCheckAlign); rbtn.SetTextAlign(InpCheckTextAlign); //--- Set the displayed text, frame style and color, as well as checkbox status rbtn.SetText("RadioButton"+string(i+1)); rbtn.SetBorderStyle((ENUM_FRAME_STYLE)InpCheckFrameStyle); rbtn.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR,true); rbtn.SetChecked(!i); rbtn.SetGroup(2); } } //--- Create 3 Button WinForms objects CButton *butt=NULL; for(int i=0;i<3;i++) { //--- Create the Button object int ybtn=(butt==NULL ? 12 : butt.BottomEdgeRelative()+4); gbox1.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON,(int)fmax(rbtn.RightEdgeRelative(),cbox.RightEdgeRelative())+20,ybtn,78,18,clrNONE,255,true,false); //--- get the pointer to the Button object by its index in the list of bound Button type objects butt=gbox1.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON,i); //--- If Button is created and the pointer to it is received if(butt!=NULL) { //--- Set the Button parameters from the EA inputs butt.SetAutoSize((bool)InpButtonAutoSize,false); butt.SetAutoSizeMode((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE)InpButtonAutoSizeMode,false); butt.SetTextAlign(InpButtonTextAlign); //--- Set the text color, as well as frame style and color butt.SetForeColor(butt.ChangeColorLightness(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR,2),true); butt.SetBorderStyle((ENUM_FRAME_STYLE)InpButtonFrameStyle); butt.SetBorderColor(butt.ChangeColorLightness(butt.BackgroundColor(),-10),true); //--- Set the 'toggle' mode depending on the settings butt.SetToggleFlag(InpButtonToggle); //--- Set the displayed text on the button depending on the 'toggle' flag string txt="Button"+string(i+1); if(butt.Toggle()) butt.SetText("Toggle-"+txt); else butt.SetText(txt); if(i<2) { butt.SetGroup(2); if(butt.Toggle()) { butt.SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(butt.ChangeColorLightness(butt.BackgroundColor(),-5)); butt.SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(butt.ChangeColorLightness(butt.BackgroundColor(),-10)); butt.SetBackgroundColorToggleON(C'0xE2,0xC5,0xB1',true); butt.SetBackgroundColorToggleONMouseOver(butt.ChangeColorLightness(butt.BackgroundColorToggleON(),-5)); butt.SetBackgroundColorToggleONMouseDown(butt.ChangeColorLightness(butt.BackgroundColorToggleON(),-10)); } } } } //--- Create 2 RadioButton WinForms objects rbtn=NULL; for(int i=0;i<2;i++) { //--- Create the RadioButton object int yrb=(rbtn==NULL ? butt.BottomEdgeRelative() : rbtn.BottomEdgeRelative()); gbox1.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON,butt.CoordXRelative()-4,yrb+3,50,20,clrNONE,255,true,false); //--- get the pointer to the RadioButton object by its index in the list of bound RadioButton type objects rbtn=gbox1.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON,i+4); //--- If RadioButton1 is created and the pointer to it is received if(rbtn!=NULL) { //--- Set the RadioButton parameters from the EA inputs rbtn.SetAutoSize((bool)InpCheckAutoSize,false); rbtn.SetCheckAlign(InpCheckAlign); rbtn.SetTextAlign(InpCheckTextAlign); //--- Set the displayed text, frame style and color, as well as checkbox status rbtn.SetText("RadioButton"+string(i+5)); rbtn.SetBorderStyle((ENUM_FRAME_STYLE)InpCheckFrameStyle); rbtn.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR,true); rbtn.SetChecked(!i); rbtn.SetGroup(3); } } } } //--- Create the GroupBox2 WinForms object CGroupBox *gbox2=NULL; //--- The indent from the attached panels by 6 pixels will be the Y coordinate of GrotupBox2 w=gbox1.Width()-1; int x=gbox1.RightEdgeRelative()+1; int h=gbox1.BottomEdgeRelative()-6; //--- If the attached GroupBox object is created if(pnl.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX,x,2,w,h,C'0x91,0xAA,0xAE',0,true,false)) { //--- get the pointer to the GroupBox object by its index in the list of bound GroupBox type objects gbox2=pnl.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX,1); if(gbox2!=NULL) { //--- set the "indented frame" type, the frame color matches the main panel background color, //--- while the text color is the background color of the last attached panel darkened by 1 gbox2.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_STAMP); gbox2.SetBorderColor(pnl.BackgroundColor(),true); gbox2.SetForeColor(gbox2.ChangeColorLightness(obj.BackgroundColor(),-1),true); gbox2.SetText("GroupBox2"); //--- Create the CheckedListBox object gbox2.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX,4,12,80,80,clrNONE,255,true,false); //--- get the pointer to the CheckedListBox object by its index in the list of bound objects of the CheckBox type CCheckedListBox *clbox=gbox2.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX,0); //--- If CheckedListBox is created and the pointer to it is received if(clbox!=NULL) { clbox.CreateCheckBox(4); } } } //--- Redraw all objects according to their hierarchy pnl.Redraw(true); } //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
在代码的注释中对逻辑进行了足够详细的讲述。 您可以自己分析它。 如果您有任何疑问，请随时在下面的评论中提问。
编译 EA，并在图表上启动它：
我们看到已声明的功能工作正常。 放置在同一容器里不同群组中的相似对象也工作正常。 每个群组的对象都是独立的单元，不会影响来自另一个群组的相同类型对象。 组合到一个群组的两个切换按钮亦工作正常，并且不会影响独立工作的第三个按钮。 当前状态 CheckedListBox 对象也工作正常。 整个可视组件的行为如常（这并不排除将来在处理鼠标按钮先前状态时更改颜色过程中发生故障的情况）。 我将在随后的图形元素开发过程中查找并修复所有可能的错误。
下一步是什么？
在下一篇文章中，我将继续研究基于函数库创建 GUI 程序的图形元素。
*该系列的前几篇文章:
DoEasy. 控件 (第 1 部分): 第一步
DoEasy. 控件 (第 2 部分): 操控 CPanel 类
DoEasy. 控件 (第 3 部分): 创建绑定控件
DoEasy. 控件 (第 4 部分): 面板控件，Padding（填充）和 Dock（驻靠）参数
DoEasy. 控件 (第 5 部分): 基准 WinForms 对象，面板控件，AutoSize 参数
DoEasy. 控件 (第 6 部分): 面板控件，自动调整容器大小来适应内部内容
DoEasy. 控件 (第 7 部分): 文本标签控件
DoEasy. 控件 (第 8 部分): 基准 WinForms 对象类别，GroupBox 和 CheckBox 控件
DoEasy. 控件 (第 9 部分): 重新编排 WinForms 对象方法、RadioButton 和 Button 控件
DoEasy. 控件 (第 10 部分): WinForms 对象 — 动画界面
本文由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄文
原文地址： https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/11194
注意: MetaQuotes Ltd.将保留所有关于这些材料的权利。全部或部分复制或者转载这些材料将被禁止。
本文由网站的一位用户撰写，反映了他们的个人观点。MetaQuotes Ltd 不对所提供信息的准确性负责，也不对因使用所述解决方案、策略或建议而产生的任何后果负责。